Ehlinger and Texas rally to 49-24 win over Texas Tech
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Sam Ehlinger passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Texas to a 49-24 win over Texas Tech on Friday, guaranteeing the Longhorns will at least finish a disappointing season with a winning record.
Texas fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter before Ehlinger and the Longhorns came roaring back. Ehlinger scored his first rushing touchdown in five games, and later connected on scoring strikes of 75 yards to Devin Duvernay and 26 yards to Jake Smith.
Ehlinger finished with 348 yards passing and ran for 83 yards on 10 carries. Roschon Johnson added 105 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Texas (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) started the season ranked in the Top 10 after last season's Sugar Bowl victory, but stumbled badly over the second half of coach Tom Herman's third season. A loss Friday would have meant Texas had to win its bowl game to have a winning season.
Texas avoided that kind of pressure thanks to Ehlinger and the Longhorns offense playing their best football since early October.
Texas Tech (4-8, 2-7) jumped out early with two quick touchdown drives as quarterback Jett Duffey was carving up the Longhorns defense. But the Red Raiders also had three drives end on downs deep in Texas territory as Texas Tech's first-year coach Matt Wells chased an upset win to end the season.
Duffey passed for 398 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were already suspect on defense and badly missed linebacker Jordyn Brooks, their leading tackler. Brooks is a finalist for Butkus Award given to the nation's best linebacker and he was a pregame scratch from the lineup. His absence was most notable every time Ehlinger took off running up the middle of the field.
Texas: After a four-game slump, the Longhorns played the kind of offense that was on display at the beginning of the season when they started 5-2. Ehlinger passed for more than 300 yards for the fourth time this season and Duvernay topped 100 yards receiving for the sixth time.
Texas hadn't scored more than 27 points the previous four games and had 28 by halftime against the Red Raiders.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders' season is concluded.
Texas: The Longhorns await their bowl destination.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 40 yards from TT 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 36 for 11 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(14:36 - 1st) 6-D.Duvernay pushed ob at TEX 44 for 8 yards (7-A.Frye).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 44(14:03 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 49 for 7 yards (37-X.Benson95-J.Hutchings).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(13:25 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 46 for -5 yards (24-A.Beck53-E.Howard).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 46(12:44 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram pushed ob at TT 48 for 6 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - TEXAS 48(12:05 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TT 47 for 1 yard (37-X.Benson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TEXAS 47(11:31 - 1st) 45-C.Naggar punts 27 yards from TT 47 Downed at the TT 20.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(11:20 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 26 for 6 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 26(11:02 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Mannix.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 26(10:56 - 1st) Penalty on TT 78-T.Steele False start 5 yards enforced at TT 26. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 21(10:56 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 31 for 10 yards (38-K.Boyce).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(10:44 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Mannix.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 31(10:39 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 42 for 11 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(10:28 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TEX 45 for 13 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(10:12 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to TEX 34 for 11 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(9:58 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TEX 28 for 6 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 28(9:36 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 28(9:31 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to TEX 13 for 15 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13(9:15 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:10 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Downs (6 plays, 40 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:10 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 63 yards from TT 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 36 for 34 yards (33-B.Stringer).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(9:02 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram pushed ob at TEX 47 for 11 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(8:42 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TT 33 for 20 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(8:16 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TT 28 for 5 yards (96-B.Washington).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 28(7:35 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TT 25 for 3 yards (38-J.Whitfield).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 25(7:15 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TT 24 for 1 yard (91-N.Mbanasor).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TEXAS 24(6:55 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 24 for no gain (6-R.Jeffers).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (7 plays, 76 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(6:53 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter runs ob at TT 39 for 15 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(6:35 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TEX 42 for 19 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(6:00 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter. Penalty on TEX 19-B.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 42. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(5:54 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma runs ob at TEX 17 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(5:22 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to TEX 14 for 3 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 14(4:37 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to TEX 10 for 4 yards (38-K.Boyce).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 10(4:18 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:14 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:14 - 1st) 62-G.Lozano kicks 40 yards from TT 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 18-J.Wiley.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(4:14 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 31 for 6 yards. Penalty on TEX 75-J.Angilau Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - TEXAS 15(3:57 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 20 for 5 yards (4-D.Smith37-X.Benson).
