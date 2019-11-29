|
|
|TOLEDO
|CMICH
Central Michigan beats Toledo 49-7, clinches MAC-West title
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Quinten Dormady threw two touchdown passes, Kobe Lewis ran for two scores and Central Michigan beat Toledo on Friday to win the Mid-American Conference West Division title.
The Chippewas (8-4, 6-2), who won one game and were winless in the conference last season, will face MAC-East champion Miami (Ohio) in the conference championship on Dec. 7 at Ford Field in Detroit. It's CMUs first trip to the title game since 2009.
Dormady lofted a 48-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Scott on Central Michigan's fourth play from scrimmage. The Chippewas scored on all five of their possessions in the first half and opened the second with a 10-play drive capped by Dormady's 9-yard score to Tony Poljan. Dormady finished with 250 yards passing.
Lewis ran for 131 yards on 22 carries with scoring runs of 2 and 8 yards. Backup quarterback Tommy Lazzaro added a pair of touchdown runs and finished with 52 yards rushing for the Chippewas. Jonathan Ward added 88 yards on the ground and a 3-yard touchdown run.
Bryant Koback ran for an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter for Toledo (6-6, 3-5), which closed the season with three straight loses.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (10 plays, 42 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35. 5-R.Jones to TOL 21 for 21 yards (12-R.Tice). Penalty on TOL 1-T.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 21.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 11(14:53 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 12 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 12(14:28 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 25 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(14:05 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 27 for 2 yards (7-M.Oliver17-G.Douglas).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 27(13:30 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 37 for 10 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(13:13 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 41 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 41(12:46 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Gilliam.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 41(12:42 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to CMC 50 for 9 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(12:19 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to CMC 48 for 2 yards (10-M.Braswell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 48(11:40 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to CMC 47 for 1 yard (31-C.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 47(10:59 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 47(10:55 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky punts 47 yards from CMC 47 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(10:47 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 26 for 6 yards (19-S.Womack).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 26(10:18 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Poljan. Penalty on TOL 91-J.Hines Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CMC 26. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(10:12 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan pushed ob at CMC 48 for 7 yards (19-S.Womack).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 48(9:42 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to TOL 48 for 4 yards (91-J.Hines).
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(9:09 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:01 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:01 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 62 yards from CMC 35. 5-R.Jones to TOL 26 for 23 yards (16-N.Anderson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(8:55 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 25 for -1 yard (6-D.Jamison).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 25(8:21 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell pushed ob at TOL 38 for 13 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(7:53 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs ob at CMC 41 for 21 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(7:33 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to CMC 39 for 2 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 39(7:01 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to CMC 39 for no gain (71-R.Stuart).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 39(6:27 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley sacked at CMC 45 for -6 yards (71-R.Stuart).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - TOLEDO 45(5:54 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky punts 41 yards from CMC 45 to the CMC 4 downed by 8-D.Maddox.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (9 plays, 127 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 4(5:45 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 21 for 17 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 21(5:45 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 2-J.Fisher Facemasking 15 yards enforced at CMC 21. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(5:30 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 49 for 13 yards (22-J.Hendy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(5:03 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 49(4:56 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to TOL 48 for 3 yards (6-N.Bauer). Penalty on TOL 6-N.Bauer Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TOL 48.
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(4:37 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(4:37 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton to TOL 1 for 32 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - CMICH 1(4:33 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to TOL 1 for no gain (2-J.Fisher).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 1(4:03 - 1st) 7-T.Lazzaro runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:59 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:59 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 21 for 21 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21(3:54 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 18 for -3 yards (7-M.Oliver70-M.Diallo).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - TOLEDO 18(3:15 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to TOL 22 for 4 yards (3-A.McCoy7-M.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 22(2:31 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 22(2:22 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky punts 43 yards from TOL 22 to CMC 35 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (11 plays, 60 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(2:18 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 46 for 11 yards (19-S.Womack).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(1:51 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to TOL 46 for 8 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 46(1:15 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 46(1:10 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to TOL 38 for 8 yards (1-T.Anderson2-J.Fisher).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(0:39 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady to TOL 37 for 1 yard (19-S.Womack).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 37(15:00 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at TOL 18 for 19 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 18(14:38 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 16 for 2 yards (1-T.Anderson27-K.Robinson). Penalty on CMC 86-B.Raimann Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 18. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - CMICH 28(14:12 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at TOL 26 for 2 yards (21-D.Blue).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 18 - CMICH 26(13:42 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to TOL 18 for 8 yards (13-C.McDonald).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 18(12:55 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at TOL 13 for 5 yards (11-J.Williams).
|
4 & 5 - CMICH(12:22 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice 31 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on TOL 13-C.McDonald Offside 5 yards enforced at TOL 13. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - CMICH 8(12:17 - 2nd) 7-T.Lazzaro runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:12 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Downs (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:12 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 5-R.Jones to TOL 30 for 26 yards (16-N.Anderson).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(12:06 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 43 for 13 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(11:53 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 41 for -2 yards (71-R.Stuart).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 41(11:16 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 42 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver31-C.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 42(10:31 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 49 for 7 yards (31-C.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 49(9:52 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (7 plays, 49 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(9:47 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at TOL 42 for 7 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 42(9:21 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to TOL 40 for 2 yards (56-T.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 40(8:40 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to TOL 36 for 4 yards (2-J.Fisher).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(8:06 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 86-B.Raimann. 86-B.Raimann runs ob at TOL 15 for 21 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 15(7:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to TOL 16 for -1 yard (20-S.Holt).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 16(6:58 - 2nd) 7-T.Lazzaro complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at TOL 3 for 13 yards (22-J.Hendy).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CMICH 3(6:37 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:33 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- TD (11 plays, 68 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:33 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 60 yards from CMC 35. 5-R.Jones to TOL 32 for 27 yards (32-T.Cornick).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(6:26 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 40 for 8 yards (70-M.Diallo).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 40(6:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to CMC 44 for 16 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(5:42 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to CMC 40 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 40(4:55 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to CMC 37 for 3 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 37(4:15 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 37(4:09 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to CMC 34 for 3 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(4:01 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(3:55 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to CMC 18 for 16 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(3:34 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to CMC 7 for 11 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(3:15 - 2nd) Team penalty on CMC Delay of game 4 yards enforced at CMC 7. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TOLEDO 3(2:53 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:48 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (8 plays, 81 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:48 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 64 yards from TOL 35. 4-K.Lewis runs ob at CMC 19 for 18 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 19(2:42 - 2nd) Penalty on CMC 78-C.Walderzak False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 19. No Play.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 15 - CMICH 14(2:42 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at CMC 41 for 27 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(2:19 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at TOL 41 for 18 yards (11-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(1:51 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 41(1:47 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to TOL 3 for 38 yards (27-K.Robinson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - CMICH 3(1:11 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 1 for 2 yards (2-J.Fisher).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 1(0:30 - 2nd) 7-T.Lazzaro to TOL 2 for -1 yard (1-T.Anderson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 2(0:20 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 41 for 16 yards (2-J.Fisher).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(14:34 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward pushed ob at TOL 47 for 12 yards (20-S.Holt).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(14:03 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 47(13:56 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to TOL 46 for 1 yard (96-D.Hood).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 46(13:14 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to TOL 36 for 10 yards (13-C.McDonald).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(12:39 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan pushed ob at TOL 8 for 28 yards (1-T.Anderson). Penalty on CMC 11-J.Sullivan Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TOL 8.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(12:15 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 13 for 10 yards (11-J.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 13(11:50 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 12 for 1 yard (31-D.Bolden).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 12(11:17 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 9 for 3 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - CMICH 9(10:36 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:30 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice kicks 55 yards from CMC 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 32 for 22 yards (19-W.Reid).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(10:23 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 30 for -2 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 30(9:57 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TOLEDO 30(9:52 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - TOLEDO 30(9:48 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky punts 50 yards from TOL 30. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 20 for no gain. Penalty on CMC 11-J.Sullivan Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at CMC 20.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 10(9:30 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 18 for 8 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 18(8:57 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 18 for no gain (31-D.Bolden).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 18(8:21 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 25 for 7 yards (27-K.Robinson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(7:53 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at CMC 29 for 4 yards (48-N.Givhan).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 29(7:18 - 3rd) 33-K.Gwilly to CMC 30 for 1 yard (31-D.Bolden).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 30(6:38 - 3rd) 33-K.Gwilly to CMC 34 for 4 yards (31-D.Bolden22-J.Hendy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 34(5:52 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 39 yards from CMC 34. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis runs ob at TOL 27 for no gain.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Downs (8 plays, 36 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(5:45 - 3rd) 17-D.Finn to TOL 30 FUMBLES (18-K.McKinnie-Harper). 58-C.Bell to TOL 28 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 28(5:30 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 32 for 4 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 32(4:30 - 3rd) 17-D.Finn complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 42 for 10 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(3:58 - 3rd) 17-D.Finn to CMC 42 for 16 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(3:36 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to CMC 46 for -4 yards (31-C.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 46(2:56 - 3rd) 17-D.Finn scrambles to CMC 45 for 1 yard (70-M.Diallo). Penalty on TOL 73-N.Rosi Holding declined.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - TOLEDO 45(2:25 - 3rd) 17-D.Finn complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to CMC 37 for 8 yards (10-M.Braswell).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 37(1:45 - 3rd) 17-D.Finn incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Downs (8 plays, 58 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(1:37 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 36 for -1 yard (45-D.Johnson).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 36(1:02 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to TOL 32 for 32 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 32(0:24 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 31 for 1 yard (1-T.Anderson).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 31(15:00 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro pushed ob at TOL 11 for 20 yards (56-T.Taylor).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(14:22 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 13 for -2 yards (99-D.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - CMICH 13(13:45 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at TOL 10 for 3 yards (13-C.McDonald).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 10(13:06 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 5 for 5 yards (96-D.Hood).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 5(12:30 - 4th) 13-K.Keon incomplete.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 5(12:16 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-R.Gilliam. 14-R.Gilliam to TOL 1 for -4 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 1(11:42 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley to TOL 5 for 4 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 5(10:57 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 5-R.Jones. 5-R.Jones pushed ob at TOL 7 for 2 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 7(10:31 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky punts 37 yards from TOL 7 out of bounds at the TOL 44. Team penalty on TOL Illegal substitution declined.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (9 plays, 44 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 44(10:26 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 28 for 16 yards (11-J.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 28(9:52 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro to TOL 24 for 4 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 24(9:15 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 25 for -1 yard (19-S.Womack). Penalty on CMC 55-D.Dill Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 24. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - CMICH 34(8:32 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at TOL 31 for 3 yards (48-N.Givhan).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - CMICH 31(7:57 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan runs 31 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CMC 56-D.Smith Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TOL 31. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - CMICH 36(7:50 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Cole. Penalty on TOL 11-J.Williams Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TOL 36.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 21(7:42 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to TOL 24 for -3 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 13 - CMICH 24(7:03 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at TOL 8 for 16 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - CMICH 8(6:28 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:21 - 4th) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (4 plays, 28 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:21 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 54 yards from CMC 35. 5-R.Jones runs ob at TOL 27 for 16 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(6:17 - 4th) 17-D.Finn complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to CMC 49 for 24 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(5:44 - 4th) 17-D.Finn to CMC 50 for -1 yard (31-C.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 50(5:08 - 4th) 17-D.Finn complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to CMC 40 for 10 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 40(4:30 - 4th) 17-D.Finn to CMC 45 for -5 yards (92-J.Bristol).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 45(3:48 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky punts 29 yards from CMC 45. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 22 for 6 yards (93-N.Childress). Penalty on CMC 31-C.Jones Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at CMC 22.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(3:36 - 4th) 32-T.Cornick to CMC 15 for 4 yards (43-E.Davis).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 15(2:50 - 4th) 32-T.Cornick to CMC 13 for -2 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 13(2:07 - 4th) 32-T.Cornick to CMC 11 for -2 yards (99-D.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CMICH 11(1:23 - 4th) 63-B.Buell punts 47 yards from CMC 11. 8-D.Maddox to CMC 45 FUMBLES. 15-N.N'Shaka to CMC 46 for no gain.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- End of Game (6 plays, 38 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(1:08 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly runs ob at CMC 39 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 39(0:45 - 4th) 17-D.Finn incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 39(0:40 - 4th) 17-D.Finn runs ob at CMC 24 for 15 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(0:33 - 4th) 17-D.Finn pushed ob at CMC 13 for 11 yards (16-N.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 13(0:09 - 4th) 17-D.Finn incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 13(0:04 - 4th) 17-D.Finn to CMC 8 for 5 yards (34-A.Siddiq).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|30
|Rushing
|5
|15
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|250
|552
|Total Plays
|59
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|289
|Rush Attempts
|29
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|167
|263
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|16-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|12.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-75
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.2
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|180
|24
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|8-168
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|167
|PASS YDS
|263
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|289
|
|
|250
|TOTAL YDS
|552
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|15/23
|121
|0
|0
|
D. Finn 17 QB
|D. Finn
|4/7
|52
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Finn 17 QB
|D. Finn
|8
|43
|0
|16
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|13
|22
|1
|11
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|5
|13
|0
|8
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Mitchell 80 WR
|B. Mitchell
|5
|63
|0
|24
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|5
|38
|0
|13
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|2
|37
|0
|21
|
D. Phillips 10 WR
|D. Phillips
|4
|33
|0
|13
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Jones 5 RB
|R. Jones
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Rosi 89 TE
|D. Rosi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Gilliam 14 TE
|R. Gilliam
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Anderson 1 DB
|T. Anderson
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bolden 31 LB
|D. Bolden
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 11 CB
|J. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Womack 19 DB
|S. Womack
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Dy. Johnson 45 LB
|Dy. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fisher 2 LB
|J. Fisher
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 27 DB
|K. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hood 96 DT
|D. Hood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 48 DL
|N. Givhan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 DB
|N. Bauer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Johnson 99 DE
|De. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Holt 20 S
|S. Holt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hendy 22 CB
|J. Hendy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 56 DE
|T. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 DE
|J. Hines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Er. Davis 43 LB
|Er. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Blue 21 S
|D. Blue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|6
|41.2
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Jones 5 RB
|R. Jones
|5
|22.6
|27
|0
|
D. Phillips 10 WR
|D. Phillips
|2
|21.5
|22
|0
|
D. Rosi 89 TE
|D. Rosi
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Dormady 12 QB
|Q. Dormady
|15/19
|250
|2
|0
|
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
|T. Lazzaro
|1/2
|13
|0
|0
|
K. Keon 13 K
|K. Keon
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|22
|131
|2
|27
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|13
|88
|1
|17
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
|T. Lazzaro
|5
|32
|2
|20
|
K. Gwilly 33 RB
|K. Gwilly
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
Q. Dormady 12 QB
|Q. Dormady
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Cornick 32 RB
|T. Cornick
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|5
|83
|0
|32
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|2
|58
|1
|48
|
T. Poljan 85 TE
|T. Poljan
|2
|47
|1
|38
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|4
|33
|0
|13
|
B. Raimann 86 TE
|B. Raimann
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|2
|21
|0
|18
|
C. Cole 82 WR
|C. Cole
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Oliver 7 LB
|M. Oliver
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 6 DB
|D. Jamison
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinnie-Harper 18 DB
|K. McKinnie-Harper
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 31 LB
|C. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Brown 8 LB
|Tr. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Diallo 70 DL
|M. Diallo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Braswell 10 DB
|M. Braswell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCoy 3 DB
|A. McCoy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 16 DB
|N. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siddiq 34 DL
|A. Siddiq
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 92 DL
|J. Bristol
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Tice 12 K
|R. Tice
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buell 63 K
|B. Buell
|2
|43.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|2
|3.0
|6
|0
