No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 10 Michigan 56-27 for record run
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) J.K. Dobbins ran for four touchdowns and Justin Fields threw four TD passes, providing plenty of firepower for No. 2 Ohio State to rout No. 10 Michigan 56-27 Saturday for a school-record eighth straight win in the series.
The Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, No. 1 CFP) will head to the Big Ten championship game with a spot in the College Football Playoff in sight against either No. 9 Minnesota or No. 13 Wisconsin next Saturday.
The Wolverines (9-3, 6-3, No. 13 CFP) will have to settle for a second- or third-tier bowl game after coach Jim Harbaugh fell to 0-5 in the rivalry, and the Wolverines lost to Ohio State for the 15th time in 16 years.
Michigan got off to a strong start, driving 75 yards on the opening drive and scoring on Giles Jackson's 22-yard run.
The Wolverines, though, followed that up with the first of too many mistakes that doomed their chances of pulling off an upset as a heavy underdog. Quinn Nordin missed the extra point and less than a few minutes later, the Buckeyes took the lead for good.
Dobbins, who ran 211 yards on 31 carries, scored to put Ohio State ahead 7-6 midway through the first quarter.
Fields, who was 14 of 25 for 302 yards, connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave late in the first quarter.
Michigan answered with Shea Patterson's 25-yard TD pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones to pull within a point later in the opening quarter and couldn't get closer.
The Buckeyes turned the game into a rout by outscoring Michigan 28-3 to earn a 42-16 cushion late in the third quarter when only the final score was in doubt.
During the pivotal surge, Patterson lost a fumble on an accurate, shotgun snap from the Ohio State 12 trailing by eight points midway through the second quarter.
Patterson was 18 of 41 for 305 yards with an interception late in the game. He completed 14 of 19 in the first half.
Hassan Haskins had 78 yards rushing and ran for a TD and a 2-point conversion early in the fourth to cut Michigan's deficit to 15 points.
Fields and Dobbins added late TDs, giving Ohio State 56 points a year after it scored 62 in a win over the Wolverines.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio State: The Buckeyes' defense had issues for the first time this season, allowing a season-high 396 yards. Star defensive Chase Young also had a quiet day, but the Buckeyes played better in the second half than first and the offense did the rest.
Michigan: The Wolverines must figure out how to get better defensively to have any chance of making the rivalry competitive.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Ohio State could become the top-ranked team in The Associated Press poll after becoming No. 1 in CFP rankings earlier in the week. Michigan will fall back in the poll.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: The Buckeyes beat Wisconsin in the regular season but did not play Minnesota.
Michigan: Waits for its bowl bid.
---
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 33 for 8 yards (53-D.Hamilton).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 33(14:32 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 84-S.McKeon. 84-S.McKeon to MICH 43 for 10 yards (32-T.Borland).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 43(13:58 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson to MICH 41 for -2 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - MICH 41(13:23 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 48 for 7 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICH 48(12:45 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell runs ob at OSU 45 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 45(12:45 - 1st) Penalty on OSU 1-J.Okudah Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 45. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(12:25 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to OSU 22 for 8 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 22(11:51 - 1st) 15-G.Jackson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(11:43 - 1st) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is no good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:43 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to OSU 25 fair catch by 30-D.McCall.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(11:43 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(11:38 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to MICH 41 for 34 yards (30-D.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(10:53 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 41(10:47 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to MICH 33 for 8 yards (7-K.Hudson19-K.Paye).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 33(10:25 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to MICH 29 for 4 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(9:55 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at MICH 33 for -4 yards (29-J.Glasgow50-M.Dwumfour).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - OHIOST 33(9:22 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 14 - OHIOST 33(9:13 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins pushed ob at MICH 5 for 28 yards (31-V.Gray).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - OHIOST 5(8:53 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:50 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:50 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(8:50 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 24 for -1 yard (53-D.Hamilton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MICH 24(8:12 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 24 for no gain (32-T.Borland53-D.Hamilton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MICH 24(7:36 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MICH 24(7:31 - 1st) 3-B.Robbins punts 41 yards from MICH 24 Downed at the OSU 35. Penalty on OSU 12-S.Banks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 35.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(7:20 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 27 for 7 yards (14-J.Metellus7-K.Hudson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 27(6:00 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 30 for 3 yards (4-M.Danna).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(5:35 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 13-R.Berry. 13-R.Berry to OSU 34 for 4 yards (7-K.Hudson14-J.Metellus).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 34(5:30 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 34(5:27 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - OHIOST 34(5:27 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 41 yards from OSU 34. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 27 for 2 yards. Penalty on MICH 22-G.Green Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MICH 27.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 17(5:17 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 37 for 20 yards (5-B.Browning).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 37(4:50 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 36 for -1 yard (39-M.Harrison5-B.Browning).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MICH 36(4:10 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MICH 36(4:04 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MICH 36(4:01 - 1st) 3-B.Robbins punts 45 yards from MICH 36 out of bounds at the OSU 19.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (6 plays, 81 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 19(3:54 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 21 for 2 yards (14-J.Metellus7-K.Hudson).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 21(3:15 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to OSU 32 for 11 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(2:42 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 41 for 9 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 41(2:19 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 41(2:13 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 43 for 2 yards (19-K.Paye15-C.Hinton).
