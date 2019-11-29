Drive Chart
Thomas, No. 22 Appalachian State rout Troy 48-13

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

TROY, Ala. (AP) Zac Thomas passed for 326 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth score to lead No. 22 Appalachian State to a 48-13 romp over Troy on Friday night in the regular-season finale.

The win assured the Mountaineers (11-1, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference) of hosting the league title game against Louisiana next Saturday.

Thomas, Darrynton Evans, Thomas Hennigan and others all delivered big plays for Appalachian State, which reached the end zone on each of its first five possessions against the Trojans (5-7, 3-5).

Thomas was 28-of-34 passing with his final attempt a 25-yard scoring strike to Evans to start the fourth quarter. He had a 12-yard touchdown run.

Evans also scored on runs of 52 and 9 yards and gained 82 yards. Hennigan gained 140 yards on 11 catches and Malik Williams caught two short touchdown passes.

Appalachian State led 34-13 at halftime. The Mountaineers had two apparent touchdown passes negated by penalties on the final drive before the half, which ended with an interception, but didn't punt until well into the third quarter.

The Trojans needed to win to become bowl eligible but fell behind 20-3 in the first 10 minutes.

Kaleb Barker passed for 281 yards with an interception, going 24 of 41. But the Trojans had just nine rushing yards entering the fourth and finished with 35.

THE TAKEAWAY

Appalachian State: Matched its own Sun Belt record of 11 wins in a season after going 11-2 in both 2015 and 2018. Went unbeaten on the road (6-0) for the first time since 1995. Converted its first 10 third-down tries.

Troy: Closed the regular season with blowout losses to the Sun Belt's two best teams, but this one was at least a better showing than the 53-3 loss to Louisiana. Fell to 2-22 against Top 25 teams.

SECOND CHANCE

Appalachian State defensive back Desmond Franklin bobbled and dropped a likely pick-six on one play near the goal line. On the next play he got another chance, scooping the ball out of the air after it was knocked from a receiver's grasp and returning it 20 yards to set up a touchdown.

PAT STREAK ENDS

The Mountaineers' Chandler Staton had made a Sun Belt-record 148 consecutive PATs before missing his first attempt of the game.

UP NEXT

Appalachian State hosts Louisiana on Dec. 7 in the Sun Belt championship game.

Troy's three-year bowl streak ends, and the Trojans must replace the senior Barker next season.

TROY Trojans
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 52 yards from APP 35. 24-T.Gibson to TRY 26 for 13 yards (31-N.Hampton).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 26
(14:55 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 39 for 13 yards (6-D.Franklin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 39
(14:42 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to TRY 39 for no gain (31-N.Hampton). Penalty on APP 59-J.Fehr Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 39. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46
(14:20 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to APP 42 for 4 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
Penalty
2 & 6 - TROY 42
(13:53 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 78-K.Kelley False start 5 yards enforced at APP 42. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 47
(13:42 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to APP 41 for 6 yards (20-N.Cook57-E.Diarrassouba).
+25 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 41
(13:18 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to APP 16 for 25 yards (6-D.Franklin).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 16
(13:00 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to APP 15 for 1 yard (31-N.Hampton).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 15
(12:29 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to APP 9 for 6 yards (7-J.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TROY 9
(12:12 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TROY 9
(12:06 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:01 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 30 yards from TRY 35. 88-H.Pearson to APP 37 for 2 yards (14-M.Murphy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 37
(11:56 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Watson.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 37
(11:48 - 1st) 11-J.Virgil to APP 39 for 2 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 39
(11:07 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 50 for 11 yards (8-T.Harris11-O.Fletcher).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 50
(10:39 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 44 for 6 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+44 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 44
(10:19 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(10:10 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is no good.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 39 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:10 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 24-T.Gibson to TRY 14 for 14 yards (33-J.Mitchell).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 14
(10:04 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 49 for 35 yards (3-S.Jolly).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 49
(9:45 - 1st) 33-T.Woolfolk to APP 48 for 3 yards (6-D.Franklin59-J.Fehr).
-4 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 48
(9:38 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 48 for -4 yards (31-N.Hampton).
Penalty
3 & 11 - TROY 48
(8:54 - 1st) 7-K.Barker sacked at APP 35 for 17 yards. Penalty on APP 59-J.Fehr Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 48. No Play. (59-J.Fehr).
Sack
3 & 11 - TROY 48
(8:54 - 1st) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 38 for -10 yards (59-J.Fehr).
Punt
4 & 21 - TROY 38
(8:42 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter punts 33 yards from TRY 38 to APP 29 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 29
(8:34 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 25 for -4 yards (5-W.Choloh).
+6 YD
2 & 14 - APLST 25
(8:00 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 31 for 6 yards (8-T.Harris).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 31
(7:24 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 41 for 10 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41
(7:01 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 48 for 7 yards (9-J.McDowell).
+52 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 48
(6:35 - 1st) 3-D.Evans runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:25 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- Interception (2 plays, 90 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:25 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 63 yards from APP 35 to TRY 2 fair catch by 24-T.Gibson.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 2
(6:25 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete.
Int
2 & 10 - TROY 2
(6:20 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Franklin at TRY 28. 6-D.Franklin to TRY 8 for 20 yards (69-J.Gaston).

