Gee whiz: Peeing dog celebration costs Ole Miss in Egg Bowl
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Mississippi flushed away a golden chance at the Golden Egg.
Luke Logan missed a 35-yard extra point after Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore was penalized for celebrating a touchdown by crawling and pretending to urinate like a dog, and Mississippi State escaped with a 21-20 victory Thursday night in the 116th Egg Bowl.
''That's not who we are. We've been a disciplined team all year, and so just disappointed that happened,'' Rebels coach Matt Luke said. ''That's not who he is. Elijah is a good kid, and he just got caught up in the moment.''
Ole Miss (4-8, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) pulled within a point with 4 seconds remaining on Matt Corral's 2-yard pass to Moore, but Logan hooked the extra point after Moore cost the Rebels 15 yards. The extra yards also prevented Mississippi from going for a winning 2-point conversion.
The penalty was another in a long line of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls between these two teams in recent years, and oddly not even the first one featuring a player pretending to pee. Luke said he knew that as emotions flared in the annual rivalry game that showboating would need to be avoided.
''Absolutely,'' Luke said. ''We talked about it. We had five penalties. We just wanted to play a clean game. Nothing after the whistles or before the whistles was going to help us win the ballgame.''
Mississippi State (6-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) beat Ole Miss at home for the first since 2013, possibly saving second-year coach Joe Moorhead's job.
Moorhead was fiery in his defense of the job his staff has done with this team, overcoming a litany of academic suspensions and several injuries to key players.
''To me it was an exclamation point on the narrative that I'm not the right man for this job or this team, or that I can't coach in this league,'' Moorhead said. ''This is my school, my team, and this is my program. They'll have to drag my Yankee ass out of here.''
The teams combined for seven sacks and 17 tackles for loss, and Mississippi State won the turnover battle 3-1. The Bulldogs' Erroll Thompson had 11 tackles, one for a loss, a pass deflection and a forced fumble.
''Erroll's our team captain, you know, and he has the confidence of the team,'' Moorhead said. ''For him to play the way he did, and just the entire defense, it was a great team win.''
The Bulldogs scored two first-half touchdowns, the first on Nick Gibson's 27-yard run and the second on the next possession on quarterback Garrett Shrader's 1-yard run. Ole Miss responded with two touchdowns of its own, with J.R. Plumlee scoring on a 2-yard run and Jerrion Ealy on a 5-yarder to tie it at 14 at the half.
Midway through the third quarter, the Bulldogs sacked Plumlee three times on the same drive, the third forcing a fumble. Seven plays later, Shrader scored on a 5-yard run to put Mississippi State up 21-14.
After pulling Plumlee in favor of Corral, Ole Miss had two different red-zone opportunities in the fourth quarter. The other ended with a Marcus Murphy interception.
On the final drive of the game, Mississippi State committed three of its five total penalties and Ole Miss ran nine plays inside the 15 before eventually connecting for the touchdown.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ole Miss: The Rebels are young and continue to show signs of life under Luke, but inconsistent play and the lack of a clear offensive strategy are the biggest reasons they'll be sitting at home this bowl season.
Mississippi State: After a long season that fell well short of expectations, an emotional home win over a hated rival might just be enough to keep Moorhead from losing his job. But maybe not.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 61 yards from MIS 35. 32-B.Cole to MSST 31 for 27 yards (31-J.Jones1-L.Henry).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(14:55 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 26 for -5 yards (13-S.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - MISSST 26(14:30 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 29 for 3 yards (38-A.Robinson31-J.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MISSST 29(13:57 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Thomas.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 12 - MISSST 29(13:52 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 11-J.Landrews False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 29. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - MISSST 24(13:52 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 45 yards from MSST 24 to MIS 31 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
MISS
Rebels
- Fumble (5 plays, 38 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(13:45 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 43 for 12 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(13:22 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 43 for 14 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(13:05 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 42 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson5-C.Rivers).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 42(12:41 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MSST 33 for 9 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 33(12:19 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 31 FUMBLES (40-E.Thompson). 32-B.Cole to MSST 31 for no gain.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(12:11 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to MSST 32 for 1 yard (26-J.Julius).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 32(11:38 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 37 for 5 yards (28-J.Stanley38-A.Robinson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 37(10:54 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader sacked at MSST 35 for -2 yards (95-B.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MISSST 35(10:10 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 41 yards from MSST 35 to MIS 24 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 24(10:05 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 28 for 4 yards (32-B.Cole11-J.Landrews).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 28(9:35 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 30 for 2 yards (54-F.Lovett92-K.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MISS 30(9:04 - 1st) Penalty on MIS 11-D.Drummond False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MISS 25(8:44 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MISS 25(8:34 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 47 yards from MIS 25 out of bounds at the MSST 28.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (4 plays, 72 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(8:26 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 48 for 20 yards (24-D.Prince).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(8:05 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 50 for 2 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 50(7:21 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 82-F.Green. 82-F.Green to MIS 27 for 23 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(6:49 - 1st) 21-N.Gibson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:42 - 1st) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:42 - 1st) 48-S.Goodman kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(6:42 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 25(6:37 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 33 for 8 yards (11-J.Landrews7-M.Murphy).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 33(6:15 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 36 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 36(5:44 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 37 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 37(5:17 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 32 for -5 yards (10-L.Lewis).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 14 - MISS 32(4:47 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles to MIS 33 for 1 yard (11-J.Landrews).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MISS 33(4:10 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 41 yards from MIS 33 to MSST 26 fair catch by 2-D.Thomas.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (14 plays, 74 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(4:03 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 28 for 2 yards (31-J.Jones1-L.Henry).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 28(3:26 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry pushed ob at MSST 41 for 13 yards (5-J.Haynes). Penalty on MSST 63-L.Sharp Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 28. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 18 - MISSST 18(2:57 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 24 for 6 yards (40-J.Coatney).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 12 - MISSST 24(2:17 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader pushed ob at MSST 40 for 16 yards (28-J.Stanley).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(1:42 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 10-K.Thompson. 10-K.Thompson to MSST 48 for 8 yards (97-Q.Sheppard5-J.Haynes).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 48(1:08 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MIS 49 for 3 yards (40-J.Coatney17-W.Hibbler).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(0:34 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MIS 47 for 2 yards (38-A.Robinson95-B.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 47(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MIS 40 for 7 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 40(14:22 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 12 for 28 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 12(13:43 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 5 for 7 yards (97-Q.Sheppard).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 5(13:20 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 2 for 3 yards (95-B.Jones22-T.Tisdale).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MISSST 2(12:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 1 for 1 yard (1-L.Henry38-A.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 1(12:06 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 1 for no gain (10-J.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 1(11:27 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:27 - 2nd) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (10 plays, 81 yards, 5:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:22 - 2nd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 60 yards from MSST 35. 4-T.Knight to MIS 19 for 14 yards (34-S.Timbs4-J.Payton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 19(11:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 19 for no gain (11-J.Landrews).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 19(10:44 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 46 for 27 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(10:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 48 for 6 yards (32-B.Cole41-T.Washington).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISS 48(9:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MSST 50 for -2 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 50(9:07 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 5-D.Jackson. 5-D.Jackson to MSST 38 for 12 yards (38-F.Peters).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 38(8:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MSST 39 for -1 yard (7-M.Murphy).
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISS 39(7:53 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MSST 8 for 31 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - MISS 8(7:24 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 7 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson42-M.Spencer).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 7(7:00 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 2 for 5 yards (52-K.Jones42-M.Spencer).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 2(6:21 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:15 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Downs (8 plays, 28 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:15 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 61 yards from MIS 35. 32-B.Cole to MSST 21 for 17 yards (4-T.Knight).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 21(6:10 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Thomas.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 21(6:04 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 34 for 13 yards (24-D.Prince26-J.Julius).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(5:40 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams pushed ob at MSST 43 for 9 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 43(5:18 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 46 for 3 yards (22-T.Tisdale16-L.Knox).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(4:46 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 46(4:38 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 46(4:30 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 45 for -1 yard (21-A.Finley).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 11 - MISSST 45(3:52 - 2nd) 37-T.Day to MSST 49 for 4 yards (4-T.Knight35-D.Evans).
MISS
Rebels
- TD (11 plays, 52 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 49(3:44 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy pushed ob at MSST 30 for 19 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 30(3:11 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MSST 29 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MISS 29(2:38 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - MISS 29(2:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MSST 23 for 6 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 3 - MISS 23(2:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee runs ob at MSST 12 for 11 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 12(1:51 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MSST 5 for 7 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 5(1:21 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MSST 1 for 4 yards (6-W.Gay).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - MISS 1(1:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 1 for no gain (92-K.Jones). Team penalty on MIS Illegal formation 4 yards enforced at MSST 1. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - MISS 5(0:53 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 15-O.Cooley.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 5(0:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:34 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 62 yards from MSST 35. 4-T.Knight to MIS 13 for 10 yards (4-J.Payton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 13(14:56 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 15 for 2 yards (10-L.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISS 15(14:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee pushed ob at MIS 15 for no gain (3-C.Dantzler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISS 15(14:07 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISS 15(14:04 - 3rd) 96-M.Brown punts 37 yards from MIS 15 to the MSST 48 downed by 16-J.Jernigan.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(13:54 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 49 for 1 yard (40-J.Coatney).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 49(13:23 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry pushed ob at MIS 44 for 7 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 44(12:55 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MIS 46 for -2 yards (40-J.Coatney26-J.Julius).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 46(12:02 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 33 yards from MIS 46. 8-E.Moore to MIS 17 FUMBLES. 8-E.Moore to MIS 17 for no gain.
MISS
Rebels
- Fumble (11 plays, 43 yards, 4:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 17(11:54 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee pushed ob at MIS 24 for 7 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 24(11:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 28 for 4 yards (6-W.Gay).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 28(11:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 41 for 13 yards (92-K.Jones).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(10:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee sacked at MIS 35 for -6 yards (84-J.Crumedy).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - MISS 35(9:56 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 39 for 4 yards (5-C.Rivers).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - MISS 39(9:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 5-D.Jackson. 5-D.Jackson to MSST 49 for 12 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 49(9:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 5-D.Jackson. 5-D.Jackson to MSST 48 for 1 yard (13-T.Williams).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 48(8:34 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 34 for 14 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(8:07 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 33 for 1 yard (42-M.Spencer).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - MISS 33(7:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee sacked at MSST 38 for -5 yards (54-F.Lovett22-N.Pickering).
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - MISS 38(7:07 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee sacked at MSST 40 for -2 yards FUMBLES (5-C.Rivers). 6-W.Gay to MIS 43 FUMBLES. 6-W.Gay recovers at the MIS 40. 6-W.Gay to MIS 40 for no gain.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 40 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(6:54 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader sacked at MIS 42 for -2 yards (13-S.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISSST 42(6:15 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 38 for 4 yards (99-C.Wiley10-J.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 38(5:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 33 for 5 yards (99-C.Wiley).
|
+20 YD
|
4 & 3 - MISSST 33(4:57 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MIS 13 for 20 yards (24-D.Prince).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(4:26 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader to MIS 9 for 4 yards (13-S.Williams1-L.Henry).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 9(3:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 5 for 4 yards (1-L.Henry5-J.Haynes).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 5(3:30 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:24 - 3rd) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:24 - 3rd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 62 yards from MSST 35. 4-T.Knight to MIS 20 for 17 yards (38-F.Peters30-S.Kilby-Lane).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 20(3:19 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 28 for 8 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISS 28(2:53 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 34 for 6 yards (41-T.Washington).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(2:33 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 43 for 9 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 43(2:01 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 45 for 2 yards (10-K.Thompson90-L.Autry).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(1:35 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 47 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 47(1:15 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 47 for 6 yards (90-L.Autry10-L.Lewis).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 47(0:35 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 50 for -3 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISS 50(15:00 - 4th) 96-M.Brown punts 50 yards from MSST 50 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Fumble (6 plays, 47 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(14:49 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 50 for 30 yards (5-J.Haynes24-D.Prince).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(14:14 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 50 for no gain (10-J.Jones40-J.Coatney).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 50(13:37 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 4-J.Payton. 4-J.Payton to MIS 39 for 11 yards (10-J.Jones24-D.Prince).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(12:54 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MIS 36 for 3 yards (17-W.Hibbler13-S.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 36(12:08 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader to MIS 33 for 3 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 33(11:24 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader to MIS 33 FUMBLES (20-K.Smith). 40-J.Coatney to MIS 33 for no gain.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 33(11:14 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 32 for -1 yard (6-W.Gay).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISS 32(10:48 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 37 for 5 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 37(10:26 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles to MIS 40 for 3 yards (90-L.Autry32-B.Cole).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MISS 40(9:50 - 4th) 96-M.Brown punts 47 yards from MIS 40 to MSST 13 fair catch by 9-M.Dear.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(9:45 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 10 for -3 yards (13-S.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - MISSST 10(9:00 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 12 for 2 yards (99-C.Wiley5-J.Haynes).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 12(8:19 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 24 for 12 yards (38-A.Robinson).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 12(8:19 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 22 for 10 yards (38-A.Robinson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 22(7:40 - 4th) 37-T.Day punts 48 yards from MSST 22. 8-E.Moore to MIS 30 for no gain (7-M.Murphy).
MISS
Rebels
- Interception (4 plays, -18 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 30(7:30 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 42 for 12 yards (7-M.Murphy10-L.Lewis).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(7:08 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to MSST 20 for 38 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 20(6:35 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MSST 20 for no gain (92-K.Jones84-J.Crumedy).
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - MISS 20(6:15 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo INTERCEPTED by 7-M.Murphy at MSST 6. 7-M.Murphy to MSST 12 for 6 yards (7-J.Pellerin).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 12(6:10 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 28 for 16 yards (5-J.Haynes20-K.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(5:27 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 31 for 3 yards (1-L.Henry40-J.Coatney).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 31(4:42 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 39 for 8 yards (10-J.Jones1-L.Henry).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(4:00 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 42 for 3 yards (40-J.Coatney).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 42(3:13 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 47 for 5 yards (13-S.Williams1-L.Henry).
|
Sack
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 47(2:27 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader sacked at MSST 39 for -8 yards (10-J.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MISSST 39(2:18 - 4th) 37-T.Day punts 51 yards from MSST 39. 8-E.Moore to MIS 18 for 8 yards (67-P.Blackwell).
MISS
Rebels
- TD (18 plays, 67 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 18(2:06 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo pushed ob at MIS 27 for 9 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 27(2:01 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MIS 28 for 1 yard (6-W.Gay40-E.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 28(1:32 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 28(1:29 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pellerin.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MISS 28(1:23 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MIS 48 for 20 yards (11-J.Landrews). Penalty on MIS 55-B.Brown Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MIS 28. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 15 - MISS 23(1:03 - 4th) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 14 for -9 yards (92-K.Jones32-R.Rivers).
|
+57 YD
|
4 & 24 - MISS 14(0:59 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MSST 29 for 57 yards (38-F.Peters11-J.Landrews).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 29(0:46 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo. Penalty on MSST 32-B.Cole Roughing the passer 14 yards enforced at MSST 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 15(0:42 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 15(0:38 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 15(0:34 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo pushed ob at MSST 9 for 6 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - MISS 9(0:28 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 42-M.Spencer Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 9. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 4 - MISS 4(0:28 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pellerin. Penalty on MIS 67-A.Givens Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MSST 4. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - MISS 9(0:24 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore. Penalty on MSST 32-B.Cole Pass interference 7 yards enforced at MSST 9. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - MISS 2(0:20 - 4th) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MSST 2 for no gain (6-W.Gay5-C.Rivers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MISS 2(0:12 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pellerin.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 2(0:09 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 2(0:04 - 4th) Penalty on MIS 8-E.Moore Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSST 2. No Play.
|
Missed PAT
|(0:04 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is no good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|15
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|10
|4
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|384
|306
|Total Plays
|73
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|210
|Rush Attempts
|47
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|245
|96
|Comp. - Att.
|15-26
|10-14
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-34
|5-41
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.4
|5-43.6
|Return Yards
|53
|50
|Punts - Returns
|3-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-41
|2-44
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|245
|PASS YDS
|96
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|210
|
|
|384
|TOTAL YDS
|306
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|6/12
|124
|1
|1
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|9/14
|121
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|15
|82
|1
|14
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|18
|34
|1
|12
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|11
|31
|0
|14
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|3
|-8
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|2
|88
|0
|57
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|50
|0
|38
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|3
|35
|1
|27
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|3
|32
|0
|19
|
D. Jackson 5 WR
|D. Jackson
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
O. Cooley 15 TE
|O. Cooley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Pellerin 7 TE
|J. Pellerin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ja. Jones 10 LB
|Ja. Jones
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Coatney 40 DL
|J. Coatney
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Julius 26 DB
|J. Julius
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 24 DB
|D. Prince
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 38 DE
|A. Robinson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Henry 1 LB
|L. Henry
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 5 DB
|J. Haynes
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 99 LB
|C. Wiley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sheppard 97 LB
|Q. Sheppard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DL
|B. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Hibbler 17 LB
|W. Hibbler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DE
|T. Tisdale
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 28 DB
|J. Stanley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 4 WR
|T. Knight
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 31 DB
|Ja. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 35 LB
|D. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Knox 16 LB
|L. Knox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|5
|44.4
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Knight 4 WR
|T. Knight
|3
|13.7
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|3
|4.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|10/14
|108
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|27
|132
|0
|28
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|3
|57
|1
|30
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|12
|19
|2
|16
|
T. Day 37 P
|T. Day
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|4
|49
|0
|20
|
F. Green 82 TE
|F. Green
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Payton 4 WR
|J. Payton
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Thompson 10 QB
|K. Thompson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
I. Zuber 12 WR
|I. Zuber
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landrews 11 S
|J. Landrews
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 7 S
|M. Murphy
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cole II 32 S
|B. Cole II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Autry 90 DT
|L. Autry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Jones 92 DT
|Ke. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 5 DE
|C. Rivers
|2-3
|1.5
|0
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Peters 38 S
|F. Peters
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 54 DT
|F. Lovett
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Williams 13 CB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 41 LB
|T. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 84 DT
|J. Crumedy
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 10 QB
|K. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rivers 32 RB
|R. Rivers
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 37 P
|T. Day
|5
|43.6
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Cole II 32 S
|B. Cole II
|2
|22.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
