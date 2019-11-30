|
|
|TULSA
|ECU
Smith’s 5 passing TDs sends Tulsa to win over E. Carolina
GREENEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Zach Smith threw a career-high five touchdown passes, Shamari Brooks ran for a career-high 202 yards and Tulsa beat East Carolina 49-24 on Saturday.
Brooks, a junior, finished the season with 1,086 yards rushing.
The Pirates led for 36 seconds when Jake Verity kicked a 51-yard field goal with 1:42 left in the first quarter. With 66 seconds left in the first, Smith threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Sam Crawford Jr. Smith followed with two more TD passes, one to Keylon Stokes for 29 yards and the other to Keenen Johnson for 4 yards and the Golden Hurricane (4-8, 2-6 American Athletic Conference) led 21-3 at intermission. T.K. Wilkerson's 10-yard scoring run 3 1/2 minutes into the third made it 28-3.
Holton Ahlers led East Carolina (4-8, 2-6) with 308 yards passing and three touchdowns. C.J. Johnson had 141 yards on six receptions and a touchdown and Blake Proehl caught a pair of touchdowns.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 56 yards from TSA 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 23 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 23(14:55 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 23 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 23(14:34 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - ECU 23(14:29 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 7-D.Pinnix. 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 27 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ECU 27(13:50 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 49 yards from ECU 27 to TSA 24 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Downs (7 plays, 57 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 24(13:43 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 27 for 3 yards.
|
+64 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 27(13:21 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks pushed ob at ECU 9 for 64 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - TULSA 9(13:21 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 3-S.Brooks Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ECU 9. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 24(12:58 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to ECU 19 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 19(12:30 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 16 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 16(12:16 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 15 for 1 yard.
|
-4 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 15(11:49 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 19 for -4 yards.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 19(11:44 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 23 for 4 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 23(11:20 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles pushed ob at ECU 35 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(10:49 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 35(10:54 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 35 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - ECU 35(10:25 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 41 for 6 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ECU 41(9:56 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 44 yards from ECU 41 out of bounds at the TSA 15.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 15(9:46 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 19 for 4 yards. Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch Holding 7 yards enforced at TSA 15. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 17 - TULSA 8(9:24 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 11 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - TULSA 11(8:51 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes. Penalty on ECU 17-W.Saba Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 11. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(8:45 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 29 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 29(8:27 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 30 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 30(7:46 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 30(7:42 - 1st) 33-T.Bennett punts 48 yards from TSA 30. 22-T.Snead to ECU 21 for -1 yard.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 21(7:32 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Farrier.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 21(7:28 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ECU 21(7:23 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ECU 21(7:18 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 43 yards from ECU 21 to TSA 36 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(7:11 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to ECU 48 for 16 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(6:53 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to ECU 38 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(6:33 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 38(6:28 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to ECU 32 for 6 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 32(5:55 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at ECU 42 for -10 yards FUMBLES (44-K.Futrell). 78-X.Gadlin to ECU 42 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - TULSA 42(5:12 - 1st) 33-T.Bennett punts 28 yards from ECU 42 out of bounds at the ECU 14.
ECU
Pirates
- FG (9 plays, 52 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 14(5:02 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 15 for 1 yard.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - ECU 15(4:30 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 24 for 9 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 24(4:13 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 40 for 16 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 40(3:46 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 41 for 1 yard.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - ECU 41(3:19 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs ob at TSA 48 for 11 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 48(2:56 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl pushed ob at TSA 37 for 11 yards. Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Holding declined.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 37(2:28 - 1st) 31-T.Williams to TSA 34 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ECU 34(1:56 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ECU 34(1:52 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ECU 34(1:47 - 1st) 9-J.Verity 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:42 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(1:42 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 34 for 9 yards.
|
+66 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 34(1:15 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:06 - 1st) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:06 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 55 yards from TSA 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 23 for 13 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 23(1:00 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 34 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 34(0:40 - 1st) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 38 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 38(0:13 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers pushed ob at ECU 42 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ECU 42(15:00 - 2nd) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 42 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - ECU 42(14:23 - 2nd) Penalty on ECU 15-A.Angus False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 42. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ECU 37(14:12 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 28 yards from ECU 37 Downed at the TSA 35.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(14:01 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 42 for 7 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 42(13:31 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to ECU 45 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(13:16 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 45(13:10 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to ECU 47 for -2 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 12 - TULSA 47(12:32 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to ECU 29 for 18 yards.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 29(12:16 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:09 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:09 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 60 yards from TSA 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 21 for 16 yards. Penalty on ECU 15-A.Angus Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 21.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 11(12:04 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 23 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 23(11:45 - 2nd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 24 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - ECU 24(11:45 - 2nd) Team penalty on TSA Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on ECU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TSA 24.
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 9 - ECU 24(11:10 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to TSA 43 for 33 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 43(10:40 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 43(10:32 - 2nd) 31-T.Williams to TSA 43 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ECU 43(10:15 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ECU 43(9:58 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 28 yards from TSA 43. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 15 for no gain. Penalty on TSA 5-J.Santana Holding 7 yards enforced at TSA 15.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (11 plays, 92 yards, 5:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 8(9:45 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 13 for 5 yards.
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 13(9:13 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 32-J.Palmer. 32-J.Palmer to TSA 42 for 29 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(8:52 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 43 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 43(8:15 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 43 for no gain.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULSA 43(7:28 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to ECU 45 for 12 yards. Penalty on ECU 21-J.McMillian Holding declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(7:05 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to ECU 34 for 11 yards. Penalty on TSA 66-G.Wheeler Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 45. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - TULSA 45(6:35 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to ECU 47 for 8 yards.
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 12 - TULSA 47(6:15 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to ECU 8 for 39 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - TULSA 8(5:59 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to ECU 6 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 6(5:29 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to ECU 4 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 4(4:50 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:45 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:45 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 55 yards from TSA 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 16 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 16(4:38 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 18 for 2 yards.
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 18(4:10 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 45 for 27 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(3:44 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl runs ob at TSA 42 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 42(3:17 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Farrier.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 42(3:13 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers to TSA 37 for 5 yards. Penalty on ECU 70-C.Herrin Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 37.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ECU 47(2:45 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - ECU 47(2:39 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Pinnix.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - ECU 47(2:34 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 36 yards from TSA 47 to TSA 11 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 11(2:27 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 17 for 6 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 17(1:55 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 32 for 15 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(1:31 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 39 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 39(1:07 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 44 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(0:59 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 44(0:53 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 44(0:49 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TULSA 44(0:45 - 2nd) 33-T.Bennett punts 44 yards from TSA 44 to ECU 12 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Interception (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 29 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 29(14:39 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 30 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 30(14:06 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 3-S.Brooks. 3-S.Brooks to TSA 34 for 4 yards. Penalty on TSA 56-T.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 30. No Play.
|
Int
|
3 & 15 - TULSA 20(13:35 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes INTERCEPTED by 13-D.Robinson at TSA 50. 13-D.Robinson to TSA 50 for no gain.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(13:15 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to ECU 19 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 19(12:37 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to ECU 12 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 12(12:06 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 10 for 2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 10(11:47 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:40 - 3rd) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (12 plays, 67 yards, 4:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:40 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 51 yards from TSA 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 25 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(11:35 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 29 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 29(11:14 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 32 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - ECU 32(10:40 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 40 for 8 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 40(10:19 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 47 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ECU 47(9:49 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ECU 47(9:45 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to TSA 49 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 49(9:24 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at TSA 41 for 8 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ECU 41(9:00 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix to TSA 43 for -2 yards.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 4 - ECU 43(8:38 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson pushed ob at TSA 15 for 28 yards. Penalty on TSA 93-J.Blankenship Offside declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 15(8:12 - 3rd) Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at TSA 15. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - ECU 7(8:12 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 7-D.Pinnix. 7-D.Pinnix to TSA 8 for -1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 8(8:12 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 89-J.Lewis. 89-J.Lewis pushed ob at TSA 3 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - ECU 3(7:00 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:55 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (7 plays, 58 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:55 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 64 yards from ECU 35. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at TSA 42 for 41 yards.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(6:48 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to ECU 30 for 28 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(6:31 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 30(6:25 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks pushed ob at ECU 29 for 1 yard. Penalty on TSA 56-T.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 29.
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 19 - TULSA 39(5:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to ECU 8 for 31 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - TULSA 8(5:23 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to ECU 4 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 4(4:59 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to ECU 2 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 2(4:14 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 3-S.Brooks. 3-S.Brooks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:10 - 3rd) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- Downs (13 plays, 49 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:10 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 45 yards from TSA 35. 10-L.Henley to ECU 33 for 13 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 33(4:06 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 37 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 37(3:39 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 80-A.Watley. 80-A.Watley to ECU 45 for 8 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(3:15 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 48 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ECU 48(2:49 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix to TSA 45 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(2:20 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ECU 45(2:14 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson runs 45 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ECU 54-B.Pena Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TSA 45. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - ECU 50(2:08 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on TSA 9-R.Robinson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TSA 50. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(2:02 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 10-L.Henley.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ECU 35(1:57 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl. Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TSA 35. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(1:50 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix to TSA 24 for -4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - ECU 24(1:18 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - ECU 24(1:11 - 3rd) 7-D.Pinnix to TSA 21 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 11 - ECU 21(0:28 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TSA 18 for 3 yards.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (4 plays, 82 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 18(0:21 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 27 for 9 yards.
|
+55 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 27(0:02 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to ECU 18 for 55 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 18(15:00 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to ECU 12 for 6 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 12(14:36 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:31 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (11 plays, 78 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:31 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 61 yards from TSA 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 22 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 22(14:26 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 22(14:21 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ECU 22(14:15 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 30 for 8 yards. Penalty on TSA 91-C.Wick Offside 5 yards enforced at ECU 22. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - ECU 27(13:45 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 34 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 34(13:21 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson. Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Pass interference 10 yards enforced at ECU 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 44(13:15 - 4th) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 44 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 44(12:44 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - ECU 44(12:38 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to TSA 45 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(12:14 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 3-D.Mauney. 3-D.Mauney to TSA 41 for 4 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 41(11:58 - 4th) 3-D.Mauney to TSA 35 for 6 yards.
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(11:27 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:17 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:17 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 40 yards from ECU 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 13-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(11:17 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(11:13 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 37 for 12 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(10:34 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith to TSA 45 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 45(9:50 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 48 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(9:10 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 44 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 44(8:27 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to ECU 35 for 9 yards. Penalty on TSA 76-C.Baah Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 44. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - TULSA 46(8:14 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to ECU 48 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 48(7:49 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 45 for -7 yards FUMBLES (44-K.Futrell). 46-C.Purvis to TSA 31 for 14 yards. Penalty on ECU 44-K.Futrell Offside 5 yards enforced at ECU 48. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 43(7:25 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to ECU 39 for 4 yards.
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 39(6:43 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 47-E.Hall. 47-E.Hall runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:35 - 4th) 99-D.Donley extra point is good.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:35 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 40 yards from TSA 35 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(6:35 - 4th) 7-D.Pinnix to ECU 26 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ECU 26(6:13 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ECU 26(6:08 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ECU 26(6:04 - 4th) 43-J.Young punts 44 yards from ECU 26 out of bounds at the TSA 30.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Fumble (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(5:55 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to TSA 36 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 36(5:08 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to TSA 39 for 3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 39(4:29 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to TSA 46 for 7 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(3:55 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to TSA 45 FUMBLES. 37-X.Smith to TSA 37 for 8 yards.
ECU
Pirates
- TD (3 plays, 37 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 37(3:47 - 4th) 3-D.Mauney to TSA 43 for -6 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - ECU 43(3:19 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at TSA 34 for 9 yards.
|
+34 YD
|
3 & 7 - ECU 34(2:51 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:36 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- End of Game (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:36 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 32 yards from ECU 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 33 for no gain. Team penalty on ECU Offside 5 yards enforced at TSA 33.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(2:25 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to TSA 43 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 43(1:55 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to TSA 48 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(1:20 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to ECU 49 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 49(0:42 - 4th) 6-C.Lovick to ECU 45 for 4 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|24
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|12
|15
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|669
|383
|Total Plays
|74
|77
|Avg Gain
|9.0
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|338
|75
|Rush Attempts
|44
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.7
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|331
|308
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|27-48
|Yards Per Pass
|11.0
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|12-122
|7-50
|Touchdowns
|7
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.0
|7-38.9
|Return Yards
|41
|90
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|7-91
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|331
|PASS YDS
|308
|
|
|338
|RUSH YDS
|75
|
|
|669
|TOTAL YDS
|383
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|21/30
|331
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|16
|202
|0
|64
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|9
|67
|1
|31
|
C. Lovick 6 RB
|C. Lovick
|9
|36
|0
|7
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|8
|35
|1
|12
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|2
|-2
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|5
|93
|1
|66
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|4
|76
|1
|29
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|3
|55
|0
|39
|
E. Hall 47 TE
|E. Hall
|1
|39
|1
|39
|
K. Johnson 8 WR
|K. Johnson
|5
|32
|1
|15
|
J. Palmer 32 TE
|J. Palmer
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Player 90 NT
|J. Player
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Bennett 33 P
|T. Bennett
|3
|40.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|20.5
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|27/48
|308
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|6
|35
|0
|12
|
D. Pinnix Jr. 7 RB
|D. Pinnix Jr.
|14
|27
|0
|7
|
D. Mauney 3 RB
|D. Mauney
|6
|18
|0
|16
|
T. Williams 31 RB
|T. Williams
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|6
|141
|1
|35
|
B. Proehl 11 WR
|B. Proehl
|8
|89
|2
|34
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|7
|55
|0
|11
|
A. Watley 80 TE
|A. Watley
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Lewis 89 TE
|J. Lewis
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Mauney 3 RB
|D. Mauney
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Z. Byrd 84 TE
|Z. Byrd
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Pinnix Jr. 7 RB
|D. Pinnix Jr.
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
L. Henley 10 WR
|L. Henley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Farrier 1 WR
|D. Farrier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Omotosho 8 WR
|A. Omotosho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Futrell 44 DL
|K. Futrell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 13 DB
|D. Robinson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|1/1
|51
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Young 43 P
|J. Young
|7
|38.9
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
-
RICE
UTEP
24
16
4th 13:36 ESP3
-
UNLV
NEVADA
24
13
4th 11:41 ATSN
-
MD
MICHST
16
13
3rd 11:10 FS1
-
RUT
10PSU
3
13
3rd 4:58 BTN
-
BC
PITT
20
16
3rd 11:31 ACCN
-
12WISC
8MINN
17
7
3rd 9:52 ABC
-
MIAMI
DUKE
14
13
3rd 13:59 ESPN2
-
USM
FAU
10
24
3rd 9:28 NFLN
-
UCONN
TEMPLE
17
28
3rd 9:04 CBSSN
-
16ND
STNFRD
21
17
2nd 0:29 FOX
-
UTAHST
NMEX
31
6
2nd 0:23
-
VANDY
TENN
3
21
2nd 8:36 SECN
-
5BAMA
15AUBURN
31
27
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
9BAYLOR
KANSAS
34
0
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
UAB
NTEXAS
17
14
2nd 0:00
-
OREGST
14OREG
3
17
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
TULANE
SMU
10
21
2nd 0:00 ESPNU
-
TXSA
LATECH
0
0
Delay ESPN+
-
OHIO
AKRON
52
3
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
NILL
14
17
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MISSST
20
21
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
CMICH
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
24
49
Final FOX
-
KENTST
EMICH
34
26
Final ESPN+
-
MIAOH
BALLST
27
41
Final CBSSN
-
24VATECH
UVA
30
39
Final ABC
-
BGREEN
BUFF
7
49
Final ESPN+
-
17IOWA
NEB
27
24
Final BTN
-
MIZZOU
ARK
24
14
Final CBS
-
19CINCY
18MEMP
24
34
Final ABC
-
20BOISE
COLOST
31
24
Final CBSSN
-
WASHST
WASH
13
31
Final FOX
-
WVU
TCU
20
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
SALA
30
34
Final ESPN+
-
25APLST
TROY
48
13
Final ESPN+
-
SFLA
UCF
7
34
Final ESPN
-
3CLEM
SC
38
3
Final ESPN
-
LVILLE
UK
13
45
Final SECN
-
4UGA
GATECH
52
7
Final ABC
-
TULSA
ECU
49
24
Final ESPNU
-
TXSTSM
CSTCAR
21
24
Final ESPN+
-
FIU
MRSHL
27
30
Final/OT CBSSN
-
1OHIOST
13MICH
56
27
Final FOX
-
NWEST
ILL
29
10
Final FS1
-
IND
PURDUE
44
41
Final/2OT ESPN2
-
WAKE
CUSE
30
39
Final/OT FSN
-
NMEXST
LIB
28
49
Final ESPN+
-
CHARLO
ODU
38
22
Final ESPN+
-
WYO
AF
6
20
Final
-
MTSU
WKY
26
31
Final ESPN+
-
GAST
GAS
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
23IOWAST
KSTATE
0
045 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TXAM
2LSU
0
063.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
UNC
NCST
0
057.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
6UTAH
0
049.5 O/U
-28
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
FSU
11FLA
0
055.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
LAMON
LALAF
0
069.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
7OKLA
21OKLAST
0
068.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
BYU
SDGST
0
039 O/U
+6
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
0
059.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
UCLA
0
050.5 O/U
+1
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
SJST
0
060 O/U
+1
Sat 10:30pm ESPN2
-
ARMY
HAWAII
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 12:30am CBSS