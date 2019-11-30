Drive Chart
CHARLO
ODU

No Text

LeMay leads the way and Charlotte beats ODU 38-22

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Benny LeMay ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Charlotte beat Old Dominion 38-22 on Saturday.

LeMays' 16-yard touchdown run for Charlotte (7-5, 5-3 Conference USA) broke a 7-all tie. Aaron McAllister's 9-yard scoring run early in the second made it 21-7 and Jonathan Cruz made a 36-yard field goal with 7:37 before intermission made it a 17-point lead at the break.

Old Dominion (1-11, 0-8) closed to within 10 on Lala Davis' 8-yard run to end a 10-play, 53-yard drive but the Monarchs never got closer.

Chris Reynolds completed 9 of 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 96 yards on 11 carries for the 49ers. Victor Tucker caught three passes for 118 yards and a score and Tyler Ringwood caught a touchdown pass.

Charlotte awaits Sunday to learn its bowl fate.

Stone Smartt threw for 173 yards for the Monarchs, who ended the season with 11 straight defeats.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 59 yards from CHA 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 35 for 29 yards (59-B.Turner).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35
(14:54 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 30 for -5 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
+5 YD
2 & 15 - ODU 30
(14:19 - 1st) 28-B.Watson to ODU 35 for 5 yards (90-T.Doctor2-B.Faison-Walden).
No Gain
3 & 10 - ODU 35
(13:43 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Brown.
+12 YD
4 & 10 - ODU 35
(13:36 - 1st) 96-B.Cate to ODU 47 for 12 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 47
(12:01 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt to ODU 45 for -2 yards (98-T.Horne).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - ODU 45
(12:29 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 48 for 3 yards (8-N.Lyon).
No Gain
3 & 9 - ODU 48
(11:50 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Savedge.
Punt
4 & 9 - ODU 48
(11:44 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 42 yards from ODU 48 to the CHA 10 downed by 86-D.Savedge.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (5 plays, 90 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10
(11:33 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 11 for 1 yard (42-D.Wilder).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 11
(11:00 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 27 for 16 yards (5-W.Brocchini).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27
(10:22 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 33 for 6 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 33
(9:59 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 42 for 9 yards (3-J.Young).
+58 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42
(9:28 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:18 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- TD (9 plays, 73 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:18 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 62 yards from CHA 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 27 for 24 yards (6-M.Osborne43-R.Braithwaite).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 27
(9:10 - 1st) 1-K.Strong to ODU 31 for 4 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 31
(8:40 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to ODU 45 for 14 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45
(8:22 - 1st) 28-B.Watson to ODU 44 for -1 yard (34-J.Gemmell1-J.Fugate).
Penalty
2 & 11 - ODU 44
(7:47 - 1st) Penalty on ODU 59-J.Fagan False start 5 yards enforced at ODU 44. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 16 - ODU 39
(7:32 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
+16 YD
3 & 16 - ODU 39
(7:26 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt scrambles to CHA 45 for 16 yards (5-A.Highsmith). Team penalty on CHA Holding declined.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45
(7:11 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to CHA 24 for 21 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24
(6:37 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt to CHA 9 for 15 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - ODU 9
(6:13 - 1st) 28-B.Watson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:13 - 1st) 98-N.Rice extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:07 - 1st) 98-N.Rice kicks 57 yards from ODU 35 out of bounds at the CHA 8.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(6:07 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 35 for no gain (3-J.Young1-L.Boykin).
+46 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(5:33 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to ODU 19 for 46 yards (23-G.Hall).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19
(5:16 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to ODU 16 for 3 yards (5-W.Brocchini).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 16
(4:29 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:19 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:19 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(4:19 - 1st) 1-K.Strong to ODU 24 for -1 yard (34-J.Gemmell).
No Gain
2 & 11 - ODU 24
(3:45 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
+15 YD
3 & 11 - ODU 24
(3:38 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown to ODU 39 for 15 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 39
(3:31 - 1st) Penalty on CHA 15-M.Gibbs Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ODU 39. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 46
(3:25 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt sacked at ODU 44 for -10 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+12 YD
2 & 20 - ODU 44
(2:38 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt to CHA 44 for 12 yards (22-H.Segura).
+1 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 44
(2:01 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt complete to 28-B.Watson. 28-B.Watson to CHA 43 for 1 yard (5-A.Highsmith40-M.Watts).
Punt
4 & 7 - ODU 43
(1:27 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 42 yards from CHA 43 Downed at the CHA 1.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (9 plays, 99 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 1
(1:13 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 8 for 7 yards (97-M.Haynes).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - CHARLO 8
(0:39 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 15 for 7 yards (23-G.Hall).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15
(15:00 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 23 for 8 yards (34-L.Garner13-T.Dickerson).
+14 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 23
(14:39 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 37 for 14 yards (4-C.Brewton).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(14:26 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 48 for 11 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement23-G.Hall).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(13:51 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 5-A.McAllister. 5-A.McAllister to ODU 45 for 7 yards (4-C.Brewton).
Penalty
2 & 3 - CHARLO 45
(13:42 - 2nd) Penalty on ODU 6-K.White Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ODU 45. No Play.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 30
(13:38 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to ODU 9 for 21 yards (11-R.Scott).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - CHARLO 9
(13:06 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 60 yards from CHA 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 26 for 21 yards (43-R.Braithwaite59-B.Turner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 26
(12:55 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to ODU 28 for 2 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 28
(12:18 - 2nd) 28-B.Watson to ODU 30 for 2 yards (1-J.Fugate).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 30
(11:44 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt complete to 1-K.Strong. 1-K.Strong to ODU 40 for 10 yards (34-J.Gemmell8-N.Lyon). Team penalty on ODU Offside declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 40
(11:18 - 2nd) 15-J.Fitzgerald incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 40
(11:10 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to ODU 43 for 3 yards (22-H.Segura).
No Gain
3 & 7 - ODU 43
(10:30 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Hendrick.
Punt
4 & 7 - ODU 43
(10:22 - 2nd) 96-B.Cate punts 34 yards from ODU 43 to CHA 23 fair catch by 8-N.Lyon.

