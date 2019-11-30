Drive Chart
UCONN
TEMPLE

No Text

Temple cruises to 49-17 victory over Connecticut

  Nov 30, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Anthony Russo threw two touchdown passes to Branden Mack and Re’Mahn Davis ran for 105 yards and a score as Temple rolled to a 49-17 victory over Connecticut on Saturday.

It was all UConn early as the Huskies used Jack Zergiotis’ 51-yard scoring strike to Ardell Brown and Steven Krajewski’s 2-yard TD run to grab a 14-0 lead. Russo hit Mack for a 63-yard score to pull Temple (8-4, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) within 14-7, but Clayton Harris nailed a 40-yard field goal 4 minutes into the second quarter to put UConn (2-10, 0-8) up 17-7. The Owls closed to within 17-14 at halftime when backup quarterback Todd Centeio connected with Jadan Blue for a 10-yard TD.

Temple took control of the game in the third quarter. Russo put together back-to-back scoring drives - hooking up with Mack for a 41-yard TD and adding an 8-yard TD run - for a 28-17 Owls’ lead. Davis pitched in with a 55-yard scoring run, Sam Franklin picked off a Krajewski pass and raced 29 yards for a TD and Temple’s lead was 42-17 after three quarters. Tayvon Ruley’s 6-yard TD run in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

Russo finished 14-of-23 passing for 247 yards for Temple. Centeio was 4-of-6 passing for 65 yards and added 75 yards rushing on six carries. Ruley ran for 74 yards on nine totes. Mack had five catches for a career-high 171 yards. Temple ran for 262 yards on 33 carries and held UConn to 76 yards on 31 carries.

Zergiotis completed 24 of 35 passes for 250 yards for the Huskies.

UCONN Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 9-C.Ross.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(15:00 - 1st) 9-C.Ross to UCONN 24 for -1 yard (25-A.Tyler).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 24
(14:27 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 25 for 1 yard (3-C.Russell).
+24 YD
3 & 10 - UCONN 25
(13:30 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 80-H.Maurisseau. 80-H.Maurisseau to UCONN 49 for 24 yards (32-B.Walls23-H.Hand).
+51 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 49
(13:15 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:07 - 1st) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:07 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 60 yards from UCONN 35. 2-I.Wright pushed ob at TEM 25 for 20 yards (6-E.Hahn).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(13:01 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue pushed ob at TEM 33 for 8 yards (20-R.King).
No Gain
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 33
(12:36 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 33
(12:31 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 34 for 1 yard (93-P.Devaughn).
Punt
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 34
(11:55 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 32 yards from TEM 34 to the UCONN 34 downed by 30-A.Isaacs.

