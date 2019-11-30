|
|
|WISC
|MINN
Badgers take back Axe in snowy 38-17 win vs. Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) As soon as Wisconsin’s victory over Minnesota went final, the swarm of white-uniformed Badgers raced toward Paul Bunyan’s Axe for a gleeful reunion with the traveling trophy they lost last year.
They ceremonially chopped at the goal post, while others turned somersaults and made snow angels on the field.
At the end of this breakthrough season by the rival Gophers, the Badgers showed they’re still in charge in the Big Ten West Division.
Jack Coan delivered two momentum-shifting touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor added three touchdowns to his FBS-leading total, as No. 13 Wisconsin reasserted its recent dominance in the rivalry by beating No. 9 Minnesota 38-17 on Saturday to advance to the Big Ten championship game.
“The worst feeling in the world was losing on our own field and having them take it,” said Badgers linebacker Chris Orr, who watched Gophers win 37-15 last year to end a 14-game losing streak in the series. “The best feeling in the world is beating them on their home field on senior day and taking it from them.”
Quintez Cephus caught five passes for 114 yards, including a 47-yarder for a score midway through the third quarter that gave Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2, No. 12 CFP) a 17-7 lead. Coan connected with Taylor for a 28-yard touchdown strike late in the second quarter that gave the Badgers the lead after a slow start, sending them on their way to a rematch with unbeaten and second-ranked Ohio State.
Taylor, the Heisman Trophy contender who had 200-plus rushing yards in each of his last three games, had a quiet 76 yards on 18 carries. Badgers coach Paul Chryst and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph called a shrewd game, though, with well-timed reverses and screen passes to put the Gophers on their heels after their first four possessions went nowhere. They caught Minnesota defensive end Carter Coughlin in coverage on the touchdown throw to Taylor after a safety blitz. When the safety help was slow after a late change of the call, Cephus exploited a matchup with linebacker Thomas Barber for his score.
“A lot of the plays were extremely well-drawn up. We just have to learn how to combat it better,” said Gophers defensive end Winston DeLattiboudere, one of six senior starters on the defense.
Coan went 15 for 22 for 280 yards, a career high for a Big Ten game.
“He was able to throw dimes down the field in these conditions,” Taylor said. “He has something special.”
Tanner Morgan passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns for the Gophers (10-2, 7-2). He had an interception and a lost fumble that turned into 10 points for the Badgers, who scored touchdowns on each of their first four drives in the second half. Two of them covered 90-plus yards.
“That’s all on me. I’ve just got to be better in the pocket and moving around,” said Morgan, who set the Minnesota season record with 2,975 passing yards.
BADGERED MORGAN
The Gophers delivered the first blow on their second play of the game, when Bateman badly beat freshman cornerback Semar Melvin for a 51-yard score on a perfect strike from Morgan. With Minnesota boasting the top two receivers in the Big Ten in Bateman and Tyler Johnson, the Badgers had their hands full.
They responded with five sacks, giving them the fourth-most in the FBS (44) this season, harassing Morgan into plenty of off-balanced and hastened throws. Cornerback Caesar Williams, elevated to the starting lineup for the injured Rachad Wildgoose, had the interception when Morgan’s hurried pass sailed over Johnson in the second quarter, and in the fourth quarter he broke up back-to-back passes to Johnson in the end zone on third and fourth down with the Badgers leading 24-10.
The Gophers lost mammoth right tackle Daniel Faalele to a leg injury in the second quarter, which didn’t help their cause.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
This was the only the sixth time in the history of the most-played series in major college football that both teams were ranked in The Associated Press poll, the first since 2014 when Wisconsin also denied Minnesota a spot in the conference title game by winning the regular-season finale. Wisconsin could take Minnesota’s place in the top 10 on Sunday.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wisconsin: The Badgers might be wincing next month about what that one-point loss to Illinois on Oct. 19 might have cost them, though they have a long-shot hope of their first berth in the College Football Playoff if there’s a bunch of upsets on conference championship weekend. Either way, their recovery was a testament to Chryst and his staff, and the game plan for the Gophers was superb.
“There were a number of things that maybe we hadn’t done,” Chryst said. “It’s not like we put them all in this week, but I think the situations were right for it.”
Minnesota: The dream season took a painful hit with losses to border-state rivals Iowa and Wisconsin over the final three weeks, after starting Fleck’s third year at 9-0. Though the Badgers took home the traveling trophy for the 22nd time in the last 25 seasons, the Gophers had no trouble expressing confidence in their progress.
“I know we didn’t tonight, but that doesn’t mean we won’t forever,” Fleck said.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: Heads to Indianapolis for the sixth time in nine years since the conference title game was created. The Badgers lost 38-7 to Ohio State on Oct. 26.
Minnesota: Awaits the Dec. 8 announcement of the bowl assignments. The Rose Bowl remains a possibility, but the Badgers might grab that one and relegate the Gophers to either the Citrus Bowl or the Outback Bowl, both of which are also on Jan. 1.
---
More college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 64 yards from MIN 35. 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 20 for 19 yards (16-C.Durr). Penalty on WIS 58-M.Maskalunas Holding 10 yards enforced at WIS 20.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 10(14:54 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 14 for 4 yards (21-K.Martin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 14(14:16 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 18 for 4 yards (18-M.Dew-Treadway55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 18(13:33 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 19 for 1 yard (45-C.Coughlin11-A.Winfield).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - WISC 19(12:54 - 1st) 15-A.Lotti punts 32 yards from WIS 19 to MIN 49 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (2 plays, 51 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 49(12:45 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
+51 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 49(12:39 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:30 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:30 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(12:30 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 26 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - WISC 26(11:55 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 41 for 15 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 41(11:19 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 45 for 4 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 45(10:31 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 44 for -1 yard (11-A.Winfield41-T.Barber).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WISC 44(9:50 - 1st) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - WISC 44(9:45 - 1st) 15-A.Lotti punts 33 yards from WIS 44 to MIN 23 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (10 plays, 37 yards, 5:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 23(9:36 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 26 for 3 yards (93-G.Rand).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 26(8:58 - 1st) 17-S.Green to MIN 30 for 4 yards (25-E.Burrell2-R.Pearson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 30(8:20 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 35 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(7:44 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 32 for -3 yards (57-J.Sanborn54-C.Orr).
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - MINN 32(6:57 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 30 for -2 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 15 - MINN 30(6:18 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to WIS 43 for 27 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 43(5:42 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to WIS 35 for 8 yards (20-S.Melvin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MINN 35(4:58 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to WIS 35 for no gain (99-I.Mullens54-C.Orr).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MINN 35(4:31 - 1st) 17-S.Green to WIS 35 for no gain (95-K.Benton93-G.Rand).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MINN 35(3:41 - 1st) Team penalty on MIN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WIS 35. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MINN 40(3:41 - 1st) 47-J.Herbers punts 31 yards from WIS 40 to the WIS 9 downed by 2-P.Howard.
WISC
Badgers
- Fumble (13 plays, 59 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 9(3:30 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 14 for 5 yards (9-E.Otomewo6-C.Williamson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 14(2:52 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 16 for 2 yards (11-A.Winfield41-T.Barber).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 16(2:12 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 4-A.Taylor. 4-A.Taylor pushed ob at WIS 22 for 6 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 22(1:40 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 14-N.Watson. 14-N.Watson to WIS 19 for -3 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 13 - WISC 19(0:55 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 36 for 17 yards (16-C.Durr41-T.Barber).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 36(0:31 - 1st) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus. Penalty on MIN 25-B.St-Juste Pass interference 9 yards enforced at WIS 36. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 45(0:26 - 1st) Penalty on WIS 71-C.Van Lanen False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 45. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - WISC 40(0:26 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to MIN 44 for 16 yards (41-T.Barber11-A.Winfield).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 44(15:00 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WISC 44(14:55 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - WISC 44(14:51 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan scrambles to MIN 37 for 7 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - WISC 37(14:34 - 2nd) 3-K.Pryor to MIN 31 for 6 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 31(14:01 - 2nd) 1-A.Cruickshank to MIN 32 FUMBLES (46-W.DeLattiboudere). 45-C.Coughlin to MIN 32 for no gain.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Interception (3 plays, 41 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 32(13:55 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 34 for 2 yards (25-E.Burrell93-G.Rand).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - MINN 34(13:16 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 31 for -3 yards (54-C.Orr97-I.Loudermilk).
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - MINN 31(12:30 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Williams at MIN 41. 21-C.Williams to MIN 27 for 14 yards (13-R.Bateman).
WISC
Badgers
- FG (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 27(12:17 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 27(12:11 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to MIN 18 for 9 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 18(11:29 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to MIN 19 for -1 yard (52-J.Teague).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - WISC 19(10:47 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan to MIN 15 for 4 yards (52-J.Teague).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 15(10:12 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to MIN 12 for 3 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin23-J.Howden).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 12(9:28 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 4-A.Taylor. 4-A.Taylor to MIN 8 for 4 yards (21-K.Martin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WISC 8(9:08 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - WISC 8(9:01 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:56 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(8:56 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 25(8:50 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 37 for 12 yards (21-C.Williams25-E.Burrell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 37(8:11 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell. Penalty on WIS 21-C.Williams Pass interference 8 yards enforced at MIN 37. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 45(8:05 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to WIS 50 for 5 yards (56-Z.Baun2-R.Pearson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MINN 50(7:28 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to WIS 50 for no gain (56-Z.Baun).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MINN 50(6:45 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MINN 50(6:37 - 2nd) 47-J.Herbers punts 32 yards from WIS 50 to the WIS 18 downed by 2-P.Howard.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (7 plays, 82 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 18(6:27 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke pushed ob at WIS 30 for 12 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 30(5:48 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke to WIS 35 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WISC 35(5:05 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Dunn.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 35(4:58 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to MIN 45 for 20 yards (25-B.St-Juste23-J.Howden).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 45(4:16 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor to MIN 34 for 11 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 34(3:42 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to MIN 28 for 6 yards (90-S.Renner).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 28(2:58 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:49 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:49 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(2:49 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 25(2:42 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 26 for 1 yard (97-I.Loudermilk2-R.Pearson).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 9 - MINN 26(1:59 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith pushed ob at MIN 49 for 23 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MINN 49(1:51 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 39 for -10 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - MINN 39(1:06 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 44 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MINN 44(0:30 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - MINN 44(0:23 - 2nd) 47-J.Herbers punts 43 yards from MIN 44 to the WIS 13 downed by 2-P.Howard.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 27 for 2 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 27(14:21 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 39 for 12 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(13:50 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 82-D.Douglas. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 50 for 11 yards (25-E.Burrell2-R.Pearson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 50(13:19 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 50 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 50(12:36 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - MINN 50(12:30 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 49 for -1 yard (2-R.Pearson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MINN 49(11:53 - 3rd) 47-J.Herbers punts 42 yards from MIN 49 to the WIS 9 downed by 2-P.Howard.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (4 plays, 91 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 9(11:44 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus pushed ob at WIS 40 for 31 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(11:12 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 47 for 7 yards (21-K.Martin).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 47(10:34 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to MIN 47 for 6 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(9:59 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:52 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- FG (6 plays, 61 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:52 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 64 yards from WIS 35. 1-R.Smith to MIN 19 for 18 yards (20-I.Guerendo).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 19(9:46 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MIN 39 for 20 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(9:11 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 42 for 3 yards (25-E.Burrell93-G.Rand).
|
+36 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 42(8:32 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to WIS 22 for 36 yards (49-C.Bell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 22(7:57 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 22(7:50 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Douglas.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - MINN 22(7:44 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to WIS 20 for 2 yards (41-N.Burks56-Z.Baun).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MINN 20(6:55 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (2 plays, 39 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:51 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz kicks 60 yards from MIN 35. 1-A.Cruickshank 20-I.Guerendo to MIN 39 for 49 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 39(6:37 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke to MIN 26 for 13 yards (41-T.Barber).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 26(5:59 - 3rd) 3-K.Pryor runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:52 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Downs (14 plays, 71 yards, 5:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:52 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(5:52 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 26 for 1 yard (2-R.Pearson97-I.Loudermilk).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 26(5:13 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 44 for 18 yards (21-C.Williams18-C.Wilder).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 44(4:43 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 48 for 4 yards (93-G.Rand).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 48(4:05 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to WIS 46 for 6 yards (93-G.Rand41-N.Burks).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 46(3:38 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to WIS 42 for 4 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 42(3:05 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to WIS 38 for 4 yards (92-M.Henningsen54-C.Orr).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 38(2:41 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to WIS 36 for 2 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 36(2:06 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to WIS 24 for 12 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 24(1:37 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to WIS 22 for 2 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 22(0:56 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to WIS 6 for 16 yards (1-F.Hicks18-C.Wilder).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - MINN 6(0:24 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to WIS 4 for 2 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MINN 4(15:00 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to WIS 4 for no gain (54-C.Orr).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MINN 4(14:27 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - MINN 4(14:21 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (7 plays, 96 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 4(14:15 - 4th) 34-M.Stokke to WIS 11 for 7 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 11(13:40 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 15 for 4 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 15(13:00 - 4th) Penalty on WIS 6-D.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 15. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - WISC 10(12:36 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Taylor.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - WISC 10(12:32 - 4th) 17-J.Coan to WIS 19 for 9 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+70 YD
|
3 & 6 - WISC 19(11:47 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to MIN 11 for 70 yards (14-B.Oliver).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 11(11:09 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:05 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Fumble (1 plays, 62 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:05 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35. 1-R.Smith to MIN 20 for 20 yards (27-C.Volpentesta44-J.Chenal).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(10:57 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 18 for -2 yards FUMBLES (93-G.Rand). 59-T.Johnson to MIN 18 for no gain.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 18(10:48 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to MIN 13 for 5 yards (52-J.Teague55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 13(10:05 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to MIN 8 for 5 yards (52-J.Teague).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - WISC 8(9:30 - 4th) 34-M.Stokke to MIN 1 for 7 yards (9-E.Otomewo21-K.Martin).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WISC 1(8:45 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:41 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:41 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(8:41 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MIN 39 for 14 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(8:10 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 45 for 6 yards (25-E.Burrell56-Z.Baun).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MINN 45(7:36 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - MINN 45(7:31 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 17-S.Green. 17-S.Green to WIS 47 for 8 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 47(7:02 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman. Penalty on WIS 1-F.Hicks Holding 10 yards enforced at WIS 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 37(6:53 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 37(6:47 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MINN 37(6:41 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Douglas.
|
+25 YD
|
4 & 10 - MINN 37(6:33 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 82-D.Douglas. 82-D.Douglas to WIS 12 for 25 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 12(6:03 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 12(5:57 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:51 - 4th) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:51 - 4th) 38-M.Lantz kicks 11 yards from MIN 35 to the MIN 46 downed by 87-Q.Cephus.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 46(5:50 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to MIN 44 for 2 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin21-K.Martin).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 44(5:04 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to MIN 41 for 3 yards (19-K.Schad).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 41(4:23 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to MIN 39 for 2 yards (41-T.Barber55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WISC 39(4:11 - 4th) 15-A.Lotti punts 34 yards from MIN 39 to the MIN 5 downed by 41-N.Burks.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Downs (6 plays, 40 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 5(4:00 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell. Penalty on WIS 20-S.Melvin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIN 5. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(3:51 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman pushed ob at MIN 39 for 19 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(3:32 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - MINN 39(3:26 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 36 for -3 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - MINN 36(3:04 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 48 for 12 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
-3 YD
|
4 & 1 - MINN 48(2:33 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to MIN 45 for -3 yards (56-Z.Baun54-C.Orr).
WISC
Badgers
- End of Game (4 plays, 10 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 45(2:26 - 4th) 7-B.Shaw to MIN 34 for 11 yards (11-A.Winfield). Penalty on WIS 16-J.Dunn Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 41.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 16 - WISC 49(1:46 - 4th) 7-B.Shaw to MIN 47 for 4 yards (91-N.Hickcox11-A.Winfield).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - WISC 47(1:25 - 4th) 7-B.Shaw to MIN 45 for 2 yards (21-K.Martin19-K.Schad).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - WISC 45(0:20 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to MIN 42 for 3 yards (19-K.Schad21-K.Martin).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|453
|348
|Total Plays
|57
|67
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|173
|76
|Rush Attempts
|35
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|280
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|15-22
|20-37
|Yards Per Pass
|12.7
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-63
|2-14
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-33.0
|4-37.0
|Return Yards
|89
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-75
|2-38
|Int. - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|280
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|173
|RUSH YDS
|76
|
|
|453
|TOTAL YDS
|348
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|15/22
|280
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|18
|76
|2
|16
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|2
|32
|1
|26
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|4
|10
|0
|3
|
B. Shaw 7 RB
|B. Shaw
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Chenal 44 FB
|J. Chenal
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
|Q. Cephus
|5
|114
|1
|47
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|1
|70
|0
|70
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|2
|39
|1
|28
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|3
|30
|0
|13
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|7-2
|2.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Pearson 2 S
|R. Pearson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rand 93 DE
|G. Rand
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Orr 54 LB
|C. Orr
|2-5
|0.5
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Henningsen 92 DE
|M. Henningsen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bell 49 LB
|C. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burks 41 LB
|N. Burks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mullens 99 DE
|I. Mullens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Melvin 20 CB
|S. Melvin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilder 18 S
|C. Wilder
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Hintze 39 K
|Z. Hintze
|1/1
|26
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lotti 15 P
|A. Lotti
|3
|33.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|13.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|20/37
|296
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|5
|39
|0
|36
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|11
|31
|0
|23
|
S. Brooks 4 RB
|S. Brooks
|7
|22
|0
|6
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|5
|-20
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bateman 13 WR
|R. Bateman
|6
|147
|1
|51
|
T. Johnson 6 WR
|T. Johnson
|8
|89
|1
|18
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|36
|0
|25
|
E. Gibson 12 WR
|E. Gibson
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. St-Juste 25 DB
|B. St-Juste
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 21 LB
|K. Martin
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
|A. Winfield Jr.
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barber 41 LB
|T. Barber
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Schad 19 DL
|K. Schad
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
|W. DeLattiboudere
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Renner 90 DL
|S. Renner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williamson 6 DB
|C. Williamson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 45 LB
|C. Coughlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
|M. Dew-Treadway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hickcox 91 DL
|N. Hickcox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lantz 38 K
|M. Lantz
|1/1
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Herbers 47 P
|J. Herbers
|4
|37.0
|4
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|2
|19.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
