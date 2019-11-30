|
|
|GAST
|GAS
King, Georgia Southern run past Georgia State, 38-10
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) J.D. King had 107 yards rushing and three touchdowns, Wesley Kennedy III and Shai Werts each ran for a score, and Georgia Southern beat Georgia State 38-10 on Saturday night.
Kennedy had 11 carries for 78 yards and Werts was 7-of-10 passing for 73 yards and added 55 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Tra Barnett’s 15-yards touchdown run capped a nine-play, 86-yard drive and gave Georgia State (7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter but the Eagles (7-5, 5-3) scored the next 31 points before taking a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter. Werts tied it with a 11-yard TD run late in the first quarter, Tyler Bass made a 49-yard field goal early in the second and King’s first touchdown, a 7-yard run, made it 17-7 at halftime. Kennedy and King each had 13-yard scoring runs in the third quarter and King added a 30-yard TD run with 7:06 to play to make it 38-10.
Barnett finished with 15 carries for 55 yards. Georgia State, which went into the game averaging 257.8 yards rushing per game (No. 11 in the FBS) ran 37 times for a season-low 107 yards.
---
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - GAST 30(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on GST Personal Foul. Team penalty on GSO Personal Foul.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 30(14:40 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 29 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAST 29(14:05 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAST 29(13:58 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 42 yards from GST 29 to GSO 29 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 29(13:50 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 29 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 29(13:16 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 31 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 31(12:37 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 6-C.Ransom. 6-C.Ransom to GSO 36 for 5 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - GAS 36(11:52 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 50 yards from GSO 36. 20-Q.White to GST 14 for no gain.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 86 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 14(11:43 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 39 for 25 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 39(11:22 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 40 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 40(10:45 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 11-C.Thompson. 11-C.Thompson to GST 42 for 2 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAST 42(10:23 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GSO 42 for 16 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(10:04 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GSO 37 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 37(9:33 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GSO 34 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 34(8:50 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GSO 32 for 2 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 32(8:25 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GSO 15 for 17 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 15(8:06 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:59 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:59 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(7:59 - 1st) 16-M.Murray to GSO 43 for 18 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 43(7:24 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 46 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 46(6:46 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 47 for 1 yard.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAS 47(6:01 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GST 33 for 20 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 33(5:19 - 1st) 15-J.King to GST 29 for 4 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 29(4:42 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GST 19 for 10 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 19(4:10 - 1st) 15-J.King to GST 11 for 8 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAS 11(3:31 - 1st) 1-S.Werts runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:24 - 1st) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Missed FG (13 plays, 45 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:24 - 1st) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(3:24 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 30 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 30(2:53 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 35 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(2:36 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to GST 37 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 37(2:15 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington scrambles to GST 43 for 6 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 43(1:45 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 49 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(1:22 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GSO 50 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GAST 50(0:53 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GSO 50 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - GAST 50(0:08 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GSO 45 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - GAST 45(15:00 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GSO 40 for 5 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(14:45 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to GSO 22 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 22(14:25 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 22(14:18 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gentry.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - GAST 22(14:13 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GSO 30 for -8 yards (96-T.Phillips).
|
No Good
|
4 & 18 - GAST 30(13:30 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
GAS
Eagles
- FG (5 plays, 37 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 30(13:20 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 4-K.Hood. 4-K.Hood to GSO 48 for 18 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 48(12:51 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GST 40 for 12 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 40(12:14 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GST 42 for -2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - GAS 42(11:32 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 4-K.Hood. 4-K.Hood to GST 32 for 10 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 32(10:52 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GST 33 for -1 yard.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - GAS 33(10:08 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(10:00 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 28 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 28(9:31 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington scrambles runs ob at GST 31 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 31(9:05 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington scrambles to GST 34 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - GAST 34(8:14 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright punts 39 yards from GST 34 to GSO 27 fair catch by 15-J.Liptrot.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 5:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 27(8:06 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 25 for -2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - GAS 25(7:34 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Carter. Penalty on GST 27-T.Dixon Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 25. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 40(7:25 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 49 for 9 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 49(6:42 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GST 43 for 8 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 43(5:59 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GST 29 for 14 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 29(5:22 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GST 30 for -1 yard.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAS 30(4:40 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 23-M.Michaud. 23-M.Michaud to GST 18 for 12 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 18(4:04 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GST 19 for -1 yard.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAS 19(3:24 - 2nd) 26-N.Thompson pushed ob at GST 7 for 12 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - GAS 7(3:06 - 2nd) 15-J.King runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:59 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:59 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 55 yards from GSO 35 Downed at the GST 10.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 10(2:57 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to GST 18 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 18(2:31 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 19 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - GAST 19(1:59 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 21 for 2 yards. Team penalty on GST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at GST 19. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - GAST 14(1:53 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GST 7 for -7 yards (47-R.Wade).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - GAST 7(1:47 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright punts 58 yards from GST 7 Downed at the GSO 35.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 51 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 64 yards from GST 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 49 for 48 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 49(14:45 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 6-C.Ransom. 6-C.Ransom to GST 40 for 11 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 40(14:11 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GST 26 for 14 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 26(13:32 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GST 20 for 6 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 20(12:54 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GST 13 for 7 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 13(12:17 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:08 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:08 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(12:08 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 5 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 30(11:45 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 28 for -2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAST 28(11:18 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington scrambles to GST 31 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - GAST 31(10:39 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright punts 51 yards from GST 31. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 18 for no gain.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 18(10:28 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 18(10:20 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 14 for -4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - GAS 14(9:37 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 15-J.King. 15-J.King to GSO 18 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAS 18(8:52 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 48 yards from GSO 18 to GST 34 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
GAST
Panthers
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 34(8:43 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 40 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 40(8:25 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 43 for 3 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 43(7:58 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 42 for -1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - GAST 42(7:23 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 43 for 1 yard.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 43 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 43(7:16 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GST 39 for 4 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 39(6:40 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GST 29 for 10 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 29(5:59 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GST 28 for 1 yard.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 28(5:21 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 23-M.Michaud. 23-M.Michaud to GST 15 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(4:45 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GST 13 for 2 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 13(4:01 - 3rd) 15-J.King runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:53 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- FG (9 plays, 57 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:53 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(3:53 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to GST 27 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GAST 27(3:25 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - GAST 27(3:18 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy. Penalty on GSO 20-K.Vildor Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 27. No Play.
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(3:09 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GSO 29 for 34 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 29(2:48 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GSO 22 for 7 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 22(2:24 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GSO 14 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 14(2:05 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GSO 14 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 14(1:38 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - GAST 14(1:31 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GSO 18 for -4 yards (7-L.Ecton11-T.Bradley).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - GAST 18(0:46 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:38 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 63 yards from GST 35 to GSO 2 fair catch by 15-J.Liptrot.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(0:38 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 32 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 32(15:00 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 36 for 4 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(14:25 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 33 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - GAS 33(13:45 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Hood.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - GAS 33(13:37 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - GAS 33(13:30 - 4th) 98-A.Beck punts 54 yards from GSO 33 Downed at the GST 13.
GAST
Panthers
- Downs (7 plays, 48 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 13(13:15 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 39 for 26 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 39(12:55 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 41 for 2 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 41(12:29 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GSO 44 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 44(12:07 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 44(12:00 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - GAST 44(11:54 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GSO 39 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - GAST 39(11:19 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Coates.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 39(11:13 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 48 for 9 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 48(10:33 - 4th) 15-J.King to GST 44 for 8 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 44(9:50 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GST 36 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAS 36(9:09 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GST 35 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 35(8:28 - 4th) 15-J.King to GST 33 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 33(7:57 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GST 30 for 3 yards.
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 30(7:17 - 4th) 15-J.King runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:06 - 4th) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Downs (8 plays, 12 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:06 - 4th) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(7:06 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 30 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 30(6:48 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to GST 36 for 6 yards. Penalty on GSO 24-D.Rutledge Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 36.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(6:25 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GSO 47 for 2 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 47(6:05 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GSO 23 for 24 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 23(5:40 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GSO 22 for 1 yard.
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - GAST 22(5:13 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GSO 25 for -3 yards (95-A.Herring).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - GAST 25(4:37 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington incomplete.
|
Sack
|
4 & 12 - GAST 25(4:26 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GSO 37 for -12 yards (33-Q. Williams57-G.Adcock).
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(4:17 - 4th) 7-G.Green to GSO 40 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 40(3:31 - 4th) 7-G.Green to GSO 44 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 44(2:50 - 4th) 7-G.Green to GSO 46 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - GAS 46(2:03 - 4th) 98-A.Beck punts 43 yards from GSO 46 Downed at the GST 11.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|22
|Rushing
|7
|17
|Passing
|9
|4
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|264
|346
|Total Plays
|64
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|279
|Rush Attempts
|37
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|156
|67
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|7-10
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.5
|4-48.8
|Return Yards
|0
|48
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-48
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|156
|PASS YDS
|67
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|279
|
|
|264
|TOTAL YDS
|346
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|18/27
|182
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|4
|54
|0
|34
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|15
|53
|1
|15
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
Br. Brown 5 CB
|Br. Brown
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Harvey 12 QB
|K. Harvey
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|15
|-10
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|7
|89
|0
|25
|
D. Gentry 14 WR
|D. Gentry
|3
|34
|0
|26
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Ifedi 6 WR
|J. Ifedi
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|1/2
|35
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|4
|47.5
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|7/10
|73
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|16
|107
|3
|30
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|11
|78
|1
|20
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|15
|55
|1
|14
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
N. Thompson 26 WR
|N. Thompson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
G. Green 7 RB
|G. Green
|3
|9
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hood 4 WR
|K. Hood
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
M. Michaud 23 WR
|M. Michaud
|2
|25
|0
|13
|
C. Ransom 6 WR
|C. Ransom
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 96 NT
|T. Phillips
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Herring 95 DE
|A. Herring
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Adcock 57 NT
|G. Adcock
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Bradley 11 LB
|T. Bradley
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
Q. Williams 33 LB
|Q. Williams
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Ecton 7 LB
|L. Ecton
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 16 K
|T. Bass
|1/1
|49
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 98 P
|A. Beck II
|4
|48.8
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|48.0
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
