Drive Chart
TXTECH
TEXAS

No Text

Ehlinger and Texas rally to 49-24 win over Texas Tech

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Sam Ehlinger passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Texas to a 49-24 win over Texas Tech on Friday, guaranteeing the Longhorns will at least finish a disappointing season with a winning record.

Texas fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter before Ehlinger and the Longhorns came roaring back. Ehlinger scored his first rushing touchdown in five games, and later connected on scoring strikes of 75 yards to Devin Duvernay and 26 yards to Jake Smith.

Ehlinger finished with 348 yards passing and ran for 83 yards on 10 carries. Roschon Johnson added 105 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Texas (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) started the season ranked in the Top 10 after last season's Sugar Bowl victory, but stumbled badly over the second half of coach Tom Herman's third season. A loss Friday would have meant Texas had to win its bowl game to have a winning season.

Texas avoided that kind of pressure thanks to Ehlinger and the Longhorns offense playing their best football since early October.

Texas Tech (4-8, 2-7) jumped out early with two quick touchdown drives as quarterback Jett Duffey was carving up the Longhorns defense. But the Red Raiders also had three drives end on downs deep in Texas territory as Texas Tech's first-year coach Matt Wells chased an upset win to end the season.

Duffey passed for 398 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were already suspect on defense and badly missed linebacker Jordyn Brooks, their leading tackler. Brooks is a finalist for Butkus Award given to the nation's best linebacker and he was a pregame scratch from the lineup. His absence was most notable every time Ehlinger took off running up the middle of the field.

Texas: After a four-game slump, the Longhorns played the kind of offense that was on display at the beginning of the season when they started 5-2. Ehlinger passed for more than 300 yards for the fourth time this season and Duvernay topped 100 yards receiving for the sixth time.

Texas hadn't scored more than 27 points the previous four games and had 28 by halftime against the Red Raiders.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders' season is concluded.

Texas: The Longhorns await their bowl destination.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 40 yards from TT 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(15:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 36 for 11 yards (23-D.Fields).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36
(14:36 - 1st) 6-D.Duvernay pushed ob at TEX 44 for 8 yards (7-A.Frye).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - TEXAS 44
(14:03 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 49 for 7 yards (37-X.Benson95-J.Hutchings).
Sack
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49
(13:25 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 46 for -5 yards (24-A.Beck53-E.Howard).
+6 YD
2 & 15 - TEXAS 46
(12:44 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram pushed ob at TT 48 for 6 yards (24-A.Beck).
+1 YD
3 & 9 - TEXAS 48
(12:05 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TT 47 for 1 yard (37-X.Benson).
Punt
4 & 8 - TEXAS 47
(11:31 - 1st) 45-C.Naggar punts 27 yards from TT 47 Downed at the TT 20.

TXTECH Red Raiders
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20
(11:20 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 26 for 6 yards (46-J.Ossai).
No Gain
2 & 4 - TXTECH 26
(11:02 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Mannix.
Penalty
3 & 4 - TXTECH 26
(10:56 - 1st) Penalty on TT 78-T.Steele False start 5 yards enforced at TT 26. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - TXTECH 21
(10:56 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 31 for 10 yards (38-K.Boyce).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31
(10:44 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Mannix.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 31
(10:39 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 42 for 11 yards (46-J.Ossai).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42
(10:28 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TEX 45 for 13 yards (19-B.Jones).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45
(10:12 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to TEX 34 for 11 yards (19-B.Jones).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34
(9:58 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TEX 28 for 6 yards (7-C.Sterns).
No Gain
2 & 4 - TXTECH 28
(9:36 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
+15 YD
3 & 4 - TXTECH 28
(9:31 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to TEX 13 for 15 yards (19-B.Jones).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13
(9:15 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:10 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Downs (6 plays, 40 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:10 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 63 yards from TT 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 36 for 34 yards (33-B.Stringer).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36
(9:02 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram pushed ob at TEX 47 for 11 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47
(8:42 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TT 33 for 20 yards (23-D.Fields).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33
(8:16 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TT 28 for 5 yards (96-B.Washington).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 28
(7:35 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TT 25 for 3 yards (38-J.Whitfield).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 25
(7:15 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TT 24 for 1 yard (91-N.Mbanasor).
No Gain
4 & 1 - TEXAS 24
(6:55 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 24 for no gain (6-R.Jeffers).

