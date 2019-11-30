|
|
|USM
|FAU
Robison with 3 TDs leads FAU past Southern Mississippi 34-17
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Chris Robison threw for three touchdowns as Florida Atlantic beat Southern Mississippi 34-17 on Saturday to clinch the Conference USA East Division title.
Robison had 156 yards passing for the Owls (9-3, 7-1), who will host the Conference USA Championship game on Dec. 7. BJ Emmons ran for 71 yards and a score. Harrison Bryant had 75 yards receiving and caught three touchdown passes.
Vladimir Rivas scored for the Owls with a 40-yard field goal with 8:07 left in the first quarter. Robison followed up with a pair of touchdown throws to Bryant, of 38 and 15 yards, and FAU led 17-0 early in the second quarter.
Golden Eagles (7-5, 5-3) scored a field goal and a touchdown before the break, closing to 17-10 at halftime.
Akileis Leroy picked off Jack Abraham on the Golden Eagles' first play of the second half and returned it 24 yards to the Southern Miss 3, setting up Emmons' touchdown run and a 24-10 lead for the Owls.
Abraham threw for 182 yards and ran for a score for the Golden Eagles (7-5, 5-3). He was intercepted four times.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 26 for 1 yard (7-R.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 26(14:29 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 28 for 2 yards (5-A.Ross).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - USM 28(13:55 - 1st) Penalty on USM 70-K.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at USM 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - USM 23(13:33 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Harris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - USM 23(13:27 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 33 yards from USM 23 to FAU 44 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 44(13:20 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 49 for 5 yards (6-S.Latham15-S.Showers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FAU 49(12:59 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 49 for no gain (6-S.Latham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FAU 49(12:38 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - FAU 49(12:32 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 36 yards from FAU 49 to USM 15 fair catch by 16-Q.Watkins.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 15(12:24 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 48-R.Ladner. 48-R.Ladner to USM 22 for 7 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - USM 22(11:58 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 25 for 3 yards (5-A.Ross).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(11:42 - 1st) 57-T.Clopton to USM 21 FUMBLES. 33-K.Perkins to USM 21 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - USM 21(10:58 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 23 for 2 yards (42-W.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - USM 23(10:20 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 26 for 3 yards (54-H.Barnwell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - USM 26(9:45 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 7 yards from USM 26 out of bounds at the USM 33.
FAU
Owls
- FG (6 plays, 11 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(9:36 - 1st) 17-D.Antoine pushed ob at USM 27 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FAU 27(9:16 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - FAU 27(9:12 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to USM 20 for 7 yards (99-J.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 20(8:54 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 20(8:48 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to USM 22 for -2 yards (12-D.Thomas99-J.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - FAU 22(8:20 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - FAU 22(8:13 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:07 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(8:07 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 25 for no gain (5-A.Ross54-H.Barnwell).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 25(7:25 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin to USM 36 for 11 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(6:59 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins pushed ob at USM 37 for 1 yard (32-T.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - USM 37(6:25 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - USM 37(6:19 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - USM 37(6:13 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 40 yards from USM 37 to FAU 23 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
FAU
Owls
- TD (2 plays, 77 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 23(6:05 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to USM 38 for 39 yards (15-S.Showers7-T.Williams).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 38(5:25 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:18 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Interception (13 plays, 56 yards, 4:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:18 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(5:18 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 33 for 8 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - USM 33(4:41 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 34 for 1 yard (35-J.Helm54-H.Barnwell).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 1 - USM 34(3:57 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to FAU 46 for 20 yards (35-J.Helm).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 46(3:30 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to FAU 44 for 2 yards (5-A.Ross).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 44(2:53 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs ob at FAU 35 for 9 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(2:21 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin to FAU 26 for 9 yards (36-A.Leroy26-C.Tooley).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 26(1:49 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham to FAU 20 for 6 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(1:20 - 1st) 12-S.Anderson to FAU 19 for 1 yard (36-A.Leroy5-A.Ross).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - USM 19(0:51 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 45-T.Bonner Offside 5 yards enforced at FAU 19. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 14(0:33 - 1st) 12-S.Anderson to FAU 8 for 6 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - USM 8(15:00 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to FAU 9 for -1 yard (13-L.McCarthy).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 9(14:27 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham to FAU 12 for -3 yards (45-T.Bonner).
|
Int
|
3 & 12 - USM 12(13:41 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Dotson at FAU 1. 15-M.Dotson to USM 49 for 50 yards (18-D.Harris). Team penalty on USM Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USM 49.
FAU
Owls
- TD (2 plays, 34 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 34(13:28 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 28-J.Charles. 28-J.Charles to USM 15 for 19 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 15(13:07 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:59 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (7 plays, 40 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 62 yards from FAU 35. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 49 for 46 yards (30-A.Adams). Team penalty on FAU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at USM 49.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 46(12:48 - 2nd) 12-S.Anderson to FAU 42 for 4 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 42(12:10 - 2nd) 12-S.Anderson pushed ob at FAU 31 for 11 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 31(11:35 - 2nd) 12-S.Anderson to FAU 26 for 5 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 26(10:54 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin pushed ob at FAU 10 for 16 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 10(10:19 - 2nd) 12-S.Anderson to FAU 9 for 1 yard (54-H.Barnwell11-R.Ellis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - USM 9(9:36 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Mosley.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - USM 9(9:30 - 2nd) 22-T.Mosley to FAU 6 for 3 yards (54-H.Barnwell).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - USM 6(8:54 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - USM 8(8:37 - 2nd) 12-S.Anderson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:30 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- Missed FG (7 plays, 41 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:30 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 59 yards from USM 35 out of bounds at the FAU 6.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(8:30 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 43 for 8 yards (6-S.Latham).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - FAU 43(8:10 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 47 for 4 yards (6-S.Latham).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(7:44 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 47(7:44 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison pushed ob at USM 23 for 30 yards (1-R.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 23(7:15 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - FAU 23(7:10 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison sacked at USM 34 for -11 yards (47-T.Whittington).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 21 - FAU 34(6:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison scrambles pushed ob at USM 24 for 10 yards.
|
No Good
|
4 & 11 - FAU 24(5:43 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 24(5:37 - 2nd) 12-S.Anderson to USM 27 for 3 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - USM 27(4:58 - 2nd) Team penalty on FAU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USM 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - USM 32(4:31 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to USM 32 for no gain (54-H.Barnwell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - USM 32(3:46 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - USM 32(3:39 - 2nd) 93-Z.Everett punts 38 yards from USM 32 to FAU 30 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 30(3:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 30(3:26 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to FAU 25 for -5 yards (7-T.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - FAU 25(2:51 - 2nd) Penalty on FAU 85-J.Mitchell False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 25. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 20 - FAU 20(2:29 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison pushed ob at FAU 19 for -1 yard (37-D.Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - FAU 19(1:50 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 35 yards from FAU 19 to USM 46 fair catch by 16-Q.Watkins.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Interception (6 plays, -37 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 46(1:44 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin to FAU 45 for 9 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 45(1:25 - 2nd) 22-T.Mosley to FAU 41 for 4 yards (13-L.McCarthy92-M.Southall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 41(1:12 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-N.McLaurin.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USM 41(1:08 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - USM 41(1:02 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris pushed ob at FAU 33 for 8 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
Int
|
4 & 2 - USM 33(0:56 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Dotson at FAU 9. 15-M.Dotson runs ob at FAU 9 for no gain.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 40 for 15 yards (7-D.Maberry). Penalty on FAU 63-N.Weber Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at FAU 25. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - FAU 20(14:35 - 3rd) 17-D.Antoine to FAU 27 for 7 yards (7-T.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 27(14:07 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 33 for 6 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FAU 33(13:51 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 33 for no gain (37-D.Thomas17-D.Landry).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - FAU 33(12:55 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 48 yards from FAU 33 Downed at the USM 19.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Interception (1 plays, 78 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - USM 19(12:42 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 36-A.Leroy at USM 29. 36-A.Leroy to USM 3 for 26 yards (57-T.Clopton).
USM
Golden Eagles
- Fumble (3 plays, 52 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:23 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 64 yards from FAU 35. 18-D.Harris to USM 22 for 21 yards (58-E.Williams).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 22(12:17 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 36 for 14 yards (32-T.Young15-M.Dotson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(11:49 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 42 for 6 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 4 - USM 42(11:12 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 32 for -10 yards FUMBLES (36-A.Leroy). 42-W.Davis to USM 26 for no gain.
