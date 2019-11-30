|
|
|CHARLO
|ODU
LeMay leads the way and Charlotte beats ODU 38-22
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Benny LeMay ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Charlotte beat Old Dominion 38-22 on Saturday.
LeMays' 16-yard touchdown run for Charlotte (7-5, 5-3 Conference USA) broke a 7-all tie. Aaron McAllister's 9-yard scoring run early in the second made it 21-7 and Jonathan Cruz made a 36-yard field goal with 7:37 before intermission made it a 17-point lead at the break.
Old Dominion (1-11, 0-8) closed to within 10 on Lala Davis' 8-yard run to end a 10-play, 53-yard drive but the Monarchs never got closer.
Chris Reynolds completed 9 of 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 96 yards on 11 carries for the 49ers. Victor Tucker caught three passes for 118 yards and a score and Tyler Ringwood caught a touchdown pass.
Charlotte awaits Sunday to learn its bowl fate.
Stone Smartt threw for 173 yards for the Monarchs, who ended the season with 11 straight defeats.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 59 yards from CHA 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 35 for 29 yards (59-B.Turner).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 35(14:54 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 30 for -5 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - ODU 30(14:19 - 1st) 28-B.Watson to ODU 35 for 5 yards (90-T.Doctor2-B.Faison-Walden).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ODU 35(13:43 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Brown.
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 10 - ODU 35(13:36 - 1st) 96-B.Cate to ODU 47 for 12 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 47(12:01 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt to ODU 45 for -2 yards (98-T.Horne).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - ODU 45(12:29 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 48 for 3 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ODU 48(11:50 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Savedge.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ODU 48(11:44 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 42 yards from ODU 48 to the CHA 10 downed by 86-D.Savedge.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (5 plays, 90 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10(11:33 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 11 for 1 yard (42-D.Wilder).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 11(11:00 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 27 for 16 yards (5-W.Brocchini).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(10:22 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 33 for 6 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 33(9:59 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 42 for 9 yards (3-J.Young).
|
+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42(9:28 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:18 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- TD (9 plays, 73 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:18 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 62 yards from CHA 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 27 for 24 yards (6-M.Osborne43-R.Braithwaite).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 27(9:10 - 1st) 1-K.Strong to ODU 31 for 4 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - ODU 31(8:40 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to ODU 45 for 14 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 45(8:22 - 1st) 28-B.Watson to ODU 44 for -1 yard (34-J.Gemmell1-J.Fugate).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - ODU 44(7:47 - 1st) Penalty on ODU 59-J.Fagan False start 5 yards enforced at ODU 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - ODU 39(7:32 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 16 - ODU 39(7:26 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt scrambles to CHA 45 for 16 yards (5-A.Highsmith). Team penalty on CHA Holding declined.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 45(7:11 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to CHA 24 for 21 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 24(6:37 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt to CHA 9 for 15 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - ODU 9(6:13 - 1st) 28-B.Watson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:13 - 1st) 98-N.Rice extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:07 - 1st) 98-N.Rice kicks 57 yards from ODU 35 out of bounds at the CHA 8.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(6:07 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 35 for no gain (3-J.Young1-L.Boykin).
