Miami (Ohio) with 4 TDs in second half, beats Ball St. 41-27

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) Caleb Huntley ran for three touchdowns and Ball State scored 27 points in the second half to beat Miami (Ohio) 41-27 on Friday.

Miami (7-5, 6-2), which had its five-game win streak snapped, entered having already clinched the Mid-American Conference East Division title. The RedHawks will face Central Michigan in the conference championship on Dec. 7 at Ford Field in Detroit. Ball State (5-7, 4-4) concludes its season by snapping a four-game losing streak.

The RedHawks built a 27-14 halftime lead, but Ball State's Drew Plitt threw a pair of 40-yard touchdown passes to Yo'Heinz Tyler. Huntley, who scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, added 5- and 30-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.

Huntley had 134 yards rushing on 24 carries. Plitt also threw a 7-yard TD pass to Justin Hall in the second quarter and finished 26-of-40 passing for 317 yards.

Jaylon Bester ran for a 16-yard touchdown for Miami. Brett Gabbert added a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jack Sorenson and Lonnie Phelps ran 32 yards into the end zone off a blocked punt in the second quarter.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (7 plays, 20 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 2-C.Huntley. 2-C.Huntley to BALL 37 for 12 yards (35-R.McWood).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37
(14:41 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 46 for 9 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
No Gain
2 & 1 - BALLST 46
(14:16 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
Penalty
3 & 1 - BALLST 46
(14:09 - 1st) Penalty on MOH 5-E.Rugamba Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 46. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 44
(14:00 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 45 for -1 yard (91-A.Sharp).
No Gain
2 & 11 - BALLST 45
(13:38 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Schrank.
Sack
3 & 11 - BALLST 45
(13:32 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 45 for -10 yards (49-B.Baratti23-I.Pace).
Punt
4 & 21 - BALLST 45
(12:55 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 44 yards from BALL 45. 31-M.Thomas runs ob at MOH 13 for 2 yards.

MIAOH RedHawks
- TD (7 plays, 87 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 13
(12:47 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 26 for 13 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 26
(12:32 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 25 for -1 yard (6-J.Thomas).
+16 YD
2 & 11 - MIAOH 25
(12:00 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 41 for 16 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41
(11:26 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 86-L.Mayock. 86-L.Mayock to BALL 28 for 31 yards (17-N.Jones).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28
(11:11 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to BALL 25 for 3 yards (5-B.Cosby13-J.Williams).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 25
(10:31 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to BALL 16 for 9 yards (9-C.Albright).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16
(9:59 - 1st) 1-J.Bester runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:53 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:53 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(9:53 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 27 for 2 yards (35-R.McWood27-K.Burse).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 27
(9:27 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 35 for 8 yards (27-K.Burse).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(8:53 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 38 for 3 yards (58-D.Costin27-K.Burse). Team penalty on MOH Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on BALL Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 38
(8:32 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 43 for 5 yards.
+21 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 43
(8:01 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to MOH 36 for 21 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36
(7:32 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 30 for 6 yards (27-K.Burse).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 30
(6:55 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-N.Givan. 88-N.Givan to MOH 17 for 13 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 17
(6:33 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 14 for 3 yards (58-D.Costin).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 14
(6:03 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to MOH 9 for 5 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 9
(5:26 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 3 for 6 yards (49-B.Baratti).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - BALLST 3
(4:58 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:50 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- FG (13 plays, 57 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:50 - 1st) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 57 yards from BALL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 29 for 21 yards (3-H.Grenda44-B.Burns).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 29
(4:43 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 30 for 1 yard (35-J.Jennette).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 30
(4:09 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 35 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 35
(3:36 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 43 for 8 yards (27-J.Daw).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43
(3:07 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 43
(3:01 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 46 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - MIAOH 46
(2:38 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 20-T.Shelton. 20-T.Shelton to BALL 45 for 9 yards (6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45
(2:06 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 31-M.Thomas.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 45
(1:57 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert to BALL 43 for 2 yards (44-B.Burns).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - MIAOH 43
(1:23 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to BALL 37 for 6 yards (94-J.Sape).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - MIAOH 37
(1:02 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to BALL 36 for 1 yard (55-T.Ropati). Penalty on BALL 55-T.Ropati Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BALL 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 21
(0:37 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to BALL 15 for 6 yards (2-J.White13-J.Williams).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - MIAOH 15
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to BALL 14 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 3 - MIAOH 14
(14:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to BALL 14 for no gain (2-J.White).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - MIAOH 14
(13:45 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:41 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(13:41 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Schrank.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25
(13:36 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 26 for 1 yard (90-D.Lemon).
+5 YD
3 & 9 - BALLST 26
(13:02 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 31 for 5 yards (27-K.Burse).
Punt
4 & 4 - BALLST 31
(12:21 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 0 yards from BALL 31 blocked by 47-L.Phelps. out of bounds at the BALL 10.

MIAOH RedHawks
- TD (1 plays, 10 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 10
(12:14 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:09 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:09 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(12:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 23 for -2 yards (90-D.Lemon).
+19 YD
2 & 12 - BALLST 23
(11:42 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller pushed ob at BALL 42 for 19 yards (6-T.Banks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 42
(11:33 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 42
(11:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 42 for no gain (27-K.Burse).
No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 42
(10:55 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
Punt
4 & 10 - BALLST 42
(10:49 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from BALL 42 blocked by 5-E.Rugamba. 47-L.Phelps runs 32 yards for a touchdown.

MIAOH RedHawks
- FG (4 plays, 51 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:41 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
Kickoff
(10:41 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(10:41 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 23 for -2 yards (91-A.Sharp58-D.Costin).
+1 YD
2 & 12 - MIAOH 23
(10:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-N.Givan. 88-N.Givan to BALL 24 for 1 yard (5-E.Rugamba).
+16 YD
3 & 11 - MIAOH 24
(9:36 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 40 for 16 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40
(9:24 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 45 for 5 yards (49-B.Baratti). Penalty on BALL 62-C.Blackwell Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 40. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 20 - MIAOH 30
(8:59 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 37 for 7 yards (30-J.Maize).
+12 YD
2 & 13 - MIAOH 37
(8:35 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles pushed ob at BALL 49 for 12 yards (49-B.Baratti).
No Gain
3 & 1 - MIAOH 49
(8:06 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 49 for no gain (35-R.McWood).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - MIAOH 49
(7:29 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 50 for 1 yard (35-R.McWood).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 50
(7:07 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 81-K.Schrank. 81-K.Schrank pushed ob at MOH 20 for 30 yards (3-M.Brown).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20
(6:46 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 13 for 7 yards (27-K.Burse).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - MIAOH 13
(6:15 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 12 for 1 yard (91-A.Sharp).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - MIAOH 12
(5:40 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 9 for 3 yards (27-K.Burse).
No Gain
1 & 9 - MIAOH 9
(5:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 9
(5:13 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 7 for 2 yards (27-K.Burse58-D.Costin).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - MIAOH 7
(4:42 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:34 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Downs (10 plays, 37 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:34 - 2nd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 63 yards from BALL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 17 for 15 yards (24-W.Jones84-T.Hohlt).
+43 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 17
(4:28 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to BALL 40 for 43 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(3:54 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 46-A.Homer. 46-A.Homer runs ob at BALL 33 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 33
(3:28 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton to BALL 32 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 2 - BALLST 32
(3:08 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to BALL 32 for no gain (2-J.White13-J.Williams).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - BALLST 32
(2:22 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman 50 yards Field Goal is Good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Halftime (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:22 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 63 yards from MOH 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 25 for 23 yards (47-L.Phelps).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(2:11 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to BALL 30 for 5 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 30
(1:51 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher pushed ob at BALL 32 for 2 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - MIAOH 32
(1:47 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 36 for 4 yards (5-E.Rugamba27-K.Burse).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36
(1:34 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 44 for 8 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MIAOH 44
(1:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
+10 YD
3 & 2 - MIAOH 44
(1:04 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 46 for 10 yards (49-B.Baratti).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46
(0:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Dunner.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 46
(0:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Givan.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - MIAOH 46
(0:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to MOH 38 for 8 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
No Gain
4 & 2 - MIAOH 38
(0:35 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38
(0:31 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert to MOH 44 for 6 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).

BALLST Cardinals
- Fumble (3 plays, 16 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 57 yards from BALL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 27 for 19 yards (84-T.Hohlt).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(14:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 29 for 2 yards (42-C.Crumb).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 29
(14:19 - 3rd) 2-J.Williamson complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MOH 31 for 2 yards (9-C.Albright).
No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 31
(13:34 - 3rd) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 31
(13:27 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 47 yards from MOH 31. 86-R.Miller to BALL 28 for 6 yards (29-Z.Kahn).