TXTECH Red Raiders
- TD (7 plays, 76 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24
(6:53 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter runs ob at TT 39 for 15 yards.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39
(6:35 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TEX 42 for 19 yards (19-B.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42
(6:00 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter. Penalty on TEX 19-B.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 42. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27
(5:54 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma runs ob at TEX 17 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17
(5:22 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to TEX 14 for 3 yards (5-D.Jamison).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 14
(4:37 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to TEX 10 for 4 yards (38-K.Boyce).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 10
(4:18 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:14 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.

TEXAS Longhorns
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:14 - 1st) 62-G.Lozano kicks 40 yards from TT 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 18-J.Wiley.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(4:14 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 31 for 6 yards. Penalty on TEX 75-J.Angilau Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 25. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - TEXAS 15
(3:57 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 20 for 5 yards (4-D.Smith37-X.Benson).
+36 YD
2 & 15 - TEXAS 20
(3:18 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to TT 44 for 36 yards (23-D.Fields).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44
(3:03 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith to TT 33 for 11 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33
(2:38 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps. Penalty on TT 4-D.Smith Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TT 33. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18
(2:32 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TT 6 for 12 yards (8-Z.McPhearson). Penalty on TEX 13-B.Eagles Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TT 18. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 25 - TEXAS 33
(2:11 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TT 20 for 13 yards (24-A.Beck).
+10 YD
2 & 12 - TEXAS 20
(1:39 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TT 10 for 10 yards (37-X.Benson).
+10 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 10
(1:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(0:54 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is no good. blocked by 8-Z.McPhearson.

TXTECH Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:54 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 63 yards from TEX 35. 82-K.Carter to TT 22 for 20 yards (7-C.Sterns).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22
(0:48 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 24 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai25-B.Foster).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXTECH 24
(0:23 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
Sack
3 & 8 - TXTECH 24
(0:19 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey sacked at TT 14 for -10 yards (32-M.Roach).
Punt
4 & 18 - TXTECH 14
(15:00 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 51 yards from TT 14. 19-B.Jones to TEX 36 for 1 yard (95-J.Hutchings).

TEXAS Longhorns
- TD (5 plays, 64 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36
(14:47 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 46 for 10 yards (23-D.Fields).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46
(14:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 15-M.Washington. 15-M.Washington to TT 38 for 16 yards (27-A.Hogan).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38
(14:01 - 2nd) 32-D.Young to TT 36 for 2 yards (23-D.Fields).
+33 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 36
(13:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TT 3 for 33 yards (7-A.Frye).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - TEXAS 3
(13:12 - 2nd) 32-D.Young runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(13:09 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TT End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders
- Downs (9 plays, 78 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:09 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35. 3-D.Coleman pushed ob at TT 21 for 21 yards (15-C.Brown).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21
(13:02 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 30 for 9 yards (19-B.Jones40-A.Adeoye).
+8 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 30
(12:40 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter pushed ob at TT 38 for 8 yards (15-C.Brown).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38
(12:28 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 11-D.Thompson. 11-D.Thompson to TT 42 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 42
(12:10 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 46 for 4 yards (19-B.Jones).
+52 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 46
(11:46 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TEX 2 for 52 yards (19-B.Jones).
-1 YD
1 & 2 - TXTECH 2
(11:11 - 2nd) 30-J.Welch to TEX 3 for -1 yard (98-M.Ojomo).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 3
(10:48 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TEX 1 for 2 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
No Gain
3 & 1 - TXTECH 1
(10:25 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TEX 1 for no gain (32-M.Roach23-J.McCulloch).
No Gain
4 & 1 - TXTECH 1
(9:59 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 2
(9:55 - 2nd) Penalty on TEX 18-J.Wiley False start 1 yards enforced at TEX 2. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 11 - TEXAS 1
(9:55 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 3 for 2 yards (37-X.Benson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TEXAS 3
(9:23 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 3 for no gain (95-J.Hutchings).
No Gain
3 & 9 - TEXAS 3
(8:41 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
Punt
4 & 9 - TEXAS 3
(8:37 - 2nd) 45-C.Naggar punts 36 yards from TEX 3 to TEX 39 fair catch by 42-C.Nwabuko. Penalty on TEX 39-M.Estell Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 39.

TXTECH Red Raiders
- TD (2 plays, 24 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24
(8:26 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 24
(8:20 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:13 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.

TEXAS Longhorns
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:13 - 2nd) 62-G.Lozano kicks 40 yards from TT 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 18-J.Wiley.
+75 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25
(8:13 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:02 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:02 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35. 82-K.Carter to TT 25 for 25 yards (30-C.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(7:56 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(7:50 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 27 for 2 yards (15-C.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXTECH 27
(7:16 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
Punt
4 & 8 - TXTECH 27
(7:11 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 47 yards from TT 27 Downed at the TEX 26.

TEXAS Longhorns
- TD (14 plays, 74 yards, 5:37 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26
(6:59 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 29 for 3 yards (37-X.Benson).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 29
(6:20 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 33 for 4 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - TEXAS 33
(5:45 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 40 for 7 yards (97-T.Bradford).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40
(5:30 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 43 for 3 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TEXAS 43
(4:49 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - TEXAS 43
(4:43 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TT 49 for 8 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49
(4:14 - 2nd) 32-D.Young to TT 47 for 2 yards (24-A.Beck).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 47
(3:34 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TT 37 for 10 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37
(3:08 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps pushed ob at TT 31 for 6 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 31
(2:30 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson pushed ob at TT 21 for 10 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21
(2:03 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 21
(1:56 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 3 for 18 yards (23-D.Fields).
Penalty
1 & 3 - TEXAS 3
(1:56 - 2nd) Penalty on TT 23-D.Fields Facemasking 2 yards enforced at TT 3.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - TEXAS 1
(1:26 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:22 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:22 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 41 yards from TEX 35. 89-H.Miller to TT 31 for 7 yards (52-S.Cosmi).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31
(1:22 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey to TT 32 for 1 yard (49-T.Graham).
+29 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 32
(1:15 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TEX 39 for 29 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39
(0:57 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TEX 24 for 15 yards (15-C.Brown).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24
(0:51 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TEX 25 for -1 yard (5-D.Jamison).
Sack
2 & 11 - TXTECH 25
(0:32 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey sacked at TEX 26 for -1 yard FUMBLES (99-K.Coburn). 42-M.Bimage to TEX 26 for no gain.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Halftime (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26
(0:32 - 2nd) kneels at TEX 23 for -3 yards.

TXTECH Red Raiders
- Downs (15 plays, 66 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(14:59 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 24 for -1 yard (32-M.Roach).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TXTECH 24
(14:42 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
+18 YD
3 & 11 - TXTECH 24
(14:35 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 42 for 18 yards (15-C.Brown).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42
(14:23 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TT 45 for 3 yards (15-C.Brown).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 45
(13:50 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 50 for 5 yards (31-D.Overshown).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 50
(13:30 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 49 for -1 yard (31-D.Overshown).
+17 YD
4 & 3 - TXTECH 49
(13:02 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TEX 34 for 17 yards (2-K.Watson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34
(12:26 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 34
(12:16 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 34
(12:09 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 30-J.Welch. 30-J.Welch to TEX 25 for 9 yards (19-B.Jones).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 34
(11:39 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 30-J.Welch. 30-J.Welch to TEX 24 for 10 yards (19-B.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24
(11:50 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TEX 24 for no gain (31-D.Overshown).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 24
(11:35 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 24
(11:31 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TEX 18 for 6 yards (25-B.Foster).
No Gain
4 & 4 - TXTECH 18
(10:54 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.

TEXAS Longhorns
- TD (7 plays, 82 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18
(10:48 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 21 for 3 yards (53-E.Howard).
+15 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 21
(10:30 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 36 for 15 yards (24-A.Beck).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36
(10:19 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 39 for 3 yards (37-X.Benson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TEXAS 39
(9:42 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
+35 YD
3 & 7 - TEXAS 39
(9:36 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TT 26 for 35 yards (23-D.Fields).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26
(9:05 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
+26 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 26
(8:59 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:52 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders
- FG (11 plays, 70 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:52 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(8:52 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 31 for 6 yards. Penalty on TEX 15-C.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TT 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46
(8:40 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 46
(8:32 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TEX 39 for 15 yards (11-C.Adimora).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39
(8:20 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TEX 32 for 7 yards (2-K.Watson40-A.Adeoye).
+14 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 32
(8:05 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TEX 18 for 14 yards (19-B.Jones).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18
(7:22 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to TEX 14 for 4 yards (2-K.Watson).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 14
(6:59 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix to TEX 9 for 5 yards (15-C.Brown).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 9
(6:40 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix to TEX 5 for 4 yards (19-B.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 5 - TXTECH 5
(6:26 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
No Gain
2 & 5 - TXTECH 5
(6:23 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
No Gain
3 & 5 - TXTECH 5
(6:19 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - TXTECH 5
(6:13 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

TEXAS Longhorns
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:09 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 39 yards from TT 35 to TEX 26 fair catch by 18-J.Wiley.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26
(6:09 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 18-J.Wiley. 18-J.Wiley to TEX 41 for 15 yards (7-A.Frye).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41
(5:57 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 47 for 6 yards (37-X.Benson).
+16 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 47
(5:32 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TT 37 for 16 yards (4-D.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37
(4:59 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Washington.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 37
(4:53 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 23 for 14 yards (23-D.Fields).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23
(4:30 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith to TT 9 for 14 yards (23-D.Fields).
+3 YD
1 & 9 - TEXAS 9
(3:52 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TT 6 for 3 yards (96-B.Washington).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 6
(3:23 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TT 1 for 5 yards (23-D.Fields6-R.Jeffers).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 1
(2:38 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:35 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders
- Downs (8 plays, 39 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:35 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(2:35 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TEX 47 for 28 yards (19-B.Jones).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47
(2:15 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TEX 44 for 3 yards (31-D.Overshown).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 44
(1:51 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TEX 35 for 9 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35
(1:13 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TEX 34 for 1 yard (15-C.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TXTECH 34
(0:50 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
+8 YD
3 & 9 - TXTECH 34
(0:46 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to TEX 26 for 8 yards (19-B.Jones).
Penalty
4 & 1 - TXTECH 26
(0:23 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TEX 19 for 7 yards. Penalty on TT 78-T.Steele Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 26. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 11 - TXTECH 36
(0:05 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36
(15:00 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 34 for -2 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
-1 YD
2 & 12 - TEXAS 34
(14:28 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 33 for -1 yard (37-X.Benson).
No Gain
3 & 13 - TEXAS 33
(13:52 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
Punt
4 & 13 - TEXAS 33
(13:47 - 4th) 45-C.Naggar punts 34 yards from TEX 33 to TT 33 fair catch by 42-C.Nwabuko.

TXTECH Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33
(13:38 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey sacked at TT 26 for -7 yards (49-T.Graham).
+1 YD
2 & 17 - TXTECH 26
(13:11 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 27 for 1 yard (5-D.Jamison).
No Gain
3 & 16 - TXTECH 27
(12:39 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
Punt
4 & 16 - TXTECH 27
(12:34 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 43 yards from TT 27. 19-B.Jones to TEX 36 for 6 yards (83-M.Royals90-Q.Yontz).

TEXAS Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36
(12:24 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 38 for 2 yards (24-A.Beck6-R.Jeffers).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 38
(11:51 - 4th) 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 40 for 2 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
Penalty
3 & 6 - TEXAS 40
(11:02 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 11-S.Ehlinger Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEX 40. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 11 - TEXAS 35
(10:42 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 11 - TEXAS 35
(10:37 - 4th) 45-C.Naggar punts 42 yards from TEX 35 to TT 23 fair catch by 42-C.Nwabuko.

TXTECH Red Raiders
- Fumble (2 plays, 12 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23
(10:29 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey pushed ob at TT 31 for 8 yards (39-M.Estell).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - TXTECH 31
(10:13 - 4th) 28-S.Thompson to TT 35 FUMBLES (42-M.Bimage). 93-T.Sweat to TT 24 for 11 yards.

TEXAS Longhorns
- TD (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24
(10:01 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TT 3 for 21 yards. Penalty on TEX 15-M.Washington Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TT 3.
No Gain
1 & 4 - TEXAS 18
(9:46 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 18
(9:42 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TT 13 for 5 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13
(9:24 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TT 1 for 12 yards (23-D.Fields).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - TEXAS 1
(8:53 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:50 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:50 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 56 yards from TEX 35. 82-K.Carter to TT 22 for 13 yards (11-C.Adimora).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22
(8:43 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 22
(8:39 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 37 for 15 yards (15-C.Brown).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37
(8:12 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TT 41 for 4 yards (32-M.Roach).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXTECH 41
(7:30 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete.
Sack
3 & 6 - TXTECH 41
(7:20 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey sacked at TT 33 for -8 yards (42-M.Bimage).
Punt
4 & 14 - TXTECH 33
(6:36 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 56 yards from TT 33 out of bounds at the TEX 11.