|
+36 YD
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 20(3:18 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to TT 44 for 36 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(3:03 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith to TT 33 for 11 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(2:38 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps. Penalty on TT 4-D.Smith Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TT 33. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(2:32 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TT 6 for 12 yards (8-Z.McPhearson). Penalty on TEX 13-B.Eagles Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TT 18. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 25 - TEXAS 33(2:11 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TT 20 for 13 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - TEXAS 20(1:39 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TT 10 for 10 yards (37-X.Benson).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 10(1:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(0:54 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is no good. blocked by 8-Z.McPhearson.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:54 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 63 yards from TEX 35. 82-K.Carter to TT 22 for 20 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(0:48 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 24 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai25-B.Foster).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 24(0:23 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 24(0:19 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey sacked at TT 14 for -10 yards (32-M.Roach).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - TXTECH 14(15:00 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 51 yards from TT 14. 19-B.Jones to TEX 36 for 1 yard (95-J.Hutchings).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (5 plays, 64 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(14:47 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 46 for 10 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(14:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 15-M.Washington. 15-M.Washington to TT 38 for 16 yards (27-A.Hogan).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(14:01 - 2nd) 32-D.Young to TT 36 for 2 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 36(13:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TT 3 for 33 yards (7-A.Frye).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TEXAS 3(13:12 - 2nd) 32-D.Young runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(13:09 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TT End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Downs (9 plays, 78 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:09 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35. 3-D.Coleman pushed ob at TT 21 for 21 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(13:02 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 30 for 9 yards (19-B.Jones40-A.Adeoye).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 30(12:40 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter pushed ob at TT 38 for 8 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(12:28 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 11-D.Thompson. 11-D.Thompson to TT 42 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 42(12:10 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 46 for 4 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+52 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 46(11:46 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TEX 2 for 52 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - TXTECH 2(11:11 - 2nd) 30-J.Welch to TEX 3 for -1 yard (98-M.Ojomo).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 3(10:48 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TEX 1 for 2 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 1(10:25 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TEX 1 for no gain (32-M.Roach23-J.McCulloch).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 1(9:59 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 2(9:55 - 2nd) Penalty on TEX 18-J.Wiley False start 1 yards enforced at TEX 2. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 11 - TEXAS 1(9:55 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 3 for 2 yards (37-X.Benson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 3(9:23 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 3 for no gain (95-J.Hutchings).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TEXAS 3(8:41 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TEXAS 3(8:37 - 2nd) 45-C.Naggar punts 36 yards from TEX 3 to TEX 39 fair catch by 42-C.Nwabuko. Penalty on TEX 39-M.Estell Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 39.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (2 plays, 24 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(8:26 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 24(8:20 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:13 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:13 - 2nd) 62-G.Lozano kicks 40 yards from TT 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 18-J.Wiley.
|
+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(8:13 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:02 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:02 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35. 82-K.Carter to TT 25 for 25 yards (30-C.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(7:56 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(7:50 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 27 for 2 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 27(7:16 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXTECH 27(7:11 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 47 yards from TT 27 Downed at the TEX 26.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (14 plays, 74 yards, 5:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(6:59 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 29 for 3 yards (37-X.Benson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 29(6:20 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 33 for 4 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 33(5:45 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 40 for 7 yards (97-T.Bradford).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(5:30 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 43 for 3 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 43(4:49 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 43(4:43 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TT 49 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(4:14 - 2nd) 32-D.Young to TT 47 for 2 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 47(3:34 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TT 37 for 10 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(3:08 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps pushed ob at TT 31 for 6 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 31(2:30 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson pushed ob at TT 21 for 10 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(2:03 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 21(1:56 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 3 for 18 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 3 - TEXAS 3(1:56 - 2nd) Penalty on TT 23-D.Fields Facemasking 2 yards enforced at TT 3.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEXAS 1(1:26 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:22 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:22 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 41 yards from TEX 35. 89-H.Miller to TT 31 for 7 yards (52-S.Cosmi).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(1:22 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey to TT 32 for 1 yard (49-T.Graham).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 32(1:15 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TEX 39 for 29 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(0:57 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TEX 24 for 15 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(0:51 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TEX 25 for -1 yard (5-D.Jamison).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - TXTECH 25(0:32 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey sacked at TEX 26 for -1 yard FUMBLES (99-K.Coburn). 42-M.Bimage to TEX 26 for no gain.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Downs (15 plays, 66 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:59 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 24 for -1 yard (32-M.Roach).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TXTECH 24(14:42 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - TXTECH 24(14:35 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 42 for 18 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(14:23 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TT 45 for 3 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 45(13:50 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 50 for 5 yards (31-D.Overshown).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 50(13:30 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 49 for -1 yard (31-D.Overshown).
|
+17 YD
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 49(13:02 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TEX 34 for 17 yards (2-K.Watson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(12:26 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 34(12:16 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 34(12:09 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 30-J.Welch. 30-J.Welch to TEX 25 for 9 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 34(11:39 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 30-J.Welch. 30-J.Welch to TEX 24 for 10 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(11:50 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TEX 24 for no gain (31-D.Overshown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 24(11:35 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 24(11:31 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TEX 18 for 6 yards (25-B.Foster).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - TXTECH 18(10:54 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (7 plays, 82 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(10:48 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 21 for 3 yards (53-E.Howard).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 21(10:30 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 36 for 15 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(10:19 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 39 for 3 yards (37-X.Benson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 39(9:42 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 39(9:36 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TT 26 for 35 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(9:05 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 26(8:59 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:52 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- FG (11 plays, 70 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:52 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(8:52 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 31 for 6 yards. Penalty on TEX 15-C.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TT 31.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(8:40 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 46(8:32 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TEX 39 for 15 yards (11-C.Adimora).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(8:20 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TEX 32 for 7 yards (2-K.Watson40-A.Adeoye).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 32(8:05 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TEX 18 for 14 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(7:22 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to TEX 14 for 4 yards (2-K.Watson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 14(6:59 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix to TEX 9 for 5 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 9(6:40 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix to TEX 5 for 4 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - TXTECH 5(6:26 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 5(6:23 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 5(6:19 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 5(6:13 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:09 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 39 yards from TT 35 to TEX 26 fair catch by 18-J.Wiley.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(6:09 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 18-J.Wiley. 18-J.Wiley to TEX 41 for 15 yards (7-A.Frye).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(5:57 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 47 for 6 yards (37-X.Benson).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 47(5:32 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TT 37 for 16 yards (4-D.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(4:59 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Washington.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 37(4:53 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 23 for 14 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23(4:30 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith to TT 9 for 14 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - TEXAS 9(3:52 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TT 6 for 3 yards (96-B.Washington).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 6(3:23 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 1 for 5 yards (23-D.Fields6-R.Jeffers).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 1(2:38 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:35 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Downs (8 plays, 39 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:35 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(2:35 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TEX 47 for 28 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(2:15 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TEX 44 for 3 yards (31-D.Overshown).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 44(1:51 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TEX 35 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(1:13 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TEX 34 for 1 yard (15-C.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 34(0:50 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 34(0:46 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to TEX 26 for 8 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 26(0:23 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TEX 19 for 7 yards. Penalty on TT 78-T.Steele Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 11 - TXTECH 36(0:05 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(15:00 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 34 for -2 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - TEXAS 34(14:28 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 33 for -1 yard (37-X.Benson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TEXAS 33(13:52 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TEXAS 33(13:47 - 4th) 45-C.Naggar punts 34 yards from TEX 33 to TT 33 fair catch by 42-C.Nwabuko.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(13:38 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey sacked at TT 26 for -7 yards (49-T.Graham).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - TXTECH 26(13:11 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 27 for 1 yard (5-D.Jamison).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - TXTECH 27(12:39 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - TXTECH 27(12:34 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 43 yards from TT 27. 19-B.Jones to TEX 36 for 6 yards (83-M.Royals90-Q.Yontz).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(12:24 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 38 for 2 yards (24-A.Beck6-R.Jeffers).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 38(11:51 - 4th) 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 40 for 2 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 40(11:02 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 11-S.Ehlinger Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEX 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TEXAS 35(10:42 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEXAS 35(10:37 - 4th) 45-C.Naggar punts 42 yards from TEX 35 to TT 23 fair catch by 42-C.Nwabuko.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Fumble (2 plays, 12 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(10:29 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey pushed ob at TT 31 for 8 yards (39-M.Estell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXTECH 31(10:13 - 4th) 28-S.Thompson to TT 35 FUMBLES (42-M.Bimage). 93-T.Sweat to TT 24 for 11 yards.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(10:01 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TT 3 for 21 yards. Penalty on TEX 15-M.Washington Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TT 3.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - TEXAS 18(9:46 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 18(9:42 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TT 13 for 5 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(9:24 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TT 1 for 12 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEXAS 1(8:53 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:50 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:50 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 56 yards from TEX 35. 82-K.Carter to TT 22 for 13 yards (11-C.Adimora).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(8:43 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 22(8:39 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 37 for 15 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(8:12 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TT 41 for 4 yards (32-M.Roach).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 41(7:30 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 41(7:20 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey sacked at TT 33 for -8 yards (42-M.Bimage).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - TXTECH 33(6:36 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 56 yards from TT 33 out of bounds at the TEX 11.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 11(6:25 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 19 for 8 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 19(5:41 - 4th) 32-D.Young to TEX 36 for 17 yards (4-D.Smith23-D.Fields).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(5:01 - 4th) 32-D.Young to TEX 39 for 3 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 39(4:05 - 4th) 32-D.Young to TEX 44 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 44(3:20 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson to TT 47 for 9 yards (3-D.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(2:39 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson to TT 47 for no gain (32-T.Matthews).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 47(1:52 - 4th) 32-D.Young to TT 41 for 6 yards (90-Q.Yontz).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 41(0:57 - 4th) 32-D.Young to TT 38 for 3 yards (32-T.Matthews). Penalty on TEX 73-P.Braun Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TT 38.
|
Punt
|
3 & 16 - TEXAS 47(0:46 - 4th) 45-C.Naggar punts 32 yards from TEX 47 to TT 21 fair catch by 3-D.Coleman.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- End of Game (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(0:38 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 22 for 1 yard (44-T.Owens).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|29
|Rushing
|4
|13
|Passing
|20
|14
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|446
|609
|Total Plays
|82
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|71
|262
|Rush Attempts
|24
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|375
|347
|Comp. - Att.
|36-58
|19-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|12.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-32
|9-100
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.3
|5-34.2
|Return Yards
|86
|41
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-86
|1-34
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|375
|PASS YDS
|347
|
|
|71
|RUSH YDS
|262
|
|
|446
|TOTAL YDS
|609
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|36/58
|399
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|16
|86
|1
|19
|
J. Welch 30 RB
|J. Welch
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|7
|-14
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|11
|150
|1
|52
|
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|7
|135
|1
|29
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|5
|42
|0
|15
|
R. Turner 2 WR
|R. Turner
|4
|35
|0
|18
|
J. Welch 30 RB
|J. Welch
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Mannix 13 WR
|M. Mannix
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|4
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Thompson 11 TE
|D. Thompson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Benson 37 LB
|X. Benson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 4 DB
|D. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
|B. Washington Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Matthews 32 LB
|T. Matthews
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Howard 53 DL
|E. Howard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman III 3 DB
|D. Coleman III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whitfield 38 DB
|J. Whitfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Yontz 90 DL
|Q. Yontz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hogan 27 DB
|A. Hogan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|1/1
|23
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|4
|49.3
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|3
|19.3
|25
|0
|
D. Coleman III 3 DB
|D. Coleman III
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
H. Miller 89 DL
|H. Miller
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
S. Gonzalez 88 TE
|S. Gonzalez
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|19/27
|348
|2
|0
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|23
|105
|3
|16
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|10
|83
|1
|18
|
D. Young 32 RB
|D. Young
|8
|41
|1
|17
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
C. Thompson 8 QB
|C. Thompson
|2
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|6
|199
|1
|75
|
Ja. Smith 16 WR
|Ja. Smith
|3
|51
|1
|26
|
M. Epps 85 WR
|M. Epps
|2
|42
|0
|36
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
M. Washington 15 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Wiley 18 TE
|J. Wiley
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 31 DB
|D. Overshown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Roach 32 DL
|M. Roach
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Watson II 2 DB
|K. Watson II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Boyce 38 DB
|K. Boyce
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Bimage 42 DL
|M. Bimage
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Estell 39 DB
|M. Estell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 11 DB
|C. Adimora
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adeoye 40 LB
|A. Adeoye
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Owens 44 DB
|T. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCulloch 23 LB
|J. McCulloch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|0/0
|0
|5/6
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Naggar 45 K
|C. Naggar
|5
|34.2
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|2
|3.5
|6
|0
