No. 17 Memphis tops No. 18 Cincinnati 34-24 to host AAC game

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Tigers marked off their first 11-win season along with the 500th victory in program history all in the same game.

Now those are almost afterthoughts with the Tigers' sights set on much, much more.

Brady White threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns as No. 17 Memphis beat 18th-ranked Cincinnati 34-24 Friday for the Tigers' third straight American Athletic Conference West title and the right to host the league championship - and the Bearcats again - next week.

This will be the first time that Memphis (11-1, 7-1, No. 18 CFP) will host a conference title game. And the Tigers will do it with a chance at playing in the Cotton Bowl still possible for a program that doesn't have many trophies around.

''We do want to celebrate it,'' Memphis coach Mike Norvell said of that third straight division title. ''But we're not done.''

Memphis set up the rematch by snapping the East Division champ's nine-game winning streak. Cincinnati (10-2, 7-1, No. 19 CFP) hadn't lost since being routed by Ohio State on Sept. 7, and having to return to the Liberty Bowl to play Memphis in consecutive weeks wasn't something coach Luke Fickell thought about knowing that would mean a Bearcats' loss.

''There's things you got to be able to do differently, there's things you got to be able to change,'' Fickell said. ''But just like them, we still got to be who we are.''

Joseph Dorceus and Bryce Huff had two sacks apiece, and Memphis finished with five. The Tigers came up with three turnovers, including an interception by Sanchez Blake Jr. with 1:35 left.

Memphis also forced Cincinnati three-and-out after Ahmad Gardner intercepted White with 7:49 left with the Tigers up only 27-24.

The Tigers led only 20-17 when they put together their longest drive, going 83 yards over nine plays capped by a flea flicker. Patrick Taylor took the handoff, handed to Kedarian Jones who flipped the ball to White, and he hit Damonte Coxie for a 46-yard TD with 13:22 left on a play that Memphis put in a couple weeks ago.

''I put it out there for my guy, he made a good play and really good to see us execute something we've been practicing for two weeks,'' White said.

Antonio Gibson scored on a 29-yard TD run with 3:16 left for the final margin for Memphis. White also threw a 9-yard TD pass to Jones in the first quarter.

Cincinnati started redshirt freshman Ben Bryant for the first time, snapping a 24-game streak of starts for Desmond Ridder whose ailing shoulder limited him to 140 yards passing combined over his past two games. Bryant had nearly that by halftime and finished with 229 for Cincinnati's fourth-highest passing game this season.

''He did a great job,'' Fickell said of Bryant. ''No one wants turnovers. Again, we had obviously a few too many of those. He had poise, he had confidence. He didn't' seem rattled at any time in the game.''

Bryant threw a 4-yard TD pass to Leonard Taylor helping Cincinnati put together back-to-back TD drives in the second quarter to tie it up at 17 just before halftime. Michael Warren II followed with a 3-yard TD run. Bryant also ran for a 12-yard TD with 10:27 left as Cincinnati pulled within 27-24.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati: The Bearcats came in leading the AAC in scoring defense, allowing just 19.9 points a game. They held the nation's eighth-best scoring offense below its average of 42.2 points a game, and Memphis didn't match its average of 488.2 yards a game. Even with the offensive boost Bryant provided, it wasn't enough.

Fickell said they will need to know Ridder's status by Tuesday or Wednesday before making a decision on who starts the title game.

Memphis: The Tigers already came in leading the nation in special teams efficiency and had the most kickoffs returned for TDs in the past four years with 10. Chris Claybrooks became the fifth different player to score at least once on a kickoff return, taking the opening kickoff 94 yards for a TD.

QUOTABLE

''That trophy will always stay in Memphis. We'll always be able to walk around talking about the three-peat of the West Division. But we want to continue to finish the journey, and we want to make sure these guys are going out, playing to the best of their abilities and accomplishing all that I believe that they can,'' Norvell said.

