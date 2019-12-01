|
|
|COLO
|UTAH
Kuithe's 3 TDs lifts No. 6 Utah past Colorado 45-15
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) After Utah’s lone stumble this season - a 30-23 loss at Southern California in September - quarterback Tyler Huntley called a players-only meeting.
Huntley is known for his short answers with media and he didn’t need to long to get his message across that day. He told his teammates they were a team of destiny and that loss wouldn’t define the season.
“I told them we needed to focus and we would knock over any obstacle in our way,” Huntley said as he walked off the field after No. 6 Utah’s Pac-12 South clinching 45-15 victory over Colorado on Saturday night. “I told them we had it in us to accomplish what we wanted. And now here we are. We here!”
The Utes (11-1, 8-1, No 6 CFP) needed a quarter to get rolling in 25-degree temperatures, but romped to their eighth straight victory as Brant Kuithe scored three touchdowns. Huntley was 14-for-17 for 165 yards and connected with Kuithe twice for scores.
"It was a little cold outside," Huntley said of the Utes punting on their first three possessions. "We started out slow, but we handled business."
Huntley admitted the emotions of senior night got to their team's 19 seniors, including the three from Hallandale High School in Florida -- Huntley, Zack Moss and Demari Simpkins, who all played integral roles in the victory and the team’s best season since joining the Pac-12.
"I cried, not going to lie," said Simpkins, who had a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown to make it 31-7 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter. "But we were more relentless and we didn't want to leave no doubt. I felt like everybody doubted us after that loss and we had something to prove."
The Buffalo defense keyed on Moss and made it tough to run between the tackles, but the all-time Utah rushing leader tallied 88 yards on 20 carries and scored on a 1-yard run to put the game away in the fourth quarter and set up Utah’s matchup against No. 14 Oregon on Friday.
"I knew it was going to be a physical game and we were able to match that. That was not an issue for us. It was more about execution,” Colorado coach Mel Tucker said.
Auburn did the Utes a favor in the College Football Playoff race by outlasting No. 5 Alabama 48-45 on Saturday. The Utes could be sitting in fifth when the next selection committee rankings come out on Tuesday.
Steven Montez threw for 157 yards on 17-of-26 passing for Colorado (5-7, 3-6), setting two major career records as he eclipsed Sefo Liufau on the Colorado passing (9,649 yards) and total offense (10,614 yards) lists in his final game.
After five drives that netted a total of 25 yards, Colorado mounted their second foray into Utah territory early in the fourth quarter and Montez threw to Daniel Arias for a 27-yard touchdown and added a 2-point conversion on an improvised pass to Russell to cut the lead to 31-15.
But Moss and Kuithe scored again to put it away.
"When we tried to focus on one thing, they started doing another thing,” Colorado linebacker Davion Taylor said.
The Utes started the second-half scoring in familiar fashion, with a bruising 12-play drive that ended with Devin Brumfield’s 1-yard plunge for a 24-7 advantage.
“This is the reason a lot these seniors came back. There are four or five of them that could have exited and turned professional but they had some unfinished business. Now they’re back and in position to finish it,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.
Kuithe caught touchdown passes of 38 and 7 yards and ran 15 yards for a score. The tight end also had 44-yard run on a jet sweep.
"I've always knew I can do that but I just needed the opportunity to make plays in space," said Keith, who leads the team in receptions and has picked up production dramatically in the last three games.
Kuithe said Huntley and the seniors aren't finished.
"I feel like we still have a lot more games left. They're going to lead us and we're going the follow them and we're going to go win that (expletive)," Kuithe said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado: The Buffaloes were looking for their third straight win to become bowl eligible for first time since they won the Pac-12 South and played in the 2016 Alamo Bowl.
Utah: The Utes limited Colorado to 60 yards rushing. For the 10th time in 12 games, the Utes kept their opponents under 70 yards on the ground to become the first team since Michigan did it 11 times in 2006.
OUCH!
Huntley and cornerback Jaylon Johnson came up limping during the game, but they finished and appear healthy going into the Pac-12 Championship.
NEW MAYOR OF SACK LAKE CITY
Bradlee Anae, another senior who was on many draft lists after last season, had one-and-a-half sacks to tie Hunter Dimick (2013-16) for the all-time lead with 29.5 career sacks. The Utes sacked Montez five times in the game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With Alabama dropping their Iron Bowl game but with other top teams winning, the Utes might climb into the top 5 but no further.
UP NEXT
Colorado: The season is over.
Utah: Plays Oregon in the Pac-12 Conference Championship game in Santa Clara, California.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 60 yards from UTH 35. 3-K.Nixon to COL 19 for 14 yards (31-J. Broughton).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 19(14:55 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 30 for 11 yards (23-J.Blackmon42-M.Tafua).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 30(14:24 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Fontenot.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 30(14:20 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 30 for no gain (20-D.Lloyd).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - COLO 30(13:42 - 1st) Penalty on COL 51-A.Hambright False start 5 yards enforced at COL 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - COLO 25(13:30 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - COLO 25(13:23 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 55 yards from COL 25. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 20 for no gain (35-B.Bisharat).
UTAH
Utes
- Fumble (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(13:12 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to UTH 20 for no gain (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 20(12:35 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 23 for 3 yards (99-J.Sami1-D.Abrams).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 23(11:54 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 27 for 4 yards (52-A.Tchangam).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAH 27(11:07 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 41 yards from UTH 27. 14-D.Stanley to COL 32 FUMBLES. 26-T.Burgess to COL 32 for no gain.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(10:56 - 1st) 25-J.Dixon to COL 26 for 6 yards (37-L.Cooper).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 26(10:22 - 1st) Penalty on UTH 80-B.Kuithe False start 5 yards enforced at COL 26. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 31(10:12 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley sacked at COL 35 for -4 yards (34-M.Johnson99-J.Sami).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - UTAH 35(9:30 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 2-Z.Moss.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UTAH 35(9:23 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 35 yards from COL 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Fumble (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(9:13 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 37 for 17 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 37(8:57 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 38 for 1 yard (99-L.Fotu52-J.Penisini).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - COLO 38(8:22 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - COLO 38(8:16 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Fontenot.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - COLO 38(8:09 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 44 yards from COL 38. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 18 FUMBLES (10-J.Allen). 45-S.Nacua to UTH 14 for no gain.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 14(7:59 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 17 for 3 yards (36-A.Jones37-L.Cooper).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 17(7:22 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 7-D.Henry-Cole. 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTH 21 for 4 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UTAH 21(6:40 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 21 for no gain (54-T.Lang53-N.Landman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAH 21(5:58 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 41 yards from UTH 21 to COL 38 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
COLO
Buffaloes
- TD (12 plays, 62 yards, 5:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 38(5:50 - 1st) 2-L.Shenault to COL 46 for 8 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLO 46(5:16 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to UTH 48 for 6 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 48(5:04 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot to UTH 45 for 3 yards (14-J.Nurse).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 45(4:32 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to UTH 36 for 9 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 36(3:50 - 1st) 2-L.Shenault to UTH 32 for 4 yards (23-J.Blackmon6-B.Anae).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - COLO 32(3:19 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to UTH 32 FUMBLES (13-F.Bernard). 51-A.Hambright to UTH 32 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - COLO 32(2:36 - 1st) 2-L.Shenault to UTH 31 for 1 yard (13-F.Bernard).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 5 - COLO 31(1:55 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to UTH 25 for 6 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(1:24 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 25(1:19 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to UTH 13 for 12 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 13(1:05 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to UTH 7 for 6 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLO 7(0:50 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:43 - 1st) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:43 - 1st) 49-D.Price kicks 40 yards from COL 35 to UTH 25 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(0:43 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 26 for 1 yard (36-A.Jones34-M.Johnson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 26(0:10 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to UTH 36 for 10 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(15:00 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 37 for 1 yard (20-D.Taylor36-A.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 37(14:21 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 38 for 1 yard (1-D.Abrams94-J.Jordan).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 38(13:38 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 55-N.Ford False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 38. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 13 - UTAH 33(13:18 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to COL 49 for 18 yards (5-M.Perry).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(12:46 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 42 for 7 yards (37-L.Cooper1-D.Abrams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 42(12:04 - 2nd) 8-D.Vickers to COL 38 for 4 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(11:30 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:21 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:21 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 62 yards from UTH 35. 20-D.Smith to COL 21 for 18 yards (10-R.Hubert31-J. Broughton).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 21(11:14 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 25 for 4 yards (52-J.Penisini6-B.Anae).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 25(10:32 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to COL 33 for 8 yards (20-D.Lloyd52-J.Penisini).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 33(9:52 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 46 for 13 yards (26-T.Burgess23-J.Blackmon).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 46(9:13 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 48 for 2 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - COLO 48(8:34 - 2nd) Penalty on COL 2-L.Shenault False start 5 yards enforced at COL 48. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - COLO 43(8:13 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 37 for -6 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 19 - COLO 37(7:30 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez scrambles to COL 47 for 10 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - COLO 47(6:48 - 2nd) 89-A.Kinney punts 37 yards from COL 47 to UTH 16 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (8 plays, 84 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 16(6:41 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 23 for 7 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 23(6:00 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 29 for 6 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(5:25 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 26 for -3 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - UTAH 26(4:43 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 40 for 14 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(4:10 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 46 for 6 yards (53-N.Landman36-A.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 46(3:37 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 6-D.Brumfield. 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 49 for 3 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
+44 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 49(2:51 - 2nd) 80-B.Kuithe to COL 7 for 44 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - UTAH 7(2:10 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:03 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:03 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(2:03 - 2nd) Penalty on COL 12-S.Montez Delay of game 5 yards enforced at COL 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - COLO 20(2:03 - 2nd) 2-L.Shenault to COL 24 for 4 yards (26-T.Burgess13-F.Bernard).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - COLO 24(1:38 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to COL 31 for 7 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - COLO 31(1:03 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 27 for -4 yards (6-B.Anae).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - COLO 27(0:56 - 2nd) 89-A.Kinney punts 37 yards from COL 27. 23-J.Blackmon to COL 29 for 35 yards. Penalty on COL 99-J.Sami Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at COL 29.
UTAH
Utes
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 14(0:47 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to COL 6 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 6(0:12 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 5 for 1 yard (20-D.Taylor54-T.Lang).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 5(0:12 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to COL 5 for no gain (99-J.Sami20-D.Taylor).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 5(0:08 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 52 yards from UTH 35 to the COL 13 downed by 3-K.Nixon.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-D.Price kicks 58 yards from COL 35. 8-D.Vickers to UTH 29 for 22 yards (8-A.Fontenot35-B.Bisharat).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(14:52 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers to UTH 40 for 11 yards (20-D.Taylor1-D.Abrams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(14:22 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 43 for 3 yards (20-D.Taylor36-A.Jones).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 43(13:48 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 36 for -7 yards (1-D.Abrams).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 14 - UTAH 36(13:03 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 48 for 12 yards (26-C.Wells20-D.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - UTAH 48(12:12 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon punts 47 yards from UTH 48 to the COL 5 downed by 10-R.Hubert.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 5(12:03 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 6 for 1 yard (99-L.Fotu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - COLO 6(11:21 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Fontenot.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - COLO 6(11:16 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown. Penalty on COL 51-A.Hambright Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - COLO 6(11:12 - 3rd) 89-A.Kinney punts 42 yards from COL 6 to COL 48 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (13 plays, 48 yards, 6:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(11:05 - 3rd) 25-J.Dixon to COL 39 for 9 yards (53-N.Landman1-D.Abrams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 39(10:35 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 39 for no gain (99-J.Sami53-N.Landman).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 39(10:01 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to COL 36 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(9:28 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to COL 32 for 4 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 32(8:51 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers to COL 28 for 4 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 28(8:18 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 21 for 7 yards (1-D.Abrams53-N.Landman).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 21(7:40 - 3rd) 8-D.Vickers to COL 17 for 4 yards (26-C.Wells).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 17(7:00 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 14 for 3 yards. Penalty on UTH 55-N.Ford Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 17. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 16 - UTAH 27(6:29 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to COL 13 for 14 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 13(5:55 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 5 for 8 yards (37-L.Cooper34-M.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UTAH 5(5:20 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 5 for no gain (36-A.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 5(4:45 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 1 for 4 yards (36-A.Jones1-D.Abrams).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 1(4:14 - 3rd) 6-D.Brumfield runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:11 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- TD (6 plays, -4 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:11 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 58 yards from UTH 35. 20-D.Smith to COL 20 for 13 yards (31-J. Broughton).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(4:06 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 27 for 7 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLO 27(3:39 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 33 for 6 yards (20-D.Lloyd6-B.Anae).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 33(3:10 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez scrambles pushed ob at COL 34 for 1 yard (14-J.Nurse).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLO 34(2:31 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot to COL 31 for -3 yards (34-M.Bernard).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - COLO 31(1:50 - 3rd) Penalty on COL 78-W.Sherman False start 5 yards enforced at COL 31. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 17 - COLO 26(1:28 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 16 for -10 yards (20-D.Lloyd6-B.Anae).
|
Punt
|
4 & 27 - COLO 16(1:14 - 3rd) 89-A.Kinney punts 50 yards from COL 16. 3-D.Simpkins runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (5 plays, 47 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:56 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 63 yards from UTH 35. 3-K.Nixon to COL 21 for 19 yards (6-D.Brumfield).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 21(0:50 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 27 for 6 yards (99-L.Fotu).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 27(0:18 - 3rd) 2-L.Shenault to COL 35 for 8 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(15:00 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 35(14:51 - 4th) 12-S.Montez scrambles to COL 39 for 4 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 39(14:05 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to UTH 37 for 24 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(13:49 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to UTH 37 for no gain (28-J.Guidry52-J.Penisini).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 37(13:02 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell. Penalty on UTH 28-J.Guidry Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 37. No Play.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(12:57 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 22-D.Arias. 22-D.Arias runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(12:51 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to UTH End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:51 - 4th) 43-E.Price kicks 12 yards from COL 35 to the COL 47 downed by 36-C. Wheaton.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 47(12:50 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to COL 23 for 24 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 23(12:12 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 23(12:06 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to COL 22 for 1 yard (34-M.Johnson26-C.Wells).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - COLO 22(11:25 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to COL 1 for 21 yards (37-L.Cooper).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - COLO 1(10:51 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:46 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (7 plays, 63 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:46 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(10:46 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 24 for -1 yard (42-M.Tafua).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTAH 24(10:24 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to COL 27 for 3 yards (14-J.Nurse).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 27(9:50 - 4th) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 20 for -7 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UTAH 20(9:09 - 4th) 89-A.Kinney punts 43 yards from COL 20 to UTH 37 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Downs (10 plays, 11 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 37(9:00 - 4th) 8-D.Vickers to UTH 44 for 7 yards (1-D.Abrams).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLO 44(8:16 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to COL 40 for 16 yards (37-L.Cooper).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(7:31 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to COL 31 for 9 yards (36-A.Jones37-L.Cooper).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - COLO 31(6:46 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 31(6:38 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to COL 27 for 4 yards (53-N.Landman91-N.Rodman).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 27(5:58 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to COL 15 for 12 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 15(5:19 - 4th) 80-B.Kuithe runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:12 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:12 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(5:12 - 4th) Penalty on UTH 87-T.Yassin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at COL 25. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(5:12 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot to COL 42 for 2 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 42(4:29 - 4th) 20-D.Smith to UTH 49 for 9 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(4:16 - 4th) 20-D.Smith to UTH 49 for no gain (20-D.Lloyd).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 49(3:41 - 4th) 12-S.Montez to COL 45 FUMBLES. to COL 45 for no gain.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 16 - UTAH 45(3:07 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 20-D.Smith. 20-D.Smith to UTH 35 for 20 yards (24-S.Lund10-R.Hubert).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(2:40 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 20-D.Smith. 20-D.Smith pushed ob at UTH 33 for 2 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 33(2:11 - 4th) 20-D.Smith to UTH 33 for no gain (29-N.Sewell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 33(1:30 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
|
Sack
|
4 & 8 - UTAH 33(1:23 - 4th) 12-S.Montez sacked at UTH 36 for -3 yards (98-V.Moala42-M.Tafua).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|17
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|194
|363
|Total Plays
|57
|58
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|60
|207
|Rush Attempts
|31
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|134
|156
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|14-17
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.0
|4-41.0
|Return Yards
|64
|119
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|4-97
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-64
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|134
|PASS YDS
|156
|
|
|60
|RUSH YDS
|207
|
|
|194
|TOTAL YDS
|363
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|17/26
|157
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|13
|49
|0
|13
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|5
|25
|0
|8
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|3
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|9
|-21
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|4
|43
|0
|24
|
D. Arias 22 WR
|D. Arias
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|22
|0
|20
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|3
|18
|1
|8
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 20 S
|D. Taylor
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cooper 37 S
|L. Cooper
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
|D. Abrams Jr.
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DT
|J. Sami
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Trujillo 17 CB
|K. Trujillo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Tchangam 52 LB
|A. Tchangam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DE
|T. Lang
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 5 S
|M. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 94 DT
|J. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 91 DT
|N. Rodman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Price 43 K
|E. Price
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kinney 89 P
|A. Kinney
|7
|44.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|14/17
|165
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|20
|88
|1
|16
|
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
|Br. Kuithe
|2
|59
|1
|44
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|10
|27
|0
|12
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|2
|7
|1
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
|Br. Kuithe
|3
|63
|2
|38
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|2
|35
|0
|21
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|3
|34
|0
|24
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Lloyd 20 LB
|D. Lloyd
|7-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Johnson 1 DB
|J. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 23 DB
|J. Blackmon
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nurse 14 DB
|J. Nurse
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 29 DB
|N. Sewell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Burgess 26 DB
|T. Burgess
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fotu 99 DT
|L. Fotu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Bernard 13 LB
|F. Bernard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guidry 28 DB
|J. Guidry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Penisini 52 DT
|J. Penisini
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lund 24 LB
|S. Lund
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anae 6 DE
|B. Anae
|1-4
|1.5
|0
|
M. Bernard 34 RB
|M. Bernard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Moala 98 DT
|V. Moala
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Hubert 10 DB
|R. Hubert
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|1/1
|23
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Lennon 33 P
|B. Lennon
|4
|41.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|3
|20.7
|66
|1
|
J. Blackmon 23 DB
|J. Blackmon
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
7
24
4th 7:16 ESPN
-
FRESNO
SJST
16
10
3rd 2:55 ESP2
-
CAL
UCLA
21
10
3rd 5:30 FS1
-
ARMY
HAWAII
7
3
1st 3:35 CBSS
-
OHIO
AKRON
52
3
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
NILL
14
17
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MISSST
20
21
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
24
49
Final FOX
-
TOLEDO
CMICH
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
MIAOH
BALLST
27
41
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
BUFF
7
49
Final ESPN+
-
KENTST
EMICH
34
26
Final ESPN+
-
24VATECH
UVA
30
39
Final ABC
-
17IOWA
NEB
27
24
Final BTN
-
MIZZOU
ARK
24
14
Final CBS
-
19CINCY
18MEMP
24
34
Final ABC
-
20BOISE
COLOST
31
24
Final CBSSN
-
WASHST
WASH
13
31
Final FOX
-
WVU
TCU
20
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
SALA
30
34
Final ESPN+
-
25APLST
TROY
48
13
Final ESPN+
-
SFLA
UCF
7
34
Final ESPN
-
FIU
MRSHL
27
30
Final/OT CBSSN
-
TXSTSM
CSTCAR
21
24
Final ESPN+
-
TULSA
ECU
49
24
Final ESPNU
-
LVILLE
UK
13
45
Final SECN
-
NWEST
ILL
29
10
Final FS1
-
1OHIOST
13MICH
56
27
Final FOX
-
IND
PURDUE
44
41
Final/2OT ESPN2
-
3CLEM
SC
38
3
Final ESPN
-
4UGA
GATECH
52
7
Final ABC
-
WAKE
CUSE
30
39
Final/OT FSN
-
CHARLO
ODU
38
22
Final ESPN+
-
NMEXST
LIB
28
49
Final ESPN+
-
WYO
AF
6
20
Final
-
MTSU
WKY
26
31
Final ESPN+
-
RICE
UTEP
30
16
Final ESP3
-
UNLV
NEVADA
33
30
Final/OT ATSN
-
TXSA
LATECH
27
41
Final ESPN+
-
12WISC
8MINN
38
17
Final ABC
-
9BAYLOR
KANSAS
61
6
Final ESPN
-
5BAMA
15AUBURN
45
48
Final CBS
-
USM
FAU
17
34
Final NFLN
-
MIAMI
DUKE
17
27
Final ESPN2
-
MD
MICHST
16
19
Final FS1
-
RUT
10PSU
6
27
Final BTN
-
UCONN
TEMPLE
17
49
Final CBSSN
-
BC
PITT
26
19
Final ACCN
-
16ND
STNFRD
45
24
Final FOX
-
UTAHST
NMEX
38
25
Final
-
UAB
NTEXAS
26
21
Final
-
TULANE
SMU
20
37
Final ESPNU
-
VANDY
TENN
10
28
Final SECN
-
OREGST
14OREG
10
24
Final PACN
-
GAST
GAS
10
38
Final ESPN+
-
NAVY
HOU
56
41
Final ESPN2
-
UNC
NCST
41
10
Final ACCN
-
23IOWAST
KSTATE
17
27
Final FS1
-
TXAM
2LSU
7
50
Final ESPN
-
FSU
11FLA
17
40
Final SECN
-
LAMON
LALAF
30
31
Final ESPU
-
COLO
6UTAH
15
45
Final ABC
-
7OKLA
21OKLAST
34
16
Final FOX
-
BYU
SDGST
3
13
Final CBSSN