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 8 - APLST 8
(6:08 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to TRY 5 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 5
(5:43 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:37 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:37 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to TRY 25 fair catch by 5-J.Daughtry-Frye.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(5:37 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 29 for 4 yards (6-D.Franklin). Penalty on APP 6-D.Franklin Offside 5 yards enforced at TRY 25. No Play.
Sack
1 & 5 - TROY 30
(5:20 - 1st) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 29 for -1 yard (31-N.Hampton).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 29
(4:51 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 35 for 6 yards (3-S.Jolly).
Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(4:28 - 1st) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 33 for -2 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
+31 YD
2 & 12 - TROY 33
(3:54 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to APP 36 for 31 yards (7-J.Thomas26-N.Ross).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(3:13 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles pushed ob at APP 32 for 4 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
+22 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 32
(2:48 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles to APP 10 for 22 yards (7-J.Thomas26-N.Ross).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 10
(2:25 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 1 for 9 yards (26-N.Ross).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TROY 1
(1:58 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to APP 1 for no gain (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 1
(1:18 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:13 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:13 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to APP 25 fair catch by 3-D.Evans.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(1:13 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 36 for 11 yards (30-J.Hines).
Penalty
1 & 10 - APLST 36
(0:51 - 1st) Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at APP 36. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - APLST 31
(0:51 - 1st) 11-J.Virgil to APP 31 for no gain (22-K.Nixon2-C.Martial).
No Gain
2 & 15 - APLST 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Evans.
+43 YD
3 & 15 - APLST 31
(14:54 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 26 for 43 yards (8-T.Harris).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 26
(14:37 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 14 for 12 yards (9-J.McDowell22-K.Nixon).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 14
(14:03 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 12 for 2 yards (48-M.Webb5-W.Choloh).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 12
(13:27 - 2nd) 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 8 for 4 yards (11-O.Fletcher2-C.Martial).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 8
(13:47 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:47 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:40 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to TRY 25 fair catch by 5-J.Daughtry-Frye.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(12:40 - 2nd) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 28 for 3 yards (91-T.Dawkins20-N.Cook).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 28
(12:10 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
Sack
3 & 7 - TROY 28
(12:05 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 18 for -10 yards (52-D.Jackson).
Punt
4 & 17 - TROY 18
(11:30 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 38 yards from TRY 18 to APP 44 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 44
(11:18 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 49 for 5 yards (2-C.Martial).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 49
(10:51 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-K.Watson. 13-K.Watson to TRY 40 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 40
(10:22 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Watson.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 40
(10:14 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 33 for 7 yards (2-C.Martial).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 33
(9:31 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 24 for 9 yards (11-O.Fletcher16-J.Dunmore).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 24
(9:12 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 9 for 15 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - APLST 9
(8:59 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:49 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- FG (12 plays, 53 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:49 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
-16 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(8:49 - 2nd) to TRY 9 for -16 yards.
+24 YD
2 & 26 - TROY 9
(8:16 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 33 for 24 yards (48-D.Taylor).
+30 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 33
(7:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to APP 37 for 30 yards (3-D.Evans).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(7:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to APP 28 for 9 yards (26-N.Ross).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TROY 28
(7:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 28
(7:17 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 29 for -1 yard (45-T.Cobb).
Penalty
4 & 2 - TROY 29
(6:27 - 2nd) Penalty on TRY 78-K.Kelley False start 5 yards enforced at APP 29. No Play.
+17 YD
4 & 7 - TROY 34
(6:08 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to APP 17 for 17 yards (6-D.Franklin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 17
(5:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TROY 17
(5:50 - 2nd) Penalty on TRY 6-K.McClain False start 5 yards enforced at APP 17. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - TROY 22
(5:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
No Gain
3 & 15 - TROY 22
(5:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
Field Goal
4 & 15 - TROY 22
(5:40 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