UP NEXT

Memphis will host Cincinnati on Dec. 7 in a rematch for the American title.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

MEMP Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 77 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 59 yards from CIN 35. 7-C.Claybrooks runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:48 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 62 yards from MEM 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 24 for 21 yards (47-C.Cochran).
Sack
1 & 10 - MEMP 24
(14:43 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant sacked at CIN 18 for -6 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
+14 YD
2 & 16 - MEMP 18
(14:16 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 32 for 14 yards (8-X.Cullens).
+37 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 32
(13:55 - 1st) 3-M.Warren pushed ob at MEM 31 for 37 yards (32-J.Francis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 31
(13:30 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 31
(13:27 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to MEM 27 for 4 yards (32-J.Francis).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 27
(12:55 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to MEM 23 for 4 yards (32-J.Francis).
+13 YD
4 & 2 - MEMP 23
(12:18 - 1st) 82-W.Huber pushed ob at MEM 10 for 13 yards (32-J.Francis).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 10
(11:47 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to MEM 11 for -1 yard (25-A.Hall).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - MEMP 11
(11:10 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to MEM 8 for 3 yards (8-X.Cullens).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MEMP 8
(10:33 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - MEMP 8
(10:29 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa 25 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on CIN 11-B.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 8. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 13 - MEMP 13
(10:29 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

CINCY Bearcats
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:25 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 62 yards from CIN 35. 7-C.Claybrooks to MEM 23 for 20 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 23
(10:17 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at MEM 32 for 9 yards (5-D.Forrest).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 32
(9:49 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 38 for 6 yards (8-J.White).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38
(9:18 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 44 for 6 yards (11-B.Wright). Penalty on MEM 86-J.Magnifico Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on CIN 6-P.Young Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
+17 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 44
(8:56 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 39 for 17 yards (7-C.Bryant).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 39
(8:32 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 7 for 32 yards (5-D.Forrest).
-2 YD
1 & 7 - CINCY 7
(8:09 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 9 for -2 yards (93-E.Ponder).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 9
(7:32 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:24 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.

MEMP Tigers

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:24 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(7:24 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 27 for 2 yards (35-T.Hart).
Penalty
2 & 8 - MEMP 27
(6:58 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj. Penalty on MEM 32-J.Francis Pass interference 10 yards enforced at CIN 27. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 37
(6:53 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 35 for -2 yards (1-O.Goodson).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - MEMP 35
(6:09 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to CIN 38 for 3 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
Penalty
3 & 9 - MEMP 38
(5:34 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 58-D.Harper False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 38. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 14 - MEMP 33
(5:20 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
Punt
4 & 14 - MEMP 33
(5:15 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 46 yards from CIN 33. 1-T.Samuel to MEM 27 for 6 yards (21-M.Sanders).

MEMP Tigers
- FG (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
+44 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 27
(5:08 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to CIN 29 FUMBLES (8-J.White). 12-A.Gardner to CIN 35 for 6 yards.

CINCY Bearcats
- TD (13 plays, 85 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+44 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 27
(5:08 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to CIN 29 for 44 yards (8-J.White).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29
(4:50 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to CIN 27 for 2 yards (7-C.Bryant).
Penalty
2 & 8 - CINCY 27
(4:17 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 90-J.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 27. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 22
(4:02 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 20 for 2 yards (5-D.Forrest).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 20
(3:45 - 1st) 3-B.White to CIN 18 for 2 yards (99-M.Brown).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 18
(3:12 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 16 for 2 yards (92-C.Brooks).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CINCY 16
(2:58 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
No Gain
3 & 8 - CINCY 16
(2:50 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Gainwell.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - CINCY 16
(2:46 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

