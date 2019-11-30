Drive Chart
King, Georgia Southern run past Georgia State, 38-10

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) J.D. King had 107 yards rushing and three touchdowns, Wesley Kennedy III and Shai Werts each ran for a score, and Georgia Southern beat Georgia State 38-10 on Saturday night.

Kennedy had 11 carries for 78 yards and Werts was 7-of-10 passing for 73 yards and added 55 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Tra Barnett’s 15-yards touchdown run capped a nine-play, 86-yard drive and gave Georgia State (7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter but the Eagles (7-5, 5-3) scored the next 31 points before taking a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter. Werts tied it with a 11-yard TD run late in the first quarter, Tyler Bass made a 49-yard field goal early in the second and King’s first touchdown, a 7-yard run, made it 17-7 at halftime. Kennedy and King each had 13-yard scoring runs in the third quarter and King added a 30-yard TD run with 7:06 to play to make it 38-10.

Barnett finished with 15 carries for 55 yards. Georgia State, which went into the game averaging 257.8 yards rushing per game (No. 11 in the FBS) ran 37 times for a season-low 107 yards.

---

GAST Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 5 yards.
Penalty
2 & 5 - GAST 30
(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on GST Personal Foul. Team penalty on GSO Personal Foul.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 30
(14:40 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 29 for -1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 29
(14:05 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 29
(13:58 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 42 yards from GST 29 to GSO 29 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 29
(13:50 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 29 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 29
(13:16 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 31 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - GAS 31
(12:37 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 6-C.Ransom. 6-C.Ransom to GSO 36 for 5 yards.
Punt
4 & 3 - GAS 36
(11:52 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 50 yards from GSO 36. 20-Q.White to GST 14 for no gain.

GAST Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 86 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 14
(11:43 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 39 for 25 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39
(11:22 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 40 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 40
(10:45 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 11-C.Thompson. 11-C.Thompson to GST 42 for 2 yards.
+16 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 42
(10:23 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GSO 42 for 16 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 42
(10:04 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GSO 37 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 37
(9:33 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GSO 34 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 34
(8:50 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GSO 32 for 2 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32
(8:25 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GSO 15 for 17 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 15
(8:06 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:59 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

GAS Eagles
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:59 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(7:59 - 1st) 16-M.Murray to GSO 43 for 18 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 43
(7:24 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 46 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 46
(6:46 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 47 for 1 yard.
+20 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 47
(6:01 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GST 33 for 20 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33
(5:19 - 1st) 15-J.King to GST 29 for 4 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 29
(4:42 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GST 19 for 10 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 19
(4:10 - 1st) 15-J.King to GST 11 for 8 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 11
(3:31 - 1st) 1-S.Werts runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:24 - 1st) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- Missed FG (13 plays, 45 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:24 - 1st) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(3:24 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 30 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 30
(2:53 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 35 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(2:36 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to GST 37 for 2 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 37
(2:15 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington scrambles to GST 43 for 6 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 43
(1:45 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 49 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(1:22 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GSO 50 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - GAST 50
(0:53 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GSO 50 for no gain.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 50
(0:08 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GSO 45 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
4 & 4 - GAST 45
(15:00 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GSO 40 for 5 yards.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(14:45 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to GSO 22 for 18 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 22
(14:25 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 22
(14:18 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gentry.
Sack
3 & 10 - GAST 22
(14:13 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GSO 30 for -8 yards (96-T.Phillips).
No Good
4 & 18 - GAST 30
(13:30 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.

GAS Eagles
- FG (5 plays, 37 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 30
(13:20 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 4-K.Hood. 4-K.Hood to GSO 48 for 18 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 48
(12:51 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GST 40 for 12 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40
(12:14 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GST 42 for -2 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 12 - GAS 42
(11:32 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 4-K.Hood. 4-K.Hood to GST 32 for 10 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 32
(10:52 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GST 33 for -1 yard.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - GAS 33
(10:08 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass 49 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(10:00 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 28 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 28
(9:31 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington scrambles runs ob at GST 31 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 31
(9:05 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington scrambles to GST 34 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - GAST 34
(8:14 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright punts 39 yards from GST 34 to GSO 27 fair catch by 15-J.Liptrot.

GAS Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 5:07 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27
(8:06 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 25 for -2 yards.
Penalty
2 & 12 - GAS 25
(7:34 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Carter. Penalty on GST 27-T.Dixon Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 25. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40
(7:25 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 49 for 9 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 49
(6:42 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GST 43 for 8 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 43
(5:59 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GST 29 for 14 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 29
(5:22 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GST 30 for -1 yard.
+12 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 30
(4:40 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 23-M.Michaud. 23-M.Michaud to GST 18 for 12 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 18
(4:04 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GST 19 for -1 yard.
+12 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 19
(3:24 - 2nd) 26-N.Thompson pushed ob at GST 7 for 12 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 7 - GAS 7
(3:06 - 2nd) 15-J.King runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:59 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:59 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 55 yards from GSO 35 Downed at the GST 10.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 10
(2:57 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to GST 18 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 18
(2:31 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 19 for 1 yard.
Penalty
3 & 1 - GAST 19
(1:59 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 21 for 2 yards. Team penalty on GST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at GST 19. No Play.
Sack
3 & 6 - GAST 14
(1:53 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GST 7 for -7 yards (47-R.Wade).
Punt
4 & 13 - GAST 7
(1:47 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright punts 58 yards from GST 7 Downed at the GSO 35.

