|
|
|UCONN
|TEMPLE
Temple cruises to 49-17 victory over Connecticut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Anthony Russo threw two touchdown passes to Branden Mack and Re’Mahn Davis ran for 105 yards and a score as Temple rolled to a 49-17 victory over Connecticut on Saturday.
It was all UConn early as the Huskies used Jack Zergiotis’ 51-yard scoring strike to Ardell Brown and Steven Krajewski’s 2-yard TD run to grab a 14-0 lead. Russo hit Mack for a 63-yard score to pull Temple (8-4, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) within 14-7, but Clayton Harris nailed a 40-yard field goal 4 minutes into the second quarter to put UConn (2-10, 0-8) up 17-7. The Owls closed to within 17-14 at halftime when backup quarterback Todd Centeio connected with Jadan Blue for a 10-yard TD.
Temple took control of the game in the third quarter. Russo put together back-to-back scoring drives - hooking up with Mack for a 41-yard TD and adding an 8-yard TD run - for a 28-17 Owls’ lead. Davis pitched in with a 55-yard scoring run, Sam Franklin picked off a Krajewski pass and raced 29 yards for a TD and Temple’s lead was 42-17 after three quarters. Tayvon Ruley’s 6-yard TD run in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.
Russo finished 14-of-23 passing for 247 yards for Temple. Centeio was 4-of-6 passing for 65 yards and added 75 yards rushing on six carries. Ruley ran for 74 yards on nine totes. Mack had five catches for a career-high 171 yards. Temple ran for 262 yards on 33 carries and held UConn to 76 yards on 31 carries.
Zergiotis completed 24 of 35 passes for 250 yards for the Huskies.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UCONN
Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 9-C.Ross.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-C.Ross to UCONN 24 for -1 yard (25-A.Tyler).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCONN 24(14:27 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 25 for 1 yard (3-C.Russell).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCONN 25(13:30 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 80-H.Maurisseau. 80-H.Maurisseau to UCONN 49 for 24 yards (32-B.Walls23-H.Hand).
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 49(13:15 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:07 - 1st) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:07 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 60 yards from UCONN 35. 2-I.Wright pushed ob at TEM 25 for 20 yards (6-E.Hahn).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(13:01 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue pushed ob at TEM 33 for 8 yards (20-R.King).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 33(12:36 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 33(12:31 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 34 for 1 yard (93-P.Devaughn).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 34(11:55 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 32 yards from TEM 34 to the UCONN 34 downed by 30-A.Isaacs.
UCONN
Huskies
- TD (11 plays, 66 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 34(11:46 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys to UCONN 39 for 5 yards (23-H.Hand).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCONN 39(11:15 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 46 for 7 yards (17-D.Levine).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 46(10:43 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 91-J.Rose.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 46(10:38 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCONN 46(10:34 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown runs ob at TEM 39 for 15 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 39(10:02 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 15-D.Williams. 15-D.Williams to TEM 28 for 11 yards (25-A.Tyler32-B.Walls).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 28(9:26 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Williams.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 28(9:19 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to TEM 17 for 11 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 17(8:46 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins pushed ob at TEM 4 for 13 yards (23-H.Hand).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - UCONN 4(8:13 - 1st) 4-S.Krajewski to TEM 2 for 2 yards (25-A.Tyler32-B.Walls).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCONN 2(7:35 - 1st) 4-S.Krajewski runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:31 - 1st) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (4 plays, 73 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:31 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 51 yards from UCONN 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 27 for 13 yards (6-E.Hahn).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(7:25 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 35 for 8 yards (58-D.Harris).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 35(6:52 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 37 for 2 yards (57-T.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(6:25 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 26-T.Williams.
