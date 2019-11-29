Drive Chart
Gee whiz: Peeing dog celebration costs Ole Miss in Egg Bowl

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Mississippi flushed away a golden chance at the Golden Egg.

Luke Logan missed a 35-yard extra point after Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore was penalized for celebrating a touchdown by crawling and pretending to urinate like a dog, and Mississippi State escaped with a 21-20 victory Thursday night in the 116th Egg Bowl.

''That's not who we are. We've been a disciplined team all year, and so just disappointed that happened,'' Rebels coach Matt Luke said. ''That's not who he is. Elijah is a good kid, and he just got caught up in the moment.''

Ole Miss (4-8, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) pulled within a point with 4 seconds remaining on Matt Corral's 2-yard pass to Moore, but Logan hooked the extra point after Moore cost the Rebels 15 yards. The extra yards also prevented Mississippi from going for a winning 2-point conversion.

The penalty was another in a long line of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls between these two teams in recent years, and oddly not even the first one featuring a player pretending to pee. Luke said he knew that as emotions flared in the annual rivalry game that showboating would need to be avoided.

''Absolutely,'' Luke said. ''We talked about it. We had five penalties. We just wanted to play a clean game. Nothing after the whistles or before the whistles was going to help us win the ballgame.''

Mississippi State (6-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) beat Ole Miss at home for the first since 2013, possibly saving second-year coach Joe Moorhead's job.

Moorhead was fiery in his defense of the job his staff has done with this team, overcoming a litany of academic suspensions and several injuries to key players.

''To me it was an exclamation point on the narrative that I'm not the right man for this job or this team, or that I can't coach in this league,'' Moorhead said. ''This is my school, my team, and this is my program. They'll have to drag my Yankee ass out of here.''

The teams combined for seven sacks and 17 tackles for loss, and Mississippi State won the turnover battle 3-1. The Bulldogs' Erroll Thompson had 11 tackles, one for a loss, a pass deflection and a forced fumble.

''Erroll's our team captain, you know, and he has the confidence of the team,'' Moorhead said. ''For him to play the way he did, and just the entire defense, it was a great team win.''

The Bulldogs scored two first-half touchdowns, the first on Nick Gibson's 27-yard run and the second on the next possession on quarterback Garrett Shrader's 1-yard run. Ole Miss responded with two touchdowns of its own, with J.R. Plumlee scoring on a 2-yard run and Jerrion Ealy on a 5-yarder to tie it at 14 at the half.

Midway through the third quarter, the Bulldogs sacked Plumlee three times on the same drive, the third forcing a fumble. Seven plays later, Shrader scored on a 5-yard run to put Mississippi State up 21-14.

After pulling Plumlee in favor of Corral, Ole Miss had two different red-zone opportunities in the fourth quarter. The other ended with a Marcus Murphy interception.

On the final drive of the game, Mississippi State committed three of its five total penalties and Ole Miss ran nine plays inside the 15 before eventually connecting for the touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ole Miss: The Rebels are young and continue to show signs of life under Luke, but inconsistent play and the lack of a clear offensive strategy are the biggest reasons they'll be sitting at home this bowl season.

Mississippi State: After a long season that fell well short of expectations, an emotional home win over a hated rival might just be enough to keep Moorhead from losing his job. But maybe not.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 61 yards from MIS 35. 32-B.Cole to MSST 31 for 27 yards (31-J.Jones1-L.Henry).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 31
(14:55 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 26 for -5 yards (13-S.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 15 - MISSST 26
(14:30 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 29 for 3 yards (38-A.Robinson31-J.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 12 - MISSST 29
(13:57 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Thomas.
Penalty
4 & 12 - MISSST 29
(13:52 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 11-J.Landrews False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 29. No Play.
Punt
4 & 17 - MISSST 24
(13:52 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 45 yards from MSST 24 to MIS 31 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.

