|
|
|BC
|PITT
Dillion, Boston College chug past Pitt 26-19
PITTSBURGH (AP) If this was Steve Addazio’s last stand at Boston College, he went out with a bang.
AJ Dillon ran for 178 yards and a touchdown, Aaron Boumerhi booted four field goals and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s worst defense forced four turnovers as the Eagles beat sloppy Pittsburgh 26-19 on Saturday to become bowl eligible and perhaps give their embattled coach a lifeline.
Boston College (6-6, 4-4 ACC) reached bowl eligibility for the sixth time in seven seasons under Addazio by beating the Panthers in Pittsburgh for the first time in 21 years. Dillon’s ever-churning legs played a major role as the Eagles rolled up 264 yards on the ground against a team that entered ranked sixth in the country in run defense, allowing just 92.6 yards per game.
Dillon surpassed that total on his own, including a 61-yard dash to the end zone in the third quarter that put Boston College ahead to stay shortly after Pitt went in front on a 39-yard sprint by Vincent Davis. Dennis Grosel passed for 123 yards and a touchdown and added 51 yards rushing for the Eagles.
Kenny Pickett threw for 323 yards for the Panthers (7-5, 4-4) but Pitt drives regularly bogged down in Boston College territory. A week after getting shut out on the road at Virginia Tech, the Panthers managed just a single touchdown against a team that ranked next to last in the ACC in points allowed and last in yards allowed.
Alex Kessman hit four field goals for Pitt, including a 43-yard field goal with 5:26 to go that pulled the Panthers within a touchdown. Pitt never got the ball back. Boston College chugged 40 yards on 11 plays - all runs - to drain the clock.
BIG PICTURE
Boston College: Addazio improved to 44-44 with the Eagles but his status going forward is uncertain.
Pitt: Given a chance to reach the eight-win plateau for the first time since 2016, the Panthers sputtered. The offense having trouble punching it in was hardly surprising. The Panthers averaged just 20.2 points on the season, 13th in the 14-team ACC. But the way the defense couldn’t get stops even though it knew what was coming was a stunner.
UP NEXT
Boston College: Opens the 2020 season at home on Sept. 5 against Holy Cross.
Pitt: Heading to a bowl game for the 11th time in 12 seasons, though the last two losses sent the Panthers dropping precipitously down the pecking order in the ACC.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to BC 30 for 5 yards (24-P.Campbell28-K.Johnson).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 30(14:36 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 26 for -4 yards (91-P.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - BC 26(14:12 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to BC 34 for 8 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - BC 34(13:36 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 46 yards from BC 34. 83-J.Vardzel to PIT 23 for 3 yards (18-M.Palmer20-E.Jones).
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (8 plays, 12 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 23(13:26 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 30 for 7 yards (5-N.Borgersen).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - PITT 30(13:20 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench pushed ob at PIT 33 for 3 yards (20-E.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 33(12:42 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 70-N.Ulizio False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 33. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - PITT 28(12:24 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to PIT 47 for 19 yards (7-T.Haynes).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 47(11:57 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 70-N.Ulizio False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - PITT 42(11:40 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Wayne.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - PITT 42(11:33 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 43 for 1 yard (99-T.Rayam).
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - PITT 43(10:54 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 35 for -8 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - PITT 35(10:25 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 47 yards from PIT 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 18 for no gain (7-J.Stocker).
BC
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 18(10:15 - 1st) Penalty on BC 85-K.Idrizi False start 5 yards enforced at BC 18. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - BC 13(10:15 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 21 for 8 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BC 21(9:51 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BC 21(9:41 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - BC 21(9:36 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 36 yards from BC 21. 83-J.Vardzel to PIT 41 for -2 yards (20-E.Jones).
BC
Eagles
- FG (10 plays, 40 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 48(9:17 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 50 for 2 yards (28-K.Johnson).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 50(8:56 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 37 for 13 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 37(8:33 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to PIT 31 for 6 yards (28-K.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BC 31(8:10 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 31 for no gain (91-P.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - BC 31(7:39 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to PIT 27 for 4 yards (9-S.Brightwell24-P.Campbell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 27(7:22 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to PIT 26 for 1 yard (3-D.Hamlin).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 26(6:56 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to PIT 13 for 13 yards (38-C.Bright).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 13(6:35 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to PIT 11 for 2 yards (9-S.Brightwell7-J.Stocker).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 11(6:06 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 12 for -1 yard (28-K.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BC 12(5:45 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - BC 12(5:37 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Fumble (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:33 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 58 yards from BC 35 out of bounds at the PIT 7.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(5:33 - 1st) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 46 for 11 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(5:10 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 38 FUMBLES (2-R.Yeargin). 48-T.Karafa to PIT 38 for no gain.
