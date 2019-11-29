|
Kent State runs past Eastern Michigan 34-26
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Xavier Williams, Dustin Crum and Will Matthews combined to rush for 204 yards and three touchdowns and Kent State held off Eastern Michigan 34-26 on Friday.
Williams ran for 79 yards and a TD on 12 carries, Matthews totaled 74 yards on 14 totes, while Crum had 13 carries for 51 yards and two scores for the Golden Flashes (6-6, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). Crum also completed 17 of 23 passes for 197 yards.
Kent State took a 24-14 lead into halftime and the Golden Flashes quickly made it a 17-point advantage when Jamal Parker returned the opening kickoff of the second half 96 yards for a score.
Mike Glass III finished 29-of-37 passing for 386 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions. Glass connected with Line Latu for a 30-yard score in the third quarter and hit Bryson Cannon for a 6-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter to get the Eagles (6-6, 3-5) within 31-26. Arthur Jackson III had four catches for 129 yards for Eastern Michigan, while Latu caught nine passes for 108 yards.
Matthew Trickett added a 24-yard field goal for Kent State with 1:27 left to play to cap the scoring.
The Eagles totaled 509 yards of offense, while Kent State finished with 450.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 31 for 6 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 31(14:46 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to EMC 36 for 5 yards (34-K.Gamble).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(14:15 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to EMC 36 for no gain (5-K.Sherald28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 36(13:39 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to EMC 43 for 7 yards (8-E.Hines).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 43(13:03 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to KNT 30 for 27 yards (34-K.Gamble).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 30(12:33 - 1st) 5-S.Vann runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:17 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (7 plays, 68 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:17 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 58 yards from EMC 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 32 for 25 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(11:48 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to EMC 35 for 33 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(11:46 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 28 for 7 yards (93-M.Haney).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 28(11:34 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 26 for 2 yards (5-K.Hernandez10-K.Beltram).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 26(11:08 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 20 for 6 yards (5-K.Hernandez10-K.Beltram).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(10:48 - 1st) Penalty on KNT 77-D.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 20. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - KENTST 25(10:48 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 15-W.Barrett. 15-W.Barrett to EMC 17 for 8 yards (10-K.Beltram). Penalty on EMC 10-K.Beltram Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at EMC 17.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - KENTST 8(10:38 - 1st) 18-X.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:30 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:14 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(10:14 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 31 for 6 yards (36-J.Salaam7-J.Parker).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 31(9:36 - 1st) Penalty on EMC 73-B.Dooley False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 31. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 26(9:36 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 27 for 1 yard (92-T.Majette).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - EMICH 27(8:41 - 1st) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 32 for 5 yards (6-M.Bahr).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - EMICH 32(8:03 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 52 yards from EMC 32 Downed at the KNT 16.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (12 plays, 84 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 16(7:43 - 1st) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 33 for 17 yards (99-T.Rush).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(7:28 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to KNT 43 for 10 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(7:18 - 1st) 14-D.Crum scrambles to EMC 49 for 8 yards (98-M.Scott).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - KENTST 49(6:59 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to EMC 41 for 8 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(6:42 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 35 for 6 yards (24-B.Hoying32-T.Myrick).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 35(6:24 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy. Penalty on EMC 7-F.McGee Pass interference 15 yards enforced at EMC 35. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(6:11 - 1st) 14-D.Crum scrambles to EMC 16 for 4 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 16(5:49 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 5 for 11 yards (24-B.Hoying15-J.Vines).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - KENTST 5(5:38 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 1 for 4 yards (93-M.Haney).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 1(5:33 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to EMC 2 for -1 yard (10-K.Beltram). Penalty on EMC 32-T.Myrick Offside 0 yards enforced at EMC 1. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 1(5:02 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 3 for -2 yards (32-T.Myrick23-B.Bogan).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 3(4:49 - 1st) 14-D.Crum scrambles runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:50 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 35 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:50 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(3:50 - 1st) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 30 for 5 yards (34-K.Gamble).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 30(3:17 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to EMC 37 for 7 yards (1-N.Faulkner4-C.Phillips).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(2:58 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to KNT 43 for 20 yards (8-E.Hines).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(2:41 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to KNT 39 for 4 yards (8-E.Hines34-K.Gamble).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 39(2:06 - 1st) 6-J.Grissom to KNT 35 for 4 yards (4-C.Phillips28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 2 - EMICH 35(1:17 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to KNT 40 for -5 yards (5-K.Sherald).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - EMICH 40(0:39 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 37 yards from KNT 40 to the KNT 3 downed by 7-F.McGee.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 3(0:28 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 9 for 6 yards (57-M.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 9(15:00 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 12 for 3 yards (99-T.Rush).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 12(14:43 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 28 for 16 yards (4-K.McGill).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(14:15 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 20 for -8 yards (4-K.McGill92-A.Merritt).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 18 - KENTST 20(13:38 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 26 for 6 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - KENTST 26(13:23 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 32 for 6 yards (13-R.Vaden).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - KENTST 32(12:32 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 40 yards from KNT 32 to EMC 28 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond. Penalty on EMC 81-Q.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 28.
EMICH
Eagles
- Missed FG (8 plays, 68 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 18(12:32 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann runs ob at EMC 18 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 18(12:00 - 2nd) Penalty on EMC 60-M.Van Hoeven False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 18. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - EMICH 13(11:35 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 15 - EMICH 13(11:28 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to EMC 32 for 19 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 32(11:15 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to KNT 14 for 54 yards (5-K.Sherald). Team penalty on KNT 12 men in the huddle declined.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(11:03 - 2nd) 8-L.Latu to KNT 11 for 3 yards (5-K.Sherald98-D.Hill).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 11(10:15 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass sacked at KNT 14 for -3 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 14(9:26 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 40-E.Daugherty.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - EMICH 14(9:19 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(9:15 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 22 for 2 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 22(8:41 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 25 for 3 yards (98-M.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 25(8:14 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Dixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - KENTST 25(8:06 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 40 yards from KNT 25 to EMC 35 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(8:02 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 39 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 39(7:31 - 2nd) 6-J.Grissom to EMC 41 for 2 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 41(6:46 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to KNT 50 for 9 yards (5-K.Sherald).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 50(6:36 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to KNT 48 for 2 yards (4-C.Phillips53-A.Hoag).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 48(6:14 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to KNT 43 for 5 yards (36-J.Salaam1-N.Faulkner).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 43(5:25 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to KNT 30 for 13 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 30(4:50 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to KNT 30 for no gain (8-E.Hines4-C.Phillips).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 30(4:04 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to KNT 18 for 12 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 18(3:45 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:39 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (7 plays, 50 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(3:39 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 35 for 10 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(3:26 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 43 for 8 yards (15-J.Vines).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - KENTST 43(3:11 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 46 for 11 yards (24-B.Hoying3-V.Calhoun).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 46(2:58 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to EMC 27 for 19 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 27(2:43 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 27(2:37 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 2-W.Matthews. 2-W.Matthews to EMC 31 for -4 yards (4-K.McGill32-T.Myrick).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - KENTST 31(1:58 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to EMC 25 for 6 yards (4-K.McGill32-T.Myrick).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - KENTST 25(1:11 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Interception (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 62 yards from KNT 35. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 24 for 21 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(1:01 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 5-S.Vann. 5-S.Vann to EMC 27 for 3 yards (53-A.Hoag34-K.Gamble).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 27(0:56 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to KNT 49 for 24 yards (4-C.Phillips7-J.Parker).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(0:47 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 82-G.Oakes INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Sherald at KNT 30. 5-K.Sherald to KNT 30 for no gain.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(0:41 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 47 for 17 yards (24-B.Hoying10-K.Beltram).
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(0:32 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs ob at EMC 8 for 45 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - KENTST 8(0:21 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 4 for 4 yards (10-K.Beltram23-B.Bogan).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 4(0:14 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:09 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Missed FG (9 plays, 42 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 61 yards from EMC 35. 7-J.Parker runs 96 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:48 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:48 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 62 yards from KNT 35 to EMC 3. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(14:48 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 32 for 7 yards (20-M.Nunez).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 32(14:33 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 32(14:29 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 3 - KENTST 32(14:24 - 3rd) 24-B.Hoying to EMC 43 for 11 yards (38-P.Breinz).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(13:48 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to KNT 48 for 9 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 48(13:32 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to KNT 48 for no gain (4-C.Phillips).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 48(12:55 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to KNT 34 for 14 yards (4-C.Phillips5-K.Sherald).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(12:37 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to KNT 30 for 4 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 30(12:23 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(12:16 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is no good. blocked by. 7-J.Parker to KNT 47 for 40 yards.
EMICH
Eagles
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:16 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 52 yards from EMC 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 28 for 15 yards (9-C.Flowers).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(12:12 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 34 for 6 yards (10-K.Beltram24-B.Hoying).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 34(11:57 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to EMC 49 for 17 yards (24-B.Hoying10-K.Beltram).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(11:39 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to EMC 46 for 3 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 46(11:16 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 39 for 7 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(10:55 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to EMC 27 for 12 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 27(10:39 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to EMC 22 for 5 yards (79-J.McAdams). Penalty on KNT 75-A.Gregoire Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - EMICH 37(10:21 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Dixon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - EMICH 37(10:18 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 14-D.Crum. 14-D.Crum to EMC 37 for no gain (24-B.Hoying).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 20 - EMICH 37(9:39 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to EMC 30 for 7 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
No Good
|
4 & 13 - EMICH 30(8:53 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Fumble (8 plays, 28 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(8:48 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 33 for 3 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 33(8:22 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 42 for 9 yards (8-E.Hines).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(8:08 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 44 for 2 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 44(7:50 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to KNT 49 for 7 yards (8-E.Hines).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 49(7:12 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to KNT 50 for -1 yard (1-N.Faulkner53-A.Hoag).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - KENTST 50(6:32 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 40-E.Daugherty.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (9 plays, 22 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 50(6:28 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 50(6:18 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 50(6:12 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon to EMC 39 for 11 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(5:58 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to EMC 36 for 3 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 36(5:38 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to EMC 29 for 7 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(5:19 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to EMC 29 for no gain (57-M.Smith).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 29(5:05 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum sacked at EMC 34 for -5 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - EMICH 34(4:32 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to EMC 22 FUMBLES (95-S.Simeon). 23-B.Bogan to EMC 22 for no gain. Penalty on KNT 75-A.Gregoire Holding declined.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 22(4:15 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to EMC 26 for 4 yards (8-E.Hines).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 26(3:48 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 31 for 5 yards (4-C.Phillips1-N.Faulkner).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 31(3:12 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass to EMC 32 for 1 yard (11-A.Peters97-Z.West).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(2:58 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 32(2:53 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 32 for no gain (34-K.Gamble).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - KENTST 32(2:11 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Penalty on KNT 20-M.Nunez Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 32. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(2:03 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 47 for 5 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 47(1:42 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to EMC 50 for 3 yards (20-M.Nunez).
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 2 - KENTST 50(1:03 - 3rd) 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 44 FUMBLES. 9-M.Glass to EMC 44 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - KENTST 44(0:22 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 52 yards from EMC 44 to the KNT 4 downed by 5-K.Hernandez.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 4(0:13 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 3 for -1 yard (99-T.Rush).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 3(15:00 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 20 for 17 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(14:45 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 20(14:38 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 27 for 7 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 27(14:20 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 28 for 1 yard (92-A.Merritt3-V.Calhoun).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - EMICH 28(13:42 - 4th) 96-D.Adams punts 45 yards from KNT 28. 8-L.Latu to EMC 33 for 6 yards (8-E.Hines).
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(13:23 - 4th) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 37 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 37(12:48 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 42 for 5 yards (1-N.Faulkner97-Z.West).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 42(12:26 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 40 for -2 yards (1-N.Faulkner4-C.Phillips).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - KENTST 40(11:39 - 4th) Team penalty on EMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EMC 40. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - KENTST 35(11:39 - 4th) 31-J.Julien punts 41 yards from EMC 35 to KNT 24 fair catch by 12-R.James.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 64 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(11:31 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to KNT 29 for 5 yards (97-C.Hunt).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 29(11:00 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 32 for 3 yards (57-M.Smith).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - EMICH 32(10:31 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 30 for -2 yards (4-K.McGill).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - EMICH 30(9:55 - 4th) 96-D.Adams punts 48 yards from KNT 30. 8-L.Latu to EMC 36 for 14 yards (45-A.Dulka).
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (14 plays, 69 yards, 6:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(9:42 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to EMC 41 for 5 yards (8-E.Hines).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 41(9:27 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-E.Hines at KNT 49. 8-E.Hines to EMC 49 for 2 yards (8-L.Latu). Penalty on KNT 8-E.Hines Pass interference 11 yards enforced at EMC 41. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(9:09 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to KNT 33 for 15 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(8:58 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to KNT 24 for 9 yards (20-M.Nunez4-C.Phillips).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - KENTST 24(8:20 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to KNT 6 for 18 yards (5-K.Sherald).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - KENTST 6(8:03 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(7:58 - 4th) 8-L.Latu to KNT 2 for no gain.
EMICH
Eagles
- Interception (5 plays, -18 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:58 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 54 yards from EMC 35. 3-K.Price to KNT 24 for 13 yards (9-C.Flowers).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(7:53 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 33 for 9 yards (24-B.Hoying32-T.Myrick).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 33(7:39 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 35 for 2 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(7:26 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 47 for 12 yards (92-A.Merritt).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 47(6:53 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to EMC 48 for 5 yards (32-T.Myrick98-M.Scott).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 48(6:27 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to EMC 42 for 6 yards (10-K.Beltram24-B.Hoying).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 42(5:58 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to EMC 40 for 2 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 40(5:22 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to EMC 42 FUMBLES (23-B.Bogan). 3-K.Price to EMC 42 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 42(4:34 - 4th) 14-D.Crum sacked at EMC 47 for -5 yards. Penalty on EMC 95-S.Simeon Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 14 yards enforced at EMC 42. No Play. (95-S.Simeon).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(3:58 - 4th) 14-D.Crum scrambles to EMC 24 for 4 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 24(3:13 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to EMC 23 for 1 yard (94-H.Andrews).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 23(2:28 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to EMC 9 for 14 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - EMICH 9(1:49 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to EMC 7 for 2 yards (98-M.Scott).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 7(1:43 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to EMC 3 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick94-H.Andrews).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 3(1:36 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to EMC 7 for -4 yards (94-H.Andrews32-T.Myrick).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - EMICH 7(1:27 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:27 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(1:27 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to EMC 48 for 23 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(1:21 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to KNT 28 for 24 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(1:15 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 5-S.Vann. 5-S.Vann to KNT 7 for 21 yards (41-J.Price). Penalty on EMC 40-E.Daugherty Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at KNT 28. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - KENTST 33(1:19 - 4th) 9-M.Glass scrambles to KNT 24 for 9 yards (97-Z.West92-T.Majette).
|
Int
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 24(0:49 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 40-E.Daugherty INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Sherald at KNT 7. 5-K.Sherald to KNT 7 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|23
|Rushing
|14
|6
|Passing
|8
|15
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|437
|506
|Total Plays
|74
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|253
|123
|Rush Attempts
|51
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|184
|383
|Comp. - Att.
|17-23
|29-37
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|10.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-36
|9-68
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|149
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-149
|2-25
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|383
|
|
|253
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|437
|TOTAL YDS
|506
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|17/23
|197
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|12
|79
|1
|16
|
W. Matthews 2 RB
|W. Matthews
|14
|74
|0
|11
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|13
|51
|2
|17
|
J. Bangda 21 RB
|J. Bangda
|11
|51
|0
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. McKoy 23 WR
|I. McKoy
|5
|83
|0
|45
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|6
|79
|0
|33
|
M. Carrigan 11 WR
|M. Carrigan
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Dixon 10 WR
|A. Dixon
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
W. Barrett 15 QB
|W. Barrett
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Matthews 2 RB
|W. Matthews
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Phillips 4 LB
|C. Phillips
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hines 8 S
|E. Hines
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Faulkner 1 LB
|N. Faulkner
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sherald Jr. 5 CB
|K. Sherald Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|2
|
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
|M. Lawrence-Burke
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Salaam 36 CB
|J. Salaam
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nunez 20 DB
|M. Nunez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 7 CB
|J. Parker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bahr 6 LB
|M. Bahr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Peters 11 S
|A. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Breinz 38 DB
|P. Breinz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 97 DE
|Z. West
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hoag 53 DE
|A. Hoag
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Majette 92 DL
|T. Majette
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 98 NT
|D. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|2/3
|42
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 96 P
|D. Adams
|4
|43.3
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|29/37
|386
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Vann 5 RB
|S. Vann
|18
|73
|1
|30
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|9
|37
|0
|12
|
B. Hoying 24 DB
|B. Hoying
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Grissom 6 QB
|J. Grissom
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Beydoun 16 WR
|H. Beydoun
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jackson III 89 WR
|A. Jackson III
|4
|129
|0
|54
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|9
|108
|1
|30
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|5
|58
|1
|18
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|5
|47
|0
|20
|
B. Cannon 86 TE
|B. Cannon
|3
|35
|1
|15
|
H. Beydoun 16 WR
|H. Beydoun
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
S. Vann 5 RB
|S. Vann
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Daugherty IV 40 WR
|E. Daugherty IV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Hoying 24 DB
|B. Hoying
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beltram 10 LB
|K. Beltram
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|6-5
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bogan 23 DB
|B. Bogan
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGill 4 DB
|K. McGill
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 57 OL
|M. Smith Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hernandez 5 DB
|K. Hernandez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Scott 98 DL
|W. Scott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 99 DL
|T. Rush
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haney 93 DL
|M. Haney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Merritt 92 DL
|A. Merritt
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
F. McGee III 7 DB
|F. McGee III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Calhoun 3 DB
|V. Calhoun
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Andrews 94 DL
|H. Andrews
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simeon 95 DL
|S. Simeon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vines 15 DB
|J. Vines
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
|R. Vaden IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hunt 97 DL
|C. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|0/1
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|4
|45.5
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
C. Stagner 58 DL
|C. Stagner
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|2
|10.0
|14
|0
