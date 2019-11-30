|
|
|MIAMI
|DUKE
Duke beats Miami 27-17 to snap 5-game slide
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Quentin Harris spent four years patiently waiting his turn to start at Duke. He wasn’t about to end his college career with six straight losses.
Harris led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, and the Blue Devils’ defense had nine sacks in a 27-17 victory over Miami on Saturday that snapped a five-game losing streak.
Deon Jackson ran 2 yards for the go-ahead TD one possession before Harris threw a 49-yard scoring pass to Jalon Calhoun, helping the Blue Devils (5-7, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win a game played in a persistent downpour that made things tough on the offenses.
“That effort was about pride,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “I watched our defensive front literally twist, scratch, claw, anything they could to rush that quarterback. I watched our offense never say die.”
Harris - who redshirted his first season on campus, then spent the next three stuck behind future NFL starter Daniel Jones on the depth chart - had an early 24-yard scoring run, was 10 of 24 for 156 yards and rushed for 49 yards for Duke - a figure skewed by six sacks. His 18-yard pass to Calhoun to the Miami 5 set up Jackson’s score that made it 20-17 with 9:37 to play.
“It’s definitely great to end the regular season on a win, especially after we had a tough streak toward the end of the season,” Harris said. “Great to just kind of see the resiliency of our group and send the seniors out on a positive note.”
Miami replaced starting QB Jarren Williams with N’Kosi Perry for the next drive - a three-and-out that netted 1 yard - and the Blue Devils needed only four plays to take a two-score lead, with Harris hitting Calhoun down the left sideline.
They stopped Miami on a fourth down at the Duke 43 with 4:32 to play, then sealed it when Trevon McSwain sacked Perry and knocked the ball loose for Koby Quansah to recover at the Miami 26 with 2:17 to play.
Williams was 11 of 26 for 142 yards with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Robert Burns and Cam’Ron Harris ran 8 yards for an early touchdown before he was hurt for the Hurricanes (6-6, 4-4), who closed the regular season with consecutive losses.
THE TAKEAWAY
Miami: The Hurricanes are headed to a second-tier bowl but the lasting memory of Manny Diaz’s first season will be the numerous head-scratching losses. They lost to a last-place Georgia Tech, a seemingly inferior Florida International team - Diaz called that loss “unacceptable” earlier in the week - and now a Duke team that had been stuck in a five-game slide.
“I’m proud of our effort,” Diaz said. “However, our issues are obvious and it’s simply our ability to execute that gave us no chance to win this football game.”
Duke: At least the Blue Devils won’t have to carry a six-game losing streak into the offseason after losing close games (North Carolina, Wake Forest) and blowouts (Notre Dame, Syracuse) during a challenging 1½ months. The defense was dominant, and the offense did just enough at the right time to rally in the fourth quarter after being held to minus-6 yards on 13 offensive plays in the third.
“I’m not going to like the year,” Cutcliffe said, “but I’m going to like the finish.”
KEY STATS
Williams and Perry combined to go 13 of 35 for 161 yards and had nearly as many sacks as completions. The yardage total was its second-worst of the season, surpassing only the 154 yards passing it had against Pittsburgh. “The thing that we’ve got to take a long examination of is, how can our passing game deteriorate in such a short amount of time?” Diaz said. “If there was one reason why, that reason would be easy to fix.”
INJURY REPORT
Miami lost starting LG Navaughn Donaldson to a right leg injury late in the first quarter when Williams landed on his leg while being sacked by Tre Hornbuckle. Donaldson hopped off the field on his left foot.
QUICK HITS
Duke DE Chris Rumph II had 3½ of Duke’s sacks. ... Miami ended the first quarter with its punter as its leading rusher, with Lou Hedley running 21 yards on a fake punt.
UP NEXT
Miami: Awaits its bowl destination and opponent.