MEMP Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:41 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 64 yards from MEM 35. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 15 for 14 yards (40-T.Pickens).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 15
(2:35 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 15
(2:29 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 20 for 5 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
+29 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 20
(1:47 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris runs ob at CIN 49 for 29 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 49
(1:22 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 47 for 4 yards (8-X.Cullens10-M.Joseph).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 47
(0:55 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to MEM 39 for 8 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 39
(0:33 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 27 for 12 yards (12-L.Thomas).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 27
(0:10 - 1st) 6-B.Bryant to MEM 28 for -1 yard (13-J.Clemons).
+11 YD
2 & 11 - MEMP 28
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to MEM 17 for 11 yards (12-L.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 17
(14:34 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 14 for 3 yards (55-B.Huff).
Penalty
2 & 7 - MEMP 14
(14:05 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris. Penalty on MEM 12-L.Thomas Pass interference 12 yards enforced at MEM 14. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 2 - MEMP 2
(14:01 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 3 for -1 yard (94-J.Dorceus).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 3
(13:24 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 4 for -1 yard (93-D.Hawkins55-B.Huff).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - MEMP 4
(12:40 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:36 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.

CINCY Bearcats
- TD (15 plays, 80 yards, 6:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:36 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to MEM 25 fair catch by 7-C.Claybrooks.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25
(12:36 - 2nd) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 32 for 7 yards (90-J.Taylor).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 32
(12:07 - 2nd) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 36 for 4 yards (93-E.Ponder5-D.Forrest).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36
(11:36 - 2nd) 14-A.Gibson to CIN 45 for 19 yards (12-A.Gardner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 45
(11:07 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 45
(11:01 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 41 for 4 yards (99-M.Brown).
Sack
3 & 6 - CINCY 41
(10:24 - 2nd) 3-B.White sacked at CIN 42 for -1 yard (6-P.Young).
Punt
4 & 7 - CINCY 42
(9:38 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 34 yards from CIN 42 out of bounds at the CIN 8. Team penalty on MEM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CIN 42. No Play.

MEMP Tigers
- FG (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - MEMP 47
(9:30 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 47 yards from CIN 47 to CIN End Zone. touchback.

CINCY Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 20
(9:25 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 4-T.Geddis. 4-T.Geddis to CIN 29 for 9 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 29
(8:59 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 28 for -1 yard (90-J.Tate).
+9 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 28
(8:24 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 37 for 9 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 37
(7:57 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 37 for no gain (15-Q.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 37
(7:26 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Geddis.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 37
(7:21 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to MEM 44 for 19 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 44
(6:56 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 47 for -3 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
Penalty
2 & 13 - CINCY 47
(6:24 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 52-J.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 47. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 18 - CINCY 48
(6:05 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 3-M.Warren. 3-M.Warren to MEM 45 for 7 yards (41-S.Blake).
+12 YD
3 & 11 - CINCY 45
(5:23 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to MEM 33 for 12 yards (35-T.Hart).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 33
(4:54 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 28 for 5 yards (55-B.Huff).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 28
(4:15 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 4-T.Geddis. 4-T.Geddis pushed ob at MEM 22 for 6 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 22
(3:44 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to MEM 9 for 13 yards (25-A.Hall).
+6 YD
1 & 9 - CINCY 9
(3:19 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant to MEM 3 for 6 yards (41-S.Blake).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 3
(2:58 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:54 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.

MEMP Tigers
- Halftime (2 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:54 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to MEM 25 fair catch by 7-C.Claybrooks.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(2:54 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at MEM 36 for 11 yards (12-A.Gardner5-D.Forrest).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 36
(2:39 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
+54 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 36
(2:35 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to CIN 10 for 54 yards (6-P.Young).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 10
(2:09 - 2nd) 3-B.White to CIN 10 for no gain (92-C.Brooks).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 10
(1:33 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MEMP 10
(1:29 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - MEMP 10
(1:25 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

CINCY Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:21 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25
(1:21 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant to CIN 32 for 7 yards (55-B.Huff).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 32
(1:15 - 2nd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to CIN 31 for -1 yard (15-Q.Johnson).
-3 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 31
(1:11 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 28 for -3 yards (55-B.Huff).
Punt
4 & 7 - CINCY 28
(0:26 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 52 yards from CIN 28 Downed at the MEM 20.

MEMP Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 20
(0:13 - 2nd) Penalty on MEM 67-M.Orona-Lopez False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 20. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 15 - MEMP 15
(0:13 - 2nd) 3-B.White kneels at MEM 14 for -1 yard.

CINCY Bearcats
- Fumble (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 25
(14:53 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant to CIN 26 for 1 yard (8-X.Cullens).
No Gain
3 & 9 - CINCY 26
(14:36 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
Punt
4 & 9 - CINCY 26
(14:28 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 44 yards from CIN 26 to MEM 30 fair catch by 1-T.Samuel.

MEMP Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 30
(14:21 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 33 for 3 yards (21-M.Sanders11-B.Wright).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MEMP 33
(13:56 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 33 for no gain (5-D.Forrest6-P.Young).
+1 YD
3 & 7 - MEMP 33
(13:22 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 34 for 1 yard (92-C.Brooks).
Punt
4 & 6 - MEMP 34
(12:50 - 3rd) 48-A.Williams punts 42 yards from MEM 34 to CIN 24 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.

CINCY Bearcats
- Fumble (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 24
(12:42 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 28 for 4 yards (35-T.Hart).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 28
(12:12 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 41 for 13 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 41
(11:47 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 44 for 3 yards (25-A.Hall).
Int
2 & 7 - CINCY 44
(11:12 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 32-J.Francis at MEM 42. 32-J.Francis to MEM 50 FUMBLES (8-M.Mbodj). 32-J.Francis to MEM 50 for no gain.

MEMP Tigers
- Downs (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 50
(11:03 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 45 for -5 yards (11-B.Wright).
+6 YD
2 & 15 - MEMP 45
(10:29 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 49 for 6 yards (8-J.White).
No Gain
3 & 9 - MEMP 49
(9:51 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Austin.
Penalty
4 & 9 - MEMP 49
(9:44 - 3rd) Penalty on MEM 7-C.Claybrooks False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 49. No Play.
Punt
4 & 14 - MEMP 46
(9:44 - 3rd) 48-A.Williams punts 44 yards from MEM 46. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 28 for 18 yards (8-X.Cullens).

CINCY Bearcats
- Downs (8 plays, 67 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 28
(9:34 - 3rd) 21-T.Tucker to CIN 40 for 12 yards (8-X.Cullens).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 40
(9:06 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 41 for 1 yard (5-E.Cunningham).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 41
(8:34 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks runs ob at CIN 45 for 4 yards.
Sack
3 & 5 - CINCY 45
(8:15 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant sacked at CIN 43 for -2 yards FUMBLES (38-J.Wilson). 23-J.Russell to CIN 43 for no gain.

MEMP Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 86 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 43
(8:05 - 3rd) 14-A.Gibson pushed ob at CIN 24 for 19 yards (3-J.Hicks27-D.Beavers).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 24
(7:35 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 19 for 5 yards (27-D.Beavers).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 19
(7:13 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 15 for 4 yards (99-M.Brown).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - MEMP 15
(6:26 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 16 for -1 yard (6-P.Young).
No Gain
4 & 2 - MEMP 16
(5:53 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Magnifico.

CINCY Bearcats
- TD (9 plays, 101 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 16
(5:47 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant to CIN 20 for 4 yards (29-C.Gonzalez).
+39 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 20
(5:24 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 41 for 39 yards (8-X.Cullens).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 41
(4:57 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 38 for 3 yards (35-T.Hart).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 38
(4:29 - 3rd) 6-B.Bryant complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara out of bounds at the MEM 26.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 26
(4:00 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 24 for 2 yards (35-T.Hart).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 24
(3:35 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 18 for 6 yards (25-A.Hall8-X.Cullens).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 18
(2:53 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 17 for 1 yard (35-T.Hart).
No Gain
4 & 1 - CINCY 17
(2:07 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 17 for no gain (55-B.Huff).