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 35(5:33 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to ODU 19 for 46 yards (23-G.Hall).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19(5:16 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to ODU 16 for 3 yards (5-W.Brocchini).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 16(4:29 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:19 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:19 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(4:19 - 1st) 1-K.Strong to ODU 24 for -1 yard (34-J.Gemmell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ODU 24(3:45 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - ODU 24(3:38 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown to ODU 39 for 15 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ODU 39(3:31 - 1st) Penalty on CHA 15-M.Gibbs Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ODU 39. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ODU 46(3:25 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt sacked at ODU 44 for -10 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - ODU 44(2:38 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt to CHA 44 for 12 yards (22-H.Segura).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - ODU 44(2:01 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt complete to 28-B.Watson. 28-B.Watson to CHA 43 for 1 yard (5-A.Highsmith40-M.Watts).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ODU 43(1:27 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 42 yards from CHA 43 Downed at the CHA 1.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (9 plays, 99 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 1(1:13 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 8 for 7 yards (97-M.Haynes).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 8(0:39 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 15 for 7 yards (23-G.Hall).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15(15:00 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 23 for 8 yards (34-L.Garner13-T.Dickerson).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHARLO 23(14:39 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 37 for 14 yards (4-C.Brewton).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(14:26 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 48 for 11 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement23-G.Hall).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(13:51 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 5-A.McAllister. 5-A.McAllister to ODU 45 for 7 yards (4-C.Brewton).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 45(13:42 - 2nd) Penalty on ODU 6-K.White Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ODU 45. No Play.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 30(13:38 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to ODU 9 for 21 yards (11-R.Scott).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - CHARLO 9(13:06 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 60 yards from CHA 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 26 for 21 yards (43-R.Braithwaite59-B.Turner).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 26(12:55 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to ODU 28 for 2 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ODU 28(12:18 - 2nd) 28-B.Watson to ODU 30 for 2 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - ODU 30(11:44 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt complete to 1-K.Strong. 1-K.Strong to ODU 40 for 10 yards (34-J.Gemmell8-N.Lyon). Team penalty on ODU Offside declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 40(11:18 - 2nd) 15-J.Fitzgerald incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 40(11:10 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to ODU 43 for 3 yards (22-H.Segura).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ODU 43(10:30 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Hendrick.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ODU 43(10:22 - 2nd) 96-B.Cate punts 34 yards from ODU 43 to CHA 23 fair catch by 8-N.Lyon.
CHARLO
49ers
- FG (7 plays, 53 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23(10:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 33 for 10 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(10:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to ODU 38 for 29 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(9:45 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 38(9:45 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to ODU 24 for 14 yards (1-L.Boykin5-W.Brocchini).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24(9:18 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to ODU 25 for -1 yard (42-D.Wilder).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHARLO 25(8:39 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 88-J.Hunt. 88-J.Hunt to ODU 24 for 1 yard (22-K.Ford-Dement).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CHARLO 24(7:56 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete.
|
4 & 10 - CHARLO(7:47 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz 41 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on ODU 1-L.Boykin Offside 5 yards enforced at ODU 24. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CHARLO 19(7:47 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Missed FG (16 plays, 54 yards, 5:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:37 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 60 yards from CHA 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 25 for 20 yards (43-R.Braithwaite59-B.Turner).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(7:31 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to ODU 23 for -2 yards (90-T.Doctor).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - ODU 23(7:06 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to ODU 36 for 13 yards (34-J.Gemmell6-M.Osborne).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 36(6:47 - 2nd) 28-B.Watson to ODU 39 for 3 yards (34-J.Gemmell40-M.Watts).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ODU 39(6:20 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Savedge.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - ODU 39(6:15 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt complete to 28-B.Watson. 28-B.Watson to ODU 42 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 4 - ODU 42(5:38 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt scrambles to ODU 48 for 6 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 48(5:32 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 48(5:25 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to CHA 46 for 6 yards (33-J.Sharpe1-J.Fugate).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ODU 46(5:01 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete.
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 4 - ODU 46(4:40 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt to CHA 33 for 13 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 33(4:03 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to CHA 31 for 2 yards (90-T.Doctor98-T.Horne).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ODU 31(3:39 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Anthony.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - ODU 31(3:32 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to CHA 21 for 10 yards (40-M.Watts).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 21(3:12 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to CHA 20 for 1 yard (60-B.Wallace92-D.Stewart).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ODU 20(2:47 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt complete to 1-K.Strong. 1-K.Strong to CHA 21 for -1 yard (5-A.Highsmith34-J.Gemmell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ODU 21(2:23 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Young.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - ODU 21(2:17 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21(2:12 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 21 for no gain (24-J.Headen).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 21(1:44 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 22 for 1 yard (6-K.White1-L.Boykin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CHARLO 22(1:37 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 22 for no gain (6-K.White).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - CHARLO 22(1:32 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 39 yards from CHA 22. 10-D.Brown to CHA 13 for 48 yards. Team penalty on ODU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CHA 13.
ODU
Monarchs
- Fumble (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 28(1:13 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt to CHA 21 for 7 yards (22-H.Segura).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - ODU 21(0:51 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to CHA 15 for 6 yards (5-A.Highsmith98-T.Horne).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 15(0:37 - 2nd) 4-S.Smartt to CHA 19 FUMBLES (5-A.McAllister). 5-A.McAllister to CHA 19 for no gain.
CHARLO
49ers
- Interception (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice kicks 40 yards from ODU 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 5-A.McAllister.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 30 for 5 yards (97-M.Haynes).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30(14:27 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 30 for no gain (42-D.Wilder).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 30(13:42 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 32 for 2 yards (97-M.Haynes). Penalty on ODU 97-M.Haynes Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CHA 32.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(13:30 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 50 for 3 yards (6-K.White34-L.Garner).
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 50(12:38 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-G.Hall at ODU 45. 23-G.Hall to ODU 47 for 2 yards (88-J.Hunt).
ODU
Monarchs
- TD (10 plays, 53 yards, 5:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 47(12:22 - 3rd) 4-S.Smartt to ODU 49 for 2 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - ODU 49(11:57 - 3rd) 28-B.Watson to CHA 35 for 16 yards (1-J.Fugate2-B.Faison-Walden).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 35(11:19 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to CHA 37 for -2 yards (60-B.Wallace).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - ODU 37(10:46 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to CHA 30 for 7 yards (15-M.Gibbs34-J.Gemmell).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - ODU 30(10:07 - 3rd) 28-B.Watson to CHA 18 for 12 yards (15-M.Gibbs90-T.Doctor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 18(9:28 - 3rd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 18(9:22 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to CHA 11 for 7 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden40-M.Watts).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ODU 11(8:43 - 3rd) 28-B.Watson to CHA 10 for 1 yard (40-M.Watts).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - ODU 10(7:54 - 3rd) 4-S.Smartt to CHA 8 for 2 yards (34-J.Gemmell98-T.Horne).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - ODU 8(7:22 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:15 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:15 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice kicks 40 yards from ODU 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 5-A.McAllister.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(7:15 - 3rd) to CHA 22 FUMBLES. 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 22 for no gain (5-W.Brocchini).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - CHARLO 22(6:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 35 for 13 yards (5-W.Brocchini).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(6:15 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 38 FUMBLES (5-W.Brocchini). out of bounds at the CHA 38.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 38(6:07 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 43 for 5 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 43(5:28 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 45 for 2 yards (3-J.Young34-L.Garner).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(4:55 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to ODU 33 for 22 yards (99-J.Valle1-L.Boykin).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(4:47 - 3rd) Penalty on ODU 92-T.Bibby Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ODU 33. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 18(4:20 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to ODU 19 for -1 yard (97-M.Haynes).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHARLO 19(3:55 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to ODU 15 for 4 yards (4-C.Brewton5-W.Brocchini).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - CHARLO 15(2:55 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:45 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (3 plays, 18 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 18(2:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to ODU 16 for 2 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHARLO 16(1:55 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to ODU 10 for 6 yards (6-K.White1-L.Boykin).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 10(1:35 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:29 - 3rd) 18-J.VanSickle extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:29 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 40 yards from CHA 35 to ODU 25 fair catch by 36-I.Spencer.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(1:29 - 3rd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 25(1:24 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to ODU 35 for 10 yards (40-M.Watts6-M.Osborne).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 35(1:04 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to ODU 39 for 4 yards (17-L.Martin1-J.Fugate).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ODU 39(0:40 - 3rd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Savedge.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ODU 39(0:35 - 3rd) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Cunningham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ODU 39(0:30 - 3rd) 96-B.Cate punts 39 yards from ODU 39. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 24 for 2 yards (3-J.Young45-D.Stitmon).