|
+63 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(6:21 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:19 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:19 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 9-C.Ross.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(6:19 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to UCONN 31 for 6 yards (32-B.Walls).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCONN 31(5:46 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 32 for 1 yard (56-K.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UCONN 32(5:07 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UCONN 32(5:02 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 40 yards from UCONN 32 to TEM 28 fair catch by 2-I.Wright. Penalty on TEM 30-A.Isaacs Offside 5 yards enforced at UCONN 32. No Play.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 37(4:56 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 11-J.Zergiotis. 11-J.Zergiotis to UCONN 36 for -1 yard (3-C.Russell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UCONN 36(4:17 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 11 - UCONN 36(4:11 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis scrambles pushed ob at TEM 44 for 20 yards (23-H.Hand).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 44(3:36 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis scrambles to TEM 40 for 4 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCONN 40(2:51 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to TEM 41 for -1 yard (4-S.Franklin).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - UCONN 41(2:08 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross pushed ob at TEM 40 for 1 yard (15-T.Mason).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - UCONN 40(1:39 - 1st) Penalty on UCONN 50-D.Niedrowski False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 40. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCONN 45(1:27 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 44 yards from TEM 45 to the TEM 1 downed by 27-O.Fortt.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 1(1:15 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 4 for 3 yards (52-C.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 4(0:51 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Martin-Robinson.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 4(0:46 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 6 for 2 yards (41-D.Morgan).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 6(15:00 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 45 yards from TEM 6 to UCONN 49 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.
UCONN
Huskies
- FG (6 plays, 29 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 49(14:54 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 15-D.Williams. 15-D.Williams to TEM 49 for 2 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCONN 49(14:13 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys to TEM 39 for 10 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 39(13:42 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross pushed ob at TEM 26 for 13 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 26(13:08 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to TEM 25 for 1 yard (5-S.Bradley3-C.Russell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCONN 25(12:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 15-D.Williams. 15-D.Williams to TEM 22 for 3 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCONN 22(11:41 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to TEM 22 for no gain (5-S.Bradley).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UCONN 22(11:04 - 2nd) 49-C.Harris 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (8 plays, 39 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:00 - 2nd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 63 yards from UCONN 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 24 for 22 yards (20-R.King).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(10:53 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 27 for 3 yards (98-L.Uguak).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 27(10:29 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue pushed ob at TEM 42 for 15 yards (20-R.King).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(10:10 - 2nd) Penalty on UCONN 98-L.Uguak Offside 5 yards enforced at TEM 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - TEMPLE 47(10:00 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 47 for no gain (57-T.Jones).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 47(9:30 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs ob at UCONN 41 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(9:05 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(9:01 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to UCONN 37 for 4 yards (27-O.Fortt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 37(8:24 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 37(8:18 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 37 yards from UCONN 37 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(8:09 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 26 for 6 yards (32-B.Walls).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - UCONN 26(7:30 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins pushed ob at UCONN 29 for 3 yards (5-S.Bradley). Penalty on UCONN 64-C.Haynes Holding 10 yards enforced at UCONN 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - UCONN 16(7:10 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to UCONN 16 for no gain (3-C.Russell).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - UCONN 16(6:25 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton to UCONN 23 for 7 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UCONN 23(5:44 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 52 yards from UCONN 23 to TEM 25 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(5:37 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 28 for 3 yards (20-R.King).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 28(5:11 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 34 for 6 yards (13-M.Turner).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 34(4:40 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 37 for 3 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(4:01 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to UCONN 10 for 53 yards (13-M.Turner).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(3:28 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:23 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:23 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(3:23 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown to UCONN 44 for 19 yards (14-C.Braswell).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 44(3:01 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to TEM 50 for 6 yards (88-I.Maijeh).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UCONN 50(2:29 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UCONN 50(2:24 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UCONN 50(2:16 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 44 yards from TEM 50 to TEM 6 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 49 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 6(2:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio pushed ob at UCONN 49 for 45 yards (13-M.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(1:50 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Davis.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(1:47 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to UCONN 45 for 4 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 45(1:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 45(1:09 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 25 yards from UCONN 45 to the UCONN 20 downed by 30-A.Isaacs.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (5 plays, 103 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 30 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 30(14:34 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 36 for 6 yards (20-R.King).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(14:10 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(14:05 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley pushed ob at UCONN 41 for 23 yards (20-R.King).
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(13:26 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:20 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:20 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(13:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis scrambles to UCONN 27 for 2 yards (5-S.Bradley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCONN 27(12:45 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 91-J.Rose.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - UCONN 27(12:40 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 23 for -4 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - UCONN 23(11:59 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 28 yards from UCONN 23 out of bounds at the TEM 49.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (6 plays, 51 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(11:51 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to UCONN 39 for 12 yards (24-K.Paul).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(11:26 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to UCONN 34 for 5 yards (57-T.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 34(10:59 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to UCONN 24 for 10 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(10:29 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to UCONN 10 for 14 yards (24-K.Paul).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(9:53 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to UCONN 8 for 2 yards (13-M.Turner).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 8(9:14 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:04 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:04 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 9-C.Ross.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(9:04 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 25 for no gain (3-C.Russell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 25(8:31 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Jeffreys.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - UCONN 25(8:26 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 22 for -3 yards (10-Z.Mesday).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UCONN 22(7:47 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 55 yards from UCONN 22 to the TEM 23 downed by 53-B.Keating.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (4 plays, 77 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(7:34 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 24 for 1 yard (41-D.Morgan).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 24(7:13 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright pushed ob at TEM 41 for 17 yards (18-A.Olaniyan). Team penalty on UCONN 12 players declined.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(6:53 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 45 for 4 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
+55 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 45(6:16 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:05 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Interception (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:05 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 9-C.Ross.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(6:05 - 3rd) 4-S.Krajewski to UCONN 26 for 1 yard (88-I.Maijeh).
|
Int
|
2 & 9 - UCONN 26(5:31 - 3rd) 4-S.Krajewski incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross INTERCEPTED by 4-S.Franklin at UCONN 29. 4-S.Franklin runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(5:24 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(5:24 - 3rd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(5:24 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(5:22 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 26 for 1 yard (15-T.Mason).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 26(4:37 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 28-D.Black. 28-D.Black to UCONN 32 for 6 yards (4-S.Franklin13-A.Monroe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 32(3:51 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 39 yards from UCONN 32 to TEM 29 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 29(3:45 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 26 for -3 yards (41-D.Morgan).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - UCONN 26(3:12 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 30 for 4 yards (98-L.Uguak).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCONN 30(2:39 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 20-R.Davis. 20-R.Davis to TEM 35 for 5 yards (27-O.Fortt).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UCONN 35(1:59 - 3rd) 49-A.Barry punts 33 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN 32 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(1:55 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton to UCONN 35 for 3 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 35(1:23 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 34 for -1 yard (5-S.Bradley).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 34(0:43 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 80-H.Maurisseau. 80-H.Maurisseau to UCONN 50 for 16 yards (38-A.Adu).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 50(0:16 - 3rd) 19-Q.Skanes to TEM 49 for 1 yard (4-S.Franklin38-A.Adu).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 49(15:00 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 43 for -8 yards (92-K.Dioubate).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 17 - TEMPLE 43(14:18 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton to UCONN 50 for 7 yards (32-B.Walls).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 50(13:32 - 4th) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 40 yards from UCONN 50 out of bounds at the TEM 10.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 10(13:23 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 21 for 11 yards (13-M.Turner).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 21(12:48 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 24 for 3 yards (27-O.Fortt).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCONN 24(12:30 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 27 for 3 yards (95-E.Watts).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCONN 27(11:45 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 20-R.Davis. 20-R.Davis to TEM 28 for 1 yard (20-R.King).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UCONN 28(11:07 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 56 yards from TEM 28 Downed at the UCONN 16.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Downs (10 plays, 59 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16(10:54 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 16 for no gain (17-D.Levine).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 16(10:14 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 7 for -9 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 19 - TEMPLE 7(9:34 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 20 for 13 yards (3-C.Russell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 20(8:54 - 4th) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 40 yards from UCONN 20 to TEM 40 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 40(8:45 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 42 for 2 yards (33-H.Webb13-M.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCONN 42(8:15 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCONN 42(8:09 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to UCONN 49 for 9 yards (24-K.Paul).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 49(7:47 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 49(7:41 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to UCONN 48 for 1 yard (95-E.Watts).
|
+45 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCONN 48(7:09 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to UCONN 3 for 45 yards (38-L.Banton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - UCONN 3(6:45 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to UCONN 2 for 1 yard (57-T.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCONN 2(6:08 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to UCONN 1 for 1 yard (43-J.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UCONN 1(5:21 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UCONN 1(5:15 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to UCONN 1 for no gain (57-T.Jones).
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (4 plays, 43 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 1(5:10 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis to UCONN 3 for 2 yards (92-K.Dioubate).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 3(4:37 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 7 for 4 yards (12-A.Cruz).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 7(3:56 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Jeffreys.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 7(3:50 - 4th) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 36 yards from UCONN 7 to UCONN 43 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
UCONN
Huskies
- End of Game (5 plays, 51 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 43(3:41 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to UCONN 35 for 8 yards (27-O.Fortt).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCONN 35(3:05 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to UCONN 20 for 15 yards (27-O.Fortt20-R.King).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(2:43 - 4th) 16-T.Centeio to UCONN 6 for 14 yards (20-R.King).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UCONN 6(2:20 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:13 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:13 - 4th) 48-J.LaFree kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 9-C.Ross.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(2:13 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 32 for 7 yards (30-A.Isaacs).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 32(1:43 - 4th) 35-D.Moncion to UCONN 46 for 14 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(1:21 - 4th) 35-D.Moncion to UCONN 46 for no gain (35-T.Sear).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(0:44 - 4th) 35-D.Moncion to UCONN 50 for 4 yards (43-C.Moore).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 50(0:06 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 87-C.Hairston. 87-C.Hairston to TEM 24 for 26 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|20
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|302
|574
|Total Plays
|67
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|9.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|262
|Rush Attempts
|31
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|7.9
|Net Yards Passing
|226
|312
|Comp. - Att.
|24-36
|18-29
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|10.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-42.0
|6-38.0
|Return Yards
|0
|84
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-55
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|226
|PASS YDS
|312
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|262
|
|
|302
|TOTAL YDS
|574
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|24/35
|250
|1
|0
|
S. Krajewski 4 QB
|S. Krajewski
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|6
|20
|0
|11
|
D. Moncion 35 RB
|D. Moncion
|3
|18
|0
|14
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|6
|18
|0
|7
|
D. Black 28 RB
|D. Black
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
S. Krajewski 4 QB
|S. Krajewski
|3
|5
|1
|2
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|8
|4
|0
|20
|
Q. Skanes 19 WR
|Q. Skanes
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Ross 9 WR
|C. Ross
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown 83 WR
|A. Brown
|3
|85
|1
|51
|
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
|H. Maurisseau
|2
|40
|0
|24
|
C. Ross 9 WR
|C. Ross
|5
|27
|0
|13
|
C. Hairston 87 WR
|C. Hairston
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
M. Drayton 88 WR
|M. Drayton
|3
|17
|0
|7
|
D. Williams 15 TE
|D. Williams
|3
|16
|0
|11
|
E. Jeffreys 84 WR
|E. Jeffreys
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Black 28 RB
|D. Black
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Rose 91 TE
|J. Rose
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jones 57 DL
|T. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fortt 27 LB
|O. Fortt
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Turner 13 DB
|M. Turner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 43 LB
|J. Mitchell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paul 24 DB
|K. Paul
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morgan 41 LB
|D. Morgan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Uguak 98 DL
|L. Uguak
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Olaniyan 18 DB
|A. Olaniyan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Webb 33 LB
|H. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 52 DL
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
|P. DeVaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Banton 38 RB
|L. Banton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 58 LB
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Harris 49 K
|C. Harris
|1/1
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Magliozzi 99 P
|L. Magliozzi
|9
|42.0
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|14/23
|247
|2
|0
|
T. Centeio 16 QB
|T. Centeio
|4/6
|65
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 20 RB
|R. Davis
|17
|105
|1
|55
|
T. Centeio 16 QB
|T. Centeio
|6
|75
|0
|45
|
T. Ruley 29 RB
|T. Ruley
|9
|74
|1
|23
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|1
|8
|1
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|5
|171
|2
|63
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|1
|53
|0
|53
|
J. Blue 18 WR
|J. Blue
|7
|52
|1
|15
|
I. Wright 2 WR
|I. Wright
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Barbon 80 WR
|J. Barbon
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
R. Davis 20 RB
|R. Davis
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
T. Williams 26 WR
|T. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Franklin 4 LB
|S. Franklin
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Bradley 5 LB
|S. Bradley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell 3 LB
|C. Russell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Walls 32 S
|B. Walls
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tyler 25 S
|A. Tyler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Monroe 13 S
|A. Monroe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hand 23 CB
|H. Hand
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dioubate 92 DT
|K. Dioubate
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 9 DE
|Q. Roche
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Adu 38 CB
|A. Adu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levine 17 DE
|D. Levine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DT
|I. Maijeh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 15 CB
|T. Mason
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mesday 10 DE
|Z. Mesday
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Isaacs 30 LB
|A. Isaacs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 56 DT
|K. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sear 35 TE
|T. Sear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cruz 12 S
|A. Cruz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 43 S
|C. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 14 CB
|C. Braswell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Griffin 28 S
|M. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Mobley 91 K
|W. Mobley
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Barry 49 P
|A. Barry
|6
|38.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Wright 2 WR
|I. Wright
|3
|18.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
11FLA
17
40
4th 9:01 SECN
-
LAMON
LALAF
30
31
4th 1:21 ESPU
-
7OKLA
21OKLAST
34
16
4th 8:42 FOX
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
0
0
1st 0:20 ESPN
-
FRESNO
SJST
0
0
1st 10:20 ESP2
-
BYU
SDGST
3
7
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
OHIO
AKRON
52
3
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
NILL
14
17
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MISSST
20
21
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
EMICH
34
26
Final ESPN+
-
MIAOH
BALLST
27
41
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
BUFF
7
49
Final ESPN+
-
TOLEDO
CMICH
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
24VATECH
UVA
30
39
Final ABC
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
24
49
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
ARK
24
14
Final CBS
-
17IOWA
NEB
27
24
Final BTN
-
19CINCY
18MEMP
24
34
Final ABC
-
20BOISE
COLOST
31
24
Final CBSSN
-
WASHST
WASH
13
31
Final FOX
-
WVU
TCU
20
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
SALA
30
34
Final ESPN+
-
25APLST
TROY
48
13
Final ESPN+
-
SFLA
UCF
7
34
Final ESPN
-
1OHIOST
13MICH
56
27
Final FOX
-
FIU
MRSHL
27
30
Final/OT CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UK
13
45
Final SECN
-
4UGA
GATECH
52
7
Final ABC
-
IND
PURDUE
44
41
Final/2OT ESP2
-
TXSTSM
CSTCAR
21
24
Final ESP+
-
3CLEM
SC
38
3
Final ESPN
-
NWEST
ILL
29
10
Final FS1
-
TULSA
ECU
49
24
Final ESPU
-
WAKE
CUSE
30
39
Final/OT FSN
-
CHARLO
ODU
38
22
Final ESP+
-
NMEXST
LIB
28
49
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
WKY
26
31
Final ESP+
-
WYO
AF
6
20
Final FBOOK
-
UNLV
NEVADA
33
30
Final/OT ATSN
-
RICE
UTEP
30
16
Final ESP3
-
12WISC
8MINN
38
17
Final ABC
-
TXSA
LATECH
27
41
Final ESP+
-
9BAYLOR
KANSAS
61
6
Final ESPN
-
MD
MICHST
16
19
Final FS1
-
USM
FAU
17
34
Final NFLN
-
MIAMI
DUKE
17
27
Final ESP2
-
RUT
10PSU
6
27
Final BTN
-
BC
PITT
26
19
Final ACCN
-
5BAMA
15AUBURN
45
48
Final CBS
-
UCONN
TEMPLE
17
49
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
NMEX
38
25
Final FBOOK
-
OREGST
14OREG
10
24
Final PACN
-
TULANE
SMU
20
37
Final ESPU
-
UAB
NTEXAS
26
21
Final
-
VANDY
TENN
10
28
Final SECN
-
16ND
STNFRD
45
24
Final FOX
-
GAST
GAS
10
38
Final ESP+
-
TXAM
2LSU
7
50
Final ESPN
-
UNC
NCST
41
10
Final ACCN
-
NAVY
HOU
56
41
Final ESP2
-
23IOWAST
KSTATE
17
27