APLST Mountaineers
- Interception (15 plays, -14 yards, 5:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:33 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 43 yards from TRY 35. 3-D.Evans to APP 30 for 8 yards (4-C.Slocum).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 30
(5:28 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 36 for 6 yards (2-C.Martial).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 36
(5:11 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 38 for 2 yards (19-D.Pettus).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 38
(4:32 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 40 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial19-D.Pettus).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40
(3:58 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to TRY 43 for 17 yards (19-D.Pettus).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43
(3:43 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 40 for 3 yards (30-J.Hines).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 40
(3:28 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 35 for 5 yards (19-D.Pettus7-K.Robertson).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 35
(2:46 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to TRY 29 for 6 yards (19-D.Pettus).
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 29
(2:28 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Watson.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 29
(2:21 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 17 for 12 yards (49-A.Showers19-D.Pettus).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 17
(2:01 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 13 for 4 yards (2-C.Martial).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 13
(1:28 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 6 for 7 yards (49-A.Showers8-T.Harris).
+1 YD
1 & 6 - APLST 6
(1:07 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 5 for 1 yard (58-T.Mathis2-C.Martial).
Penalty
2 & 5 - APLST 5
(0:37 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on APP 5-T.Hennigan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TRY 5. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 20 - APLST 20
(0:31 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 20 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on APP Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at TRY 20. No Play.
Int
2 & 25 - APLST 25
(0:27 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-K.Nixon at TRY 1. 22-K.Nixon to TRY 16 for 15 yards (5-T.Hennigan).

TROY Trojans
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 16
(0:14 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 21 for 5 yards (26-M.Williams59-J.Fehr).

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 5:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to APP 25 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 30 for 5 yards (7-K.Robertson).
-3 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 30
(14:34 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to APP 27 for -3 yards (2-C.Martial).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 27
(13:50 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 36 for 9 yards (22-K.Nixon).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 36
(13:10 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to TRY 44 for 20 yards (19-D.Pettus).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 44
(12:55 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 31 for 13 yards (29-O.Lacey).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 31
(12:42 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 20 for 11 yards (29-O.Lacey).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20
(12:30 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 19 for 1 yard (31-A.Smiley).
Penalty
2 & 9 - APLST 19
(11:57 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 10 for 9 yards (7-K.Robertson). Penalty on APP 88-H.Pearson Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TRY 19. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 14 - APLST 24
(11:25 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 21 for 3 yards (49-A.Showers).
+11 YD
3 & 11 - APLST 21
(11:19 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 10 for 11 yards (4-C.Slocum2-C.Martial).
Penalty
1 & 10 - APLST 10
(10:45 - 3rd) Penalty on TRY 5-W.Choloh Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at TRY 10. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - APLST 5
(10:40 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to TRY 3 for 2 yards (22-K.Nixon35-J.Woods).
-3 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 3
(9:55 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 6 for -3 yards (35-J.Woods94-T.Sailo).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 6
(9:19 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:14 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:14 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(9:14 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 26 for 1 yard (52-D.Jackson48-D.Taylor).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 26
(8:45 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 37 for 11 yards (6-D.Franklin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(8:32 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 37
(8:29 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 38 for 1 yard (8-S.Jean-Charles).
No Gain
3 & 9 - TROY 38
(8:02 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 38
(7:55 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 28 yards from TRY 38 Downed at the APP 34.