FAU
Owls
- Missed FG (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 26(11:04 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to USM 21 for 5 yards (28-S.Bozeman). Penalty on FAU 73-B.Walton Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 26. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 20 - FAU 36(10:38 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to USM 38 for -2 yards (6-S.Latham).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 22 - FAU 38(10:11 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to USM 30 for 8 yards (47-T.Whittington6-S.Latham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - FAU 30(9:28 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
No Good
|
4 & 14 - FAU 30(9:24 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (17 plays, 70 yards, 8:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 30(9:18 - 3rd) Team penalty on USM False start 5 yards enforced at USM 30. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 15 - USM 25(9:18 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 16 for -9 yards (91-N.Jefferson).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 24 - USM 16(8:42 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 31 for 15 yards (27-D.Brown36-A.Leroy).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - USM 31(7:58 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris pushed ob at USM 38 for 7 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - USM 38(7:15 - 3rd) 93-Z.Everett complete to 12-D.Thomas. 12-D.Thomas to USM 45 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 45(6:38 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 47 for 2 yards (36-A.Leroy11-R.Ellis).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - USM 47(6:10 - 3rd) Team penalty on USM False start 5 yards enforced at USM 47. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - USM 42(5:49 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins. Penalty on FAU 23-J.Pierre Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USM 42. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 43(5:43 - 3rd) 12-S.Anderson to FAU 38 for 5 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 38(5:11 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to FAU 36 for 2 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - USM 36(4:33 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to FAU 26 for 10 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(4:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to FAU 24 for 2 yards (32-T.Young5-A.Ross).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 24(3:28 - 3rd) 13-N.McLaurin complete to 15-J.Abraham. 15-J.Abraham to FAU 15 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 15(2:56 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to FAU 12 for 3 yards (36-A.Leroy90-C.Dell).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 12(2:12 - 3rd) 12-S.Anderson to FAU 4 for 8 yards (36-A.Leroy7-R.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - USM 4(1:51 - 3rd) 12-S.Anderson to FAU 2 for 2 yards (90-C.Dell7-R.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - USM 2(1:13 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:08 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:08 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 64 yards from USM 35. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 29 for 28 yards (32-H.Maples).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 29(1:00 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 31 for 2 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 31(0:30 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 37 for 6 yards (99-J.Turner).
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 37(15:00 - 4th) 4-B.Emmons to USM 23 for 40 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 23(14:33 - 4th) 4-B.Emmons to USM 22 for 1 yard (28-S.Bozeman37-D.Thomas).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 22(13:56 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:52 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:52 - 4th) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(13:52 - 4th) 18-D.Harris to USM 32 for 7 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - USM 32(13:20 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to USM 27 for -5 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - USM 27(12:33 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 17 for -10 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - USM 17(11:46 - 4th) 93-Z.Everett punts 23 yards from USM 17 out of bounds at the USM 40. Team penalty on USM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at USM 40.
FAU
Owls
- FG (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(11:39 - 4th) 4-B.Emmons to USM 34 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples55-D.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 34(10:53 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to USM 30 for 4 yards (28-S.Bozeman). Penalty on USM 32-H.Maples Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USM 30.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 15(10:30 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 15(10:24 - 4th) 4-B.Emmons to USM 13 for 2 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FAU 13(9:45 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - FAU 13(9:40 - 4th) 46-A.Shahriari 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:35 - 4th) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(9:35 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham scrambles runs ob at USM 27 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 27(8:50 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin to USM 30 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - USM 30(8:08 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - USM 30(8:01 - 4th) 94-M.Bromell punts 30 yards from USM 30 out of bounds at the FAU 40.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(7:54 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to FAU 36 for -4 yards (24-D.Kennedy19-K.Hemby).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - FAU 36(7:11 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to FAU 36 for no gain (17-D.Landry24-D.Kennedy).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - FAU 36(6:25 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - FAU 36(6:18 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 38 yards from FAU 36 to USM 26 fair catch by 16-Q.Watkins.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Interception (10 plays, 22 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(6:11 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin to USM 32 for 6 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - USM 32(5:45 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 32(5:40 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 49 for 17 yards (32-T.Young).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 49(5:12 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 12-S.Anderson. 12-S.Anderson to USM 48 for -1 yard (23-J.Pierre).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - USM 48(4:38 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin to FAU 46 for 6 yards (54-H.Barnwell).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 46(4:04 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to FAU 41 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 41(3:39 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to FAU 39 for 2 yards (23-J.Pierre36-A.Leroy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USM 39(3:04 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - USM 39(3:01 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to FAU 38 for 1 yard (55-D.Horton).
|
Int
|
4 & 7 - USM 38(2:20 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 36-A.Leroy at FAU 32. 36-A.Leroy to FAU 48 for 16 yards (79-D.Dorbeck).
