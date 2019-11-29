|
|
|MIAOH
|BALLST
Miami (Ohio) with 4 TDs in second half, beats Ball St. 41-27
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) Caleb Huntley ran for three touchdowns and Ball State scored 27 points in the second half to beat Miami (Ohio) 41-27 on Friday.
Miami (7-5, 6-2), which had its five-game win streak snapped, entered having already clinched the Mid-American Conference East Division title. The RedHawks will face Central Michigan in the conference championship on Dec. 7 at Ford Field in Detroit. Ball State (5-7, 4-4) concludes its season by snapping a four-game losing streak.
The RedHawks built a 27-14 halftime lead, but Ball State's Drew Plitt threw a pair of 40-yard touchdown passes to Yo'Heinz Tyler. Huntley, who scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, added 5- and 30-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.
Huntley had 134 yards rushing on 24 carries. Plitt also threw a 7-yard TD pass to Justin Hall in the second quarter and finished 26-of-40 passing for 317 yards.
Jaylon Bester ran for a 16-yard touchdown for Miami. Brett Gabbert added a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jack Sorenson and Lonnie Phelps ran 32 yards into the end zone off a blocked punt in the second quarter.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (7 plays, 20 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 2-C.Huntley. 2-C.Huntley to BALL 37 for 12 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(14:41 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 46 for 9 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 46(14:16 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 46(14:09 - 1st) Penalty on MOH 5-E.Rugamba Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 46. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(14:00 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 45 for -1 yard (91-A.Sharp).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BALLST 45(13:38 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Schrank.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - BALLST 45(13:32 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 45 for -10 yards (49-B.Baratti23-I.Pace).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - BALLST 45(12:55 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 44 yards from BALL 45. 31-M.Thomas runs ob at MOH 13 for 2 yards.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (7 plays, 87 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 13(12:47 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 26 for 13 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 26(12:32 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 25 for -1 yard (6-J.Thomas).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAOH 25(12:00 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 41 for 16 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41(11:26 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 86-L.Mayock. 86-L.Mayock to BALL 28 for 31 yards (17-N.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28(11:11 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to BALL 25 for 3 yards (5-B.Cosby13-J.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 25(10:31 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to BALL 16 for 9 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16(9:59 - 1st) 1-J.Bester runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:53 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:53 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(9:53 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 27 for 2 yards (35-R.McWood27-K.Burse).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 27(9:27 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 35 for 8 yards (27-K.Burse).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(8:53 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 38 for 3 yards (58-D.Costin27-K.Burse). Team penalty on MOH Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on BALL Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 38(8:32 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 43 for 5 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 43(8:01 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to MOH 36 for 21 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(7:32 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 30 for 6 yards (27-K.Burse).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 30(6:55 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-N.Givan. 88-N.Givan to MOH 17 for 13 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(6:33 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 14 for 3 yards (58-D.Costin).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 14(6:03 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to MOH 9 for 5 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 9(5:26 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 3 for 6 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - BALLST 3(4:58 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:50 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (13 plays, 57 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:50 - 1st) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 57 yards from BALL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 29 for 21 yards (3-H.Grenda44-B.Burns).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 29(4:43 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 30 for 1 yard (35-J.Jennette).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 30(4:09 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 35 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAOH 35(3:36 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 43 for 8 yards (27-J.Daw).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(3:07 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 43(3:01 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 46 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAOH 46(2:38 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 20-T.Shelton. 20-T.Shelton to BALL 45 for 9 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(2:06 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 31-M.Thomas.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 45(1:57 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert to BALL 43 for 2 yards (44-B.Burns).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAOH 43(1:23 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to BALL 37 for 6 yards (94-J.Sape).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - MIAOH 37(1:02 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to BALL 36 for 1 yard (55-T.Ropati). Penalty on BALL 55-T.Ropati Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BALL 36.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 21(0:37 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to BALL 15 for 6 yards (2-J.White13-J.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAOH 15(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to BALL 14 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIAOH 14(14:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to BALL 14 for no gain (2-J.White).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MIAOH 14(13:45 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:41 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(13:41 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Schrank.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(13:36 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 26 for 1 yard (90-D.Lemon).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - BALLST 26(13:02 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 31 for 5 yards (27-K.Burse).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BALLST 31(12:21 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 0 yards from BALL 31 blocked by 47-L.Phelps. out of bounds at the BALL 10.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:09 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(12:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 23 for -2 yards (90-D.Lemon).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 12 - BALLST 23(11:42 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller pushed ob at BALL 42 for 19 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(11:33 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 42(11:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 42 for no gain (27-K.Burse).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BALLST 42(10:55 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BALLST 42(10:49 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from BALL 42 blocked by 5-E.Rugamba. 47-L.Phelps runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (4 plays, 51 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(10:41 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(10:41 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(10:41 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 23 for -2 yards (91-A.Sharp58-D.Costin).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAOH 23(10:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-N.Givan. 88-N.Givan to BALL 24 for 1 yard (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAOH 24(9:36 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 40 for 16 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(9:24 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 45 for 5 yards (49-B.Baratti). Penalty on BALL 62-C.Blackwell Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 40. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - MIAOH 30(8:59 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 37 for 7 yards (30-J.Maize).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIAOH 37(8:35 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles pushed ob at BALL 49 for 12 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIAOH 49(8:06 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 49 for no gain (35-R.McWood).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAOH 49(7:29 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 50 for 1 yard (35-R.McWood).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 50(7:07 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 81-K.Schrank. 81-K.Schrank pushed ob at MOH 20 for 30 yards (3-M.Brown).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(6:46 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 13 for 7 yards (27-K.Burse).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAOH 13(6:15 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 12 for 1 yard (91-A.Sharp).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 12(5:40 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 9 for 3 yards (27-K.Burse).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - MIAOH 9(5:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 9(5:13 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 7 for 2 yards (27-K.Burse58-D.Costin).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAOH 7(4:42 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:34 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Downs (10 plays, 37 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:34 - 2nd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 63 yards from BALL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 17 for 15 yards (24-W.Jones84-T.Hohlt).
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(4:28 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to BALL 40 for 43 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(3:54 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 46-A.Homer. 46-A.Homer runs ob at BALL 33 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 33(3:28 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton to BALL 32 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 32(3:08 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to BALL 32 for no gain (2-J.White13-J.Williams).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - BALLST 32(2:22 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Halftime (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:22 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 63 yards from MOH 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 25 for 23 yards (47-L.Phelps).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(2:11 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to BALL 30 for 5 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 30(1:51 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher pushed ob at BALL 32 for 2 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAOH 32(1:47 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 36 for 4 yards (5-E.Rugamba27-K.Burse).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(1:34 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 44 for 8 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MIAOH 44(1:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 44(1:04 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 46 for 10 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46(0:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Dunner.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 46(0:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Givan.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 46(0:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to MOH 38 for 8 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MIAOH 38(0:35 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Fumble (3 plays, 16 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 57 yards from BALL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 27 for 19 yards (84-T.Hohlt).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(14:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 29 for 2 yards (42-C.Crumb).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 29(14:19 - 3rd) 2-J.Williamson complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MOH 31 for 2 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 31(13:34 - 3rd) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BALLST 31(13:27 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 47 yards from MOH 31. 86-R.Miller to BALL 28 for 6 yards (29-Z.Kahn).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28(13:17 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 32 for 4 yards (3-M.Brown).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 32(12:51 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 30 for -2 yards FUMBLES (58-D.Costin). 2-C.Huntley to BALL 25 for no gain.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIAOH 25(12:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 44 FUMBLES (27-K.Burse). 21-S.Weatherford to BALL 46 for -2 yards (20-W.Fletcher).
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (11 plays, 107 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(12:06 - 3rd) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 46(12:01 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to BALL 49 for -3 yards (13-J.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - BALLST 49(11:24 - 3rd) 2-J.Williamson complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to BALL 42 for 7 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BALLST 42(10:38 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 34 yards from BALL 42 to BALL 8 fair catch by 86-R.Miller.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 8(10:31 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 10 for 2 yards (35-R.McWood5-E.Rugamba).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 10(10:03 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 4-M.Dunner. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 17 for 7 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAOH 17(9:33 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 20 for 3 yards (6-T.Banks3-M.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(9:08 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 23 for 3 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 23(8:32 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 32 for 9 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(8:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at BALL 43 for 11 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(7:52 - 3rd) 4-M.Dunner pushed ob at BALL 47 for 4 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 47(7:25 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 40 for 13 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(7:06 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall. Penalty on MOH 2-C.Singleton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MOH 40.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(7:06 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 40(6:58 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(6:51 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is no good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 4:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:51 - 3rd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(6:53 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 27 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 27(6:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Williamson complete to 1-J.Bester. 1-J.Bester runs ob at MOH 25 for -2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - BALLST 25(5:52 - 3rd) 2-J.Williamson scrambles to MOH 29 for 4 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BALLST 29(5:07 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 48 yards from MOH 29. 16-H.Littles to BALL 20 for -3 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Interception (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(4:57 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 22 for 2 yards (91-A.Sharp).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 22(4:33 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to BALL 30 for 8 yards (3-M.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30(4:14 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 33 for 3 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 33(3:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to MOH 46 for 21 yards (23-D.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46(3:13 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 45 for 1 yard (58-D.Costin).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 45(2:46 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles pushed ob at MOH 39 for 6 yards (4-A.Koikoi).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIAOH 39(2:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
|
+26 YD
|
4 & 3 - MIAOH 39(2:10 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to MOH 13 for 26 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 13(1:50 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 10 for 3 yards (58-D.Costin).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 10(1:06 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to MOH 5 for 5 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 5(0:29 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 5 for no gain (95-B.Kimpler).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - MIAOH 5(15:00 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 59 yards from BALL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 28 for 22 yards (27-J.Daw).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(14:48 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson INTERCEPTED by 25-A.Uzodinma at BALL 26. 25-A.Uzodinma to BALL 26 for no gain.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Interception (3 plays, 10 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 26(14:40 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 28 for 2 yards (91-A.Sharp).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 28(14:14 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 20-W.Fletcher.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAOH 28(14:09 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-N.Givan. 88-N.Givan to BALL 38 for 10 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(13:50 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 44 for 6 yards (27-K.Burse35-R.McWood).
|
Sack
|
2 & 4 - MIAOH 44(13:10 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 38 for -6 yards (91-A.Sharp).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 38(12:25 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Givan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIAOH 38(12:19 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 34 yards from BALL 38 Downed at the MOH 28.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (4 plays, 62 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(12:11 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson to MOH 30 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 30(11:41 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 34 for 4 yards (55-T.Ropati2-J.White).
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 34(11:14 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 86-L.Mayock INTERCEPTED by 25-A.Uzodinma at BALL 38. 25-A.Uzodinma to BALL 38 for no gain.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(11:07 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to MOH 48 for 14 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48(10:43 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 44 for 4 yards (91-A.Sharp27-K.Burse).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 44(10:10 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to MOH 40 for 4 yards (14-Z.Raymond).
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 40(9:34 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:25 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (1 plays, 30 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:25 - 4th) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 60 yards from BALL 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 22 for 17 yards (32-C.Coll).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(9:15 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 25 for 3 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 25(8:44 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 30 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 30(8:14 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 31 for 1 yard (55-T.Ropati).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 31(7:32 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 30 for -1 yard (6-J.Thomas9-C.Albright).
BALLST
Cardinals
- End of Game (10 plays, 51 yards, 6:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:20 - 4th) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(7:20 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye pushed ob at BALL 30 for 45 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(7:00 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Shelton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 30(6:57 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Hardy.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BALLST 30(6:51 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Maye.
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 10 - BALLST 30(6:46 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson scrambles pushed ob at BALL 22 for 8 yards (27-J.Daw).
BALLST
Cardinals
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(6:39 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 26 for 4 yards (27-K.Burse35-R.McWood).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 26(5:57 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 33 for 7 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(5:17 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 45 for 12 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(4:33 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 40 for 15 yards (49-B.Baratti2-C.Singleton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(3:54 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 38 for 2 yards (95-B.Kimpler).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 38(2:57 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 36 for 2 yards (23-I.Pace).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 36(2:13 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 27 for 9 yards (23-I.Pace).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(1:30 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to MOH 21 for 6 yards (23-I.Pace).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 21(0:41 - 4th) Team penalty on BALL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MOH 21. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 26(0:31 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt kneels at MOH 27 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|30
|Rushing
|4
|14
|Passing
|5
|15
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|11-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|275
|560
|Total Plays
|48
|94
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|261
|Rush Attempts
|29
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|168
|299
|Comp. - Att.
