Drive Chart
WVU
TCU

No Text

West Virginia 20-17 win keeps TCU from getting bowl eligible

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Jarret Doege threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Esdale with 2:10 left and West Virginia ended coach Neal Brown’s first season with a 20-17 win on Friday that kept TCU from getting bowl eligible.

The game-winning drive by West Virginia (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) was extended by two huge penalties. There was a pass interference call on a fourth down, and then TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock was ejected for targeting for a hit on Doege on a third-and-12 incompletion. That shot came only two plays before the TD to Esdale, who managed to get his feet just inside the pylon in the front corner of the end zone.

TCU (5-7, 3-6) isn’t bowl eligible for only the third time in Gary Patterson’s 19 full seasons as head coach. The Horned Frogs lost four of their last five games. All those losses were by a touchdown or less, including losses to Big 12 co-leaders Baylor and Oklahoma.

Doege completed 20 of 35 passes for 158 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. The Bowling Green transfer will maintain his junior status next season after playing in only four games.

Horned Frogs freshman quarterback Max Duggan was 15-of-36 passing for 144 yards with two interceptions as both teams had fewer than 300 total yards on a cool, damp day. TCU had 297 yards, and West Virginia 244.

TCU went ahead 17-10 when Jalen Reagor had a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the third quarter.

Reagor initially took a step back and around to avoid a defender after fielding the ball, then charged forward and quickly past other defenders and the punter. It was an easy sprint to the end zone for his second punt return TD this season for the junior receiver, who could have played his last home game if he decides to bypass his senior season for early entry in the NFL draft.

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia: The Mountaineers’ only other touchdown came on their opening drive, when they only had to go 14 yards after Tykee Smith’s interception and 39-yard return. Doege threw a 3-yard TD pass to running back Leddie Brown, who was wide open coming out of the backfield.

TCU: The Frogs had last missed a bowl game in 2013. TCU had two more possessions after West Virginia’s go-ahead score. After one first down, Duggan had four incompletions in a row at his own 33. TCU used all three of its timeouts and got the ball back. Duggan hit Reagor for 18 yards before clocking the ball and then throwing three more incompletions.

UP NEXT

West Virginia goes into the offseason, and will open the 2020 season Sept. 5 against Florida State in Atlanta.

TCU goes into a longer than usual offseason with no bowl game. The Horned Frogs open the 2020 season Sept. 5 at California.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

TCU Horned Frogs
- Interception (6 plays, 61 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 48-C.Legg kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 27 for 2 yards (35-J.Chandler13-J.Pooler).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 27
(14:28 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to TCU 34 for 7 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TCU 34
(13:44 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 37 for 3 yards (15-K.Martin).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 37
(13:17 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 39 for 2 yards (15-K.Martin).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 39
(12:44 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 43 for 4 yards.
Int
3 & 4 - TCU 43
(12:01 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor INTERCEPTED by 23-T.Smith at WVU 47. 23-T.Smith pushed ob at TCU 14 for 39 yards (15-M.Duggan).

WVU Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 14
(11:49 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 18-S.Ryan. 18-S.Ryan to TCU 4 for 10 yards (25-W.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 4 - WVU 4
(11:26 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 4
(11:21 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to TCU 3 for 1 yard (26-V.Scott).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 3
(10:45 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:40 - 1st) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.

TCU Horned Frogs
- Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:40 - 1st) 48-C.Legg kicks 61 yards from WVU 35 out of bounds at the TCU 4.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35
(10:40 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 45 for 10 yards (15-K.Martin29-S.Mahone).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 45
(10:25 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber pushed ob at WVU 48 for 7 yards (15-K.Martin).
Penalty
2 & 3 - TCU 48
(9:50 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to WVU 46 for 2 yards (90-B.Thrift). Penalty on TCU 69-C.McMillon Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 48. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 13 - TCU 42
(9:25 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Stephens.
No Gain
3 & 13 - TCU 42
(9:18 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
Punt
4 & 13 - TCU 42
(9:09 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 35 yards from TCU 42 to WVU 23 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 23
(9:01 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Campbell.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 23
(8:54 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 31 for 8 yards (12-J.Gladney).
No Gain
3 & 2 - WVU 31
(8:12 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 31 for no gain (94-C.Bethley).
Punt
4 & 2 - WVU 31
(7:37 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 44 yards from WVU 31 out of bounds at the TCU 25.

TCU Horned Frogs
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+64 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25
(7:28 - 1st) 4-T.Barber pushed ob at WVU 11 for 64 yards (28-K.Washington).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 11
(6:41 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to WVU 4 for 7 yards (23-T.Smith).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TCU 4
(6:00 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to WVU 2 for 2 yards (28-K.Washington56-D.Stills).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - TCU 2
(5:21 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:16 - 1st) 46-J.Song extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers
- Interception (2 plays, -13 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:16 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 62 yards from TCU 35 out of bounds at the WVU 3.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35
(5:16 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 38 for 3 yards (30-G.Wallow).
Int
2 & 7 - WVU 38
(4:45 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings INTERCEPTED by 24-J.Lewis at TCU 22. 24-J.Lewis to TCU 22 for no gain.

TCU Horned Frogs
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 22
(4:37 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 32 for 10 yards (11-N.Fortune34-S.Campbell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 32
(4:22 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at TCU 32 for no gain (23-T.Smith).
Penalty
2 & 10 - TCU 32
(3:50 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 62-D.Bolisomi False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 32. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 15 - TCU 27
(3:30 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 29 for 2 yards (91-R.Jones35-J.Chandler).
+7 YD
3 & 13 - TCU 29
(2:50 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 36 for 7 yards (34-S.Campbell).
Punt
4 & 6 - TCU 36
(2:18 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 45 yards from TCU 36 out of bounds at the WVU 19.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 19
(2:08 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 23 for 4 yards (27-A.Washington).
Penalty
2 & 6 - WVU 23
(1:36 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 72-K.Wickline False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 23. No Play.
Sack
2 & 11 - WVU 18
(1:15 - 1st) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 14 for -4 yards (40-P.Workman).
No Gain
3 & 15 - WVU 14
(0:34 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
Punt
4 & 15 - WVU 14
(0:27 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 56 yards from WVU 14. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 33 for 3 yards (19-N.Guzman).

TCU Horned Frogs
- FG (13 plays, 54 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 33
(0:13 - 1st) 4-T.Barber to TCU 38 for 5 yards (17-E.Loe50-J.Bartlett). Penalty on WVU 95-J.Jefferson Offside 5 yards enforced at TCU 33. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - TCU 38
(15:00 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 40 for 2 yards (17-E.Loe46-R.Donahue).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TCU 40
(14:28 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 42 for 2 yards (17-E.Loe).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TCU 42
(13:45 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 45 for 3 yards (95-J.Jefferson13-J.Pooler).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 45
(13:08 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles pushed ob at TCU 45 for no gain (17-E.Loe). Penalty on WVU 17-E.Loe Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TCU 45.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 40
(12:46 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor 12-D.Davis to WVU 35 for 7 yards (24-H.Bailey).
Penalty
2 & 5 - TCU 35
(12:07 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to WVU 28 for 7 yards (28-K.Washington). Penalty on TCU 47-J.Simpson Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 35. No Play.
+25 YD
2 & 15 - TCU 45
(11:39 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn to WVU 20 for 25 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 20
(11:20 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor pushed ob at WVU 7 for 13 yards (24-H.Bailey).
-1 YD
1 & 7 - TCU 7
(10:45 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to WVU 8 for -1 yard (15-K.Martin34-S.Campbell).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TCU 8
(10:05 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Lynn.
Penalty
3 & 8 - TCU 8
(10:00 - 2nd) Team penalty on TCU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WVU 8. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 13 - TCU 13
(10:00 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
Field Goal
4 & 13 - TCU 13
(9:54 - 2nd) 46-J.Song 30 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on WVU 11-N.Fortune Offside declined.

WVU Mountaineers
- FG (9 plays, 52 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:49 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(9:49 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Campbell.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 25
(9:44 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown pushed ob at WVU 41 for 16 yards (25-W.Harris).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 41
(9:13 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to TCU 38 for 21 yards (30-G.Wallow).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 38
(8:40 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 38
(8:31 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to TCU 35 for 3 yards (25-W.Harris).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 35
(7:58 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to TCU 26 for 9 yards (27-A.Washington).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 26
(7:28 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to TCU 23 for 3 yards (25-W.Harris).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 23
(6:48 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TCU 22 for 1 yard (26-V.Scott).
-1 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 22
(6:03 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to TCU 23 for -1 yard (30-G.Wallow).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - WVU 23
(5:23 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

TCU Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:18 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 59 yards from WVU 35. 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at TCU 24 for 18 yards (30-E.Staley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 24
(5:14 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 24
(5:10 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 30 for 6 yards (24-H.Bailey).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TCU 30
(4:26 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
Punt
4 & 4 - TCU 30
(4:20 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 41 yards from TCU 30 to WVU 29 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.

WVU Mountaineers
- Interception (9 plays, -2 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 29
(4:13 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 28 for -1 yard (32-O.Mathis).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - WVU 28
(3:34 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 38 for 10 yards (30-G.Wallow25-W.Harris).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 38
(2:53 - 2nd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 40 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 40
(2:27 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy pushed ob at WVU 46 for 6 yards (30-G.Wallow). Penalty on TCU 30-G.Wallow Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WVU 46.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 40
(2:27 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy pushed ob at WVU 46 for 6 yards (30-G.Wallow).
-3 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 46
(2:07 - 2nd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 43 for -3 yards (30-G.Wallow).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 43
(1:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to TCU 48 for 9 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 48
(1:00 - 2nd) 6-K.McKoy to TCU 43 for 5 yards (30-G.Wallow40-P.Workman).
Int
2 & 5 - WVU 43
(0:43 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James INTERCEPTED by 27-A.Washington at TCU 6. 27-A.Washington to TCU 6 for no gain.

TCU Horned Frogs
- Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 6
(0:43 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 10 for 4 yards (17-E.Loe50-J.Bartlett).

WVU Mountaineers
- Interception (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Song kicks 40 yards from TCU 35 to WVU 25 fair catch by 6-K.McKoy.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James pushed ob at WVU 34 for 9 yards (26-V.Scott).
+14 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 34
(14:31 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 48 for 14 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
Sack
1 & 10 - WVU 48
(13:53 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 45 for -3 yards FUMBLES (26-V.Scott). 53-C.McKivitz to WVU 45 for no gain.
Int
2 & 13 - WVU 45
(13:09 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Campbell INTERCEPTED by 27-A.Washington at TCU 25. 27-A.Washington to TCU 47 for 22 yards (18-S.Ryan).

TCU Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 47
(12:55 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at WVU 43 for 10 yards (24-H.Bailey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 43
(12:38 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Anderson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 43
(12:32 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 43
(12:26 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 43
(12:21 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 43 yards from WVU 43 to WVU End Zone. touchback.

WVU Mountaineers
- TD (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 20
(12:12 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 19 for -1 yard (7-T.Moehrig).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - WVU 19
(11:37 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 24 for 5 yards (27-A.Washington18-B.Wilson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - WVU 24
(11:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings.
Punt
4 & 6 - WVU 24
(10:50 - 3rd) 96-J.Growden punts 46 yards from WVU 24. 1-J.Reagor runs 70 yards for a touchdown.

TCU Horned Frogs
- Interception (9 plays, 36 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:32 - 3rd) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
Kickoff
(10:32 - 3rd) 46-J.Song kicks 40 yards from TCU 35 to WVU 25 fair catch by 6-K.McKoy.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 25
(10:32 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 25
(10:27 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 18-S.Ryan. 18-S.Ryan to WVU 40 for 15 yards (12-J.Gladney18-B.Wilson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 40
(9:46 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale to WVU 44 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 44
(9:13 - 3rd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 46 for 2 yards (18-B.Wilson32-O.Mathis).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TCU 46
(8:34 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
Punt
4 & 4 - TCU 46
(8:29 - 3rd) 96-J.Growden punts 37 yards from WVU 46 to the TCU 17 downed by 17-E.Loe.

WVU Mountaineers
- FG (4 plays, 40 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 17
(8:19 - 3rd) 4-T.Barber to TCU 22 for 5 yards (34-S.Campbell29-S.Mahone).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 22
(7:44 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 21 for -1 yard (56-D.Stills91-R.Jones).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 21
(7:03 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 27 for 6 yards (17-E.Loe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 27
(6:44 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 27 for no gain (34-S.Campbell35-J.Chandler).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 27
(6:03 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber pushed ob at TCU 36 for 9 yards (24-H.Bailey).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 36
(5:22 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 38 for 2 yards (56-D.Stills55-D.Stills).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 38
(4:45 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 41 for 3 yards (90-B.Thrift).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 41
(4:13 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
Int
3 & 7 - WVU 41
(4:06 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Lynn INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Mahone at TCU 50. 29-S.Mahone to TCU 47 for 3 yards (88-A.Lynn).

TCU Horned Frogs
- Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 47
(3:59 - 3rd) 6-K.McKoy pushed ob at TCU 11 for 36 yards (24-J.Lewis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 11
(3:21 - 3rd) 6-K.McKoy to TCU 10 for 1 yard (90-R.Blacklock).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 10
(2:49 - 3rd) 6-K.McKoy to TCU 9 for 1 yard (30-G.Wallow90-R.Blacklock).
+2 YD
3 & 8 - TCU 9
(2:10 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to TCU 7 for 2 yards (7-T.Moehrig27-A.Washington).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - TCU 7
(1:30 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:25 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 56 yards from WVU 35. 6-D.Anderson to TCU 19 for 10 yards (34-S.Campbell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 19
(1:18 - 3rd) Penalty on TCU 1-J.Reagor False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 19. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 15 - WVU 14
(1:18 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to TCU 28 for 14 yards (50-J.Bartlett).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 28
(0:39 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 27 for -1 yard (56-D.Stills23-T.Smith).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 27
(15:00 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 29 for 2 yards (56-D.Stills29-S.Mahone).
Sack
1 & 10 - WVU 29
(14:32 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 19 for -10 yards (91-R.Jones).
+11 YD
2 & 20 - WVU 19
(13:51 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 30 for 11 yards (29-S.Mahone).
No Gain
3 & 9 - WVU 30
(13:05 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Stephens.
Punt
4 & 9 - WVU 30
(12:59 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 32 yards from TCU 30 to WVU 38 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.

TCU Horned Frogs
- Punt (8 plays, 23 yards, 4:57 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 38
(12:51 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 40 for 2 yards (26-V.Scott94-C.Bethley).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 40
(12:15 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 18-S.Ryan. 18-S.Ryan to WVU 49 for 9 yards (24-J.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 49
(11:44 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 49
(11:36 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 47 for -2 yards (32-O.Mathis).
Penalty
3 & 12 - TCU 47
(10:58 - 4th) Penalty on TCU 90-R.Blacklock Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 47. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - TCU 48
(10:47 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to TCU 42 for 6 yards (18-B.Wilson).
Penalty
4 & 1 - TCU 42
(10:00 - 4th) Penalty on WVU 57-M.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 42. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - TCU 47
(10:00 - 4th) 96-J.Growden punts 45 yards from TCU 47 out of bounds at the TCU 2.

WVU Mountaineers
- TD (9 plays, 61 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 2
(9:52 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 1 for -1 yard (34-S.Campbell).
+11 YD
2 & 11 - WVU 1
(9:14 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor runs ob at TCU 12 for 11 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 12
(8:48 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 19 for 7 yards (35-J.Chandler).
-3 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 19
(8:07 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 16 for -3 yards (55-D.Stills).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 16
(7:24 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 24 for 8 yards (35-J.Chandler).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 24
(6:51 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 25 for 1 yard (91-R.Jones).
Sack
2 & 9 - WVU 25
(6:10 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 21 for -4 yards (34-S.Campbell).
+4 YD
3 & 13 - WVU 21
(5:23 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 25 for 4 yards (46-R.Donahue). Penalty on TCU 69-C.McMillon Chop block declined.
Punt
4 & 9 - WVU 25
(4:55 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 37 yards from TCU 25. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 39 for 1 yard (16-H.Ceasar).

TCU Horned Frogs
- Downs (8 plays, 13 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39
(4:47 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 41 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 41
(4:20 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 45 for 4 yards (18-B.Wilson).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - TCU 45
(3:48 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 48 for 3 yards (18-B.Wilson).
Penalty
4 & 1 - TCU 48
(3:09 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James. Penalty on TCU 27-A.Washington Pass interference 4 yards enforced at WVU 48. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 48
(3:04 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to TCU 50 for -2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
No Gain
2 & 12 - TCU 50
(2:34 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 88-I.Esdale.
Penalty
3 & 12 - TCU 50
(2:28 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 88-I.Esdale. Penalty on TCU 90-R.Blacklock Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TCU 50. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 35
(2:23 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Ryan.
+35 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 35
(2:18 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:10 - 4th) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers
- Downs (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:10 - 4th) 48-C.Legg kicks 63 yards from WVU 35. 1-J.Reagor pushed ob at TCU 20 for 18 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 20
(2:05 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WVU 20
(1:57 - 4th) Penalty on TCU 62-D.Bolisomi False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 20. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 15 - WVU 15
(1:57 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 28 for 13 yards (23-T.Smith).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 28
(1:34 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua pushed ob at TCU 33 for 5 yards (17-E.Loe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 33
(1:27 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 33
(1:19 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Stephens.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WVU 33
(1:16 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
No Gain
4 & 10 - WVU 33
(1:11 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 80-A.Davis.

TCU Horned Frogs
- Downs (6 plays, 13 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 33
(1:04 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to TCU 29 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 29
(0:59 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to TCU 27 for 2 yards (94-C.Bethley).
-4 YD
3 & 4 - TCU 27
(0:55 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to TCU 31 for -4 yards (40-P.Workman).
No Gain
4 & 8 - TCU 31
(0:51 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.

WVU Mountaineers
- End of Game (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 31
(0:46 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 49 for 18 yards (23-T.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 49
(0:36 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan spikes the ball at TCU 49 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 49
(0:37 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WVU 49
(0:31 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 80-A.Davis.
Penalty
4 & 10 - WVU 49
(0:27 - 4th) Penalty on TCU 68-A.McKinney False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 49. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 15 - WVU 44
(0:27 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.

TCU Horned Frogs

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 44
(0:20 - 4th) 2-J.Doege kneels at TCU 49 for -5 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:10
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
17
Touchdown 2:18
2-J.Doege complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
42
yds
02:37
pos
19
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:30
30-E.Staley 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
40
yds
02:29
pos
13
17
Point After TD 10:32
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 10:50
96-J.Growden punts 46 yards from WVU 24. 1-J.Reagor runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
4
yds
01:22
pos
10
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:23
30-E.Staley 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
52
yds
04:26
pos
10
10
Field Goal 9:54
46-J.Song 30 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on WVU 11-N.Fortune Offside declined.
13
plays
49
yds
00:00
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:16
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:21
33-S.Olonilua runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
02:12
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:40
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:45
2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
14
yds
01:09
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 17
Rushing 3 9
Passing 8 7
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-13 8-19
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 230 283
Total Plays 62 71
Avg Gain 3.7 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 86 153
Rush Attempts 27 34
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 4.5
Net Yards Passing 144 130
Comp. - Att. 20-35 15-37
Yards Per Pass 4.1 3.5
Penalties - Yards 4-30 10-69
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 2
Punts - Avg 5-45.6 6-38.8
Return Yards 43 141
Punts - Returns 1-1 2-73
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-46
Int. - Returns 2-42 3-22
Safeties 0 0
1234T
West Virginia 5-7 733720
TCU 5-7 737017
Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, Texas
 144 PASS YDS 130
86 RUSH YDS 153
230 TOTAL YDS 283
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 158 2 3 96.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 158 2 3 96.8
J. Doege 20/35 158 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 51 0
K. McKoy 9 51 0 36
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 47 0
L. Brown 15 47 0 14
T. Jackson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Jackson 1 1 0 1
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
J. Doege 2 -7 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 1
L. Brown 6 41 1 21
I. Esdale 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 1
I. Esdale 2 39 1 35
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
S. Ryan 3 34 0 15
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
S. James 3 14 0 9
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
K. McKoy 3 13 0 9
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Simmons 1 9 0 9
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Jennings 1 6 0 6
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
M. O'Laughlin 1 2 0 2
G. Campbell 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Campbell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Loe 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
E. Loe 6-0 0.0 0
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
S. Campbell 5-2 1.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
H. Bailey 5-0 0.0 0
K. Martin Jr. 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Martin Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Da. Stills 4-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
T. Smith 4-1 0.0 1
S. Mahone 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 0.0
S. Mahone 3-3 0.0 1
J. Chandler 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Chandler 3-2 0.0 0
R. Jones 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
R. Jones 3-1 1.0 0
K. Washington Jr. 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Washington Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
B. Thrift 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Thrift 1-0 0.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Donahue 1-1 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Da. Stills 1-1 0.0 0
J. Jefferson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jefferson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lindsay 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lindsay 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bartlett 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bartlett 1-1 0.0 0
N. Fortune 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Fortune 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pooler Jr. 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Pooler Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
E. Staley 2/2 40 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Growden 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.6 2
J. Growden 5 45.6 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Wade 38 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
D. Wade 1 1.0 1 0
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 144 0 2 64.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 144 0 2 64.2
M. Duggan 15/36 144 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 69 0
T. Barber 2 69 0 64
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
D. Anderson 10 31 0 10
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 30 1
S. Olonilua 14 30 1 7
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
M. Duggan 8 23 0 13
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Davis 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
J. Reagor 6 57 0 18
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
A. Lynn 1 25 0 25
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
T. Barber 3 20 0 9
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Davis 1 19 0 14
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Anderson 1 10 0 10
P. Wells 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
P. Wells 1 7 0 7
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
S. Olonilua 2 6 0 6
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Stephens Jr. 0 0 0 0
A. Davis 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Davis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
G. Wallow 12-0 0.0 0
V. Scott 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
V. Scott 5-0 1.0 0
T. Moehrig 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Moehrig 4-0 0.0 0
Wy. Harris 25 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Wy. Harris 4-1 0.0 0
B. Wilson 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Wilson 4-2 0.0 0
A. Washington 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
A. Washington 3-1 0.0 2
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Gladney 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lewis 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Lewis 2-0 0.0 1
C. Bethley 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Bethley 2-1 0.0 0
O. Mathis 32 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Mathis 2-1 0.0 0
P. Workman 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
P. Workman 2-1 1.0 0
R. Blacklock 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Blacklock 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Song 1/1 30 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sandy 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 38.8 1
J. Sandy 6 38.8 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 18 0
D. Anderson 2 14.0 18 0
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
J. Reagor 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 36.5 70 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 36.5 70 1
J. Reagor 2 36.5 70 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 TCU 14 1:09 4 14 TD
9:01 WVU 23 1:24 3 8 Punt
5:16 WVU 35 0:31 2 -13 INT
2:08 WVU 19 1:41 4 -5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:49 WVU 25 4:26 9 52 FG
4:13 WVU 29 3:30 9 -2 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WVU 25 1:51 4 22 INT
12:12 WVU 20 1:22 3 4 TD
10:32 WVU 25 2:03 5 21 Punt
3:59 TCU 47 2:29 4 40 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 WVU 38 2:51 7 15 Punt
4:47 WVU 39 2:37 9 61 TD
1:04 TCU 33 0:13 4 2 Downs
0:20 TCU 44 0:00 1 -5 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TCU 25 2:59 6 61 INT
10:40 TCU 35 1:31 5 7 Punt
7:28 TCU 25 2:12 4 75 TD
4:37 TCU 22 2:19 5 14 Punt
0:13 TCU 33 0:00 13 54 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:18 TCU 24 0:58 3 6 Punt
0:43 TCU 6 0:00 1 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 TCU 47 0:34 4 10 Punt
8:19 TCU 17 4:13 9 36 INT
1:25 TCU 19 0:46 7 11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:52 TCU 2 4:57 8 23 Punt
2:10 TCU 20 0:59 8 13 Downs
0:46 TCU 31 0:19 6 13 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores