No. 17 Memphis tops No. 18 Cincinnati 34-24 to host AAC game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Tigers marked off their first 11-win season along with the 500th victory in program history all in the same game.
Now those are almost afterthoughts with the Tigers' sights set on much, much more.
Brady White threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns as No. 17 Memphis beat 18th-ranked Cincinnati 34-24 Friday for the Tigers' third straight American Athletic Conference West title and the right to host the league championship - and the Bearcats again - next week.
This will be the first time that Memphis (11-1, 7-1, No. 18 CFP) will host a conference title game. And the Tigers will do it with a chance at playing in the Cotton Bowl still possible for a program that doesn't have many trophies around.
''We do want to celebrate it,'' Memphis coach Mike Norvell said of that third straight division title. ''But we're not done.''
Memphis set up the rematch by snapping the East Division champ's nine-game winning streak. Cincinnati (10-2, 7-1, No. 19 CFP) hadn't lost since being routed by Ohio State on Sept. 7, and having to return to the Liberty Bowl to play Memphis in consecutive weeks wasn't something coach Luke Fickell thought about knowing that would mean a Bearcats' loss.
''There's things you got to be able to do differently, there's things you got to be able to change,'' Fickell said. ''But just like them, we still got to be who we are.''
Joseph Dorceus and Bryce Huff had two sacks apiece, and Memphis finished with five. The Tigers came up with three turnovers, including an interception by Sanchez Blake Jr. with 1:35 left.
Memphis also forced Cincinnati three-and-out after Ahmad Gardner intercepted White with 7:49 left with the Tigers up only 27-24.
The Tigers led only 20-17 when they put together their longest drive, going 83 yards over nine plays capped by a flea flicker. Patrick Taylor took the handoff, handed to Kedarian Jones who flipped the ball to White, and he hit Damonte Coxie for a 46-yard TD with 13:22 left on a play that Memphis put in a couple weeks ago.
''I put it out there for my guy, he made a good play and really good to see us execute something we've been practicing for two weeks,'' White said.
Antonio Gibson scored on a 29-yard TD run with 3:16 left for the final margin for Memphis. White also threw a 9-yard TD pass to Jones in the first quarter.
Cincinnati started redshirt freshman Ben Bryant for the first time, snapping a 24-game streak of starts for Desmond Ridder whose ailing shoulder limited him to 140 yards passing combined over his past two games. Bryant had nearly that by halftime and finished with 229 for Cincinnati's fourth-highest passing game this season.
''He did a great job,'' Fickell said of Bryant. ''No one wants turnovers. Again, we had obviously a few too many of those. He had poise, he had confidence. He didn't' seem rattled at any time in the game.''
Bryant threw a 4-yard TD pass to Leonard Taylor helping Cincinnati put together back-to-back TD drives in the second quarter to tie it up at 17 just before halftime. Michael Warren II followed with a 3-yard TD run. Bryant also ran for a 12-yard TD with 10:27 left as Cincinnati pulled within 27-24.
THE TAKEAWAY
Cincinnati: The Bearcats came in leading the AAC in scoring defense, allowing just 19.9 points a game. They held the nation's eighth-best scoring offense below its average of 42.2 points a game, and Memphis didn't match its average of 488.2 yards a game. Even with the offensive boost Bryant provided, it wasn't enough.
Fickell said they will need to know Ridder's status by Tuesday or Wednesday before making a decision on who starts the title game.
Memphis: The Tigers already came in leading the nation in special teams efficiency and had the most kickoffs returned for TDs in the past four years with 10. Chris Claybrooks became the fifth different player to score at least once on a kickoff return, taking the opening kickoff 94 yards for a TD.
QUOTABLE
''That trophy will always stay in Memphis. We'll always be able to walk around talking about the three-peat of the West Division. But we want to continue to finish the journey, and we want to make sure these guys are going out, playing to the best of their abilities and accomplishing all that I believe that they can,'' Norvell said.