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24(0:20 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 25 for 1 yard (24-J.Headen).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 37 for 12 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(14:22 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 45 for 8 yards (42-D.Wilder).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHARLO 45(13:39 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 46 for 1 yard (42-D.Wilder3-J.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 46(13:11 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 48 for 2 yards (3-J.Young).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(12:28 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to ODU 47 for 5 yards (1-L.Boykin5-W.Brocchini).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 47(11:45 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to ODU 47 for no gain (34-L.Garner6-K.White).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 47(11:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to ODU 49 for -2 yards (97-M.Haynes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CHARLO 49(10:17 - 4th) 19-C.Bowler punts 42 yards from ODU 49. 10-D.Brown to ODU 8 for 1 yard (59-B.Turner24-S.Rogers).
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 8(10:07 - 4th) 1-K.Strong to ODU 11 for 3 yards (60-B.Wallace5-A.Highsmith).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ODU 11(9:46 - 4th) 1-K.Strong to ODU 12 for 1 yard (5-A.Highsmith90-T.Doctor).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - ODU 12(9:20 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt scrambles to ODU 20 for 8 yards (8-N.Lyon60-B.Wallace).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ODU 20(8:58 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt sacked at ODU 14 for -6 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 16 - ODU 14(8:29 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 34 for 20 yards (15-M.Gibbs8-N.Lyon).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ODU 34(8:03 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt sacked at ODU 29 for -5 yards (40-M.Watts92-D.Stewart).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - ODU 29(7:30 - 4th) 24-R.Washington to ODU 36 for 7 yards (33-J.Sharpe).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ODU 36(7:06 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Cunningham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ODU 36(7:02 - 4th) 96-B.Cate punts 46 yards from ODU 36 to CHA 18 fair catch by 8-N.Lyon.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 18(6:53 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to CHA 13 for -5 yards (6-K.White).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CHARLO 13(6:10 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to CHA 13 for no gain (13-T.Dickerson14-J.Richardson).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 15 - CHARLO 13(5:21 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to CHA 11 for -2 yards (42-D.Wilder).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - CHARLO 11(4:35 - 4th) 19-C.Bowler punts 25 yards from CHA 11 out of bounds at the CHA 36.
ODU
Monarchs
- TD (3 plays, 36 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 36(4:27 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt to CHA 36 for no gain (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 36(3:56 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to CHA 22 for 14 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 22(3:38 - 4th) 1-K.Strong runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(3:29 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to CHA End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Fumble (6 plays, 12 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:29 - 4th) 98-N.Rice kicks 17 yards from ODU 35 to the CHA 48 downed by 4-C.Dollar.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(3:25 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister to ODU 45 for 7 yards (4-C.Brewton54-J.Meiser).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 45(3:21 - 4th) 16-E.Shirreffs incomplete. Intended for 25-N.Henderson.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 45(3:15 - 4th) 16-E.Shirreffs to ODU 37 for 8 yards (14-J.Richardson23-G.Hall).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(2:40 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister to ODU 39 for -2 yards (3-J.Young6-K.White).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 12 - CHARLO 39(2:35 - 4th) 30-I.Finger to ODU 42 for -3 yards (6-K.White).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - CHARLO 45(2:31 - 4th) 16-E.Shirreffs to ODU 45 FUMBLES. 42-D.Wilder to ODU 43 for no gain.
ODU
Monarchs
- Interception (10 plays, -31 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 43(2:26 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 89-M.Joyner. 89-M.Joyner to ODU 48 for 5 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - ODU 48(2:01 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to CHA 42 for 10 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 42(1:46 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - ODU 42(1:43 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt sacked at CHA 45 for -3 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ODU 45(1:16 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Joyner.
|
+22 YD
|
4 & 13 - ODU 45(1:10 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 5-S.Williams. 5-S.Williams to CHA 23 for 22 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ODU 23(0:56 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt sacked at CHA 29 for -6 yards (5-A.Highsmith40-M.Watts).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 16 - ODU 29(0:30 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 19-C.Hendrick. 19-C.Hendrick to CHA 13 for 16 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 13(0:18 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt spikes the ball at CHA 13 for no gain.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - ODU 13(0:18 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-M.Osborne at CHA End Zone. 6-M.Osborne to CHA 12 for 12 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|24
|Rushing
|14
|12
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|5-5
|Total Net Yards
|407
|325
|Total Plays
|63
|83
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|241
|183
|Rush Attempts
|50
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|166
|142
|Comp. - Att.
|9-13
|18-38
|Yards Per Pass
|12.8
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|6-70
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.3
|5-40.6
|Return Yards
|14
|145
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-49
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-94
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|166
|PASS YDS
|142
|
|
|241
|RUSH YDS
|183
|
|
|407
|TOTAL YDS
|325
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|9/12
|166
|2
|1
|
E. Shirreffs 16 QB
|E. Shirreffs
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. LeMay 32 RB
|B. LeMay
|18
|105
|2
|16
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|11
|96
|0
|29
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|10
|44
|1
|21
|
E. Shirreffs 16 QB
|E. Shirreffs
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
I. Finger 30 RB
|I. Finger
|6
|-5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|3
|118
|1
|58
|
T. Ringwood 81 WR
|T. Ringwood
|4
|40
|1
|15
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Hunt 88 TE
|J. Hunt
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
N. Henderson 25 WR
|N. Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Highsmith 5 DE
|A. Highsmith
|10-2
|4.5
|0
|
J. Gemmell 34 LB
|J. Gemmell
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gibbs 15 DB
|M. Gibbs
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 40 LB
|M. Watts
|4-5
|2.0
|0
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doctor 90 DL
|T. Doctor
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Segura 22 DB
|H. Segura
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wallace 60 DL
|B. Wallace
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fugate 1 DB
|J. Fugate
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Faison-Walden 2 LB
|B. Faison-Walden
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sharpe 33 LB
|J. Sharpe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osborne 6 DB
|M. Osborne
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Horne 98 DL
|T. Horne
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. McMillan 4 DB
|L. McMillan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Martin 17 LB
|L. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stewart 92 DL
|D. Stewart
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 11 K
|J. Cruz
|1/1
|36
|4/4
|7
|
J. VanSickle 18 K
|J. VanSickle
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bowler 19 P
|C. Bowler
|3
|35.3
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Smartt 4 QB
|S. Smartt
|18/36
|173
|0
|1
|
J. Fitzgerald 15 QB
|J. Fitzgerald
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Strong 1 RB
|K. Strong
|13
|60
|1
|22
|
B. Watson 28 RB
|B. Watson
|8
|47
|1
|16
|
S. Smartt 4 QB
|S. Smartt
|18
|38
|0
|16
|
R. Washington 24 RB
|R. Washington
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
B. Cate 96 P
|B. Cate
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Davis 12 RB
|L. Davis
|3
|12
|1
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Savedge 86 WR
|D. Savedge
|4
|47
|0
|14
|
A. Moore 16 WR
|A. Moore
|4
|32
|0
|20
|
N. Fitzgerald 88 WR
|N. Fitzgerald
|2
|23
|0
|21
|
S. Williams 5 WR
|S. Williams
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
C. Hendrick Jr. 19 WR
|C. Hendrick Jr.
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Brown 10 WR
|D. Brown
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Strong 1 RB
|K. Strong
|2
|9
|0
|10
|
M. Joyner 89 TE
|M. Joyner
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Watson 28 RB
|B. Watson
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Young 3 LB
|J. Young
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Cunningham 3 TE
|C. Cunningham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Anthony Jr. 84 TE
|D. Anthony Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. White 6 DE
|K. White
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilder 42 DE
|D. Wilder
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brocchini 5 CB
|W. Brocchini
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 97 DE
|M. Haynes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Garner 34 LB
|L. Garner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 3 LB
|J. Young
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewton 4 S
|C. Brewton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Headen 24 CB
|J. Headen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 23 CB
|G. Hall
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
L. Boykin 1 CB
|L. Boykin
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ford-Dement 22 CB
|K. Ford-Dement
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dickerson 13 LB
|T. Dickerson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Scott 11 CB
|R. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 14 S
|J. Richardson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Valle III 99 DE
|J. Valle III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Meiser 54 DT
|J. Meiser
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Rice 98 K
|N. Rice
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cate 96 P
|B. Cate
|5
|40.6
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Watson 28 RB
|B. Watson
|4
|23.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Brown 10 WR
|D. Brown
|2
|24.5
|48
|0
-
VANDY
TENN
10
28
4th 7:38 SECN
-
GAST
GAS
7
24
3rd 10:20 ESPN+
-
NAVY
HOU
21
21
2nd 13:32 ESPN2
-
TXAM
2LSU
0
21
1st 0:00 ESPN
-
23IOWAST
KSTATE
0
13
2nd 13:34 FS1
-
UNC
NCST
3
3
2nd 9:09 ACCN
-
FSU
11FLA
0
7
1st 10:19 SECN
-
LAMON
LALAF
0
7
1st 8:05 ESPU
-
COLO
6UTAH
0
0
1st 10:22 ABC
-
TXSA
LATECH
17
24
2nd 0:00 ESPN+
-
OHIO
AKRON
52
3
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
NILL
14
17
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MISSST
20
21
Final ESPN
-
MIAOH
BALLST
27
41
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
BUFF
7
49
Final ESPN+
-
24VATECH
UVA
30
39
Final ABC
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
24
49
Final FOX
-
TOLEDO
CMICH
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
KENTST
EMICH
34
26
Final ESPN+
-
MIZZOU
ARK
24
14
Final CBS
-
17IOWA
NEB
27
24
Final BTN
-
19CINCY
18MEMP
24
34
Final ABC
-
20BOISE
COLOST
31
24
Final CBSSN
-
WASHST
WASH
13
31
Final FOX
-
WVU
TCU
20
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
SALA
30
34
Final ESPN+
-
25APLST
TROY
48
13
Final ESPN+
-
SFLA
UCF
7
34
Final ESPN
-
4UGA
GATECH
52
7
Final ABC
-
FIU
MRSHL
27
30
Final/OT CBSSN
-
1OHIOST
13MICH
56
27
Final FOX
-
LVILLE
UK
13
45
Final SECN
-
TULSA
ECU
49
24
Final ESPNU
-
TXSTSM
CSTCAR
21
24
Final ESPN+
-
IND
PURDUE
44
41
Final/2OT ESPN2
-
3CLEM
SC
38
3
Final ESPN
-
NWEST
ILL
29
10
Final FS1
-
WAKE
CUSE
30
39
Final/OT FSN
-
MTSU
WKY
26
31
Final ESPN+
-
WYO
AF
6
20
Final
-
CHARLO
ODU
38
22
Final ESPN+
-
NMEXST
LIB
28
49
Final ESPN+
-
RICE
UTEP
30
16
Final ESP3
-
UNLV
NEVADA
33
30
Final/OT ATSN
-
BC
PITT
26
19
Final ACCN
-
USM
FAU
17
34
Final NFLN
-
UCONN
TEMPLE
17
49
Final CBSSN
-
5BAMA
15AUBURN
45
48
Final CBS
-
MD
MICHST
16
19
Final FS1
-
MIAMI
DUKE
17
27
Final ESPN2
-
RUT
10PSU
6
27
Final BTN
-
9BAYLOR
KANSAS
61
6
Final ESPN
-
12WISC
8MINN
38
17
Final ABC
-
TULANE
SMU
20
37
Final ESPNU
-
UTAHST
NMEX
38
25
Final
-
UAB
NTEXAS
26
21
Final
-
16ND
STNFRD
45
24
Final FOX
-
OREGST
14OREG
10
24
Final PACN
-
7OKLA
21OKLAST
0
068.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
BYU
SDGST
0
039 O/U
+5
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
0
060.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
UCLA
0
050.5 O/U
+1
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
SJST
0
060 O/U
PK
Sat 10:30pm ESPN2
-
ARMY
HAWAII
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 12:30am CBSS