UCONN Huskies
- TD (11 plays, 66 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 34
(11:46 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys to UCONN 39 for 5 yards (23-H.Hand).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 39
(11:15 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 46 for 7 yards (17-D.Levine).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 46
(10:43 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 91-J.Rose.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 46
(10:38 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - UCONN 46
(10:34 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown runs ob at TEM 39 for 15 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 39
(10:02 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 15-D.Williams. 15-D.Williams to TEM 28 for 11 yards (25-A.Tyler32-B.Walls).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 28
(9:26 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Williams.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 28
(9:19 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to TEM 17 for 11 yards (4-S.Franklin).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 17
(8:46 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins pushed ob at TEM 4 for 13 yards (23-H.Hand).
+2 YD
1 & 4 - UCONN 4
(8:13 - 1st) 4-S.Krajewski to TEM 2 for 2 yards (25-A.Tyler32-B.Walls).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UCONN 2
(7:35 - 1st) 4-S.Krajewski runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:31 - 1st) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls
- TD (4 plays, 73 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:31 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 51 yards from UCONN 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 27 for 13 yards (6-E.Hahn).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27
(7:25 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 35 for 8 yards (58-D.Harris).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 35
(6:52 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 37 for 2 yards (57-T.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37
(6:25 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 26-T.Williams.
+63 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 37
(6:21 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:19 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:19 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 9-C.Ross.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(6:19 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to UCONN 31 for 6 yards (32-B.Walls).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 31
(5:46 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 32 for 1 yard (56-K.Banks).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UCONN 32
(5:07 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
Punt
4 & 3 - UCONN 32
(5:02 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 40 yards from UCONN 32 to TEM 28 fair catch by 2-I.Wright. Penalty on TEM 30-A.Isaacs Offside 5 yards enforced at UCONN 32. No Play.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 37
(4:56 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 11-J.Zergiotis. 11-J.Zergiotis to UCONN 36 for -1 yard (3-C.Russell).
No Gain
2 & 11 - UCONN 36
(4:17 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
+20 YD
3 & 11 - UCONN 36
(4:11 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis scrambles pushed ob at TEM 44 for 20 yards (23-H.Hand).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 44
(3:36 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis scrambles to TEM 40 for 4 yards (4-S.Franklin).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 40
(2:51 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to TEM 41 for -1 yard (4-S.Franklin).
+1 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 41
(2:08 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross pushed ob at TEM 40 for 1 yard (15-T.Mason).
Penalty
4 & 6 - UCONN 40
(1:39 - 1st) Penalty on UCONN 50-D.Niedrowski False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 40. No Play.
Punt
4 & 11 - UCONN 45
(1:27 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 44 yards from TEM 45 to the TEM 1 downed by 27-O.Fortt.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 1
(1:15 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 4 for 3 yards (52-C.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 4
(0:51 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Martin-Robinson.
+2 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 4
(0:46 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 6 for 2 yards (41-D.Morgan).
Punt
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 6
(15:00 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 45 yards from TEM 6 to UCONN 49 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.

UCONN Huskies
- FG (6 plays, 29 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 49
(14:54 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 15-D.Williams. 15-D.Williams to TEM 49 for 2 yards (13-A.Monroe).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 49
(14:13 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys to TEM 39 for 10 yards (13-A.Monroe).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 39
(13:42 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross pushed ob at TEM 26 for 13 yards (13-A.Monroe).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 26
(13:08 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to TEM 25 for 1 yard (5-S.Bradley3-C.Russell).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 25
(12:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 15-D.Williams. 15-D.Williams to TEM 22 for 3 yards (4-S.Franklin).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UCONN 22
(11:41 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to TEM 22 for no gain (5-S.Bradley).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - UCONN 22
(11:04 - 2nd) 49-C.Harris 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (8 plays, 39 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:00 - 2nd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 63 yards from UCONN 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 24 for 22 yards (20-R.King).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24
(10:53 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 27 for 3 yards (98-L.Uguak).
+15 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 27
(10:29 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue pushed ob at TEM 42 for 15 yards (20-R.King).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42
(10:10 - 2nd) Penalty on UCONN 98-L.Uguak Offside 5 yards enforced at TEM 42. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - TEMPLE 47
(10:00 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 47 for no gain (57-T.Jones).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 47
(9:30 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs ob at UCONN 41 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41
(9:05 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 41
(9:01 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to UCONN 37 for 4 yards (27-O.Fortt).
No Gain
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 37
(8:24 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright.
Punt
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 37
(8:18 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 37 yards from UCONN 37 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 20
(8:09 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 26 for 6 yards (32-B.Walls).
Penalty
2 & 4 - UCONN 26
(7:30 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins pushed ob at UCONN 29 for 3 yards (5-S.Bradley). Penalty on UCONN 64-C.Haynes Holding 10 yards enforced at UCONN 26. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - UCONN 16
(7:10 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to UCONN 16 for no gain (3-C.Russell).
+7 YD
3 & 14 - UCONN 16
(6:25 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton to UCONN 23 for 7 yards (4-S.Franklin).
Punt
4 & 7 - UCONN 23
(5:44 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 52 yards from UCONN 23 to TEM 25 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.

TEMPLE Owls
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(5:37 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 28 for 3 yards (20-R.King).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 28
(5:11 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 34 for 6 yards (13-M.Turner).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 34
(4:40 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 37 for 3 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
+53 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37
(4:01 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to UCONN 10 for 53 yards (13-M.Turner).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10
(3:28 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:23 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:23 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(3:23 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown to UCONN 44 for 19 yards (14-C.Braswell).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 44
(3:01 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to TEM 50 for 6 yards (88-I.Maijeh).
No Gain
2 & 4 - UCONN 50
(2:29 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UCONN 50
(2:24 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
Punt
4 & 4 - UCONN 50
(2:16 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 44 yards from TEM 50 to TEM 6 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 49 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
+45 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 6
(2:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio pushed ob at UCONN 49 for 45 yards (13-M.Turner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49
(1:50 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Davis.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 49
(1:47 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to UCONN 45 for 4 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
No Gain
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 45
(1:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
Punt
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 45
(1:09 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 25 yards from UCONN 45 to the UCONN 20 downed by 30-A.Isaacs.

UCONN Huskies
- Halftime (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 20
(0:57 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 21 for 1 yard (25-A.Tyler).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 21
(0:10 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 26 for 5 yards (5-S.Bradley).

TEMPLE Owls
- TD (5 plays, 103 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 30 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 30
(14:34 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 36 for 6 yards (20-R.King).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36
(14:10 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 36
(14:05 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley pushed ob at UCONN 41 for 23 yards (20-R.King).
+41 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41
(13:26 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:20 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:20 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(13:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis scrambles to UCONN 27 for 2 yards (5-S.Bradley).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UCONN 27
(12:45 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 91-J.Rose.
Sack
3 & 8 - UCONN 27
(12:40 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 23 for -4 yards (9-Q.Roche).
Punt
4 & 12 - UCONN 23
(11:59 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 28 yards from UCONN 23 out of bounds at the TEM 49.

TEMPLE Owls
- TD (6 plays, 51 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49
(11:51 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to UCONN 39 for 12 yards (24-K.Paul).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(11:26 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to UCONN 34 for 5 yards (57-T.Jones).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 34
(10:59 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to UCONN 24 for 10 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24
(10:29 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to UCONN 10 for 14 yards (24-K.Paul).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10
(9:53 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to UCONN 8 for 2 yards (13-M.Turner).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 8
(9:14 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:04 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:04 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 9-C.Ross.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(9:04 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 25 for no gain (3-C.Russell).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 25
(8:31 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Jeffreys.
Sack
3 & 10 - UCONN 25
(8:26 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 22 for -3 yards (10-Z.Mesday).
Punt
4 & 13 - UCONN 22
(7:47 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 55 yards from UCONN 22 to the TEM 23 downed by 53-B.Keating.

TEMPLE Owls
- TD (4 plays, 77 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23
(7:34 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 24 for 1 yard (41-D.Morgan).
+17 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 24
(7:13 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright pushed ob at TEM 41 for 17 yards (18-A.Olaniyan). Team penalty on UCONN 12 players declined.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41
(6:53 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 45 for 4 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
+55 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 45
(6:16 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:05 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Interception (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:05 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 9-C.Ross.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(6:05 - 3rd) 4-S.Krajewski to UCONN 26 for 1 yard (88-I.Maijeh).
Int
2 & 9 - UCONN 26
(5:31 - 3rd) 4-S.Krajewski incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross INTERCEPTED by 4-S.Franklin at UCONN 29. 4-S.Franklin runs 29 yards for a touchdown.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:24 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
Kickoff
(5:24 - 3rd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(5:24 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(5:22 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 26 for 1 yard (15-T.Mason).
+6 YD
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 26
(4:37 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 28-D.Black. 28-D.Black to UCONN 32 for 6 yards (4-S.Franklin13-A.Monroe).
Punt
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 32
(3:51 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 39 yards from UCONN 32 to TEM 29 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29
(3:45 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 26 for -3 yards (41-D.Morgan).
+4 YD
2 & 13 - UCONN 26
(3:12 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 30 for 4 yards (98-L.Uguak).
+5 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 30
(2:39 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 20-R.Davis. 20-R.Davis to TEM 35 for 5 yards (27-O.Fortt).
Punt
4 & 4 - UCONN 35
(1:59 - 3rd) 49-A.Barry punts 33 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN 32 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(1:55 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton to UCONN 35 for 3 yards (4-S.Franklin).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 35
(1:23 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 34 for -1 yard (5-S.Bradley).
+16 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 34
(0:43 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 80-H.Maurisseau. 80-H.Maurisseau to UCONN 50 for 16 yards (38-A.Adu).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 50
(0:16 - 3rd) 19-Q.Skanes to TEM 49 for 1 yard (4-S.Franklin38-A.Adu).
Sack
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 49
(15:00 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 43 for -8 yards (92-K.Dioubate).
+7 YD
3 & 17 - TEMPLE 43
(14:18 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton to UCONN 50 for 7 yards (32-B.Walls).
Punt
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 50
(13:32 - 4th) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 40 yards from UCONN 50 out of bounds at the TEM 10.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 10
(13:23 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 21 for 11 yards (13-M.Turner).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 21
(12:48 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 24 for 3 yards (27-O.Fortt).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 24
(12:30 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 27 for 3 yards (95-E.Watts).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 27
(11:45 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 20-R.Davis. 20-R.Davis to TEM 28 for 1 yard (20-R.King).
Punt
4 & 3 - UCONN 28
(11:07 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 56 yards from TEM 28 Downed at the UCONN 16.

TEMPLE Owls
- Downs (10 plays, 59 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16
(10:54 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 16 for no gain (17-D.Levine).
Sack
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 16
(10:14 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 7 for -9 yards (9-Q.Roche).
+13 YD
3 & 19 - TEMPLE 7
(9:34 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 20 for 13 yards (3-C.Russell).
Punt
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 20
(8:54 - 4th) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 40 yards from UCONN 20 to TEM 40 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 40
(8:45 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 42 for 2 yards (33-H.Webb13-M.Turner).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UCONN 42
(8:15 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 42
(8:09 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to UCONN 49 for 9 yards (24-K.Paul).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 49
(7:47 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 49
(7:41 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to UCONN 48 for 1 yard (95-E.Watts).
+45 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 48
(7:09 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to UCONN 3 for 45 yards (38-L.Banton).
+1 YD
1 & 3 - UCONN 3
(6:45 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to UCONN 2 for 1 yard (57-T.Jones).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - UCONN 2
(6:08 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to UCONN 1 for 1 yard (43-J.Mitchell).
No Gain
3 & 1 - UCONN 1
(5:21 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright.
No Gain
4 & 1 - UCONN 1
(5:15 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to UCONN 1 for no gain (57-T.Jones).

TEMPLE Owls
- TD (4 plays, 43 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 1
(5:10 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis to UCONN 3 for 2 yards (92-K.Dioubate).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 3
(4:37 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 7 for 4 yards (12-A.Cruz).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 7
(3:56 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Jeffreys.
Punt
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 7
(3:50 - 4th) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 36 yards from UCONN 7 to UCONN 43 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.

UCONN Huskies
- End of Game (5 plays, 51 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 43
(3:41 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to UCONN 35 for 8 yards (27-O.Fortt).
+15 YD
2 & 2 - UCONN 35
(3:05 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to UCONN 20 for 15 yards (27-O.Fortt20-R.King).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 20
(2:43 - 4th) 16-T.Centeio to UCONN 6 for 14 yards (20-R.King).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - UCONN 6
(2:20 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:13 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:13 - 4th) 48-J.LaFree kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 9-C.Ross.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(2:13 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 32 for 7 yards (30-A.Isaacs).
+14 YD
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 32
(1:43 - 4th) 35-D.Moncion to UCONN 46 for 14 yards (28-M.Griffin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46
(1:21 - 4th) 35-D.Moncion to UCONN 46 for no gain (35-T.Sear).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 46
(0:44 - 4th) 35-D.Moncion to UCONN 50 for 4 yards (43-C.Moore).
+26 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 50
(0:06 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 87-C.Hairston. 87-C.Hairston to TEM 24 for 26 yards (28-M.Griffin).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:13
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
49
Touchdown 2:20
29-T.Ruley runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
43
yds
01:28
pos
17
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:24
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
42
Touchdown 5:31
4-S.Krajewski incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross INTERCEPTED by 4-S.Franklin at UCONN 29. 4-S.Franklin runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
41
Point After TD 6:05
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
35
Touchdown 6:16
20-R.Davis runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
77
yds
01:29
pos
17
34
Point After TD 9:04
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 9:14
15-A.Russo runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
51
yds
02:47
pos
17
27
Point After TD 13:20
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 13:26
15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
103
yds
01:40
pos
17
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:23
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 3:28
16-T.Centeio complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:14
pos
17
13
Field Goal 11:04
49-C.Harris 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
29
yds
03:50
pos
17
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:19
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 6:21
15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
73
yds
01:12
pos
14
6
Point After TD 7:31
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 7:35
4-S.Krajewski runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
66
yds
04:15
pos
13
0
Point After TD 13:07
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:15
11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:53
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 20
Rushing 4 10
Passing 10 10
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-16 3-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 302 574
Total Plays 67 62
Avg Gain 4.5 9.3
Net Yards Rushing 76 262
Rush Attempts 31 33
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 7.9
Net Yards Passing 226 312
Comp. - Att. 24-36 18-29
Yards Per Pass 6.3 10.8
Penalties - Yards 3-20 1-5
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 9-42.0 6-38.0
Return Yards 0 84
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-55
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-29
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Connecticut 2-10 1430017
Temple 8-4 7728749
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 226 PASS YDS 312
76 RUSH YDS 262
302 TOTAL YDS 574
Connecticut
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 250 1 0 138.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 250 1 0 138.0
J. Zergiotis 24/35 250 1 0
S. Krajewski 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
S. Krajewski 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
K. Mensah 6 20 0 11
D. Moncion 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
D. Moncion 3 18 0 14
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
A. Thompkins 6 18 0 7
D. Black 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
D. Black 3 11 0 7
S. Krajewski 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 1
S. Krajewski 3 5 1 2
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 4 0
J. Zergiotis 8 4 0 20
Q. Skanes 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
Q. Skanes 1 1 0 1
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Ross 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 85 1
A. Brown 3 85 1 51
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
H. Maurisseau 2 40 0 24
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 27 0
C. Ross 5 27 0 13
C. Hairston 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
C. Hairston 1 26 0 26
M. Drayton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
M. Drayton 3 17 0 7
D. Williams 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
D. Williams 3 16 0 11
E. Jeffreys 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
E. Jeffreys 2 15 0 10
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
A. Thompkins 1 13 0 13
D. Black 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Black 1 6 0 6
J. Rose 91 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Rose 2 6 0 6
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Zergiotis 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Jones 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 5-0 0.0 0
O. Fortt 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
O. Fortt 5-0 0.0 0
M. Turner 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Turner 5-1 0.0 0
J. Mitchell 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 4-0 0.0 0
K. Paul 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Paul 3-0 0.0 0
D. Morgan 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Morgan 3-0 0.0 0
L. Uguak 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Uguak 2-0 0.0 0
E. Watts 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Watts 2-0 0.0 0
A. Olaniyan 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Olaniyan 1-0 0.0 0
H. Webb 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. DeVaughn 1-0 0.0 0
L. Banton 38 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Banton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Harris 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
C. Harris 1/1 40 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 42.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 42.0 3
L. Magliozzi 9 42.0 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Temple
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 247 2 0 179.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 247 2 0 179.8
A. Russo 14/23 247 2 0
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 65 1 0 212.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 65 1 0 212.7
T. Centeio 4/6 65 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 105 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 105 1
R. Davis 17 105 1 55
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 75 0
T. Centeio 6 75 0 45
T. Ruley 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 74 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 74 1
T. Ruley 9 74 1 23
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 1
A. Russo 1 8 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Mack 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 171 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 171 2
B. Mack 5 171 2 63
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 53 0
K. Yeboah 1 53 0 53
J. Blue 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 52 1
J. Blue 7 52 1 15
I. Wright 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
I. Wright 1 17 0 17
J. Barbon 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Barbon 2 13 0 9
R. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
R. Davis 2 6 0 5
T. Williams 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Williams 0 0 0 0
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Martin-Robinson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Franklin 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
S. Franklin 8-0 0.0 1
S. Bradley 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Bradley 5-0 0.0 0
C. Russell 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Russell 5-1 0.0 0
B. Walls 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Walls 4-2 0.0 0
A. Tyler 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Tyler 4-0 0.0 0
A. Monroe 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Monroe 3-1 0.0 0
H. Hand 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
H. Hand 3-1 0.0 0
K. Dioubate 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Dioubate 2-0 1.0 0
Q. Roche 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
Q. Roche 2-0 2.0 0
A. Adu 38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Adu 2-1 0.0 0
D. Levine 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Levine 2-0 0.0 0
I. Maijeh 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Maijeh 2-0 0.0 0
T. Mason 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Mason 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Mesday 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Z. Mesday 1-0 1.0 0
A. Isaacs 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Isaacs 1-0 0.0 0
K. Banks 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
T. Sear 35 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sear 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cruz 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Cruz 1-0 0.0 0
C. Moore 43 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
C. Braswell 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Braswell 1-0 0.0 0
M. Griffin 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
W. Mobley 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Barry 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 38.0 1
A. Barry 6 38.0 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Wright 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 22 0
I. Wright 3 18.3 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCONN 25 1:53 4 75 TD
11:46 UCONN 34 4:15 11 66 TD
6:19 UCONN 25 1:17 3 7 Punt
4:56 UCONN 37 3:29 7 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 UCONN 49 3:50 6 29 FG
8:09 UCONN 20 2:25 4 3 Punt
3:23 UCONN 25 1:07 4 25 Punt
0:57 UCONN 20 0:47 2 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 UCONN 25 1:21 3 -2 Punt
9:04 UCONN 25 1:17 3 -3 Punt
6:05 UCONN 25 0:34 2 73 INT
5:24 UCONN 25 1:33 3 7 Punt
1:55 UCONN 32 1:39 6 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 UCONN 16 2:00 3 4 Punt
5:10 UCONN 1 1:20 3 6 Punt
2:13 UCONN 25 2:07 5 51 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 TEMPLE 25 1:12 3 9 Punt
7:31 TEMPLE 27 1:12 4 73 TD
1:15 TEMPLE 1 0:29 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 TEMPLE 24 2:42 8 39 Punt
5:37 TEMPLE 25 2:14 5 75 TD
2:10 TEMPLE 6 1:01 4 49 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEMPLE 25 1:40 5 103 TD
11:51 TEMPLE 49 2:47 6 51 TD
7:34 TEMPLE 23 1:29 4 77 TD
3:45 TEMPLE 29 1:46 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 TEMPLE 10 2:16 4 18 Punt
8:45 TEMPLE 40 3:30 10 59 Downs
3:41 UCONN 43 1:28 4 43 TD
