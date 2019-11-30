|
|
|WAKE
|CUSE
Syracuse beats Wake Forest 39-30 in OT
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Trill Williams stole the ball from Wake Forest receiver Kendall Hinton and returned it 94 yards for a touchdown in overtime, and Syracuse beat Wake Forest 39-30 on Saturday.
Andre Szymt had given the Orange the lead in extra time with a 40-yard field goal and Williams sealed the victory when he wrestled the ball away from Hinton inside the 5 and raced down the left side untouched.
Szmyt's 49-yard field goal with 44 seconds left in the fourth broke a 27-all tie, but Nick Sciba connected for Wake Forest from 43 yards out with four seconds left to force overtime.
Syracuse (5-7, 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) got a 13-yard touchdown run up the middle by Moe Neal midway through the fourth quarter to break a 20-all tie. Clayton Welch set up the go-ahead score with a pair of 26-yard completions to Trishton Jackson, who finished with 10 catches for 111 yards.
The Demon Deacons (8-4, 4-4) tied it just over four minutes later on Sam Hartman's scoring pass to Hinton on fourth-and-goal from the 2.
Welch started at quarterback for Syracuse in place of injured Tommy DeVito, who was hurt in practice, and Welch gave the Orange an early boost. He threw touchdown passes of 12 yards to Jackson in the first quarter and a wide-open Luke Benson for 29 early in the second to stake Syracuse to a 17-3 lead.
When Welch was hit hard early in the third, DeVito relieved him and completed an 18-yard pass to Nykeim Johnson to set up the Orange at the Wake Forest 2. The Wake Forest defense stopped three straight running plays inside the 1 and Syracuse settled for Szmyt's 20-yard field goal.
Donovan Green's 75-yard catch-and-run on Wake Forest's next play from scrimmage knotted the score at 20-all late in the third.
Wake Forest starting quarterback Jamie Newman was 6 of 13 for 71 yards and an interception and rushed for 23 yards before getting shaken up in the second quarter and did not return. Sam Hartman took over and was intercepted twice before the break, but his 23-yard completion to Steven Claude set up Sciba's second field goal of the game as time expired.
Hartman, who finished 25 of 42 for 350 yards, hit Donavon Greene for 27 yards on the first possession of the second half and Cade Carney scored on a 19-yard run after a nice delay at the line as Wake Forest closed to within 17-13.
Welch was 21 of 36 for 234 yards passing.
MISTAKES, MISTAKES
The first half featured six turnovers, with Wake Forest suffering three interceptions and a lost fumble. The Orange gained a 10-3 lead in a first quarter that featured three turnovers in a span of just over four minutes. Orange sophomore safety Andre Cisco intercepted Newman at the Wake 37, his fifth pick of the season and 12th of his career, but that was negated when Welch was intercepted three plays later by Wake Forest defensive lineman Manny Walker. Syracuse got the ball right back when Cisco recovered a fumble by Newman and the Orange capitalized on Szmyt's 24-yard field goal. Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu had a key pick in the end zone, wrestling Hartman's throw from Waydale Jones with just over four minutes left in the second. Chris Fredrick's pick for the Orange was negated by an interception by Wake's Ja'Sir Taylor in the final minute before halftime and the Deacons capitalized with Sciba's second field goal.
AUTOMATIC NICK
Sciba entered the game with an NCAA record 32 straight field goals after hitting four last week against Duke. He gave the Demon Deacons a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter with a 43-yarder and kicked a season-long 45-yarder as time expired in the second. That made him a perfect 23 of 23 for the season, but the streak of 34 in a row ended when he missed a 48-yard attempt early in the fourth.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have a real threat with Newman, a redshirt junior who has three 400-yard games in his career, if he takes care of the ball, and a capable backup in Hartman.
Syracuse: The Orange began the season ranked No. 22 after finishing last season with 10 wins and a No. 15 ranking. Defense became an Achilles heel and defensive coordinator Brian Ward was fired after an embarrassing home loss to Boston College in early November. Coach Dino Babers said that will be addressed in the offseason.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest awaits bowl selection Sunday to find out which Tier 1 game it will play in.
