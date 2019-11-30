Drive Chart
Dillion, Boston College chug past Pitt 26-19

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) If this was Steve Addazio’s last stand at Boston College, he went out with a bang.

AJ Dillon ran for 178 yards and a touchdown, Aaron Boumerhi booted four field goals and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s worst defense forced four turnovers as the Eagles beat sloppy Pittsburgh 26-19 on Saturday to become bowl eligible and perhaps give their embattled coach a lifeline.

Boston College (6-6, 4-4 ACC) reached bowl eligibility for the sixth time in seven seasons under Addazio by beating the Panthers in Pittsburgh for the first time in 21 years. Dillon’s ever-churning legs played a major role as the Eagles rolled up 264 yards on the ground against a team that entered ranked sixth in the country in run defense, allowing just 92.6 yards per game.

Dillon surpassed that total on his own, including a 61-yard dash to the end zone in the third quarter that put Boston College ahead to stay shortly after Pitt went in front on a 39-yard sprint by Vincent Davis. Dennis Grosel passed for 123 yards and a touchdown and added 51 yards rushing for the Eagles.

Kenny Pickett threw for 323 yards for the Panthers (7-5, 4-4) but Pitt drives regularly bogged down in Boston College territory. A week after getting shut out on the road at Virginia Tech, the Panthers managed just a single touchdown against a team that ranked next to last in the ACC in points allowed and last in yards allowed.

Alex Kessman hit four field goals for Pitt, including a 43-yard field goal with 5:26 to go that pulled the Panthers within a touchdown. Pitt never got the ball back. Boston College chugged 40 yards on 11 plays - all runs - to drain the clock.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: Addazio improved to 44-44 with the Eagles but his status going forward is uncertain.

Pitt: Given a chance to reach the eight-win plateau for the first time since 2016, the Panthers sputtered. The offense having trouble punching it in was hardly surprising. The Panthers averaged just 20.2 points on the season, 13th in the 14-team ACC. But the way the defense couldn’t get stops even though it knew what was coming was a stunner.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Opens the 2020 season at home on Sept. 5 against Holy Cross.

Pitt: Heading to a bowl game for the 11th time in 12 seasons, though the last two losses sent the Panthers dropping precipitously down the pecking order in the ACC.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

BC Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(15:00 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to BC 30 for 5 yards (24-P.Campbell28-K.Johnson).
-4 YD
2 & 5 - BC 30
(14:36 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 26 for -4 yards (91-P.Jones).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - BC 26
(14:12 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to BC 34 for 8 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
Punt
4 & 1 - BC 34
(13:36 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 46 yards from BC 34. 83-J.Vardzel to PIT 23 for 3 yards (18-M.Palmer20-E.Jones).

PITT Panthers
- Punt (8 plays, 12 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 23
(13:26 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 30 for 7 yards (5-N.Borgersen).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 30
(13:20 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench pushed ob at PIT 33 for 3 yards (20-E.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 33
(12:42 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 70-N.Ulizio False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 33. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 15 - PITT 28
(12:24 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to PIT 47 for 19 yards (7-T.Haynes).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 47
(11:57 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 70-N.Ulizio False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 47. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - PITT 42
(11:40 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Wayne.
+1 YD
2 & 15 - PITT 42
(11:33 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 43 for 1 yard (99-T.Rayam).
Sack
3 & 14 - PITT 43
(10:54 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 35 for -8 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
Punt
4 & 22 - PITT 35
(10:25 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 47 yards from PIT 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 18 for no gain (7-J.Stocker).

BC Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 18
(10:15 - 1st) Penalty on BC 85-K.Idrizi False start 5 yards enforced at BC 18. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - BC 13
(10:15 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 21 for 8 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BC 21
(9:51 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BC 21
(9:41 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
Punt
4 & 7 - BC 21
(9:36 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 36 yards from BC 21. 83-J.Vardzel to PIT 41 for -2 yards (20-E.Jones).

PITT Panthers
- Fumble (1 plays, 11 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41
(9:26 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to BC 48 FUMBLES (42-V.DePalma). 5-N.Borgersen to BC 48 for no gain.

