No. 14 Ducks hold off Beavers 24-10 in the 123rd Civil War
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) While Justin Herbert had a season low for passing yards in his final game at Autzen Stadium, Oregon’s senior quarterback didn’t seem all that disappointed.
“The best part? The game’s not decided on my individual performance. It’s who scores the most points, and we did that today,” Herbert said after throwing for 174 yards and a touchdown in No. 14 Oregon’s 24-10 victory over Oregon State on Saturday in the 123rd Civil War.
Oregon (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) wrapped up the regular season with a perfect record at home for the eighth time. The Ducks reached 10 wins overall for the first time since 2014.
Oregon State (5-7, 4-5) was denied a bid for bowl eligibility in coach Jonathan Smith’s second year. The Beavers haven’t made a postseason appearance since 2013.
Trailing 17-3 at the start of the fourth quarter, Oregon State closed the gap on Jermar Jefferson’s 19-yard touchdown run with 11:03 left.
Herbert appeared to hit Jaylon Redd with an 8-yard touchdown pass but a review determined Redd fumbled before scoring, giving the ball to the Beavers. Oregon State’s drive fizzled on a fourth-and-5 attempt, turning the ball over on downs to set up Cyrus Habibi-Likio’s 20-yard touchdown run with 1:15 left.
Oregon was cruising toward a possible bid in the College Football Playoff last weekend when it was upended 31-28 at Arizona State. The loss dropped the Ducks from No. 6 in the rankings.
Oregon was already assured of a spot in the Pac-12 championship game Friday in Santa Clara, California. The Ducks don’t yet know their opponent: The Pac-12 South will be determined by No. 6 Utah’s game against Colorado.
“We’ve got a great opportunity on Friday, we’re going to do our best to fix what we did wrong today,” Herbert said simply, avoiding a question about the team’s Rose Bowl hopes.
Oregon State has already collected more wins this season than in the previous two years combined. Picked in the preseason to finish last in the Pac-12 North, the Beavers surpassed expectations but couldn’t quite get to a bowl with losses in their final two games.
Herbert was a freshman when the Beavers last beat the Ducks. He has 94 career passing touchdowns, most among active players nationwide, and second only to Marcus Mariota on Oregon’s career list.
In a surprising move, Oregon State started sophomore quarterback Tristan Gebbia in place of sixth-year quarterback Jake Luton, who had an injured right forearm.
Gebbia, a Nebraska transfer who competed with Luton in fall camp for the starting nod this season, had thrown for 104 yards with two touchdowns and an interception this season, before his first career start.
Luton struggled with injuries throughout his Oregon State career, earning the sixth year of eligibility. He threw for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns in his final year with just three interceptions.
“It was hard. Jake is a leader, a sixth-year senior and he was waiting for this game,” receiver Isaiah Hodgins said. “I know it definitely sucked for him to sit out and it hurt him. But I think Tristan did a good job of kind of shaking off the jitters and getting going, and giving us a couple of good drives. We could have done a little bit more to help him out, but I feel he came in there and stepped up.”
Oregon capped its first drive in the game with Camden Lewis’ 32-yard field goal. Oregon State answered with Everett Hayes’ 40-yard field goal on its first series.
But Mykael Wright returned the kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to put the Ducks up 10-3. It was Wright’s second kickoff return for a TD this season and the longest in the history of the Civil War.
“It means a lot to me, because growing up, I loved Oregon football, and I loved D’Anthony Thomas, and this is what he did,” Wright said. “So me being able to do this, it’s really a blessing.”
Herbert’s 28-yard scoring pass to Johnny Johnson III pushed Oregon’s lead to 17-3 early in the second quarter. Lewis missed a 24-yard attempt midway through the scoreless third quarter.
EXTRA POINTS
Oregon State: Hodgins was averaging 98.7 receiving yards going into the game. He caught eight passes for 85 yards against the Ducks. Saturday’s game could be his final appearance for the Beavers because he may follow his dad James’ footsteps to the NFL. ... Safety David Morris had to be helped off the field in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.
Oregon: Oregon honored its seniors before the game. Among them was senior tight end Matt Mariota, Marcus Mariota’s little brother. Other Ducks brothers: Herbert’s younger brother, Patrick, a freshman tight end, and linebacker Troy Dye’s younger brother, Travis, a sophomore running back. ... It was Troy Dye’s last game at Autzen. Like Herbert, he eschewed the draft and instead decided to stay at Oregon for his senior season.
MAKING STRIDES
Smith was encouraged by his team’s performance this season, even though the Beavers didn’t quite make it to a bowl.
“I do think we’re getting better and I do think we’ve got some real momentum,” Smith said. ��We’ve got a lot of players coming back that I’m excited about coaching the next couple years.”
UP NEXT
Oregon State is finished for the season.
Oregon: Will face the winner of the Pac-12 South in the conference title game.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
- FG (17 plays, 56 yards, 6:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Choukair kicks 58 yards from ORS 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 30 for 23 yards (86-A.Bodden).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 30(14:55 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 31 for 1 yard (9-H.Rashed).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREG 31(14:34 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd pushed ob at ORE 44 for 13 yards (2-S.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(14:13 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 47 for 3 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OREG 47(13:51 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREG 47(13:47 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORS 45 for 8 yards (3-J.Grant).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(13:23 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 68-S.Lemieux False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 45. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - OREG 50(13:03 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORS 48 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights3-J.Grant).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 13 - OREG 48(12:34 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 83-J.Delgado. 83-J.Delgado to ORS 20 for 28 yards (2-S.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(12:21 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ORS 20 for no gain (34-A.Roberts56-R.Sharp). Team penalty on ORS Holding 5 yards enforced at ORS 20.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - OREG 15(11:55 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORS 12 for 3 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 12(11:20 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORS 11 for 1 yard (90-I.Hodgins).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OREG 11(10:44 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 11 for no gain (23-I.Dunn).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREG 11(10:06 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 9 for 2 yards (99-E.Aydon90-I.Hodgins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - OREG 9(9:40 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OREG 9(9:36 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORS 9 for no gain (99-E.Aydon).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - OREG 9(8:57 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 58-P.Sewell False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 9. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - OREG 14(8:35 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Webb.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - OREG 14(8:30 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
OREGST
Beavers
- FG (12 plays, 63 yards, 5:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:26 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 50 yards from ORE 35 to ORS 15 fair catch by 16-C.Flemings. Team penalty on ORS Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at ORS 25.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 15(8:23 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 16 for 1 yard (23-V.McKinley90-D.Carlberg).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 16(7:51 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano to ORS 35 for 19 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(7:23 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 38 for 3 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia99-A.Faoliu).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 38(6:42 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings pushed ob at ORE 40 for 22 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(6:17 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 40(6:12 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford runs ob at ORE 31 for 9 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 31(5:43 - 1st) 20-B.Baylor to ORE 33 for -2 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
4 & 3 - OREGST 33(5:01 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford pushed ob at ORE 16 for 17 yards (2-M.Wright).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 16(4:31 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson pushed ob at ORE 10 for 6 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 10(4:03 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ORS 56-C.Cordasco Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 10. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 19 - OREGST 25(3:56 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORE 22 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - OREGST 22(3:10 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - OREGST 22(3:05 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:00 - 1st) 46-J.Choukair kicks 63 yards from ORS 35. 2-M.Wright runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:47 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(2:47 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 59 yards from ORE 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 20 for 14 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(2:43 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 27 for 7 yards (56-B.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 27(2:08 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 29 for 2 yards (99-A.Faoliu93-S.Kava).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 29(1:32 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey to ORS 27 for -2 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - OREG 27(0:57 - 1st) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 36 yards from ORS 27 out of bounds at the ORE 37.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(0:50 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 39 for 2 yards (6-J.McCartan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 39(0:15 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OREGST 39(0:11 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Addison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OREGST 39(0:04 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 35 yards from ORE 39 out of bounds at the ORS 26.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (2 plays, 39 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 26(15:00 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Holland.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 26(14:54 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 27 for 1 yard (34-J.Scott56-B.Young).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - OREG 27(14:20 - 2nd) Penalty on ORS 68-B.Kipper False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 27. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - OREG 22(14:02 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to ORS 24 for 2 yards (56-B.Young). Penalty on ORS 56-R.Sharp Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - OREG 24(13:39 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 40 yards from ORS 24. 8-J.Holland pushed ob at ORS 39 for 25 yards (8-T.Bradford).