Syracuse's season is over.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba kicks 63 yards from WF 35. 82-N.Johnson to SYR 33 for 31 yards (36-C.Carney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(14:54 - 1st) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 33(14:49 - 1st) 21-M.Neal to SYR 34 for 1 yard (45-R.Smenda).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 34(14:19 - 1st) 11-C.Welch sacked at SYR 32 for -2 yards. Penalty on SYR 60-M.Bergeron Holding declined. (30-J.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - CUSE 32(13:53 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther punts 51 yards from SYR 32 to WF 17 fair catch by 2-K.Hinton.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (9 plays, 58 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(13:45 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to WF 25 for 8 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAKE 25(13:22 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to WF 26 for 1 yard (94-A.Robinson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 26(12:41 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to WF 30 for 4 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(12:21 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to WF 38 for 8 yards (3-C.Fredrick46-L.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAKE 38(11:56 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 80-W.Jones. 80-W.Jones to WF 43 for 5 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(11:34 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal to SYR 27 for 30 yards (23-I.Melifonwu).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(11:14 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to SYR 24 for 3 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 24(10:51 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to SYR 25 for -1 yard (55-K.Coleman46-L.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 25(10:13 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 88-Z.Murphy.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 25(10:07 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (13 plays, 77 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:02 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba kicks 38 yards from WF 35. 89-A.Hackett to SYR 35 for 8 yards (21-E.Bassey30-J.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(9:57 - 1st) 11-C.Welch to SYR 40 for 5 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 40(9:40 - 1st) 11-C.Welch complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris to SYR 44 for 4 yards (48-C.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CUSE 44(9:19 - 1st) 11-C.Welch to SYR 47 for 3 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(9:01 - 1st) 21-M.Neal to WF 38 for 15 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(8:45 - 1st) 21-M.Neal to WF 26 for 12 yards (28-Z.Keith20-C.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 26(8:18 - 1st) 11-C.Welch complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson pushed ob at WF 20 for 6 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 20(7:51 - 1st) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Hackett.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 20(7:46 - 1st) 11-C.Welch complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to WF 14 for 6 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 14(7:24 - 1st) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 14(7:20 - 1st) 11-C.Welch complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 14(7:20 - 1st) 11-C.Welch complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris runs ob at WF 2 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 2 - CUSE 2(6:51 - 1st) 28-J.Howard to WF 1 for 1 yard (40-R.Bothroyd). Penalty on SYR 57-K.Jonathan Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 2. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 12 - CUSE 12(6:31 - 1st) 11-C.Welch complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:27 - 1st) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Interception (1 plays, 47 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:27 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(6:27 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton INTERCEPTED by 7-A.Cisco at WF 37. 7-A.Cisco to WF 28 for 9 yards (25-K.Walker).
CUSE
Orange
- Interception (3 plays, -80 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(6:19 - 1st) 28-J.Howard to WF 24 for 4 yards (13-M.Walker18-T.Rucker).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 24(5:48 - 1st) 28-J.Howard to WF 20 for 4 yards (30-J.Williams17-T.Redd).
|
Int
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 20(5:17 - 1st) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 13-M.Walker at WF 19. 13-M.Walker pushed ob at WF 22 for 3 yards (11-C.Welch). Penalty on WF 3-N.Greer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 22.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 7(5:08 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to WF 7 for no gain (6-T.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 7(4:44 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to WF 11 for 4 yards (57-K.Jonathan).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 11(4:08 - 1st) 12-J.Newman scrambles to WF 17 FUMBLES (46-L.Williams). 7-A.Cisco to WF 13 for no gain. Team penalty on WF Illegal shift declined.