GAS Eagles
- Halftime (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - GAS 35
(1:34 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 29 for -6 yards (90-H.Willis).
+6 YD
2 & 16 - GAS 29
(0:53 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 35 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 35
(0:15 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 38 for 3 yards.

GAS Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 51 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 64 yards from GST 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 49 for 48 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49
(14:45 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 6-C.Ransom. 6-C.Ransom to GST 40 for 11 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40
(14:11 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GST 26 for 14 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 26
(13:32 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GST 20 for 6 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 20
(12:54 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GST 13 for 7 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 13
(12:17 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:08 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:08 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(12:08 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 5 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 30
(11:45 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 28 for -2 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 28
(11:18 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington scrambles to GST 31 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 4 - GAST 31
(10:39 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright punts 51 yards from GST 31. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 18 for no gain.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 18
(10:28 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 18
(10:20 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 14 for -4 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 13 - GAS 14
(9:37 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 15-J.King. 15-J.King to GSO 18 for 4 yards.
Punt
4 & 9 - GAS 18
(8:52 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 48 yards from GSO 18 to GST 34 fair catch by 20-Q.White.

GAST Panthers
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 34
(8:43 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 40 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 40
(8:25 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 43 for 3 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 43
(7:58 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 42 for -1 yard.
+1 YD
4 & 2 - GAST 42
(7:23 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 43 for 1 yard.

GAS Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 43 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 43
(7:16 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GST 39 for 4 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 39
(6:40 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GST 29 for 10 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 29
(5:59 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GST 28 for 1 yard.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 28
(5:21 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 23-M.Michaud. 23-M.Michaud to GST 15 for 13 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 15
(4:45 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GST 13 for 2 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 13
(4:01 - 3rd) 15-J.King runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:53 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- FG (9 plays, 57 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:53 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(3:53 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to GST 27 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - GAST 27
(3:25 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
Penalty
3 & 8 - GAST 27
(3:18 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy. Penalty on GSO 20-K.Vildor Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 27. No Play.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(3:09 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GSO 29 for 34 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 29
(2:48 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GSO 22 for 7 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 22
(2:24 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GSO 14 for 8 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 14
(2:05 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GSO 14 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 14
(1:38 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete.
Sack
3 & 10 - GAST 14
(1:31 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GSO 18 for -4 yards (7-L.Ecton11-T.Bradley).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - GAST 18
(0:46 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:38 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 63 yards from GST 35 to GSO 2 fair catch by 15-J.Liptrot.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(0:38 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 32 for 7 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 32
(15:00 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 36 for 4 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36
(14:25 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 33 for -3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 13 - GAS 33
(13:45 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Hood.
No Gain
3 & 13 - GAS 33
(13:37 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
Punt
4 & 13 - GAS 33
(13:30 - 4th) 98-A.Beck punts 54 yards from GSO 33 Downed at the GST 13.

GAST Panthers
- Downs (7 plays, 48 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 13
(13:15 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 39 for 26 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39
(12:55 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 41 for 2 yards.
+15 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 41
(12:29 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GSO 44 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 44
(12:07 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 44
(12:00 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 44
(11:54 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GSO 39 for 5 yards.
No Gain
4 & 5 - GAST 39
(11:19 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Coates.

GAS Eagles
- TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39
(11:13 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 48 for 9 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 48
(10:33 - 4th) 15-J.King to GST 44 for 8 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 44
(9:50 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GST 36 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 36
(9:09 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GST 35 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 35
(8:28 - 4th) 15-J.King to GST 33 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33
(7:57 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GST 30 for 3 yards.
+30 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 30
(7:17 - 4th) 15-J.King runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:06 - 4th) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- Downs (8 plays, 12 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:06 - 4th) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(7:06 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 30 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 30
(6:48 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to GST 36 for 6 yards. Penalty on GSO 24-D.Rutledge Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 36.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(6:25 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GSO 47 for 2 yards.
+24 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 47
(6:05 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GSO 23 for 24 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 23
(5:40 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GSO 22 for 1 yard.
Sack
2 & 9 - GAST 22
(5:13 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GSO 25 for -3 yards (95-A.Herring).
No Gain
3 & 12 - GAST 25
(4:37 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington incomplete.
Sack
4 & 12 - GAST 25
(4:26 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GSO 37 for -12 yards (33-Q. Williams57-G.Adcock).

GAS Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 37
(4:17 - 4th) 7-G.Green to GSO 40 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 40
(3:31 - 4th) 7-G.Green to GSO 44 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 44
(2:50 - 4th) 7-G.Green to GSO 46 for 2 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - GAS 46
(2:03 - 4th) 98-A.Beck punts 43 yards from GSO 46 Downed at the GST 11.

GAST Panthers
- End of Game (3 plays, 11 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 11
(1:51 - 4th) 12-K.Harvey to GST 12 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 12
(1:10 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 17 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 17
(0:29 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 22 for 5 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:06
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
38
Touchdown 7:17
15-J.King runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
04:07
pos
10
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:46
93-B.Wright 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
47
yds
03:07
pos
10
31
Point After TD 3:53
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 4:01
15-J.King runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
43
yds
03:23
pos
7
30
Point After TD 12:08
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 12:17
12-W.Kennedy runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
51
yds
02:52
pos
7
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:59
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 3:06
15-J.King runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
58
yds
05:07
pos
7
16
Field Goal 10:08
16-T.Bass 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
37
yds
03:12
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:24
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:31
1-S.Werts runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
04:35
pos
7
6
Point After TD 7:59
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:06
5-T.Barnett runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
86
yds
03:44
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 22
Rushing 7 17
Passing 9 4
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-14 2-8
4th Down Conv 1-4 0-0
Total Net Yards 264 346
Total Plays 64 57
Avg Gain 4.1 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 108 279
Rush Attempts 37 47
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 5.9
Net Yards Passing 156 67
Comp. - Att. 18-27 7-10
Yards Per Pass 5.8 6.7
Penalties - Yards 2-20 2-25
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 1 5
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-47.5 4-48.8
Return Yards 0 48
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-48
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia St. 7-5 703010
Ga. Southern 7-5 71014738
Allen E. Paulson Stadium Statesboro, Georgia
 156 PASS YDS 67
108 RUSH YDS 279
264 TOTAL YDS 346
Georgia St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 182 0 0 123.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 182 0 0 123.3
D. Ellington 18/27 182 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 54 0
D. Coates 4 54 0 34
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 53 1
T. Barnett 15 53 1 15
T. Gregg 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Gregg 2 10 0 5
Br. Brown 5 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
Br. Brown 1 6 0 6
K. Harvey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Harvey 1 1 0 1
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 -10 0
D. Ellington 15 -10 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 89 0
C. McCoy 7 89 0 25
D. Gentry 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
D. Gentry 3 34 0 26
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
R. Carter 2 21 0 16
A. Payne 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
A. Payne 1 18 0 18
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Barnett 2 14 0 8
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Ifedi 2 4 0 2
C. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Thompson 1 2 0 2
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Coates 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Willis 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
H. Willis 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
B. Wright 1/2 35 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 47.5 1
B. Wright 4 47.5 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. McCoy 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
Q. White 1 0.0 0 0
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 73 0 0 131.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 73 0 0 131.3
S. Werts 7/10 73 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 107 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 107 3
J. King 16 107 3 30
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 78 1
W. Kennedy III 11 78 1 20
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 55 1
S. Werts 15 55 1 14
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
M. Murray 1 18 0 18
N. Thompson 26 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
N. Thompson 1 12 0 12
G. Green 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
G. Green 3 9 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hood 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
K. Hood 2 28 0 18
M. Michaud 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
M. Michaud 2 25 0 13
C. Ransom 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
C. Ransom 2 16 0 11
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. King 1 4 0 4
D. Anderson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Anderson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Wade Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
T. Phillips 96 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Phillips 1-0 1.0 0
A. Herring 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Herring 1-0 1.0 0
G. Adcock 57 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
G. Adcock 0-1 0.5 0
T. Bradley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Bradley 0-1 0.5 0
Q. Williams 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Q. Williams 0-1 0.5 0
L. Ecton 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
L. Ecton 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
T. Bass 1/1 49 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 48.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 48.8 3
A. Beck II 4 48.8 3 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 48.0 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 48.0 48 0
W. Kennedy III 1 48.0 48 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
W. Kennedy III 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 25 1:02 4 19 Punt
11:43 GAST 14 3:44 9 86 TD
3:24 GAST 25 3:16 13 45 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:00 GAST 25 1:46 3 9 Punt
2:59 GAST 10 1:12 4 -3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 GAST 25 1:29 3 6 Punt
8:43 GAST 34 1:20 4 9 Downs
3:53 GAST 25 3:07 9 57 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 GAST 13 1:56 7 48 Downs
7:06 GAST 25 2:40 8 12 Downs
1:51 GAST 11 1:22 3 11 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 GAS 29 1:58 3 7 Punt
7:59 GAS 25 4:35 8 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 GAS 30 3:12 5 37 FG
8:06 GAS 27 5:07 10 73 TD
1:34 GAS 35 1:19 3 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 49 2:52 5 51 TD
10:28 GAS 18 1:36 3 0 Punt
7:16 GAST 43 3:23 6 43 TD
0:38 GAS 25 0:00 5 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 GAS 39 4:07 7 61 TD
4:17 GAS 37 2:14 3 9 Punt
NCAA FB Scores