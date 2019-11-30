|
|
|FSU
|FLA
Swamp success: No. 8 Florida ends 4-game home skid vs FSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida receiver Kadarius Toney stopped in the end zone, struck a pose and pointed to the scoreboard as Florida State players walked by.
He was taunting the rival Seminoles - at halftime. The game was essentially over at that point, and everyone knew it.
Kyle Trask threw three first-half touchdown passes, including two to Freddie Swain, and the eighth-ranked Gators hammered the Seminoles 40-17 to end a four-game, home losing streak in the series.
''That's bragging rights for your neighbors,'' said Florida's Dan Mullen, who improved to 6-0 in his coaching career against FSU.
The Gators (10-2, No. 11 CFP) locked up consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in a decade, finished unbeaten at home for the first time in four years and celebrated their first winning streak against FSU since 2009.
Florida scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions, needing two fourth-down conversions to get the first two, and was able to start celebrating long before the final seconds ticked off the clock.
''I think it was just a big statement for us,'' Trask said. ''We haven't been getting a whole lot of respect around the country.''
Pass-happy and pretty much one-dimensional, Florida picked apart FSU's beleaguered defense - a rarity in a series that typically features stout defenses.
Trask completed 30 of 41 passes for 343 yards, including two short ones to Swain that went for scores. One of 22 seniors recognized before their home finale, Swain caught a screen pass, waited for a block, split two defenders and sprinted 19 yards to cap the opening drive. He made it 20-7 in the second quarter when he broke a tackle near the sideline, outran one defender and bowled through another at the goal line.
Swain watched the second half from the sideline in street clothes because of a sprained knee. He finished with five receptions for 62 yards.
''He's done a great job,'' Mullen said. ''He's a great leader for us.''
Fellow senior Van Jefferson also had two TD catches, one from Trask and another from backup Emory Jones. Another senior, graduate transfer Jon Greenard, had three of Florida's eight sacks.
''It gets you choked up,'' Greenard said. ''It's bittersweet.''
The sold-out Swamp was rocking most of the night, and the home crowd got something it hadn't seen since Tim Tebow's senior season in 2009 - a victory over FSU in Gainesville. The Gators had lost four in a row at home in the series by a combined 85 points.
The stadium was packed until Evan McPherson's field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter. That put Florida up 23 and sent thousands scrambling for the exits.
No one really expected the Seminoles (6-6) to keep it close; oddsmakers had them as 17 1/2-point underdogs.
Longtime assistant and interim head coach Odell Haggins had hoped to strengthen his case to replace fired coach Willie Taggart. But the Seminoles showed some of the same issues that plagued Taggart's tenure.
''We didn't perform the way we wanted to, doing the little things right,'' Haggins said. ''I articulated to my team: the lesson we learned tonight is bigger than football by creating great habits throughout your life.''
FSU was flagged for being offside after stopping a fourth-down run and was later penalized for illegal formation before the Seminoles recovered a muffed punt. The Gators scored after both miscues.
The 'Noles had a few highlights, but one stood out.
James Blackman threw a backward pass to receiver D.J. Matthews, who ran across the field, eluded two defenders, slipped out of an ankle tackle and then flipped an underhanded pass to Tamorrion Terry for a 25-yard gain that set up a field goal.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida State: The Seminoles gave up eight sacks and finished with 250 yards, resulting in another lopsided loss in the series. Whoever the next coach is will inherit a program with plenty of deficiencies.
Florida: Mullen stated his team's case to make a New Year's Six bowl. He tried to run up the score late when he called a fake punt on a fourth-and-1 play at his own 19. Punter Tommy Townsend was tackled short of the markers.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Florida should remain in the top 10 of the AP college football poll, especially with No. 5 Alabama, No. 9 Minnesota and 10th-ranked Michigan all losing.
KEY INJURIES
Florida State: Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen, the team's top tackler, left the field on a cart and with an air cast on his left leg in the second quarter. Nasirildeen notched his 100th tackle of the season before getting hurt. He became the fourth FSU defender since 2000 to accomplish that feat and first defensive back.
Florida: Defensive end and fifth-year senior Jabari Zuniga, one of the team's most disruptive pass-rushers, missed his seventh game of the season. Zuniga should be able to play in Florida's bowl game.
UP NEXT
Florida State: Will play in a bowl game for the 37th time in the last 38 years. The Seminoles failed to become bowl eligible last year and missed the postseason for the first time since 1981.
Florida: Hopes to land a spot in the New Year's Six, likely the Orange or Cotton.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
FLA
Gators
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on FLA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FLA 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - FLA 20(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to FLA 25 for 5 yards (15-C.Becker35-L.Warner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(14:28 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Perine.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - FLA 25(14:24 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FLA 44 for 19 yards (1-L.Taylor8-S.Samuels).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 44(13:43 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to FSU 46 for 10 yards (8-S.Samuels56-E.Rice).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(13:19 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to FSU 38 for 8 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 38(12:55 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to FSU 30 for 8 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen35-L.Warner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(12:15 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 30(12:09 - 1st) 1-K.Toney to FSU 31 for -1 yard (12-A.Lytton16-C.Durden).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - FLA 31(11:28 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FSU 21 for 10 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - FLA 21(11:01 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to FSU 19 for 2 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 19(10:26 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:19 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:19 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(10:19 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews 3-C.Akers to FSU 32 for 7 yards (5-E.Jones31-S.Davis).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - FSU 32(9:58 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 32-G.Nabers. 32-G.Nabers to FSU 41 for 9 yards.
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 41(9:37 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FLA 14 for 45 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 14(9:13 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 59-B.Scott False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 14. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - FSU 19(8:56 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FLA 6 for 13 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - FSU 6(8:28 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman scrambles to FLA 6 for no gain (98-L.Ancrum3-M.Wilson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - FSU 6(7:57 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FLA 5 for 1 yard (51-V.Miller).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - FSU 5(7:25 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FLA 2 for 3 yards (88-A.Shuler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - FSU 2(7:00 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to FLA 2 for no gain (31-S.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 2(6:27 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FLA 1 for 1 yard (29-J.Taylor).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FSU 1(6:04 - 1st) 13-J.Travis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:59 - 1st) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 5:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(5:59 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond to FLA 32 for 7 yards (1-L.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - FLA 32(5:22 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 32 for no gain (33-A.Gainer35-L.Warner).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 32(4:35 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 37 for 5 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(4:30 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 23-H.Nasirildeen Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FLA 37. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(4:15 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to FSU 46 for 2 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 46(3:38 - 1st) 5-E.Jones complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to FSU 30 for 16 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(3:00 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to FSU 24 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - FLA 24(2:24 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 15-J.Copeland False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 24. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FLA 29(1:56 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - FLA 29(1:50 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts pushed ob at FSU 21 for 8 yards (12-A.Lytton).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - FLA 21(0:50 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FSU 21 for no gain (16-C.Durden23-H.Nasirildeen). Penalty on FSU 91-R.Cooper Offside 5 yards enforced at FSU 21. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(0:23 - 1st) 10-J.Hammond pushed ob at FSU 11 for 5 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 11(15:00 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to FSU 5 for 6 yards (11-J.Robinson16-C.Durden).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - FLA 5(14:45 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to FSU 4 for 1 yard (23-H.Nasirildeen56-E.Rice).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 4(14:19 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FSU 1 for 3 yards (35-L.Warner).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 1(13:49 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(13:46 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is no good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:46 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(13:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 25(13:38 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers to FSU 21 for -4 yards (51-V.Miller21-T.Dean).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - FSU 21(13:06 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman scrambles to FSU 32 for 11 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - FSU 32(12:33 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 53 yards from FSU 32 to FLA 15 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FLA
Gators
- TD (3 plays, 85 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 15(12:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FSU 38 for 47 yards (1-L.Taylor).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(11:43 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 7-L.Krull. 7-L.Krull to FSU 23 for 15 yards (24-C.Fagan33-A.Gainer).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 23(11:06 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:55 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:55 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(10:55 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 27 for 2 yards (4-D.Reese51-V.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 27(10:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 29 for 2 yards (58-J.Greenard51-V.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FSU 29(9:43 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - FSU 29(9:35 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 36 yards from FSU 29 to FLA 35 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(9:28 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Cleveland.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 35(9:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond to FLA 36 for 1 yard (24-C.Fagan56-E.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FLA 36(8:44 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - FLA 36(8:38 - 2nd) 43-T.Townsend punts 42 yards from FLA 36 to FSU 22 fair catch by 7-D.Matthews.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (4 plays, -16 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 22(8:31 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 25 for 3 yards (55-K.Campbell33-D.Reese II).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 25(8:11 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers to FSU 24 for -1 yard (33-D.Reese II98-L.Ancrum).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - FSU 24(7:43 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 11 for -13 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 21 - FSU 11(6:48 - 2nd) Team penalty on FSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FSU 11. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 26 - FSU 6(6:48 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 29 yards from FSU 6 to the FSU 35 16-F.Swain muffs the ball. 12-A.Lytton recovers at the FSU 49. 12-A.Lytton to FSU 49 for no gain. Team penalty on FSU Illegal formation 3 yards enforced at FSU 6. No Play.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 29 - FLA 3(6:35 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 37 yards from FSU 3 to FSU 40 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 40(6:29 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to FSU 36 for 4 yards (91-R.Cooper).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 36(5:55 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FSU 25 for 11 yards (8-S.Samuels).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(5:46 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 26-A.Samuel Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 12 yards enforced at FSU 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 13(5:25 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FSU 13(5:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - FSU 13(5:12 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:06 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- FG (7 plays, 51 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:06 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(5:06 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 32-G.Nabers. 32-G.Nabers to FSU 31 for 6 yards (1-C.Henderson3-M.Wilson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 31(4:37 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 32 for 1 yard (55-K.Campbell58-J.Greenard).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 32(3:53 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 36 for 4 yards (29-J.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(3:23 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 40 for 4 yards (29-J.Taylor31-S.Davis).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - FLA 40(2:51 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis sacked at FSU 38 for -2 yards FUMBLES (58-J.Greenard). 70-C.Minshew to FSU 38 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - FLA 38(1:59 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 32 for -6 yards (41-J.Houston51-V.Miller).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - FLA 32(1:50 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 51 yards from FSU 32 to FLA 17 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FSU
Seminoles
- Halftime (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 17(1:42 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond to FLA 48 for 31 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 48(1:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Cleveland.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 48(1:11 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FSU 45 for 7 yards (24-C.Fagan).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - FSU 45(0:46 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to FSU 39 for 6 yards (33-A.Gainer56-E.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 39(0:30 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Cleveland.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FSU 39(0:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - FSU 39(0:19 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to FSU 32 for 7 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - FSU 32(0:15 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- FG (10 plays, 44 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:10 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(0:10 - 2nd) Team penalty on FSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FSU 25. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - FSU 20(0:10 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 28 for 8 yards (23-J.Hill33-D.Reese II).
FLA
Gators
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 27 for 2 yards (55-K.Campbell51-V.Miller).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 27(14:36 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews pushed ob at FSU 39 for 12 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(14:20 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 39(14:11 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 89-K.Gavin. 89-K.Gavin to FLA 45 for 16 yards (5-K.Elam13-D.Stiner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(13:45 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 45(13:35 - 3rd) 7-D.Matthews complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FLA 20 for 25 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(12:55 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FLA 16 for 4 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FLA 16(12:31 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Matthews.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FLA 16(12:23 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Matthews.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - FLA 16(12:23 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 7-D.Matthews Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FLA 16. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 21 - FLA 31(12:20 - 3rd) 23-R.Aguayo 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:13 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(12:13 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FLA 25 for no gain (35-L.Warner).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 25(11:38 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to FLA 27 for 2 yards (24-C.Fagan11-J.Robinson).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 27(11:02 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 40 for 13 yards (8-S.Samuels24-C.Fagan).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 40(10:17 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 41 for 1 yard (56-E.Rice91-R.Cooper).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FSU 41(9:29 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - FSU 41(9:21 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 49 for 8 yards (42-J.McRae).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - FSU 49(8:52 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to FSU 48 for 3 yards (44-B.Gant).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 48(8:19 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine pushed ob at FSU 18 for 30 yards (24-C.Fagan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 18(7:43 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to FSU 18 for no gain (35-L.Warner).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FSU 18(7:43 - 3rd) Penalty on FLA 84-K.Pitts Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FSU 18. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 25 - FSU 33(7:16 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to FSU 18 for 15 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - FSU 18(6:42 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson. Penalty on FSU 8-S.Samuels Pass interference 12 yards enforced at FSU 18. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - FSU 6(6:35 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:34 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- FG (11 plays, 52 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:34 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 29-I.Bolden to FSU 25 for 25 yards (27-D.Pierce).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(6:29 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(6:23 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 31 for 6 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 31(5:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 32-G.Nabers. 32-G.Nabers pushed ob at FSU 38 for 7 yards (41-J.Houston).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(5:34 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FLA 50 for 12 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 50(5:03 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:53 - 3rd) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:53 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from FSU 35. 89-T.Cleveland to FLA 44 for 40 yards (37-P.Grothaus).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 44(4:47 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 45 for 1 yard (56-E.Rice16-C.Durden).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - FSU 45(4:11 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to FLA 50 for 5 yards (33-A.Gainer44-B.Gant).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 4 - FSU 50(3:36 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to FSU 25 for 25 yards (35-L.Warner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(2:50 - 3rd) 1-K.Toney incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Lang.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 25(2:43 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FSU 6 for 19 yards (1-L.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - FSU 6(2:24 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 6(2:20 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FSU 1 for 5 yards (24-C.Fagan). Team penalty on FLA Offside declined. Penalty on FSU 24-C.Fagan Personal Foul 0 yards enforced at FSU 1.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - FSU 1(2:03 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 91-R.Cooper Offside 0 yards enforced at FSU 1. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - FSU 1(1:30 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FSU 1 for no gain (15-C.Becker16-C.Durden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FSU 1(1:05 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to FSU 1 for no gain (15-C.Becker).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - FSU 1(0:12 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to FSU 4 for -3 yards (8-S.Samuels42-J.Jackson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - FSU 4(15:00 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
FLA
Gators
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 55 yards from FLA 35. 29-I.Bolden to FSU 27 for 17 yards (41-J.Houston).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 27(14:50 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to FSU 42 for 15 yards (55-K.Campbell).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(14:25 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FLA 50 for 8 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 50(13:59 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to FLA 49 for 1 yard (13-D.Stiner33-D.Reese II).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 49(13:15 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to FLA 43 for 6 yards (2-B.Stewart33-D.Reese II).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 43(12:51 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FLA 49 for -6 yards. Penalty on FLA 55-K.Campbell Holding declined. (51-V.Miller).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 16 - FLA 49(12:25 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 49 for -2 yards (51-V.Miller).
|
Sack
|
3 & 18 - FLA 49(11:55 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 40 for -9 yards (11-M.Diabate58-J.Greenard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 27 - FLA 40(11:14 - 4th) 30-T.Martin punts 50 yards from FSU 40 to FLA 10 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
FSU
Seminoles
- Missed FG (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 10(11:06 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to FLA 15 for 5 yards (49-C.Wood).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FSU 15(10:32 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to FLA 15 for no gain (33-A.Gainer).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 15(9:56 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to FLA 19 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - FSU 19(9:06 - 4th) 43-T.Townsend to FLA 19 for no gain.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 19(9:06 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Akers.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 19(9:01 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to FLA 19 for no gain (88-A.Shuler56-T.Slaton).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - FLA 19(8:31 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to FLA 21 for -2 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 12 - FLA 21(7:45 - 4th) Team penalty on FSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FLA 21. No Play.
|
No Good
|
4 & 17 - FLA 26(7:45 - 4th) 23-R.Aguayo 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (6 plays, -5 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 27(7:40 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 27 for no gain (33-A.Gainer).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 27(7:03 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 35 for 8 yards (44-B.Gant).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 27(7:03 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 26 for -1 yard (44-B.Gant).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - FSU 26(6:45 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 35 for 9 yards (49-C.Wood).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - FSU 35(5:40 - 4th) 43-T.Townsend punts 36 yards from FLA 35 to FSU 29 fair catch by 7-D.Matthews.
FLA
Gators
- End of Game (3 plays, 15 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 29(5:34 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to FSU 34 for 5 yards (29-J.Taylor25-C.Kimbrough).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FLA 34(4:51 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 5 - FLA 34(4:44 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FLA 44 for 22 yards (29-J.Taylor). Penalty on FSU 59-B.Scott Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FLA 44.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 41(3:58 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 33 for -8 yards (58-J.Greenard).
|
Sack
|
2 & 18 - FLA 33(3:40 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 28 for -5 yards (56-T.Slaton58-J.Greenard).
|
Sack
|
3 & 23 - FLA 28(2:50 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 24 for -4 yards (88-A.Shuler98-L.Ancrum).
|
Punt
|
4 & 27 - FLA 24(2:10 - 4th) 30-T.Martin punts 36 yards from FSU 24. 1-K.Toney to FSU 48 for 12 yards (35-L.Warner44-G.Glennon).
FLA
Gators
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(1:56 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to FLA 49 for -3 yards (31-R.Woodie33-A.Gainer).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - FLA 49(1:16 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to FLA 50 for 1 yard (44-B.Gant31-R.Woodie).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 12 - FLA 50(0:28 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to FSU 33 for 17 yards (31-R.Woodie).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|26
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|8
|16
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|206
|467
|Total Plays
|56
|73
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|77
|Rush Attempts
|31
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|137
|390
|Comp. - Att.
|16-25
|35-48
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|13-97
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.8
|2-39.0
|Return Yards
|42
|52
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-42
|1-40
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|137
|PASS YDS
|390
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|77
|
|
|206
|TOTAL YDS
|467
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|14/23
|150
|0
|0
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|1/1
|25
|0
|0
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|17
|102
|1
|50
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|5
|7
|1
|4
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|9
|-40
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|7
|131
|0
|45
|
G. Nabers 32 TE
|G. Nabers
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
K. Gavin 89 WR
|K. Gavin
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|3
|10
|0
|12
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Fagan 24 DB
|C. Fagan
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Samuels III 8 DB
|S. Samuels III
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 1 DB
|L. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rice 56 LB
|E. Rice
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Becker III 15 DB
|C. Becker III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 44 DB
|B. Gant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wood 49 DT
|C. Wood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lytton 12 DB
|A. Lytton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 31 DB
|R. Woodie III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Samuel, Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel, Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 42 LB
|J. McRae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 16 DT
|C. Durden
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Aguayo 23 K
|R. Aguayo
|1/2
|48
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Martin 30 P
|T. Martin
|6
|43.8
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Bolden 29 DB
|I. Bolden
|2
|21.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|30/41
|343
|3
|0
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|5/6
|47
|1
|0
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|7
|33
|0
|15
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|4
|18
|0
|10
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|4
|16
|0
|8
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|5
|5
|1
|3
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|4
|65
|0
|47
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|5
|62
|2
|23
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|5
|48
|2
|19
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|5
|44
|0
|13
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|4
|44
|0
|25
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|3
|40
|0
|30
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|3
|39
|0
|31
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|3
|19
|0
|17
|
L. Krull 7 TE
|L. Krull
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
D. Lang 81 TE
|D. Lang
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Henderson 1 DB
|C. Henderson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 29 DB
|J. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greenard 58 LB
|J. Greenard
|3-3
|3.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Shuler 88 DL
|A. Shuler
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Reese II 33 LB
|D. Reese II
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ancrum 98 DL
|L. Ancrum
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 DB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Dean III 21 DB
|T. Dean III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kimbrough 25 DB
|C. Kimbrough
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|2/2
|50
|4/5
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|2
|39.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|40.0
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