|10-19
|26-40
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|2-39.0
|Return Yards
|159
|26
|Punts - Returns
|3-65
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-94
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|168
|PASS YDS
|299
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|261
|
|
|275
|TOTAL YDS
|560
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|6/8
|116
|1
|0
|
J. Williamson 2 QB
|J. Williamson
|4/11
|52
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bester 1 RB
|J. Bester
|15
|59
|1
|16
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|8
|20
|0
|6
|
J. Williamson 2 QB
|J. Williamson
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|3
|14
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|4
|76
|1
|43
|
J. Maye 19 WR
|J. Maye
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
L. Mayock 86 WR
|L. Mayock
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Homer 46 TE
|A. Homer
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Q. Hardy 80 TE
|Q. Hardy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bester 1 RB
|J. Bester
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Burse 27 LB
|K. Burse
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rugamba 5 DB
|E. Rugamba
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Weatherford 21 DB
|S. Weatherford
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sharp 91 DL
|A. Sharp
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Baratti 49 DB
|B. Baratti
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DL
|D. Costin
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Banks 6 DB
|T. Banks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 23 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Raymond 14 DB
|Z. Raymond
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 3 DB
|M. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemon 90 DL
|D. Lemon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kimpler 95 DL
|B. Kimpler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Koikoi 4 DB
|A. Koikoi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maize 30 DL
|J. Maize
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Singleton 2 DB
|C. Singleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sloman 79 K
|S. Sloman
|2/2
|50
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kramer 9 P
|K. Kramer
|3
|43.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|5
|18.8
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
E. Rugamba 5 DB
|E. Rugamba
|1
|10.0
|0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DL
|L. Phelps
|1
|53.0
|32
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|26/40
|317
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|24
|134
|3
|30
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|12
|62
|0
|21
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|16
|62
|0
|13
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Y. Tyler 85 WR
|Y. Tyler
|3
|88
|2
|40
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|5
|55
|0
|26
|
R. Miller 86 WR
|R. Miller
|4
|52
|0
|19
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|6
|43
|1
|11
|
K. Schrank 81 TE
|K. Schrank
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
N. Givan 88 TE
|N. Givan
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
|Ja. Thomas
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 2 LB
|J. White
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 25 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
T. Ropati 55 DL
|T. Ropati
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crumb 42 DT
|C. Crumb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 17 CB
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jennette III 35 DE
|J. Jennette III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burns 44 LB
|B. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Thomas 38 CB
|Je. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Rimmler 97 K
|R. Rimmler
|0/0
|0
|5/6
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Snyder 38 P
|N. Snyder
|2
|39.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Miller 86 WR
|R. Miller
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
H. Littles 16 WR
|H. Littles
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
-
17IOWA
NEB
24
17
3rd 1:12 BTN
-
MIZZOU
ARK
10
14
3rd 8:14 CBS
-
20BOISE
COLOST
21
14
2nd 1:12 CBSS
-
19CINCY
18MEMP
17
17
2nd 2:54 ABC
-
WASHST
WASH
7
7
1st 0:00 FOX
-
WVU
TCU
7
7
1st 4:37 ESPN
-
OHIO
AKRON
52
3
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
NILL
14
17
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MISSST
20
21
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
EMICH
34
26
Final ESPN+
-
MIAOH
BALLST
27
41
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
BUFF
7
49
Final ESPN+
-
TOLEDO
CMICH
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
24VATECH
UVA
30
39
Final ABC
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
24
49
Final FOX
-
ARKST
SALA
0
053.5 O/U
+10.5
Fri 5:00pm ESP+
-
25APLST
TROY
0
064 O/U
+11
Fri 6:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
UCF
0
061.5 O/U
-23.5
Fri 8:00pm ESPN
-
3CLEM
SC
0
050.5 O/U
+27
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
1OHIOST
13MICH
0
050 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NWEST
ILL
0
041.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
IND
PURDUE
0
057 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
FIU
MRSHL
0
050 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSS
-
TULSA
ECU
0
061 O/U
+5.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXSTSM
CSTCAR
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
4UGA
GATECH
0
046.5 O/U
+28
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
LVILLE
UK
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
WAKE
CUSE
0
069 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:30pm FSN
-
WYO
AF
0
041.5 O/U
-11
Sat 2:00pm FCBK
-
NMEXST
LIB
0
065.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
ODU
0
050 O/U
+9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
WKY
0
046.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
NEVADA
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ATSN
-
RICE
UTEP
0
044 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
5BAMA
15AUBURN
0
049.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
9BAYLOR
KANSAS
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
LATECH
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
12WISC
8MINN
0
045.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UCONN
TEMPLE
0
049 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSS
-
BC
PITT
0
051.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
RUT
10PSU
0
050 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
USM
FAU
0
055 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
MIAMI
DUKE
0
044.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MD
MICHST
0
047.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
16ND
STNFRD
0
046.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
OREGST
14OREG
0
065.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
UTAHST
NMEX
0
063.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 4:00pm FCBK
-
UAB
NTEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm
-
VANDY
TENN
0
046 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TULANE
SMU
0
071 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
GAST
GAS
0
057.5 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
23IOWAST
KSTATE
0
045.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TXAM
2LSU
0
064 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
HOU
0
058.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNC
NCST
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
6UTAH
0
049 O/U
-28
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
FSU
11FLA
0
054 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
LAMON
LALAF
0
070 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
7OKLA
21OKLAST
0
068.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
BYU
SDGST
0
039 O/U
+6
Sat 9:00pm CBSS
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
0
059.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
UCLA
0
050.5 O/U
+1
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
SJST
0
061.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
ARMY
HAWAII
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 12:30am CBSS