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(1:34 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:27 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:27 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(1:27 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 25-H.Haskins. 25-H.Haskins pushed ob at MICH 34 for 9 yards (5-B.Browning).
|
+41 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICH 34(0:59 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 84-S.McKeon. 84-S.McKeon pushed ob at OSU 25 for 41 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(0:24 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:19 - 1st) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:19 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(0:19 - 1st) 1-J.Fields runs ob at OSU 31 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 31(15:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 34 for 3 yards (2-C.Kemp).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 34(14:21 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 37 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(13:50 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 41 for 4 yards (97-A.Hutchinson2-C.Kemp). Penalty on MICH 2-C.Kemp Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OSU 41.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(13:20 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to MICH 43 for 1 yard (14-J.Metellus97-A.Hutchinson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 43(12:39 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to MICH 35 for 8 yards. Penalty on OSU 75-T.Munford Holding 10 yards enforced at MICH 43. No Play.
|
+41 YD
|
2 & 19 - OHIOST 47(12:07 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to MICH 12 for 41 yards (30-D.Hill).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(11:27 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to MICH 10 for 2 yards (19-K.Paye).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 10(10:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs ob at MICH 6 for 4 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 6(10:16 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:12 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Fumble (7 plays, 62 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:12 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 60 yards from OSU 35. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 22 for 17 yards (36-K.Pope).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(10:07 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to OSU 44 for 34 yards (47-J.Hilliard3-D.Arnette).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 44(9:33 - 2nd) 15-G.Jackson pushed ob at OSU 40 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 40(9:02 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins runs ob at OSU 29 for 11 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 29(8:29 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to OSU 13 for 16 yards (4-J.Fuller3-D.Arnette).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 13(7:51 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson pushed ob at OSU 9 for 4 yards (1-J.Okudah).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 9(7:22 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson to OSU 12 for -3 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 9 - MICH 12(6:37 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson to OSU 16 FUMBLES. 67-R.Landers to OSU 16 for no gain.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(6:32 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 21 for 5 yards (97-A.Hutchinson29-J.Glasgow).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 21(5:56 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 26 for 5 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(5:23 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 29 for 3 yards (5-D.Turner).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 29(4:59 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack pushed ob at OSU 37 for 8 yards (24-L.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(4:28 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 37(4:23 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Dobbins.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 37(4:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 43 for 6 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OHIOST 43(3:34 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 34 yards from OSU 43 to MICH 23 fair catch by 9-D.Peoples-Jones. Penalty on MICH 7-K.Hudson Offside 5 yards enforced at OSU 43. No Play.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (2 plays, 52 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(3:29 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to MICH 5 for 47 yards (31-V.Gray).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - OHIOST 5(3:18 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:15 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- FG (8 plays, 70 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:15 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to MICH 25 fair catch by.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(3:15 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 27 for 2 yards (47-J.Hilliard20-P.Werner).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 27(2:39 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to OSU 49 for 24 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 49(2:08 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to OSU 32 for 17 yards (4-J.Fuller32-T.Borland).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 32(1:52 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to OSU 26 for 6 yards (18-J.Cooper).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICH 26(1:22 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins pushed ob at OSU 5 for 21 yards (10-A.Riep).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - MICH 5(1:15 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 84-S.McKeon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MICH 5(1:12 - 2nd) 15-G.Jackson pushed ob at OSU 5 for no gain (3-D.Arnette).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MICH 5(0:26 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MICH 5(0:22 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins pushed ob at MICH 34 for 41 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(14:21 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to MICH 13 for 21 yards (1-A.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 13(13:52 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to MICH 10 for 3 yards (30-D.Hill).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 10(13:11 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields runs ob at MICH 12 for -2 yards. Penalty on MICH 24-L.Hill Holding 5 yards enforced at MICH 10. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 5 - OHIOST 5(13:06 - 3rd) Penalty on MICH 44-C.McGrone Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at MICH 5. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - OHIOST 2(12:43 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to MICH 4 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 4(12:02 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to MICH 6 for -2 yards (19-K.Paye15-C.Hinton).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 6(11:21 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:18 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (7 plays, 20 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:18 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 57 yards from OSU 35. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 22 for 14 yards (6-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(11:14 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 22(11:09 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 32 for 10 yards (5-B.Browning).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 32(10:38 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 31 for -1 yard (5-B.Browning).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICH 31(10:05 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 48 for 17 yards (12-S.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 48(9:34 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Eubanks.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - MICH 48(9:29 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson sacked at MICH 42 for -6 yards (18-J.Cooper).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - MICH 42(8:42 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MICH 42(8:38 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 58 yards from MICH 42 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 4:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(8:28 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 29 for 9 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 29(7:52 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack to OSU 44 for 15 yards (24-L.Hill).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(7:39 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 45 for 1 yard (19-K.Paye50-M.Dwumfour).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 45(7:00 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 49 for 4 yards (15-C.Hinton).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 49(6:38 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to MICH 40 for 11 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(6:00 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to MICH 35 for 5 yards (30-D.Hill29-J.Glasgow).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 35(5:19 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to MICH 32 for 3 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 32(4:38 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to MICH 30 for 2 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(3:58 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 30(3:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:46 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:46 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 52 yards from OSU 35. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 26 for 13 yards (19-D.Gant).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 26(3:42 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 26(3:38 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICH 26(3:35 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MICH 26(3:31 - 3rd) 3-B.Robbins punts 48 yards from MICH 26. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 26 FUMBLES. 43-J.McCurry to OSU 26 for no gain.
MICH
Wolverines
- FG (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 26(3:22 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Jackson.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 26(3:16 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to OSU 27 for -1 yard (67-R.Landers).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MICH 27(2:44 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - MICH 27(2:38 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:33 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(2:33 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 25 for no gain (1-A.Thomas14-J.Metellus).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(1:52 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 29 for 4 yards (44-C.McGrone97-A.Hutchinson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 29(1:12 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - OHIOST 29(1:07 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 31 yards from OSU 29 to MICH 40 fair catch by 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (8 plays, 61 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(1:02 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to OSU 27 for 33 yards (5-B.Browning).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 27(0:38 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to OSU 18 for 9 yards (53-D.Hamilton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MICH 18(0:05 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 84-S.McKeon.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 18(0:01 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson runs ob at OSU 17 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 17(15:00 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 25-H.Haskins.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 17(14:54 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 84-S.McKeon. 84-S.McKeon pushed ob at OSU 2 for 15 yards (5-B.Browning).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MICH 2(14:25 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 2(14:23 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins. Penalty on OSU 26-C.Brown Holding 1 yards enforced at OSU 2. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|(14:23 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to OSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on OSU 4-J.Fuller Facemasking declined.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:23 - 4th) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to OSU 25 fair catch by.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(14:23 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 35 for 10 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(13:46 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 44 for 9 yards (7-K.Hudson14-J.Metellus).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 44(13:17 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 44(13:12 - 4th) Penalty on OSU 81-J.Hausmann False start 5 yards enforced at OSU 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 39(13:10 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 30-D.McCall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - OHIOST 39(13:04 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 61 yards from OSU 39 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
MICH
Wolverines
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 20(12:56 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Eubanks.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 20(12:52 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 84-S.McKeon.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICH 20(12:47 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black pushed ob at MICH 29 for 9 yards (26-C.Brown).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MICH 29(12:21 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 28 for -1 yard (67-R.Landers).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (4 plays, 28 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(12:17 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to MICH 30 for -2 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - OHIOST 30(11:39 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell runs ob at MICH 16 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(10:55 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to MICH 16 for no gain (7-K.Hudson14-J.Metellus).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 16(10:16 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:11 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Downs (7 plays, 26 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:11 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 36 for 36 yards (13-T.Johnson10-A.Riep).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICH 36(10:03 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson sacked at MICH 26 for -10 yards (53-D.Hamilton).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 20 - MICH 26(9:33 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Charbonnet. Penalty on OSU 67-R.Landers Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at MICH 26. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(9:29 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones. Penalty on OSU 4-J.Fuller Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MICH 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(9:29 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 40(9:23 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 47 for 7 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MICH 47(8:56 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MICH 47(8:51 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (4 plays, 47 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(8:48 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to MICH 41 for 6 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 41(8:01 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to MICH 38 for 3 yards (15-C.Hinton2-C.Kemp).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 38(7:17 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to MICH 33 for 5 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(6:37 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:30 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- Interception (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:30 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(6:30 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 36 for 11 yards (18-J.Cooper).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 36(6:08 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 50 for 14 yards (10-A.Riep29-M.Hooker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 50(5:37 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 50(5:33 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - MICH 50(5:28 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 10-A.Riep at OSU 34. 10-A.Riep to MICH 50 for 16 yards (25-H.Haskins).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(5:18 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to MICH 46 for 4 yards (2-C.Kemp15-C.Hinton).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 46(4:40 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to MICH 47 for -1 yard (19-K.Paye).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 47(4:00 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to MICH 44 for 3 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - OHIOST 44(3:13 - 4th) Team penalty on OSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MICH 44. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - OHIOST 49(3:13 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 49 yards from MICH 49 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 20(3:05 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 22 for 2 yards (72-T.Togiai).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MICH 22(2:39 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICH 22(2:30 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICH 22(2:27 - 4th) 3-B.Robbins punts 37 yards from MICH 22 to OSU 41 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(2:20 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 39 for -2 yards (44-C.McGrone29-J.Glasgow).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - OHIOST 39(1:38 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 42 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 42(0:52 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 46 for 4 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 5 - OHIOST 46(0:07 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 49 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson15-C.Hinton).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|21
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|575
|380
|Total Plays
|77
|69
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|264
|91
|Rush Attempts
|50
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|311
|289
|Comp. - Att.
|15-27
|18-43
|Yards Per Pass
|11.5
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-66
|5-38
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.5
|5-45.8
|Return Yards
|16
|82
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-80
|Int. - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|311
|PASS YDS
|289
|
|
|264
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|575
|TOTAL YDS
|380
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|14/25
|302
|4
|0
|
C. Chugunov 4 QB
|C. Chugunov
|1/2
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|31
|211
|4
|41
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|12
|29
|0
|5
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|6
|25
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|3
|118
|1
|47
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|2
|68
|1
|57
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|2
|49
|0
|28
|
A. Mack 11 WR
|A. Mack
|3
|39
|1
|16
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|2
|17
|1
|11
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Berry 13 TE
|R. Berry
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 53 DT
|D. Hamilton
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 18 DE
|J. Cooper
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Landers 67 DT
|R. Landers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riep 10 CB
|A. Riep
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Arnette 3 CB
|D. Arnette
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 12 CB
|S. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 26 CB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hooker 29 S
|M. Hooker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|4
|45.5
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|18/43
|305
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|12
|78
|1
|33
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|3
|26
|1
|22
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|4
|7
|0
|6
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|7
|-20
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|6
|78
|0
|17
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|3
|69
|1
|25
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|3
|66
|0
|41
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|2
|42
|0
|34
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|2
|32
|0
|21
|
T. Black 7 WR
|T. Black
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McGrone 44 LB
|C. McGrone
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 30 DB
|D. Hill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gray 31 DB
|V. Gray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hinton 15 DL
|C. Hinton
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Danna 4 DL
|M. Danna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|2/2
|45
|1/2
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 3 P
|B. Robbins
|4
|42.8
|1
|48
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|1
|58.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|4
|20.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
