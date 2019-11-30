Drive Chart
OREGST
OREG

No Text

No. 14 Ducks hold off Beavers 24-10 in the 123rd Civil War

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) While Justin Herbert had a season low for passing yards in his final game at Autzen Stadium, Oregon’s senior quarterback didn’t seem all that disappointed.

“The best part? The game’s not decided on my individual performance. It’s who scores the most points, and we did that today,” Herbert said after throwing for 174 yards and a touchdown in No. 14 Oregon’s 24-10 victory over Oregon State on Saturday in the 123rd Civil War.

Oregon (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) wrapped up the regular season with a perfect record at home for the eighth time. The Ducks reached 10 wins overall for the first time since 2014.

Oregon State (5-7, 4-5) was denied a bid for bowl eligibility in coach Jonathan Smith’s second year. The Beavers haven’t made a postseason appearance since 2013.

Trailing 17-3 at the start of the fourth quarter, Oregon State closed the gap on Jermar Jefferson’s 19-yard touchdown run with 11:03 left.

Herbert appeared to hit Jaylon Redd with an 8-yard touchdown pass but a review determined Redd fumbled before scoring, giving the ball to the Beavers. Oregon State’s drive fizzled on a fourth-and-5 attempt, turning the ball over on downs to set up Cyrus Habibi-Likio’s 20-yard touchdown run with 1:15 left.

Oregon was cruising toward a possible bid in the College Football Playoff last weekend when it was upended 31-28 at Arizona State. The loss dropped the Ducks from No. 6 in the rankings.

Oregon was already assured of a spot in the Pac-12 championship game Friday in Santa Clara, California. The Ducks don’t yet know their opponent: The Pac-12 South will be determined by No. 6 Utah’s game against Colorado.

“We’ve got a great opportunity on Friday, we’re going to do our best to fix what we did wrong today,” Herbert said simply, avoiding a question about the team’s Rose Bowl hopes.

Oregon State has already collected more wins this season than in the previous two years combined. Picked in the preseason to finish last in the Pac-12 North, the Beavers surpassed expectations but couldn’t quite get to a bowl with losses in their final two games.

Herbert was a freshman when the Beavers last beat the Ducks. He has 94 career passing touchdowns, most among active players nationwide, and second only to Marcus Mariota on Oregon’s career list.

In a surprising move, Oregon State started sophomore quarterback Tristan Gebbia in place of sixth-year quarterback Jake Luton, who had an injured right forearm.

Gebbia, a Nebraska transfer who competed with Luton in fall camp for the starting nod this season, had thrown for 104 yards with two touchdowns and an interception this season, before his first career start.

Luton struggled with injuries throughout his Oregon State career, earning the sixth year of eligibility. He threw for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns in his final year with just three interceptions.

“It was hard. Jake is a leader, a sixth-year senior and he was waiting for this game,” receiver Isaiah Hodgins said. “I know it definitely sucked for him to sit out and it hurt him. But I think Tristan did a good job of kind of shaking off the jitters and getting going, and giving us a couple of good drives. We could have done a little bit more to help him out, but I feel he came in there and stepped up.”

Oregon capped its first drive in the game with Camden Lewis’ 32-yard field goal. Oregon State answered with Everett Hayes’ 40-yard field goal on its first series.

But Mykael Wright returned the kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to put the Ducks up 10-3. It was Wright’s second kickoff return for a TD this season and the longest in the history of the Civil War.

“It means a lot to me, because growing up, I loved Oregon football, and I loved D’Anthony Thomas, and this is what he did,” Wright said. “So me being able to do this, it’s really a blessing.”

Herbert’s 28-yard scoring pass to Johnny Johnson III pushed Oregon’s lead to 17-3 early in the second quarter. Lewis missed a 24-yard attempt midway through the scoreless third quarter.

EXTRA POINTS

Oregon State: Hodgins was averaging 98.7 receiving yards going into the game. He caught eight passes for 85 yards against the Ducks. Saturday’s game could be his final appearance for the Beavers because he may follow his dad James’ footsteps to the NFL. ... Safety David Morris had to be helped off the field in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Oregon: Oregon honored its seniors before the game. Among them was senior tight end Matt Mariota, Marcus Mariota’s little brother. Other Ducks brothers: Herbert’s younger brother, Patrick, a freshman tight end, and linebacker Troy Dye’s younger brother, Travis, a sophomore running back. ... It was Troy Dye’s last game at Autzen. Like Herbert, he eschewed the draft and instead decided to stay at Oregon for his senior season.

MAKING STRIDES

Smith was encouraged by his team’s performance this season, even though the Beavers didn’t quite make it to a bowl.

“I do think we’re getting better and I do think we’ve got some real momentum,” Smith said. ��We’ve got a lot of players coming back that I’m excited about coaching the next couple years.”

UP NEXT

Oregon State is finished for the season.

Oregon: Will face the winner of the Pac-12 South in the conference title game.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

OREG Ducks
- FG (17 plays, 56 yards, 6:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Choukair kicks 58 yards from ORS 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 30 for 23 yards (86-A.Bodden).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 30
(14:55 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 31 for 1 yard (9-H.Rashed).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 31
(14:34 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd pushed ob at ORE 44 for 13 yards (2-S.Wilson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 44
(14:13 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 47 for 3 yards (36-O.Speights).
No Gain
2 & 7 - OREG 47
(13:51 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - OREG 47
(13:47 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORS 45 for 8 yards (3-J.Grant).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 45
(13:23 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 68-S.Lemieux False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 45. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - OREG 50
(13:03 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORS 48 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights3-J.Grant).
+28 YD
2 & 13 - OREG 48
(12:34 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 83-J.Delgado. 83-J.Delgado to ORS 20 for 28 yards (2-S.Wilson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 20
(12:21 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ORS 20 for no gain (34-A.Roberts56-R.Sharp). Team penalty on ORS Holding 5 yards enforced at ORS 20.
+3 YD
1 & 5 - OREG 15
(11:55 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORS 12 for 3 yards (36-O.Speights).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 12
(11:20 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORS 11 for 1 yard (90-I.Hodgins).
No Gain
3 & 1 - OREG 11
(10:44 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 11 for no gain (23-I.Dunn).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 11
(10:06 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 9 for 2 yards (99-E.Aydon90-I.Hodgins).
No Gain
1 & 9 - OREG 9
(9:40 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 9 - OREG 9
(9:36 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORS 9 for no gain (99-E.Aydon).
Penalty
3 & 9 - OREG 9
(8:57 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 58-P.Sewell False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 9. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 14 - OREG 14
(8:35 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Webb.
Field Goal
4 & 14 - OREG 14
(8:30 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

OREGST Beavers
- FG (12 plays, 63 yards, 5:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:26 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 50 yards from ORE 35 to ORS 15 fair catch by 16-C.Flemings. Team penalty on ORS Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at ORS 25.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 15
(8:23 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 16 for 1 yard (23-V.McKinley90-D.Carlberg).
+19 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 16
(7:51 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano to ORS 35 for 19 yards (16-N.Pickett).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35
(7:23 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 38 for 3 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia99-A.Faoliu).
+22 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 38
(6:42 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings pushed ob at ORE 40 for 22 yards (16-N.Pickett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 40
(6:17 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 40
(6:12 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford runs ob at ORE 31 for 9 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 31
(5:43 - 1st) 20-B.Baylor to ORE 33 for -2 yards.
+17 YD
4 & 3 - OREGST 33
(5:01 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford pushed ob at ORE 16 for 17 yards (2-M.Wright).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 16
(4:31 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson pushed ob at ORE 10 for 6 yards (35-T.Dye).
Penalty
2 & 4 - OREGST 10
(4:03 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ORS 56-C.Cordasco Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 10. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 19 - OREGST 25
(3:56 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORE 22 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 16 - OREGST 22
(3:10 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
Field Goal
4 & 16 - OREGST 22
(3:05 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:00 - 1st) 46-J.Choukair kicks 63 yards from ORS 35. 2-M.Wright runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:47 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
Kickoff
(2:47 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 59 yards from ORE 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 20 for 14 yards (8-J.Holland).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20
(2:43 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 27 for 7 yards (56-B.Young).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 27
(2:08 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 29 for 2 yards (99-A.Faoliu93-S.Kava).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 29
(1:32 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey to ORS 27 for -2 yards (4-T.Graham).
Punt
4 & 3 - OREG 27
(0:57 - 1st) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 36 yards from ORS 27 out of bounds at the ORE 37.