FAU
Owls
- End of Game (5 plays, 33 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 48(2:12 - 4th) 37-D.Leconte to USM 50 for 2 yards (28-S.Bozeman19-K.Hemby).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 50(2:05 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to USM 48 for 2 yards (37-D.Thomas).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - FAU 48(1:18 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to USM 27 for 21 yards (12-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 27(0:47 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to USM 27 for no gain (55-D.Smith17-D.Landry).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 27(0:11 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to USM 19 for 8 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|12
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|239
|289
|Total Plays
|76
|51
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|60
|144
|Rush Attempts
|35
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|179
|145
|Comp. - Att.
|27-41
|8-20
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|7-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-28.5
|4-39.3
|Return Yards
|101
|118
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-67
|1-28
|Int. - Returns
|1-34
|4-90
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|179
|PASS YDS
|145
|
|
|60
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|239
|TOTAL YDS
|289
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|25/39
|182
|0
|4
|
N. McLaurin 13 WR
|N. McLaurin
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|
Z. Everett 93 P
|Z. Everett
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Anderson 12 RB
|S. Anderson
|11
|54
|1
|11
|
T. Mosley 22 RB
|T. Mosley
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
T. Clopton 57 OL
|T. Clopton
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|8
|-27
|1
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ti. Jones 5 WR
|Ti. Jones
|7
|66
|0
|17
|
N. McLaurin 13 WR
|N. McLaurin
|7
|60
|0
|16
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|3
|13
|0
|10
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Ladner 48 TE
|R. Ladner
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Mosley 22 RB
|T. Mosley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Anderson 12 RB
|S. Anderson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Whittington 47 LB
|T. Whittington
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
De. Thomas 37 LB
|De. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 99 DL
|J. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 7 DB
|T. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 55 DL
|D. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mitchell 1 DB
|R. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Maples 32 LB
|H. Maples
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Landry 17 DL
|D. Landry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kennedy 24 LB
|D. Kennedy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Showers 15 DB
|S. Showers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stein 98 K
|A. Stein
|1/1
|23
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Everett 93 P
|Z. Everett
|5
|28.2
|0
|40
|
M. Bromell 94 P
|M. Bromell
|1
|30.0
|0
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|1
|46.0
|46
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|8/19
|156
|3
|1
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|1/1
|39
|0
|0
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Emmons 4 RB
|B. Emmons
|11
|71
|1
|40
|
C. Mason 8 RB
|C. Mason
|5
|22
|0
|21
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|5
|13
|0
|6
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Leconte 37 RB
|D. Leconte
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|3
|-2
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Bryant 40 TE
|H. Bryant
|3
|75
|3
|38
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|2
|37
|0
|39
|
T. Harrison 82 WR
|T. Harrison
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Mitchell 85 WR
|J. Mitchell
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Leroy 36 LB
|A. Leroy
|9-2
|1.0
|2
|
Ra. Smith 7 LB
|Ra. Smith
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Barnwell V 54 LB
|H. Barnwell V
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tooley 26 CB
|C. Tooley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCarthy 13 DE
|L. McCarthy
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ross 5 S
|A. Ross
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 32 CB
|T. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 23 CB
|J. Pierre
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 27 S
|D. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dell 90 DT
|C. Dell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jefferson 91 DL
|N. Jefferson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Davis 42 DT
|W. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bonner 45 DE
|T. Bonner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 55 DE
|D. Horton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dotson 15 CB
|M. Dotson
|1-1
|0.0
|2
|
R. Ellis 11 DT
|R. Ellis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Southall 92 DT
|M. Southall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|1/3
|40
|4/4
|7
|
A. Shahriari 46 K
|A. Shahriari
|1/1
|31
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|4
|39.3
|2
|48
|
S. Riella 96 P
|S. Riella
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
