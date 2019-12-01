|
|
|TXAM
|LSU
Burrow, No. 1 LSU dominate Texas A&M, 50-7
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Joe Burrow��s intention to give LSU fans one last memorable night in Tiger Stadium was as obvious as the name on the back of his jersey.
When the crowd realized during pregame introductions that it read, “Burreaux,” a spelling evocative of Louisiana’s Cajun French heritage, roars of approval poured forth from the Death Valley stands.
And that was just the beginning.
Burrow padded his Heisman Trophy resume with 352 yards and three touchdowns passing, and No.1 LSU beat Texas A&M 50-7 on Saturday night to give the Tigers their first unbeaten regular season since 2011.
“I thought it would just be an awesome tribute to the state, to the university,” said Burrow, who’d largely grown up in Ohio and spent three seasons as a backup for Ohio State before transferring to LSU, where his football career took off. “It’s been awesome not only for me, but for my family as well. ... I’m going to miss it with all my heart and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
The crowd made certain Burrow knew the feeling was mutual, cheering wildly when coach Ed Orgeron ceremoniously called his star QB to the sideline for good after his 23rd completion early in the fourth quarter. Burrow raised his arms to salute the crowd before embracing coaches and teammates.
“Joe’s meant a lot to Louisiana and Louisiana is very proud of LSU football,” Orgeron said. “The guy’s been phenomenal.”
Burrow’s highlights included a deep, pin-point accurate pass on a 78-yard touchdown to JaMarr Chase, who had 197 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches.
Burrow (who wore his regular jersey during the game) also hit Justin Jefferson with a 12-yard scoring pass, while his second scoring pass to Chase covered 18 yards.
Burrow has 4,366 yards and 44 touchdowns passing this season, smashing LSU single-season records in both categories. Burrow’s yards passing total also broke the SEC record, which had stood since 1998, when former Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch passed for 4,275 yards.
Burrow’s 44 TDs has tied the SEC’s single season mark set by Missouri’s Drew Lock in 2017. And LSU (12-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 2 CFP) has at least two games - possibly three - still to play.
Junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was similarly called by coaches to the sideline a few plays after Burrow, finishing his night with 87 yards and a touchdown.
Chase’s touchdowns gave him 17 this season, building on the school record that the Biletnikoff Award finalist broke two weeks earlier. The sophomore receiver has 1,457 yards receiving this season.
LSU’s victory raised the likelihood the Tigers would receive a berth in the College Football Playoff even if they were to lose to No. 4 Georgia in next weekend’s Southeastern Conference championship game.
Currently, LSU is one of just three remaining undefeated Division I FBS teams in the nation, along with Ohio State and Clemson. Also, the Tigers had four victories over teams - Texas, Florida, Auburn and Alabama - that were ranked in the top 10 at the time of the matchup.
PAY BACK
Last season, LSU and Texas A&M played seven overtimes before the Aggies prevailed, 74-72.
LSU entered the week talking redemption and emphatically backed it up, outgaining Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4) 553-169.
“They kicked our butts,” Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said. “LSU’s offense is outstanding.”
Edwards-Helaire’s 5-yard TD on LSU’s opening possession began a first-half onslaught in which LSU scored on its first five possessions, racing to a 31-0 lead by halftime.
Kellen Mond completed just 10 of 30 passes for 92 yards and was intercepted three times - once each by Grant Delpit, Jacoby Stevens and Kary Vincent. Isaiah Spiller’s 1-yard TD run provided the Aggies’ only score.
“Kellen was pressured all night,” Fisher said. “We couldn’t get the running game going, couldn’t get any first downs.”
VALIDATING VICTORIES
The win clinched a trifecta of sorts for Orgeron. He beat two coaches - Texas’ Tom Herman and A&M’s Fisher - whom LSU sought to hire before settling on their burley, raspy-voiced Cajun coach who grew up rooting for LSU in a house within shouting distance of shrimp trawlers on the Bayou Lafourche. Orgeron also defeated Nick Saban, a boogeyman of sorts to the LSU faithful since he started winning national championships with arch nemesis Alabama a decade ago.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas A&M: The Aggies defense never gave up, and after allowing four touchdowns in the first 20 minutes, but the Texas A&M couldn’t muster its first points until less than five minutes remained in the third quarter - and trailed 34-7 at that point.