CHARLO 49ers
- FG (7 plays, 53 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23
(10:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 33 for 10 yards (34-L.Garner).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33
(10:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to ODU 38 for 29 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38
(9:45 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 38
(9:45 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to ODU 24 for 14 yards (1-L.Boykin5-W.Brocchini).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24
(9:18 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to ODU 25 for -1 yard (42-D.Wilder).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - CHARLO 25
(8:39 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 88-J.Hunt. 88-J.Hunt to ODU 24 for 1 yard (22-K.Ford-Dement).
No Gain
3 & 10 - CHARLO 24
(7:56 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete.
4 & 10 - CHARLO
(7:47 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz 41 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on ODU 1-L.Boykin Offside 5 yards enforced at ODU 24. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - CHARLO 19
(7:47 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

ODU Monarchs
- Missed FG (16 plays, 54 yards, 5:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:37 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 60 yards from CHA 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 25 for 20 yards (43-R.Braithwaite59-B.Turner).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(7:31 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to ODU 23 for -2 yards (90-T.Doctor).
+13 YD
2 & 12 - ODU 23
(7:06 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to ODU 36 for 13 yards (34-J.Gemmell6-M.Osborne).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36
(6:47 - 2nd) 28-B.Watson to ODU 39 for 3 yards (34-J.Gemmell40-M.Watts).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ODU 39
(6:20 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Savedge.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - ODU 39
(6:15 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt complete to 28-B.Watson. 28-B.Watson to ODU 42 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
4 & 4 - ODU 42
(5:38 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt scrambles to ODU 48 for 6 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 48
(5:32 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 48
(5:25 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to CHA 46 for 6 yards (33-J.Sharpe1-J.Fugate).
No Gain
3 & 4 - ODU 46
(5:01 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete.
+13 YD
4 & 4 - ODU 46
(4:40 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt to CHA 33 for 13 yards (6-M.Osborne).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33
(4:03 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to CHA 31 for 2 yards (90-T.Doctor98-T.Horne).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ODU 31
(3:39 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Anthony.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 31
(3:32 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to CHA 21 for 10 yards (40-M.Watts).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 21
(3:12 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to CHA 20 for 1 yard (60-B.Wallace92-D.Stewart).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 20
(2:47 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt complete to 1-K.Strong. 1-K.Strong to CHA 21 for -1 yard (5-A.Highsmith34-J.Gemmell).
No Gain
3 & 10 - ODU 21
(2:23 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Young.
No Good
4 & 10 - ODU 21
(2:17 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21
(2:12 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 21 for no gain (24-J.Headen).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 21
(1:44 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 22 for 1 yard (6-K.White1-L.Boykin).
No Gain
3 & 9 - CHARLO 22
(1:37 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 22 for no gain (6-K.White).
Punt
4 & 9 - CHARLO 22
(1:32 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 39 yards from CHA 22. 10-D.Brown to CHA 13 for 48 yards. Team penalty on ODU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CHA 13.