BC
Eagles
- FG (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 38(5:03 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 9-K.White.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 38(4:56 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 38 for no gain (36-C.Pine).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - BC 38(4:29 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 2-A.Dillon. 2-A.Dillon to PIT 18 for 20 yards (38-C.Bright).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 18(4:05 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Idrizi.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 18(3:59 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to PIT 15 for 3 yards (38-C.Bright).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BC 15(3:16 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Bailey.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BC 15(3:05 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- FG (11 plays, 55 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:00 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(3:00 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 27 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie42-V.DePalma).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 27(2:37 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to PIT 28 for 1 yard (10-B.Sebastian).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - PITT 28(1:55 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to PIT 36 for 8 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(1:34 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to BC 42 for 22 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(1:10 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to BC 30 for 12 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 30(0:52 - 1st) Penalty on BC 55-I.McDuffie Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BC 30.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 15(0:52 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench pushed ob at BC 9 for 6 yards (42-V.DePalma).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 9(0:52 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to BC 5 for 4 yards (44-B.Barlow).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - PITT 5(0:04 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to BC 1 for 4 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - PITT 1(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on PIT 6-A.Mathews False start 4 yards enforced at BC 1. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PITT 5(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett to BC 5 for no gain (14-M.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PITT 5(14:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Gragg.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - PITT 5(14:15 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
BC
Eagles
- TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 61 yards from PIT 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 29 for 25 yards (30-B. George).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 29(14:04 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 29(13:58 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 33 for 4 yards (97-J.Twyman).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - BC 33(13:22 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 42 for 9 yards (7-J.Stocker).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 42(12:58 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 45 for 3 yards (91-P.Jones).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 45(12:36 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 43 for -2 yards (97-J.Twyman24-P.Campbell).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - BC 43(11:57 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White to PIT 38 for 19 yards (11-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 38(11:28 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 35 for 3 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 35(11:08 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 33 for 2 yards (7-J.Stocker97-J.Twyman).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BC 33(10:41 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 29 for 4 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - BC 29(10:18 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel to PIT 25 for 4 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(9:55 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:49 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- FG (8 plays, 58 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:49 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 40 yards from BC 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(9:49 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - PITT 25(9:43 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 17 for -8 yards (48-T.Karafa).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 18 - PITT 17(9:05 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 35 for 18 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(8:35 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to BC 36 for 29 yards (20-E.Jones).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(7:52 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to BC 9 for 27 yards (18-M.Palmer).
|
Sack
|
1 & 9 - PITT 9(7:27 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at BC 13 for -4 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - PITT 13(6:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Davis.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 13 - PITT 13(6:48 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to BC 17 for -4 yards (20-E.Jones).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - PITT 17(6:08 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (9 plays, 10 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:03 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 62 yards from PIT 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 24 for 21 yards (81-J.Medure).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 24(5:57 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 33 for 9 yards (15-J.Pinnock28-K.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - BC 33(5:33 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 35 for 2 yards (28-K.Johnson92-T.Bentley). Penalty on BC 9-K.White Offside 5 yards enforced at BC 33. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BC 28(5:03 - 2nd) Penalty on BC 9-K.White False start 5 yards enforced at BC 28. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - BC 23(5:00 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 30 for 7 yards (7-J.Stocker).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - BC 30(4:22 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to BC 36 for 6 yards (6-J.Morgan7-J.Stocker).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 36(4:10 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to PIT 44 for 20 yards (21-D.Mathis). Penalty on BC 78-T.Vrabel Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 36. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - BC 26(3:47 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 34 for 8 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BC 34(3:38 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BC 34(3:23 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - BC 34(3:18 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 38 yards from BC 34 to the PIT 28 downed by 18-M.Palmer.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 28(3:08 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 20 for -8 yards FUMBLES (97-M.Valdez). 10-W.Gragg to PIT 20 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 18 - PITT 20(2:45 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 29 for 9 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PITT 29(2:12 - 2nd) 12-N.Patti incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - PITT 29(2:03 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 45 yards from PIT 29. 23-T.Levy to BC 30 for 4 yards (36-C.Pine).
BC
Eagles
- Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 30(1:52 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 27 for -3 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 13 - BC 27(1:30 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 2-A.Dillon. 2-A.Dillon to BC 25 for -2 yards (11-D.Jackson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - BC 25(1:08 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to BC 34 for 9 yards (38-C.Bright).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BC 34(0:56 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 46 yards from BC 34. 83-J.Vardzel to PIT 19 FUMBLES. 83-J.Vardzel to PIT 19 for no gain.
PITT
Panthers
- Halftime (5 plays, 51 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 19(0:47 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 22 for 3 yards (42-V.DePalma).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 22(0:25 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at PIT 28 for 6 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 28(0:17 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 36 for 8 yards (55-I.McDuffie42-V.DePalma).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(0:14 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at BC 37 for 27 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 37(0:06 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at BC 30 for 7 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
2 & 3 - PITT 30(0:02 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35 out of bounds at the PIT 3.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(15:00 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at PIT 37 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PITT 37(14:37 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PITT 37(14:32 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Mathews.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - PITT 37(14:26 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 51 yards from PIT 37. 23-T.Levy to BC 18 for 6 yards.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 18(14:14 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 21 for 3 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - BC 21(13:49 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel sacked at BC 9 for -12 yards (91-P.Jones97-J.Twyman).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 19 - BC 9(13:10 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel to BC 16 for 7 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - BC 16(12:39 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 23 yards from BC 16 out of bounds at the BC 39.
BC
Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:22 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 59 yards from PIT 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 25 for 19 yards (31-E.Hallett19-V.Carter).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(12:16 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel to BC 35 for 10 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 35(12:05 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 39 for 4 yards (95-D.Danielson).
|
+61 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 39(11:44 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:31 - 3rd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Interception (11 plays, 39 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:31 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 4 for 4 yards (23-T.Levy).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 4(11:24 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 6 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 6(11:02 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 27 for 21 yards (18-M.Palmer).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 27(10:32 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles runs ob at PIT 27 for no gain.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 27(9:50 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-W.Gragg. 10-W.Gragg to PIT 46 for 19 yards (18-M.Palmer).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(9:16 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to BC 45 for 9 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 45(8:50 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to BC 42 for 3 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(8:32 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to BC 42 for no gain (10-B.Sebastian).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 42(8:09 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to BC 36 for 6 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PITT 36(7:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Mathews.
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - PITT 36(7:39 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to BC 27 for 9 yards (8-J.Muse).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - PITT 27(7:08 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Wayne INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Muse at BC 7. 8-J.Muse to BC 43 for 36 yards (22-V.Davis).
BC
Eagles
- FG (11 plays, 45 yards, 5:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 43(6:54 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 45 for 2 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 45(6:34 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 48 for 3 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - BC 48(6:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 85-K.Idrizi. 85-K.Idrizi to PIT 42 for 10 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 42(5:36 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 31 for 11 yards (12-P.Ford3-D.Hamlin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 31(4:55 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 30 for 1 yard (38-C.Bright).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 30(4:36 - 3rd) 4-Z.Flowers to PIT 27 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - BC 27(4:08 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 25 for 2 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 4 - BC 25(3:23 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to PIT 14 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 14(2:58 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey pushed ob at PIT 14 for no gain (6-J.Morgan97-J.Twyman).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 14(2:22 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to PIT 13 for 1 yard (87-H.Baldonado).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - BC 13(1:41 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to PIT 12 for 1 yard (97-J.Twyman).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - BC 12(1:02 - 3rd) 41-A.Boumerhi 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Fumble (6 plays, 24 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:57 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 40 yards from BC 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(0:57 - 3rd) 82-J.Wayne to PIT 22 for -3 yards (55-I.McDuffie42-V.DePalma).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - PITT 22(0:22 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 86-N.Griffin-Stewart False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 22. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - PITT 17(0:06 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 20 for 3 yards (7-T.Haynes).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 15 - PITT 20(15:00 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to PIT 37 for 17 yards (7-T.Haynes).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 37(14:35 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to PIT 45 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 45(14:12 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 49 FUMBLES (44-B.Barlow). 48-T.Karafa to PIT 49 for no gain.
BC
Eagles
- FG (9 plays, 44 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 49(14:04 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 9-K.White.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 49(13:58 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 47 for 2 yards (87-H.Baldonado).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - BC 47(13:28 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White to PIT 34 for 13 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 34(12:57 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 36 for -2 yards (95-D.Danielson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - BC 36(12:29 - 4th) 9-K.White runs ob at PIT 30 for 6 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - BC 30(11:54 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at PIT 12 for 18 yards (36-C.Pine).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 12(11:27 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 9 for 3 yards (91-P.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 9(10:52 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 7 for 2 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - BC 7(10:27 - 4th) 9-K.White to PIT 5 for 2 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - BC 5(9:46 - 4th) 41-A.Boumerhi 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- FG (10 plays, 50 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:41 - 4th) 37-D.Longman kicks 40 yards from BC 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(9:41 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 37-R.Wheeler. 37-R.Wheeler to PIT 28 for 3 yards (7-T.Haynes).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 28(9:01 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis pushed ob at PIT 32 for 4 yards (7-T.Haynes).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 32(8:37 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 37 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 37(8:11 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 38 for 1 yard (90-B.Morais42-V.DePalma).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PITT 38(7:47 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Gragg.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - PITT 38(7:41 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to BC 47 for 15 yards (20-E.Jones).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 47(7:14 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs ob at BC 34 for 13 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 34(6:48 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-A.Mathews. 6-A.Mathews to BC 28 for 6 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PITT 28(6:23 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 28(6:15 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett to BC 25 for 3 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - PITT 25(5:31 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
BC
Eagles
- End of Game (11 plays, 40 yards, 5:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:26 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(5:26 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to BC 36 for 11 yards (38-C.Bright).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 36(4:43 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to BC 40 for 4 yards (7-J.Stocker91-P.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 40(3:58 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to BC 43 for 3 yards (11-D.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BC 43(3:16 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to BC 47 for 4 yards (7-J.Stocker).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(3:10 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 49 for 4 yards (7-J.Stocker).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 49(3:04 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 40 for 9 yards (7-J.Stocker).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(2:56 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 35 for 5 yards (91-P.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 35(2:12 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to PIT 28 for 7 yards (3-D.Hamlin7-J.Stocker).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 28(1:31 - 4th) kneels at PIT 30 for -2 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 12 - BC 30(0:50 - 4th) kneels at PIT 33 for -3 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 15 - BC 33(0:09 - 4th) kneels at PIT 35 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|8
|16
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-21
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|381
|364
|Total Plays
|79
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|264
|71
|Rush Attempts
|60
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|117
|293
|Comp. - Att.
|9-19
|30-41
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|4-19
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|5-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.8
|3-47.7
|Return Yards
|111
|4
|Punts - Returns
|3-10
|3-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-65
|1-4
|Int. - Returns
|1-36
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|117
|PASS YDS