LSU: While LSU’s explosiveness on offense was nothing new, the Tigers’ defense appeared to take a considerable step forward. LSU forced punts on A&M’s first seven possessions before ending the eighth with Delpit’s interception. Employing a variety of stunts and blitzes, the Tigers sacked Mond five times and forced a number of throw-aways. LSU also brought down Aggies backup James Foster for a safety.
Stevens said LSU defensive players took note when the Tigers were dropped behind Ohio State in the CFP rankings last week, with inconsistent play by the LSU defense cited as a reason why.
“We took that as a challenge that we need to have a complete game and play for 60 minutes, and I feel like we did that today,” Stevens said. “When a team averages as much yards as they do (419.6 yards per game coming in) and you hold them to less ... it always feel good because you dominate the game, you take over the game and you make somebody do something they don’t want to do.”
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: The Aggies await a bowl invitation.
LSU: Meets Georgia in the SEC championship game in Atlanta on Saturday.
---
LSU
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at LSU 26 for 1 yard (52-J.Madubuike). Penalty on TXAM 52-J.Madubuike Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at LSU 26.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(14:36 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 46 for 5 yards (26-D.Richardson42-C.Horry).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 46(13:55 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to TXAM 44 for 10 yards (19-A.Hines26-D.Richardson).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(13:33 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to TXAM 14 for 30 yards (29-D.Renfro21-C.Oliver).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 14(13:13 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to TXAM 5 for 9 yards (92-J.Peevy).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 5(12:55 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:50 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:50 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(12:50 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 72-T.Shelvin Offside 5 yards enforced at TXAM 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - TXAM 30(12:50 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 30(12:44 - 1st) 11-K.Mond pushed ob at TXAM 44 for 14 yards (8-P.Queen5-K.Vincent).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 44(12:11 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 46 for 2 yards (72-T.Shelvin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 46(11:27 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - TXAM 46(11:23 - 1st) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 38 for -8 yards. Penalty on TXAM 11-K.Mond Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TXAM 38. (35-D.Clark).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - TXAM 38(11:18 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 62 yards from TXAM 38 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(11:06 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 35 for 15 yards (29-D.Renfro).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(10:46 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 35(10:41 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 49 for 14 yards (29-D.Renfro).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(10:26 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 48 for -1 yard (52-J.Madubuike10-M.Jones).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - LSU 48(9:33 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at TXAM 38 for 14 yards (21-C.Oliver).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(9:06 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to TXAM 33 for 5 yards (8-D.Leal).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 33(8:26 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to TXAM 25 for 8 yards (8-D.Leal).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(8:09 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at TXAM 12 for 13 yards (10-M.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 12(7:48 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to TXAM 12 for no gain (52-J.Madubuike91-M.Clemons).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 12(7:12 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 12(7:06 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:00 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(7:00 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 38 for 13 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(6:32 - 1st) 11-K.Mond pushed ob at TXAM 43 for 5 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 43(6:00 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 46 for 3 yards (14-M.Hampton18-K.Chaisson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXAM 46(5:16 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to LSU 49 for 5 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(4:45 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 49(4:41 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to LSU 47 for 2 yards (97-G.Logan91-B.Fehoko).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - TXAM 47(3:53 - 1st) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 43 for -10 yards (9-M.Brooks18-K.Chaisson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - TXAM 43(3:18 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 48 yards from TXAM 43 to the LSU 9 downed by 40-C.Choate.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 91 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 9(3:07 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 17 for 8 yards (26-D.Richardson91-M.Clemons).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 17(2:29 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 22 for 5 yards (19-A.Hines26-D.Richardson).
|
+78 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 22(1:59 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:47 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:47 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(1:47 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(1:42 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 27 for 2 yards (35-D.Clark).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - TXAM 27(0:54 - 1st) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 17 for -10 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - TXAM 17(0:13 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 38 yards from TXAM 17 to the LSU 45 downed by 14-K.Carper.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (11 plays, 55 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(0:01 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to TXAM 46 for 9 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 46(15:00 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 38 for 8 yards (14-K.Carper5-B.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(14:30 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 38(14:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to TXAM 29 for 9 yards (29-D.Renfro).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LSU 29(13:43 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 29 for no gain (3-T.Johnson19-A.Hines).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - LSU 29(13:24 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 19 for 10 yards (14-K.Carper).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 19(12:56 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 20 for -1 yard (9-L.O'Neal).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - LSU 20(12:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 14 for 6 yards (7-D.Morris).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 14(11:41 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to TXAM 5 for 9 yards (21-C.Oliver).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - LSU 5(11:28 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to TXAM 4 for 1 yard (9-L.O'Neal19-A.Hines).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 4(10:51 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:46 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:46 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(10:46 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 27 for 2 yards (62-S.Ika18-K.Chaisson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 27(10:08 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 31 for 4 yards (1-K.Fulton35-D.Clark).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 31(9:22 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXAM 31(9:15 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 54 yards from TXAM 31 to LSU 15 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (8 plays, 53 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(9:06 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 11 for -4 yards (52-J.Madubuike).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - LSU 11(8:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Sullivan.
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 14 - LSU 11(8:13 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 36 for 25 yards (10-M.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(7:55 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Sullivan. Team penalty on TXAM 12 players declined. Penalty on TXAM 92-J.Peevy Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at LSU 36. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(7:44 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at TXAM 40 for 9 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 40(6:54 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to TXAM 34 for 6 yards (91-M.Clemons).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(6:54 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to TXAM 32 for 2 yards (91-M.Clemons).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LSU 32(6:54 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LSU 32(6:11 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LSU 32(6:04 - 2nd) 36-C.York 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:58 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(5:58 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 46-R.Renick. 46-R.Renick to TXAM 27 for 2 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 27(5:15 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TXAM 27(5:09 - 2nd) Penalty on TXAM 77-R.McCollum False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 27. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - TXAM 22(5:09 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 15 for -7 yards (35-D.Clark).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - TXAM 15(4:33 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 36 yards from TXAM 15 out of bounds at the LSU 49.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, -5 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(4:27 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to TXAM 37 for 14 yards (14-K.Carper).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(3:48 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to TXAM 36 for 1 yard (29-D.Renfro33-A.Hansford).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - LSU 36(3:07 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at TXAM 41 for -5 yards (8-D.Leal).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - LSU 41(2:16 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 9-J.Burrow Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXAM 41. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 19 - LSU 46(1:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 44 for -10 yards (5-B.Brown52-J.Madubuike).
|
Punt
|
4 & 29 - LSU 44(1:27 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 39 yards from LSU 44 to TXAM 17 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- Halftime (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(1:19 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 20 for 3 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 20(0:49 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TXAM 38 for 18 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(0:28 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 38(0:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 38(0:16 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXAM 38(0:11 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 62 yards from TXAM 38 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 23 for -2 yards (90-R.Lawrence).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TXAM 23(14:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis. Penalty on TXAM 65-D.Moore Holding declined.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - TXAM 23(14:09 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers. Penalty on LSU 1-K.Fulton Pass interference 16 yards enforced at TXAM 23. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(14:02 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at TXAM 36 for -3 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TXAM 36(13:34 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TXAM 36(13:28 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TXAM 36(13:21 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann punts 52 yards from TXAM 36. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 22 for 10 yards. Penalty on LSU 31-C.Lewis Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at LSU 12.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 6(13:06 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 17 for 11 yards (10-M.Jones19-A.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 17(12:48 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LSU 17(12:42 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 52-J.Madubuike Offside 6 yards enforced at LSU 17. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 23(12:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 35 for 12 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(12:24 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 46 for 11 yards (33-A.Hansford).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(11:59 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to TXAM 49 for 5 yards (21-C.Oliver).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - LSU 49(11:16 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at TXAM 44 for 5 yards (9-L.O'Neal). Penalty on LSU 76-A.Deculus Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXAM 49. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 20 - LSU 36(10:45 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 34 for -2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 22 - LSU 34(10:07 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 35 for 1 yard (7-D.Morris10-M.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - LSU 35(9:37 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 52 yards from LSU 35 to TXAM 13 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(9:28 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to TXAM 22 for 18 yards (14-K.Carper92-J.Peevy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 22(9:03 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to TXAM 22 for no gain (8-D.Leal92-J.Peevy).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - LSU 22(8:26 - 3rd) sacked at TXAM 32 for -10 yards (7-D.Morris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 20 - LSU 32(7:44 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Moss. Penalty on LSU 77-S.Charles Holding declined.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - LSU 32(7:36 - 3rd) 36-C.York 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:25 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(7:25 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 32 for 7 yards (35-D.Clark8-P.Queen).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 32(6:47 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 34 for 2 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
+45 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 34(6:04 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at LSU 21 for 45 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(5:35 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to LSU 15 for 6 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 15(4:52 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to LSU 1 for 14 yards (24-D.Stingley9-M.Brooks).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - TXAM 1(4:37 - 3rd) Team penalty on LSU 12 players 0 yards enforced at LSU 1. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TXAM 1(4:17 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:13 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 85 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:13 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 15 for 15 yards (26-D.Richardson33-A.Hansford).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(4:06 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson pushed ob at LSU 26 for 11 yards (10-M.Jones).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 26(3:44 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 46 for 20 yards (14-K.Carper).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(3:10 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to TXAM 28 for 26 yards (33-A.Hansford).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(2:49 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to TXAM 29 for -1 yard (19-A.Hines).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - LSU 29(2:09 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to TXAM 18 for 11 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 18(1:44 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Moss.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 18(1:36 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 18 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXAM 29-D.Renfro Pass interference declined.
|
PAT Good
|(1:31 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Interception (15 plays, -5 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:31 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(1:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(1:26 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 30 for 5 yards (6-J.Phillips7-G.Delpit).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 30(0:48 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
+15 YD
|
4 & 5 - TXAM 30(0:42 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann to TXAM 45 for 15 yards (13-J.Kirklin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(0:05 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Corbin.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 45(15:00 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to LSU 45 for 10 yards (97-G.Logan).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(14:25 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles to LSU 44 for 1 yard (18-K.Chaisson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 44(13:43 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer. Penalty on LSU 90-R.Lawrence Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 44. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 39(13:39 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer pushed ob at LSU 35 for 4 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(13:39 - 4th) Penalty on LSU 8-P.Queen Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(13:08 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 46-R.Renick.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 20(13:03 - 4th) 11-K.Mond sacked at LSU 36 for -16 yards. Penalty on TXAM 11-K.Mond Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at LSU 36. (8-P.Queen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 26 - TXAM 36(12:57 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 26 - TXAM 36(12:52 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 65-D.Moore False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 36. No Play.
|
Int
|
4 & 31 - TXAM 41(12:52 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Stevens at LSU End Zone. 3-J.Stevens touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(12:42 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon to LSU 22 for 2 yards (21-C.Oliver).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 22(12:34 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 25 for 3 yards (19-A.Hines1-B.Johnson).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 25(11:59 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon to LSU 40 for 15 yards (21-C.Oliver).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(11:24 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 42 for 2 yards (92-J.Peevy29-D.Renfro).
|
+58 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 42(10:49 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:36 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Interception (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:36 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(10:36 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 28 for 3 yards (7-G.Delpit92-N.Farrell). Penalty on TXAM 65-D.Moore Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 25. No Play.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXAM 15(10:06 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 41 for 26 yards (3-J.Stevens5-K.Vincent).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(9:30 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 35 for -6 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 16 - TXAM 35(8:41 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 55-K.Green False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 35. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 21 - TXAM 30(8:16 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 46 for 16 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 46(7:37 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Vincent at LSU 46. 5-K.Vincent to LSU 46 for no gain.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(7:31 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to LSU 46 for no gain (5-B.Brown1-B.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 46(6:42 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to TXAM 43 for 11 yards (14-K.Carper).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(6:02 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to TXAM 40 for 3 yards (9-L.O'Neal19-A.Hines).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 40(5:17 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to TXAM 39 for 1 yard (1-B.Johnson19-A.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LSU 39(4:32 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Dillon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - LSU 39(4:27 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 38 yards from TXAM 39 to the TXAM 1 downed by 23-M.Baskerville.
TXAM
Aggies
- Safety (2 plays, 19 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 1(4:18 - 4th) 4-J.Foster to TXAM 3 for 2 yards (91-B.Fehoko).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 3(3:38 - 4th) 4-J.Foster sacked at TXAM End Zone for -3 yards FUMBLES (92-N.Farrell). 4-J.Foster to TXAM End Zone for no gain. to TXAM End Zone for no gain safety.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:32 - 4th) 34-B.Mann kicks 67 yards from TXAM 20. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 24 for 11 yards (28-T.Fuller).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 24(3:25 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to LSU 28 for 4 yards (99-J.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LSU 28(2:42 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to LSU 28 for no gain (1-B.Johnson91-M.Clemons).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LSU 28(1:56 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Dillon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - LSU 28(1:51 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 46 yards from LSU 28. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 47 for 21 yards (31-C.Lewis24-C.Curry). Team penalty on LSU Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at TXAM 47.
TXAM
Aggies
- Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(1:29 - 4th) 4-J.Foster incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Preston.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 48(1:22 - 4th) 4-J.Foster complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to LSU 43 for 5 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 43(0:57 - 4th) 4-J.Foster incomplete. Intended for 18-K.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - TXAM 43(0:53 - 4th) 4-J.Foster incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|31
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|3
|19
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|129
|529
|Total Plays
|60
|75
|Avg Gain
|2.2
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|72
|128
|Rush Attempts
|26
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|57
|401
|Comp. - Att.
|11-34
|25-36
|Yards Per Pass
|1.7
|11.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-61
|9-72
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-50.3
|4-43.8
|Return Yards
|21
|26
|Punts - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-26
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|57
|PASS YDS
|401
|
|
|72
|RUSH YDS
|128
|
|
|129
|TOTAL YDS
|529
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|11
|66
|1
|26
|
B. Mann 34 P
|B. Mann
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Foster 4 QB
|J. Foster
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|12
|-8
|0
|18
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|3
|45
|0
|45
|
J. Ausbon 2 WR
|J. Ausbon
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
Q. Davis 1 WR
|Q. Davis
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
R. Renick 46 TE
|R. Renick
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Rogers 13 WR
|K. Rogers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ka. Brown 18 WR
|Ka. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Corbin 7 RB
|J. Corbin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hines III 19 LB
|A. Hines III
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 21 DB
|C. Oliver
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Renfro 29 DB
|D. Renfro
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 52 DL
|J. Madubuike
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Jones 10 DB
|M. Jones
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Morris 7 DB
|D. Morris
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
|Bu. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hansford 33 LB
|A. Hansford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clemons 91 DL
|M. Clemons
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 99 DL
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown III 5 DL
|B. Brown III
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Horry 42 TE
|C. Horry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 34 P
|B. Mann
|7
|50.3
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|23/32
|352
|3
|0
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|2/4
|73
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|18
|87
|1
|18
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|7
|24
|1
|10
|
C. Curry 24 RB
|C. Curry
|4
|15
|0
|11
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|6
|9
|0
|14
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|7
|197
|2
|78
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|2
|67
|1
|58
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|6
|55
|1
|15
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|4
|49
|0
|26
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|3
|34
|0
|14
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|2
|17
|0
|15
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Sullivan 10 TE
|S. Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Moss 81 TE
|T. Moss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Clark 35 LB
|D. Clark
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Queen 8 LB
|P. Queen
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Fulton 1 CB
|K. Fulton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
|K. Vincent Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Chaisson 18 LB
|K. Chaisson
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Delpit 7 S
|G. Delpit
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Hampton Jr. 14 S
|M. Hampton Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 91 DL
|B. Fehoko
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelvin 72 NT
|T. Shelvin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DE
|R. Lawrence
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 NT
|S. Ika
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 9 S
|M. Brooks
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|2/2
|51
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|4
|43.8
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