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 37
(0:50 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 39 for 2 yards (6-J.McCartan).
No Gain
2 & 8 - OREGST 39
(0:15 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 8 - OREGST 39
(0:11 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Addison.
Punt
4 & 8 - OREGST 39
(0:04 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 35 yards from ORE 39 out of bounds at the ORS 26.

OREG Ducks
- TD (2 plays, 39 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 26
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Holland.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 26
(14:54 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 27 for 1 yard (34-J.Scott56-B.Young).
Penalty
3 & 9 - OREG 27
(14:20 - 2nd) Penalty on ORS 68-B.Kipper False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 27. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 14 - OREG 22
(14:02 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to ORS 24 for 2 yards (56-B.Young). Penalty on ORS 56-R.Sharp Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 12 - OREG 24
(13:39 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 40 yards from ORS 24. 8-J.Holland pushed ob at ORS 39 for 25 yards (8-T.Bradford).

OREGST Beavers
- Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 39
(13:27 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORS 28 for 11 yards (2-S.Wilson24-D.Morris).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 28
(13:04 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:04 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:55 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 62 yards from ORE 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 31 for 28 yards (55-S.Niu).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 31
(12:48 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 37 for 6 yards (25-B.Breeze39-M.Cunningham).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 37
(12:18 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles runs ob at ORS 42 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42
(11:43 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 44 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia99-A.Faoliu).
No Gain
2 & 8 - OREG 44
(11:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - OREG 44
(11:05 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 49 for 5 yards (8-J.Holland).
No Gain
4 & 3 - OREG 49
(10:19 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 49
(10:14 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 42 for 7 yards (24-D.Morris56-R.Sharp).
Penalty
2 & 3 - OREGST 42
(9:50 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 66-B.Aiello False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 42. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 47
(9:32 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 35 for 12 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35
(9:10 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 34 for 1 yard (42-D.Taumoleau).
Sack
2 & 9 - OREGST 34
(8:31 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORS 35 for -1 yard (36-O.Speights).
No Gain
3 & 10 - OREGST 35
(7:49 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 10 - OREGST 35
(7:43 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 33 yards from ORS 35 to the ORS 2 downed by 4-T.Graham.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (4 plays, 42 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 2
(7:35 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce runs ob at ORS 25 for 23 yards. Team penalty on ORE Offside declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(7:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 25
(7:04 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai pushed ob at ORS 30 for 5 yards (8-J.Holland35-T.Dye).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 30
(6:31 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to ORS 32 for 2 yards (97-B.Dorlus).
Punt
4 & 3 - OREG 32
(5:49 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 48 yards from ORS 32. 8-J.Holland to ORE 21 for 1 yard (37-K.Firth8-T.Bradford).

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+38 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 21
(5:40 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORS 41 for 38 yards (24-D.Morris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 41
(5:16 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 41
(5:13 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 39 for 2 yards (21-N.Wright).
+2 YD
3 & 8 - OREGST 39
(4:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson pushed ob at ORS 37 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts).
Punt
4 & 6 - OREGST 37
(3:55 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 32 yards from ORS 37 Downed at the ORS 5.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 5
(3:46 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 7 for 2 yards (90-D.Carlberg16-N.Pickett).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 7
(3:12 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 10 for 3 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 10
(2:39 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 12 for 2 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
Punt
4 & 3 - OREG 12
(1:54 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 31 yards from ORS 12 to ORS 43 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.

