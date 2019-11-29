|
|
|APLST
|TROY
Thomas, No. 22 Appalachian State rout Troy 48-13
TROY, Ala. (AP) Zac Thomas passed for 326 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth score to lead No. 22 Appalachian State to a 48-13 romp over Troy on Friday night in the regular-season finale.
The win assured the Mountaineers (11-1, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference) of hosting the league title game against Louisiana next Saturday.
Thomas, Darrynton Evans, Thomas Hennigan and others all delivered big plays for Appalachian State, which reached the end zone on each of its first five possessions against the Trojans (5-7, 3-5).
Thomas was 28-of-34 passing with his final attempt a 25-yard scoring strike to Evans to start the fourth quarter. He had a 12-yard touchdown run.
Evans also scored on runs of 52 and 9 yards and gained 82 yards. Hennigan gained 140 yards on 11 catches and Malik Williams caught two short touchdown passes.
Appalachian State led 34-13 at halftime. The Mountaineers had two apparent touchdown passes negated by penalties on the final drive before the half, which ended with an interception, but didn't punt until well into the third quarter.
The Trojans needed to win to become bowl eligible but fell behind 20-3 in the first 10 minutes.
Kaleb Barker passed for 281 yards with an interception, going 24 of 41. But the Trojans had just nine rushing yards entering the fourth and finished with 35.
THE TAKEAWAY
Appalachian State: Matched its own Sun Belt record of 11 wins in a season after going 11-2 in both 2015 and 2018. Went unbeaten on the road (6-0) for the first time since 1995. Converted its first 10 third-down tries.
Troy: Closed the regular season with blowout losses to the Sun Belt's two best teams, but this one was at least a better showing than the 53-3 loss to Louisiana. Fell to 2-22 against Top 25 teams.
SECOND CHANCE
Appalachian State defensive back Desmond Franklin bobbled and dropped a likely pick-six on one play near the goal line. On the next play he got another chance, scooping the ball out of the air after it was knocked from a receiver's grasp and returning it 20 yards to set up a touchdown.
PAT STREAK ENDS
The Mountaineers' Chandler Staton had made a Sun Belt-record 148 consecutive PATs before missing his first attempt of the game.
UP NEXT
Appalachian State hosts Louisiana on Dec. 7 in the Sun Belt championship game.
Troy's three-year bowl streak ends, and the Trojans must replace the senior Barker next season.
TROY
Trojans
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 52 yards from APP 35. 24-T.Gibson to TRY 26 for 13 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 26(14:55 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 39 for 13 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 39(14:42 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to TRY 39 for no gain (31-N.Hampton). Penalty on APP 59-J.Fehr Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 39. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 46(14:20 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to APP 42 for 4 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TROY 42(13:53 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 78-K.Kelley False start 5 yards enforced at APP 42. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - TROY 47(13:42 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to APP 41 for 6 yards (20-N.Cook57-E.Diarrassouba).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 5 - TROY 41(13:18 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to APP 16 for 25 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 16(13:00 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to APP 15 for 1 yard (31-N.Hampton).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 15(12:29 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to APP 9 for 6 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TROY 9(12:12 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TROY 9(12:06 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:01 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 30 yards from TRY 35. 88-H.Pearson to APP 37 for 2 yards (14-M.Murphy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(11:56 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Watson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 37(11:48 - 1st) 11-J.Virgil to APP 39 for 2 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - APLST 39(11:07 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 50 for 11 yards (8-T.Harris11-O.Fletcher).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 50(10:39 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 44 for 6 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|
+44 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 44(10:19 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(10:10 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is no good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 39 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:10 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 24-T.Gibson to TRY 14 for 14 yards (33-J.Mitchell).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 14(10:04 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 49 for 35 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 49(9:45 - 1st) 33-T.Woolfolk to APP 48 for 3 yards (6-D.Franklin59-J.Fehr).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 48(9:38 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 48 for -4 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - TROY 48(8:54 - 1st) 7-K.Barker sacked at APP 35 for 17 yards. Penalty on APP 59-J.Fehr Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 48. No Play. (59-J.Fehr).
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - TROY 48(8:54 - 1st) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 38 for -10 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - TROY 38(8:42 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter punts 33 yards from TRY 38 to APP 29 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(8:34 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 25 for -4 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - APLST 25(8:00 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 31 for 6 yards (8-T.Harris).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - APLST 31(7:24 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 41 for 10 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 41(7:01 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 48 for 7 yards (9-J.McDowell).
|
+52 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 48(6:35 - 1st) 3-D.Evans runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:25 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Interception (2 plays, 90 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:25 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 63 yards from APP 35 to TRY 2 fair catch by 24-T.Gibson.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 2(6:25 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - TROY 2(6:20 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Franklin at TRY 28. 6-D.Franklin to TRY 8 for 20 yards (69-J.Gaston).
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - APLST 8(6:08 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to TRY 5 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 5(5:43 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:37 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:37 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to TRY 25 fair catch by 5-J.Daughtry-Frye.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(5:37 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 29 for 4 yards (6-D.Franklin). Penalty on APP 6-D.Franklin Offside 5 yards enforced at TRY 25. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 5 - TROY 30(5:20 - 1st) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 29 for -1 yard (31-N.Hampton).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 29(4:51 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 35 for 6 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TROY 35(4:28 - 1st) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 33 for -2 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 12 - TROY 33(3:54 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to APP 36 for 31 yards (7-J.Thomas26-N.Ross).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(3:13 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles pushed ob at APP 32 for 4 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 32(2:48 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles to APP 10 for 22 yards (7-J.Thomas26-N.Ross).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 10(2:25 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 1 for 9 yards (26-N.Ross).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TROY 1(1:58 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to APP 1 for no gain (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 1(1:18 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:13 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to APP 25 fair catch by 3-D.Evans.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(1:13 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 36 for 11 yards (30-J.Hines).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(0:51 - 1st) Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at APP 36. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - APLST 31(0:51 - 1st) 11-J.Virgil to APP 31 for no gain (22-K.Nixon2-C.Martial).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - APLST 31(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Evans.
|
+43 YD
|
3 & 15 - APLST 31(14:54 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 26 for 43 yards (8-T.Harris).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 26(14:37 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 14 for 12 yards (9-J.McDowell22-K.Nixon).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 14(14:03 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 12 for 2 yards (48-M.Webb5-W.Choloh).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 12(13:27 - 2nd) 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 8 for 4 yards (11-O.Fletcher2-C.Martial).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - APLST 8(13:47 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:47 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:40 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to TRY 25 fair catch by 5-J.Daughtry-Frye.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(12:40 - 2nd) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 28 for 3 yards (91-T.Dawkins20-N.Cook).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TROY 28(12:10 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - TROY 28(12:05 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 18 for -10 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - TROY 18(11:30 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 38 yards from TRY 18 to APP 44 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(11:18 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 49 for 5 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 49(10:51 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-K.Watson. 13-K.Watson to TRY 40 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(10:22 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Watson.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 40(10:14 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 33 for 7 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 33(9:31 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 24 for 9 yards (11-O.Fletcher16-J.Dunmore).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(9:12 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 9 for 15 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - APLST 9(8:59 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:49 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- FG (12 plays, 53 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:49 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
-16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(8:49 - 2nd) to TRY 9 for -16 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 26 - TROY 9(8:16 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 33 for 24 yards (48-D.Taylor).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 33(7:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to APP 37 for 30 yards (3-D.Evans).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(7:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to APP 28 for 9 yards (26-N.Ross).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TROY 28(7:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 28(7:17 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 29 for -1 yard (45-T.Cobb).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - TROY 29(6:27 - 2nd) Penalty on TRY 78-K.Kelley False start 5 yards enforced at APP 29. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
4 & 7 - TROY 34(6:08 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to APP 17 for 17 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 17(5:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TROY 17(5:50 - 2nd) Penalty on TRY 6-K.McClain False start 5 yards enforced at APP 17. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TROY 22(5:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TROY 22(5:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - TROY 22(5:40 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Interception (15 plays, -14 yards, 5:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:33 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 43 yards from TRY 35. 3-D.Evans to APP 30 for 8 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 30(5:28 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 36 for 6 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 36(5:11 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 38 for 2 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - APLST 38(4:32 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 40 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial19-D.Pettus).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(3:58 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to TRY 43 for 17 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 43(3:43 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 40 for 3 yards (30-J.Hines).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 40(3:28 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 35 for 5 yards (19-D.Pettus7-K.Robertson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - APLST 35(2:46 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to TRY 29 for 6 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(2:28 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Watson.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 29(2:21 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 17 for 12 yards (49-A.Showers19-D.Pettus).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 17(2:01 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 13 for 4 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 13(1:28 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 6 for 7 yards (49-A.Showers8-T.Harris).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - APLST 6(1:07 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 5 for 1 yard (58-T.Mathis2-C.Martial).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - APLST 5(0:37 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on APP 5-T.Hennigan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TRY 5. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 20 - APLST 20(0:31 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 20 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on APP Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at TRY 20. No Play.
|
Int
|
2 & 25 - APLST 25(0:27 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-K.Nixon at TRY 1. 22-K.Nixon to TRY 16 for 15 yards (5-T.Hennigan).
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 5:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to APP 25 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 30 for 5 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 30(14:34 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to APP 27 for -3 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - APLST 27(13:50 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 36 for 9 yards (22-K.Nixon).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(13:10 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to TRY 44 for 20 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(12:55 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 31 for 13 yards (29-O.Lacey).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(12:42 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 20 for 11 yards (29-O.Lacey).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(12:30 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 19 for 1 yard (31-A.Smiley).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - APLST 19(11:57 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 10 for 9 yards (7-K.Robertson). Penalty on APP 88-H.Pearson Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TRY 19. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - APLST 24(11:25 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 21 for 3 yards (49-A.Showers).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - APLST 21(11:19 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 10 for 11 yards (4-C.Slocum2-C.Martial).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 10(10:45 - 3rd) Penalty on TRY 5-W.Choloh Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at TRY 10. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - APLST 5(10:40 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to TRY 3 for 2 yards (22-K.Nixon35-J.Woods).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 3(9:55 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 6 for -3 yards (35-J.Woods94-T.Sailo).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - APLST 6(9:19 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:14 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:14 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(9:14 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 26 for 1 yard (52-D.Jackson48-D.Taylor).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 26(8:45 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 37 for 11 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(8:32 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 37(8:29 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 38 for 1 yard (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TROY 38(8:02 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TROY 38(7:55 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 28 yards from TRY 38 Downed at the APP 34.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(7:45 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 36 for 2 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - APLST 36(7:17 - 3rd) Penalty on APP 75-V.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at APP 36. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - APLST 31(7:10 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 34 for 3 yards (30-J.Hines).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - APLST 34(6:33 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-K.Watson. 13-K.Watson to APP 43 for 9 yards (29-O.Lacey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - APLST 43(5:55 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 53 yards from APP 43 to the TRY 4 downed by 19-M.Price.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 4(5:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 17 for 13 yards (20-N.Cook).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 17(5:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 17(5:21 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 20 for 3 yards (2-W.Edwards).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TROY 20(4:53 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TROY 20(4:43 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 49 yards from TRY 20 to the APP 31 downed by 12-S.Jones.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(4:32 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 32 for 1 yard (22-K.Nixon).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 32(3:59 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 38 for 6 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - APLST 38(3:11 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Evans.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - APLST 38(3:06 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 44 yards from APP 38 to TRY 18 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.
TROY
Trojans
- Downs (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 18(3:01 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TRY 20 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson59-J.Fehr).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 20(2:29 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 30 for 10 yards (12-S.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(2:12 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TROY 30(2:05 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - TROY 30(1:56 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 37 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - TROY 37(1:37 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Letton.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(1:30 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 30 for 7 yards (18-R.Steward).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 30(0:58 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to TRY 25 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(0:21 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 25 for no gain (20-J.Hayes90-E.Griffin).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Downs (10 plays, 73 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 63 yards from APP 35. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 21 for 19 yards (19-M.Price).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 21(14:47 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 33 for 12 yards (12-S.Jones).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(14:31 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TRY 44 for 11 yards (13-K.Smith).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 44(14:18 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to APP 44 for 12 yards. Penalty on APP 6-D.Franklin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 44.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 44(14:18 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to APP 44 for 12 yards (6-D.Franklin31-N.Hampton).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 44(14:04 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger. Penalty on APP 13-K.Smith Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 44. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 29(13:56 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to APP 30 for -1 yard (40-L.Doublin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TROY 30(13:32 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Eafford.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - TROY 30(13:29 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Penalty on APP 29-B.Harrington Offside 5 yards enforced at APP 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TROY 25(13:22 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 6 - TROY 25(13:14 - 4th) 7-K.Barker scrambles to APP 21 for 4 yards (51-T.Bird).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 21(13:01 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to APP 22 for 1 yard (30-J.Hines).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 22(12:19 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington runs ob at APP 37 for 15 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(12:00 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 35 for -2 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - APLST 35(10:50 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 37 for 2 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - APLST 37(10:05 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman complete to 22-R.Anderson. 22-R.Anderson to APP 39 for 2 yards (29-O.Lacey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - APLST 39(9:16 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 44 yards from APP 39 to TRY 17 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.