MISS Rebels
- Fumble (5 plays, 38 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 31
(13:45 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 43 for 12 yards (7-M.Murphy).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 43
(13:22 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 43 for 14 yards (11-J.Landrews).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 43
(13:05 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 42 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson5-C.Rivers).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 42
(12:41 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MSST 33 for 9 yards (1-M.Emerson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 33
(12:19 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 31 FUMBLES (40-E.Thompson). 32-B.Cole to MSST 31 for no gain.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 31
(12:11 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to MSST 32 for 1 yard (26-J.Julius).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - MISSST 32
(11:38 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 37 for 5 yards (28-J.Stanley38-A.Robinson).
Sack
3 & 4 - MISSST 37
(10:54 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader sacked at MSST 35 for -2 yards (95-B.Jones).
Punt
4 & 6 - MISSST 35
(10:10 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 41 yards from MSST 35 to MIS 24 fair catch by 8-E.Moore.

MISS Rebels
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 24
(10:05 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 28 for 4 yards (32-B.Cole11-J.Landrews).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 28
(9:35 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 30 for 2 yards (54-F.Lovett92-K.Jones).
Penalty
3 & 4 - MISS 30
(9:04 - 1st) Penalty on MIS 11-D.Drummond False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 30. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MISS 25
(8:44 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
Punt
4 & 9 - MISS 25
(8:34 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 47 yards from MIS 25 out of bounds at the MSST 28.

MISSST Bulldogs
- TD (4 plays, 72 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 28
(8:26 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 48 for 20 yards (24-D.Prince).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48
(8:05 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 50 for 2 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
+23 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 50
(7:21 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 82-F.Green. 82-F.Green to MIS 27 for 23 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 27
(6:49 - 1st) 21-N.Gibson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:42 - 1st) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.

MISS Rebels
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:42 - 1st) 48-S.Goodman kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(6:42 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 25
(6:37 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 33 for 8 yards (11-J.Landrews7-M.Murphy).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 33
(6:15 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 36 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36
(5:44 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 37 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson).
-5 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 37
(5:17 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 32 for -5 yards (10-L.Lewis).
+1 YD
3 & 14 - MISS 32
(4:47 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles to MIS 33 for 1 yard (11-J.Landrews).
Punt
4 & 13 - MISS 33
(4:10 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 41 yards from MIS 33 to MSST 26 fair catch by 2-D.Thomas.

MISSST Bulldogs
- TD (14 plays, 74 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 26
(4:03 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 28 for 2 yards (31-J.Jones1-L.Henry).
Penalty
2 & 8 - MISSST 28
(3:26 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry pushed ob at MSST 41 for 13 yards (5-J.Haynes). Penalty on MSST 63-L.Sharp Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 28. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 18 - MISSST 18
(2:57 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 24 for 6 yards (40-J.Coatney).
+16 YD
3 & 12 - MISSST 24
(2:17 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader pushed ob at MSST 40 for 16 yards (28-J.Stanley).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 40
(1:42 - 1st) 6-G.Shrader complete to 10-K.Thompson. 10-K.Thompson to MSST 48 for 8 yards (97-Q.Sheppard5-J.Haynes).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 48
(1:08 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MIS 49 for 3 yards (40-J.Coatney17-W.Hibbler).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 49
(0:34 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MIS 47 for 2 yards (38-A.Robinson95-B.Jones).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 47
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MIS 40 for 7 yards (5-J.Haynes).
+28 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 40
(14:22 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 12 for 28 yards (26-J.Julius).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 12
(13:43 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 5 for 7 yards (97-Q.Sheppard).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 5
(13:20 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 2 for 3 yards (95-B.Jones22-T.Tisdale).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - MISSST 2
(12:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 1 for 1 yard (1-L.Henry38-A.Robinson).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MISSST 1
(12:06 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 1 for no gain (10-J.Jones).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 1
(11:27 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:27 - 2nd) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.

MISS Rebels
- TD (10 plays, 81 yards, 5:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:22 - 2nd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 60 yards from MSST 35. 4-T.Knight to MIS 19 for 14 yards (34-S.Timbs4-J.Payton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 19
(11:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 19 for no gain (11-J.Landrews).
+27 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 19
(10:44 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 46 for 27 yards (32-B.Cole).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46
(10:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 48 for 6 yards (32-B.Cole41-T.Washington).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 48
(9:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MSST 50 for -2 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
+12 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 50
(9:07 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 5-D.Jackson. 5-D.Jackson to MSST 38 for 12 yards (38-F.Peters).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 38
(8:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MSST 39 for -1 yard (7-M.Murphy).
+31 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 39
(7:53 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MSST 8 for 31 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
+1 YD
1 & 8 - MISS 8
(7:24 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 7 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson42-M.Spencer).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 7
(7:00 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 2 for 5 yards (52-K.Jones42-M.Spencer).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 2
(6:21 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:15 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Downs (8 plays, 28 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:15 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 61 yards from MIS 35. 32-B.Cole to MSST 21 for 17 yards (4-T.Knight).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 21
(6:10 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Thomas.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 21
(6:04 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 34 for 13 yards (24-D.Prince26-J.Julius).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 34
(5:40 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams pushed ob at MSST 43 for 9 yards (26-J.Julius).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - MISSST 43
(5:18 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 46 for 3 yards (22-T.Tisdale16-L.Knox).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 46
(4:46 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 46
(4:38 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry.
-1 YD
3 & 10 - MISSST 46
(4:30 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 45 for -1 yard (21-A.Finley).
+4 YD
4 & 11 - MISSST 45
(3:52 - 2nd) 37-T.Day to MSST 49 for 4 yards (4-T.Knight35-D.Evans).

MISS Rebels
- TD (11 plays, 52 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 49
(3:44 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy pushed ob at MSST 30 for 19 yards (7-M.Murphy).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30
(3:11 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MSST 29 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MISS 29
(2:38 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - MISS 29
(2:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MSST 23 for 6 yards (32-B.Cole).
+11 YD
4 & 3 - MISS 23
(2:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee runs ob at MSST 12 for 11 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 12
(1:51 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MSST 5 for 7 yards (40-E.Thompson).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 5
(1:21 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MSST 1 for 4 yards (6-W.Gay).
Penalty
1 & 1 - MISS 1
(1:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MSST 1 for no gain (92-K.Jones). Team penalty on MIS Illegal formation 4 yards enforced at MSST 1. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - MISS 5
(0:53 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 15-O.Cooley.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 5
(0:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:34 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:34 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 35 yards from MIS 35 to MSST 30 fair catch by 25-B.Cumbest.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30
(0:34 - 2nd) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 35 for 5 yards (97-Q.Sheppard5-J.Haynes).

MISS Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 62 yards from MSST 35. 4-T.Knight to MIS 13 for 10 yards (4-J.Payton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 13
(14:56 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 15 for 2 yards (10-L.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MISS 15
(14:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee pushed ob at MIS 15 for no gain (3-C.Dantzler).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MISS 15
(14:07 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
Punt
4 & 8 - MISS 15
(14:04 - 3rd) 96-M.Brown punts 37 yards from MIS 15 to the MSST 48 downed by 16-J.Jernigan.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48
(13:54 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 49 for 1 yard (40-J.Coatney).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - MISSST 49
(13:23 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry pushed ob at MIS 44 for 7 yards (20-K.Smith).
-2 YD
3 & 2 - MISSST 44
(12:55 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MIS 46 for -2 yards (40-J.Coatney26-J.Julius).
Punt
4 & 4 - MISSST 46
(12:02 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 33 yards from MIS 46. 8-E.Moore to MIS 17 FUMBLES. 8-E.Moore to MIS 17 for no gain.

MISS Rebels
- Fumble (11 plays, 43 yards, 4:47 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 17
(11:54 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee pushed ob at MIS 24 for 7 yards (11-J.Landrews).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 24
(11:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 28 for 4 yards (6-W.Gay).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 28
(11:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 41 for 13 yards (92-K.Jones).
Sack
1 & 10 - MISS 41
(10:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee sacked at MIS 35 for -6 yards (84-J.Crumedy).
+4 YD
2 & 16 - MISS 35
(9:56 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 39 for 4 yards (5-C.Rivers).
+12 YD
3 & 12 - MISS 39
(9:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 5-D.Jackson. 5-D.Jackson to MSST 49 for 12 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 49
(9:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 5-D.Jackson. 5-D.Jackson to MSST 48 for 1 yard (13-T.Williams).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 48
(8:34 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 34 for 14 yards (11-J.Landrews).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 34
(8:07 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 33 for 1 yard (42-M.Spencer).
Sack
2 & 9 - MISS 33
(7:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee sacked at MSST 38 for -5 yards (54-F.Lovett22-N.Pickering).
Sack
3 & 14 - MISS 38
(7:07 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee sacked at MSST 40 for -2 yards FUMBLES (5-C.Rivers). 6-W.Gay to MIS 43 FUMBLES. 6-W.Gay recovers at the MIS 40. 6-W.Gay to MIS 40 for no gain.