APLST Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 34
(7:45 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 36 for 2 yards (19-D.Pettus).
Penalty
2 & 8 - APLST 36
(7:17 - 3rd) Penalty on APP 75-V.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at APP 36. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 13 - APLST 31
(7:10 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 34 for 3 yards (30-J.Hines).
+9 YD
3 & 10 - APLST 34
(6:33 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-K.Watson. 13-K.Watson to APP 43 for 9 yards (29-O.Lacey).
Punt
4 & 1 - APLST 43
(5:55 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 53 yards from APP 43 to the TRY 4 downed by 19-M.Price.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 4
(5:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 17 for 13 yards (20-N.Cook).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 17
(5:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 17
(5:21 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 20 for 3 yards (2-W.Edwards).
No Gain
3 & 7 - TROY 20
(4:53 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
Punt
4 & 7 - TROY 20
(4:43 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 49 yards from TRY 20 to the APP 31 downed by 12-S.Jones.

APLST Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 31
(4:32 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 32 for 1 yard (22-K.Nixon).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 32
(3:59 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 38 for 6 yards (2-C.Martial).
No Gain
3 & 3 - APLST 38
(3:11 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Evans.
Punt
4 & 3 - APLST 38
(3:06 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 44 yards from APP 38 to TRY 18 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.

TROY Trojans
- Downs (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 18
(3:01 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TRY 20 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson59-J.Fehr).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 20
(2:29 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 30 for 10 yards (12-S.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 30
(2:12 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 30
(2:05 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 30
(1:56 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 37 for 7 yards.
No Gain
4 & 3 - TROY 37
(1:37 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Letton.

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 37
(1:30 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 30 for 7 yards (18-R.Steward).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 30
(0:58 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to TRY 25 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(0:21 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 25 for no gain (20-J.Hayes90-E.Griffin).
+25 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 25
(15:00 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:54 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- Downs (10 plays, 73 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:54 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 63 yards from APP 35. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 21 for 19 yards (19-M.Price).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 21
(14:47 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 33 for 12 yards (12-S.Jones).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(14:31 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TRY 44 for 11 yards (13-K.Smith).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 44
(14:18 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to APP 44 for 12 yards. Penalty on APP 6-D.Franklin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 44.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 44
(14:18 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to APP 44 for 12 yards (6-D.Franklin31-N.Hampton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 44
(14:04 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger. Penalty on APP 13-K.Smith Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 44. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29
(13:56 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to APP 30 for -1 yard (40-L.Doublin).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TROY 30
(13:32 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Eafford.
Penalty
3 & 11 - TROY 30
(13:29 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Penalty on APP 29-B.Harrington Offside 5 yards enforced at APP 30. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 25
(13:22 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
+4 YD
4 & 6 - TROY 25
(13:14 - 4th) 7-K.Barker scrambles to APP 21 for 4 yards (51-T.Bird).

APLST Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 21
(13:01 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to APP 22 for 1 yard (30-J.Hines).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 22
(12:19 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington runs ob at APP 37 for 15 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 37
(12:00 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 35 for -2 yards (2-C.Martial).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - APLST 35
(10:50 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 37 for 2 yards (19-D.Pettus).
+2 YD
3 & 10 - APLST 37
(10:05 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman complete to 22-R.Anderson. 22-R.Anderson to APP 39 for 2 yards (29-O.Lacey).
Punt
4 & 8 - APLST 39
(9:16 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 44 yards from APP 39 to TRY 17 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.

TROY Trojans
- Interception (11 plays, -5 yards, 5:11 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 17
(9:06 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 27 for 10 yards (12-S.Jones11-J.Level).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27
(8:36 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to TRY 28 for 1 yard.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 28
(8:00 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to TRY 35 for 7 yards (48-D.Taylor).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 35
(7:34 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to TRY 37 for 2 yards (33-J.Mitchell10-T.Frizzell).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(7:06 - 4th) 19-K.Young complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 48 for 11 yards (28-K.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 48
(6:29 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 48 for no gain (40-L.Doublin46-C.Washington).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 48
(5:51 - 4th) 19-K.Young complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 49 for 1 yard (13-K.Smith).
+11 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 49
(5:06 - 4th) 19-K.Young complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk to APP 40 for 11 yards (11-J.Level10-T.Frizzell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 40
(4:30 - 4th) 19-K.Young incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Gibson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 40
(4:30 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 40 for no gain (40-L.Doublin).
Int
3 & 10 - TROY 40
(3:55 - 4th) 19-K.Young incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger INTERCEPTED by 2-W.Edwards at APP 12. 2-W.Edwards to APP 12 for no gain.