BC Eagles
- FG (10 plays, 40 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48
(9:17 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 50 for 2 yards (28-K.Johnson).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - BC 50
(8:56 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 37 for 13 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37
(8:33 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to PIT 31 for 6 yards (28-K.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 4 - BC 31
(8:10 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 31 for no gain (91-P.Jones).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - BC 31
(7:39 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to PIT 27 for 4 yards (9-S.Brightwell24-P.Campbell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 27
(7:22 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to PIT 26 for 1 yard (3-D.Hamlin).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - BC 26
(6:56 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to PIT 13 for 13 yards (38-C.Bright).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 13
(6:35 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to PIT 11 for 2 yards (9-S.Brightwell7-J.Stocker).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - BC 11
(6:06 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 12 for -1 yard (28-K.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 12
(5:45 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - BC 12
(5:37 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

PITT Panthers
- Fumble (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:33 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 58 yards from BC 35 out of bounds at the PIT 7.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35
(5:33 - 1st) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 46 for 11 yards (14-M.Richardson).
-8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 46
(5:10 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 38 FUMBLES (2-R.Yeargin). 48-T.Karafa to PIT 38 for no gain.

BC Eagles
- FG (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 38
(5:03 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 9-K.White.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 38
(4:56 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 38 for no gain (36-C.Pine).
+20 YD
3 & 10 - BC 38
(4:29 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 2-A.Dillon. 2-A.Dillon to PIT 18 for 20 yards (38-C.Bright).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 18
(4:05 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Idrizi.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BC 18
(3:59 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to PIT 15 for 3 yards (38-C.Bright).
No Gain
3 & 7 - BC 15
(3:16 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Bailey.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - BC 15
(3:05 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

PITT Panthers
- FG (11 plays, 55 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:00 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(3:00 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 27 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie42-V.DePalma).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 27
(2:37 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to PIT 28 for 1 yard (10-B.Sebastian).
+8 YD
3 & 7 - PITT 28
(1:55 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to PIT 36 for 8 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 36
(1:34 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to BC 42 for 22 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 42
(1:10 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to BC 30 for 12 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 30
(0:52 - 1st) Penalty on BC 55-I.McDuffie Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BC 30.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 15
(0:52 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench pushed ob at BC 9 for 6 yards (42-V.DePalma).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 9
(0:52 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to BC 5 for 4 yards (44-B.Barlow).
+4 YD
1 & 5 - PITT 5
(0:04 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to BC 1 for 4 yards (14-M.Richardson).
Penalty
2 & 1 - PITT 1
(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on PIT 6-A.Mathews False start 4 yards enforced at BC 1. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 5 - PITT 5
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett to BC 5 for no gain (14-M.Richardson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - PITT 5
(14:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Gragg.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - PITT 5
(14:15 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

BC Eagles
- TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 4:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:11 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 61 yards from PIT 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 29 for 25 yards (30-B. George).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 29
(14:04 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BC 29
(13:58 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 33 for 4 yards (97-J.Twyman).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - BC 33
(13:22 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 42 for 9 yards (7-J.Stocker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 42
(12:58 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 45 for 3 yards (91-P.Jones).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - BC 45
(12:36 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 43 for -2 yards (97-J.Twyman24-P.Campbell).
+19 YD
3 & 9 - BC 43
(11:57 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White to PIT 38 for 19 yards (11-D.Jackson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 38
(11:28 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 35 for 3 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - BC 35
(11:08 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 33 for 2 yards (7-J.Stocker97-J.Twyman).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - BC 33
(10:41 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 29 for 4 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - BC 29
(10:18 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel to PIT 25 for 4 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(9:55 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:49 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

PITT Panthers
- FG (8 plays, 58 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:49 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 40 yards from BC 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(9:49 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
Sack
2 & 10 - PITT 25
(9:43 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 17 for -8 yards (48-T.Karafa).
+18 YD
3 & 18 - PITT 17
(9:05 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 35 for 18 yards (14-M.Richardson).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35
(8:35 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to BC 36 for 29 yards (20-E.Jones).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 36
(7:52 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to BC 9 for 27 yards (18-M.Palmer).
Sack
1 & 9 - PITT 9
(7:27 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at BC 13 for -4 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
No Gain
2 & 13 - PITT 13
(6:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Davis.
-4 YD
3 & 13 - PITT 13
(6:48 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to BC 17 for -4 yards (20-E.Jones).
Field Goal
4 & 17 - PITT 17
(6:08 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

