Northwestern upsets rival Illinois 29-10
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) The conditions Saturday at Memorial Stadium were a depressing combination of rain, wind and flop sweat. The home crowd was leaving wet and unhappy after witnessing rival Northwestern upset the bowl-bound Illini 29-10.
But one thing remained constant. Illinois coach Lovie Smith was his usual stoic, almost upbeat self afterwards
''So, today wasn't our best,'' Smith said, smiling serenely. ''Disappointment is not a strong enough word for today. But hey, we're going bowling.''
Not so for Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, whose team finishes the season in the Big Ten West cellar.
''We take this rivalry very seriously,'' Fitzgerald said. ''We have a lot to be grateful for, especially for our seniors. That was five straight (wins) against our in-state rivals.''
Sophomore Andrew Marty, who came into camp last summer fourth on the depth chart, ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns while passing for another.
It was the first Big Ten win this season for Northwestern (3-9, 1-8). Illinois - 21-point favorites going into the game - finished the regular season 6-6 and 4-5 in the conference. Illinois is bowl-bound despite the loss and will learn its destination on Dec. 8.
Marty made his first career start for the Wildcats after replacing Hunter Johnson during last week's game. Marty was the first Northwestern quarterback since Clayton Thorason in 2015 to gain at least 100 yards rushing in a game.
''I saw a leader,'' said Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald. ''I saw a guy that was tough and physical. We're seeing some of our younger players really come into their own.''
Smith, while not pleased with his team's performance, heaped praise on Fitzgerald and the Wildcats.
''I have to give Pat Fitzgerald a lot of credit,'' Smith said. ''They dominated us all day, in every way. Not a lot of good things were happening for us out there today.''
Northwestern put up 433 yards in total offense compared with only 160 for Illinois. Northwestern also dominated time of possession, 41:48 to 18:12.
WHATEVER HAPPENS
Perhaps the biggest surprise for Northwestern was true freshman and former cornerback Coco Azema, who led the way on the ground for the Wildcats with 123 rushing yards and two scores on just seven carries.
''I originally played running back my whole life,'' Azema said. ''If I could help the team, go ahead and do it. Whatever happens, happens.''
While not committing to a future in the backfield for Azema, Fitzgerald was clear the freshman will be a part of the plan. ''We'll find a place to put him on the field.''
ABYSMAL
Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson, a sophomore starting in place of Brandon Peters (out with a concussion) was 8-of-17 passing for 108 yards.
''The quarterback situation really hurt them,'' Fitzgerald said. ''But we're on, what? Number four? I have little or no sympathy for (Illinois).''
Illinois' running game, generally its offensive strength, was nonexistent on a cold, rainy and windy afternoon. Leading rusher Reggie Corbin carried the ball 7 times for minus-ten yards. Dre Brown carried 5 times for 17 yards and the Illini's only touchdown.
Illinois had an abysmal first half and was lucky to only trail 10-7. Robinson was ineffective, going 1-of-5 passing for 29 yards, while Marty was 4 of 8 for 18 yards at the half. The Wildcats outgained the Illini 180 total yards to 30. Northwestern racked up 162 yards on the ground compared with Illinois' 1.
THEY SAID IT
''This was an incredible physical display of how you should play Big Ten football,'' said Fitzgerald.
''Hey, the big picture here is we are going bowling,'' Smith said. ''And we get another chance to make things right.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Northwestern: Played solely for pride - and its first conference win. The game also was perhaps a sign of better things to come with Marty at quarterback next season.
Illinois: Had little to gain, and played like it, offering up its worst overall game of the season.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: Finished for the season.
Illinois: Will learn its bowl destination on Dec. 8.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 53 yards from ILL 35. 19-R.Lees to NW 18 for 6 yards (28-N.Bernat51-S.Coghlan).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 18(14:53 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 25 for 7 yards (47-O.Betiku).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 25(14:25 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 29 for 4 yards (96-T.Oliver45-K.Tolson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 29(14:00 - 1st) 7-A.Marty complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 34 for 5 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 34(13:30 - 1st) 7-A.Marty complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 39 for 5 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(12:50 - 1st) 7-A.Marty to NW 40 for 1 yard (30-S.Brown55-J.Milan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 40(12:24 - 1st) 7-A.Marty complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 40 for no gain (9-D.Harding).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - NWEST 40(11:42 - 1st) 7-A.Marty to NW 45 for 5 yards (95-K.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 45(11:12 - 1st) 34-A.David punts 55 yards from NW 45 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(11:03 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 20 for no gain (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 20(10:46 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 20 for no gain (28-C.Bergin13-J.Pace).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ILL 20(10:12 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ILL 20(10:05 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 61 yards from ILL 20. 19-R.Lees to NW 40 for 21 yards (44-T.Barnes).