OREGST
Beavers
- Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(13:27 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORS 28 for 11 yards (2-S.Wilson24-D.Morris).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(13:04 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:04 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:55 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 62 yards from ORE 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 31 for 28 yards (55-S.Niu).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 31(12:48 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 37 for 6 yards (25-B.Breeze39-M.Cunningham).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREG 37(12:18 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles runs ob at ORS 42 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 42(11:43 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 44 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia99-A.Faoliu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OREG 44(11:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREG 44(11:05 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 49 for 5 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - OREG 49(10:19 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(10:14 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 42 for 7 yards (24-D.Morris56-R.Sharp).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - OREGST 42(9:50 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 66-B.Aiello False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 42. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 47(9:32 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 35 for 12 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(9:10 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 34 for 1 yard (42-D.Taumoleau).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 34(8:31 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORS 35 for -1 yard (36-O.Speights).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 35(7:49 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - OREGST 35(7:43 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 33 yards from ORS 35 to the ORS 2 downed by 4-T.Graham.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (4 plays, 42 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 2(7:35 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce runs ob at ORS 25 for 23 yards. Team penalty on ORE Offside declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(7:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 25(7:04 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai pushed ob at ORS 30 for 5 yards (8-J.Holland35-T.Dye).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREG 30(6:31 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to ORS 32 for 2 yards (97-B.Dorlus).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - OREG 32(5:49 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 48 yards from ORS 32. 8-J.Holland to ORE 21 for 1 yard (37-K.Firth8-T.Bradford).
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(5:40 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORS 41 for 38 yards (24-D.Morris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(5:16 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 41(5:13 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 39 for 2 yards (21-N.Wright).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREGST 39(4:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson pushed ob at ORS 37 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - OREGST 37(3:55 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 32 yards from ORS 37 Downed at the ORS 5.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 5(3:46 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 7 for 2 yards (90-D.Carlberg16-N.Pickett).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREG 7(3:12 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 10 for 3 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREG 10(2:39 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 12 for 2 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - OREG 12(1:54 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 31 yards from ORS 12 to ORS 43 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
OREGST
Beavers
- Halftime (5 plays, 11 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 43(1:47 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 43 for no gain (36-O.Speights).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 43(1:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 43(1:15 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - OREGST 43(1:09 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 38 yards from ORS 43. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 13 for 8 yards (4-T.Graham).
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 13(1:00 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia to ORS 18 for 5 yards (99-A.Faoliu34-J.Scott).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 18(0:51 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 16 for -2 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREGST 16(0:49 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 21-A.Pierce. 21-A.Pierce to ORS 26 for 10 yards (4-T.Graham35-T.Dye).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(0:39 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 14-I.Stewart. 14-I.Stewart to ORS 35 for 9 yards. Penalty on ORS 8-T.Bradford Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ORS 26. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - OREGST 21(0:15 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 24 for 3 yards (90-D.Carlberg).
OREG
Ducks
- Missed FG (14 plays, 69 yards, 6:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 34 for 9 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OREG 34(14:30 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 34 for no gain (99-A.Faoliu).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 34(13:54 - 3rd) 20-B.Baylor to ORS 38 for 4 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 38(13:27 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORS 36 for -2 yards (8-J.Holland99-A.Faoliu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OREG 36(12:48 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - OREG 36(12:44 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Togiai.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - OREG 36(12:39 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 39 yards from ORS 36 to ORE 25 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (6 plays, 35 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(12:31 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 37 for 12 yards (24-D.Morris).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(12:14 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye pushed ob at ORE 44 for 7 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREGST 44(11:54 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 48 for 4 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(11:28 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 50 for 2 yards (2-S.Wilson90-I.Hodgins).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 50(10:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson pushed ob at ORS 41 for 9 yards (21-N.Wright).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(10:43 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 36 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights24-D.Morris).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 36(10:10 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 27 for 9 yards (24-D.Morris).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 27(9:58 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 23 for 4 yards (50-J.Whittley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 23(9:23 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 23 for no gain (56-R.Sharp).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - OREGST 23(8:43 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 21 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights45-S.Sandberg).
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 4 - OREGST 21(8:01 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 87-R.Bay. 87-R.Bay to ORS 10 for 11 yards (2-S.Wilson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(7:32 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 8 for 2 yards (45-S.Sandberg99-E.Aydon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 8(7:02 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 6 for 2 yards (45-S.Sandberg).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OREGST 6(6:21 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - OREGST 6(6:15 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis 24 yards Field Goal is No Good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(6:11 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 38 for 18 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 38(5:48 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORE 48 for 14 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 48(5:21 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORE 46 for 2 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREG 46(4:47 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORE 47 for -1 yard (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - OREG 47(4:05 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORE 40 for 7 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - OREG 40(3:23 - 3rd) Penalty on ORS 68-B.Kipper False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 40. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - OREG 45(3:23 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 27 yards from ORE 45 to ORE 18 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
OREGST
Beavers
- TD (11 plays, 87 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 18(3:16 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 23 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 23(2:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd pushed ob at ORE 30 for 7 yards (2-S.Wilson).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(2:42 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison to ORE 45 for 15 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 45(2:17 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 38 for -7 yards (6-J.McCartan).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 17 - OREGST 38(1:41 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye to ORE 48 for 10 yards (33-J.Moore16-A.Arnold).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OREGST 48(1:09 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Addison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - OREGST 48(1:03 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 45 yards from ORE 48. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 13 for 6 yards (14-H.Woods).
OREG
Ducks
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 13(0:53 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 22-J.Jefferson. 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 21 for 8 yards (2-M.Wright41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 21(0:27 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 24 for 3 yards (90-D.Carlberg).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 24(15:00 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 24(14:54 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 38 for 14 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 38(14:27 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 46 for 8 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 46(14:00 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 49 for 3 yards (51-G.Baker41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 49(13:28 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to ORE 36 for 15 yards (2-M.Wright).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(12:55 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to ORE 32 for 4 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 32(12:11 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORE 22 for 10 yards (2-M.Wright).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 22(11:42 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to ORE 19 for 3 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 19(11:09 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:03 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
OREGST
Beavers
- Downs (10 plays, 34 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:03 - 4th) 46-J.Choukair kicks 35 yards from ORS 35 to ORE 30 fair catch by 48-H.Kampmoyer.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(11:03 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to ORE 33 for 3 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 33(10:38 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert to ORE 39 for 6 yards (16-A.Arnold).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 39(10:08 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 87-R.Bay. 87-R.Bay to ORE 47 for 8 yards (16-A.Arnold).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(9:38 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert scrambles to ORS 29 for 24 yards (3-J.Grant16-A.Arnold).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(9:13 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 29 for no gain (99-E.Aydon36-O.Speights).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 29(8:37 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 29(8:32 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORS 25 for 4 yards (33-J.Moore90-I.Hodgins).
|
+17 YD
|
4 & 6 - OREGST 25(7:57 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison to ORS 8 FUMBLES (3-J.Grant). out of bounds at the ORS 8.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - OREGST 8(7:33 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - OREGST 8(7:33 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORS End Zone FUMBLES. Downed at the ORS End Zone touchback.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(7:26 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 20(7:17 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 26 for 6 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 26(6:41 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 34 for 8 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 34(6:19 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 38 for 4 yards (35-T.Dye51-G.Baker).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 38(5:46 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 39 for 1 yard (51-G.Baker).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREG 39(5:23 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 45 for 6 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(5:04 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREG 45(4:57 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREG 45(4:51 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 50 for 5 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 5 - OREG 50(4:12 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 22-J.Jefferson. 22-J.Jefferson to ORE 46 for 4 yards (4-T.Graham).
OREGST
Beavers
- Fumble (2 plays, 12 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(4:04 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORE 48 for 2 yards (16-A.Arnold).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 48(3:19 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORS 47 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 47(2:36 - 4th) 22-D.Felix to ORS 48 for -1 yard (16-A.Arnold34-A.Roberts).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OREGST 48(2:29 - 4th) 42-B.Maimone punts 33 yards from ORS 48 out of bounds at the ORS 15.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (3 plays, 27 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 15(2:22 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 15(2:17 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 22-J.Jefferson. 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 27 FUMBLES (4-T.Graham). 25-B.Breeze to ORS 27 for no gain.
OREGST
Beavers
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 27(2:07 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 26 for 1 yard (24-D.Morris).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 26(2:03 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 20 for 6 yards (16-A.Arnold34-A.Roberts).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 20(1:21 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:15 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:15 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 55 yards from ORE 35. 21-N.Wright to ORS 20 for 10 yards (25-B.Breeze). Team penalty on ORE Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at ORS 20.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 35(1:09 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORE 48 for 17 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 48(0:53 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 48(0:47 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai pushed ob at ORE 39 for 13 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(0:41 - 4th) 20-B.Baylor to ORE 35 for 4 yards (90-D.Carlberg).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OREG 35(0:35 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia spikes the ball at ORE 35 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - OREG 35(0:32 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORE 42 for -7 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
+14 YD
|
4 & 13 - OREG 42(0:10 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORE 28 for 14 yards (2-M.Wright).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|373
|357
|Total Plays
|75
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|191
|Rush Attempts
|34
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|236
|166
|Comp. - Att.
|26-41
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-36.8
|6-36.0
|Return Yards
|65
|147
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|2-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-51
|2-121
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|236
|PASS YDS
|166
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|191
|
|
|373
|TOTAL YDS
|357
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|20
|81
|1
|19
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|4
|25
|0
|23
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|7
|25
|0
|15
|
B. Baylor 20 RB
|B. Baylor
|3
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
|Is. Hodgins
|8
|85
|0
|18
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|6
|53
|0
|17
|
N. Togiai 81 TE
|N. Togiai
|4
|29
|0
|17
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Wilson 2 DB
|S. Wilson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 24 DB
|D. Morris
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 16 DB
|A. Arnold
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Aydon 99 DL
|E. Aydon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 45 DL
|S. Sandberg
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 33 DB
|J. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 21 DB
|N. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whittley 50 DL
|J. Whittley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Is. Hodgins 90 DL
|Is. Hodgins
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 DB
|I. Dunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|1/1
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Rodriguez 39 P
|D. Rodriguez
|6
|36.8
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|2
|21.0
|28
|0
|
C. Morton 36 RB
|C. Morton
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
N. Wright 21 DB
|N. Wright
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|2
|7.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|18/30
|174
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|12
|91
|0
|38
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|15
|50
|0
|12
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|5
|29
|1
|20
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|4
|22
|0
|24
|
D. Felix 22 RB
|D. Felix
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|4
|39
|1
|28
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|5
|34
|0
|13
|
B. Addison 80 WR
|B. Addison
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
R. Bay 87 TE
|R. Bay
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
Ju. Johnson 6 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Webb 18 TE
|S. Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 CB
|V. McKinley III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Au. Faoliu 99 DT
|Au. Faoliu
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carlberg 90 DT
|D. Carlberg
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Dye 35 LB
|Tr. Dye
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 16 S
|N. Pickett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Baker 51 DT
|G. Baker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 56 LB
|B. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
An. Faoliu 52 DT
|An. Faoliu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 6 CB
|D. Lenoir
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 34 DT
|J. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 97 DT
|B. Dorlus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Breeze 25 S
|B. Breeze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kava 93 DT
|S. Kava
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cunningham 39 LB
|M. Cunningham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|1/2
|32
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Maimone 42 P
|B. Maimone
|6
|36.0
|5
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|2
|60.5
|98
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|2
|13.0
|25
|0