MISSST Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 40 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - MISSST 40
(6:54 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader sacked at MIS 42 for -2 yards (13-S.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - MISSST 42
(6:15 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 38 for 4 yards (99-C.Wiley10-J.Jones).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - MISSST 38
(5:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 33 for 5 yards (99-C.Wiley).
+20 YD
4 & 3 - MISSST 33
(4:57 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MIS 13 for 20 yards (24-D.Prince).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 13
(4:26 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader to MIS 9 for 4 yards (13-S.Williams1-L.Henry).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 9
(3:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MIS 5 for 4 yards (1-L.Henry5-J.Haynes).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - MISSST 5
(3:30 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:24 - 3rd) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.

MISS Rebels
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:24 - 3rd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 62 yards from MSST 35. 4-T.Knight to MIS 20 for 17 yards (38-F.Peters30-S.Kilby-Lane).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 20
(3:19 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 28 for 8 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 28
(2:53 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 34 for 6 yards (41-T.Washington).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 34
(2:33 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 43 for 9 yards (7-M.Murphy).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 43
(2:01 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 45 for 2 yards (10-K.Thompson90-L.Autry).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45
(1:35 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 47 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 47
(1:15 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 47 for 6 yards (90-L.Autry10-L.Lewis).
-3 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 47
(0:35 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MSST 50 for -3 yards (40-E.Thompson).
Punt
4 & 5 - MISS 50
(15:00 - 4th) 96-M.Brown punts 50 yards from MSST 50 to MSST End Zone. touchback.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Fumble (6 plays, 47 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
+30 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20
(14:49 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 50 for 30 yards (5-J.Haynes24-D.Prince).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 50
(14:14 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 50 for no gain (10-J.Jones40-J.Coatney).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 50
(13:37 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 4-J.Payton. 4-J.Payton to MIS 39 for 11 yards (10-J.Jones24-D.Prince).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39
(12:54 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MIS 36 for 3 yards (17-W.Hibbler13-S.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 36
(12:08 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader to MIS 33 for 3 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MISSST 33
(11:24 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader to MIS 33 FUMBLES (20-K.Smith). 40-J.Coatney to MIS 33 for no gain.

MISS Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 33
(11:14 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 32 for -1 yard (6-W.Gay).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 32
(10:48 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 37 for 5 yards (7-M.Murphy).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 37
(10:26 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles to MIS 40 for 3 yards (90-L.Autry32-B.Cole).
Punt
4 & 3 - MISS 40
(9:50 - 4th) 96-M.Brown punts 47 yards from MIS 40 to MSST 13 fair catch by 9-M.Dear.

MISSST Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 13
(9:45 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 10 for -3 yards (13-S.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - MISSST 10
(9:00 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 12 for 2 yards (99-C.Wiley5-J.Haynes).
+12 YD
3 & 11 - MISSST 12
(8:19 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 24 for 12 yards (38-A.Robinson).
+10 YD
3 & 11 - MISSST 12
(8:19 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 22 for 10 yards (38-A.Robinson).
Punt
4 & 1 - MISSST 22
(7:40 - 4th) 37-T.Day punts 48 yards from MSST 22. 8-E.Moore to MIS 30 for no gain (7-M.Murphy).

MISS Rebels
- Interception (4 plays, -18 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30
(7:30 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 42 for 12 yards (7-M.Murphy10-L.Lewis).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42
(7:08 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to MSST 20 for 38 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 20
(6:35 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MSST 20 for no gain (92-K.Jones84-J.Crumedy).
Int
2 & 10 - MISS 20
(6:15 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo INTERCEPTED by 7-M.Murphy at MSST 6. 7-M.Murphy to MSST 12 for 6 yards (7-J.Pellerin).

MISSST Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 12
(6:10 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 28 for 16 yards (5-J.Haynes20-K.Smith).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 28
(5:27 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 31 for 3 yards (1-L.Henry40-J.Coatney).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 31
(4:42 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 39 for 8 yards (10-J.Jones1-L.Henry).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39
(4:00 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 42 for 3 yards (40-J.Coatney).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 42
(3:13 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 47 for 5 yards (13-S.Williams1-L.Henry).
Sack
3 & 2 - MISSST 47
(2:27 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader sacked at MSST 39 for -8 yards (10-J.Jones).
Punt
4 & 10 - MISSST 39
(2:18 - 4th) 37-T.Day punts 51 yards from MSST 39. 8-E.Moore to MIS 18 for 8 yards (67-P.Blackwell).

MISS Rebels
- TD (18 plays, 67 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 18
(2:06 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo pushed ob at MIS 27 for 9 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 27
(2:01 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MIS 28 for 1 yard (6-W.Gay40-E.Thompson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 28
(1:32 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 28
(1:29 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pellerin.
Penalty
3 & 10 - MISS 28
(1:23 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MIS 48 for 20 yards (11-J.Landrews). Penalty on MIS 55-B.Brown Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MIS 28. No Play.
Sack
3 & 15 - MISS 23
(1:03 - 4th) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 14 for -9 yards (92-K.Jones32-R.Rivers).
+57 YD
4 & 24 - MISS 14
(0:59 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MSST 29 for 57 yards (38-F.Peters11-J.Landrews).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 29
(0:46 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo. Penalty on MSST 32-B.Cole Roughing the passer 14 yards enforced at MSST 29. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 15
(0:42 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 15
(0:38 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 15
(0:34 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo pushed ob at MSST 9 for 6 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
Penalty
4 & 4 - MISS 9
(0:28 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 42-M.Spencer Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 9. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 4 - MISS 4
(0:28 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pellerin. Penalty on MIS 67-A.Givens Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MSST 4. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 9 - MISS 9
(0:24 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore. Penalty on MSST 32-B.Cole Pass interference 7 yards enforced at MSST 9. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 2 - MISS 2
(0:20 - 4th) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MSST 2 for no gain (6-W.Gay5-C.Rivers).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MISS 2
(0:12 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pellerin.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 2
(0:09 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 2
(0:04 - 4th) Penalty on MIS 8-E.Moore Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSST 2. No Play.
Missed PAT
(0:04 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is no good.