OREGST Beavers
- Halftime (5 plays, 11 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 43
(1:47 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 43 for no gain (36-O.Speights).
No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 43
(1:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - OREGST 43
(1:15 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
Punt
4 & 10 - OREGST 43
(1:09 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 38 yards from ORS 43. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 13 for 8 yards (4-T.Graham).

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 13
(1:00 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia to ORS 18 for 5 yards (99-A.Faoliu34-J.Scott).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 18
(0:51 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 16 for -2 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
+10 YD
3 & 7 - OREGST 16
(0:49 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 21-A.Pierce. 21-A.Pierce to ORS 26 for 10 yards (4-T.Graham35-T.Dye).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 26
(0:39 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 14-I.Stewart. 14-I.Stewart to ORS 35 for 9 yards. Penalty on ORS 8-T.Bradford Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ORS 26. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - OREGST 21
(0:15 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 24 for 3 yards (90-D.Carlberg).

OREG Ducks
- Missed FG (14 plays, 69 yards, 6:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 34 for 9 yards (8-J.Holland).
No Gain
2 & 1 - OREG 34
(14:30 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 34 for no gain (99-A.Faoliu).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 34
(13:54 - 3rd) 20-B.Baylor to ORS 38 for 4 yards (23-V.McKinley).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 38
(13:27 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORS 36 for -2 yards (8-J.Holland99-A.Faoliu).
No Gain
2 & 12 - OREG 36
(12:48 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
No Gain
3 & 12 - OREG 36
(12:44 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Togiai.
Punt
4 & 12 - OREG 36
(12:39 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 39 yards from ORS 36 to ORE 25 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (6 plays, 35 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25
(12:31 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 37 for 12 yards (24-D.Morris).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 37
(12:14 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye pushed ob at ORE 44 for 7 yards (34-A.Roberts).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 44
(11:54 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 48 for 4 yards (9-H.Rashed).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 48
(11:28 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 50 for 2 yards (2-S.Wilson90-I.Hodgins).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 50
(10:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson pushed ob at ORS 41 for 9 yards (21-N.Wright).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 41
(10:43 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 36 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights24-D.Morris).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 36
(10:10 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 27 for 9 yards (24-D.Morris).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 27
(9:58 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 23 for 4 yards (50-J.Whittley).
No Gain
2 & 6 - OREGST 23
(9:23 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 23 for no gain (56-R.Sharp).
+2 YD
3 & 6 - OREGST 23
(8:43 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 21 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights45-S.Sandberg).
+11 YD
4 & 4 - OREGST 21
(8:01 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 87-R.Bay. 87-R.Bay to ORS 10 for 11 yards (2-S.Wilson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 10
(7:32 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 8 for 2 yards (45-S.Sandberg99-E.Aydon).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 8
(7:02 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 6 for 2 yards (45-S.Sandberg).
No Gain
3 & 6 - OREGST 6
(6:21 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
No Good
4 & 6 - OREGST 6
(6:15 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis 24 yards Field Goal is No Good.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20
(6:11 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 38 for 18 yards (16-N.Pickett).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 38
(5:48 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORE 48 for 14 yards (23-V.McKinley).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 48
(5:21 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORE 46 for 2 yards (8-J.Holland).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 46
(4:47 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORE 47 for -1 yard (5-K.Thibodeaux).
+7 YD
3 & 9 - OREG 47
(4:05 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORE 40 for 7 yards (8-J.Holland).
Penalty
4 & 2 - OREG 40
(3:23 - 3rd) Penalty on ORS 68-B.Kipper False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 40. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - OREG 45
(3:23 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 27 yards from ORE 45 to ORE 18 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.

OREGST Beavers
- TD (11 plays, 87 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 18
(3:16 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 23 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 23
(2:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd pushed ob at ORE 30 for 7 yards (2-S.Wilson).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 30
(2:42 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison to ORE 45 for 15 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - OREGST 45
(2:17 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 38 for -7 yards (6-J.McCartan).
+10 YD
2 & 17 - OREGST 38
(1:41 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye to ORE 48 for 10 yards (33-J.Moore16-A.Arnold).
No Gain
3 & 7 - OREGST 48
(1:09 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Addison.
Punt
4 & 7 - OREGST 48
(1:03 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 45 yards from ORE 48. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 13 for 6 yards (14-H.Woods).

OREG Ducks

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 13
(0:53 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 22-J.Jefferson. 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 21 for 8 yards (2-M.Wright41-I.Slade-Matautia).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 21
(0:27 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 24 for 3 yards (90-D.Carlberg).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 24
(15:00 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 24
(14:54 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 38 for 14 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 38
(14:27 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 46 for 8 yards (4-T.Graham).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 46
(14:00 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 49 for 3 yards (51-G.Baker41-I.Slade-Matautia).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 49
(13:28 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to ORE 36 for 15 yards (2-M.Wright).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36
(12:55 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to ORE 32 for 4 yards (4-T.Graham).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 32
(12:11 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORE 22 for 10 yards (2-M.Wright).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 22
(11:42 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to ORE 19 for 3 yards.
+19 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 19
(11:09 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:03 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.

OREGST Beavers
- Downs (10 plays, 34 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:03 - 4th) 46-J.Choukair kicks 35 yards from ORS 35 to ORE 30 fair catch by 48-H.Kampmoyer.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 30
(11:03 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to ORE 33 for 3 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 33
(10:38 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert to ORE 39 for 6 yards (16-A.Arnold).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 39
(10:08 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 87-R.Bay. 87-R.Bay to ORE 47 for 8 yards (16-A.Arnold).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 47
(9:38 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert scrambles to ORS 29 for 24 yards (3-J.Grant16-A.Arnold).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 29
(9:13 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 29 for no gain (99-E.Aydon36-O.Speights).
No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 29
(8:37 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - OREGST 29
(8:32 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORS 25 for 4 yards (33-J.Moore90-I.Hodgins).
+17 YD
4 & 6 - OREGST 25
(7:57 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison to ORS 8 FUMBLES (3-J.Grant). out of bounds at the ORS 8.
+8 YD
1 & 8 - OREGST 8
(7:33 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
+8 YD
1 & 8 - OREGST 8
(7:33 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORS End Zone FUMBLES. Downed at the ORS End Zone touchback.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 20
(7:26 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 20
(7:17 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 26 for 6 yards (4-T.Graham).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 26
(6:41 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 34 for 8 yards (8-J.Holland).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 34
(6:19 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 38 for 4 yards (35-T.Dye51-G.Baker).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 38
(5:46 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 39 for 1 yard (51-G.Baker).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 39
(5:23 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 45 for 6 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 45
(5:04 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 45
(4:57 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - OREG 45
(4:51 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 50 for 5 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia5-K.Thibodeaux).
+4 YD
4 & 5 - OREG 50
(4:12 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 22-J.Jefferson. 22-J.Jefferson to ORE 46 for 4 yards (4-T.Graham).

OREGST Beavers
- Fumble (2 plays, 12 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 46
(4:04 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORE 48 for 2 yards (16-A.Arnold).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 48
(3:19 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORS 47 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - OREGST 47
(2:36 - 4th) 22-D.Felix to ORS 48 for -1 yard (16-A.Arnold34-A.Roberts).
Punt
4 & 4 - OREGST 48
(2:29 - 4th) 42-B.Maimone punts 33 yards from ORS 48 out of bounds at the ORS 15.

OREG Ducks
- TD (3 plays, 27 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 15
(2:22 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 15
(2:17 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 22-J.Jefferson. 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 27 FUMBLES (4-T.Graham). 25-B.Breeze to ORS 27 for no gain.

OREGST Beavers

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 27
(2:07 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 26 for 1 yard (24-D.Morris).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 26
(2:03 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 20 for 6 yards (16-A.Arnold34-A.Roberts).
+20 YD
3 & 3 - OREGST 20
(1:21 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:15 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.

OREG Ducks

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:15 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 55 yards from ORE 35. 21-N.Wright to ORS 20 for 10 yards (25-B.Breeze). Team penalty on ORE Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at ORS 20.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35
(1:09 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORE 48 for 17 yards (23-V.McKinley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 48
(0:53 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 48
(0:47 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai pushed ob at ORE 39 for 13 yards (23-V.McKinley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 39
(0:41 - 4th) 20-B.Baylor to ORE 35 for 4 yards (90-D.Carlberg).
No Gain
2 & 6 - OREG 35
(0:35 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia spikes the ball at ORE 35 for no gain.
Sack
3 & 6 - OREG 35
(0:32 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORE 42 for -7 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
+14 YD
4 & 13 - OREG 42
(0:10 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORE 28 for 14 yards (2-M.Wright).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:15
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 1:21
33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
27
yds
00:52
pos
10
23
Point After TD 11:03
35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 11:09
22-J.Jefferson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
87
yds
00:26
pos
9
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:55
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 13:04
10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
39
yds
00:23
pos
3
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:47
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 3:00
46-J.Choukair kicks 63 yards from ORS 35. 2-M.Wright runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:13
pos
3
9
Field Goal 3:05
35-E.Hayes 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
78
yds
05:21
pos
3
3
Field Goal 8:30
49-C.Lewis 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
61
yds
06:30
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 19
Rushing 9 9
Passing 10 10
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-16 3-14
4th Down Conv 1-3 3-3
Total Net Yards 373 357
Total Plays 75 67
Avg Gain 5.0 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 137 191
Rush Attempts 34 37
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 5.2
Net Yards Passing 236 166
Comp. - Att. 26-41 18-30
Yards Per Pass 5.8 5.5
Penalties - Yards 6-45 4-30
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-36.8 6-36.0
Return Yards 65 147
Punts - Returns 2-14 2-26
Kickoffs - Returns 3-51 2-121
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oregon State 5-7 300710
14 Oregon 10-2 1070724
Autzen Stadium Eugene, Oregon
 236 PASS YDS 166
137 RUSH YDS 191
373 TOTAL YDS 357
Oregon State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Gebbia 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 243 0 0 116.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 243 0 0 116.0
T. Gebbia 26/40 243 0 0
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
J. Luton 1/1 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 81 1
J. Jefferson 20 81 1 19
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
A. Pierce 4 25 0 23
T. Gebbia 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
T. Gebbia 7 25 0 15
B. Baylor 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
B. Baylor 3 6 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 85 0
Is. Hodgins 8 85 0 18
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 53 0
T. Bradford 6 53 0 17
N. Togiai 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
N. Togiai 4 29 0 17
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
J. Jefferson 3 24 0 12
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
C. Flemings 1 22 0 22
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
T. Quitoriano 1 19 0 19
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Pierce 1 10 0 10
K. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Taylor 1 3 0 3
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Lindsey 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Speights 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
O. Speights 9-1 1.0 0
S. Wilson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
S. Wilson 6-0 0.0 0
D. Morris 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Morris 5-2 0.0 0
A. Arnold 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Arnold 5-2 0.0 0
J. Grant 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Grant 3-1 0.0 0
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Taumoelau 3-0 0.0 0
E. Aydon 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Aydon 3-1 0.0 0
A. Roberts 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Roberts 3-2 0.0 0
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Rashed Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. McCartan 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. McCartan 2-0 1.0 0
S. Sandberg 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Sandberg 2-1 0.0 0
J. Moore 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
N. Wright 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Wright 2-0 0.0 0
R. Sharp 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Sharp 1-2 0.0 0
J. Whittley 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Whittley 1-0 0.0 0
Is. Hodgins 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
Is. Hodgins 1-3 0.0 0
I. Dunn 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Dunn 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Hayes 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
E. Hayes 1/1 40 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 36.8 1
D. Rodriguez 6 36.8 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 28 0
C. Flemings 2 21.0 28 0
C. Morton 36 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
C. Morton 1 9.0 9 0
N. Wright 21 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
N. Wright 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 8 0
T. Bradford 2 7.0 8 0
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 174 1 0 119.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 174 1 0 119.7
J. Herbert 18/30 174 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 91 0
Tr. Dye 12 91 0 38
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 50 0
C. Verdell 15 50 0 12
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 29 1
C. Habibi-Likio 5 29 1 20
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
J. Herbert 4 22 0 24
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Felix 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 1
J. Johnson III 4 39 1 28
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
J. Redd 5 34 0 13
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
B. Addison 2 32 0 17
J. Delgado 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
J. Delgado 1 28 0 28
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
R. Bay 2 19 0 11
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Tr. Dye 1 10 0 10
Ju. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
Ju. Johnson 2 9 0 9
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Verdell 1 3 0 3
S. Webb 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Webb 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Holland 7-0 0.0 0
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
V. McKinley III 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
V. McKinley III 5-0 0.0 0
Au. Faoliu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
Au. Faoliu 5-3 0.0 0
M. Wright 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Wright 5-0 0.0 0
D. Carlberg 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Carlberg 4-1 0.0 0
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Tr. Dye 3-1 0.0 0
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Pickett 3-1 0.0 0
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
I. Slade-Matautia 3-2 0.0 0
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
K. Thibodeaux 3-1 1.0 0
G. Baker 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Baker 2-1 0.0 0
B. Young 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Young 2-1 0.0 0
An. Faoliu 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
An. Faoliu 1-1 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lenoir 1-0 0.0 0
J. Scott 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Scott 1-1 0.0 0
B. Dorlus 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Dorlus 1-0 0.0 0
B. Breeze 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Breeze 1-0 0.0 0
S. Kava 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Kava 0-1 0.0 0
M. Cunningham 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Cunningham 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
C. Lewis 1/2 32 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.0 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 36.0 5
B. Maimone 6 36.0 5 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wright 2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 60.5 98 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 60.5 98 0
M. Wright 2 60.5 98 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 25 0
J. Holland 2 13.0 25 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:26 OREGST 15 5:21 12 63 FG
2:47 OREGST 20 1:50 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREGST 26 1:21 4 -2 Punt
12:55 OREGST 31 2:36 6 18 Downs
7:35 OREGST 2 1:46 4 30 Punt
3:46 OREGST 5 1:52 3 7 Punt
1:00 OREGST 13 0:45 5 11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREGST 25 2:21 6 11 Punt
6:11 OREGST 20 2:48 6 35 Punt
0:53 OREGST 13 0:26 11 87 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:26 OREGST 20 3:14 10 34 Downs
2:22 OREGST 15 0:05 2 12 Fumble
1:15 OREGST 35 1:05 7 41
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 30 6:30 17 56 FG
0:50 OREG 37 0:46 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 OREGST 39 0:23 2 39 TD
10:14 OREGST 49 2:31 6 14 Punt
5:40 OREG 21 1:45 4 42 Punt
1:47 OREGST 43 0:38 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 OREG 25 6:16 14 69 FG Miss
3:16 OREG 18 2:13 6 30 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 OREG 30 3:30 10 76
4:04 OREG 46 1:35 3 6 Punt
2:07 OREGST 27 0:52 3 27 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores