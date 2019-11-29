Drive Chart
Kent State runs past Eastern Michigan 34-26

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Xavier Williams, Dustin Crum and Will Matthews combined to rush for 204 yards and three touchdowns and Kent State held off Eastern Michigan 34-26 on Friday.

Williams ran for 79 yards and a TD on 12 carries, Matthews totaled 74 yards on 14 totes, while Crum had 13 carries for 51 yards and two scores for the Golden Flashes (6-6, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). Crum also completed 17 of 23 passes for 197 yards.

Kent State took a 24-14 lead into halftime and the Golden Flashes quickly made it a 17-point advantage when Jamal Parker returned the opening kickoff of the second half 96 yards for a score.

Mike Glass III finished 29-of-37 passing for 386 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions. Glass connected with Line Latu for a 30-yard score in the third quarter and hit Bryson Cannon for a 6-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter to get the Eagles (6-6, 3-5) within 31-26. Arthur Jackson III had four catches for 129 yards for Eastern Michigan, while Latu caught nine passes for 108 yards.

Matthew Trickett added a 24-yard field goal for Kent State with 1:27 left to play to cap the scoring.

The Eagles totaled 509 yards of offense, while Kent State finished with 450.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 31 for 6 yards (36-J.Salaam).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 31
(14:46 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to EMC 36 for 5 yards (34-K.Gamble).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 36
(14:15 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to EMC 36 for no gain (5-K.Sherald28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 36
(13:39 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to EMC 43 for 7 yards (8-E.Hines).
+27 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 43
(13:03 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to KNT 30 for 27 yards (34-K.Gamble).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 30
(12:33 - 1st) 5-S.Vann runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:17 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (7 plays, 68 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:17 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 58 yards from EMC 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 32 for 25 yards (24-B.Hoying).
+33 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 32
(11:48 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to EMC 35 for 33 yards (24-B.Hoying).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35
(11:46 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 28 for 7 yards (93-M.Haney).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 28
(11:34 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 26 for 2 yards (5-K.Hernandez10-K.Beltram).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 26
(11:08 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 20 for 6 yards (5-K.Hernandez10-K.Beltram).
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 20
(10:48 - 1st) Penalty on KNT 77-D.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 20. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 25
(10:48 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 15-W.Barrett. 15-W.Barrett to EMC 17 for 8 yards (10-K.Beltram). Penalty on EMC 10-K.Beltram Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at EMC 17.
+8 YD
1 & 8 - KENTST 8
(10:38 - 1st) 18-X.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:30 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:14 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(10:14 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 31 for 6 yards (36-J.Salaam7-J.Parker).
Penalty
2 & 4 - EMICH 31
(9:36 - 1st) Penalty on EMC 73-B.Dooley False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 31. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 26
(9:36 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 27 for 1 yard (92-T.Majette).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - EMICH 27
(8:41 - 1st) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 32 for 5 yards (6-M.Bahr).
Punt
4 & 3 - EMICH 32
(8:03 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 52 yards from EMC 32 Downed at the KNT 16.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (12 plays, 84 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 16
(7:43 - 1st) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 33 for 17 yards (99-T.Rush).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 33
(7:28 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to KNT 43 for 10 yards (10-K.Beltram).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 43
(7:18 - 1st) 14-D.Crum scrambles to EMC 49 for 8 yards (98-M.Scott).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 49
(6:59 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to EMC 41 for 8 yards (10-K.Beltram).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 41
(6:42 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 35 for 6 yards (24-B.Hoying32-T.Myrick).
Penalty
2 & 4 - KENTST 35
(6:24 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy. Penalty on EMC 7-F.McGee Pass interference 15 yards enforced at EMC 35. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20
(6:11 - 1st) 14-D.Crum scrambles to EMC 16 for 4 yards (10-K.Beltram).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 16
(5:49 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 5 for 11 yards (24-B.Hoying15-J.Vines).
+4 YD
1 & 5 - KENTST 5
(5:38 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 1 for 4 yards (93-M.Haney).
Penalty
2 & 1 - KENTST 1
(5:33 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to EMC 2 for -1 yard (10-K.Beltram). Penalty on EMC 32-T.Myrick Offside 0 yards enforced at EMC 1. No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 1
(5:02 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 3 for -2 yards (32-T.Myrick23-B.Bogan).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 3
(4:49 - 1st) 14-D.Crum scrambles runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:50 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 35 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:50 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(3:50 - 1st) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 30 for 5 yards (34-K.Gamble).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 30
(3:17 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to EMC 37 for 7 yards (1-N.Faulkner4-C.Phillips).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 37
(2:58 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to KNT 43 for 20 yards (8-E.Hines).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 43
(2:41 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to KNT 39 for 4 yards (8-E.Hines34-K.Gamble).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 39
(2:06 - 1st) 6-J.Grissom to KNT 35 for 4 yards (4-C.Phillips28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
-5 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 35
(1:17 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to KNT 40 for -5 yards (5-K.Sherald).
Punt
4 & 7 - EMICH 40
(0:39 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 37 yards from KNT 40 to the KNT 3 downed by 7-F.McGee.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 3
(0:28 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 9 for 6 yards (57-M.Smith).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 9
(15:00 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 12 for 3 yards (99-T.Rush).
+16 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 12
(14:43 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 28 for 16 yards (4-K.McGill).
Sack
1 & 10 - KENTST 28
(14:15 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 20 for -8 yards (4-K.McGill92-A.Merritt).
+6 YD
2 & 18 - KENTST 20
(13:38 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 26 for 6 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+6 YD
3 & 12 - KENTST 26
(13:23 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 32 for 6 yards (13-R.Vaden).
Punt
4 & 6 - KENTST 32
(12:32 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 40 yards from KNT 32 to EMC 28 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond. Penalty on EMC 81-Q.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 28.