MISSST Bulldogs
- End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:04 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 9 yards from MIS 35. 4-J.Payton to MIS 44 for no gain.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 44
(0:04 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader kneels at MIS 46 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:04
92-L.Logan extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
20
21
Touchdown 0:09
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
66
yds
02:02
pos
20
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:24
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 3:30
6-G.Shrader runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
40
yds
03:30
pos
14
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:34
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 0:40
9-J.Ealy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
56
yds
03:10
pos
13
14
Point After TD 6:15
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 6:21
10-J.Plumlee runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
81
yds
05:07
pos
6
14
Point After TD 11:22
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 11:27
6-G.Shrader runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
84
yds
03:29
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:42
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:49
21-N.Gibson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
72
yds
01:44
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 15
Rushing 10 11
Passing 10 4
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 5-14 4-12
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 384 306
Total Plays 73 58
Avg Gain 5.3 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 139 210
Rush Attempts 47 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 4.8
Net Yards Passing 245 96
Comp. - Att. 15-26 10-14
Yards Per Pass 9.4 6.9
Penalties - Yards 5-34 5-41
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-44.4 5-43.6
Return Yards 53 50
Punts - Returns 3-12 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-41 2-44
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-6
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ole Miss 4-8 0140620
Miss. State 6-6 777021
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, Mississippi
 245 PASS YDS 96
139 RUSH YDS 210
384 TOTAL YDS 306
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 124 1 1 147.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 124 1 1 147.6
M. Corral 6/12 124 1 1
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 121 0 0 136.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 121 0 0 136.9
J. Plumlee 9/14 121 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 82 1
J. Ealy 15 82 1 14
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 34 1
J. Plumlee 18 34 1 12
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 31 0
S. Conner 11 31 0 14
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -8 0
M. Corral 3 -8 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 88 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 88 0
B. Sanders 2 88 0 57
D. Drummond 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 50 0
D. Drummond 2 50 0 38
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 1
E. Moore 3 35 1 27
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
J. Ealy 3 32 0 19
D. Jackson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
D. Jackson 3 25 0 12
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Mingo 2 15 0 9
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Cooley 0 0 0 0
J. Pellerin 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Pellerin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ja. Jones 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
Ja. Jones 5-1 1.0 0
S. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
S. Williams 5-1 1.0 0
J. Coatney 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Coatney 5-2 0.0 0
J. Julius 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Julius 4-1 0.0 0
D. Prince 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Prince 3-2 0.0 0
A. Robinson 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Robinson 3-2 0.0 0
L. Henry 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
L. Henry 3-4 0.0 0
J. Haynes 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
J. Haynes 3-4 0.0 0
C. Wiley 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Wiley 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Sheppard 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Q. Sheppard 3-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
B. Jones 2-1 1.0 0
W. Hibbler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Hibbler 2-1 0.0 0
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
T. Tisdale 22 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Tisdale 2-1 0.0 0
J. Stanley 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Stanley 2-0 0.0 0
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hartsfield 1-0 0.0 0
T. Knight 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Knight 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
A. Finley 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Finley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Evans 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Evans 0-1 0.0 0
L. Knox 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Knox 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
L. Logan 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 44.4 1
M. Brown 5 44.4 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Knight 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 13.7 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.7 17 0
T. Knight 3 13.7 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 4.0 8 0
E. Moore 3 4.0 8 0
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Shrader 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 108 0 0 136.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 108 0 0 136.2
G. Shrader 10/14 108 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 132 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 132 0
K. Hill 27 132 0 28
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 57 1
N. Gibson 3 57 1 30
G. Shrader 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 19 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 19 2
G. Shrader 12 19 2 16
T. Day 37 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Day 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
D. Thomas 4 49 0 20
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
F. Green 1 23 0 23
J. Payton 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Payton 1 11 0 11
A. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Williams 1 9 0 9
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Thompson 1 8 0 8
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
S. Guidry 1 7 0 7
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Hill 1 1 0 1
I. Zuber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Zuber 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
E. Thompson 9-1 0.0 0
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
C. Dantzler 8-0 0.0 0
J. Landrews 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Landrews 6-2 0.0 0
M. Murphy 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
M. Murphy 6-1 0.0 1
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
W. Gay Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
B. Cole II 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Cole II 4-1 0.0 0
L. Autry 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Autry 2-1 0.0 0
Ke. Jones 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Ke. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
C. Rivers 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.5
C. Rivers 2-3 1.5 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Lewis 2-2 0.0 0
F. Peters 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Peters 2-0 0.0 0
F. Lovett 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
F. Lovett 1-1 0.5 0
T. Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
Ko. Jones 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
Ko. Jones 1-1 0.5 0
M. Spencer 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Spencer 1-2 0.0 0
T. Washington 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Washington 1-1 0.0 0
J. Crumedy 84 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Crumedy 1-1 1.0 0
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Emerson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Emerson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Rivers 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
R. Rivers 0-1 0.5 0
N. Pickering 22 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
N. Pickering 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
J. Christmann 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.6 2
T. Day 5 43.6 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Cole II 32 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 27 0
B. Cole II 2 22.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 MISS 31 1:26 5 38 Fumble
10:05 MISS 24 1:31 4 1 Punt
6:42 MISS 25 2:32 6 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:22 MISS 19 5:07 10 81 TD
3:44 MISSST 49 3:10 11 52 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISS 13 0:56 3 2 Punt
11:54 MISS 17 4:47 11 43 Fumble
3:24 MISS 20 2:49 7 30 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 MISS 33 1:24 3 7 Punt
7:30 MISS 30 1:15 4 -18 INT
2:06 MISS 18 2:02 18 67 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISSST 31 1:08 4 -7 Punt
12:11 MISSST 31 2:01 3 4 Punt
8:26 MISSST 28 1:44 4 72 TD
4:03 MISSST 26 3:29 14 74 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:15 MISSST 21 2:23 8 28 Downs
0:34 MISSST 30 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 MISSST 48 1:52 3 6 Fumble
6:54 MISS 40 3:30 7 40 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 MISSST 20 3:25 6 47 Fumble
9:45 MISSST 13 2:05 4 21 Punt
6:10 MISSST 12 3:52 6 27 Punt
0:04 MISS 44 0:00 1 -2 Game