BC Eagles
- Punt (9 plays, 10 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:03 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 62 yards from PIT 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 24 for 21 yards (81-J.Medure).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 24
(5:57 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 33 for 9 yards (15-J.Pinnock28-K.Johnson).
Penalty
2 & 1 - BC 33
(5:33 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 35 for 2 yards (28-K.Johnson92-T.Bentley). Penalty on BC 9-K.White Offside 5 yards enforced at BC 33. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 6 - BC 28
(5:03 - 2nd) Penalty on BC 9-K.White False start 5 yards enforced at BC 28. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 11 - BC 23
(5:00 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 30 for 7 yards (7-J.Stocker).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - BC 30
(4:22 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to BC 36 for 6 yards (6-J.Morgan7-J.Stocker).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 36
(4:10 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to PIT 44 for 20 yards (21-D.Mathis). Penalty on BC 78-T.Vrabel Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 36. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 20 - BC 26
(3:47 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 34 for 8 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
No Gain
2 & 12 - BC 34
(3:38 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
No Gain
3 & 12 - BC 34
(3:23 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy.
Punt
4 & 12 - BC 34
(3:18 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 38 yards from BC 34 to the PIT 28 downed by 18-M.Palmer.

PITT Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - PITT 28
(3:08 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 20 for -8 yards FUMBLES (97-M.Valdez). 10-W.Gragg to PIT 20 for no gain.
+9 YD
2 & 18 - PITT 20
(2:45 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 29 for 9 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
No Gain
3 & 9 - PITT 29
(2:12 - 2nd) 12-N.Patti incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Davis.
Punt
4 & 9 - PITT 29
(2:03 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 45 yards from PIT 29. 23-T.Levy to BC 30 for 4 yards (36-C.Pine).

BC Eagles
- Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 30
(1:52 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 27 for -3 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
-2 YD
2 & 13 - BC 27
(1:30 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 2-A.Dillon. 2-A.Dillon to BC 25 for -2 yards (11-D.Jackson).
+9 YD
3 & 15 - BC 25
(1:08 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to BC 34 for 9 yards (38-C.Bright).
Punt
4 & 6 - BC 34
(0:56 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 46 yards from BC 34. 83-J.Vardzel to PIT 19 FUMBLES. 83-J.Vardzel to PIT 19 for no gain.

PITT Panthers
- Halftime (5 plays, 51 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 19
(0:47 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 22 for 3 yards (42-V.DePalma).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 22
(0:25 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at PIT 28 for 6 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 28
(0:17 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 36 for 8 yards (55-I.McDuffie42-V.DePalma).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 36
(0:14 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at BC 37 for 27 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 37
(0:06 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at BC 30 for 7 yards.
Field Goal
2 & 3 - PITT 30
(0:02 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 48 yards Field Goal is Good.

PITT Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35 out of bounds at the PIT 3.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at PIT 37 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - PITT 37
(14:37 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
No Gain
3 & 8 - PITT 37
(14:32 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Mathews.
Punt
4 & 8 - PITT 37
(14:26 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 51 yards from PIT 37. 23-T.Levy to BC 18 for 6 yards.

BC Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 18
(14:14 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 21 for 3 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
Sack
2 & 7 - BC 21
(13:49 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel sacked at BC 9 for -12 yards (91-P.Jones97-J.Twyman).
+7 YD
3 & 19 - BC 9
(13:10 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel to BC 16 for 7 yards (12-P.Ford).
Punt
4 & 12 - BC 16
(12:39 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 23 yards from BC 16 out of bounds at the BC 39.

PITT Panthers
- TD (1 plays, 39 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+39 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 39
(12:31 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:22 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.

BC Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:22 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 59 yards from PIT 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 25 for 19 yards (31-E.Hallett19-V.Carter).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(12:16 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel to BC 35 for 10 yards (12-P.Ford).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 35
(12:05 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 39 for 4 yards (95-D.Danielson).
+61 YD
2 & 6 - BC 39
(11:44 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:31 - 3rd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.