TEXAS Longhorns
- Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 5:39 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 11
(6:25 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 19 for 8 yards (23-D.Fields).
+17 YD
2 & 2 - TEXAS 19
(5:41 - 4th) 32-D.Young to TEX 36 for 17 yards (4-D.Smith23-D.Fields).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36
(5:01 - 4th) 32-D.Young to TEX 39 for 3 yards (24-A.Beck).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 39
(4:05 - 4th) 32-D.Young to TEX 44 for 5 yards.
+9 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 44
(3:20 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson to TT 47 for 9 yards (3-D.Coleman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47
(2:39 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson to TT 47 for no gain (32-T.Matthews).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 47
(1:52 - 4th) 32-D.Young to TT 41 for 6 yards (90-Q.Yontz).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - TEXAS 41
(0:57 - 4th) 32-D.Young to TT 38 for 3 yards (32-T.Matthews). Penalty on TEX 73-P.Braun Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TT 38.
Punt
3 & 16 - TEXAS 47
(0:46 - 4th) 45-C.Naggar punts 32 yards from TEX 47 to TT 21 fair catch by 3-D.Coleman.

TXTECH Red Raiders
- End of Game (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21
(0:38 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 22 for 1 yard (44-T.Owens).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:50
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
49
Touchdown 8:53
2-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
39
yds
01:11
pos
24
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:35
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
42
Touchdown 2:38
2-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
74
yds
03:34
pos
24
41
Field Goal 6:13
36-T.Wolff 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
55
yds
02:39
pos
24
35
Point After TD 8:52
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
35
Touchdown 8:59
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
82
yds
01:56
pos
21
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:22
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 1:26
2-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
72
yds
05:37
pos
21
27
Point After TD 8:02
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 8:13
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:11
pos
21
20
Point After TD 8:13
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 8:20
7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
24
yds
00:13
pos
20
14
Two Point Conversion 13:09
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TT End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 13:12
32-D.Young runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
01:38
pos
14
12
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:54
17-C.Dicker extra point is no good. blocked by 8-Z.McPhearson.
plays
yds
pos
14
6
Touchdown 1:00
11-S.Ehlinger runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
85
yds
03:20
pos
14
6
Point After TD 4:14
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 4:18
28-S.Thompson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
02:39
pos
13
0
Point After TD 9:10
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:15
7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
85
yds
02:10
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 29
Rushing 4 13
Passing 20 14
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 7-16 6-11
4th Down Conv 1-4 0-1
Total Net Yards 446 609
Total Plays 82 76
Avg Gain 5.4 8.0
Net Yards Rushing 71 262
Rush Attempts 24 48
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 5.5
Net Yards Passing 375 347
Comp. - Att. 36-58 19-28
Yards Per Pass 6.5 12.4
Penalties - Yards 4-32 9-100
Touchdowns 3 7
Rushing TDs 1 5
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-49.3 5-34.2
Return Yards 86 41
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-7
Kickoffs - Returns 5-86 1-34
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas Tech 4-7 1473024
Texas 6-5 62214749
Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field Austin, Texas
 375 PASS YDS 347
71 RUSH YDS 262
446 TOTAL YDS 609
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 399 2 0 131.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 399 2 0 131.2
J. Duffey 36/58 399 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 86 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 86 1
S. Thompson 16 86 1 19
J. Welch 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Welch 1 -1 0 -1
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -14 0
J. Duffey 7 -14 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 150 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 150 1
K. Carter 11 150 1 52
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 135 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 135 1
E. Ezukanma 7 135 1 29
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
T. Vasher 5 42 0 15
R. Turner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
R. Turner 4 35 0 18
J. Welch 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Welch 1 10 0 10
M. Mannix 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
M. Mannix 2 9 0 5
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 7 0
S. Thompson 4 7 0 4
T. Koontz 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Koontz 1 7 0 7
D. Thompson 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Thompson 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
D. Fields 12-1 0.0 0
X. Benson 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
X. Benson 8-1 0.0 0
A. Beck 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
A. Beck 6-1 0.5 0
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 6-2 0.0 0
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Z. McPhearson 5-0 0.0 0
D. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
A. Frye 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Frye 3-0 0.0 0
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Washington Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
T. Matthews 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Matthews 2-0 0.0 0
E. Howard 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Howard 1-1 0.0 0
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Coleman III 1-0 0.0 0
J. Whitfield 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Whitfield 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Yontz 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Yontz 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bradford Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Mbanasor 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hutchings 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hutchings 1-1 0.0 0
A. Hogan 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hogan 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Wolff 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
T. Wolff 1/1 23 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. McNamara 31 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 49.3 1
A. McNamara 4 49.3 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 25 0
K. Carter 3 19.3 25 0
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
D. Coleman III 1 21.0 21 0
H. Miller 89 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
H. Miller 1 7.0 7 0
S. Gonzalez 88 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
S. Gonzalez 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Frye 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Frye 1 0.0 0 0
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 348 2 0 203.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 348 2 0 203.1
S. Ehlinger 19/27 348 2 0
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
R. Johnson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 105 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 105 3
R. Johnson 23 105 3 16
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 83 1
S. Ehlinger 10 83 1 18
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 41 1
D. Young 8 41 1 17
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
K. Ingram 2 17 0 11
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
De. Duvernay 2 10 0 8
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
C. Thompson 2 9 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 199 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 199 1
De. Duvernay 6 199 1 75
Ja. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 1
Ja. Smith 3 51 1 26
M. Epps 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
M. Epps 2 42 0 36
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
B. Eagles 3 20 0 8
M. Washington 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
M. Washington 1 16 0 16
J. Wiley 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Wiley 1 15 0 15
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
R. Johnson 2 4 0 5
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Ingram 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
B. Jones 12-0 0.0 0
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 8-0 0.0 0
D. Overshown 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Overshown 4-0 0.0 0
M. Roach 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
M. Roach 4-0 1.0 0
K. Watson II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Watson II 3-0 0.0 0
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Jamison 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ossai 3-0 0.0 0
K. Boyce 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Boyce 2-0 0.0 0
T. Graham 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Graham 2-0 1.0 0
M. Bimage 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Bimage 2-0 1.0 0
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Foster 1-1 0.0 0
K. Coburn 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Coburn 1-0 1.0 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Sterns 1-0 0.0 0
M. Estell 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Estell 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ojomo 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ojomo 1-0 0.0 0
C. Adimora 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Adimora 1-0 0.0 0
A. Adeoye 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Adeoye 1-2 0.0 0
T. Owens 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Owens 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. McCulloch 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/6
C. Dicker 0/0 0 5/6 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Naggar 45 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 34.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 34.2 0
C. Naggar 5 34.2 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
D. Jamison 1 34.0 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 6 0
B. Jones 2 3.5 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 TXTECH 20 2:10 12 80 TD
6:53 TXTECH 24 2:39 7 76 TD
0:54 TXTECH 22 0:35 3 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 TXTECH 21 3:10 9 78 Downs
8:26 TEXAS 24 0:13 2 24 TD
8:02 TXTECH 25 0:51 3 2 Punt
1:22 TXTECH 31 0:31 4 44
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXTECH 25 4:06 15 66 Downs
8:52 TXTECH 25 2:39 11 70 FG
2:35 TXTECH 25 2:30 8 39 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 TXTECH 33 1:04 3 -6 Punt
10:29 TXTECH 23 0:16 2 12 Fumble
8:50 TXTECH 22 2:14 5 11 Punt
0:38 TXTECH 21 0:00 1 1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 25 3:29 6 28 Punt
9:10 TEXAS 36 2:15 6 40 Downs
4:14 TEXAS 25 3:20 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 TEXAS 36 1:38 5 64 TD
9:55 TEXAS 2 1:18 4 1 Punt
8:13 TEXAS 25 0:11 1 75 TD
6:59 TEXAS 26 5:37 14 74 TD
0:32 TEXAS 26 0:00 1 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 TEXAS 18 1:56 7 82 TD
6:09 TEXAS 26 3:34 9 74 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 36 1:13 3 -3 Punt
12:24 TEXAS 36 1:47 4 -1 Punt
10:01 TXTECH 24 1:11 5 24 TD
6:25 TEXAS 11 5:39 8 36 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View