EMICH Eagles
- Missed FG (8 plays, 68 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 18
(12:32 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann runs ob at EMC 18 for no gain.
Penalty
2 & 10 - EMICH 18
(12:00 - 2nd) Penalty on EMC 60-M.Van Hoeven False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 18. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - EMICH 13
(11:35 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
+19 YD
3 & 15 - EMICH 13
(11:28 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to EMC 32 for 19 yards (36-J.Salaam).
+54 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 32
(11:15 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to KNT 14 for 54 yards (5-K.Sherald). Team penalty on KNT 12 men in the huddle declined.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 14
(11:03 - 2nd) 8-L.Latu to KNT 11 for 3 yards (5-K.Sherald98-D.Hill).
Sack
2 & 7 - EMICH 11
(10:15 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass sacked at KNT 14 for -3 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
No Gain
3 & 10 - EMICH 14
(9:26 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 40-E.Daugherty.
No Good
4 & 10 - EMICH 14
(9:19 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20
(9:15 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 22 for 2 yards (24-B.Hoying).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 22
(8:41 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 25 for 3 yards (98-M.Scott).
No Gain
3 & 5 - KENTST 25
(8:14 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Dixon.
Punt
4 & 5 - KENTST 25
(8:06 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 40 yards from KNT 25 to EMC 35 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35
(8:02 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 39 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 39
(7:31 - 2nd) 6-J.Grissom to EMC 41 for 2 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 41
(6:46 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to KNT 50 for 9 yards (5-K.Sherald).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 50
(6:36 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to KNT 48 for 2 yards (4-C.Phillips53-A.Hoag).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 48
(6:14 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to KNT 43 for 5 yards (36-J.Salaam1-N.Faulkner).
+13 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 43
(5:25 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to KNT 30 for 13 yards (7-J.Parker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 30
(4:50 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to KNT 30 for no gain (8-E.Hines4-C.Phillips).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 30
(4:04 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to KNT 18 for 12 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 18
(3:45 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:39 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- FG (7 plays, 50 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:39 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(3:39 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 35 for 10 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35
(3:26 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 43 for 8 yards (15-J.Vines).
+11 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 43
(3:11 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 46 for 11 yards (24-B.Hoying3-V.Calhoun).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 46
(2:58 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to EMC 27 for 19 yards (23-B.Bogan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 27
(2:43 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 27
(2:37 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 2-W.Matthews. 2-W.Matthews to EMC 31 for -4 yards (4-K.McGill32-T.Myrick).
+6 YD
3 & 14 - KENTST 31
(1:58 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to EMC 25 for 6 yards (4-K.McGill32-T.Myrick).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - KENTST 25
(1:11 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

EMICH Eagles
- Interception (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:06 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 62 yards from KNT 35. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 24 for 21 yards (4-C.Phillips).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 24
(1:01 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 5-S.Vann. 5-S.Vann to EMC 27 for 3 yards (53-A.Hoag34-K.Gamble).
+24 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 27
(0:56 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to KNT 49 for 24 yards (4-C.Phillips7-J.Parker).
Int
1 & 10 - EMICH 49
(0:47 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 82-G.Oakes INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Sherald at KNT 30. 5-K.Sherald to KNT 30 for no gain.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 30
(0:41 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 47 for 17 yards (24-B.Hoying10-K.Beltram).
+45 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47
(0:32 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs ob at EMC 8 for 45 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 8 - KENTST 8
(0:21 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 4 for 4 yards (10-K.Beltram23-B.Bogan).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 4
(0:14 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:09 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:09 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 35 yards from KNT 35. 58-C.Stagner to EMC 30 FUMBLES. 58-C.Stagner to EMC 34 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 34
(0:02 - 2nd) kneels at EMC 33 for -1 yard.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Missed FG (9 plays, 42 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 61 yards from EMC 35. 7-J.Parker runs 96 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:48 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:48 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 62 yards from KNT 35 to EMC 3. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(14:48 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 32 for 7 yards (20-M.Nunez).
No Gain
2 & 3 - KENTST 32
(14:33 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
No Gain
3 & 3 - KENTST 32
(14:29 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
+11 YD
4 & 3 - KENTST 32
(14:24 - 3rd) 24-B.Hoying to EMC 43 for 11 yards (38-P.Breinz).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 43
(13:48 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to KNT 48 for 9 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
No Gain
2 & 1 - KENTST 48
(13:32 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to KNT 48 for no gain (4-C.Phillips).
+14 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 48
(12:55 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to KNT 34 for 14 yards (4-C.Phillips5-K.Sherald).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34
(12:37 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to KNT 30 for 4 yards (7-J.Parker).
+30 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 30
(12:23 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(12:16 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is no good. blocked by. 7-J.Parker to KNT 47 for 40 yards.

EMICH Eagles
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:16 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 52 yards from EMC 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 28 for 15 yards (9-C.Flowers).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28
(12:12 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 34 for 6 yards (10-K.Beltram24-B.Hoying).
+17 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 34
(11:57 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to EMC 49 for 17 yards (24-B.Hoying10-K.Beltram).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 49
(11:39 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to EMC 46 for 3 yards (24-B.Hoying).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 46
(11:16 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 39 for 7 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39
(10:55 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to EMC 27 for 12 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 27
(10:39 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to EMC 22 for 5 yards (79-J.McAdams). Penalty on KNT 75-A.Gregoire Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 27. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - EMICH 37
(10:21 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Dixon.
No Gain
2 & 20 - EMICH 37
(10:18 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 14-D.Crum. 14-D.Crum to EMC 37 for no gain (24-B.Hoying).
+7 YD
3 & 20 - EMICH 37
(9:39 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to EMC 30 for 7 yards (10-K.Beltram).
No Good
4 & 13 - EMICH 30
(8:53 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Fumble (8 plays, 28 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 30
(8:48 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 33 for 3 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 33
(8:22 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 42 for 9 yards (8-E.Hines).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42
(8:08 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 44 for 2 yards (4-C.Phillips).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 44
(7:50 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to KNT 49 for 7 yards (8-E.Hines).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 49
(7:12 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to KNT 50 for -1 yard (1-N.Faulkner53-A.Hoag).
No Gain
4 & 2 - KENTST 50
(6:32 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 40-E.Daugherty.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (9 plays, 22 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 50
(6:28 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 50
(6:18 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - EMICH 50
(6:12 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to EMC 39 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39
(5:58 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to EMC 36 for 3 yards (7-F.McGee).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 36
(5:38 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 29 for 7 yards (23-B.Bogan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 29
(5:19 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to EMC 29 for no gain (57-M.Smith).
Sack
2 & 10 - EMICH 29
(5:05 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum sacked at EMC 34 for -5 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+12 YD
3 & 15 - EMICH 34
(4:32 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to EMC 22 FUMBLES (95-S.Simeon). 23-B.Bogan to EMC 22 for no gain. Penalty on KNT 75-A.Gregoire Holding declined.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 22
(4:15 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to EMC 26 for 4 yards (8-E.Hines).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 26
(3:48 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 31 for 5 yards (4-C.Phillips1-N.Faulkner).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 31
(3:12 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass to EMC 32 for 1 yard (11-A.Peters97-Z.West).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 32
(2:58 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 32
(2:53 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 32 for no gain (34-K.Gamble).
Penalty
3 & 10 - KENTST 32
(2:11 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Penalty on KNT 20-M.Nunez Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 32. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42
(2:03 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 47 for 5 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 47
(1:42 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to EMC 50 for 3 yards (20-M.Nunez).
-6 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 50
(1:03 - 3rd) 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 44 FUMBLES. 9-M.Glass to EMC 44 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 8 - KENTST 44
(0:22 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 52 yards from EMC 44 to the KNT 4 downed by 5-K.Hernandez.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 4
(0:13 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 3 for -1 yard (99-T.Rush).
+17 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 3
(15:00 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 20 for 17 yards (7-F.McGee).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 20
(14:45 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 20
(14:38 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 27 for 7 yards (23-B.Bogan).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 27
(14:20 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 28 for 1 yard (92-A.Merritt3-V.Calhoun).
Punt
4 & 2 - EMICH 28
(13:42 - 4th) 96-D.Adams punts 45 yards from KNT 28. 8-L.Latu to EMC 33 for 6 yards (8-E.Hines).

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 33
(13:23 - 4th) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 37 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 37
(12:48 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 42 for 5 yards (1-N.Faulkner97-Z.West).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 42
(12:26 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 40 for -2 yards (1-N.Faulkner4-C.Phillips).
Penalty
4 & 3 - KENTST 40
(11:39 - 4th) Team penalty on EMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EMC 40. No Play.
Punt
4 & 8 - KENTST 35
(11:39 - 4th) 31-J.Julien punts 41 yards from EMC 35 to KNT 24 fair catch by 12-R.James.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 64 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 24
(11:31 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to KNT 29 for 5 yards (97-C.Hunt).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 29
(11:00 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 32 for 3 yards (57-M.Smith).
-2 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 32
(10:31 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 30 for -2 yards (4-K.McGill).
Punt
4 & 4 - EMICH 30
(9:55 - 4th) 96-D.Adams punts 48 yards from KNT 30. 8-L.Latu to EMC 36 for 14 yards (45-A.Dulka).

KENTST Golden Flashes
- FG (14 plays, 69 yards, 6:31 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36
(9:42 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to EMC 41 for 5 yards (8-E.Hines).
Penalty
2 & 5 - KENTST 41
(9:27 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-E.Hines at KNT 49. 8-E.Hines to EMC 49 for 2 yards (8-L.Latu). Penalty on KNT 8-E.Hines Pass interference 11 yards enforced at EMC 41. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 48
(9:09 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to KNT 33 for 15 yards (4-C.Phillips).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 33
(8:58 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to KNT 24 for 9 yards (20-M.Nunez4-C.Phillips).
+18 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 24
(8:20 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to KNT 6 for 18 yards (5-K.Sherald).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - KENTST 6
(8:03 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(7:58 - 4th) 8-L.Latu to KNT 2 for no gain.

EMICH Eagles
- Interception (5 plays, -18 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:58 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 54 yards from EMC 35. 3-K.Price to KNT 24 for 13 yards (9-C.Flowers).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 24
(7:53 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 33 for 9 yards (24-B.Hoying32-T.Myrick).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 33
(7:39 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 35 for 2 yards (10-K.Beltram).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35
(7:26 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 47 for 12 yards (92-A.Merritt).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 47
(6:53 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to EMC 48 for 5 yards (32-T.Myrick98-M.Scott).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 48
(6:27 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to EMC 42 for 6 yards (10-K.Beltram24-B.Hoying).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 42
(5:58 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to EMC 40 for 2 yards (24-B.Hoying).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 40
(5:22 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to EMC 42 FUMBLES (23-B.Bogan). 3-K.Price to EMC 42 for no gain.
Penalty
3 & 10 - EMICH 42
(4:34 - 4th) 14-D.Crum sacked at EMC 47 for -5 yards. Penalty on EMC 95-S.Simeon Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 14 yards enforced at EMC 42. No Play. (95-S.Simeon).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28
(3:58 - 4th) 14-D.Crum scrambles to EMC 24 for 4 yards (10-K.Beltram).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 24
(3:13 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to EMC 23 for 1 yard (94-H.Andrews).
+14 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 23
(2:28 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to EMC 9 for 14 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
+2 YD
1 & 9 - EMICH 9
(1:49 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to EMC 7 for 2 yards (98-M.Scott).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 7
(1:43 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to EMC 3 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick94-H.Andrews).
-4 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 3
(1:36 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to EMC 7 for -4 yards (94-H.Andrews32-T.Myrick).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - EMICH 7
(1:27 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:27 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(1:27 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to EMC 48 for 23 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 48
(1:21 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to KNT 28 for 24 yards (36-J.Salaam).
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 28
(1:15 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 5-S.Vann. 5-S.Vann to KNT 7 for 21 yards (41-J.Price). Penalty on EMC 40-E.Daugherty Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at KNT 28. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 33
(1:19 - 4th) 9-M.Glass scrambles to KNT 24 for 9 yards (97-Z.West92-T.Majette).
Int
2 & 6 - KENTST 24
(0:49 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 40-E.Daugherty INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Sherald at KNT 7. 5-K.Sherald to KNT 7 for no gain.

EMICH Eagles

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 7
(0:44 - 4th) to KNT 5 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:27
95-M.Trickett 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
55
yds
06:31
pos
34
26
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:58
8-L.Latu to KNT 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
31
26
Touchdown 8:03
9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
53
yds
01:44
pos
31
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 12:16
38-C.Ryland extra point is no good. blocked by. 7-J.Parker to KNT 47 for 40 yards.
plays
yds
pos
31
20
Touchdown 12:23
9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
02:32
pos
31
20
Point After TD 14:48
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 15:00
38-C.Ryland kicks 61 yards from EMC 35. 7-J.Parker runs 96 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:12
pos
30
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:09
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 0:14
14-D.Crum scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
00:32
pos
23
14
Field Goal 1:11
95-M.Trickett 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
50
yds
02:28
pos
17
14
Point After TD 3:39
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 3:45
9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
04:23
pos
14
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:50
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 4:09
14-D.Crum scrambles runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
69
yds
03:53
pos
13
7
Point After TD 10:14
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:38
18-X.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
64
yds
01:47
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:17
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:33
5-S.Vann runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:43
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 23
Rushing 14 6
Passing 8 15
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 5-13 6-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 437 506
Total Plays 74 70
Avg Gain 5.9 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 253 123
Rush Attempts 51 33
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 3.7
Net Yards Passing 184 383
Comp. - Att. 17-23 29-37
Yards Per Pass 8.0 10.4
Penalties - Yards 4-36 9-68
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-43.3 4-45.5
Return Yards 149 45
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-20
Kickoffs - Returns 4-149 2-25
Int. - Returns 2-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kent St. 6-6 14107334
E. Michigan 6-6 776626
Rynearson Stadium Ypsilanti, Michigan
 184 PASS YDS 383
253 RUSH YDS 123
437 TOTAL YDS 506
Kent St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 197 0 0 145.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 197 0 0 145.9
D. Crum 17/23 197 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Williams 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 79 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 79 1
X. Williams 12 79 1 16
W. Matthews 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 74 0
W. Matthews 14 74 0 11
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 51 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 51 2
D. Crum 13 51 2 17
J. Bangda 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 51 0
J. Bangda 11 51 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. McKoy 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 83 0
I. McKoy 5 83 0 45
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 0
K. Price 6 79 0 33
M. Carrigan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
M. Carrigan 1 17 0 17
A. Dixon 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
A. Dixon 2 14 0 11
W. Barrett 15 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Barrett 1 8 0 8
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Crum 1 0 0 0
W. Matthews 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
W. Matthews 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Phillips 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
C. Phillips 8-4 0.0 0
E. Hines 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
E. Hines 8-0 0.0 0
N. Faulkner 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
N. Faulkner 6-2 0.0 0
K. Sherald Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
K. Sherald Jr. 6-1 0.0 2
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
M. Lawrence-Burke 5-2 1.0 0
J. Salaam 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Salaam 5-0 0.0 0
K. Gamble 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Gamble 4-2 0.0 0
M. Nunez 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Nunez 3-0 0.0 0
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Parker 2-2 0.0 0
M. Bahr 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bahr 1-0 0.0 0
A. Peters 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Peters 1-0 0.0 0
P. Breinz 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Breinz 1-0 0.0 0
Z. West 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Z. West 1-2 0.0 0
A. Hoag 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Hoag 1-2 0.0 0
T. Majette 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Majette 1-1 0.0 0
D. Hill 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hill 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Trickett 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/4
M. Trickett 2/3 42 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Adams 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.3 0
D. Adams 4 43.3 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 45.3 96 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 45.3 96 0
J. Parker 3 45.3 96 0
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
K. Price 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.4% 386 3 2 182.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.4% 386 3 2 182.0
M. Glass III 29/37 386 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Vann 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 73 1
S. Vann 18 73 1 30
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
M. Glass III 9 37 0 12
B. Hoying 24 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Hoying 1 11 0 11
J. Grissom 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Grissom 2 6 0 4
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
L. Latu 1 3 0 3
H. Beydoun 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
H. Beydoun 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Jackson III 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 129 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 129 0
A. Jackson III 4 129 0 54
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 108 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 108 1
L. Latu 9 108 1 30
Q. Williams 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 1
Q. Williams 5 58 1 18
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
D. Drummond 5 47 0 20
B. Cannon 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 1
B. Cannon 3 35 1 15
H. Beydoun 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
H. Beydoun 2 6 0 5
S. Vann 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Vann 1 3 0 3
E. Daugherty IV 40 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Daugherty IV 0 0 0 0
G. Oakes 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Oakes 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Hoying 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
B. Hoying 11-2 0.0 0
K. Beltram 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 0.0
K. Beltram 10-4 0.0 0
T. Myrick 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 1.0
T. Myrick 6-5 1.0 0
B. Bogan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Bogan 4-2 0.0 0
K. McGill 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
K. McGill 4-1 0.5 0
M. Smith Jr. 57 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Smith Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
K. Hernandez 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Hernandez 3-0 0.0 0
W. Scott 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Scott 3-1 0.0 0
T. Rush 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Rush 3-0 0.0 0
M. Haney 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Haney 2-0 0.0 0
A. Merritt 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
A. Merritt 2-1 0.5 0
F. McGee III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. McGee III 2-0 0.0 0
V. Calhoun 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
V. Calhoun 2-2 0.0 0
H. Andrews 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Andrews 2-1 0.0 0
S. Simeon 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Simeon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Vines 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Vines 1-1 0.0 0
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Vaden IV 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hunt 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hunt 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/3
C. Ryland 0/1 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Julien 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.5 3
J. Julien 4 45.5 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
D. Drummond 1 21.0 21 0
C. Stagner 58 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
C. Stagner 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 14 0
L. Latu 2 10.0 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 KENTST 32 1:47 7 68 TD
7:43 KENTST 16 3:53 12 84 TD
0:28 KENTST 3 0:00 6 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 KENTST 20 1:09 3 5 Punt
3:39 KENTST 25 2:28 7 50 FG
0:41 KENTST 30 0:32 4 70 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 KENTST 28 3:23 9 42 FG Miss
6:28 KENTST 50 1:56 8 28 Fumble
0:13 KENTST 4 0:00 5 24 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 KENTST 24 1:36 3 6 Punt
7:58 KENTST 24 6:31 14 69 FG
0:44 KENTST 7 0:00 1 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EMICH 25 2:43 6 75 TD
10:14 EMICH 25 2:11 4 7 Punt
3:50 EMICH 25 3:11 6 35 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 EMICH 18 3:13 8 68 FG Miss
8:02 EMICH 35 4:23 9 65 TD
1:06 EMICH 24 0:19 3 6 INT
0:09 EMICH 34 0:07 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 EMICH 25 2:32 9 75 TD
8:48 EMICH 30 2:16 6 20 Downs
4:15 EMICH 22 3:53 9 22 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 EMICH 33 1:44 4 2 Punt
9:42 EMICH 36 1:44 6 64 TD
1:27 EMICH 25 0:38 5 -18 INT