MEMP Tigers
- Interception (8 plays, 6 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 17
(2:02 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 30 for 13 yards (12-A.Pierce).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 30
(1:44 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 36 for 6 yards (11-B.Wright).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 36
(1:16 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 37 for 1 yard (11-B.Wright).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 37
(0:41 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin to MEM 40 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the MEM 40.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 37
(0:41 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin to MEM 41 for 4 yards (7-J.Hawes).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 41
(0:30 - 3rd) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 38 for -3 yards (6-P.Young92-C.Brooks).
+12 YD
2 & 13 - MEMP 38
(15:00 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 50 for 12 yards (12-A.Gardner).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MEMP 50
(14:35 - 4th) 3-B.White to CIN 49 for 1 yard (21-M.Sanders).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 49
(14:10 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico to CIN 46 for 3 yards (3-J.Hicks).
+46 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 46
(13:31 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:22 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.

CINCY Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:22 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25
(13:22 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 25
(13:17 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 31 for 6 yards (23-J.Russell).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 31
(12:31 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks pushed ob at CIN 38 for 7 yards (25-A.Hall).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38
(12:09 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 40 for 2 yards (40-T.Pickens93-D.Hawkins).
Sack
2 & 8 - CINCY 40
(11:33 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant sacked at CIN 34 for -6 yards FUMBLES (55-B.Huff). 23-J.Russell to CIN 34 for no gain.
Sack
2 & 8 - CINCY 40
(11:33 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant sacked at CIN 33 for -7 yards FUMBLES (55-B.Huff). out of bounds at the CIN 33.
+51 YD
3 & 15 - CINCY 33
(11:11 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to MEM 16 for 51 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 16
(10:49 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 12 for 4 yards (5-S.Dykes).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 12
(10:32 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:27 - 4th) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.

MEMP Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 62 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:27 - 4th) 97-R.Jones kicks 57 yards from CIN 35. 7-C.Claybrooks to MEM 20 for 12 yards (39-J.Sheppard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 20
(10:23 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 20
(10:19 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 23 for 3 yards (11-B.Wright).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - MEMP 23
(9:39 - 4th) 3-B.White scrambles to MEM 35 for 12 yards (11-B.Wright).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 35
(9:39 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 12-A.Pierce Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 35. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 45
(9:26 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 43 for 12 yards (5-D.Forrest).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 43
(8:50 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 43 for no gain (93-E.Ponder). Penalty on MEM 77-O.Eze Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 43. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 20 - MEMP 47
(8:27 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to CIN 47 for 6 yards (8-J.White).
Int
2 & 14 - MEMP 47
(7:55 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones INTERCEPTED by 12-A.Gardner at CIN 26. 12-A.Gardner to CIN 26 for no gain.

CINCY Bearcats
- Interception (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 26
(7:49 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to CIN 25 for -1 yard (25-A.Hall).
Sack
2 & 11 - CINCY 25
(7:18 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant sacked at CIN 24 for -1 yard (94-J.Dorceus).
No Gain
3 & 12 - CINCY 24
(6:37 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
Punt
4 & 12 - CINCY 24
(6:31 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 38 yards from CIN 24 to MEM 38 fair catch by 1-T.Samuel.

MEMP Tigers
- End of Game (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 38
(6:24 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 42 for 4 yards (5-D.Forrest).
-4 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 42
(5:41 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 38 for -4 yards (21-M.Sanders).
No Gain
3 & 10 - MEMP 38
(4:57 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete.
Penalty
4 & 10 - MEMP 38
(4:57 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 21-M.Sanders Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MEM 38. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 47
(4:52 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 43 for 4 yards (19-E.Tucky).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 43
(4:13 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell pushed ob at CIN 29 for 14 yards (8-J.White).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 29
(3:24 - 4th) 14-A.Gibson runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:16 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.

MEMP Tigers

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:16 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(3:16 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant sacked at CIN 11 for -14 yards FUMBLES (55-B.Huff). 51-L.Metz to CIN 11 for no gain.
Penalty
2 & 24 - MEMP 11
(2:39 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant scrambles pushed ob at CIN 28 for 17 yards. Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz Holding 5 yards enforced at CIN 11. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 29 - MEMP 6
(2:20 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to CIN 19 for 13 yards.
No Gain
3 & 16 - MEMP 19
(1:48 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
Int
4 & 16 - MEMP 19
(1:43 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris INTERCEPTED by 41-S.Blake at MEM 48. 41-S.Blake to MEM 48 for no gain.

MEMP Tigers

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 48
(1:35 - 4th) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 47 for 5 yards (92-C.Brooks).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 47
(1:30 - 4th) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 44 for 3 yards (11-B.Wright).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 44
(0:43 - 4th) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 40 for 4 yards (99-M.Brown).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 40
(0:04 - 4th) 3-B.White kneels at CIN 41 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:16
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
34
Touchdown 3:24
14-A.Gibson runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
47
yds
03:08
pos
24
33
Point After TD 10:27
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
27
Touchdown 10:32
6-B.Bryant runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
101
yds
02:55
pos
23
27
Point After TD 13:22
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
27
Touchdown 13:31
3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
86
yds
01:32
pos
17
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:25
36-R.Patterson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
65
yds
01:29
pos
17
20
Point After TD 2:54
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 2:58
3-M.Warren runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
85
yds
06:31
pos
16
17
Point After TD 12:36
31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 12:40
6-B.Bryant complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
73
yds
02:31
pos
9
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:46
36-R.Patterson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
52
yds
02:22
pos
3
17
Point After TD 7:24
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 7:32
3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
77
yds
03:01
pos
3
13
Field Goal 10:29
31-S.Crosa 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
68
yds
04:19
pos
3
7
Point After TD 14:48
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 15:00
97-R.Jones kicks 59 yards from CIN 35. 7-C.Claybrooks runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 21
Rushing 7 12
Passing 11 7
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 8-17 5-12
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 373 431
Total Plays 77 64
Avg Gain 4.8 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 178 199
Rush Attempts 45 38
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 5.2
Net Yards Passing 195 232
Comp. - Att. 20-32 15-26
Yards Per Pass 6.1 8.9
Penalties - Yards 7-50 6-47
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 4-45.0 3-44.3
Return Yards 53 140
Punts - Returns 1-18 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 2-35 3-126
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-8
Safeties 0 0
1234T
19 Cincinnati 10-2 3140724
18 Memphis 11-1 17301434
Liberty Bowl Memorial Memphis, Tennessee
 195 PASS YDS 232
178 RUSH YDS 199
373 TOTAL YDS 431
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 229 1 2 120.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 229 1 2 120.4
B. Bryant 20/32 229 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 122 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 122 1
M. Warren II 21 122 1 39
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 32 0
G. Doaks 11 32 0 12
W. Huber 82 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
W. Huber 1 13 0 13
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Tucker 1 12 0 12
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -1 1
B. Bryant 11 -1 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 77 0
A. Pierce 4 77 0 51
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
J. Deguara 4 46 0 19
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
R. Medaris 3 39 0 29
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
T. Geddis 2 15 0 9
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
G. Doaks 3 15 0 7
M. Mbodj 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
M. Mbodj 1 13 0 13
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Jackson 1 13 0 13
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Warren II 1 7 0 7
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
L. Taylor 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Forrest 7-1 0.0 0
B. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
B. Wright 7-1 0.0 0
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. White 5-0 0.0 0
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Brooks 4-1 0.0 0
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
P. Young 4-1 1.0 0
M. Brown 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 4-0 0.0 0
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Gardner 3-0 0.0 1
E. Ponder 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Ponder 3-0 0.0 0
M. Sanders 21 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Sanders 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hicks 2-0 0.0 0
D. Beavers 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Beavers 2-0 0.0 0
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bryant 2-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Pierce 1-0 0.0 0
E. Tucky 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Tucky 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hawes 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hawes 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
S. Crosa 1/1 30 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 0
J. Smith 4 45.0 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
R. Montgomery 1 14.0 14 0
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
T. Tucker 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
R. Montgomery 1 18.0 18 0
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 233 2 1 150.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 233 2 1 150.7
B. White 15/26 233 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 87 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 87 0
K. Gainwell 15 87 0 32
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 75 1
A. Gibson 6 75 1 29
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 25 0
P. Taylor Jr. 10 25 0 6
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
B. White 5 14 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 145 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 145 1
D. Coxie 6 145 1 54
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 1
K. Jones 2 53 1 44
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
K. Gainwell 3 20 0 17
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
A. Gibson 2 8 0 6
C. Austin III 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Austin III 1 4 0 4
J. Magnifico 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Magnifico 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Huff 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
B. Huff 7-1 2.0 0
C. Claybrooks 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Claybrooks 6-0 0.0 0
T. Hart 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Hart 6-0 0.0 0
X. Cullens 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
X. Cullens 6-1 0.0 0
A. Hall 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Hall 6-0 0.0 0
Q. Johnson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Q. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
J. Francis 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Francis 4-0 0.0 1
J. Dorceus 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
J. Dorceus 4-0 2.0 0
L. Thomas 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
S. Blake Jr. 2-0 0.0 1
J. Wilson 38 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Wilson 1-0 1.0 0
J. Russell 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Russell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hawkins 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Hawkins 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hassell 83 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hassell 1-0 0.0 0
C. Gonzalez 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Gonzalez 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tate IV 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tate IV 1-0 0.0 0
O. Goodson 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Goodson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Pickens 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Pickens 1-0 0.0 0
S. Dykes 5 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Dykes 1-0 0.0 0
J. Clemons 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Clemons 1-0 0.0 0
E. Cunningham 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Cunningham 1-0 0.0 0
M. Joseph 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Joseph 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
R. Patterson 2/2 34 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Williams 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 0
A. Williams 3 44.3 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Claybrooks 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 42.0 94 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 42.0 94 0
C. Claybrooks 3 42.0 94 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
T. Samuel 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 CINCY 24 4:19 10 68 FG
7:24 CINCY 25 2:09 6 8 Punt
2:41 CINCY 15 2:31 13 85 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:25 CINCY 20 6:31 15 80 TD
1:21 CINCY 25 0:55 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CINCY 25 0:32 3 1 Punt
12:42 CINCY 24 1:30 4 26 Fumble
9:34 CINCY 28 1:19 4 29 Fumble
5:47 CINCY 16 3:40 8 67 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 CINCY 25 2:55 9 101 TD
7:49 CINCY 26 1:18 3 -2 Punt
3:16 CINCY 25 1:33 5 23 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:25 MEMP 23 3:01 7 77 TD
5:08 MEMP 27 0:00 1 8
5:08 MEMP 27 2:22 8 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 MEMP 25 2:58 6 33 Punt
2:54 MEMP 25 1:29 6 65 FG
0:13 MEMP 20 0:00 2 -6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 MEMP 30 1:31 3 4 Punt
11:03 MEMP 50 1:19 4 -4 Punt
8:05 CINCY 43 2:12 5 27 Downs
2:02 MEMP 17 1:32 10 86 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:27 MEMP 20 2:32 8 6 INT
6:24 MEMP 38 3:08 7 62 TD
1:35 MEMP 48 1:31 4 11 Game