UP NEXT
Memphis will host Cincinnati on Dec. 7 in a rematch for the American title.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 77 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 59 yards from CIN 35. 7-C.Claybrooks runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:48 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 62 yards from MEM 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 24 for 21 yards (47-C.Cochran).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 24(14:43 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant sacked at CIN 18 for -6 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 16 - MEMP 18(14:16 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 32 for 14 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
+37 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 32(13:55 - 1st) 3-M.Warren pushed ob at MEM 31 for 37 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(13:30 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 31(13:27 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to MEM 27 for 4 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 27(12:55 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to MEM 23 for 4 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 2 - MEMP 23(12:18 - 1st) 82-W.Huber pushed ob at MEM 10 for 13 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 10(11:47 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to MEM 11 for -1 yard (25-A.Hall).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 11(11:10 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to MEM 8 for 3 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 8(10:33 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MEMP 8(10:29 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa 25 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on CIN 11-B.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 8. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - MEMP 13(10:29 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:25 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 62 yards from CIN 35. 7-C.Claybrooks to MEM 23 for 20 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(10:17 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at MEM 32 for 9 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 32(9:49 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 38 for 6 yards (8-J.White).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(9:18 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 44 for 6 yards (11-B.Wright). Penalty on MEM 86-J.Magnifico Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on CIN 6-P.Young Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 44(8:56 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 39 for 17 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(8:32 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 7 for 32 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 7 - CINCY 7(8:09 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 9 for -2 yards (93-E.Ponder).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 9(7:32 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:24 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:24 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(7:24 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 27 for 2 yards (35-T.Hart).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 27(6:58 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj. Penalty on MEM 32-J.Francis Pass interference 10 yards enforced at CIN 27. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(6:53 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 35 for -2 yards (1-O.Goodson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 35(6:09 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to CIN 38 for 3 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 38(5:34 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 58-D.Harper False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - MEMP 33(5:20 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - MEMP 33(5:15 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 46 yards from CIN 33. 1-T.Samuel to MEM 27 for 6 yards (21-M.Sanders).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (13 plays, 85 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(5:08 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to CIN 29 for 44 yards (8-J.White).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(4:50 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to CIN 27 for 2 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 27(4:17 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 90-J.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 27. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 22(4:02 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 20 for 2 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 20(3:45 - 1st) 3-B.White to CIN 18 for 2 yards (99-M.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 18(3:12 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 16 for 2 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 16(2:58 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 16(2:50 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Gainwell.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CINCY 16(2:46 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:41 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 64 yards from MEM 35. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 15 for 14 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(2:35 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 15(2:29 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 20 for 5 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 20(1:47 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris runs ob at CIN 49 for 29 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(1:22 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 47 for 4 yards (8-X.Cullens10-M.Joseph).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 47(0:55 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to MEM 39 for 8 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(0:33 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 27 for 12 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(0:10 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant to MEM 28 for -1 yard (13-J.Clemons).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 28(15:00 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to MEM 17 for 11 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(14:34 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 14 for 3 yards (55-B.Huff).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 14(14:05 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris. Penalty on MEM 12-L.Thomas Pass interference 12 yards enforced at MEM 14. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MEMP 2(14:01 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 3 for -1 yard (94-J.Dorceus).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 3(13:24 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 4 for -1 yard (93-D.Hawkins55-B.Huff).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 4(12:40 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:36 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (15 plays, 80 yards, 6:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:36 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to MEM 25 fair catch by 7-C.Claybrooks.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(12:36 - 2nd) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 32 for 7 yards (90-J.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 32(12:07 - 2nd) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 36 for 4 yards (93-E.Ponder5-D.Forrest).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(11:36 - 2nd) 14-A.Gibson to CIN 45 for 19 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(11:07 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 45(11:01 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 41 for 4 yards (99-M.Brown).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 41(10:24 - 2nd) 3-B.White sacked at CIN 42 for -1 yard (6-P.Young).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 42(9:38 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 34 yards from CIN 42 out of bounds at the CIN 8. Team penalty on MEM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CIN 42. No Play.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(9:25 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 4-T.Geddis. 4-T.Geddis to CIN 29 for 9 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 29(8:59 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 28 for -1 yard (90-J.Tate).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 28(8:24 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 37 for 9 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(7:57 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 37 for no gain (15-Q.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 37(7:26 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Geddis.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 37(7:21 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to MEM 44 for 19 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 44(6:56 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 47 for -3 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - CINCY 47(6:24 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 52-J.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 47. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - CINCY 48(6:05 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 3-M.Warren. 3-M.Warren to MEM 45 for 7 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 45(5:23 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to MEM 33 for 12 yards (35-T.Hart).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(4:54 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 28 for 5 yards (55-B.Huff).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 28(4:15 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 4-T.Geddis. 4-T.Geddis pushed ob at MEM 22 for 6 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(3:44 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to MEM 9 for 13 yards (25-A.Hall).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - CINCY 9(3:19 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant to MEM 3 for 6 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 3(2:58 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:54 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Halftime (2 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:54 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to MEM 25 fair catch by 7-C.Claybrooks.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(2:54 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at MEM 36 for 11 yards (12-A.Gardner5-D.Forrest).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(2:39 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
+54 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 36(2:35 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to CIN 10 for 54 yards (6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 10(2:09 - 2nd) 3-B.White to CIN 10 for no gain (92-C.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 10(1:33 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 10(1:29 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 10(1:25 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:21 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(1:21 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant to CIN 32 for 7 yards (55-B.Huff).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 32(1:15 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to CIN 31 for -1 yard (15-Q.Johnson).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 31(1:11 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 28 for -3 yards (55-B.Huff).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 28(0:26 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 52 yards from CIN 28 Downed at the MEM 20.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Fumble (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:53 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant to CIN 26 for 1 yard (8-X.Cullens).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 26(14:36 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - CINCY 26(14:28 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 44 yards from CIN 26 to MEM 30 fair catch by 1-T.Samuel.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(14:21 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 33 for 3 yards (21-M.Sanders11-B.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 33(13:56 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 33 for no gain (5-D.Forrest6-P.Young).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 33(13:22 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 34 for 1 yard (92-C.Brooks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MEMP 34(12:50 - 3rd) 48-A.Williams punts 42 yards from MEM 34 to CIN 24 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Fumble (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(12:42 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 28 for 4 yards (35-T.Hart).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 28(12:12 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 41 for 13 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(11:47 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 44 for 3 yards (25-A.Hall).
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 44(11:12 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 32-J.Francis at MEM 42. 32-J.Francis to MEM 50 FUMBLES (8-M.Mbodj). 32-J.Francis to MEM 50 for no gain.
MEMP
Tigers
- Downs (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 50(11:03 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 45 for -5 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - MEMP 45(10:29 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 49 for 6 yards (8-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 49(9:51 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Austin.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 9 - MEMP 49(9:44 - 3rd) Penalty on MEM 7-C.Claybrooks False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 49. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - MEMP 46(9:44 - 3rd) 48-A.Williams punts 44 yards from MEM 46. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 28 for 18 yards (8-X.Cullens).
CINCY
Bearcats
- Downs (8 plays, 67 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 28(9:34 - 3rd) 21-T.Tucker to CIN 40 for 12 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(9:06 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 41 for 1 yard (5-E.Cunningham).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 41(8:34 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks runs ob at CIN 45 for 4 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 45(8:15 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant sacked at CIN 43 for -2 yards FUMBLES (38-J.Wilson). 23-J.Russell to CIN 43 for no gain.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 86 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(8:05 - 3rd) 14-A.Gibson pushed ob at CIN 24 for 19 yards (3-J.Hicks27-D.Beavers).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 24(7:35 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 19 for 5 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 19(7:13 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 15 for 4 yards (99-M.Brown).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 15(6:26 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 16 for -1 yard (6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MEMP 16(5:53 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Magnifico.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (9 plays, 101 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 16(5:47 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant to CIN 20 for 4 yards (29-C.Gonzalez).
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 20(5:24 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 41 for 39 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(4:57 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 38 for 3 yards (35-T.Hart).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 38(4:29 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara out of bounds at the MEM 26.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(4:00 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 24 for 2 yards (35-T.Hart).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 24(3:35 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 18 for 6 yards (25-A.Hall8-X.Cullens).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 18(2:53 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 17 for 1 yard (35-T.Hart).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CINCY 17(2:07 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 17 for no gain (55-B.Huff).
MEMP
Tigers
- Interception (8 plays, 6 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(2:02 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 30 for 13 yards (12-A.Pierce).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(1:44 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 36 for 6 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 36(1:16 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 37 for 1 yard (11-B.Wright).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 37(0:41 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin to MEM 40 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the MEM 40.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 37(0:41 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin to MEM 41 for 4 yards (7-J.Hawes).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(0:30 - 3rd) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 38 for -3 yards (6-P.Young92-C.Brooks).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - MEMP 38(15:00 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 50 for 12 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 50(14:35 - 4th) 3-B.White to CIN 49 for 1 yard (21-M.Sanders).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(14:10 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico to CIN 46 for 3 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 46(13:31 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:22 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:22 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(13:22 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(13:17 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 31 for 6 yards (23-J.Russell).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 31(12:31 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks pushed ob at CIN 38 for 7 yards (25-A.Hall).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(12:09 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 40 for 2 yards (40-T.Pickens93-D.Hawkins).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 40(11:33 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant sacked at CIN 34 for -6 yards FUMBLES (55-B.Huff). 23-J.Russell to CIN 34 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 40(11:33 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant sacked at CIN 33 for -7 yards FUMBLES (55-B.Huff). out of bounds at the CIN 33.
