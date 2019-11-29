|
|
|IOWA
|NEB
Duncan’s late FG lifts No. 19 Iowa past Cornhuskers 27-24
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) It was cold and damp, Iowa had the ball at its 26 yard-line with 32 seconds left in regulation in a tie game, and the Hawkeyes’ offense hadn’t done much since the first quarter.
Instead of being content to play for overtime against border rival Nebraska, coach Kirk Ferentz went for the win Friday.
The Hawks got it when Keith Duncan kicked a 48-yard field goal with one second left, giving No. 19 Iowa a 27-24 victory over Nebraska that leaves the Cornhuskers out of the postseason for a third consecutive season.
“We thought we had a chance if we executed,” Ferentz said. “There���s some risk and reward involved there. We thought the reward outweighed the risk. At least we came out the right side this time.”
The Hawkeyes (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) beat the Huskers (5-7, 3-6) for a fifth straight year and second year in a row on a late field goal.
Duncan, who walked on to Iowa in 2016, had more to celebrate than just helping the Hawkeyes hold onto the Heroes Game trophy for at least another year. Ferentz announced after the game that he was giving Duncan a scholarship.
“The culmination of all these four years of hard work,” said Duncan, who also kicked a 49-yarder against the Huskers and now owns the Big Ten single-season record with 29. “These 12 weeks have been really hard for us, just working 100%. There’s been some setbacks, but we finished here. Team goals will lead to individual goals, and that’s where we are today.”
Iowa, which had its 14-point lead wiped out in the third quarter, got the ball back after forcing a Nebraska punt in the final minute. Nate Stanley had a long pass to Nico Ragaini overturned to incomplete on video review, but then completed a pair of 22-yard passes to Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Sam LaPorta to bring on the reliable Duncan.
The Huskers called two timeouts before Duncan drilled the winner down the middle and with plenty of distance.
“Every field goal I’m hungry for, especially in a situation like that with tough conditions,” Duncan said. “That’s why you become a kicker. You’ve got to be hungry and not scared.”
Nebraska, down 24-10 at half, tied it with back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter. Luke McCaffrey entered the game for a play in place of quarterback Adrian Martinez, rolled to his left and hit JD Spielman with a perfect 39-yard TD pass. The Huskers ran on 12 of 13 plays while covering 60 yards on their next drive, converting a fourth-and-6 before Wyatt Mazour ran in from 9 yards.
Smith-Marsette scored on a 45-yard on a reverse run and ran back a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and Tyler Goodson broke a 55-yard TD run as Iowa got out to its lead in the first half.
Iowa had 18 plays for 191 yards in the first quarter but just 131 yards on 38 plays for the remainder of the game. Iowa gained 11 yards in the second quarter and 7 in the third.
Stanley completed 11 of 24 passes for 99 yards, his lowest total since throwing for 86 against Maryland last year. Tyler Goodson ran 13 times for a season-high 116 yards.
The Huskers are in their longest bowl drought since 1955-61, but coach Scott Frost is encouraged by the progress the second half of the season.
“There’s a lot of things that needed to get fixed, and I think a lot of those have been addressed,” Frost said. “I think when you plant a seed, you don’t necessarily see sprouts right away. There’s a lot going on underneath the ground before you see things shooting out of it. I know a lot of things have gotten better.”
EPENESA’s BIG DAY
Preseason All-America defensive end A.J. Epenesa set career highs with 14 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
“You always love to win this game,” Epenesa said. “They joined the Big Ten not too long ago but it’s turned into a pretty hard-headed rivalry between the two of us. If it’s between whose corn is better, which team you like more or what state you’re from, there’s a lot of pride on both sides of this. When you can come out and win it, especially in other people’s stadium, it adds a little extra to it.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa: This was a hard-fought win for the Hawkeyes and one they’ll savor because it came against their border rival. Except for the big-play touchdowns, their offense continued to be middling.