APLST Mountaineers
- End of Game (5 plays, 28 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 12
(3:46 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 18 for 6 yards (4-C.Slocum58-T.Mathis).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 18
(3:05 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 26 for 8 yards (31-A.Smiley18-R.Steward).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 26
(2:19 - 4th) 27-N.Clark to APP 30 for 4 yards (35-C.Willis).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 30
(1:28 - 4th) 27-N.Clark to APP 36 for 6 yards (14-M.Murphy7-K.Robertson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 36
(0:40 - 4th) 9-J.Gibbs to APP 40 for 4 yards (18-R.Steward).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:54
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
13
Touchdown 15:00
12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
37
yds
01:09
pos
47
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:14
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
13
Touchdown 9:19
12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
05:46
pos
40
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:40
98-T.Sumpter 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
63
yds
03:09
pos
34
13
Point After TD 8:49
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
10
Touchdown 8:59
3-D.Evans runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
56
yds
02:29
pos
33
10
Point After TD 12:40
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
10
Touchdown 12:47
12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
00:22
pos
26
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:13
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
10
Touchdown 1:18
20-D.Billingsley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
04:24
pos
20
9
Point After TD 5:37
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
3
Touchdown 5:43
12-Z.Thomas runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
8
yds
00:31
pos
19
3
Point After TD 6:25
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
3
Touchdown 6:35
3-D.Evans runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
02:09
pos
12
3
Missed Point After Touchdown 10:10
91-C.Staton extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
3
Touchdown 10:19
12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
63
yds
01:51
pos
6
3
Field Goal 12:06
98-T.Sumpter 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
55
yds
02:54
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 20
Rushing 9 3
Passing 17 15
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 10-13 5-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-3
Total Net Yards 522 321
Total Plays 72 69
Avg Gain 7.3 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 194 35
Rush Attempts 37 23
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 1.5
Net Yards Passing 328 286
Comp. - Att. 29-35 27-46
Yards Per Pass 9.4 6.2
Penalties - Yards 9-75 4-20
Touchdowns 7 1
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 4 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 3-47.0 4-37.0
Return Yards 30 61
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-10 3-46
Int. - Returns 2-20 1-15
Safeties 0 0
1234T
25 App. St. 11-1 20147748
Troy 5-7 1030013
Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, Alabama
 328 PASS YDS 286
194 RUSH YDS 35
522 TOTAL YDS 321
App. St.
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 326 4 1 195.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 326 4 1 195.8
Z. Thomas 28/34 326 4 1
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
J. Huesman 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 82 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 82 2
D. Evans 13 82 2 52
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 41 0
M. Williams Jr. 7 41 0 12
D. Harrington 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
D. Harrington 5 26 0 15
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
R. Anderson 4 14 0 8
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 1
Z. Thomas 2 11 1 6
N. Clark 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
N. Clark 2 10 0 6
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Hennigan 1 4 0 4
J. Gibbs 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Gibbs 1 4 0 4
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Virgil 2 2 0 2
M. Evans 18 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Evans 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 140 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 140 0
T. Hennigan 11 140 0 43
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 95 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 95 1
J. Virgil 5 95 1 44
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 42 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 42 2
Ma. Williams 6 42 2 11
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 1
D. Evans 3 27 1 25
K. Watson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
K. Watson 2 20 0 11
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
H. Pearson 1 2 0 2
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Anderson 1 2 0 2
M. Tucker 18 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Tucker 0 0 0 0
M. Evans 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Evans 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Franklin 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
D. Franklin 6-0 0.0 1
L. Doublin 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Doublin 3-0 0.0 0
S. Jones 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Davis-Gaither 3-0 1.0 0
D. Jackson 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Jackson 3-0 1.0 0
N. Hampton 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
N. Hampton 3-1 1.0 0
J. Thomas 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Jean-Charles 2-0 0.0 0
N. Cook 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Cook 2-1 0.0 0
K. Smith 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
N. Ross 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Ross 2-2 0.0 0
D. Taylor 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Taylor 2-1 0.0 0
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Jolly 2-0 0.0 0