|
+51 YD
|
3 & 15 - CINCY 33(11:11 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to MEM 16 for 51 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 16(10:49 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 12 for 4 yards (5-S.Dykes).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 12(10:32 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:27 - 4th) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 62 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:27 - 4th) 97-R.Jones kicks 57 yards from CIN 35. 7-C.Claybrooks to MEM 20 for 12 yards (39-J.Sheppard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(10:23 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 20(10:19 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 23 for 3 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 23(9:39 - 4th) 3-B.White scrambles to MEM 35 for 12 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(9:39 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 12-A.Pierce Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 35. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(9:26 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 43 for 12 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(8:50 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 43 for no gain (93-E.Ponder). Penalty on MEM 77-O.Eze Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 43. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - MEMP 47(8:27 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to CIN 47 for 6 yards (8-J.White).
|
Int
|
2 & 14 - MEMP 47(7:55 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones INTERCEPTED by 12-A.Gardner at CIN 26. 12-A.Gardner to CIN 26 for no gain.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Interception (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(7:49 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to CIN 25 for -1 yard (25-A.Hall).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 25(7:18 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant sacked at CIN 24 for -1 yard (94-J.Dorceus).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CINCY 24(6:37 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - CINCY 24(6:31 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 38 yards from CIN 24 to MEM 38 fair catch by 1-T.Samuel.
MEMP
Tigers
- End of Game (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(6:24 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 42 for 4 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 42(5:41 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 38 for -4 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 38(4:57 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 38(4:57 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 21-M.Sanders Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MEM 38. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(4:52 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 43 for 4 yards (19-E.Tucky).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 43(4:13 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell pushed ob at CIN 29 for 14 yards (8-J.White).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(3:24 - 4th) 14-A.Gibson runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:16 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:16 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(3:16 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant sacked at CIN 11 for -14 yards FUMBLES (55-B.Huff). 51-L.Metz to CIN 11 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 24 - MEMP 11(2:39 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant scrambles pushed ob at CIN 28 for 17 yards. Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz Holding 5 yards enforced at CIN 11. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 29 - MEMP 6(2:20 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to CIN 19 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - MEMP 19(1:48 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
Int
|
4 & 16 - MEMP 19(1:43 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris INTERCEPTED by 41-S.Blake at MEM 48. 41-S.Blake to MEM 48 for no gain.
MEMP
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(1:35 - 4th) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 47 for 5 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 47(1:30 - 4th) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 44 for 3 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 44(0:43 - 4th) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 40 for 4 yards (99-M.Brown).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(0:04 - 4th) 3-B.White kneels at CIN 41 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|21
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|373
|431
|Total Plays
|77
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|199
|Rush Attempts
|45
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|195
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|20-32
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|6-47
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|3-44.3
|Return Yards
|53
|140
|Punts - Returns
|1-18
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-35
|3-126
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|195
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|178
|RUSH YDS
|199
|
|
|373
|TOTAL YDS
|431
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|20/32
|229
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|21
|122
|1
|39
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|11
|32
|0
|12
|
W. Huber 82 TE
|W. Huber
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|11
|-1
|1
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|4
|77
|0
|51
|
J. Deguara 83 TE
|J. Deguara
|4
|46
|0
|19
|
R. Medaris 17 WR
|R. Medaris
|3
|39
|0
|29
|
T. Geddis 4 WR
|T. Geddis
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
M. Mbodj 8 WR
|M. Mbodj
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wright 11 LB
|B. Wright
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Young 6 LB
|P. Young
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawes 7 WR
|J. Hawes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Crosa 31 K
|S. Crosa
|1/1
|30
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|4
|45.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|15/26
|233
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Gainwell 19 RB
|K. Gainwell
|15
|87
|0
|32
|
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|6
|75
|1
|29
|
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
|P. Taylor Jr.
|10
|25
|0
|6
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|5
|14
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Coxie 10 WR
|D. Coxie
|6
|145
|1
|54
|
K. Jones 13 WR
|K. Jones
|2
|53
|1
|44
|
K. Gainwell 19 RB
|K. Gainwell
|3
|20
|0
|17
|
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
C. Austin III 84 WR
|C. Austin III
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Magnifico 86 TE
|J. Magnifico
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Huff 55 DE
|B. Huff
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 7 DB
|C. Claybrooks
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hart 35 LB
|T. Hart
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hall 25 LB
|A. Hall
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Francis 32 DB
|J. Francis
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
L. Thomas 12 DB
|L. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Wilson 38 DL
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hawkins 93 DL
|D. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hassell 83 TE
|J. Hassell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 29 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tate IV 90 DL
|J. Tate IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Goodson 1 DL
|O. Goodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 13 DL
|J. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cunningham 5 DE
|E. Cunningham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|2/2
|34
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|3
|44.3
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Claybrooks 7 DB
|C. Claybrooks
|3
|42.0
|94
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Samuel 1 WR
|T. Samuel
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