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28
(13:17 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 32 for 4 yards (3-M.Brown).
Sack
2 & 6 - MIAOH 32
(12:51 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 30 for -2 yards FUMBLES (58-D.Costin). 2-C.Huntley to BALL 25 for no gain.
+19 YD
3 & 13 - MIAOH 25
(12:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 44 FUMBLES (27-K.Burse). 21-S.Weatherford to BALL 46 for -2 yards (20-W.Fletcher).

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (11 plays, 107 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 46
(12:06 - 3rd) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 46
(12:01 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to BALL 49 for -3 yards (13-J.Williams).
+7 YD
3 & 13 - BALLST 49
(11:24 - 3rd) 2-J.Williamson complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to BALL 42 for 7 yards (6-J.Thomas).
Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 42
(10:38 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 34 yards from BALL 42 to BALL 8 fair catch by 86-R.Miller.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 8
(10:31 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 10 for 2 yards (35-R.McWood5-E.Rugamba).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 10
(10:03 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 4-M.Dunner. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 17 for 7 yards (6-T.Banks).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIAOH 17
(9:33 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 20 for 3 yards (6-T.Banks3-M.Brown).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20
(9:08 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 23 for 3 yards (35-R.McWood).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 23
(8:32 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 32 for 9 yards (6-T.Banks).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32
(8:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at BALL 43 for 11 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43
(7:52 - 3rd) 4-M.Dunner pushed ob at BALL 47 for 4 yards (49-B.Baratti).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - MIAOH 47
(7:25 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 40 for 13 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40
(7:06 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall. Penalty on MOH 2-C.Singleton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MOH 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40
(7:06 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
+40 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 40
(6:58 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(6:51 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is no good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 4:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:51 - 3rd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(6:53 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 27 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 27
(6:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Williamson complete to 1-J.Bester. 1-J.Bester runs ob at MOH 25 for -2 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - BALLST 25
(5:52 - 3rd) 2-J.Williamson scrambles to MOH 29 for 4 yards (9-C.Albright).
Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 29
(5:07 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 48 yards from MOH 29. 16-H.Littles to BALL 20 for -3 yards (5-E.Rugamba).

MIAOH RedHawks
- Interception (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20
(4:57 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 22 for 2 yards (91-A.Sharp).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 22
(4:33 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to BALL 30 for 8 yards (3-M.Brown).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30
(4:14 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 33 for 3 yards (35-R.McWood).
+21 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 33
(3:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to MOH 46 for 21 yards (23-D.Johnson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46
(3:13 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 45 for 1 yard (58-D.Costin).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 45
(2:46 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles pushed ob at MOH 39 for 6 yards (4-A.Koikoi).
No Gain
3 & 3 - MIAOH 39
(2:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
+26 YD
4 & 3 - MIAOH 39
(2:10 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to MOH 13 for 26 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 13
(1:50 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 10 for 3 yards (58-D.Costin).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 10
(1:06 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to MOH 5 for 5 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
No Gain
3 & 2 - MIAOH 5
(0:29 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 5 for no gain (95-B.Kimpler).
+5 YD
4 & 2 - MIAOH 5
(15:00 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:54 - 4th) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 59 yards from BALL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 28 for 22 yards (27-J.Daw).
Int
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(14:48 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson INTERCEPTED by 25-A.Uzodinma at BALL 26. 25-A.Uzodinma to BALL 26 for no gain.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Interception (3 plays, 10 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 26
(14:40 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 28 for 2 yards (91-A.Sharp).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAOH 28
(14:14 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 20-W.Fletcher.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - MIAOH 28
(14:09 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-N.Givan. 88-N.Givan to BALL 38 for 10 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38
(13:50 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 44 for 6 yards (27-K.Burse35-R.McWood).
Sack
2 & 4 - MIAOH 44
(13:10 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 38 for -6 yards (91-A.Sharp).
No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAOH 38
(12:25 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Givan.
Punt
4 & 10 - MIAOH 38
(12:19 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 34 yards from BALL 38 Downed at the MOH 28.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (4 plays, 62 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(12:11 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson to MOH 30 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 30
(11:41 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 34 for 4 yards (55-T.Ropati2-J.White).
Int
3 & 4 - BALLST 34
(11:14 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 86-L.Mayock INTERCEPTED by 25-A.Uzodinma at BALL 38. 25-A.Uzodinma to BALL 38 for no gain.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38
(11:07 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to MOH 48 for 14 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48
(10:43 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 44 for 4 yards (91-A.Sharp27-K.Burse).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - MIAOH 44
(10:10 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to MOH 40 for 4 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
+40 YD
3 & 2 - MIAOH 40
(9:34 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:25 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (1 plays, 30 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:25 - 4th) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 60 yards from BALL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 22 for 17 yards (32-C.Coll).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 22
(9:15 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 25 for 3 yards (9-C.Albright).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 25
(8:44 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 30 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 30
(8:14 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 31 for 1 yard (55-T.Ropati).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 31
(7:32 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 30 for -1 yard (6-J.Thomas9-C.Albright).

