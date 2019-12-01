Drive Chart
Packer, San Jose St. beat Fresno St. 17-16, snap 3-game skid

  • AP
  • Dec 01, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) DeJon Packer had 128 total yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run with 2:11 left, and San Jose State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Fresno State 17-16 on Saturday night and snap a three-game skid.

Packer had 93 yards rushing and added four receptions for 35 yards. Josh Love was 23-of-34 passing for 290 yards and Tre Walker had 132 yards receiving on eight receptions for San Jose State (5-7, 2-6 Mountain West Conference).

Trailing 16-10 and facing third-and-9 from their own 33 with 2:47 left in the game, the Spartans offense came to life. Love hit Tre Walker for a 29-yard gain before Packer ripped off back-to-back runs of 28 and 10 yards to give San Jose State its first lead of the game with 2:11 remaining.

The Bulldogs (4-8, 2-6) scored on their first two drives to take a 14-0 lead after a 5-yard touchdown run by Ronnie Rivers with 5:08 left in the first quarter and Justin Rice sacked SJSU's Josh Love in the end zone to make it 16-3 with 5:27 left in the first half.

Rivers finished with a season-high 177 yards rushing for Fresno State. The Bulldogs lost four in a row and five of six to end their season.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 76-Q.Oseland False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 25. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 20
(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love to SJS 35 for 15 yards (26-R.Jordan).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 35
(14:34 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 40 for 5 yards (15-A.Mosby26-R.Jordan).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 40
(14:02 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 44 for 4 yards (15-A.Mosby26-R.Jordan).
Penalty
3 & 1 - SJST 44
(13:29 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 46 for 2 yards (29-J.Rice98-K.Iakopo). Team penalty on FRE Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 44. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 49
(13:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love sacked at SJS 42 for -7 yards FUMBLES (51-A.Cruz). 12-J.Love to SJS 42 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 17 - SJST 42
(12:30 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to SJS 47 for 5 yards (32-E.Williams26-R.Jordan).
+7 YD
3 & 12 - SJST 47
(12:05 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to FRE 46 for 7 yards (23-J.Hughes).
Punt
4 & 5 - SJST 46
(11:43 - 1st) 43-A.Galland punts 44 yards from FRE 46 Downed at the FRE 2.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- TD (9 plays, 98 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 2
(11:32 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to FRE 13 for 11 yards (31-E.Aguayo42-V.Fehoko).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 13
(11:16 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 23 for 10 yards (16-R.Tolefree31-E.Aguayo).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23
(10:54 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 22 for -1 yard (11-J.Osuna).
+11 YD
2 & 11 - FRESNO 22
(10:20 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 33 for 11 yards (28-T.Parker).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(9:41 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 38 for 5 yards (11-J.Osuna42-V.Fehoko).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 38
(9:14 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 47 for 9 yards (2-Z.Zigler28-T.Parker).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47
(8:41 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to SJS 44 for 9 yards (12-B.Ezell).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - FRESNO 44
(8:26 - 1st) 9-J.Hokit to SJS 38 for 6 yards (28-T.Parker4-S.Latu).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38
(7:56 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:49 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:49 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(7:49 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 30 for 5 yards (23-J.Hughes). Penalty on SJS 81-B.Humphreys Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 30.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 20
(7:26 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 22 for 2 yards (15-A.Mosby).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - SJST 22
(6:59 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 33 for 11 yards (23-J.Hughes).
No Gain
3 & 2 - SJST 33
(6:18 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
Punt
4 & 2 - SJST 33
(6:13 - 1st) 43-A.Galland punts 28 yards from SJS 33 Downed at the FRE 39.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- TD (4 plays, 61 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39
(6:06 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 40 for 1 yard (16-R.Tolefree42-V.Fehoko).
+55 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 40
(5:38 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 5 for 55 yards (27-J.Lenard).
No Gain
1 & 5 - FRESNO 5
(5:22 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Edwards.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 5
(5:15 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:08 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

SJST Spartans
- FG (8 plays, 70 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:08 - 1st) 28-C.Silva kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(5:08 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 28 for 3 yards (4-W.Free).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 28
(5:08 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 32 for 4 yards (3-M.Walker).
+50 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 32
(4:27 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to FRE 18 for 50 yards (51-A.Cruz11-S.King).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 18
(3:48 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to FRE 9 for 9 yards (4-W.Free).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 9
(3:09 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to FRE 8 for 1 yard (15-A.Mosby99-R.McCoy).
No Gain
1 & 8 - SJST 8
(2:39 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 8
(2:35 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to FRE 7 for 1 yard (29-J.Rice).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 7
(2:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love scrambles to FRE 5 for 2 yards (99-R.McCoy3-M.Walker).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - SJST 5
(1:17 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Interception (7 plays, -18 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:13 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 39 yards from SJS 35 to FRE 26 fair catch by 9-J.Hokit.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(1:13 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Sutton.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(1:13 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 31 for 5 yards (11-J.Osuna).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - FRESNO 31
(0:37 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 39 for 8 yards (3-T.Webb44-J.Cobbs).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39
(0:18 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to SJS 46 for 15 yards (31-E.Aguayo).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Hokit to SJS 43 for 3 yards (92-C.Hall42-V.Fehoko).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FRESNO 43
(14:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Grim.
Int
3 & 7 - FRESNO 43
(14:21 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie INTERCEPTED by 27-J.Lenard at SJS 8. 27-J.Lenard to SJS 8 for no gain.

SJST Spartans
- Downs (10 plays, 73 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 8
(14:14 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 17 for 9 yards (26-R.Jordan).
No Gain
2 & 1 - SJST 17
(13:42 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 17
(13:37 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 24 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 24
(13:01 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 24
(12:56 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 28 for 4 yards (33-K.Jones).
+44 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 28
(12:22 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to FRE 28 for 44 yards (23-J.Hughes32-E.Williams).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 28
(11:49 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to FRE 19 for 9 yards (32-E.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 1 - SJST 19
(11:23 - 2nd) 82-I.Hamilton to FRE 19 for no gain (15-A.Mosby).
No Gain
3 & 1 - SJST 19
(10:45 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to FRE 19 for no gain (29-J.Rice).
No Gain
4 & 1 - SJST 19
(10:08 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to FRE 19 for no gain (3-M.Walker32-E.Williams).

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Punt (9 plays, 41 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 19
(10:02 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 19
(9:56 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to FRE 30 for 11 yards (27-J.Lenard).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30
(9:38 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 38 for 8 yards (27-J.Lenard26-A.Jenkins).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 38
(9:18 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 45 for 7 yards (3-T.Webb).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45
(8:49 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Grim. Penalty on FRE 50-T.Sampson Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at FRE 45. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - FRESNO 40
(8:44 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 9-J.Hokit. 9-J.Hokit to FRE 42 for 2 yards (16-R.Tolefree).
+23 YD
2 & 13 - FRESNO 42
(7:53 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to SJS 35 for 23 yards (28-T.Parker).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(7:53 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 33 for 2 yards (54-D.Talauati).
Sack
2 & 8 - FRESNO 33
(7:11 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna sacked at SJS 38 for -5 yards FUMBLES (92-C.Hall). 72-D.Bull to SJS 38 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 13 - FRESNO 38
(6:30 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall. Team penalty on FRE Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 13 - FRESNO 38
(6:21 - 2nd) 47-B.Cusick punts 29 yards from SJS 38 Downed at the SJS 9.

SJST Spartans
- Safety (3 plays, 11 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 9
(6:13 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 10 for 1 yard (14-J.Bryant).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SJST 10
(5:35 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Packer.
Sack
3 & 9 - SJST 10
(5:32 - 2nd) 12-J.Love sacked at SJS End Zone for -10 yards to SJS End Zone for no gain safety (29-J.Rice).

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:27 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland kicks 30 yards from SJS 20 out of bounds at the FRE 50.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50
(5:27 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 46 for 4 yards (4-S.Latu41-H.Darden).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 46
(5:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 80-J.Rodriguez. 80-J.Rodriguez to SJS 41 for 5 yards (28-T.Parker31-E.Aguayo).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 41
(4:40 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 43 for -2 yards (31-E.Aguayo4-S.Latu).
Punt
4 & 3 - FRESNO 43
(4:01 - 2nd) 47-B.Cusick punts 36 yards from SJS 43 Downed at the SJS 7.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 7
(3:52 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 8 for 1 yard (4-W.Free).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SJST 8
(3:24 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
No Gain
3 & 9 - SJST 8
(3:17 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
Punt
4 & 9 - SJST 8
(3:11 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 47 yards from SJS 8. 20-R.Rivers to SJS 20 for 35 yards (95-C.Alexander).

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20
(2:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to SJS 15 for 5 yards (23-N.Shelton).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 15
(2:37 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 7 for 8 yards (45-K.Harmon).
+1 YD
1 & 7 - FRESNO 7
(2:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Hokit to SJS 6 for 1 yard (3-T.Webb54-D.Talauati).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 6
(1:38 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna to SJS 8 FUMBLES. 9-J.Hokit to SJS 8 for no gain.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - FRESNO 8
(0:52 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to SJS 1 for 7 yards (41-H.Darden).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - FRESNO 1
(0:35 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna to SJS 2 for -1 yard (3-T.Webb).

SJST Spartans
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 2
(0:31 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 7 for 5 yards (32-E.Williams).

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 30 for 5 yards (4-S.Latu92-C.Hall).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 30
(14:34 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 41 for 11 yards (27-J.Lenard).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41
(14:11 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 42 for 17 yards (12-B.Ezell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42
(13:54 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 40 for 2 yards (31-E.Aguayo).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 40
(13:26 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to SJS 35 for 5 yards (3-T.Webb).
-6 YD
3 & 3 - FRESNO 35
(12:50 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 41 for -6 yards (54-D.Talauati).
Punt
4 & 9 - FRESNO 41
(12:32 - 3rd) 47-B.Cusick punts 28 yards from SJS 41 to the SJS 13 downed by 13-R.Wright.

SJST Spartans
- TD (7 plays, 87 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
+29 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 13
(12:24 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 42 for 29 yards (32-E.Williams4-W.Free).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42
(11:58 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 41 for -1 yard (23-J.Hughes).
+13 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 41
(11:19 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to FRE 46 for 13 yards (26-R.Jordan).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 46
(10:59 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to FRE 28 for 18 yards (32-E.Williams).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 28
(10:34 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to FRE 7 for 21 yards (23-J.Hughes).
+5 YD
1 & 7 - SJST 7
(10:08 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to FRE 2 for 5 yards (90-K.Atkins).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 2
(9:48 - 3rd) 12-J.Love runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:43 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:43 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(9:43 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 28 for 3 yards (3-T.Webb11-J.Osuna).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 28
(9:10 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to FRE 29 for 1 yard (12-B.Ezell).
Penalty
3 & 6 - FRESNO 29
(8:25 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 27-Z.Pope. Penalty on SJS 11-J.Osuna Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FRE 29. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 44
(8:17 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to SJS 49 for 7 yards (97-C.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 3 - FRESNO 49
(7:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to SJS 49 for no gain (4-S.Latu).
Sack
3 & 3 - FRESNO 49
(7:10 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna sacked at FRE 43 for -8 yards (91-E.Ane).
Punt
4 & 11 - FRESNO 43
(6:38 - 3rd) 47-B.Cusick punts 21 yards from FRE 43 Downed at the SJS 36.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 36
(6:29 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 35 for -1 yard (51-A.Cruz).
+8 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 35
(5:55 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 43 for 8 yards (14-J.Bryant).
No Gain
3 & 3 - SJST 43
(5:20 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Packer.
Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 43
(5:17 - 3rd) 43-A.Galland punts 40 yards from SJS 43 to FRE 17 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17
(5:11 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 20 for 3 yards (31-E.Aguayo3-T.Webb).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FRESNO 20
(4:35 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to FRE 20 for no gain (27-J.Lenard). Team penalty on FRE Holding declined.
Penalty
3 & 7 - FRESNO 20
(4:22 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 42-V.Fehoko Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FRE 20. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 2 - FRESNO 25
(4:13 - 3rd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
Punt
4 & 2 - FRESNO 25
(4:09 - 3rd) 47-B.Cusick punts 25 yards from FRE 25. 12-B.Ezell to SJS 50 for no gain.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 50
(4:02 - 3rd) 12-J.Love sacked at SJS 44 for -6 yards (98-K.Iakopo).
No Gain
2 & 16 - SJST 44
(3:34 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
+7 YD
3 & 16 - SJST 44
(3:28 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to FRE 49 for 7 yards (23-J.Hughes4-W.Free).
Punt
4 & 9 - SJST 49
(2:55 - 3rd) 43-A.Galland punts 44 yards from FRE 49 to FRE 5 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 5
(2:48 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 10 for 5 yards (28-T.Parker31-E.Aguayo).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 10
(2:11 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 17 for 7 yards (91-E.Ane28-T.Parker).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17
(1:32 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 24 for 7 yards (28-T.Parker).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 24
(0:48 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 26 for 2 yards (27-J.Lenard28-T.Parker).
-5 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 26
(15:00 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 21 for -5 yards (92-C.Hall).
Punt
4 & 6 - FRESNO 21
(14:28 - 4th) 47-B.Cusick punts 42 yards from FRE 21 to SJS 37 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 37
(14:23 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 37
(14:19 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 43 for 6 yards (14-J.Bryant).
Sack
3 & 4 - SJST 43
(13:48 - 4th) 12-J.Love sacked at SJS 33 for -10 yards (90-K.Atkins).
Punt
4 & 14 - SJST 33
(13:10 - 4th) 43-A.Galland punts 24 yards from SJS 33 Downed at the FRE 43.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43
(13:00 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 47 for 4 yards (4-S.Latu46-C.Webb).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 47
(12:17 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 50 for 3 yards (4-S.Latu42-V.Fehoko).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - FRESNO 50
(11:38 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to SJS 48 for 2 yards (2-Z.Zigler).
Punt
4 & 1 - FRESNO 48
(10:48 - 4th) 47-B.Cusick punts 48 yards from SJS 48 to SJS End Zone. touchback.

SJST Spartans
- Downs (9 plays, 39 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(10:41 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 22 for 2 yards (4-W.Free).
Penalty
2 & 8 - SJST 22
(10:06 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-A.Mosby at SJS 30. 15-A.Mosby to SJS 30 for no gain. Team penalty on FRE Pass interference 5 yards enforced at SJS 22. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27
(9:56 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to SJS 32 for 5 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 32
(9:34 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to SJS 31 for -1 yard (98-K.Iakopo).
+23 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 31
(8:55 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to FRE 46 for 23 yards (23-J.Hughes).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 46
(8:29 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to FRE 41 for 5 yards (23-J.Hughes).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 41
(7:58 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to FRE 37 for 4 yards (3-M.Walker).
No Gain
3 & 1 - SJST 37
(7:25 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to FRE 37 for no gain (51-A.Cruz3-M.Walker).
-4 YD
4 & 1 - SJST 37
(6:52 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to FRE 41 for -4 yards (15-A.Mosby).

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41
(6:47 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 47 for 6 yards (28-T.Parker4-S.Latu).
No Gain
2 & 4 - FRESNO 47
(6:01 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 47 for no gain (46-C.Webb).
No Gain
3 & 4 - FRESNO 47
(5:15 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie.
Punt
4 & 4 - FRESNO 47
(5:09 - 4th) 47-B.Cusick punts 36 yards from FRE 47 to SJS 17 fair catch by 12-B.Ezell.

SJST Spartans
- TD (9 plays, 78 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 17
(5:04 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 26 for 9 yards (14-J.Bryant).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 26
(4:33 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 32 for 6 yards (29-J.Rice).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 32
(4:07 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 41 for 9 yards. Penalty on SJS 32-K.Robinson Chop block 15 yards enforced at SJS 32. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 25 - SJST 17
(3:26 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to SJS 33 for 16 yards (15-A.Mosby51-A.Cruz).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SJST 33
(2:51 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
+29 YD
3 & 9 - SJST 33
(2:47 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to FRE 38 for 29 yards.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38
(2:32 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to FRE 10 for 28 yards (26-R.Jordan).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 10
(2:17 - 4th) 21-D.Packer runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 2
(2:11 - 4th) Team penalty on SJS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FRE 2. No Play.
PAT Good
(2:11 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Downs (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:11 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 39 yards from SJS 35 to FRE 26 fair catch by 9-J.Hokit.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(2:11 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 40 for 14 yards (28-T.Parker).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40
(1:56 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge scrambles to FRE 45 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - FRESNO 45
(1:37 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 45 for no gain (42-V.Fehoko).
-1 YD
3 & 5 - FRESNO 45
(1:02 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 44 for -1 yard (2-Z.Zigler).
No Gain
4 & 6 - FRESNO 44
(0:50 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Edwards.

SJST Spartans
- End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 44
(0:46 - 4th) 12-J.Love kneels at FRE 46 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - SJST 46
(0:05 - 4th) 12-J.Love kneels at FRE 48 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:11
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
17
Touchdown 2:17
21-D.Packer runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
98
yds
02:53
pos
16
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:43
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
10
Touchdown 9:48
12-J.Love runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
87
yds
02:41
pos
16
9
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Safety 5:32
12-J.Love sacked at SJS End Zone for -10 yards to SJS End Zone for no gain safety (29-J.Rice).
plays
yds
pos
16
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:17
39-M.Mercurio 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
70
yds
03:51
pos
14
3
Point After TD 5:08
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 5:15
20-R.Rivers runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
61
yds
00:58
pos
13
0
Point After TD 7:49
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:56
11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
98
yds
03:43
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 15
Rushing 9 6
Passing 8 7
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 1-12 5-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-2
Total Net Yards 338 369
Total Plays 68 68
Avg Gain 5.0 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 188 112
Rush Attempts 41 34
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 3.3
Net Yards Passing 150 257
Comp. - Att. 18-27 23-34
Yards Per Pass 5.6 7.6
Penalties - Yards 3-15 6-55
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-33.1 6-37.8
Return Yards 35 0
Punts - Returns 1-35 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Fresno State 4-8 1420016
San Jose State 5-7 307717
CEFCU Stadium San Jose, California
 150 PASS YDS 257
188 RUSH YDS 112
338 TOTAL YDS 369
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Reyna 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 151 1 1 131.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 151 1 1 131.7
J. Reyna 15/22 151 1 1
B. Wooldridge 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 13 0 0 81.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 13 0 0 81.8
B. Wooldridge 3/5 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 177 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 177 1
R. Rivers 29 177 1 55
J. Hokit 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
J. Hokit 7 22 0 7
B. Wooldridge 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Wooldridge 1 5 0 5
J. Reyna 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -16 0
J. Reyna 4 -16 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 63 0
R. Rivers 8 63 0 23
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 1
Ja. Rice 4 48 1 38
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
K. Wheatfall 2 24 0 15
Z. Pope 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
Z. Pope 2 22 0 11
J. Rodriguez 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Rodriguez 1 5 0 5
J. Hokit 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Hokit 1 2 0 2
J. Glaspie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Glaspie 0 0 0 0
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Grim 0 0 0 0
E. Edwards 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Edwards 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
J. Hughes 9-0 0.0 0
A. Mosby 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Mosby 7-0 0.0 0
E. Williams 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
E. Williams 5-2 0.0 0
R. Jordan 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
R. Jordan 4-3 0.0 0
A. Cruz 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
A. Cruz 4-1 1.0 0
W. Free 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
W. Free 4-2 0.0 0
Ju. Rice 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
Ju. Rice 4-0 1.0 0
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Bryant 4-0 0.0 0
M. Walker 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Walker 3-2 0.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Atkins 2-0 1.0 0
K. Iakopo 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Iakopo 2-0 1.0 0
K. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
R. McCoy 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. McCoy 1-1 0.0 0
S. King Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. King Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Silva 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Silva 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 33.1 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 33.1 4
B. Cusick 8 33.1 4 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
R. Rivers 1 35.0 35 0
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 290 0 0 139.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 290 0 0 139.3
J. Love 23/34 290 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Packer 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 93 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 93 1
D. Packer 17 93 1 29
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 41 0
K. Robinson 7 41 0 18
I. Hamilton 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
I. Hamilton 1 0 0 0
J. Love 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -14 1
J. Love 7 -14 1 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Walker 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 132 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 132 0
T. Walker 8 132 0 50
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 67 0
B. Gaither 7 67 0 21
I. Hamilton 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 0
I. Hamilton 2 49 0 44
D. Packer 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
D. Packer 4 35 0 16
B. Humphreys 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Humphreys 1 5 0 5
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Robinson 1 2 0 2
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Deese Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Parker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
T. Parker 8-3 0.0 0
J. Lenard 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. Lenard 6-0 0.0 1
T. Webb 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Webb 6-1 0.0 0
S. Latu 4 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
S. Latu 5-3 0.0 0
E. Aguayo 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
E. Aguayo 5-3 0.0 0
Z. Zigler 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Zigler 3-0 0.0 0
R. Tolefree 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Tolefree 3-0 0.0 0
J. Osuna 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Osuna 3-1 0.0 0
B. Ezell 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Ezell 3-0 0.0 0
C. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
C. Hall 3-1 1.0 0
E. Ane 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
E. Ane 2-0 1.0 0
D. Talauati 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Talauati 2-1 0.0 0
K. Harmon 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Harmon 1-0 0.0 0
C. Johnson 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
H. Darden 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
H. Darden 1-1 0.0 0
N. Shelton 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
V. Fehoko 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
V. Fehoko 1-5 0.0 0
C. Webb 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Webb 1-1 0.0 0
A. Jenkins 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Jenkins 0-1 0.0 0
J. Cobbs 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Cobbs 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Mercurio 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
M. Mercurio 1/1 22 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Galland 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 37.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 37.8 3
A. Galland 6 37.8 3 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Ezell 12 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Ezell 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:32 FRESNO 2 3:43 9 98 TD
6:06 FRESNO 39 0:58 4 61 TD
1:13 FRESNO 26 0:55 7 -18 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:02 FRESNO 19 3:41 9 41 Punt
5:27 FRESNO 50 1:26 3 7 Punt
2:58 SJST 20 2:23 6 18 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 25 2:28 6 34 Punt
9:43 FRESNO 25 3:05 6 18 Punt
5:11 FRESNO 17 1:02 4 8 Punt
2:48 FRESNO 5 2:00 5 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 FRESNO 43 2:12 3 9 Punt
6:47 FRESNO 41 1:38 3 6 Punt
2:11 FRESNO 26 1:21 5 18 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 25 3:17 8 29 Punt
7:49 SJST 25 1:36 4 8 Punt
5:08 SJST 25 3:51 8 70 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 SJST 8 4:06 10 73 Downs
6:13 SJST 9 0:41 3 11 Safety
3:52 SJST 7 0:41 3 1 Punt
0:31 SJST 2 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 SJST 13 2:41 7 87 TD
6:29 SJST 36 1:12 3 7 Punt
4:02 SJST 50 1:07 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 SJST 37 1:13 3 -4 Punt
10:41 SJST 20 3:49 9 39 Downs
5:04 SJST 17 2:53 9 78 TD
0:46 FRESNO 44 0:41 2 -4 Game