K. Brown 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dawkins 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dawkins 1-0 0.0 0
T. Cobb 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cobb 1-0 0.0 0
J. Fehr 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
J. Fehr 1-3 1.0 0
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Level 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Level 1-1 0.0 0
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
W. Edwards 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
W. Edwards 1-0 0.0 1
T. Bird 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bird 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mitchell 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
C. Washington 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Washington 0-1 0.0 0
T. Frizzell 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Frizzell 0-2 0.0 0
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Diarrassouba 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/7
C. Staton 0/0 0 6/7 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
X. Subotsch 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 47.0 3
X. Subotsch 3 47.0 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
D. Evans 1 8.0 8 0
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
H. Pearson 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Troy
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.5% 281 0 1 111.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.5% 281 0 1 111.2
K. Barker 24/41 281 0 1
K. Young 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 23 0 1 58.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 23 0 1 58.6
K. Young 3/5 23 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Woods 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
J. Woods 4 22 0 12
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 14 1
D. Billingsley 5 14 1 9
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 9 0
K. Barker 10 9 0 22
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
T. Woolfolk 3 6 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 82 0
R. Todd 5 82 0 35
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 0
K. McClain 4 58 0 30
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
D. Billingsley 4 48 0 31
T. Eafford 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
T. Eafford 3 37 0 25
B. Clark 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
B. Clark 3 30 0 17
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
K. Geiger 3 27 0 11
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
L. Whittemore 2 14 0 11
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
T. Woolfolk 3 8 0 11
C. Martial 2 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Martial 0 0 0 0
T. Gibson 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Gibson 0 0 0 0
S. Letton 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Letton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Martial 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
C. Martial 9-4 0.0 0
D. Pettus 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
D. Pettus 7-2 0.0 0
O. Fletcher 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 6-1 0.0 0
O. Lacey 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
O. Lacey 4-0 0.0 0
Ky. Nixon 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
Ky. Nixon 4-1 0.0 1
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Hines Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
A. Showers 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Showers 3-0 0.0 0
TJ. Harris 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
TJ. Harris 3-1 0.0 0
C. Slocum 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Slocum 2-0 0.0 0
J. McDowell 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McDowell 2-0 0.0 0
R. Steward 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Steward 2-1 0.0 0
A. Smiley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Smiley 2-0 0.0 0
M. Murphy 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dunmore 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Dunmore 1-1 0.0 0
K. Robertson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Robertson 1-2 0.0 0
T. Mathis 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Mathis 1-1 0.0 0
M. Webb 48 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
W. Choloh Jr. 5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Choloh Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hayes 20 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hayes 1-0 0.0 0
C. Willis 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Willis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 35 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Woods 1-1 0.0 0
E. Griffin 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Griffin 0-1 0.0 0
T. Sailo 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Sailo 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
T. Sumpter 2/2 39 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 37.0 0
T. Sumpter 4 37.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Gibson 24 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 14 0
T. Gibson 2 13.5 14 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 APLST 37 1:51 5 63 TD
8:34 APLST 29 2:09 5 71 TD
6:08 TROY 8 0:31 2 8 TD
1:13 APLST 25 0:22 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 APLST 44 2:29 7 56 TD
5:33 APLST 30 5:06 15 -14 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 APLST 25 5:46 14 75 TD
7:45 APLST 34 1:50 4 9 Punt
4:32 APLST 31 1:26 3 7 Punt
1:30 TROY 37 1:09 4 37 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 APLST 21 3:45 5 18 Punt
3:46 APLST 12 3:06 5 28 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 26 2:54 9 65 FG
10:10 TROY 14 1:28 5 39 Punt
6:25 TROY 2 0:05 2 90 INT
5:37 TROY 25 4:24 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 TROY 25 1:10 3 -7 Punt
8:49 TROY 25 3:09 12 53 FG
0:14 TROY 16 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:14 TROY 25 1:19 5 13 Punt
5:41 TROY 4 0:58 4 16 Punt
3:01 TROY 18 1:24 6 19 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 TROY 21 1:40 10 73 Downs
9:06 TROY 17 5:11 11 -5 INT