MIAOH RedHawks
- Downs (5 plays, 13 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
+30 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30
(7:26 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:20 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- End of Game (10 plays, 51 yards, 6:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:20 - 4th) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(7:20 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye pushed ob at BALL 30 for 45 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 30
(7:00 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Shelton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 30
(6:57 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Hardy.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 30
(6:51 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Maye.
+8 YD
4 & 10 - BALLST 30
(6:46 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson scrambles pushed ob at BALL 22 for 8 yards (27-J.Daw).

BALLST Cardinals

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 22
(6:39 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 26 for 4 yards (27-K.Burse35-R.McWood).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 26
(5:57 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 33 for 7 yards (49-B.Baratti).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 33
(5:17 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 45 for 12 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(4:33 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 40 for 15 yards (49-B.Baratti2-C.Singleton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(3:54 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 38 for 2 yards (95-B.Kimpler).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 38
(2:57 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 36 for 2 yards (23-I.Pace).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 36
(2:13 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 27 for 9 yards (23-I.Pace).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(1:30 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 21 for 6 yards (23-I.Pace).
Penalty
2 & 4 - BALLST 21
(0:41 - 4th) Team penalty on BALL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MOH 21. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 26
(0:31 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt kneels at MOH 27 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:20
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
41
Touchdown 7:26
2-C.Huntley runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
30
yds
00:06
pos
27
40
Point After TD 9:25
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
34
Touchdown 9:34
9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
62
yds
01:42
pos
27
33
Point After TD 14:54
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
27
Touchdown 15:00
2-C.Huntley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
04:28
pos
27
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:51
97-R.Rimmler extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
27
20
Touchdown 6:58
9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
107
yds
03:40
pos
27
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:22
79-S.Sloman 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
51
yds
02:12
pos
27
14
Point After TD 4:34
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 4:42
9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
85
yds
06:07
pos
24
13
Point After TD 10:41
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 10:49
punts 0 yards from BALL 42 blocked by 5-E.Rugamba. 47-L.Phelps runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
23
7
Point After TD 12:09
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 12:14
5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
10
yds
00:05
pos
16
7
Field Goal 13:45
79-S.Sloman 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
42
yds
04:13
pos
10
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:50
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:58
2-C.Huntley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
05:03
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:53
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:59
1-J.Bester runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
87
yds
02:54
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 30
Rushing 4 14
Passing 5 15
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 2-11 11-20
4th Down Conv 1-3 3-4
Total Net Yards 275 560
Total Plays 48 94
Avg Gain 5.7 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 107 261
Rush Attempts 29 54
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 4.8
Net Yards Passing 168 299
Comp. - Att. 10-19 26-40
Yards Per Pass 8.8 7.5
Penalties - Yards 1-10 3-30
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 3-43.0 2-39.0
Return Yards 159 26
Punts - Returns 3-65 2-3
Kickoffs - Returns 5-94 1-23
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Miami (OH) 7-4 7200027
Ball State 4-7 7762141
Scheumann Stadium Muncie, Indiana
 168 PASS YDS 299
107 RUSH YDS 261
275 TOTAL YDS 560
Miami (OH)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Gabbert 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 116 1 0 238.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 116 1 0 238.1
B. Gabbert 6/8 116 1 0
J. Williamson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 52 0 2 39.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 52 0 2 39.7
J. Williamson 4/11 52 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Bester 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 59 1
J. Bester 15 59 1 16
T. Shelton 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
T. Shelton 8 20 0 6
J. Williamson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
J. Williamson 3 14 0 8
B. Gabbert 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
B. Gabbert 3 14 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Sorenson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 76 1
J. Sorenson 4 76 1 43
J. Maye 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 45 0
J. Maye 1 45 0 45
L. Mayock 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
L. Mayock 1 31 0 31
T. Shelton 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Shelton 1 9 0 9
A. Homer 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Homer 1 7 0 7
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Johnson 1 2 0 2
Q. Hardy 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Q. Hardy 0 0 0 0
J. Walker 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Walker 0 0 0 0
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Thomas 0 0 0 0
J. Bester 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Bester 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Burse 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 0.0
K. Burse 10-4 0.0 0
E. Rugamba 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
E. Rugamba 9-1 0.0 0
R. McWood 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
R. McWood 7-2 0.0 0
S. Weatherford 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
S. Weatherford 7-0 0.0 0
A. Sharp 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
A. Sharp 7-0 1.0 0
B. Baratti 49 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
B. Baratti 6-1 0.5 0
D. Costin 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
D. Costin 5-2 1.0 0
T. Banks 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Banks 4-0 0.0 0
I. Pace Jr. 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
I. Pace Jr. 3-1 0.5 0
Z. Raymond 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Raymond 3-0 0.0 0
M. Brown 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
D. Lemon 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lemon 2-0 0.0 0
B. Kimpler 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Kimpler 2-0 0.0 0
A. Koikoi 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Koikoi 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Maize 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Maize 1-0 0.0 0
C. Singleton 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Singleton 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Sloman 79 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
S. Sloman 2/2 50 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Kramer 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 1
K. Kramer 3 43.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 18.8 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 18.8 22 0
M. Thomas 5 18.8 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
M. Thomas 1 2.0 2 0
E. Rugamba 5 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 0 0
E. Rugamba 1 10.0 0 0
L. Phelps 47 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 53.0 32 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 53.0 32 1
L. Phelps 1 53.0 32 1
Ball State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 317 3 0 156.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 317 3 0 156.3
D. Plitt 26/40 317 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 134 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 134 3
C. Huntley 24 134 3 30
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 62 0
D. Plitt 12 62 0 21
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 62 0
W. Fletcher 16 62 0 13
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Dunner 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Y. Tyler 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 88 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 88 2
Y. Tyler 3 88 2 40
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 0
A. Davis 5 55 0 26
R. Miller 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
R. Miller 4 52 0 19
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 1
J. Hall 6 43 1 11
K. Schrank 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
K. Schrank 1 30 0 30
N. Givan 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
N. Givan 3 24 0 13
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Huntley 1 12 0 12
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Dunner 1 7 0 7
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
W. Fletcher 2 6 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
Ja. Thomas 9-0 0.0 0
C. Albright 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Albright 5-1 0.0 0
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Cosby 3-0 0.0 0
J. White 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. White 3-1 0.0 0
A. Uzodinma II 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
A. Uzodinma II 3-0 0.0 2
T. Ropati 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Ropati 3-0 0.0 0
J. Daw 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Daw 2-0 0.0 0
C. Crumb 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Crumb 1-0 0.0 0
N. Jones 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jennette III 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jennette III 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sape 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sape 1-0 0.0 0
B. Burns 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Burns 1-0 0.0 0
Je. Thomas 38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Je. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Rimmler 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/6
R. Rimmler 0/0 0 5/6 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 1
N. Snyder 2 39.0 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
M. Dunner 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Miller 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
R. Miller 1 6.0 6 0
H. Littles 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 -3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
H. Littles 1 -3.0 -3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 MIAOH 13 2:54 7 87 TD
4:50 MIAOH 29 4:13 13 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 BALLST 10 0:05 1 10 TD
4:34 MIAOH 17 2:12 4 51 FG
0:31 MIAOH 38 0:00 1 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAOH 27 1:33 3 4 Punt
12:06 BALLST 46 1:28 3 4 Punt
6:51 MIAOH 25 1:44 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 MIAOH 28 0:06 1 -2 INT
12:11 MIAOH 28 0:57 3 10 INT
9:25 MIAOH 22 1:53 4 8 Downs
7:20 MIAOH 25 0:34 5 13 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 25 2:05 7 20 Punt
9:53 BALLST 25 5:03 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 BALLST 25 1:20 3 6 Punt
12:09 BALLST 25 1:20 5 17 TD
10:41 BALLST 25 6:07 15 75 TD
2:22 BALLST 25 1:47 10 37 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 BALLST 28 0:46 3 16 Fumble
10:31 BALLST 8 3:40 11 107 TD
4:57 BALLST 20 4:28 12 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:40 BALLST 26 2:21 6 12 Punt
11:07 BALLST 38 1:42 4 62 TD
7:26 MIAOH 30 0:06 1 30 TD
6:39 BALLST 22 6:08 10 51 Game