NWEST
Wildcats
- FG (12 plays, 45 yards, 6:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(9:50 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 42 for 2 yards (7-S.Green45-K.Tolson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 42(9:10 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 47 for 5 yards (30-S.Brown5-M.Eifler).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 47(8:40 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to ILL 41 for 12 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(8:11 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to ILL 40 for 1 yard (9-D.Harding).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 40(7:27 - 1st) 27-C.Azema to ILL 36 for 4 yards (95-K.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 36(6:50 - 1st) 7-A.Marty to ILL 31 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(6:20 - 1st) 7-A.Marty to ILL 28 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson95-K.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 28(5:45 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to ILL 24 for 4 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 24(5:11 - 1st) 7-A.Marty to ILL 15 for 9 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 15(4:40 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to ILL 13 FUMBLES (7-S.Green). 52-S.Gerak to ILL 18 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - NWEST 18(3:52 - 1st) 7-A.Marty to ILL 15 for 3 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 15(3:15 - 1st) 7-A.Marty incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Pugh.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 15(3:10 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:05 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 56 yards from NW 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 25 for 16 yards (51-B.Gallagher27-C.Azema).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(2:55 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 21 for -4 yards (83-T.Goens).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - ILL 21(2:26 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson to ILL 27 for 6 yards (22-B.Jackson42-P.Fisher).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ILL 27(1:52 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ILL 27(1:47 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 51 yards from ILL 27. 4-B.Holman to NW 35 for 13 yards (29-C.Bobak). Team penalty on ILL Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NW 35. Team penalty on ILL 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at ILL 50.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Interception (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(1:32 - 1st) 7-A.Marty to ILL 45 for no gain (9-D.Harding).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 45(0:53 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to ILL 47 for -2 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - NWEST 47(0:15 - 1st) 7-A.Marty to ILL 39 for 8 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
Int
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 39(15:00 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-N.Hobbs at ILL 32. 8-N.Hobbs to NW 39 for 29 yards (70-R.Slater5-J.James).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 39(14:46 - 2nd) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 39(14:41 - 2nd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 13-C.Reams. 13-C.Reams to NW 10 for 29 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 10(14:24 - 2nd) 12-M.Robinson to NW 6 for 4 yards (22-B.Jackson28-C.Bergin).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 6(13:49 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:44 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 8:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:44 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(13:44 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to NW 32 for 7 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 32(13:05 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 42 for 10 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(12:35 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to NW 46 for 4 yards (7-S.Green96-T.Oliver).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 46(12:05 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 48 for 2 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 48(11:36 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to ILL 44 for 8 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(10:45 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to ILL 40 for 4 yards (93-C.Avery95-K.Jackson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 40(10:05 - 2nd) 27-C.Azema to ILL 34 for 6 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 34(9:37 - 2nd) 27-C.Azema to ILL 31 for 3 yards (93-C.Avery99-O.Carney).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 31(9:05 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to ILL 25 for 6 yards (5-M.Eifler47-O.Betiku).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 25(8:26 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to ILL 22 for 3 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 22(7:49 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to ILL 19 for 3 yards (55-J.Milan92-I.Gay).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 19(7:10 - 2nd) 5-J.James to ILL 18 for 1 yard (31-D.Witherspoon).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 18(6:29 - 2nd) 23-R.Niro to ILL 14 for 4 yards (95-K.Jackson45-K.Tolson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 14(5:49 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to ILL 12 for 2 yards (20-N.Walker).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 12(5:28 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:20 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, -16 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:20 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 53 yards from NW 35 out of bounds at the ILL 12.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 35(5:20 - 2nd) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 35(5:16 - 2nd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 36 for 1 yard (51-B.Gallagher).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - ILL 36(5:02 - 2nd) 12-M.Robinson sacked at ILL 19 for -17 yards. Penalty on ILL 12-M.Robinson Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ILL 19. (42-P.Fisher).
|
Punt
|
4 & 26 - ILL 19(4:49 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 42 yards from ILL 19. 4-B.Holman to NW 43 for 4 yards (51-S.Coghlan).
NWEST
Wildcats
- Downs (9 plays, 22 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(4:36 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to NW 42 for -1 yard (92-I.Gay7-S.Green).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 42(3:56 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 43 for 1 yard (92-I.Gay96-T.Oliver).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 43(3:11 - 2nd) 23-R.Niro to ILL 49 for 8 yards (20-N.Walker).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 49(2:23 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to ILL 40 for 9 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(1:58 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees. Penalty on NW 70-R.Slater Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ILL 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NWEST 45(1:52 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Washington.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - NWEST 45(1:43 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty to ILL 38 for 7 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 38(0:57 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to ILL 35 for 3 yards (95-K.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - NWEST 35(0:23 - 2nd) 7-A.Marty incomplete. Intended for 5-J.James.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 35(0:18 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 40 for 5 yards (83-T.Goens).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Missed FG (10 plays, 36 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 57 yards from NW 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 33 for 25 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 33(14:52 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 36 for 3 yards (51-B.Gallagher42-P.Fisher).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 36(14:30 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 30 for -6 yards (83-T.Goens).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - ILL 30(14:03 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 13-C.Reams. 13-C.Reams to ILL 43 for 13 yards (22-B.Jackson).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 43(13:42 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 41 for -2 yards (83-T.Goens).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 12 - ILL 41(13:15 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to NW 39 for 20 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 39(12:45 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to NW 40 for -1 yard (93-J.Spivak51-B.Gallagher).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - ILL 40(12:09 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to NW 29 for 11 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(11:47 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson to NW 31 for -2 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ILL 31(11:19 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ILL 31(11:14 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to NW 31 for no gain (53-E.Leota).
|
No Good
|
4 & 12 - ILL 31(10:38 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(10:32 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 35 for 4 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 35(10:03 - 3rd) 27-C.Azema to ILL 49 for 16 yards (30-S.Brown8-N.Hobbs).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(9:40 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty to ILL 42 for 7 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 42(9:09 - 3rd) 27-C.Azema to ILL 34 for 8 yards (30-S.Brown9-D.Harding).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 34(8:47 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty to ILL 34 for no gain (7-S.Green47-O.Betiku).
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 34(8:10 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:03 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- FG (13 plays, 40 yards, 5:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:03 - 3rd) 38-D.Luckenbaugh kicks 47 yards from NW 35. 46-A.McEachern to ILL 28 for 10 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 28(7:55 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 28(7:48 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson to ILL 37 for 9 yards (22-B.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 37(7:27 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 39 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher93-J.Spivak).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 39(7:12 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 40 for 1 yard (83-T.Goens51-B.Gallagher).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 40(6:48 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 13-C.Reams. 13-C.Reams to ILL 47 for 7 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILL 47(6:08 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 50 for 3 yards (22-B.Jackson28-C.Bergin).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 50(5:46 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to NW 48 for 2 yards (22-B.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 48(5:12 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 13-C.Reams. 13-C.Reams to NW 44 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ILL 44(4:41 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|
+15 YD
|
4 & 4 - ILL 44(4:35 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to NW 29 for 15 yards (18-C.Ruiz51-B.Gallagher).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(4:12 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 29(4:02 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson to NW 26 for 3 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - ILL 26(3:18 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson sacked at NW 32 for -6 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - ILL 32(2:38 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (8 plays, 83 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:30 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 63 yards from ILL 35. 19-R.Lees to NW 17 for 15 yards (51-S.Coghlan).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 17(2:23 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 20 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 20(1:56 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 26 for 6 yards (55-J.Milan).
|
+62 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 26(1:09 - 3rd) 27-C.Azema to ILL 12 for 62 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 12(0:31 - 3rd) 7-A.Marty to ILL 10 for 2 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 10(15:00 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to ILL 10 for no gain (92-I.Gay).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 10(14:18 - 4th) 7-A.Marty incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-S.Green at ILL End Zone. 7-S.Green to ILL End Zone for no gain. Penalty on ILL 52-A.Shogbonyo Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at ILL 10. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - NWEST 5(14:10 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to ILL 1 for 4 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 1(13:33 - 4th) 7-A.Marty runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(13:28 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is no good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:28 - 4th) 38-D.Luckenbaugh kicks 55 yards from NW 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 41 for 31 yards (1-J.Bergin).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 41(13:17 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 50 for 9 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
|
Sack
|
2 & 1 - ILL 50(13:00 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson sacked at ILL 42 for -8 yards (53-E.Leota).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ILL 42(12:28 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ILL 42(12:24 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 43 yards from ILL 42 out of bounds at the NW 15.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Missed FG (10 plays, 67 yards, 6:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 15(12:15 - 4th) 27-C.Azema to NW 20 for 5 yards. Penalty on NW 80-T.Pugh Holding 7 yards enforced at NW 15. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 17 - NWEST 8(11:49 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 12 for 4 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - NWEST 12(11:11 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 19 for 7 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
+39 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 19(10:25 - 4th) 23-R.Niro to ILL 42 for 39 yards (30-S.Brown). Penalty on ILL 30-S.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILL 42.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 27(9:54 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to ILL 20 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 20(9:11 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to ILL 15 for 5 yards (15-D.Ware9-D.Harding).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 15(8:30 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to ILL 12 for 3 yards (9-D.Harding8-N.Hobbs).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 12(7:44 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to ILL 12 for no gain (9-D.Harding).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 12(6:59 - 4th) 5-J.James to ILL 15 for -3 yards. Penalty on NW 80-T.Pugh Holding 11 yards enforced at ILL 12. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 18 - NWEST 23(6:28 - 4th) 23-R.Niro to ILL 18 for 5 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|
No Good
|
4 & 13 - NWEST 18(6:07 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Fumble (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(6:07 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to ILL 25 for 5 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ILL 25(5:50 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - ILL 25(5:42 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 13-C.Reams. 13-C.Reams to ILL 29 for 4 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - ILL 29(5:16 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to ILL 36 FUMBLES (97-J.Gaziano). 22-B.Jackson to ILL 36 for no gain.
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (8 plays, 36 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(5:10 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to ILL 36 for no gain (92-I.Gay).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 36(4:28 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to ILL 35 for 1 yard (30-S.Brown95-K.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - NWEST 35(4:21 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to ILL 31 for 4 yards (95-K.Jackson7-S.Green).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 5 - NWEST 31(4:10 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to ILL 26 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 26(3:35 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to ILL 25 for 1 yard (45-K.Tolson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 25(2:49 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to ILL 25 for no gain (9-D.Harding).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - NWEST 25(2:03 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to ILL 24 for 1 yard (47-O.Betiku95-K.Jackson).
|
+24 YD
|
4 & 8 - NWEST 24(1:17 - 4th) 27-C.Azema runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:09 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to ILL 1 for 1 yard.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- End of Game (5 plays, -6 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:09 - 4th) 38-D.Luckenbaugh kicks 46 yards from NW 35. 10-J.Williams to ILL 26 for 7 yards (35-E.Mueller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 26(1:02 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 26(0:55 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to ILL 29 for 3 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - ILL 29(0:28 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 38 for 9 yards (40-P.McIntyre).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 38(0:16 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 21-R.Bonner. 21-R.Bonner to NW 37 for 25 yards (1-J.Bergin).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(0:05 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-A.Hampton at NW End Zone. 11-A.Hampton touchback.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|9
|Rushing
|17
|2
|Passing
|3
|7
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|4-6
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|433
|146
|Total Plays
|75
|49
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|378
|14
|Rush Attempts
|65
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|0.5
|Net Yards Passing
|55
|132
|Comp. - Att.
|6-10
|11-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-23
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-55.0
|4-49.3
|Return Yards
|59
|118
|Punts - Returns
|3-38
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-21
|5-89
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|55
|PASS YDS
|132
|
|
|378
|RUSH YDS
|14
|
|
|433
|TOTAL YDS
|146
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Marty 7 QB
|A. Marty
|6/10
|55
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Azema 27 DB
|C. Azema
|7
|123
|1
|62
|
A. Marty 7 QB
|A. Marty
|30
|111
|2
|12
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|23
|87
|0
|12
|
R. Niro III 23 WR
|R. Niro III
|4
|56
|0
|39
|
J. James 5 WR
|J. James
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|5
|47
|1
|34
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. James 5 WR
|J. James
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Pugh 80 WR
|T. Pugh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Washington 14 WR
|M. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Goens 83 WR
|T. Goens
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 22 DB
|B. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 97 DL
|J. Gaziano
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
Bl. Gallagher 51 LB
|Bl. Gallagher
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bergin 1 DB
|J. Bergin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spivak 93 DL
|J. Spivak
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. McIntyre 40 LB
|P. McIntyre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 2 DB
|G. Newsome II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 13 DB
|J. Pace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|1/2
|33
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. David 34 P
|A. David
|1
|55.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|10.5
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Robinson 12 QB
|M. Robinson
|8/17
|108
|0
|0
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|3/6
|38
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|5
|17
|1
|6
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
R. Bonner 21 RB
|R. Bonner
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
R. Corbin 2 RB
|R. Corbin
|7
|-10
|0
|3
|
M. Robinson 12 QB
|M. Robinson
|8
|-11
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Reams 13 WR
|C. Reams
|5
|57
|0
|29
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|4
|55
|0
|20
|
R. Bonner 21 RB
|R. Bonner
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Harding 9 LB
|D. Harding
|13-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Green 7 DB
|S. Green
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 95 DL
|K. Jackson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tolson 45 LB
|K. Tolson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Eifler 5 LB
|M. Eifler
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Betiku Jr. 47 DL
|O. Betiku Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Milan 55 DL
|J. Milan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Walker 20 DB
|N. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Oliver 96 DL
|T. Oliver
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 15 DB
|D. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
|O. Carney Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|1/2
|50
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|4
|49.3
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|3
|24.0
|31
|0
|
J. Williams 10 TE
|J. Williams
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
A. McEachern 46 LB
|A. McEachern
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
