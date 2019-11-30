|
|
|MD
|MICHST
Michigan State bowl eligible after edging Maryland 19-16
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Matt Coghlin kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:14 remaining, and Michigan State became bowl eligible with a 19-16 victory over Maryland on Saturday.
It was hardly an impressive performance for the Spartans (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) against a Maryland team that had lost eight of its previous nine games, but Michigan State did just enough late. The Spartans drove 74 yards in 12 plays to set up the decisive kick by Coghlin, who also made a 32-yard field goal earlier in the final quarter.
The Terrapins (3-9, 1-8) still had a chance after Michigan State took the lead, but Josh Jackson's pass toward Chigoziem Okonkwo fell incomplete on fourth down from the Maryland 47. Xavier Henderson was providing tight coverage on the play for the Spartans.
''We kept hanging in there,'' Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. ''We said we needed to play through things.''
Brian Lewerke threw for 342 yards for Michigan State but was intercepted twice in the first quarter. The Spartans had all sorts of trouble against Maryland, which had lost each of its previous four games by at least 31 points.
The Terrapins took a 16-13 lead in the third quarter on a 63-yard touchdown run by Anthony McFarland Jr., but Michigan State kept them off the scoreboard after that. McFarland finished with 134 yards on eight carries.
Each team turned the ball over twice in the first half, the Spartans were also stopped on fourth-and-1 from the Maryland 4-yard line. Lewerke's 1-yard scoring run with 3:08 left in the second quarter gave Michigan State a 13-7 lead at halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
Maryland: This was certainly more competitive than Maryland had looked for much of this season, but aside from McFarland, the Terrapins offered little offensively. They scored 142 points in their first two games of the season and 161 in the final 10.
''There's no doubt that we still have a lot of work to do,'' coach Michael Locksley said. ''We closed the chapter to this season and look forward to getting this thing fixed and heading in the right direction. We won't shy away from the work.''
Michigan State: Dantonio said this week that becoming bowl eligible was basically the minimum standard for his team, and this win felt like that. It was a lot tougher than it needed to be.
UP NEXT
Maryland: The Terrapins' season is over.
Michigan State: The Spartans await a bowl bid.
---
MICHST
Spartans
- FG (8 plays, 50 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 61 yards from MAR 35. 9-A.Williams to MSU 28 for 24 yards (31-T.Capehart).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 28(14:52 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 29 for 1 yard (23-F.Gotay4-K.Jones).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 29(14:16 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 50 for 21 yards (3-N.Cross23-F.Gotay).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 50(13:52 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 2-J.Barnett. 2-J.Barnett to MAR 45 for 5 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 45(13:23 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 9-A.Williams. 9-A.Williams to MAR 22 for 23 yards (18-M.Bortenschlager).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 22(12:50 - 1st) 9-A.Williams to MAR 23 for -1 yard (22-I.Davis23-F.Gotay).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MICHST 23(12:17 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MAR 1 for 22 yards (8-M.Lewis). Penalty on MSU 59-N.Samac Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MAR 23. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - MICHST 28(11:48 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MAR 24 for 4 yards (22-I.Davis25-A.Brooks).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - MICHST 24(11:08 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke to MAR 22 for 2 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MICHST 22(10:28 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
MD
Terrapins
- Interception (3 plays, 23 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:23 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 53 yards from MSU 35. 37-L.Gater to MAR 31 for 19 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 31(10:18 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 31 for no gain (72-M.Panasiuk45-N.Harvey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MD 31(9:44 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 31 for no gain (99-R.Williams34-A.Simmons).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - MD 31(9:07 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Scott at MAR 46. 22-J.Scott to MAR 46 for no gain.
MICHST
Spartans
- Downs (9 plays, 39 yards, 4:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(9:01 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MAR 40 for 6 yards (22-I.Davis33-D.Banks).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 40(8:25 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MAR 39 for 1 yard (23-F.Gotay).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 39(7:50 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke to MAR 33 for 6 yards (33-D.Banks18-M.Bortenschlager).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(7:29 - 1st) 8-J.Nailor to MAR 30 for 3 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 30(6:57 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MAR 13 for 17 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(6:21 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MAR 11 for 2 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 11(5:40 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MAR 10 for 1 yard (25-A.Brooks).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MICHST 10(5:00 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MAR 4 for 6 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 4(4:19 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MAR 7 for -3 yards (59-K.Howard).