PITT Panthers
- Interception (11 plays, 39 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:31 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 4 for 4 yards (23-T.Levy).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 4
(11:24 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 6 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
+21 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 6
(11:02 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 27 for 21 yards (18-M.Palmer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 27
(10:32 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles runs ob at PIT 27 for no gain.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 27
(9:50 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-W.Gragg. 10-W.Gragg to PIT 46 for 19 yards (18-M.Palmer).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 46
(9:16 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to BC 45 for 9 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 45
(8:50 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to BC 42 for 3 yards (14-M.Richardson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 42
(8:32 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to BC 42 for no gain (10-B.Sebastian).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 42
(8:09 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to BC 36 for 6 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
No Gain
3 & 4 - PITT 36
(7:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Mathews.
+9 YD
4 & 4 - PITT 36
(7:39 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to BC 27 for 9 yards (8-J.Muse).
Int
1 & 10 - PITT 27
(7:08 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Wayne INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Muse at BC 7. 8-J.Muse to BC 43 for 36 yards (22-V.Davis).

BC Eagles
- FG (11 plays, 45 yards, 5:52 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 43
(6:54 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 45 for 2 yards (24-P.Campbell).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - BC 45
(6:34 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 48 for 3 yards (24-P.Campbell).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - BC 48
(6:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 85-K.Idrizi. 85-K.Idrizi to PIT 42 for 10 yards (24-P.Campbell).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 42
(5:36 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 31 for 11 yards (12-P.Ford3-D.Hamlin).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 31
(4:55 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 30 for 1 yard (38-C.Bright).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - BC 30
(4:36 - 3rd) 4-Z.Flowers to PIT 27 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - BC 27
(4:08 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 25 for 2 yards (12-P.Ford).
+11 YD
4 & 4 - BC 25
(3:23 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to PIT 14 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 14
(2:58 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey pushed ob at PIT 14 for no gain (6-J.Morgan97-J.Twyman).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BC 14
(2:22 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to PIT 13 for 1 yard (87-H.Baldonado).
+1 YD
3 & 9 - BC 13
(1:41 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to PIT 12 for 1 yard (97-J.Twyman).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - BC 12
(1:02 - 3rd) 41-A.Boumerhi 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

PITT Panthers
- Fumble (6 plays, 24 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:57 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 40 yards from BC 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(0:57 - 3rd) 82-J.Wayne to PIT 22 for -3 yards (55-I.McDuffie42-V.DePalma).
Penalty
2 & 13 - PITT 22
(0:22 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 86-N.Griffin-Stewart False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 22. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 18 - PITT 17
(0:06 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 20 for 3 yards (7-T.Haynes).
+17 YD
3 & 15 - PITT 20
(15:00 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to PIT 37 for 17 yards (7-T.Haynes).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 37
(14:35 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to PIT 45 for 8 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 45
(14:12 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 49 FUMBLES (44-B.Barlow). 48-T.Karafa to PIT 49 for no gain.

BC Eagles
- FG (9 plays, 44 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 49
(14:04 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 9-K.White.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BC 49
(13:58 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 47 for 2 yards (87-H.Baldonado).
+13 YD
3 & 8 - BC 47
(13:28 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White to PIT 34 for 13 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 34
(12:57 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 36 for -2 yards (95-D.Danielson).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - BC 36
(12:29 - 4th) 9-K.White runs ob at PIT 30 for 6 yards.
+18 YD
3 & 6 - BC 30
(11:54 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at PIT 12 for 18 yards (36-C.Pine).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 12
(11:27 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 9 for 3 yards (91-P.Jones).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - BC 9
(10:52 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 7 for 2 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - BC 7
(10:27 - 4th) 9-K.White to PIT 5 for 2 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - BC 5
(9:46 - 4th) 41-A.Boumerhi 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

PITT Panthers
- FG (10 plays, 50 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:41 - 4th) 37-D.Longman kicks 40 yards from BC 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(9:41 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 37-R.Wheeler. 37-R.Wheeler to PIT 28 for 3 yards (7-T.Haynes).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 28
(9:01 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis pushed ob at PIT 32 for 4 yards (7-T.Haynes).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 32
(8:37 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 37 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 37
(8:11 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 38 for 1 yard (90-B.Morais42-V.DePalma).
No Gain
2 & 9 - PITT 38
(7:47 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Gragg.
+15 YD
3 & 9 - PITT 38
(7:41 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to BC 47 for 15 yards (20-E.Jones).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 47
(7:14 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at BC 34 for 13 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 34
(6:48 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-A.Mathews. 6-A.Mathews to BC 28 for 6 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
No Gain
2 & 4 - PITT 28
(6:23 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - PITT 28
(6:15 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett to BC 25 for 3 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
Field Goal
4 & 1 - PITT 25
(5:31 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman 43 yards Field Goal is Good.

BC Eagles
- End of Game (11 plays, 40 yards, 5:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:26 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25
(5:26 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to BC 36 for 11 yards (38-C.Bright).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 36
(4:43 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to BC 40 for 4 yards (7-J.Stocker91-P.Jones).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - BC 40
(3:58 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to BC 43 for 3 yards (11-D.Jackson).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - BC 43
(3:16 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to BC 47 for 4 yards (7-J.Stocker).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 47
(3:10 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 49 for 4 yards (7-J.Stocker).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - BC 49
(3:04 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 40 for 9 yards (7-J.Stocker).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 40
(2:56 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 35 for 5 yards (91-P.Jones).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - BC 35
(2:12 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 28 for 7 yards (3-D.Hamlin7-J.Stocker).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 28
(1:31 - 4th) kneels at PIT 30 for -2 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 12 - BC 30
(0:50 - 4th) kneels at PIT 33 for -3 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 15 - BC 33
(0:09 - 4th) kneels at PIT 35 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:31
97-A.Kessman 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
50
yds
04:10
pos
26
19
Field Goal 9:46
41-A.Boumerhi 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
44
yds
04:18
pos
26
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:02
41-A.Boumerhi 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
45
yds
05:52
pos
23
16
Point After TD 11:31
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
16
Touchdown 11:44
2-A.Dillon runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:51
pos
19
16
Point After TD 12:22
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
16
Touchdown 12:31
22-V.Davis runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
39
yds
00:09
pos
13
15
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:02
97-A.Kessman 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
51
yds
00:45
pos
13
9
Field Goal 6:08
97-A.Kessman 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
58
yds
03:41
pos
13
6
Point After TD 9:49
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
3
Touchdown 9:55
6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
71
yds
04:22
pos
12
3
Field Goal 14:15
97-A.Kessman 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
59
yds
02:56
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:05
41-A.Boumerhi 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
23
yds
01:58
pos
6
0
Field Goal 5:37
41-A.Boumerhi 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
40
yds
03:40
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 22
Rushing 12 5
Passing 8 16
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 9-21 6-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 381 364
Total Plays 79 65
Avg Gain 4.8 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 264 71
Rush Attempts 60 24
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 3.0
Net Yards Passing 117 293
Comp. - Att. 9-19 30-41
Yards Per Pass 6.2 7.1
Penalties - Yards 5-40 4-19
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 5-3
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-37.8 3-47.7
Return Yards 111 4
Punts - Returns 3-10 3-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-65 1-4
Int. - Returns 1-36 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boston College 6-6 6710326
Pittsburgh 7-5 097319
Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
 117 PASS YDS 293
264 RUSH YDS 71
381 TOTAL YDS 364
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Grosel 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 123 1 0 119.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 123 1 0 119.1
D. Grosel 9/19 123 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 178 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 178 1
A. Dillon 32 178 1 61
D. Grosel 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 51 0
D. Grosel 10 51 0 13
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 25 0
D. Bailey 11 25 0 8
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
K. White 2 8 0 6
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Levy 1 6 0 6
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
