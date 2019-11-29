Drive Chart
BGREEN
BUFF

No Text

Patterson’s big day sends Buffalo past Bowling Green 49-7

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Sophomore Jaret Patterson rushed for a school-record 298 yards and a Mid-American Conference-record six touchdowns and Buffalo cruised to a 49-7 victory over Bowling Green on Friday.

Patterson set the single-season rushing record for the Bulls (7-5, 5-3 MAC) with 1,626 yards, passing Branden Oliver's 1,535 yards set in 2013. Patterson also broke Buffalo's single-game rushing record, topping Jordan Johnson's 282-yard effort against Akron in 2016. Patterson raced 81 yards for a TD on his first carry and added scoring runs of 35, 30, 9, 1 and 1 yards. He had 272 yards on the ground with five TDs in the first half.

Kevin Marks added 107 yards and a TD on 14 carries, giving him 1,008 yards rushing on the season and marking the first time Buffalo has had two running backs top 1,000 yards in a single season.

Davon Jones rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (3-9, 2-6).

Buffalo had already qualified for its third straight bowl game and the fifth in school history.

Bowling Green leads the all-time series 11-6.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (1 plays, 81 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Needham kicks 62 yards from BGN 35. 23-R.Cook to BUF 19 for 16 yards.
+81 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 19
(14:53 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:53 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:42 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 60 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BUF 48 for 47 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48
(14:34 - 1st) 8-R.Marlow to BUF 43 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 43
(14:12 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BUF 39 for 4 yards.
Penalty
3 & 1 - BGREEN 39
(13:48 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 8-R.Marlow False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 39. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BGREEN 44
(13:34 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
Punt
4 & 6 - BGREEN 44
(13:29 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 33 yards from BUF 44 to BUF 11 fair catch by 23-R.Cook.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 11
(13:23 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 16 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 16
(12:52 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 18 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 18
(12:25 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 20 for 2 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - BUFF 20
(11:42 - 1st) 14-J.Baltar punts 39 yards from BUF 20. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 42 for 1 yard.

BGREEN Falcons
- Downs (5 plays, 0 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42
(11:30 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BUF 46 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46
(11:03 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Marlow.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 46
(10:59 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BUF 44 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BGREEN 44
(10:23 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Marlow.
Punt
4 & 8 - BGREEN 44
(10:18 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 44 yards from BUF 44 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
-14 YD
4 & 8 - BGREEN 44
(10:18 - 1st) to BGN 42 for -14 yards.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (4 plays, 42 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 42
(10:11 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to BGN 34 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 34
(9:52 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BGN 33 for 1 yard.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 33
(9:21 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 35 for -2 yards.
+35 YD
4 & 3 - BUFF 35
(8:38 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:29 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:29 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35 to BGN 25 fair catch by 46-J.Miller.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(8:29 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to BGN 29 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 29
(7:58 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 30 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 30
(7:22 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 24-D.Jones. 24-D.Jones to BGN 31 for 1 yard.
Punt
4 & 4 - BGREEN 31
(6:43 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 36 yards from BGN 31 out of bounds at the BUF 33.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 33
(6:37 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 47 for 20 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 47
(5:59 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 45 for 2 yards. Penalty on BUF 72-P.Nosworthy Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 47. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - BUFF 43
(5:36 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for 2 yards.
+25 YD
2 & 18 - BUFF 45
(4:52 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to BGN 30 for 25 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 30
(4:30 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
+30 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 30
(4:26 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:19 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:19 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35 to BGN 25 fair catch by 46-J.Miller.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(4:19 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 28 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BGREEN 28
(3:59 - 1st) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 28
(3:56 - 1st) 6-D.Wade complete to 24-D.Jones. 24-D.Jones to BGN 31 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 4 - BGREEN 31
(3:15 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 40 yards from BGN 31 Downed at the BUF 29.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (8 plays, 16 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 29
(3:08 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 29 for no gain.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 29
(2:29 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to BUF 39 for 10 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 39
(2:09 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 40 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 40
(1:32 - 1st) 8-D.McDuffie to BUF 44 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 44
(1:08 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 23-R.Cook. 23-R.Cook to BGN 49 for 7 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49
(0:22 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 49 for -2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 12 - BUFF 49
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
-4 YD
3 & 12 - BUFF 49
(14:54 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for -4 yards.
Punt
4 & 16 - BUFF 45
(14:14 - 2nd) 14-J.Baltar punts 38 yards from BUF 45 to BGN 17 fair catch by 8-R.Marlow.

BGREEN Falcons
- TD (10 plays, 83 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
+35 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 17
(14:07 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BUF 48 for 35 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48
(13:42 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 38 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(13:22 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 35 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BGREEN 35
(12:56 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 35
(12:49 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 32 for 3 yards.
Penalty
4 & 4 - BGREEN 32
(12:13 - 2nd) Penalty on BUF 5-T.Terry Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 32. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(12:03 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade to BUF 24 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 24
(11:41 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 22 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 22
(11:19 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 15 for 7 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15
(11:06 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:58 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:58 - 2nd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 29 yards from BGN 35 to the BUF 36 downed by 23-C.Lamar.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36
(10:55 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BUF 30 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 30
(10:20 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 28 for 2 yards.
Penalty
3 & 2 - BUFF 28
(9:50 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 31 for -3 yards. Penalty on BGN 69-T.Tanner-Blair Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 28. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 12 - BUFF 38
(9:25 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
No Gain
4 & 12 - BUFF 38
(9:20 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(9:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(9:08 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 49 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(8:34 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 46 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 46
(8:06 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 40 for 6 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40
(7:30 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BGN 27 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(6:59 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to BGN 24 for 3 yards.
+15 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 24
(6:24 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 9 for 15 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 9 - BGREEN 9
(5:51 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:47 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

BUFF Bulls
- Halftime (9 plays, 84 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:47 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 41 yards from BUF 35. 11-C.Mitchell to BGN 34 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 34
(5:40 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 38 for 4 yards.
+21 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 38
(5:12 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BUF 41 for 21 yards.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 41
(4:47 - 2nd) 17-J.Ortega-Jones 12-B.Denley to BUF 46 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
2 & 15 - BUFF 46
(4:14 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade complete to 24-D.Jones. 24-D.Jones to BUF 45 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 14 - BUFF 45
(3:38 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 27-R.Rahmaan.
Punt
4 & 14 - BUFF 45
(3:26 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 29 yards from BUF 45 to BUF 16 fair catch by 23-R.Cook.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (9 plays, 36 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16
(3:20 - 2nd) 23-R.Cook to BUF 23 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - BGREEN 23
(2:39 - 2nd) 8-D.McDuffie to BUF 23 for no gain.
+11 YD
3 & 3 - BGREEN 23
(1:54 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 86-C.Todd. 86-C.Todd to BUF 34 for 11 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34
(1:37 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 42 for 8 yards.
+52 YD
2 & 2 - BGREEN 42
(1:19 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 6 for 52 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 6 - BGREEN 6
(1:02 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 4 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - BGREEN 4
(0:55 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 4 for no gain.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - BGREEN 4
(0:19 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 1 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - BGREEN 1
(0:02 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on BGN Offside declined.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (8 plays, 46 yards, 4:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 16 for 16 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 16
(15:00 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 19 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 19
(14:32 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 21 for 2 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 21
(13:55 - 3rd) 6-D.Wade to BGN 27 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 27
(13:28 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 30 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 30
(12:49 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 31 for 1 yard.
+16 YD
3 & 6 - BUFF 31
(12:12 - 3rd) 6-D.Wade complete to 83-A.Dorris. 83-A.Dorris to BGN 47 for 16 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47
(11:40 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 48 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - BUFF 48
(11:14 - 3rd) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BUFF 48
(11:10 - 3rd) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris.
Punt
4 & 5 - BUFF 48
(11:07 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 38 yards from BUF 48 out of bounds at the BUF 10.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10
(11:00 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 24 for 14 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24
(10:29 - 3rd) Penalty on BGN 44-K.Brooks Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 24. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 5 - BGREEN 29
(10:10 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 36 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(9:28 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(9:23 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BGN 46 for 18 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46
(8:51 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 43 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 43
(8:04 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 42 for 1 yard.
-2 YD
3 & 6 - BGREEN 42
(7:22 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 44 for -2 yards.
Punt
4 & 8 - BGREEN 44
(6:38 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 44 yards from BGN 44 to BGN End Zone. touchback.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (9 plays, 63 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20
(6:30 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 24 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 24
(5:55 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 27 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - BUFF 27
(5:17 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 27 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 3 - BUFF 27
(4:36 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 36 yards from BGN 27 to BUF 37 fair catch by 1-A.Nunn.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37
(4:27 - 3rd) 8-D.McDuffie to BUF 39 for 2 yards.
+35 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 39
(3:43 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BGN 26 for 35 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26
(3:03 - 3rd) 8-D.McDuffie to BGN 14 for 12 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14
(2:19 - 3rd) 8-D.McDuffie to BGN 7 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 7
(1:41 - 3rd) 8-D.McDuffie to BGN 6 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 2 - BGREEN 6
(1:02 - 3rd) 8-D.McDuffie to BGN 6 for no gain.
Penalty
4 & 2 - BGREEN 6
(0:20 - 3rd) Penalty on BGN 44-K.Brooks Offside 3 yards enforced at BGN 6. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 3 - BGREEN 3
(15:00 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 1 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 1
(14:31 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:26 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:26 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 59 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 21 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 21
(14:18 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 24 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BUFF 24
(13:34 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 24 for no gain.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - BUFF 24
(12:51 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 29 for 5 yards.
Punt
4 & 2 - BUFF 29
(12:16 - 4th) 98-G.Tinnerman punts 56 yards from BGN 29 Downed at the BUF 15.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15
(12:03 - 4th) 8-D.McDuffie to BUF 21 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 21
(11:16 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 25 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(10:31 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 30 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 30
(9:48 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 31 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 4 - BGREEN 31
(9:05 - 4th) 4-T.Bycznski incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Overton.
Punt
4 & 4 - BGREEN 31
(9:01 - 4th) 14-J.Baltar punts 52 yards from BUF 31 Downed at the BGN 17.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (3 plays, 88 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 17
(8:48 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 21 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 21
(8:07 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 23 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - BUFF 23
(7:22 - 4th) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Jones.
Punt
4 & 4 - BUFF 23
(7:16 - 4th) 96-M.Naranjo punts 50 yards from BGN 23 Downed at the BUF 27.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+70 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(7:05 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BGN 3 for 70 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - BGREEN 3
(6:27 - 4th) 5-K.Marks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:22 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(6:22 - 4th) Penalty on BGN 25-T.Redding Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BUF 35. No Play.

BUFF Bulls
- End of Game (6 plays, 25 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:22 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 50 yards from BUF 50 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(6:22 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 31 for 6 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 31
(5:45 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 30 for -1 yard.
-3 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 30
(5:09 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 30 FUMBLES. 55-K.Coleman to BGN 27 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 8 - BUFF 27
(4:31 - 4th) 96-M.Naranjo punts 48 yards from BGN 27. 23-R.Cook to BUF 28 for 3 yards.

BUFF Bulls

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 28
(4:05 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 29 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 29
(3:22 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 35 for 6 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 35
(2:44 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 40 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40
(2:05 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 42 for 2 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 42
(1:20 - 4th) 2-T.Anderson to BGN 49 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49
(0:35 - 4th) 2-T.Anderson to BGN 47 for 2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:22
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
Touchdown 6:27
5-K.Marks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
00:43
pos
7
48
Point After TD 14:26
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 14:31
26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
60
yds
04:07
pos
7
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 0:02
26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on BGN Offside declined.
9
plays
84
yds
03:20
pos
7
34
Point After TD 5:47
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 5:51
26-J.Patterson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
62
yds
03:28
pos
7
27
Point After TD 10:58
39-N.Needham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 11:06
24-D.Jones runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
78
yds
03:09
pos
6
21
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:19
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 4:26
26-J.Patterson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
77
yds
02:18
pos
0
20
Point After TD 8:29
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:38
26-J.Patterson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
42
yds
01:42
pos
0
13
Point After TD 14:42
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:53
26-J.Patterson runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
81
yds
00:07
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 24
Rushing 5 15
Passing 3 7
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 3-15 3-10
4th Down Conv 0-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 187 586
Total Plays 53 66
Avg Gain 3.5 8.9
Net Yards Rushing 106 455
Rush Attempts 35 51
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 8.9
Net Yards Passing 81 131
Comp. - Att. 7-18 10-15
Yards Per Pass 4.5 8.7
Penalties - Yards 5-38 2-15
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 1 7
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 9-40.7 4-43.3
Return Yards 89 19
Punts - Returns 1-1 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 4-88 1-16
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bowling Green 3-9 07007
Buffalo 7-5 211401449
UB Stadium Buffalo, New York
 81 PASS YDS 131
106 RUSH YDS 455
187 TOTAL YDS 586
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Wade 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 76 0 0 87.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 76 0 0 87.6
D. Wade 5/13 76 0 0
G. Loy 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 5 0 0 48.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 5 0 0 48.4
G. Loy 2/5 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 89 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 89 1
D. Jones 25 89 1 14
G. Loy 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
G. Loy 2 15 0 12
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
B. Denley 2 11 0 6
D. Wade 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
D. Wade 2 9 0 6
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Marlow III 1 5 0 5
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
J. Ortega-Jones 1 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Morris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
Q. Morris 1 35 0 35
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
J. Ortega-Jones 1 21 0 21
A. Dorris 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
A. Dorris 1 16 0 16
D. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
D. Jones 3 5 0 3
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Denley 1 4 0 4
R. Rahmaan 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Rahmaan 0 0 0 0
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Marlow III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Needham 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
N. Needham 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Naranjo 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 38.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 38.8 3
M. Naranjo 8 38.8 3 50
G. Tinnerman 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 56.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 56.0 1
G. Tinnerman 1 56.0 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 47 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 47 0
B. Denley 3 26.0 47 0
C. Mitchell 11 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
C. Mitchell 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
R. Marlow III 1 1.0 1 0
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 131 0 0 150.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 131 0 0 150.0
K. Vantrease 10/14 131 0 0
T. Bycznski 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Bycznski 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 298 6
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 298 6
Ja. Patterson 26 298 6 81
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 107 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 107 1
K. Marks 14 107 1 70
D. McDuffie 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
D. McDuffie 8 32 0 12
T. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Anderson 2 11 0 9
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Cook Jr. 1 7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Nunn 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 67 0
A. Nunn 4 67 0 35
D. Lee 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
D. Lee 2 35 0 25
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
Z. Lefebvre 2 11 0 8
C. Todd 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Todd 1 11 0 11
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Cook Jr. 1 7 0 7
T. Overton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Overton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. McNulty 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
A. McNulty 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Baltar 14 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.3 2
J. Baltar 4 43.3 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
R. Cook Jr. 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
R. Cook Jr. 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 BUFF 48 1:13 4 4 Punt
11:30 BGREEN 42 1:12 5 0 Downs
8:29 BGREEN 25 1:46 3 6 Punt
4:19 BGREEN 25 1:04 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 BGREEN 17 3:09 10 83 TD
10:55 BUFF 36 1:35 5 -2 Downs
5:47 BGREEN 34 2:21 5 21 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 16 3:53 9 36 Punt
6:30 BGREEN 20 1:54 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:26 BGREEN 21 2:10 3 8 Punt
8:48 BGREEN 17 1:32 3 6 Punt
6:22 BGREEN 25 1:51 3 2 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 19 0:07 1 81 TD
13:23 BUFF 11 1:41 3 9 Punt
10:11 BGREEN 42 1:42 4 42 TD
6:37 BUFF 33 2:18 6 67 TD
3:08 BUFF 29 2:46 8 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 BUFF 38 3:28 8 62 TD
3:20 BUFF 16 3:20 9 84 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 BUFF 10 4:22 8 46 Punt
4:27 BUFF 37 4:07 9 63 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 BUFF 15 3:02 5 16 Punt
7:05 BUFF 27 0:43 3 88 TD
4:05 BUFF 28 3:30 6 25 Game