MD
Terrapins
- Fumble (3 plays, 10 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 7(4:14 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McFarland.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 7(4:08 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland to MAR 11 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - MD 11(3:25 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 18 FUMBLES (34-A.Simmons). 34-A.Simmons to MAR 18 for no gain.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (5 plays, -10 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 20(3:11 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson complete to 13-R.Lewis. 13-R.Lewis to MAR 14 for -6 yards (48-K.Willekes).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 16 - MD 14(2:35 - 1st) Penalty on MSU 93-N.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at MAR 14. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MD 19(2:28 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 11 - MD 19(2:23 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 15 for -4 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 15 - MD 15(1:51 - 1st) Team penalty on MAR False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 15. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - MD 10(1:36 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 40 yards from MAR 10 to MSU 50 fair catch by 16-B.Sowards.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (2 plays, 59 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 41(1:21 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MSU 44 for 15 yards (29-S.Brown).
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 44(0:56 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:47 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- FG (9 plays, 57 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:47 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(0:47 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 27 for 2 yards (23-F.Gotay59-K.Howard).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 27(0:10 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 32 for 5 yards (8-T.Fleet-Davis).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 32(15:00 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 42 for 10 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(14:40 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to MAR 45 for 13 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(14:28 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke to MAR 46 for -1 yard (4-K.Jones).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICHST 46(13:52 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MAR 19 for 27 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(13:10 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MAR 17 for 2 yards (14-D.Jones).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 17(12:35 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MAR 18 for -1 yard (4-K.Jones97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MICHST 18(11:56 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MICHST 18(11:51 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
MD
Terrapins
- Downs (10 plays, 54 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:45 - 2nd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 65 yards from MSU 35. 37-L.Gater to MAR 19 for 19 yards (43-J.Mandryk).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 19(11:39 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 23 for 4 yards (17-T.Thompson96-J.Panasiuk).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MD 23(11:08 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Okonkwo. Penalty on MSU 48-K.Willekes Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MAR 23. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 38(11:02 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson complete to 83-C.Carriere. 83-C.Carriere to MAR 47 for 9 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MD 47(10:41 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson to MSU 49 for 4 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 49(10:09 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson to MSU 45 for 4 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 45(9:33 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MSU 34 for 11 yards (17-T.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 34(9:02 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MD 34(8:57 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Lewis.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MD 34(8:51 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MSU 27 for 7 yards (21-C.Kline3-X.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MD 27(8:13 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McFarland.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (12 plays, 73 yards, 4:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(8:07 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 31 for 4 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 31(7:38 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Nelson.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 31(7:33 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MSU 47 for 16 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(7:13 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MAR 49 for 4 yards (25-A.Brooks23-F.Gotay).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 49(6:56 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MAR 43 for 6 yards (18-M.Bortenschlager).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(6:20 - 2nd) 26-B.Wright to MAR 43 for no gain (96-B.Kulka).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 43(5:43 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MAR 19 for 24 yards (23-F.Gotay8-M.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(5:09 - 2nd) 26-B.Wright to MAR 14 for 5 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 14(4:36 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 14(4:29 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to MAR 4 for 10 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - MICHST 4(3:47 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MAR 1 for 3 yards (25-A.Brooks22-I.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICHST 1(3:14 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:08 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Halftime (12 plays, 32 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:08 - 2nd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 61 yards from MSU 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 24 for 20 yards (49-M.Rosenthal).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 24(3:02 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 29 for 5 yards (48-K.Willekes).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - MD 29(2:37 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 39 for 10 yards (29-S.Brown3-X.Henderson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 39(2:16 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson to MAR 48 for 9 yards (45-N.Harvey6-D.Dowell).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - MD 48(1:50 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MSU 42 for 10 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 42(1:31 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MSU 31 for 11 yards (29-S.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 31(1:23 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MD 31(1:15 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MD 31(1:08 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MSU 41 for -10 yards. Penalty on MSU 48-K.Willekes Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at MSU 31. No Play. (48-K.Willekes).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MD 16(1:02 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MSU 23 for -7 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
|
Sack
|
2 & 17 - MD 23(0:56 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson 99-R.Williams sacked at MSU 31 for no gain (48-K.Willekes).
|
Sack
|
3 & 25 - MD 31(0:11 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MSU 44 for -13 yards. Penalty on MAR 17-J.Jackson Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MSU 44. (48-K.Willekes).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 38 - MD 44(0:06 - 2nd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete.