Z. Flowers 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Long 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 1
H. Long 2 36 1 25
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
K. White 2 32 0 19
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
Z. Flowers 2 27 0 18
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
A. Dillon 2 18 0 20
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
K. Idrizi 1 10 0 10
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Bailey 0 0 0 0
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Levy 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. McDuffie 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-0 0 2.0
I. McDuffie 13-0 2.0 0
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Richardson 5-0 0.0 0
T. Haynes 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Haynes 5-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
V. DePalma 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
V. DePalma 3-4 0.0 0
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Palmer 3-0 0.0 0
B. Barlow 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Barlow 2-0 0.0 0
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Br. Sebastian 2-0 0.0 0
B. Morais 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Morais 1-0 0.0 0
J. Muse 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Muse 1-0 0.0 1
N. Borgersen 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Borgersen 1-0 0.0 0
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Karafa 1-0 1.0 0
T. Rayam 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Rayam 1-0 0.0 0
R. Yeargin 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Yeargin 1-0 0.0 0
M. Valdez 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Valdez 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 2/2
A. Boumerhi 4/4 32 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 37.8 0
G. Carlson 5 37.8 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.7 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.7 25 0
T. Levy 3 21.7 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 3.3 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 3.3 6 0
T. Levy 3 3.3 6 0
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 323 0 1 137.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 323 0 1 137.8
K. Pickett 30/40 323 0 1
N. Patti 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Patti 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 45 1
V. Davis 5 45 1 39
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 43 0
A. Davis 10 43 0 9
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
S. Jacques-Louis 1 11 0 11
J. Wayne 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Wayne 1 -3 0 -3
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -25 0
K. Pickett 7 -25 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Wayne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 100 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 100 0
J. Wayne 6 100 0 27
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 80 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 80 0
S. Jacques-Louis 6 80 0 29
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 79 0
M. Ffrench 9 79 0 27
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
N. Griffin-Stewart 3 21 0 12
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
W. Gragg 1 19 0 19
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
A. Davis 2 15 0 19
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Mathews 1 6 0 6
R. Wheeler 37 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Wheeler 1 3 0 3
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
V. Davis 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
D. Hamlin 8-1 0.0 0
J. Stocker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
J. Stocker 7-3 0.0 0
C. Bright 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Bright 6-0 0.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
P. Jones II 5-2 1.0 0
S. Brightwell 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Brightwell 5-0 0.0 0
P. Ford 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Ford 4-0 0.0 0
P. Campbell III 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
P. Campbell III 4-2 0.0 0
J. Twyman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
J. Twyman 4-2 0.5 0
K. Johnson 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Johnson 3-2 0.0 0
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Pinnock 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Pinnock 2-0 0.0 0
J. Morgan 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Morgan 2-0 0.0 0
D. Danielson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Danielson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Pine 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Pine 2-0 0.0 0
H. Baldonado 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Baldonado 2-0 0.0 0
D. Alexandre 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Alexandre 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bentley 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Bentley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 1/1
A. Kessman 4/4 48 1/1 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 47.7 2
K. Christodoulou 3 47.7 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
S. Jacques-Louis 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Vardzel 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 3 0
J. Vardzel 3 0.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 25 1:24 3 9 Punt
10:15 BC 18 0:39 4 3 Punt
9:17 BC 48 3:40 10 40 FG
5:03 PITT 38 1:58 6 23 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 BC 29 4:22 11 71 TD
6:03 BC 24 2:45 9 10 Punt
1:52 BC 30 0:56 3 4 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 BC 18 1:35 3 -2 Punt
12:22 BC 25 0:51 3 75 TD
6:54 BC 43 5:52 11 45 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 PITT 49 4:18 9 44 FG
5:26 BC 25 5:17 11 40 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 PITT 23 3:01 8 12 Punt
9:26 PITT 41 0:00 1 11 Fumble
5:33 PITT 35 0:23 2 3 Fumble
3:00 PITT 25 2:56 11 55 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:49 PITT 25 3:41 8 58 FG
3:08 PITT 28 1:05 3 1 Punt
0:47 PITT 19 0:45 5 51 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 35 0:34 3 2 Punt
12:31 BC 39 0:09 1 39 TD
11:31 PITT 4 4:23 11 39 INT
0:57 PITT 25 0:51 6 24 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:41 PITT 25 4:10 10 50 FG