Duke: Waits for spring practice to start.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 32 for 32 yards (24-C.Williams20-R.Knowles).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(14:55 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bracey.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 32(14:49 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 36 for 4 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 36(14:23 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 40 for 4 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - DUKE 40(13:46 - 1st) 45-A.Parker punts 46 yards from DUK 40 to the MFL 14 downed by 27-D.Neal.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(13:34 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 16 for 2 yards (49-K.Quansah).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 16(13:05 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to MFL 16 for no gain (59-T.Hornbuckle).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 16(12:25 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIAMI 16(12:17 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 23 yards from MFL 16 to the MFL 39 downed by 5-A.Carter.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Missed FG (7 plays, 11 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(12:08 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris sacked at MFL 40 for -1 yard (15-G.Rousseau).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - DUKE 40(11:48 - 1st) Penalty on MFL 99-C.Nnoruka Offside 5 yards enforced at MFL 40. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 35(11:39 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to MFL 34 for 1 yard (55-S.Quarterman97-J.Garvin).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 34(11:16 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to MFL 25 for 9 yards (97-J.Garvin5-A.Carter).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(10:54 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to MFL 24 for 1 yard (1-N.Silvera55-N.Donaldson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 24(10:32 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris sacked at MFL 28 for -4 yards. Penalty on DUK 67-R.Chambers Chop block declined. (97-J.Garvin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - DUKE 28(10:14 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding. Team penalty on DUK Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
No Good
|
4 & 13 - DUKE 28(10:08 - 1st) 48-A.Reed 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(10:03 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 31 for 2 yards (54-D.Tangelo95-T.McSwain).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 31(9:32 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 31(9:27 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIAMI 31(9:21 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 49 yards from MFL 31. 4-M.Hudzick pushed ob at DUK 27 for 7 yards (5-A.Carter).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(9:11 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 30 for 3 yards (71-S.Patchan55-N.Donaldson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 30(8:50 - 1st) Penalty on MFL 93-P.Bethel Offside 5 yards enforced at DUK 30. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 35(8:38 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 34 for -1 yard (56-M.Pinckney).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 34(8:15 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 36 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 36(7:36 - 1st) 45-A.Parker punts 52 yards from DUK 36. 2-K.Osborn pushed ob at MFL 10 for -2 yards (26-M.Carter).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(7:13 - 1st) 22-R.Burns to MFL 10 for no gain (53-T.Rice59-T.Hornbuckle).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 10(6:38 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn runs ob at MFL 18 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 18(6:06 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 19 for 1 yard (10-M.Waters).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 19(5:20 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 43 yards from MFL 19 to DUK 38 fair catch by 4-M.Hudzick.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- FG (7 plays, 40 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(5:12 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 39 for 1 yard (97-J.Garvin).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 39(4:43 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 36 for -3 yards (97-J.Garvin).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - DUKE 36(4:07 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to MFL 49 for 15 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(3:47 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 81-A.Young. 81-A.Young runs ob at MFL 22 for 27 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 22(3:26 - 1st) 19-J.Bobo incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 22(3:19 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 22(3:14 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - DUKE 22(3:10 - 1st) 48-A.Reed 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (9 plays, 70 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:06 - 1st) 48-A.Reed kicks 60 yards from DUK 35. 4-J.Thomas to MFL 30 for 25 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(3:00 - 1st) 15-J.Williams sacked at MFL 26 for -4 yards (59-T.Hornbuckle).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MIAMI 26(2:28 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIAMI 26(2:22 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 39 for 13 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
+21 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 39(1:49 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley pushed ob at DUK 40 for 21 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(1:25 - 1st) 2-K.Osborn to DUK 35 for 5 yards (16-D.Singleton). Penalty on MFL 51-D.Scaife Holding 10 yards enforced at DUK 40. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIAMI 50(1:06 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to DUK 35 for 15 yards (33-L.Johnson16-D.Singleton).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 35(0:25 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to DUK 23 for 12 yards (16-D.Singleton96-C.Rumph).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(15:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn. Penalty on DUK 31-J.Blackwell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at DUK 23. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - MIAMI 8(14:55 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 37 for 37 yards (23-T.Couch). Penalty on MFL 23-T.Couch Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at DUK 37.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(14:40 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to MFL 44 for 4 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 44(13:48 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to MFL 35 for 9 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(13:10 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 81-A.Young. 81-A.Young runs ob at MFL 27 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 27(12:40 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris to MFL 25 for 2 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(13:00 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris to MFL 24 for 1 yard (97-J.Garvin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 24(12:55 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 24(12:55 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:52 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:48 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed kicks 54 yards from DUK 35. 4-J.Thomas to MFL 20 for 9 yards (21-M.Durant).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(12:13 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams scrambles pushed ob at MFL 25 for 5 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 25(12:09 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 25(11:34 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 48 for 23 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(10:58 - 2nd) 22-R.Burns to DUK 49 for 3 yards (95-T.McSwain92-E.Cerenord).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 49(10:58 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Thomas.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 49(10:28 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to DUK 44 for 5 yards (33-L.Johnson). Penalty on DUK 10-M.Waters Holding 10 yards enforced at DUK 49. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(10:21 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Thomas.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 39(10:15 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 39(9:39 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams sacked at DUK 42 for -3 yards (49-K.Quansah).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MIAMI 42(9:39 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 21 yards from DUK 42 to the DUK 21 downed by 29-J.Murphy.
DUKE
Blue Devils
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(9:12 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 11-S.Bracey. 11-S.Bracey to DUK 26 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 26(8:49 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 27 for 1 yard (15-G.Rousseau56-M.Pinckney).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - DUKE 27(8:18 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 38 for 11 yards (5-A.Carter).
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(8:01 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to MFL 20 for 42 yards (94-T.Hill).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(7:33 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to MFL 18 for 2 yards (71-S.Patchan55-S.Quarterman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 18(7:28 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Young.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 18(7:23 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - DUKE 18(7:23 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:14 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed kicks 54 yards from DUK 35. 4-J.Thomas to MFL 24 for 13 yards (40-J.Morgenstern96-C.Rumph).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(6:51 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 30 for 6 yards (42-S.Heyward31-J.Blackwell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 30(6:20 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 33 for 3 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 33(5:39 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 43 for 10 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(5:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 42 for -1 yard (54-D.Tangelo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 42(4:53 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 42(4:14 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to DUK 26 for 32 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(3:50 - 2nd) 22-R.Burns to DUK 22 for 4 yards (49-K.Quansah95-T.McSwain).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 22(3:11 - 2nd) 22-R.Burns to DUK 19 for 3 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 19(3:11 - 2nd) 22-R.Burns to DUK 15 for 4 yards (53-T.Rice32-B.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15(2:33 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 15(2:33 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 22-R.Burns. 22-R.Burns runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:26 - 2nd) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:21 - 2nd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 61 yards from MFL 35. 2-J.Jackson to DUK 24 for 20 yards (29-J.Murphy).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 24(2:00 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 25 for 1 yard (15-G.Rousseau56-M.Pinckney).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 25(2:00 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 32 for 7 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 32(1:45 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 33 for 1 yard (15-G.Rousseau).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 33(1:13 - 2nd) 45-A.Parker punts 52 yards from DUK 33. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 23 FUMBLES (95-T.McSwain). out of bounds at the MFL 23.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (2 plays, 18 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(1:25 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 48 for 25 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(1:25 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams sacked at MFL 45 for -3 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - MIAMI 45(1:03 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams sacked at MFL 38 for -7 yards (93-B.Frye59-T.Hornbuckle).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 20 - MIAMI 38(1:03 - 2nd) 22-R.Burns to MFL 43 for 5 yards (49-K.Quansah).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - MIAMI 43(0:16 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 36 yards from MFL 43 out of bounds at the DUK 21.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(0:16 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris kneels at DUK 20 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(0:08 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris kneels at DUK 20 for -1 yard.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-A.Reed kicks 64 yards from DUK 35. 4-J.Thomas to MFL 27 for 26 yards (85-D.Philyaw-Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(14:55 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to MFL 32 for 5 yards (42-S.Heyward92-E.Cerenord).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 32(14:19 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 32(14:14 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 32(14:10 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 37 yards from MFL 32 to DUK 31 fair catch by 4-M.Hudzick.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(14:03 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 31(13:59 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Young.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 31(13:55 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris sacked at DUK 27 for -4 yards (94-T.Hill15-G.Rousseau).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - DUKE 27(13:17 - 3rd) 45-A.Parker punts 46 yards from DUK 27. 2-K.Osborn pushed ob at MFL 32 for 5 yards (42-S.Heyward40-J.Morgenstern).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(13:02 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to MFL 35 for 3 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 35(12:29 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams sacked at MFL 30 for -5 yards FUMBLES (96-C.Rumph). 51-D.Scaife to MFL 23 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 19 - MIAMI 23(11:42 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to MFL 27 for 4 yards (53-T.Rice). Penalty on DUK 49-K.Quansah Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MFL 27.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(11:08 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams sacked at MFL 34 for -8 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 18 - MIAMI 34(10:24 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 22-R.Burns. 22-R.Burns to MFL 40 for 6 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - MIAMI 40(9:39 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to MFL 45 for 5 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIAMI 45(9:14 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 42 yards from MFL 45 to the DUK 13 downed by 26-G.Hall.