CUSE
Orange
- FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 13(3:57 - 1st) 21-M.Neal to WF 6 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 6(3:31 - 1st) 21-M.Neal to WF 6 for no gain (40-R.Bothroyd30-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 6(3:07 - 1st) 11-C.Welch complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to WF 6 for no gain (30-J.Williams).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CUSE 6(2:23 - 1st) 91-A.Szmyt 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Downs (8 plays, 31 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:19 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:19 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to WF 26 for 1 yard (46-L.Williams13-M.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 26(1:50 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 80-W.Jones. 80-W.Jones to WF 34 for 8 yards (23-I.Melifonwu).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 34(1:31 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to WF 36 for 2 yards (13-M.Jones).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(1:07 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 49 for 13 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(0:51 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 36-C.Carney. 36-C.Carney to SYR 47 for 4 yards (46-L.Williams57-K.Jonathan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 47(0:29 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to SYR 47 for no gain (55-K.Coleman94-A.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 47(15:00 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to SYR 44 for 3 yards (46-L.Williams55-K.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - WAKE 44(14:33 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Freudenthal.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (5 plays, 56 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 44(14:30 - 2nd) 80-T.Harris pushed ob at WF 46 for 10 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 46(14:10 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch incomplete.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 46(14:04 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris to WF 28 for 18 yards (4-A.Henderson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(13:47 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris pushed ob at WF 29 for -1 yard (4-A.Henderson).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 11 - CUSE 29(13:24 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch complete to 87-L.Benson. 87-L.Benson runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:18 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:18 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(13:18 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker pushed ob at WF 37 for 12 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(12:58 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman scrambles to WF 39 for 2 yards (13-M.Jones85-J.Black).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 39(12:32 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to WF 38 for -1 yard (46-L.Williams).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 38(12:04 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 23-B.Chapman. 23-B.Chapman to WF 49 for 11 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(11:44 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to SYR 50 for 1 yard (98-M.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 50(11:19 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 50(11:14 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAKE 50(11:08 - 2nd) 8-D.Maggio punts 31 yards from SYR 50 to SYR 19 fair catch by 1-S.Riley.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 19(11:00 - 2nd) 28-J.Howard to SYR 17 for -2 yards (15-S.McCollum).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CUSE 17(10:35 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CUSE 17(10:30 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Howard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - CUSE 17(10:27 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 52 yards from SYR 17 to WF 31 fair catch by 2-K.Hinton.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(10:18 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 33 for 2 yards (13-M.Jones45-K.Ruff).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 33(9:59 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 33(9:52 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman sacked at WF 26 for -7 yards. Penalty on SYR 94-A.Robinson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 33. No Play. (46-L.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(9:33 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to WF 48 for no gain (46-L.Williams13-M.Jones).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 48(9:03 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman sacked at WF 42 for -6 yards. Penalty on WF 73-J.Benzinger Holding declined. (94-A.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - WAKE 42(8:50 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - WAKE 42(8:43 - 2nd) 8-D.Maggio punts 48 yards from WF 42 to SYR 10 fair catch by 1-S.Riley.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 10(8:35 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch scrambles to SYR 18 for 8 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CUSE 18(8:06 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch to SYR 15 for -3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - CUSE 15(8:02 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson runs ob at SYR 23 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(7:35 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 26 for 3 yards (20-C.Davis17-T.Redd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 26(6:58 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 26(6:52 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 63-E.Adams False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CUSE 21(6:52 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - CUSE 21(6:46 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 38 yards from SYR 21 to WF 41 fair catch by 2-K.Hinton. Penalty on SYR 46-L.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 41.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Interception (7 plays, -36 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(6:37 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 24-D.Greene. 24-D.Greene to SYR 23 for 21 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(6:18 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman to SYR 21 for 2 yards (7-A.Cisco94-A.Robinson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 21(5:55 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to SYR 19 for 2 yards (57-K.Jonathan94-A.Robinson).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 19(5:25 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to SYR 9 for 10 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - WAKE 9(4:58 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman to SYR 7 for 2 yards (9-E.Foster).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 7(4:35 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Greene.
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 7(4:30 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 80-W.Jones INTERCEPTED by 23-I.Melifonwu at SYR End Zone. 23-I.Melifonwu to SYR End Zone for no gain (80-W.Jones). touchback.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(4:23 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 29 for 9 yards (48-C.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 29(3:59 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 34 for 5 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(3:45 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 35 for 1 yard (45-R.Smenda).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 35(3:24 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch scrambles pushed ob at SYR 35 for no gain (9-C.Basham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 35(2:55 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - CUSE 35(2:48 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 40 yards from SYR 35 to WF 25 fair catch by 2-K.Hinton.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Interception (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:41 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 29 for 4 yards (7-A.Cisco94-A.Robinson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 29(2:05 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 34 for 5 yards (94-A.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 34(1:24 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 37 for 3 yards (46-L.Williams55-K.Coleman).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(1:17 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 80-W.Jones INTERCEPTED by 3-C.Fredrick at SYR 40. 3-C.Fredrick to WF 48 for 12 yards (25-K.Walker).
CUSE
Orange
- Interception (4 plays, -28 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(1:04 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 57-D.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at WF 48. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - CUSE 47(1:04 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch to SYR 45 for -2 yards (17-T.Redd45-R.Smenda).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - CUSE 45(0:58 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson runs ob at WF 46 for 9 yards.
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 46(0:55 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Riley INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Taylor at WF 24. 6-J.Taylor to WF 24 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Halftime (8 plays, 49 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(0:48 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 24-D.Greene. 24-D.Greene pushed ob at WF 30 for 6 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 30(0:43 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 24-D.Greene. 24-D.Greene pushed ob at WF 35 for 5 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(0:39 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-S.Claude. 5-S.Claude pushed ob at SYR 42 for 23 yards (7-A.Cisco).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(0:32 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Freudenthal.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 42(0:28 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to SYR 35 for 7 yards (13-M.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 35(0:20 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to SYR 27 for 8 yards (46-L.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(0:12 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman spikes the ball at SYR 27 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 27(0:10 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 27(0:07 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 63 yards from SYR 35 to WF 2 fair catch by 25-K.Walker.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to WF 30 for 5 yards (46-L.Williams). Penalty on SYR 46-L.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 30.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(14:45 - 3rd) 36-C.Carney to WF 48 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 48(14:25 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-S.Claude. 5-S.Claude pushed ob at SYR 44 for 8 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(14:11 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 24-D.Greene. 24-D.Greene to SYR 17 for 27 yards (6-T.Williams7-A.Cisco).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(13:48 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman to SYR 20 FUMBLES. 10-S.Hartman to SYR 19 for no gain.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 12 - WAKE 19(13:19 - 3rd) 36-C.Carney runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:11 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- FG (14 plays, 66 yards, 7:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:11 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 46 yards from WF 35. 5-C.Elmore to SYR 32 for 13 yards (34-Z.Ranson18-T.Rucker).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(13:06 - 3rd) 28-J.Howard to SYR 35 for 3 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 35(12:40 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to SYR 34 for -1 yard (30-J.Williams).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 34(12:07 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch to SYR 47 for 13 yards. Penalty on WF 18-T.Rucker Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 47.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(11:53 - 3rd) 28-J.Howard to WF 28 for 10 yards (90-S.Kamara45-R.Smenda).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(11:28 - 3rd) 28-J.Howard to WF 27 for 1 yard (72-T.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 27(10:57 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson pushed ob at WF 18 for 9 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 18(10:33 - 3rd) 28-J.Howard to WF 10 for 8 yards (21-E.Bassey18-T.Rucker).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - CUSE 10(9:54 - 3rd) 28-J.Howard to WF 6 for 4 yards (45-R.Smenda20-C.Davis). Penalty on SYR 68-A.Servais Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 10. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CUSE 20(9:38 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to WF 20 for no gain (30-J.Williams9-C.Basham).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 12 - CUSE 20(8:54 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 82-N.Johnson. 82-N.Johnson pushed ob at WF 2 for 18 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 2 - CUSE 2(8:18 - 3rd) Team penalty on WF 12 men in the huddle 1 yards enforced at WF 2. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - CUSE 1(8:11 - 3rd) 28-J.Howard to WF 1 for no gain (45-R.Smenda).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 1(7:39 - 3rd) 28-J.Howard to WF 1 for no gain (18-T.Rucker).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CUSE 1(6:41 - 3rd) 28-J.Howard to WF 2 for -1 yard (9-C.Basham30-J.Williams).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - CUSE 2(6:02 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:57 - 3rd) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(5:57 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 24-D.Greene. 24-D.Greene runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:45 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:45 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 49 yards from WF 35. 82-N.Johnson to SYR 36 for 20 yards (18-T.Rucker45-R.Smenda). Penalty on WF 24-D.Greene Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at SYR 36.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(5:45 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to WF 47 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 47(5:12 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito scrambles pushed ob at WF 45 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 45(4:34 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Hackett.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 45(4:27 - 3rd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 40 yards from WF 45 out of bounds at the WF 5. Team penalty on SYR Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WF 45. No Play.
CUSE
Orange
- Fumble (8 plays, 50 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - CUSE 50(4:19 - 3rd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 46 yards from WF 50 Downed at the WF 4.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 4(4:08 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 80-W.Jones.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 4(4:04 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 4(3:59 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-S.Claude. 5-S.Claude to WF 27 for 23 yards (34-E.Coley13-M.Jones).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(3:33 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 24-D.Greene. 24-D.Greene to WF 40 for 13 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(3:10 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal to WF 48 for 8 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CUSE 48(2:32 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to SYR 48 for 4 yards (8-A.Cordy7-A.Cisco).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(2:15 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Greene.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 48(2:09 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 48(2:05 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CUSE 48(2:01 - 3rd) 8-D.Maggio punts 37 yards from SYR 48 to SYR 11 fair catch by 1-S.Riley.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Missed FG (11 plays, 31 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 11(1:54 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to SYR 21 for 10 yards (20-C.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 21(1:38 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris to SYR 26 for 5 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 26(1:17 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch sacked at SYR 23 for -3 yards (41-J.Johns45-R.Smenda).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 23(0:27 - 3rd) Team penalty on SYR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SYR 23. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 13 - WAKE 18(0:22 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch complete to 21-M.Neal. 21-M.Neal pushed ob at SYR 37 for 19 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(15:00 - 4th) 28-J.Howard to SYR 48 for 11 yards (90-S.Kamara21-E.Bassey).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(14:31 - 4th) 28-J.Howard to WF 41 for 11 yards (21-E.Bassey18-T.Rucker).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(14:01 - 4th) 28-J.Howard to WF 39 FUMBLES (72-T.Williams). 18-T.Rucker to WF 39 for no gain.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(13:55 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Greene.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 39(13:50 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to WF 42 for 3 yards (94-A.Robinson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 42(13:14 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 23-B.Chapman. 23-B.Chapman to WF 50 for 8 yards (46-L.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(12:59 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman scrambles runs ob at SYR 47 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 47(12:33 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to SYR 44 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 44(12:21 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to SYR 26 for 18 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 26(11:54 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 26(11:48 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to SYR 20 for 6 yards (57-K.Jonathan6-T.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 20(11:25 - 4th) Penalty on WF 73-J.Benzinger False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 20. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 25(11:13 - 4th) Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CUSE 30(10:51 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Greene.
|
No Good
|
4 & 14 - CUSE 30(10:45 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(10:40 - 4th) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 30(10:34 - 4th) 11-C.Welch complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris pushed ob at SYR 29 for -1 yard (21-E.Bassey).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 11 - WAKE 29(10:13 - 4th) 11-C.Welch complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson pushed ob at WF 45 for 26 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(9:49 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to WF 41 for 4 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 41(9:26 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to WF 39 for 2 yards (40-R.Bothroyd41-J.Johns).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 39(8:48 - 4th) 11-C.Welch complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to WF 13 for 26 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(8:40 - 4th) 21-M.Neal runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:29 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- FG (11 plays, 46 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:29 - 4th) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(8:29 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to WF 31 for 6 yards (85-J.Black).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 31(8:01 - 4th) 25-K.Walker to WF 32 for 1 yard (85-J.Black13-M.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 32(7:21 - 4th) 25-K.Walker to WF 33 for 1 yard (55-K.Coleman94-A.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - CUSE 33(6:58 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to WF 33 for no gain (94-A.Robinson). Penalty on SYR 94-A.Robinson Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at WF 33.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(6:48 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 48(6:40 - 4th) 25-K.Walker pushed ob at SYR 43 for 9 yards (8-A.Cordy).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - CUSE 43(6:28 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman to SYR 33 for 10 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(6:08 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 24-D.Greene. 24-D.Greene to SYR 8 for 25 yards (13-M.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - CUSE 8(5:48 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 8(5:39 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to SYR 6 for 2 yards (7-A.Cisco30-J.Wallace).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 6(4:56 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to SYR 2 for 4 yards (13-M.Jones98-M.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - CUSE 2(4:16 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:12 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (8 plays, 50 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:12 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba kicks 59 yards from WF 35. 82-N.Johnson to SYR 23 for 17 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(4:12 - 4th) Penalty on SYR 82-N.Johnson Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at SYR 23. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 11(4:12 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to SYR 15 for 4 yards (90-S.Kamara).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 15(3:35 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to SYR 22 for 7 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(3:09 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to SYR 22 for no gain (30-J.Williams9-C.Basham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 22(2:39 - 4th) 11-C.Welch incomplete.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 22(2:33 - 4th) 11-C.Welch complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to SYR 33 for 11 yards (18-T.Rucker21-E.Bassey).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 33(2:03 - 4th) 11-C.Welch complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris to WF 34 for 33 yards (17-T.Redd).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 34(1:28 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to WF 25 for 9 yards (20-C.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 25(1:10 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to WF 25 for no gain. Penalty on SYR 5-C.Elmore Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 25. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 35(1:04 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to WF 32 for 3 yards (20-C.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 32(0:53 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to WF 31 for 1 yard (9-C.Basham95-D.Bergan).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WAKE 31(0:50 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
CUSE
Orange
- FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:44 - 4th) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(0:44 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-S.Claude. 5-S.Claude runs ob at WF 40 for 15 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(0:39 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton pushed ob at WF 45 for 5 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 45(0:33 - 4th) Penalty on WF 73-J.Benzinger False start 5 yards enforced at WF 45. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 40(0:33 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-S.Claude. 5-S.Claude to SYR 46 for 14 yards (7-A.Cisco30-J.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 46(0:23 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 46(0:19 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton runs ob at SYR 35 for 11 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(0:13 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton runs ob at SYR 29 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 29(0:08 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal to SYR 25 for 4 yards (9-E.Foster).
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(0:04 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- End of Game (4 plays, 20 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25( - 5) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25( - 5) 11-C.Welch complete to 21-M.Neal. 21-M.Neal to WF 22 for 3 yards (9-C.Basham45-R.Smenda).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 22( - 5) 11-C.Welch incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WAKE 22( - 5) 91-A.Szmyt 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
CUSE
Orange
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25( - 5) 25-K.Walker to SYR 22 for 3 yards (94-A.Robinson).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 22( - 5) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to SYR 10 for 12 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 10( - 5) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 10( - 5) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to SYR 5 FUMBLES (6-T.Williams). 6-T.Williams runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|25
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|21
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-20
|9-20
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|565
|438
|Total Plays
|100
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|180
|Rush Attempts
|44
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|414
|258
|Comp. - Att.
|31-56
|23-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-61
|12-122
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.7
|5-45.4
|Return Yards
|3
|110
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-89
|Int. - Returns
|2-3
|3-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|414
|PASS YDS
|258
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|180
|
|
|565
|TOTAL YDS
|438
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|25/42
|350
|2
|2
|
J. Newman 12 QB
|J. Newman
|6/13
|71
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|12
|54
|1
|19
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|10
|42
|0
|12
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|10
|32
|0
|12
|
J. Newman 12 QB
|J. Newman
|12
|23
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Greene 24 WR
|D. Greene
|7
|172
|1
|75
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|11
|88
|1
|18
|
S. Claude 5 WR
|S. Claude
|5
|83
|0
|23
|
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
|J. Freudenthal
|3
|42
|0
|30
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
W. Jones 80 WR
|W. Jones
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Z. Murphy 88 K
|Z. Murphy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Bassey 21 DB
|E. Bassey
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rucker 18 DB
|T. Rucker
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 20 DB
|C. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 90 DL
|S. Kamara
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Keith 28 DB
|Z. Keith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 45 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
C. Jones 48 LB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Henderson 4 DB
|A. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 41 DE
|J. Johns
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 15 DL
|S. McCollum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Williams 44 DL
|Ju. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|3/4
|45
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Maggio 8 P
|D. Maggio
|3
|38.7
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|20
|98
|1
|15
|
J. Howard 28 RB
|J. Howard
|13
|51
|0
|11
|
C. Welch 11 QB
|C. Welch
|9
|19
|0
|13
|
T. Harris 80 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jackson 86 WR
|T. Jackson
|10
|111
|1
|26
|
T. Harris 80 WR
|T. Harris
|7
|70
|0
|33
|
L. Benson 87 TE
|L. Benson
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|2
|22
|0
|19
|
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Howard 28 RB
|J. Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Riley 1 WR
|S. Riley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Fredrick 3 DB
|C. Fredrick
|10-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Williams 46 LB
|L. Williams
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 DL
|K. Coleman
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cisco 7 DB
|A. Cisco
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Robinson 94 DL
|A. Robinson
|6-5
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jones 13 LB
|M. Jones
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 57 DL
|K. Jonathan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 23 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Cordy 8 DB
|A. Cordy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Foster 9 DB
|E. Foster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 98 DL
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 23 RB
|A. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Coley 34 DB
|E. Coley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 30 LB
|J. Wallace
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ruff 45 DL
|K. Ruff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cole 25 DB
|A. Cole
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|4/4
|49
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 10 P
|S. Hofrichter
|5
|45.4
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|3
|22.7
|31
|0
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
C. Elmore 5 FB
|C. Elmore
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD