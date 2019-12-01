Drive Chart
Kuithe's 3 TDs lifts No. 6 Utah past Colorado 45-15

  • Dec 01, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) After Utah’s lone stumble this season - a 30-23 loss at Southern California in September - quarterback Tyler Huntley called a players-only meeting.

Huntley is known for his short answers with media and he didn’t need to long to get his message across that day. He told his teammates they were a team of destiny and that loss wouldn’t define the season.

“I told them we needed to focus and we would knock over any obstacle in our way,” Huntley said as he walked off the field after No. 6 Utah’s Pac-12 South clinching 45-15 victory over Colorado on Saturday night. “I told them we had it in us to accomplish what we wanted. And now here we are. We here!”

The Utes (11-1, 8-1, No 6 CFP) needed a quarter to get rolling in 25-degree temperatures, but romped to their eighth straight victory as Brant Kuithe scored three touchdowns. Huntley was 14-for-17 for 165 yards and connected with Kuithe twice for scores.

"It was a little cold outside," Huntley said of the Utes punting on their first three possessions. "We started out slow, but we handled business."

Huntley admitted the emotions of senior night got to their team's 19 seniors, including the three from Hallandale High School in Florida -- Huntley, Zack Moss and Demari Simpkins, who all played integral roles in the victory and the team’s best season since joining the Pac-12.

"I cried, not going to lie," said Simpkins, who had a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown to make it 31-7 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter. "But we were more relentless and we didn't want to leave no doubt. I felt like everybody doubted us after that loss and we had something to prove."

The Buffalo defense keyed on Moss and made it tough to run between the tackles, but the all-time Utah rushing leader tallied 88 yards on 20 carries and scored on a 1-yard run to put the game away in the fourth quarter and set up Utah’s matchup against No. 14 Oregon on Friday.

"I knew it was going to be a physical game and we were able to match that. That was not an issue for us. It was more about execution,” Colorado coach Mel Tucker said.

Auburn did the Utes a favor in the College Football Playoff race by outlasting No. 5 Alabama 48-45 on Saturday. The Utes could be sitting in fifth when the next selection committee rankings come out on Tuesday.

Steven Montez threw for 157 yards on 17-of-26 passing for Colorado (5-7, 3-6), setting two major career records as he eclipsed Sefo Liufau on the Colorado passing (9,649 yards) and total offense (10,614 yards) lists in his final game.

After five drives that netted a total of 25 yards, Colorado mounted their second foray into Utah territory early in the fourth quarter and Montez threw to Daniel Arias for a 27-yard touchdown and added a 2-point conversion on an improvised pass to Russell to cut the lead to 31-15.

But Moss and Kuithe scored again to put it away.

"When we tried to focus on one thing, they started doing another thing,” Colorado linebacker Davion Taylor said.

The Utes started the second-half scoring in familiar fashion, with a bruising 12-play drive that ended with Devin Brumfield’s 1-yard plunge for a 24-7 advantage.

“This is the reason a lot these seniors came back. There are four or five of them that could have exited and turned professional but they had some unfinished business. Now they’re back and in position to finish it,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Kuithe caught touchdown passes of 38 and 7 yards and ran 15 yards for a score. The tight end also had 44-yard run on a jet sweep.

"I've always knew I can do that but I just needed the opportunity to make plays in space," said Keith, who leads the team in receptions and has picked up production dramatically in the last three games.

Kuithe said Huntley and the seniors aren't finished.

"I feel like we still have a lot more games left. They're going to lead us and we're going the follow them and we're going to go win that (expletive)," Kuithe said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado: The Buffaloes were looking for their third straight win to become bowl eligible for first time since they won the Pac-12 South and played in the 2016 Alamo Bowl.

Utah: The Utes limited Colorado to 60 yards rushing. For the 10th time in 12 games, the Utes kept their opponents under 70 yards on the ground to become the first team since Michigan did it 11 times in 2006.

OUCH!

Huntley and cornerback Jaylon Johnson came up limping during the game, but they finished and appear healthy going into the Pac-12 Championship.

NEW MAYOR OF SACK LAKE CITY

Bradlee Anae, another senior who was on many draft lists after last season, had one-and-a-half sacks to tie Hunter Dimick (2013-16) for the all-time lead with 29.5 career sacks. The Utes sacked Montez five times in the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With Alabama dropping their Iron Bowl game but with other top teams winning, the Utes might climb into the top 5 but no further.

UP NEXT

Colorado: The season is over.

Utah: Plays Oregon in the Pac-12 Conference Championship game in Santa Clara, California.

COLO Buffaloes
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 60 yards from UTH 35. 3-K.Nixon to COL 19 for 14 yards (31-J. Broughton).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 19
(14:55 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 30 for 11 yards (23-J.Blackmon42-M.Tafua).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 30
(14:24 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Fontenot.
No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 30
(14:20 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 30 for no gain (20-D.Lloyd).
Penalty
3 & 10 - COLO 30
(13:42 - 1st) Penalty on COL 51-A.Hambright False start 5 yards enforced at COL 30. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 15 - COLO 25
(13:30 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
Punt
4 & 15 - COLO 25
(13:23 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 55 yards from COL 25. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 20 for no gain (35-B.Bisharat).

UTAH Utes
- Fumble (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 20
(13:12 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to UTH 20 for no gain (3-D.Rakestraw).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 20
(12:35 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 23 for 3 yards (99-J.Sami1-D.Abrams).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 23
(11:54 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 27 for 4 yards (52-A.Tchangam).
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAH 27
(11:07 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 41 yards from UTH 27. 14-D.Stanley to COL 32 FUMBLES. 26-T.Burgess to COL 32 for no gain.

UTAH Utes
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 32
(10:56 - 1st) 25-J.Dixon to COL 26 for 6 yards (37-L.Cooper).
Penalty
2 & 4 - UTAH 26
(10:22 - 1st) Penalty on UTH 80-B.Kuithe False start 5 yards enforced at COL 26. No Play.
Sack
2 & 9 - UTAH 31
(10:12 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley sacked at COL 35 for -4 yards (34-M.Johnson99-J.Sami).
No Gain
3 & 13 - UTAH 35
(9:30 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 2-Z.Moss.
Punt
4 & 13 - UTAH 35
(9:23 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 35 yards from COL 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.

COLO Buffaloes
- Fumble (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 20
(9:13 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 37 for 17 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 37
(8:57 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 38 for 1 yard (99-L.Fotu52-J.Penisini).
No Gain
2 & 9 - COLO 38
(8:22 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell.
No Gain
3 & 9 - COLO 38
(8:16 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Fontenot.
Punt
4 & 9 - COLO 38
(8:09 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 44 yards from COL 38. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 18 FUMBLES (10-J.Allen). 45-S.Nacua to UTH 14 for no gain.

UTAH Utes
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 14
(7:59 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 17 for 3 yards (36-A.Jones37-L.Cooper).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 17
(7:22 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 7-D.Henry-Cole. 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTH 21 for 4 yards (20-D.Taylor).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAH 21
(6:40 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 21 for no gain (54-T.Lang53-N.Landman).
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAH 21
(5:58 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 41 yards from UTH 21 to COL 38 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.

COLO Buffaloes
- TD (12 plays, 62 yards, 5:07 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 38
(5:50 - 1st) 2-L.Shenault to COL 46 for 8 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - COLO 46
(5:16 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to UTH 48 for 6 yards (1-J.Johnson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 48
(5:04 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot to UTH 45 for 3 yards (14-J.Nurse).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 45
(4:32 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to UTH 36 for 9 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 36
(3:50 - 1st) 2-L.Shenault to UTH 32 for 4 yards (23-J.Blackmon6-B.Anae).
No Gain
2 & 6 - COLO 32
(3:19 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to UTH 32 FUMBLES (13-F.Bernard). 51-A.Hambright to UTH 32 for no gain.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - COLO 32
(2:36 - 1st) 2-L.Shenault to UTH 31 for 1 yard (13-F.Bernard).
+6 YD
4 & 5 - COLO 31
(1:55 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to UTH 25 for 6 yards (1-J.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25
(1:24 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 25
(1:19 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to UTH 13 for 12 yards (1-J.Johnson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 13
(1:05 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to UTH 7 for 6 yards (1-J.Johnson).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 7
(0:50 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:43 - 1st) 43-E.Price extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:43 - 1st) 49-D.Price kicks 40 yards from COL 35 to UTH 25 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(0:43 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 26 for 1 yard (36-A.Jones34-M.Johnson).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 26
(0:10 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to UTH 36 for 10 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 36
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 37 for 1 yard (20-D.Taylor36-A.Jones).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 37
(14:21 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 38 for 1 yard (1-D.Abrams94-J.Jordan).
Penalty
3 & 8 - UTAH 38
(13:38 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 55-N.Ford False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 38. No Play.
+18 YD
3 & 13 - UTAH 33
(13:18 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to COL 49 for 18 yards (5-M.Perry).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 49
(12:46 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 42 for 7 yards (37-L.Cooper1-D.Abrams).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 42
(12:04 - 2nd) 8-D.Vickers to COL 38 for 4 yards (36-A.Jones).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38
(11:30 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:21 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

COLO Buffaloes
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 4:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:21 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 62 yards from UTH 35. 20-D.Smith to COL 21 for 18 yards (10-R.Hubert31-J. Broughton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 21
(11:14 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 25 for 4 yards (52-J.Penisini6-B.Anae).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 25
(10:32 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to COL 33 for 8 yards (20-D.Lloyd52-J.Penisini).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 33
(9:52 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 46 for 13 yards (26-T.Burgess23-J.Blackmon).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 46
(9:13 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 48 for 2 yards (26-T.Burgess).
Penalty
2 & 8 - COLO 48
(8:34 - 2nd) Penalty on COL 2-L.Shenault False start 5 yards enforced at COL 48. No Play.
Sack
2 & 13 - COLO 43
(8:13 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 37 for -6 yards (42-M.Tafua).
+10 YD
3 & 19 - COLO 37
(7:30 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez scrambles to COL 47 for 10 yards.
Punt
4 & 9 - COLO 47
(6:48 - 2nd) 89-A.Kinney punts 37 yards from COL 47 to UTH 16 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.

UTAH Utes
- TD (8 plays, 84 yards, 4:38 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 16
(6:41 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 23 for 7 yards (53-N.Landman).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 23
(6:00 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 29 for 6 yards (36-A.Jones).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 29
(5:25 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 26 for -3 yards (53-N.Landman).
+14 YD
2 & 13 - UTAH 26
(4:43 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 40 for 14 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40
(4:10 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 46 for 6 yards (53-N.Landman36-A.Jones).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 46
(3:37 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 6-D.Brumfield. 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 49 for 3 yards (20-D.Taylor).
+44 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 49
(2:51 - 2nd) 80-B.Kuithe to COL 7 for 44 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - UTAH 7
(2:10 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:03 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

COLO Buffaloes
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:03 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 25
(2:03 - 2nd) Penalty on COL 12-S.Montez Delay of game 5 yards enforced at COL 25. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - COLO 20
(2:03 - 2nd) 2-L.Shenault to COL 24 for 4 yards (26-T.Burgess13-F.Bernard).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - COLO 24
(1:38 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to COL 31 for 7 yards (1-J.Johnson).
Sack
3 & 4 - COLO 31
(1:03 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 27 for -4 yards (6-B.Anae).
Punt
4 & 8 - COLO 27
(0:56 - 2nd) 89-A.Kinney punts 37 yards from COL 27. 23-J.Blackmon to COL 29 for 35 yards. Penalty on COL 99-J.Sami Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at COL 29.

UTAH Utes

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 14
(0:47 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to COL 6 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 6
(0:12 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 5 for 1 yard (20-D.Taylor54-T.Lang).
No Gain
3 & 1 - UTAH 5
(0:12 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to COL 5 for no gain (99-J.Sami20-D.Taylor).
Field Goal
4 & 1 - UTAH 5
(0:08 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
Kickoff
(0:04 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 52 yards from UTH 35 to the COL 13 downed by 3-K.Nixon.

COLO Buffaloes
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 13
(0:04 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez kneels at COL 11 for -2 yards.

UTAH Utes
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 49-D.Price kicks 58 yards from COL 35. 8-D.Vickers to UTH 29 for 22 yards (8-A.Fontenot35-B.Bisharat).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 29
(14:52 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers to UTH 40 for 11 yards (20-D.Taylor1-D.Abrams).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40
(14:22 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 43 for 3 yards (20-D.Taylor36-A.Jones).
Sack
2 & 7 - UTAH 43
(13:48 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 36 for -7 yards (1-D.Abrams).
+12 YD
3 & 14 - UTAH 36
(13:03 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 48 for 12 yards (26-C.Wells20-D.Taylor).
Punt
4 & 2 - UTAH 48
(12:12 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon punts 47 yards from UTH 48 to the COL 5 downed by 10-R.Hubert.

COLO Buffaloes
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 5
(12:03 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 6 for 1 yard (99-L.Fotu).
No Gain
2 & 9 - COLO 6
(11:21 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Fontenot.
No Gain
3 & 9 - COLO 6
(11:16 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown. Penalty on COL 51-A.Hambright Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 9 - COLO 6
(11:12 - 3rd) 89-A.Kinney punts 42 yards from COL 6 to COL 48 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.

UTAH Utes
- TD (13 plays, 48 yards, 6:54 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48
(11:05 - 3rd) 25-J.Dixon to COL 39 for 9 yards (53-N.Landman1-D.Abrams).
No Gain
2 & 1 - UTAH 39
(10:35 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 39 for no gain (99-J.Sami53-N.Landman).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 39
(10:01 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to COL 36 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 36
(9:28 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to COL 32 for 4 yards (53-N.Landman).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 32
(8:51 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers to COL 28 for 4 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 28
(8:18 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 21 for 7 yards (1-D.Abrams53-N.Landman).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 21
(7:40 - 3rd) 8-D.Vickers to COL 17 for 4 yards (26-C.Wells).
Penalty
2 & 6 - UTAH 17
(7:00 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 14 for 3 yards. Penalty on UTH 55-N.Ford Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 17. No Play.
+14 YD
2 & 16 - UTAH 27
(6:29 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to COL 13 for 14 yards (53-N.Landman).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 13
(5:55 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 5 for 8 yards (37-L.Cooper34-M.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 5 - UTAH 5
(5:20 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 5 for no gain (36-A.Jones).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 5
(4:45 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to COL 1 for 4 yards (36-A.Jones1-D.Abrams).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 1
(4:14 - 3rd) 6-D.Brumfield runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:11 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

COLO Buffaloes
- TD (6 plays, -4 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:11 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 58 yards from UTH 35. 20-D.Smith to COL 20 for 13 yards (31-J. Broughton).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 20
(4:06 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 27 for 7 yards (28-J.Guidry).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - COLO 27
(3:39 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 33 for 6 yards (20-D.Lloyd6-B.Anae).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 33
(3:10 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez scrambles pushed ob at COL 34 for 1 yard (14-J.Nurse).
-3 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 34
(2:31 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot to COL 31 for -3 yards (34-M.Bernard).
Penalty
3 & 12 - COLO 31
(1:50 - 3rd) Penalty on COL 78-W.Sherman False start 5 yards enforced at COL 31. No Play.
Sack
3 & 17 - COLO 26
(1:28 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 16 for -10 yards (20-D.Lloyd6-B.Anae).
Punt
4 & 27 - COLO 16
(1:14 - 3rd) 89-A.Kinney punts 50 yards from COL 16. 3-D.Simpkins runs 66 yards for a touchdown.

UTAH Utes

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:56 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- TD (5 plays, 47 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:56 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 63 yards from UTH 35. 3-K.Nixon to COL 21 for 19 yards (6-D.Brumfield).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 21
(0:50 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 27 for 6 yards (99-L.Fotu).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 27
(0:18 - 3rd) 2-L.Shenault to COL 35 for 8 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 35
(15:00 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 35
(14:51 - 4th) 12-S.Montez scrambles to COL 39 for 4 yards.
+24 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 39
(14:05 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to UTH 37 for 24 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 37
(13:49 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to UTH 37 for no gain (28-J.Guidry52-J.Penisini).
Penalty
2 & 10 - UTAH 37
(13:02 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell. Penalty on UTH 28-J.Guidry Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 37. No Play.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 27
(12:57 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 22-D.Arias. 22-D.Arias runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(12:51 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to UTH End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

COLO Buffaloes
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:51 - 4th) 43-E.Price kicks 12 yards from COL 35 to the COL 47 downed by 36-C. Wheaton.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 47
(12:50 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to COL 23 for 24 yards (36-A.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 23
(12:12 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 23
(12:06 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to COL 22 for 1 yard (34-M.Johnson26-C.Wells).
+21 YD
3 & 9 - COLO 22
(11:25 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to COL 1 for 21 yards (37-L.Cooper).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - COLO 1
(10:51 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:46 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- TD (7 plays, 63 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:46 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(10:46 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 24 for -1 yard (42-M.Tafua).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - UTAH 24
(10:24 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to COL 27 for 3 yards (14-J.Nurse).
Sack
3 & 8 - UTAH 27
(9:50 - 4th) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 20 for -7 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
Punt
4 & 15 - UTAH 20
(9:09 - 4th) 89-A.Kinney punts 43 yards from COL 20 to UTH 37 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.

COLO Buffaloes
- Downs (10 plays, 11 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 37
(9:00 - 4th) 8-D.Vickers to UTH 44 for 7 yards (1-D.Abrams).
+16 YD
2 & 3 - COLO 44
(8:16 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to COL 40 for 16 yards (37-L.Cooper).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 40
(7:31 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to COL 31 for 9 yards (36-A.Jones37-L.Cooper).
No Gain
2 & 1 - COLO 31
(6:46 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 31
(6:38 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to COL 27 for 4 yards (53-N.Landman91-N.Rodman).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 27
(5:58 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to COL 15 for 12 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 15
(5:19 - 4th) 80-B.Kuithe runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:12 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:12 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(5:12 - 4th) Penalty on UTH 87-T.Yassin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at COL 25. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40
(5:12 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot to COL 42 for 2 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 42
(4:29 - 4th) 20-D.Smith to UTH 49 for 9 yards (29-N.Sewell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 49
(4:16 - 4th) 20-D.Smith to UTH 49 for no gain (20-D.Lloyd).
-6 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 49
(3:41 - 4th) 12-S.Montez to COL 45 FUMBLES. to COL 45 for no gain.
+20 YD
3 & 16 - UTAH 45
(3:07 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 20-D.Smith. 20-D.Smith to UTH 35 for 20 yards (24-S.Lund10-R.Hubert).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 35
(2:40 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 20-D.Smith. 20-D.Smith pushed ob at UTH 33 for 2 yards (29-N.Sewell).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAH 33
(2:11 - 4th) 20-D.Smith to UTH 33 for no gain (29-N.Sewell).
No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAH 33
(1:30 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
Sack
4 & 8 - UTAH 33
(1:23 - 4th) 12-S.Montez sacked at UTH 36 for -3 yards (98-V.Moala42-M.Tafua).

UTAH Utes

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 36
(1:15 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley kneels at UTH 34 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - UTAH 34
(0:38 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley kneels at UTH 32 for -2 yards.
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 17
Rushing 5 10
Passing 10 7
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 2-11 8-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 194 363
Total Plays 57 58
Avg Gain 3.4 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 60 207
Rush Attempts 31 41
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 5.0
Net Yards Passing 134 156
Comp. - Att. 17-26 14-17
Yards Per Pass 5.2 9.2
Penalties - Yards 5-35 5-45
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-44.0 4-41.0
Return Yards 64 119
Punts - Returns 1-0 4-97
Kickoffs - Returns 4-64 1-22
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado 5-7 700815
6 Utah 11-1 017141445
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, Utah
 134 PASS YDS 156
60 RUSH YDS 207
194 TOTAL YDS 363
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 157 2 0 141.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 157 2 0 141.5
S. Montez 17/26 157 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 49 0
A. Fontenot 13 49 0 13
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
L. Shenault Jr. 5 25 0 8
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
D. Smith 3 9 0 9
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -21 0
S. Montez 9 -21 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
L. Shenault Jr. 4 43 0 24
D. Arias 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 1
D. Arias 1 27 1 27
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
D. Stanley 2 24 0 17
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
D. Smith 2 22 0 20
B. Russell 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 1
B. Russell 3 18 1 8
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Nixon 1 12 0 12
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Brown 1 9 0 9
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 2 0
A. Fontenot 3 2 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Jones 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
A. Jones 8-3 0.0 0
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
N. Landman 7-3 0.0 0
D. Taylor 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Taylor 6-2 0.0 0
L. Cooper 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
L. Cooper 5-2 0.0 0
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 1.0
D. Abrams Jr. 4-5 1.0 0
J. Sami 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
J. Sami 3-1 0.5 0
D. Rakestraw 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Rakestraw 3-0 0.0 0
K. Trujillo 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Trujillo 3-0 0.0 0
C. Wells 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Wells 2-1 0.0 0
M. Johnson 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
M. Johnson 1-3 0.5 0
A. Tchangam 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Tchangam 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lang 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Lang 1-1 0.0 0
M. Perry 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Perry 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jordan 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jordan 0-1 0.0 0
N. Rodman 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Rodman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Price 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
E. Price 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Kinney 89 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 44.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 44.0 2
A. Kinney 7 44.0 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 19 0
K. Nixon 2 16.5 19 0
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 18 0
D. Smith 2 15.5 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Stanley 1 0.0 0 0
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 165 2 0 202.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 165 2 0 202.7
T. Huntley 14/17 165 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 88 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 88 1
Z. Moss 20 88 1 16
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 59 1
Br. Kuithe 2 59 1 44
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 27 0
T. Huntley 10 27 0 12
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
D. Vickers 3 15 0 7
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Dixon 2 15 0 9
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 1
D. Brumfield 2 7 1 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 63 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 63 2
Br. Kuithe 3 63 2 38
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
D. Simpkins 2 35 0 21
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
J. Dixon 3 34 0 24
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Vickers 2 15 0 11
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
C. Fotheringham 1 14 0 14
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Henry-Cole 1 4 0 4
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Brumfield 1 3 0 3
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
Z. Moss 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Lloyd 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.5
D. Lloyd 7-1 1.5 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Blackmon 5-1 0.0 0
J. Nurse 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Nurse 3-0 0.0 0
N. Sewell 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Sewell 3-0 0.0 0
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Burgess 3-0 0.0 0
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Fotu 3-0 0.0 0
F. Bernard 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
F. Bernard 2-1 0.0 0
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Guidry 2-0 0.0 0
M. Tafua 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
M. Tafua 2-2 1.5 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Penisini 1-3 0.0 0
S. Lund 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Lund 1-0 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 1.5
B. Anae 1-4 1.5 0
M. Bernard 34 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bernard 1-0 0.0 0
V. Moala 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
V. Moala 0-1 0.5 0
R. Hubert 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Hubert 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
J. Redding 1/1 23 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Lennon 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.0 1
B. Lennon 4 41.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
D. Vickers 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 66 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 66 1
D. Simpkins 3 20.7 66 1
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
J. Blackmon 1 35.0 35 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLO 19 1:37 5 6 Punt
9:13 COLO 20 1:04 4 18 Fumble
5:50 COLO 38 5:07 12 62 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 COLO 21 4:33 7 26 Punt
2:03 COLO 25 1:07 4 2 Punt
0:04 COLO 13 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 COLO 5 0:51 3 1 Punt
4:11 COLO 20 2:57 6 -4 TD
0:56 COLO 21 0:38 8 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:46 COLO 25 1:37 3 -5 Punt
5:12 COLO 25 3:49 10 11 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 UTAH 20 2:05 3 7 Fumble
10:56 COLO 32 1:33 4 -3 Punt
7:59 UTAH 14 2:01 3 7 Punt
0:43 UTAH 25 0:33 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:41 UTAH 16 4:38 8 84 TD
0:47 COLO 14 0:35 2 9
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 29 2:48 4 19 Punt
11:05 COLO 48 6:54 13 48 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 COLO 47 2:05 5 47 TD
9:00 UTAH 37 3:48 7 63 TD
1:15 UTAH 36 0:37 2 -4 Game