ODU Monarchs
- Fumble (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 28
(1:13 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt to CHA 21 for 7 yards (22-H.Segura).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 21
(0:51 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to CHA 15 for 6 yards (5-A.Highsmith98-T.Horne).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 15
(0:37 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt to CHA 19 FUMBLES (5-A.McAllister). 5-A.McAllister to CHA 19 for no gain.

CHARLO 49ers
- Halftime (2 plays, -11 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19
(0:28 - 2nd) Team penalty on CHA Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at CHA 19. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 9
(0:28 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds kneels at CHA 8 for -1 yard.

CHARLO 49ers
- Interception (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice kicks 40 yards from ODU 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 5-A.McAllister.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 30 for 5 yards (97-M.Haynes).
No Gain
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30
(14:27 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 30 for no gain (42-D.Wilder).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 30
(13:42 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 32 for 2 yards (97-M.Haynes). Penalty on ODU 97-M.Haynes Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CHA 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(13:30 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 50 for 3 yards (6-K.White34-L.Garner).
Int
2 & 7 - CHARLO 50
(12:38 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-G.Hall at ODU 45. 23-G.Hall to ODU 47 for 2 yards (88-J.Hunt).

ODU Monarchs
- TD (10 plays, 53 yards, 5:07 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 47
(12:22 - 3rd) 4-S.Smartt to ODU 49 for 2 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 49
(11:57 - 3rd) 28-B.Watson to CHA 35 for 16 yards (1-J.Fugate2-B.Faison-Walden).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35
(11:19 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to CHA 37 for -2 yards (60-B.Wallace).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - ODU 37
(10:46 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to CHA 30 for 7 yards (15-M.Gibbs34-J.Gemmell).
+12 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 30
(10:07 - 3rd) 28-B.Watson to CHA 18 for 12 yards (15-M.Gibbs90-T.Doctor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 18
(9:28 - 3rd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 18
(9:22 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to CHA 11 for 7 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden40-M.Watts).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 11
(8:43 - 3rd) 28-B.Watson to CHA 10 for 1 yard (40-M.Watts).
+2 YD
4 & 2 - ODU 10
(7:54 - 3rd) 4-S.Smartt to CHA 8 for 2 yards (34-J.Gemmell98-T.Horne).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - ODU 8
(7:22 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:15 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:15 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice kicks 40 yards from ODU 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 5-A.McAllister.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(7:15 - 3rd) to CHA 22 FUMBLES. 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 22 for no gain (5-W.Brocchini).
+13 YD
2 & 13 - CHARLO 22
(6:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 35 for 13 yards (5-W.Brocchini).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(6:15 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 38 FUMBLES (5-W.Brocchini). out of bounds at the CHA 38.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 38
(6:07 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 43 for 5 yards (34-L.Garner).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 43
(5:28 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 45 for 2 yards (3-J.Young34-L.Garner).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45
(4:55 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to ODU 33 for 22 yards (99-J.Valle1-L.Boykin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33
(4:47 - 3rd) Penalty on ODU 92-T.Bibby Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ODU 33. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 18
(4:20 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to ODU 19 for -1 yard (97-M.Haynes).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - CHARLO 19
(3:55 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to ODU 15 for 4 yards (4-C.Brewton5-W.Brocchini).
+15 YD
3 & 7 - CHARLO 15
(2:55 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:45 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- Fumble (1 plays, 57 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:45 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(2:45 - 3rd) 4-S.Smartt sacked at ODU 18 for -7 yards FUMBLES (40-M.Watts). 34-J.Gemmell to ODU 18 for no gain.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (3 plays, 18 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 18
(2:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to ODU 16 for 2 yards (34-L.Garner).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - CHARLO 16
(1:55 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to ODU 10 for 6 yards (6-K.White1-L.Boykin).
+10 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 10
(1:35 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:29 - 3rd) 18-J.VanSickle extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:29 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 40 yards from CHA 35 to ODU 25 fair catch by 36-I.Spencer.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(1:29 - 3rd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25
(1:24 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to ODU 35 for 10 yards (40-M.Watts6-M.Osborne).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35
(1:04 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to ODU 39 for 4 yards (17-L.Martin1-J.Fugate).
No Gain
2 & 6 - ODU 39
(0:40 - 3rd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Savedge.
No Gain
3 & 6 - ODU 39
(0:35 - 3rd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Cunningham.
Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 39
(0:30 - 3rd) 96-B.Cate punts 39 yards from ODU 39. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 24 for 2 yards (3-J.Young45-D.Stitmon).

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24
(0:20 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 25 for 1 yard (24-J.Headen).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 25
(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 37 for 12 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(14:22 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 45 for 8 yards (42-D.Wilder).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 45
(13:39 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 46 for 1 yard (42-D.Wilder3-J.Young).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 46
(13:11 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 48 for 2 yards (3-J.Young).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(12:28 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to ODU 47 for 5 yards (1-L.Boykin5-W.Brocchini).
No Gain
2 & 5 - CHARLO 47
(11:45 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to ODU 47 for no gain (34-L.Garner6-K.White).
-2 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 47
(11:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to ODU 49 for -2 yards (97-M.Haynes).
Punt
4 & 7 - CHARLO 49
(10:17 - 4th) 19-C.Bowler punts 42 yards from ODU 49. 10-D.Brown to ODU 8 for 1 yard (59-B.Turner24-S.Rogers).

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 8
(10:07 - 4th) 1-K.Strong to ODU 11 for 3 yards (60-B.Wallace5-A.Highsmith).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 11
(9:46 - 4th) 1-K.Strong to ODU 12 for 1 yard (5-A.Highsmith90-T.Doctor).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 12
(9:20 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt scrambles to ODU 20 for 8 yards (8-N.Lyon60-B.Wallace).
Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 20
(8:58 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt sacked at ODU 14 for -6 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+20 YD
2 & 16 - ODU 14
(8:29 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 34 for 20 yards (15-M.Gibbs8-N.Lyon).
Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 34
(8:03 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt sacked at ODU 29 for -5 yards (40-M.Watts92-D.Stewart).
+7 YD
2 & 15 - ODU 29
(7:30 - 4th) 24-R.Washington to ODU 36 for 7 yards (33-J.Sharpe).
No Gain
3 & 8 - ODU 36
(7:06 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Cunningham.
Punt
4 & 8 - ODU 36
(7:02 - 4th) 96-B.Cate punts 46 yards from ODU 36 to CHA 18 fair catch by 8-N.Lyon.

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 18
(6:53 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to CHA 13 for -5 yards (6-K.White).
No Gain
2 & 15 - CHARLO 13
(6:10 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to CHA 13 for no gain (13-T.Dickerson14-J.Richardson).
-2 YD
3 & 15 - CHARLO 13
(5:21 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to CHA 11 for -2 yards (42-D.Wilder).
Punt
4 & 17 - CHARLO 11
(4:35 - 4th) 19-C.Bowler punts 25 yards from CHA 11 out of bounds at the CHA 36.

ODU Monarchs
- TD (3 plays, 36 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 36
(4:27 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt to CHA 36 for no gain (15-M.Gibbs).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 36
(3:56 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to CHA 22 for 14 yards.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 22
(3:38 - 4th) 1-K.Strong runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(3:29 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to CHA End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- Fumble (6 plays, 12 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:29 - 4th) 98-N.Rice kicks 17 yards from ODU 35 to the CHA 48 downed by 4-C.Dollar.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(3:25 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister to ODU 45 for 7 yards (4-C.Brewton54-J.Meiser).
No Gain
2 & 3 - CHARLO 45
(3:21 - 4th) 16-E.Shirreffs incomplete. Intended for 25-N.Henderson.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 45
(3:15 - 4th) 16-E.Shirreffs to ODU 37 for 8 yards (14-J.Richardson23-G.Hall).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(2:40 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister to ODU 39 for -2 yards (3-J.Young6-K.White).
-3 YD
2 & 12 - CHARLO 39
(2:35 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to ODU 42 for -3 yards (6-K.White).
+2 YD
3 & 15 - CHARLO 45
(2:31 - 4th) 16-E.Shirreffs to ODU 45 FUMBLES. 42-D.Wilder to ODU 43 for no gain.

ODU Monarchs
- Interception (10 plays, -31 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 43
(2:26 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 89-M.Joyner. 89-M.Joyner to ODU 48 for 5 yards (6-M.Osborne).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 48
(2:01 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to CHA 42 for 10 yards (8-N.Lyon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 42
(1:46 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
Sack
2 & 10 - ODU 42
(1:43 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt sacked at CHA 45 for -3 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
No Gain
3 & 13 - ODU 45
(1:16 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Joyner.
+22 YD
4 & 13 - ODU 45
(1:10 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 5-S.Williams. 5-S.Williams to CHA 23 for 22 yards (4-L.McMillan).
Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 23
(0:56 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt sacked at CHA 29 for -6 yards (5-A.Highsmith40-M.Watts).
+16 YD
2 & 16 - ODU 29
(0:30 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 19-C.Hendrick. 19-C.Hendrick to CHA 13 for 16 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 13
(0:18 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt spikes the ball at CHA 13 for no gain.
Int
2 & 10 - ODU 13
(0:18 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-M.Osborne at CHA End Zone. 6-M.Osborne to CHA 12 for 12 yards.

CHARLO 49ers
- End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 12
(0:10 - 4th) 7-B.Kean kneels at CHA 10 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 3:29
4-S.Smartt complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to CHA End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
22
Touchdown 3:38
1-K.Strong runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
36
yds
00:58
pos
38
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:29
18-J.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
14
Touchdown 1:35
32-B.LeMay runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
18
yds
01:10
pos
37
14
Point After TD 2:45
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 2:55
3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
04:30
pos
30
14
Point After TD 7:15
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 7:22
12-L.Davis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
53
yds
05:07
pos
24
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:42
11-J.Cruz 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
53
yds
02:28
pos
24
7
Point After TD 13:00
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 13:06
5-A.McAllister runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
84
yds
00:34
pos
20
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:19
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 4:29
32-B.LeMay runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:48
pos
13
7
Point After TD 6:07
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:13
28-B.Watson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
78
yds
03:05
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:18
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:28
3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
90
yds
02:15
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 24
Rushing 14 12
Passing 6 11
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 5-11 6-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 5-5
Total Net Yards 407 325
Total Plays 63 83
Avg Gain 6.5 3.9
Net Yards Rushing 241 183
Rush Attempts 50 45
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 4.1
Net Yards Passing 166 142
Comp. - Att. 9-13 18-38
Yards Per Pass 12.8 3.7
Penalties - Yards 2-25 6-70
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-35.3 5-40.6
Return Yards 14 145
Punts - Returns 1-2 2-49
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 4-94
Int. - Returns 1-12 1-2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Charlotte 7-5 141014038
Old Dominion 1-11 707822
Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium Norfolk, Virginia
 166 PASS YDS 142
241 RUSH YDS 183
407 TOTAL YDS 325
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 166 2 1 229.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 166 2 1 229.5
C. Reynolds 9/12 166 2 1
E. Shirreffs 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
E. Shirreffs 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 105 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 105 2
B. LeMay 18 105 2 16
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 96 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 96 0
C. Reynolds 11 96 0 29
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 44 1
A. McAllister 10 44 1 21
E. Shirreffs 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
E. Shirreffs 2 7 0 8
I. Finger 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -5 0
I. Finger 6 -5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 118 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 118 1
V. Tucker 3 118 1 58
T. Ringwood 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 1
T. Ringwood 4 40 1 15
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. McAllister 1 7 0 7
J. Hunt 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Hunt 1 1 0 1
N. Henderson 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Henderson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Highsmith 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 4.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 4.5
A. Highsmith 10-2 4.5 0
J. Gemmell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
J. Gemmell 9-2 0.0 0
M. Gibbs 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
M. Gibbs 8-0 0.0 0
M. Watts 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 2.0
M. Watts 4-5 2.0 0
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
N. Lyon 4-2 0.0 0
T. Doctor 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Doctor 3-2 0.0 0
H. Segura 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
H. Segura 3-0 0.0 0
B. Wallace 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Wallace 3-1 0.0 0
J. Fugate 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Fugate 2-3 0.0 0
B. Faison-Walden 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Faison-Walden 2-2 0.0 0
J. Sharpe 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Sharpe 2-0 0.0 0
M. Osborne 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
M. Osborne 2-2 0.0 1
T. Horne 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Horne 1-3 0.0 0
L. McMillan 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. McMillan 1-0 0.0 0
L. Martin 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
D. Stewart 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
D. Stewart 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Cruz 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. Cruz 1/1 36 4/4 7
J. VanSickle 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. VanSickle 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 35.3 1
C. Bowler 3 35.3 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
N. Lyon 1 2.0 2 0
Old Dominion
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Smartt 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 173 0 1 84.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 173 0 1 84.8
S. Smartt 18/36 173 0 1
J. Fitzgerald 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Fitzgerald 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Strong 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 60 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 60 1
K. Strong 13 60 1 22
B. Watson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 47 1
B. Watson 8 47 1 16
S. Smartt 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 38 0
S. Smartt 18 38 0 16
R. Washington 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
R. Washington 2 14 0 7
B. Cate 96 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Cate 1 12 0 12
L. Davis 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 1
L. Davis 3 12 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Savedge 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
D. Savedge 4 47 0 14
A. Moore 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
A. Moore 4 32 0 20
N. Fitzgerald 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
N. Fitzgerald 2 23 0 21
S. Williams 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
S. Williams 1 22 0 22
C. Hendrick Jr. 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
C. Hendrick Jr. 1 16 0 16
D. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Brown 1 15 0 15
K. Strong 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
K. Strong 2 9 0 10
M. Joyner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Joyner 1 5 0 5
B. Watson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
B. Watson 2 4 0 3
J. Young 3 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Young 0 0 0 0
C. Cunningham 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Cunningham 0 0 0 0
D. Anthony Jr. 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Anthony Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. White 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. White 6-2 0.0 0
D. Wilder 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Wilder 6-0 0.0 0
W. Brocchini 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
W. Brocchini 5-3 0.0 0
M. Haynes 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Haynes 5-0 0.0 0
L. Garner 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
L. Garner 5-2 0.0 0
J. Young 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Young 5-1 0.0 0
C. Brewton 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Brewton 4-0 0.0 0
J. Headen 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Headen 2-0 0.0 0
G. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
G. Hall 2-2 0.0 1
L. Boykin 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
L. Boykin 2-4 0.0 0
K. Ford-Dement 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Ford-Dement 2-0 0.0 0
T. Dickerson 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Dickerson 1-1 0.0 0
R. Scott 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
J. Richardson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Richardson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Valle III 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Valle III 1-0 0.0 0
J. Meiser 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Meiser 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Rice 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
N. Rice 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cate 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.6 3
B. Cate 5 40.6 3 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Watson 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 23.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 23.5 29 0
B. Watson 4 23.5 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 48 0
D. Brown 2 24.5 48 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:33 CHARLO 10 2:15 5 90 TD
6:07 CHARLO 35 1:48 4 65 TD
1:13 CHARLO 1 0:34 9 99 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:15 CHARLO 23 2:28 7 53 FG
2:12 CHARLO 21 0:40 3 1 Punt
0:28 CHARLO 19 0:00 2 -11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 25 2:22 5 22 INT
7:15 CHARLO 25 4:30 10 75 TD
2:39 ODU 18 1:10 3 18 TD
0:20 CHARLO 24 0:00 8 27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:53 CHARLO 18 2:18 3 -7 Punt
3:29 CHARLO 48 0:58 6 12 Fumble
0:10 CHARLO 12 0:00 1 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ODU 35 3:16 7 13 Punt
9:18 ODU 27 3:05 9 73 TD
4:19 ODU 25 2:52 7 32 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 ODU 26 2:38 6 17 Punt
7:37 ODU 25 5:20 16 54 FG Miss
1:13 CHARLO 28 0:36 3 9 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 ODU 47 5:07 10 53 TD
2:45 ODU 25 0:00 1 57 Fumble
1:29 ODU 25 0:59 5 14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:07 ODU 8 3:05 8 28 Punt
4:27 CHARLO 36 0:58 3 36 TD
2:26 ODU 43 2:08 10 -31 INT