|293
|
|
|264
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|381
|TOTAL YDS
|364
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|9/19
|123
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|32
|178
|1
|61
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|10
|51
|0
|13
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|11
|25
|0
|8
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|2
|36
|1
|25
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|2
|32
|0
|19
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|2
|27
|0
|18
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|2
|18
|0
|20
|
K. Idrizi 85 TE
|K. Idrizi
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|13-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Haynes 7 DB
|T. Haynes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Palmer 18 DB
|M. Palmer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
|Br. Sebastian
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morais 90 DL
|B. Morais
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Borgersen 5 DB
|N. Borgersen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Karafa 48 DL
|T. Karafa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeargin 2 DL
|R. Yeargin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|4/4
|32
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|5
|37.8
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|3
|21.7
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|3
|3.3
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|30/40
|323
|0
|1
|
N. Patti 12 QB
|N. Patti
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|5
|45
|1
|39
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|10
|43
|0
|9
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Wayne 82 WR
|J. Wayne
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|7
|-25
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 82 WR
|J. Wayne
|6
|100
|0
|27
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|6
|80
|0
|29
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|9
|79
|0
|27
|
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
|N. Griffin-Stewart
|3
|21
|0
|12
|
W. Gragg 10 TE
|W. Gragg
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|2
|15
|0
|19
|
A. Mathews 6 WR
|A. Mathews
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Wheeler 37 FB
|R. Wheeler
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stocker 7 DB
|J. Stocker
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Brightwell 9 LB
|S. Brightwell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Twyman 97 DL
|J. Twyman
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 LB
|K. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 6 DL
|J. Morgan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|4/4
|48
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|3
|47.7
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Vardzel 83 WR
|J. Vardzel
|3
|0.0
|3
|0
-
TXSA
LATECH
20
31
3rd 2:03 ESPN+
-
GAST
GAS
10
31
4th 11:13 ESPN+
-
NAVY
HOU
28
27
2nd 1:08 ESPN2
-
23IOWAST
KSTATE
7
14
2nd 2:55 FS1
-
TXAM
2LSU
0
31
2nd 3:07 ESPN
-
UNC
NCST
6
10
2nd 0:14 ACCN
-
LAMON
LALAF
7
14
2nd 9:45 ESPU
-
COLO
6UTAH
7
7
2nd 11:21 ABC
-
FSU
11FLA
7
13
2nd 12:25 SECN
-
7OKLA
21OKLAST
7
7
1st 3:12 FOX
-
VANDY
TENN
10
28
Delay SECN
-
OHIO
AKRON
52
3
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
NILL
14
17
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MISSST
20
21
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
24
49
Final FOX
-
24VATECH
UVA
30
39
Final ABC
-
TOLEDO
CMICH
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
BGREEN
BUFF
7
49
Final ESPN+
-
MIAOH
BALLST
27
41
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
EMICH
34
26
Final ESPN+
-
MIZZOU
ARK
24
14
Final CBS
-
17IOWA
NEB
27
24
Final BTN
-
20BOISE
COLOST
31
24
Final CBSSN
-
19CINCY
18MEMP
24
34
Final ABC
-
WASHST
WASH
13
31
Final FOX
-
WVU
TCU
20
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
SALA
30
34
Final ESPN+
-
25APLST
TROY
48
13
Final ESPN+
-
SFLA
UCF
7
34
Final ESPN
-
4UGA
GATECH
52
7
Final ABC
-
FIU
MRSHL
27
30
Final/OT CBSSN
-
1OHIOST
13MICH
56
27
Final FOX
-
LVILLE
UK
13
45
Final SECN
-
TULSA
ECU
49
24
Final ESPNU
-
TXSTSM
CSTCAR
21
24
Final ESPN+
-
IND
PURDUE
44
41
Final/2OT ESPN2
-
3CLEM
SC
38
3
Final ESPN
-
NWEST
ILL
29
10
Final FS1
-
WAKE
CUSE
30
39
Final/OT FSN
-
MTSU
WKY
26
31
Final ESPN+
-
WYO
AF
6
20
Final
-
CHARLO
ODU
38
22
Final ESPN+
-
NMEXST
LIB
28
49
Final ESPN+
-
UNLV
NEVADA
33
30
Final/OT ATSN
-
RICE
UTEP
30
16
Final ESP3
-
USM
FAU
17
34
Final NFLN
-
MIAMI
DUKE
17
27
Final ESPN2
-
UCONN
TEMPLE
17
49
Final CBSSN
-
MD
MICHST
16
19
Final FS1
-
BC
PITT
26
19
Final ACCN
-
9BAYLOR
KANSAS
61
6
Final ESPN
-
5BAMA
15AUBURN
45
48
Final CBS
-
12WISC
8MINN
38
17
Final ABC
-
RUT
10PSU
6
27
Final BTN
-
16ND
STNFRD
45
24
Final FOX
-
UTAHST
NMEX
38
25
Final
-
OREGST
14OREG
10
24
Final PACN
-
TULANE
SMU
20
37
Final ESPNU
-
UAB
NTEXAS
26
21
Final
-
BYU
SDGST
0
039 O/U
+5
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
0
060.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
UCLA
0
050.5 O/U
+1
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
SJST
0
060 O/U
PK
Sat 10:30pm ESPN2
-
ARMY
HAWAII
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 12:30am CBSS