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 13(9:03 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris runs ob at DUK 17 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 17(8:30 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 17(8:26 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - DUKE 17(8:21 - 3rd) 45-A.Parker punts 40 yards from DUK 17. 2-K.Osborn to DUK 14 for 43 yards (42-S.Heyward).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(8:04 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to DUK 10 for 4 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 10(7:32 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to DUK 9 for 1 yard (92-E.Cerenord32-B.Hill).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 9(6:50 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to DUK 10 for -1 yard (33-L.Johnson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MIAMI 10(6:09 - 3rd) 45-C.Price 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:05 - 3rd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 63 yards from MFL 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 25 for 23 yards (29-J.Murphy41-D.Stephenson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(6:00 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris sacked at DUK 23 for -2 yards (96-J.Ford15-G.Rousseau).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 11 - DUKE 24(5:38 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 20 for -4 yards (15-G.Rousseau97-J.Garvin).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - DUKE 20(5:11 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 27 for 7 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - DUKE 27(4:30 - 3rd) 45-A.Parker punts 71 yards from DUK 27 to the MFL 2 downed by 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 2(4:18 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to MFL 4 for 2 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 4(3:48 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to MFL 7 for 3 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 7(3:04 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 7(3:00 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 44 yards from MFL 7 to DUK 49 fair catch by 4-M.Hudzick.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Fumble (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(2:51 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 49(2:48 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 48 for -1 yard (71-S.Patchan94-T.Hill).
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - DUKE 48(2:21 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris sacked at DUK 40 for -8 yards (97-J.Garvin).
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - DUKE 48(2:21 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris sacked at DUK 39 for -9 yards FUMBLES (97-J.Garvin). 1-N.Silvera to DUK 40 for no gain.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(2:15 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to DUK 39 for 1 yard (42-S.Heyward54-D.Tangelo).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 39(2:15 - 3rd) 22-R.Burns to DUK 38 for 1 yard (16-D.Singleton59-T.Hornbuckle).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 38(0:52 - 3rd) Penalty on MFL 65-C.Gaynor False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MIAMI 43(0:29 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MIAMI 43(0:23 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 43 yards from DUK 43 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(0:16 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 21 for 1 yard (56-M.Pinckney).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 21(15:00 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 21(14:55 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding to DUK 37 for 16 yards (5-N.Perry).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(14:41 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to DUK 40 for 3 yards (94-T.Hill15-G.Rousseau).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 40(14:14 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding to DUK 47 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(13:56 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 48 for 1 yard (56-M.Pinckney).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 48(13:36 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris sacked at DUK 46 for -2 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - DUKE 46(13:04 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - DUKE 46(12:59 - 4th) 45-A.Parker punts 40 yards from DUK 46 to MFL 14 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(12:52 - 4th) 15-J.Williams complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope pushed ob at MFL 20 for 6 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 20(12:21 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 20(12:12 - 4th) 15-J.Williams sacked at MFL 12 for -8 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIAMI 12(11:35 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 28 yards from MFL 12 out of bounds at the MFL 40.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (6 plays, 40 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(11:26 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris to MFL 34 for 6 yards (97-J.Garvin).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 34(11:00 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to MFL 23 for 11 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(10:40 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to MFL 23 for no gain (96-J.Ford56-M.Pinckney).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 23(10:22 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to MFL 5 for 18 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - DUKE 5(10:06 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris to MFL 2 for 3 yards (91-J.Miller97-J.Garvin).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 2(9:42 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:37 - 4th) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:37 - 4th) 44-C.Ham kicks 64 yards from DUK 35. 4-J.Thomas to MFL 26 for 25 yards (44-C.Ham).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(9:30 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to MFL 27 for 1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 27(8:57 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 27(8:51 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory. Team penalty on MFL Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 27(8:41 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 45 yards from MFL 27. 4-M.Hudzick to DUK 30 for 2 yards (29-J.Murphy).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(8:29 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 38 for 8 yards (15-G.Rousseau56-M.Pinckney).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 38(8:04 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 38 for no gain (55-S.Quarterman).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 38(7:30 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris to MFL 49 for 13 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(7:05 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:55 - 4th) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Downs (8 plays, 32 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:55 - 4th) 48-A.Reed kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(6:55 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 33 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 33(6:27 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to MFL 37 for 4 yards (86-D.Jordan).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(6:13 - 4th) 5-N.Perry scrambles to MFL 46 for 9 yards (49-K.Quansah26-M.Carter).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(5:44 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley pushed ob at DUK 35 for 11 yards (26-M.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(5:19 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 35(5:11 - 4th) 5-N.Perry sacked at DUK 43 for -8 yards (96-C.Rumph42-S.Heyward).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - MIAMI 43(4:45 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 18 - MIAMI 43(4:39 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(4:32 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 45 for 2 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 45(3:50 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 46 for 1 yard (26-G.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 47(3:42 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 47 for no gain (96-J.Ford).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - DUKE 47(3:36 - 4th) 45-A.Parker punts 53 yards from DUK 47 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Fumble (6 plays, 54 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(3:29 - 4th) 5-N.Perry scrambles runs ob at MFL 25 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 25(3:08 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 25(3:03 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 25(2:58 - 4th) 5-N.Perry scrambles to MFL 33 for 8 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(2:43 - 4th) Team penalty on MFL False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 33. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 28(2:26 - 4th) 5-N.Perry sacked at MFL 24 for -4 yards FUMBLES (95-T.McSwain). 49-K.Quansah to MFL 26 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- End of Game (3 plays, -20 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(2:17 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris kneels at MFL 34 for -8 yards.
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 18 - DUKE 34(1:31 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris kneels at MFL 41 for -7 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 25 - DUKE 41(0:45 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris kneels at MFL 46 for -5 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|14
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-20
|6-19
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|222
|261
|Total Plays
|76
|73
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|131
|Rush Attempts
|41
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|124
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|13-35
|10-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|11-37.4
|8-50.1
|Return Yards
|152
|121
|Punts - Returns
|4-54
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-98
|4-112
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|124
|PASS YDS
|130
|
|
|98
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|222
|TOTAL YDS
|261
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|11/26
|142
|1
|0
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|2/9
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|18
|48
|0
|5
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|8
|44
|1
|12
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|5
|20
|0
|17
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|9
|-35
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|4
|93
|0
|32
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|3
|22
|0
|15
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|2
|21
|1
|15
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Garvin 97 DL
|J. Garvin
|7-3
|2.0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 15 DL
|G. Rousseau
|6-3
|2.0
|0
|
M. Pinckney 56 LB
|M. Pinckney
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 71 DL
|S. Patchan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Finley 30 DB
|R. Finley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Knowles 20 S
|R. Knowles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 DB
|G. Frierson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Donaldson 55 OL
|N. Donaldson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Price 45 K
|C. Price
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|11
|37.4
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|5
|19.6
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|4
|13.5
|43
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|7
|59
|0
|42
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|23
|49
|1
|24
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|14
|44
|1
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|3
|82
|1
|49
|
A. Young 81 WR
|A. Young
|2
|35
|0
|27
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
S. Bracey 11 WR
|S. Bracey
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Singleton 16 S
|D. Singleton
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Waters 10 S
|M. Waters
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|5-2
|3.5
|0
|
K. Quansah 49 LB
|K. Quansah
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Rice 53 DT
|T. Rice
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
|T. Hornbuckle
|2-3
|1.5
|0
|
T. McSwain 95 DT
|T. McSwain
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cerenord 92 DT
|E. Cerenord
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 30 S
|J. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Frye 93 DE
|B. Frye
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Hill 32 LB
|B. Hill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 48 K
|A. Reed
|2/3
|40
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Parker 45 P
|A. Parker
|8
|50.1
|4
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|3
|30.7
|37
|0
|
J. Jackson 2 S
|J. Jackson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hudzick 4 S
|M. Hudzick
|2
|4.5
|7
|0