MD
Terrapins
- FG (6 plays, 60 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(14:59 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MAR 34 for 9 yards (22-J.Scott).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - MD 34(14:22 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 46 for 12 yards (24-T.Person).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 46(13:52 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MSU 14 for 40 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 14(13:30 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MSU 15 for -1 yard (3-X.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MD 15(13:03 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MD 15(12:57 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - MD 15(12:51 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:47 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 63 yards from MAR 35. 9-A.Williams to MSU 17 for 15 yards (43-W.Cook53-S.Greely).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 17(12:41 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 44-A.Berghorst.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 17(12:33 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 19 for 2 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 19(11:51 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 88-T.Gillison. 88-T.Gillison to MSU 25 for 6 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MICHST 25(11:40 - 3rd) 95-J.Hartbarger punts 53 yards from MSU 25. 13-R.Lewis to MAR 37 for 15 yards (17-T.Thompson45-N.Harvey).
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:10 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:10 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 26 for 1 yard (59-K.Howard98-B.Gaddy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 26(10:37 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MICHST 26(10:31 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnett.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MICHST 26(10:26 - 3rd) 95-J.Hartbarger punts 41 yards from MSU 26 Downed at the MAR 33.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (8 plays, 22 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 33(10:17 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 36 for 3 yards (93-N.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MD 36(9:53 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 40 for 4 yards (34-A.Simmons48-K.Willekes).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - MD 40(9:18 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 46 for 6 yards (22-J.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 46(8:49 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Lewis.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 46(8:45 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson to MSU 41 for 13 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 41(8:20 - 3rd) 13-R.Lewis to MSU 48 for -7 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - MD 48(7:40 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McFarland.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 17 - MD 48(7:35 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MSU 45 for 3 yards (72-M.Panasiuk).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - MD 45(6:53 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 41 yards from MSU 45 to the MSU 4 downed by 82-I.Hazel.
MICHST
Spartans
- Missed FG (9 plays, 69 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 4(6:43 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 2 for -2 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - MICHST 2(6:06 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 18 for 16 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 18(5:32 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 2-J.Barnett. 2-J.Barnett to MSU 50 for 32 yards (8-M.Lewis18-J.Mosley).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 50(5:07 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 9-A.Williams. 9-A.Williams to MAR 44 for 6 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 44(4:34 - 3rd) 8-J.Nailor to MAR 41 for 3 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 41(3:44 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to MAR 31 for 10 yards (22-I.Davis25-A.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(3:18 - 3rd) 7-C.White incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Lewerke.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 31(3:09 - 3rd) 9-A.Williams to MAR 27 for 4 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 27(2:32 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnett. Penalty on MSU 76-A.Arcuri Personal Foul declined.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - MICHST 27(2:28 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MD
Terrapins
- Fumble (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 27(2:22 - 3rd) 5-A.McFarland to MSU 30 for 43 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 30(1:53 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MSU 28 for 2 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MD 28(1:28 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MSU 28 for no gain (45-N.Harvey).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - MD 28(0:53 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MSU 27 for 1 yard FUMBLES (45-N.Harvey). 72-M.Panasiuk to MSU 27 for no gain.
MICHST
Spartans
- FG (12 plays, 59 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(0:45 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 9-A.Williams. 9-A.Williams to MSU 36 for 9 yards (23-F.Gotay37-L.Gater).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICHST 36(0:07 - 3rd) 9-A.Williams to MSU 35 for -1 yard (22-I.Davis).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 35(15:00 - 4th) 9-A.Williams to MSU 46 for 11 yards (4-K.Jones18-J.Mosley).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(14:28 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to MAR 39 FUMBLES (4-K.Jones). to MAR 48 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 48(13:39 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MAR 45 for 3 yards (27-B.Brand33-D.Banks).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 45(13:25 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke to MAR 44 for 1 yard (98-B.Gaddy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(12:52 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 44(12:43 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to MAR 31 for 13 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(12:09 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 2-J.Barnett. 2-J.Barnett to MAR 19 for 12 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(11:35 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MAR 19 for no gain (4-K.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 19(10:57 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 88-T.Gillison. 88-T.Gillison to MAR 19 for no gain (37-L.Gater23-F.Gotay).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 19(10:14 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MAR 14 for 5 yards (25-A.Brooks8-M.Lewis).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 14(9:30 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:30 - 4th) 98-C.Hahn kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(9:30 - 4th) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 23 for -2 yards (72-M.Panasiuk).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 12 - MD 23(8:56 - 4th) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 20 for -3 yards (72-M.Panasiuk96-J.Panasiuk).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - MD 20(8:13 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome to MAR 29 for 9 yards (3-X.Henderson48-K.Willekes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MD 29(7:25 - 4th) 99-C.Spangler punts 60 yards from MAR 29 to the MSU 11 downed by 23-F.Gotay.
MICHST
Spartans
- FG (11 plays, 74 yards, 4:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 11(7:13 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 9-A.Williams. 9-A.Williams to MSU 23 for 12 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 23(6:35 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to MSU 28 for 5 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 28(5:54 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 9-A.Williams. 9-A.Williams to MSU 41 for 13 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(5:26 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MAR 40 for 19 yards (25-A.Brooks18-J.Mosley).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(4:54 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MAR 27 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(4:26 - 4th) 9-A.Williams to MAR 27 for no gain (4-K.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 27(3:52 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to MAR 21 for 6 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 21(3:14 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MAR 17 for 4 yards (23-F.Gotay).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 17(2:37 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MAR 17 for no gain (4-K.Jones96-B.Kulka).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 17(2:26 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MAR 15 for 2 yards (22-I.Davis96-B.Kulka).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 15(2:23 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 15(2:19 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
MD
Terrapins
- Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:14 - 4th) 98-C.Hahn kicks 63 yards from MSU 35. 5-A.McFarland to MAR 42 for 40 yards (9-D.Long).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 42(2:05 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Okonkwo.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 42(2:00 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson to MAR 47 for 5 yards (72-M.Panasiuk).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MD 47(1:35 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - MD 47(1:26 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Okonkwo.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|23
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|6
|18
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|307
|430
|Total Plays
|57
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|88
|Rush Attempts
|29
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|143
|342
|Comp. - Att.
|12-28
|30-42
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-5
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.0
|2-47.0
|Return Yards
|120
|39
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-98
|2-39
|Int. - Returns
|2-7
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|143
|PASS YDS
|342
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|88
|
|
|307
|TOTAL YDS
|430
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|11/27
|141
|1
|1
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|8
|134
|1
|63
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|10
|20
|0
|12
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|9
|8
|0
|13
|
A. Richardson 20 DB
|A. Richardson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. DeSue 13 QB
|T. DeSue
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|7
|96
|1
|44
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|2
|49
|0
|40
|
C. Carriere 83 WR
|C. Carriere
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Da. Jones 21 WR
|Da. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
|C. Okonkwo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Lewis 13 WR
|R. Lewis
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|
T. DeSue 13 QB
|T. DeSue
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Gotay 23 LB
|F. Gotay
|11-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 22 LB
|I. Davis
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 4 LB
|K. Jones
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
|A. Brooks Jr.
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lewis 8 DB
|M. Lewis
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
|S. Okuayinonu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 33 DB
|D. Banks
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
L. Gater 37 DB
|L. Gater
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bortenschlager 18 QB
|M. Bortenschlager
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howard 59 DL
|K. Howard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
De. Jones 14 DB
|De. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Gaddy 98 DL
|Br. Gaddy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brand 27 DL
|B. Brand
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kulka 96 DL
|B. Kulka
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cross 3 DB
|N. Cross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 18 DB
|J. Mosley
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|1/1
|33
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|3
|47.0
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Gater 37 DB
|L. Gater
|2
|19.0
|19
|0
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|1
|40.0
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. DeSue 13 QB
|T. DeSue
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|30/41
|342
|0
|2
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson 12 CB
|C. Jackson
|1/1
|-6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|15
|41
|0
|21
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|8
|26
|1
|10
|
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|5
|13
|0
|11
|
B. Wright 26 RB
|B. Wright
|5
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|4
|84
|0
|27
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|8
|73
|0
|19
|
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|5
|63
|0
|23
|
J. Barnett 2 WR
|J. Barnett
|3
|49
|0
|32
|
M. Seybert 80 TE
|M. Seybert
|4
|30
|0
|15
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|2
|23
|0
|13
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
T. Gillison 88 TE
|T. Gillison
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Nelson 13 WR
|L. Nelson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Berghorst 44 DE
|A. Berghorst
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Lewis 13 LB
|M. Lewis
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
|M. Panasiuk
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|
Sh. Brown 29 CB
|Sh. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 22 CB
|J. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kline 21 LB
|C. Kline
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Person 24 CB
|T. Person
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willekes 41 LB
|C. Willekes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|4/5
|40
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hartbarger 5 P
|J. Hartbarger
|2
|47.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|2
|19.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
