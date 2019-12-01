|
|FRESNO
|SJST
Packer, San Jose St. beat Fresno St. 17-16, snap 3-game skid
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) DeJon Packer had 128 total yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run with 2:11 left, and San Jose State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Fresno State 17-16 on Saturday night and snap a three-game skid.
Packer had 93 yards rushing and added four receptions for 35 yards. Josh Love was 23-of-34 passing for 290 yards and Tre Walker had 132 yards receiving on eight receptions for San Jose State (5-7, 2-6 Mountain West Conference).
Trailing 16-10 and facing third-and-9 from their own 33 with 2:47 left in the game, the Spartans offense came to life. Love hit Tre Walker for a 29-yard gain before Packer ripped off back-to-back runs of 28 and 10 yards to give San Jose State its first lead of the game with 2:11 remaining.
The Bulldogs (4-8, 2-6) scored on their first two drives to take a 14-0 lead after a 5-yard touchdown run by Ronnie Rivers with 5:08 left in the first quarter and Justin Rice sacked SJSU's Josh Love in the end zone to make it 16-3 with 5:27 left in the first half.
Rivers finished with a season-high 177 yards rushing for Fresno State. The Bulldogs lost four in a row and five of six to end their season.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 76-Q.Oseland False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 25. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 20(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love to SJS 35 for 15 yards (26-R.Jordan).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(14:34 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 40 for 5 yards (15-A.Mosby26-R.Jordan).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 40(14:02 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 44 for 4 yards (15-A.Mosby26-R.Jordan).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - SJST 44(13:29 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 46 for 2 yards (29-J.Rice98-K.Iakopo). Team penalty on FRE Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 44. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SJST 49(13:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love sacked at SJS 42 for -7 yards FUMBLES (51-A.Cruz). 12-J.Love to SJS 42 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - SJST 42(12:30 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to SJS 47 for 5 yards (32-E.Williams26-R.Jordan).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - SJST 47(12:05 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to FRE 46 for 7 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - SJST 46(11:43 - 1st) 43-A.Galland punts 44 yards from FRE 46 Downed at the FRE 2.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (9 plays, 98 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 2(11:32 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to FRE 13 for 11 yards (31-E.Aguayo42-V.Fehoko).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 13(11:16 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 23 for 10 yards (16-R.Tolefree31-E.Aguayo).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23(10:54 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 22 for -1 yard (11-J.Osuna).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - FRESNO 22(10:20 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 33 for 11 yards (28-T.Parker).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(9:41 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 38 for 5 yards (11-J.Osuna42-V.Fehoko).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 38(9:14 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 47 for 9 yards (2-Z.Zigler28-T.Parker).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(8:41 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to SJS 44 for 9 yards (12-B.Ezell).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - FRESNO 44(8:26 - 1st) 9-J.Hokit to SJS 38 for 6 yards (28-T.Parker4-S.Latu).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(7:56 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:49 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:49 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(7:49 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 30 for 5 yards (23-J.Hughes). Penalty on SJS 81-B.Humphreys Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 30.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 20(7:26 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 22 for 2 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - SJST 22(6:59 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 33 for 11 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SJST 33(6:18 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - SJST 33(6:13 - 1st) 43-A.Galland punts 28 yards from SJS 33 Downed at the FRE 39.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (4 plays, 61 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(6:06 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 40 for 1 yard (16-R.Tolefree42-V.Fehoko).
|
+55 YD
|
2 & 9 - FRESNO 40(5:38 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 5 for 55 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - FRESNO 5(5:22 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Edwards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 5(5:15 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:08 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- FG (8 plays, 70 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:08 - 1st) 28-C.Silva kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(5:08 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 28 for 3 yards (4-W.Free).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 28(5:08 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 32 for 4 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
+50 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 32(4:27 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to FRE 18 for 50 yards (51-A.Cruz11-S.King).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 18(3:48 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to FRE 9 for 9 yards (4-W.Free).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 9(3:09 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to FRE 8 for 1 yard (15-A.Mosby99-R.McCoy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - SJST 8(2:39 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 8(2:35 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to FRE 7 for 1 yard (29-J.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - SJST 7(2:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love scrambles to FRE 5 for 2 yards (99-R.McCoy3-M.Walker).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - SJST 5(1:17 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Interception (7 plays, -18 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 39 yards from SJS 35 to FRE 26 fair catch by 9-J.Hokit.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(1:13 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Sutton.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 26(1:13 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 31 for 5 yards (11-J.Osuna).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - FRESNO 31(0:37 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 39 for 8 yards (3-T.Webb44-J.Cobbs).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(0:18 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to SJS 46 for 15 yards (31-E.Aguayo).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(15:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Hokit to SJS 43 for 3 yards (92-C.Hall42-V.Fehoko).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 43(14:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Grim.
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 43(14:21 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie INTERCEPTED by 27-J.Lenard at SJS 8. 27-J.Lenard to SJS 8 for no gain.
SJST
Spartans
- Downs (10 plays, 73 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 8(14:14 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 17 for 9 yards (26-R.Jordan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SJST 17(13:42 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 17(13:37 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 24 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 24(13:01 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 24(12:56 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 28 for 4 yards (33-K.Jones).
|
+44 YD
|
3 & 6 - SJST 28(12:22 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to FRE 28 for 44 yards (23-J.Hughes32-E.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 28(11:49 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to FRE 19 for 9 yards (32-E.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SJST 19(11:23 - 2nd) 82-I.Hamilton to FRE 19 for no gain (15-A.Mosby).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SJST 19(10:45 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to FRE 19 for no gain (29-J.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SJST 19(10:08 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to FRE 19 for no gain (3-M.Walker32-E.Williams).
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (9 plays, 41 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 19(10:02 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 19(9:56 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to FRE 30 for 11 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(9:38 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 38 for 8 yards (27-J.Lenard26-A.Jenkins).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - FRESNO 38(9:18 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 45 for 7 yards (3-T.Webb).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(8:49 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Grim. Penalty on FRE 50-T.Sampson Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at FRE 45. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - FRESNO 40(8:44 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 9-J.Hokit. 9-J.Hokit to FRE 42 for 2 yards (16-R.Tolefree).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 13 - FRESNO 42(7:53 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to SJS 35 for 23 yards (28-T.Parker).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(7:53 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 33 for 2 yards (54-D.Talauati).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - FRESNO 33(7:11 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna sacked at SJS 38 for -5 yards FUMBLES (92-C.Hall). 72-D.Bull to SJS 38 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - FRESNO 38(6:30 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall. Team penalty on FRE Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - FRESNO 38(6:21 - 2nd) 47-B.Cusick punts 29 yards from SJS 38 Downed at the SJS 9.
SJST
Spartans
- Safety (3 plays, 11 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 9(6:13 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 10 for 1 yard (14-J.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SJST 10(5:35 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Packer.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - SJST 10(5:32 - 2nd) 12-J.Love sacked at SJS End Zone for -10 yards to SJS End Zone for no gain safety (29-J.Rice).
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:27 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland kicks 30 yards from SJS 20 out of bounds at the FRE 50.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50(5:27 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 46 for 4 yards (4-S.Latu41-H.Darden).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 46(5:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 80-J.Rodriguez. 80-J.Rodriguez to SJS 41 for 5 yards (28-T.Parker31-E.Aguayo).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 41(4:40 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 43 for -2 yards (31-E.Aguayo4-S.Latu).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - FRESNO 43(4:01 - 2nd) 47-B.Cusick punts 36 yards from SJS 43 Downed at the SJS 7.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 7(3:52 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 8 for 1 yard (4-W.Free).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SJST 8(3:24 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SJST 8(3:17 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - SJST 8(3:11 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 47 yards from SJS 8. 20-R.Rivers to SJS 20 for 35 yards (95-C.Alexander).
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(2:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to SJS 15 for 5 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 15(2:37 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 7 for 8 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - FRESNO 7(2:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Hokit to SJS 6 for 1 yard (3-T.Webb54-D.Talauati).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 6(1:38 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna to SJS 8 FUMBLES. 9-J.Hokit to SJS 8 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - FRESNO 8(0:52 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to SJS 1 for 7 yards (41-H.Darden).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - FRESNO 1(0:35 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna to SJS 2 for -1 yard (3-T.Webb).
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 30 for 5 yards (4-S.Latu92-C.Hall).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 30(14:34 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 41 for 11 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(14:11 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 42 for 17 yards (12-B.Ezell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(13:54 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 40 for 2 yards (31-E.Aguayo).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - FRESNO 40(13:26 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to SJS 35 for 5 yards (3-T.Webb).
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 3 - FRESNO 35(12:50 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to SJS 41 for -6 yards (54-D.Talauati).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - FRESNO 41(12:32 - 3rd) 47-B.Cusick punts 28 yards from SJS 41 to the SJS 13 downed by 13-R.Wright.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (7 plays, 87 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 13(12:24 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 42 for 29 yards (32-E.Williams4-W.Free).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(11:58 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 41 for -1 yard (23-J.Hughes).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - SJST 41(11:19 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to FRE 46 for 13 yards (26-R.Jordan).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(10:59 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to FRE 28 for 18 yards (32-E.Williams).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 28(10:34 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to FRE 7 for 21 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - SJST 7(10:08 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to FRE 2 for 5 yards (90-K.Atkins).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SJST 2(9:48 - 3rd) 12-J.Love runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:43 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:43 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(9:43 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 28 for 3 yards (3-T.Webb11-J.Osuna).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 28(9:10 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to FRE 29 for 1 yard (12-B.Ezell).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - FRESNO 29(8:25 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 27-Z.Pope. Penalty on SJS 11-J.Osuna Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FRE 29. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 44(8:17 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to SJS 49 for 7 yards (97-C.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - FRESNO 49(7:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to SJS 49 for no gain (4-S.Latu).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - FRESNO 49(7:10 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna sacked at FRE 43 for -8 yards (91-E.Ane).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - FRESNO 43(6:38 - 3rd) 47-B.Cusick punts 21 yards from FRE 43 Downed at the SJS 36.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 36(6:29 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 35 for -1 yard (51-A.Cruz).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - SJST 35(5:55 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 43 for 8 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SJST 43(5:20 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Packer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - SJST 43(5:17 - 3rd) 43-A.Galland punts 40 yards from SJS 43 to FRE 17 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(5:11 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 20 for 3 yards (31-E.Aguayo3-T.Webb).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 20(4:35 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to FRE 20 for no gain (27-J.Lenard). Team penalty on FRE Holding declined.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 20(4:22 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 42-V.Fehoko Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FRE 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 25(4:13 - 3rd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - FRESNO 25(4:09 - 3rd) 47-B.Cusick punts 25 yards from FRE 25. 12-B.Ezell to SJS 50 for no gain.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SJST 50(4:02 - 3rd) 12-J.Love sacked at SJS 44 for -6 yards (98-K.Iakopo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - SJST 44(3:34 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - SJST 44(3:28 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to FRE 49 for 7 yards (23-J.Hughes4-W.Free).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - SJST 49(2:55 - 3rd) 43-A.Galland punts 44 yards from FRE 49 to FRE 5 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 5(2:48 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 10 for 5 yards (28-T.Parker31-E.Aguayo).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 10(2:11 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 17 for 7 yards (91-E.Ane28-T.Parker).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(1:32 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 24 for 7 yards (28-T.Parker).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - FRESNO 24(0:48 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 26 for 2 yards (27-J.Lenard28-T.Parker).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 26(15:00 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 21 for -5 yards (92-C.Hall).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - FRESNO 21(14:28 - 4th) 47-B.Cusick punts 42 yards from FRE 21 to SJS 37 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 37(14:23 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 37(14:19 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 43 for 6 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - SJST 43(13:48 - 4th) 12-J.Love sacked at SJS 33 for -10 yards (90-K.Atkins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - SJST 33(13:10 - 4th) 43-A.Galland punts 24 yards from SJS 33 Downed at the FRE 43.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43(13:00 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 47 for 4 yards (4-S.Latu46-C.Webb).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 47(12:17 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 50 for 3 yards (4-S.Latu42-V.Fehoko).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - FRESNO 50(11:38 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to SJS 48 for 2 yards (2-Z.Zigler).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - FRESNO 48(10:48 - 4th) 47-B.Cusick punts 48 yards from SJS 48 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
SJST
Spartans
- Downs (9 plays, 39 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(10:41 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 22 for 2 yards (4-W.Free).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - SJST 22(10:06 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-A.Mosby at SJS 30. 15-A.Mosby to SJS 30 for no gain. Team penalty on FRE Pass interference 5 yards enforced at SJS 22. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 27(9:56 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to SJS 32 for 5 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 32(9:34 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to SJS 31 for -1 yard (98-K.Iakopo).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 6 - SJST 31(8:55 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to FRE 46 for 23 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(8:29 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to FRE 41 for 5 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 41(7:58 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to FRE 37 for 4 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SJST 37(7:25 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to FRE 37 for no gain (51-A.Cruz3-M.Walker).
|
-4 YD
|
4 & 1 - SJST 37(6:52 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to FRE 41 for -4 yards (15-A.Mosby).
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(6:47 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 47 for 6 yards (28-T.Parker4-S.Latu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FRESNO 47(6:01 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 47 for no gain (46-C.Webb).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FRESNO 47(5:15 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - FRESNO 47(5:09 - 4th) 47-B.Cusick punts 36 yards from FRE 47 to SJS 17 fair catch by 12-B.Ezell.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (9 plays, 78 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 17(5:04 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 26 for 9 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 26(4:33 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 32 for 6 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 32(4:07 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 41 for 9 yards. Penalty on SJS 32-K.Robinson Chop block 15 yards enforced at SJS 32. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 25 - SJST 17(3:26 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to SJS 33 for 16 yards (15-A.Mosby51-A.Cruz).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SJST 33(2:51 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 9 - SJST 33(2:47 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to FRE 38 for 29 yards.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(2:32 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to FRE 10 for 28 yards (26-R.Jordan).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 10(2:17 - 4th) 21-D.Packer runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 2(2:11 - 4th) Team penalty on SJS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FRE 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(2:11 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Downs (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:11 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 39 yards from SJS 35 to FRE 26 fair catch by 9-J.Hokit.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(2:11 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 40 for 14 yards (28-T.Parker).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(1:56 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge scrambles to FRE 45 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 45(1:37 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 45 for no gain (42-V.Fehoko).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - FRESNO 45(1:02 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 44 for -1 yard (2-Z.Zigler).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - FRESNO 44(0:50 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Edwards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|15
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|338
|369
|Total Plays
|68
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|188
|112
|Rush Attempts
|41
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|150
|257
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|23-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-33.1
|6-37.8
|Return Yards
|35
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-35
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|150
|PASS YDS
|257
|
|
|188
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|338
|TOTAL YDS
|369
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Reyna 11 QB
|J. Reyna
|15/22
|151
|1
|1
|
B. Wooldridge 6 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|3/5
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|29
|177
|1
|55
|
J. Hokit 9 RB
|J. Hokit
|7
|22
|0
|7
|
B. Wooldridge 6 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Reyna 11 QB
|J. Reyna
|4
|-16
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|8
|63
|0
|23
|
Ja. Rice 16 TE
|Ja. Rice
|4
|48
|1
|38
|
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
|K. Wheatfall
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
Z. Pope 27 WR
|Z. Pope
|2
|22
|0
|11
|
J. Rodriguez 80 TE
|J. Rodriguez
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hokit 9 RB
|J. Hokit
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Glaspie 3 WR
|J. Glaspie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Grim 7 WR
|D. Grim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Edwards 4 WR
|E. Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hughes 23 DB
|J. Hughes
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mosby 15 LB
|A. Mosby
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jordan 26 DB
|R. Jordan
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cruz 51 DE
|A. Cruz
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Free 4 DB
|W. Free
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Rice 29 LB
|Ju. Rice
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bryant 14 DB
|J. Bryant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 LB
|M. Walker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Atkins 90 DT
|K. Atkins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Iakopo 98 DT
|K. Iakopo
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Jones 33 DE
|K. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCoy 99 DL
|R. McCoy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. King Jr. 11 LB
|S. King Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Silva 28 K
|C. Silva
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cusick 47 P
|B. Cusick
|8
|33.1
|4
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 12 QB
|J. Love
|23/34
|290
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Packer 21 RB
|D. Packer
|17
|93
|1
|29
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|7
|41
|0
|18
|
I. Hamilton 82 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 12 QB
|J. Love
|7
|-14
|1
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|8
|132
|0
|50
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|7
|67
|0
|21
|
I. Hamilton 82 WR
|I. Hamilton
|2
|49
|0
|44
|
D. Packer 21 RB
|D. Packer
|4
|35
|0
|16
|
B. Humphreys 81 TE
|B. Humphreys
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Parker 28 LB
|T. Parker
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lenard 27 S
|J. Lenard
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Webb 3 S
|T. Webb
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latu 4 NT
|S. Latu
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Aguayo 31 LB
|E. Aguayo
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zigler 2 CB
|Z. Zigler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Tolefree 16 LB
|R. Tolefree
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Osuna 11 LB
|J. Osuna
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ezell 12 CB
|B. Ezell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Ane 91 DL
|E. Ane
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Talauati 54 DL
|D. Talauati
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 97 DE
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Darden 41 LB
|H. Darden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DL
|V. Fehoko
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Webb 46 LB
|C. Webb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jenkins 26 DB
|A. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cobbs 44 LB
|J. Cobbs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|1/1
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Galland 43 P
|A. Galland
|6
|37.8
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Ezell 12 CB
|B. Ezell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