Nebraska: The Huskers dropped to 0-6 against Top 25 opponents over two seasons under Frost.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Iowa will stay in the Top 25 thanks to Duncan’s late field goal.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-B.Pickering kicks 40 yards from NEB 35 to IOW 25 fair catch by 17-D.Young.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to IOW 37 for 12 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(14:32 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 42 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 42(13:55 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 42(13:50 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Cooper.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 42(13:50 - 1st) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 45 yards from IOW 42 Downed at the NEB 13.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 13(13:50 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 17 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 17(13:08 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 18 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEB 18(12:30 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 19 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NEB 19(11:46 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong punts 37 yards from NEB 19 to IOW 44 fair catch by 19-M.Cooper.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:04 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 40 yards from IOW 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(11:04 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 25(10:57 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 32 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 32(10:25 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 35 for 3 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(10:00 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 46 for 11 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 46(9:45 - 1st) Penalty on IOW 91-B.Reiff Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 46. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 39(9:45 - 1st) 10-J.Spielman incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Martinez.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 39(9:45 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NEB 39(9:36 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NEB 39(9:30 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong punts 35 yards from IOW 39 Downed at the IOW 4.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 4(9:21 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 3 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IOWA 3(8:35 - 1st) 28-T.Young to IOW 3 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - IOWA 3(7:50 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 10 for 7 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - IOWA 10(7:13 - 1st) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 27 yards from IOW 10 Downed at the IOW 37.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- FG (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(7:02 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to IOW 43 for -6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - NEB 43(6:22 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to IOW 43 for no gain.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 16 - NEB 43(5:41 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner to IOW 23 for 20 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 23(8:17 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to IOW 26 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NEB 26(4:49 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - NEB 26(4:43 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to IOW 24 for 2 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - NEB 24(4:05 - 1st) 35-M.Waldoch 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (2 plays, 63 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:03 - 1st) 32-B.Pickering kicks 46 yards from NEB 35. 17-D.Young to IOW 37 for 18 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(3:58 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 45 for 8 yards.
|
+55 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWA 45(3:17 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:08 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:08 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 40 yards from IOW 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(3:08 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to NEB 22 for -3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEB 22(2:43 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 29 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEB 29(2:20 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NEB 29(2:14 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong punts 43 yards from NEB 29 to IOW 28 fair catch by 19-M.Cooper.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- FG (12 plays, 41 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(2:06 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 28(1:59 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to IOW 37 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 37(1:59 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley to IOW 39 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(1:22 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 39(1:22 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 40 for 21 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(0:50 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to NEB 30 for 10 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(0:05 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to NEB 23 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 23(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to NEB 23 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWA 23(14:18 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley to NEB 19 for 4 yards.
|
-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 19(13:42 - 2nd) 3-T.Tracy to NEB 28 for -9 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 19 - IOWA 28(13:02 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 31 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 22 - IOWA 31(12:21 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to NEB 31 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 22 - IOWA 31(11:40 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:37 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 40 yards from IOW 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(11:37 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 21 for -4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEB 21(11:06 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 25 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 25(10:24 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 30 for 5 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NEB 30(9:48 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong punts 43 yards from NEB 30 to IOW 27 fair catch by 19-M.Cooper.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Interception (2 plays, 71 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 27(9:41 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 34 for 7 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 34(9:04 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette INTERCEPTED by 5-C.Taylor-Britt at IOW 38. 5-C.Taylor-Britt runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Interception (8 plays, -10 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(8:54 - 2nd) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(8:54 - 2nd) 32-B.Pickering kicks 60 yards from NEB 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:54 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(8:41 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(8:41 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to NEB 29 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 29(8:21 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 37 for 8 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(7:51 - 2nd) 37-W.Mazour to NEB 46 for 9 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 46(7:31 - 2nd) 37-W.Mazour to IOW 49 for 5 yards.
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(7:09 - 2nd) 37-W.Mazour to NEB 43 for -8 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - NEB 43(6:27 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to IOW 50 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEB 50(5:48 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to IOW 49 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NEB 49(5:13 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong punts 41 yards from IOW 49 out of bounds at the IOW 8.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 8(5:06 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 13 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 13(4:31 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 22 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(4:03 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 22 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 22(3:25 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 22(3:18 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWA 22(3:13 - 2nd) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 43 yards from IOW 22. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 35 for no gain.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(3:04 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 41 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 41(2:37 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to IOW 49 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(2:26 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to IOW 49 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NEB 49(1:57 - 2nd) Penalty on NEB 56-B.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at IOW 49. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - NEB 46(3:04 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to IOW 47 for 7 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEB 47(1:10 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to IOW 31 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 31(0:59 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to IOW 31 for no gain.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - NEB 31(0:53 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll INTERCEPTED by 28-J.Koerner at IOW 5. 28-J.Koerner to IOW 25 for 20 yards.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (3 plays, -13 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(0:41 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley kneels at IOW 23 for -2 yards.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35. 5-C.Taylor-Britt to NEB 15 for 15 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(14:56 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 19 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 19(14:29 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 23 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 23(14:02 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 26 for 3 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(13:41 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 40 for 14 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(13:25 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 43 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 43(13:00 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 37-W.Mazour.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 43(12:53 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 45 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 45(12:29 - 3rd) 98-I.Armstrong punts 40 yards from NEB 45 to IOW 15 fair catch by 19-M.Cooper. Penalty on IOW 35-B.Wade Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at NEB 45. No Play.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (6 plays, 59 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 50(12:22 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 46 for -4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NEB 46(11:50 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Mills.
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - NEB 46(11:43 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 37 for -9 yards (94-A.Epenesa).
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - NEB 37(11:05 - 3rd) 98-I.Armstrong punts 34 yards from NEB 37 out of bounds at the IOW 29.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(11:01 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 28 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IOWA 28(10:15 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - IOWA 28(10:11 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Goodson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - IOWA 28(10:06 - 3rd) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 31 yards from IOW 28 to NEB 41 fair catch by 10-J.Spielman.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (13 plays, 60 yards, 5:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(10:00 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 47 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NEB 47(9:32 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 47 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 47(8:57 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to IOW 44 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 44(8:37 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NEB 44(8:31 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 94-A.Epenesa Offside 5 yards enforced at IOW 44. No Play.
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 39(8:29 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:24 - 3rd) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:24 - 3rd) 32-B.Pickering kicks 48 yards from NEB 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 21 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(8:22 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 24 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 24(7:45 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 29 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 29(7:21 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 6-I.Smith-Marsette Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at IOW 29. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 16 - IOWA 15(6:44 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 10-M.Sargent. 10-M.Sargent to IOW 14 for -1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - IOWA 14(6:35 - 3rd) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 46 yards from IOW 14 Downed at the NEB 40.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 40(6:26 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 41 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 41(6:00 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 45 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEB 45(5:25 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to IOW 47 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(4:58 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to IOW 47 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 47(4:26 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to IOW 38 for 9 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 38(3:58 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to IOW 33 for 5 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 33(3:34 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to IOW 36 for -3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEB 36(2:57 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to IOW 31 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEB 31(2:25 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to IOW 29 for 2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 6 - NEB 29(1:45 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner to IOW 18 for 11 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 18(1:29 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to IOW 11 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEB 11(1:12 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to IOW 9 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 9(0:37 - 3rd) 37-W.Mazour runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:32 - 3rd) 35-M.Waldoch extra point is good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:32 - 3rd) 32-B.Pickering kicks 43 yards from NEB 35. 38-M.Pottebaum to IOW 32 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(0:28 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 32(0:21 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 33 for 1 yard.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWA 33(15:00 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to IOW 41 for 8 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 41(14:38 - 4th) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 50 yards from IOW 41 Downed at the NEB 9.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 9(14:26 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 14 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 14(13:57 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to NEB 16 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 16(13:16 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 17 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEB 17(12:42 - 4th) 98-I.Armstrong punts 28 yards from NEB 17 Downed at the NEB 45.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(12:36 - 4th) 28-T.Young to NEB 41 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 41(11:56 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 41(11:51 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley scrambles to NEB 39 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - IOWA 39(11:00 - 4th) Team penalty on IOW Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NEB 39. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - IOWA 44(10:00 - 4th) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 42 yards from NEB 44 Downed at the NEB 2.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 2(10:52 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to NEB 5 for 3 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 5(10:22 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to NEB 4 for -1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEB 4(9:44 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 11 for 7 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - NEB 11(9:17 - 4th) 98-I.Armstrong punts 42 yards from NEB 11 to IOW 47 fair catch by 19-M.Cooper.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Fumble (2 plays, 33 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(9:10 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NEB 46 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 46(8:27 - 4th) 28-T.Young to NEB 44 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 44(7:44 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley to NEB 38 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(7:05 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to NEB 36 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 36(6:29 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to NEB 33 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 33(5:47 - 4th) Penalty on IOW 68-L.Paulsen False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 33. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 38(5:23 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to NEB 34 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - IOWA 34(4:39 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley punts 34 yards from NEB 34 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 20(4:32 - 4th) Penalty on NEB 11-A.Allen False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 20. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEB 15(4:32 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to NEB 16 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NEB 16(4:02 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Williams.
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - NEB 16(3:56 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 13 for -3 yards (94-A.Epenesa).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - NEB 13(3:22 - 4th) 98-I.Armstrong punts 50 yards from NEB 13 out of bounds at the IOW 37.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- FG (6 plays, 81 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(2:32 - 4th) 37-W.Mazour to NEB 32 for 2 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 32(2:18 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 44 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(1:55 - 4th) 37-W.Mazour to NEB 45 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 45(1:14 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles to NEB 49 for 4 yards. Penalty on NEB 19-M.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 49.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - IOWA 34(0:50 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 35 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 19 - IOWA 35(0:45 - 4th) 37-W.Mazour to NEB 39 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - IOWA 39(0:41 - 4th) 98-I.Armstrong punts 35 yards from NEB 39 out of bounds at the IOW 26.
NEB
Cornhuskers
|Result
|Play
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(0:32 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to NEB 36 for 38 yards.
NEB
Cornhuskers
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(0:32 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 26(0:27 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 26(0:19 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 48 for 22 yards. Penalty on NEB 5-C.Taylor-Britt Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at IOW 48.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 26(0:19 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 48 for 22 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 48(0:13 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NEB 30 for 22 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 30(0:07 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley spikes the ball at NEB 30 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - NEB 30(0:06 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 55 yards from IOW 35. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 10 FUMBLES. 38-B.Belt to NEB 10 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|18
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|8-21
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|324
|270
|Total Plays
|56
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|225
|184
|Rush Attempts
|31
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|99
|86
|Comp. - Att.
|11-25
|12-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-49
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-39.8
|10-38.8
|Return Yards
|147
|50
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-127
|2-12
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|1-38
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|99
|PASS YDS
|86
|
|
|225
|RUSH YDS
|184
|
|
|324
|TOTAL YDS
|270
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|11/24
|99
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|13
|116
|1
|55
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|8
|55
|0
|30
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|45
|1
|45
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|4
|14
|0
|6
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|3
|37
|0
|22
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|3
|12
|0
|10
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Cooper 19 WR
|M. Cooper
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|2/2
|49
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Sleep-Dalton 22 P
|M. Sleep-Dalton
|7
|40.6
|3
|50
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|2
|49.5
|95
|0
|
D. Young 17 DB
|D. Young
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
M. Pottebaum 38 LB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|10/18
|50
|0
|1
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|1/1
|39
|1
|0
|
N. Vedral 16 QB
|N. Vedral
|1/3
|11
|0
|0
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|24
|94
|0
|14
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|21
|44
|0
|8
|
W. Mazour 37 RB
|W. Mazour
|7
|28
|1
|9
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|4
|34
|0
|16
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|3
|34
|1
|39
|
K. Warner 81 WR
|K. Warner
|2
|31
|0
|20
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|3
|1
|0
|4
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Mazour 37 RB
|W. Mazour
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 19 WR
|M. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Waldoch K
|M. Waldoch
|1/1
|41
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|10
|38.8
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
25APLST
TROY
48
13
4th 13:29 ESP+
-
SFLA
UCF
0
7
1st 0:52 ESPN
-
OHIO
AKRON
52
3
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
NILL
14
17
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MISSST
20
21
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
24
49
Final FOX
-
24VATECH
UVA
30
39
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
BALLST
27
41
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
BUFF
7
49
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
CMICH
7
49
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
EMICH
34
26
Final ESP+
-
17IOWA
NEB
27
24
Final BTN
-
MIZZOU
ARK
24
14
Final CBS
-
19CINCY
18MEMP
24
34
Final ABC
-
20BOISE
COLOST
31
24
Final CBSSN
-
WASHST
WASH
13
31
Final FOX
-
WVU
TCU
20
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
SALA
30
34
Final ESP+
-
IND
PURDUE
0
056.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
CSTCAR
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
NWEST
ILL
0
041.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
1OHIOST
13MICH
0
050 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
3CLEM
SC
0
050.5 O/U
+27
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TULSA
ECU
0
061 O/U
+5.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
4UGA
GATECH
0
046.5 O/U
+28
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
LVILLE
UK
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
FIU
MRSHL
0
049 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSS
-
WAKE
CUSE
0
068.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:30pm FSN
-
WYO
AF
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:00pm FCBK
-
NMEXST
LIB
0
065.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
ODU
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
WKY
0
046.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
NEVADA
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ATSN
-
RICE
UTEP
0
044 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
5BAMA
15AUBURN
0
049.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
9BAYLOR
KANSAS
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
LATECH
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
12WISC
8MINN
0
045.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UCONN
TEMPLE
0
048 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSS
-
BC
PITT
0
051.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
RUT
10PSU
0
050.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
USM
FAU
0
055 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
MIAMI
DUKE
0
044.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MD
MICHST
0
047.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
16ND
STNFRD
0
046.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
OREGST
14OREG
0
065.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
UTAHST
NMEX
0
063.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 4:00pm FCBK
-
UAB
NTEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm
-
VANDY
TENN
0
046 O/U
-22.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TULANE
SMU
0
070.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
GAST
GAS
0
057.5 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
23IOWAST
KSTATE
0
046.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TXAM
2LSU
0
064 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
HOU
0
058.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNC
NCST
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
6UTAH
0
049 O/U
-28
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
FSU
11FLA
0
054 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
LAMON
LALAF
0
070 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
7OKLA
21OKLAST
0
068.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
BYU
SDGST
0
039 O/U
+5.5
Sat 9:00pm CBSS
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
0
059.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
UCLA
0
050.5 O/U
+1
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
SJST
0
061 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
ARMY
HAWAII
0
054.5 O/U
-3
Sun 12:30am CBSS