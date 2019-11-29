|
|
|BGREEN
|BUFF
Patterson’s big day sends Buffalo past Bowling Green 49-7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Sophomore Jaret Patterson rushed for a school-record 298 yards and a Mid-American Conference-record six touchdowns and Buffalo cruised to a 49-7 victory over Bowling Green on Friday.
Patterson set the single-season rushing record for the Bulls (7-5, 5-3 MAC) with 1,626 yards, passing Branden Oliver's 1,535 yards set in 2013. Patterson also broke Buffalo's single-game rushing record, topping Jordan Johnson's 282-yard effort against Akron in 2016. Patterson raced 81 yards for a TD on his first carry and added scoring runs of 35, 30, 9, 1 and 1 yards. He had 272 yards on the ground with five TDs in the first half.
Kevin Marks added 107 yards and a TD on 14 carries, giving him 1,008 yards rushing on the season and marking the first time Buffalo has had two running backs top 1,000 yards in a single season.
Davon Jones rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (3-9, 2-6).
Buffalo had already qualified for its third straight bowl game and the fifth in school history.
Bowling Green leads the all-time series 11-6.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:42 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 60 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BUF 48 for 47 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(14:34 - 1st) 8-R.Marlow to BUF 43 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 43(14:12 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BUF 39 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - BGREEN 39(13:48 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 8-R.Marlow False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BGREEN 44(13:34 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BGREEN 44(13:29 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 33 yards from BUF 44 to BUF 11 fair catch by 23-R.Cook.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 11(13:23 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 16 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 16(12:52 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 18 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUFF 18(12:25 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 20 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 20(11:42 - 1st) 14-J.Baltar punts 39 yards from BUF 20. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 42 for 1 yard.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Downs (5 plays, 0 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42(11:30 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BUF 46 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46(11:03 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Marlow.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 46(10:59 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BUF 44 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BGREEN 44(10:23 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Marlow.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - BGREEN 44(10:18 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 44 yards from BUF 44 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|
-14 YD
|
4 & 8 - BGREEN 44(10:18 - 1st) to BGN 42 for -14 yards.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (4 plays, 42 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(10:11 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to BGN 34 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 34(9:52 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BGN 33 for 1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 33(9:21 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 35 for -2 yards.
|
+35 YD
|
4 & 3 - BUFF 35(8:38 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:29 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:29 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35 to BGN 25 fair catch by 46-J.Miller.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(8:29 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to BGN 29 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 29(7:58 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 30 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - BGREEN 30(7:22 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 24-D.Jones. 24-D.Jones to BGN 31 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BGREEN 31(6:43 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 36 yards from BGN 31 out of bounds at the BUF 33.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 33(6:37 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 47 for 20 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(5:59 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 45 for 2 yards. Penalty on BUF 72-P.Nosworthy Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 47. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - BUFF 43(5:36 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for 2 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 18 - BUFF 45(4:52 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to BGN 30 for 25 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(4:30 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 30(4:26 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:19 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:19 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35 to BGN 25 fair catch by 46-J.Miller.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(4:19 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 28 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 28(3:59 - 1st) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 28(3:56 - 1st) 6-D.Wade complete to 24-D.Jones. 24-D.Jones to BGN 31 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BGREEN 31(3:15 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 40 yards from BGN 31 Downed at the BUF 29.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (8 plays, 16 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 29(3:08 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 29 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 29(2:29 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to BUF 39 for 10 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(2:09 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 40 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 40(1:32 - 1st) 8-D.McDuffie to BUF 44 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 44(1:08 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 23-R.Cook. 23-R.Cook to BGN 49 for 7 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(0:22 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 49 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BUFF 49(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 12 - BUFF 49(14:54 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for -4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - BUFF 45(14:14 - 2nd) 14-J.Baltar punts 38 yards from BUF 45 to BGN 17 fair catch by 8-R.Marlow.
BGREEN
Falcons
- TD (10 plays, 83 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 17(14:07 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BUF 48 for 35 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(13:42 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 38 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(13:22 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 35 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 35(12:56 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 35(12:49 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 32 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - BGREEN 32(12:13 - 2nd) Penalty on BUF 5-T.Terry Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 32. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(12:03 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade to BUF 24 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 24(11:41 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 22 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - BGREEN 22(11:19 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 15 for 7 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15(11:06 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:58 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:58 - 2nd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 29 yards from BGN 35 to the BUF 36 downed by 23-C.Lamar.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(10:55 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BUF 30 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 30(10:20 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 28 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 28(9:50 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 31 for -3 yards. Penalty on BGN 69-T.Tanner-Blair Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BUFF 38(9:25 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 12 - BUFF 38(9:20 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(9:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 38(9:08 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 49 for 11 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(8:34 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 46 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 46(8:06 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 40 for 6 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(7:30 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BGN 27 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(6:59 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to BGN 24 for 3 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 24(6:24 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 9 for 15 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - BGREEN 9(5:51 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:47 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
BUFF
Bulls
- Halftime (9 plays, 84 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:47 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 41 yards from BUF 35. 11-C.Mitchell to BGN 34 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(5:40 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 38 for 4 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 38(5:12 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BUF 41 for 21 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(4:47 - 2nd) 17-J.Ortega-Jones 12-B.Denley to BUF 46 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - BUFF 46(4:14 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade complete to 24-D.Jones. 24-D.Jones to BUF 45 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - BUFF 45(3:38 - 2nd) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 27-R.Rahmaan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - BUFF 45(3:26 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 29 yards from BUF 45 to BUF 16 fair catch by 23-R.Cook.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (9 plays, 36 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16(3:20 - 2nd) 23-R.Cook to BUF 23 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BGREEN 23(2:39 - 2nd) 8-D.McDuffie to BUF 23 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - BGREEN 23(1:54 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 86-C.Todd. 86-C.Todd to BUF 34 for 11 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34(1:37 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 42 for 8 yards.
|
+52 YD
|
2 & 2 - BGREEN 42(1:19 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 6 for 52 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - BGREEN 6(1:02 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 4 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 4(0:55 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 4 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 4(0:19 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 1 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BGREEN 1(0:02 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on BGN Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (8 plays, 46 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 16 for 16 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 16(15:00 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 19 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 19(14:32 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 21 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 21(13:55 - 3rd) 6-D.Wade to BGN 27 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 27(13:28 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 30 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 30(12:49 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 31 for 1 yard.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 31(12:12 - 3rd) 6-D.Wade complete to 83-A.Dorris. 83-A.Dorris to BGN 47 for 16 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(11:40 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BUF 48 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 48(11:14 - 3rd) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 48(11:10 - 3rd) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BUFF 48(11:07 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 38 yards from BUF 48 out of bounds at the BUF 10.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10(11:00 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 24 for 14 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(10:29 - 3rd) Penalty on BGN 44-K.Brooks Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 24. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 5 - BGREEN 29(10:10 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 36 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36(9:28 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 36(9:23 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BGN 46 for 18 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46(8:51 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 43 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 43(8:04 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 42 for 1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - BGREEN 42(7:22 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 44 for -2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - BGREEN 44(6:38 - 3rd) 14-J.Baltar punts 44 yards from BGN 44 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (9 plays, 63 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(6:30 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 24 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 24(5:55 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 27 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BUFF 27(5:17 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 27 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - BUFF 27(4:36 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 36 yards from BGN 27 to BUF 37 fair catch by 1-A.Nunn.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37(4:27 - 3rd) 8-D.McDuffie to BUF 39 for 2 yards.
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 39(3:43 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BGN 26 for 35 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(3:03 - 3rd) 8-D.McDuffie to BGN 14 for 12 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14(2:19 - 3rd) 8-D.McDuffie to BGN 7 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BGREEN 7(1:41 - 3rd) 8-D.McDuffie to BGN 6 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BGREEN 6(1:02 - 3rd) 8-D.McDuffie to BGN 6 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - BGREEN 6(0:20 - 3rd) Penalty on BGN 44-K.Brooks Offside 3 yards enforced at BGN 6. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - BGREEN 3(15:00 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 1 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 1(14:31 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:26 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:26 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 59 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 21 for 15 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 21(14:18 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 24 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 24(13:34 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 24 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 24(12:51 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 29 for 5 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BUFF 29(12:16 - 4th) 98-G.Tinnerman punts 56 yards from BGN 29 Downed at the BUF 15.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15(12:03 - 4th) 8-D.McDuffie to BUF 21 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 21(11:16 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 25 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(10:31 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 30 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 30(9:48 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 31 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 31(9:05 - 4th) 4-T.Bycznski incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Overton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BGREEN 31(9:01 - 4th) 14-J.Baltar punts 52 yards from BUF 31 Downed at the BGN 17.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (3 plays, 88 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 17(8:48 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 21 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 21(8:07 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 23 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 23(7:22 - 4th) 6-D.Wade incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BUFF 23(7:16 - 4th) 96-M.Naranjo punts 50 yards from BGN 23 Downed at the BUF 27.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(7:05 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BGN 3 for 70 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - BGREEN 3(6:27 - 4th) 5-K.Marks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:22 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(6:22 - 4th) Penalty on BGN 25-T.Redding Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BUF 35. No Play.
BUFF
Bulls
- End of Game (6 plays, 25 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:22 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 50 yards from BUF 50 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(6:22 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 31 for 6 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 31(5:45 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 30 for -1 yard.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 30(5:09 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 30 FUMBLES. 55-K.Coleman to BGN 27 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - BUFF 27(4:31 - 4th) 96-M.Naranjo punts 48 yards from BGN 27. 23-R.Cook to BUF 28 for 3 yards.
BUFF
Bulls
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(4:05 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 29 for 1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 29(3:22 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 35 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUFF 35(2:44 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 40 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(2:05 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 42 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 42(1:20 - 4th) 2-T.Anderson to BGN 49 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(0:35 - 4th) 2-T.Anderson to BGN 47 for 2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|24
|Rushing
|5
|15
|Passing
|3
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|187
|586
|Total Plays
|53
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|455
|Rush Attempts
|35
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|8.9
|Net Yards Passing
|81
|131
|Comp. - Att.
|7-18
|10-15
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-38
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|7
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-40.7
|4-43.3
|Return Yards
|89
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-88
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|81
|PASS YDS
|131
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|455
|
|
|187
|TOTAL YDS
|586
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones 24 RB
|D. Jones
|25
|89
|1
|14
|
G. Loy 13 QB
|G. Loy
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Wade 6 QB
|D. Wade
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Morris 80 WR
|Q. Morris
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
A. Dorris 83 TE
|A. Dorris
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Jones 24 RB
|D. Jones
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Rahmaan 27 WR
|R. Rahmaan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Needham 12 K
|N. Needham
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Naranjo 96 P
|M. Naranjo
|8
|38.8
|3
|50
|
G. Tinnerman 98 P
|G. Tinnerman
|1
|56.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|3
|26.0
|47
|0
|
C. Mitchell 11 DB
|C. Mitchell
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|10/14
|131
|0
|0
|
T. Bycznski 4 QB
|T. Bycznski
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|26
|298
|6
|81
|
K. Marks 5 RB
|K. Marks
|14
|107
|1
|70
|
D. McDuffie 8 RB
|D. McDuffie
|8
|32
|0
|12
|
T. Anderson 2 RB
|T. Anderson
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|4
|67
|0
|35
|
D. Lee 3 WR
|D. Lee
|2
|35
|0
|25
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
C. Todd 86 WR
|C. Todd
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Overton 13 WR
|T. Overton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Baltar 14 K
|J. Baltar
|4
|43.3
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