TROY
Trojans
- Interception (11 plays, -5 yards, 5:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 17(9:06 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 27 for 10 yards (12-S.Jones11-J.Level).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 27(8:36 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to TRY 28 for 1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 28(8:00 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to TRY 35 for 7 yards (48-D.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 35(7:34 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to TRY 37 for 2 yards (33-J.Mitchell10-T.Frizzell).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(7:06 - 4th) 19-K.Young complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 48 for 11 yards (28-K.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 48(6:29 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 48 for no gain (40-L.Doublin46-C.Washington).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 48(5:51 - 4th) 19-K.Young complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 49 for 1 yard (13-K.Smith).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - TROY 49(5:06 - 4th) 19-K.Young complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk to APP 40 for 11 yards (11-J.Level10-T.Frizzell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(4:30 - 4th) 19-K.Young incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Gibson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TROY 40(4:30 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 40 for no gain (40-L.Doublin).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - TROY 40(3:55 - 4th) 19-K.Young incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger INTERCEPTED by 2-W.Edwards at APP 12. 2-W.Edwards to APP 12 for no gain.
APLST
Mountaineers
- End of Game (5 plays, 28 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 12(3:46 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 18 for 6 yards (4-C.Slocum58-T.Mathis).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 18(3:05 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 26 for 8 yards (31-A.Smiley18-R.Steward).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 26(2:19 - 4th) 27-N.Clark to APP 30 for 4 yards (35-C.Willis).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 30(1:28 - 4th) 27-N.Clark to APP 36 for 6 yards (14-M.Murphy7-K.Robertson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(0:40 - 4th) 9-J.Gibbs to APP 40 for 4 yards (18-R.Steward).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|20
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|17
|15
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|10-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|522
|321
|Total Plays
|72
|69
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|194
|35
|Rush Attempts
|37
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|1.5
|Net Yards Passing
|328
|286
|Comp. - Att.
|29-35
|27-46
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-75
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|7
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.0
|4-37.0
|Return Yards
|30
|61
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-10
|3-46
|Int. - Returns
|2-20
|1-15
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|328
|PASS YDS
|286
|
|
|194
|RUSH YDS
|35
|
|
|522
|TOTAL YDS
|321
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|28/34
|326
|4
|1
|
J. Huesman 7 QB
|J. Huesman
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|13
|82
|2
|52
|
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|7
|41
|0
|12
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|5
|26
|0
|15
|
R. Anderson 22 WR
|R. Anderson
|4
|14
|0
|8
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|2
|11
|1
|6
|
N. Clark 27 RB
|N. Clark
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Gibbs 9 QB
|J. Gibbs
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Evans 18 TE
|M. Evans
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|11
|140
|0
|43
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|5
|95
|1
|44
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|6
|42
|2
|11
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|3
|27
|1
|25
|
K. Watson 13 WR
|K. Watson
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Anderson 22 WR
|R. Anderson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Tucker 18 DB
|M. Tucker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Evans 18 TE
|M. Evans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Franklin 6 DB
|D. Franklin
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Doublin 40 LB
|L. Doublin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 DB
|J. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cook 20 LB
|N. Cook
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ross 26 DB
|N. Ross
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 48 DL
|D. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 28 LB
|K. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 91 DL
|T. Dawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 45 LB
|T. Cobb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fehr 59 LB
|J. Fehr
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Level 11 DB
|J. Level
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Edwards 2 DB
|W. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 33 LB
|J. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Washington 46 DL
|C. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Frizzell 10 LB
|T. Frizzell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
|E. Diarrassouba
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|0/0
|0
|6/7
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|3
|47.0
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Woods 35 RB
|J. Woods
|4
|22
|0
|12
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|5
|14
|1
|9
|
K. Barker 7 QB
|K. Barker
|10
|9
|0
|22
|
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
|T. Woolfolk
|3
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|5
|82
|0
|35
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|4
|58
|0
|30
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|4
|48
|0
|31
|
T. Eafford 13 WR
|T. Eafford
|3
|37
|0
|25
|
B. Clark 23 WR
|B. Clark
|3
|30
|0
|17
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
|T. Woolfolk
|3
|8
|0
|11
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Gibson 24 WR
|T. Gibson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Letton 17 TE
|S. Letton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 19 CB
|D. Pettus
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Lacey 29 CB
|O. Lacey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ky. Nixon 22 S
|Ky. Nixon
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
|J. Hines Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 49 DE
|A. Showers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
TJ. Harris 8 S
|TJ. Harris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum 4 CB
|C. Slocum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDowell 9 CB
|J. McDowell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smiley 31 LB
|A. Smiley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 14 S
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dunmore 16 S
|J. Dunmore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mathis 58 DT
|T. Mathis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 48 DT
|M. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh Jr. 5 DT
|W. Choloh Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 20 DE
|J. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willis 35 S
|C. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 35 RB
|J. Woods
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Griffin 90 DT
|E. Griffin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sailo 94 DT
|T. Sailo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|2/2
|39
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|4
|37.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Gibson 24 WR
|T. Gibson
|2
|13.5
|14
|0
|
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
|J. Daughtry-Frye
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD