UNLV slips past Nevada 33-30 in overtime
RENO, Nev. (AP) Freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad hooked up with freshman receiver Steve Jenkins for a 19-yard touchdown in overtime and UNLV slipped past instate rival Nevada 33-30 on Saturday in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon.
UNLV (4-8, 2-6 Mountain West Conference) jumped out to a 17-0 lead by the end of the first quarter on Daniel Gutierrez's 40-yard field goal, Charles Williams' 80-yard TD run and Oblad's 32-yard scoring strike to Mekhi Stevenson.
Nevada (7-5, 4-4) scored on three straight possessions - a 2-yard TD run by Devonte Lee and two field goals by Brandon Talton - to close within 17-13. But Oblad needed just one play after Talton's second field goal to push the lead Rebels' lead to 24-13 when he connected with Jenkins for a 75-yard score on first down.
After a scoreless third quarter, Gutierrez booted a 50-yard field goal to put UNLV up 27-13 with 9:08 remaining in the game. The Wolf Pack closed to within 27-20 on Carson Strong's 24-yard TD pass to Dominic Christian with 6:47 left and sent the game to overtime when Lee capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run with 1:32 left in regulation.
Nevada grabbed a 30-27 lead in overtime on Talton's 42-yard field goal, but the Rebels needed just three plays for Oblad to find Jenkins for the game-winner.
Oblad finished 16-of-22 passing for 229 yards and three TDs. Williams ran for 138 yards on 20 carries, while Jenkins hauled in five passes for a career-high 140 yards and his first two TDs.
Strong completed 33 of 54 passes for 351 yards and a TD for the Wolf Pack. Elijah Cooks had 12 catches for 151 yards - both were career highs for the junior.
Nevada, which was trying for its first eight-win season since 2010, saw its three-game win streak end. UNLV took home the Fremont Cannon for the second straight year.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (5 plays, -9 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 22 for 21 yards (36-C.Magyar).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 22(14:54 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for 3 yards (94-K.Uasike).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 25(14:16 - 1st) Penalty on UNLV 94-K.Uasike Encroachment 5 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 30(14:16 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to UNLV 25 for 45 yards (16-J.White). Penalty on NEV 35-T.Taua Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 30. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 17 - NEVADA 15(14:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 12 for -3 yards (8-C.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 20 - NEVADA 12(13:18 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 13 for 1 yard (25-G.McCoy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - NEVADA 13(12:45 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 39 yards from NEV 13 out of bounds at the UNLV 48.
UNLV
Rebels
- FG (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(12:38 - 1st) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 48 for no gain (6-T.Williams).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 48(12:17 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to NEV 44 for 8 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 44(12:08 - 1st) 26-C.Reese pushed ob at NEV 28 for 16 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 28(11:39 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 28(11:36 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 41-J.Neal. 41-J.Neal to NEV 26 for 2 yards (25-D.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNLV 26(10:54 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 36-C.Magyar. 36-C.Magyar to NEV 22 for 4 yards (13-J.Lee17-J.Fotofili).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UNLV 22(10:24 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Missed FG (11 plays, 62 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:19 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 26 for 25 yards (41-J.Neal35-J.Windmon).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(10:13 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 32 for 6 yards (7-J.Flowers96-M.Johns).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 32(9:52 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 35 for 3 yards (25-G.McCoy).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 35(9:26 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 37 for 2 yards (53-F.Hester28-A.Lewis).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(9:01 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian pushed ob at NEV 44 for 7 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 44(8:42 - 1st) 23-K.Moore to NEV 46 for 2 yards (16-J.White).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 46(8:01 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to UNLV 40 for 14 yards (53-F.Hester).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(7:30 - 1st) 10-B.Putman to UNLV 36 for 4 yards (16-J.White).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 36(6:44 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to UNLV 17 for 19 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17(6:21 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to UNLV 17 for no gain (16-J.White).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 17(5:46 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 12 for 5 yards (42-N.Fahina).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 12(5:02 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
No Good
|
4 & 5 - NEVADA 12(4:57 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:43 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to NEV 25 fair catch by 9-C.Lappin.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(4:43 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 8-B.O'Leary-Orange.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(4:39 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks pushed ob at NEV 28 for 3 yards (16-J.White).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 28(4:05 - 1st) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 19 for -9 yards (17-E.Austrie).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - NEVADA 19(3:30 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 34 yards from NEV 19 Downed at the UNLV 47.
UNLV
Rebels
- TD (4 plays, 53 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(3:23 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to NEV 43 for 10 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(2:53 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to NEV 39 for 4 yards (7-G.Sewell).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 39(2:11 - 1st) 36-C.Magyar to NEV 32 for 7 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(1:44 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:38 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:38 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 39 yards from UNLV 35 to NEV 26 fair catch by 9-C.Lappin. Penalty on UNLV 41-J.Neal Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at NEV 26.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(1:38 - 1st) Penalty on UNLV 94-K.Uasike Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NEVADA 46(1:31 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 8-B.O'Leary-Orange.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 46(0:51 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 46 for no gain (96-M.Johns).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 46(0:13 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to NEV 50 for 4 yards (16-J.White).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 50(0:13 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to UNLV 48 for 2 yards (96-M.Johns).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(14:22 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 50 for -2 yards (93-D.Ezinwa).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEVADA 50(13:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to UNLV 36 for 14 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(13:44 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 10-B.Putman.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 36(13:30 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 21 for 15 yards (17-E.Austrie).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(13:17 - 2nd) 23-K.Moore to UNLV 5 for 16 yards (6-R.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5(13:17 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 94-K.Uasike Unnecessary roughness 3 yards enforced at UNLV 5. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2(13:13 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:09 - 2nd) 48-S.Pettit extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:09 - 2nd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 30 yards from NEV 35 out of bounds at the UNLV 35.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(12:33 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad to UNLV 39 for 4 yards (7-G.Sewell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 39(11:49 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 42 for 3 yards (96-H.Sekona).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 42(11:04 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 43 for 1 yard (30-L.Hall).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - UNLV 43(10:54 - 2nd) 19-H.Hicken punts 45 yards from UNLV 43. 10-B.Putman to NEV 24 for 12 yards (23-G.Francis).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24(10:48 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 24(10:48 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 8-B.O'Leary-Orange. 8-B.O'Leary-Orange to NEV 35 for 11 yards (16-J.White).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(9:53 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 44 for 9 yards (15-M.Grayson).
|
+43 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 44(9:31 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to UNLV 13 for 43 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13(8:54 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 12 for 1 yard (25-G.McCoy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 12(8:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 12(8:07 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 9 for 3 yards (53-F.Hester43-M.Salu).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 9(8:07 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNLV
Rebels
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:02 - 2nd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(7:37 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 33 for 8 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 33(7:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for 2 yards (52-K.Adams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(6:28 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for no gain (30-L.Hall).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 35(5:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad sacked at UNLV 28 for -7 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 17 - UNLV 28(5:13 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 30 for 2 yards (25-D.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UNLV 30(5:13 - 2nd) 19-H.Hicken punts 34 yards from UNLV 30. 10-B.Putman pushed ob at UNLV 42 for 22 yards (19-H.Hicken).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42(4:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to UNLV 28 for 14 yards (6-R.Jackson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(4:02 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 31 for -3 yards (93-D.Ezinwa95-J.Graves).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NEVADA 31(3:59 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 8-B.O'Leary-Orange.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 13 - NEVADA 31(3:27 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to UNLV 14 for 17 yards (17-E.Austrie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(3:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 14(3:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall. Team penalty on NEV Pass interference declined.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 14(3:13 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NEVADA 14(3:13 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|
Kickoff
|(3:10 - 2nd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (6 plays, 0 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:58 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to NEV 25 fair catch by 9-C.Lappin.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(2:58 - 2nd) Team penalty on NEV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 20(2:31 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 30 for 10 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 30(2:31 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 37 for 7 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(2:13 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 37. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 32(1:58 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 67-G.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 32. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 20 - NEVADA 27(1:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 19 for -8 yards (96-M.Johns).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 28 - NEVADA 19(0:56 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 32 for 13 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 15 - NEVADA 32(0:56 - 2nd) to NEV 30 FUMBLES. 12-C.Strong to NEV 30 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - NEVADA 30(0:39 - 2nd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 67 yards from NEV 30 Downed at the UNLV 3.
UNLV
Rebels
- Downs (12 plays, 42 yards, 5:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 32 for 7 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNLV 32(14:33 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad to UNLV 37 for 5 yards (13-J.Lee).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(14:06 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at NEV 35 for 28 yards. Penalty on UNLV 11-N.Bean Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 41. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 16 - UNLV 31(13:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser pushed ob at UNLV 39 for 8 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 39(13:16 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 44 for 5 yards (96-H.Sekona).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 44(12:35 - 3rd) 26-C.Reese to UNLV 49 for 5 yards (13-J.Lee).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(12:17 - 3rd) 26-C.Reese to NEV 43 for 8 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 43(11:45 - 3rd) 26-C.Reese to NEV 37 for 6 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(11:13 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to NEV 39 for -2 yards (96-H.Sekona).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 39(10:36 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to NEV 31 for 8 yards (25-D.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 31(9:50 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to NEV 30 for 1 yard (6-T.Williams96-H.Sekona).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 3 - UNLV 30(9:10 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad scrambles to NEV 29 for 1 yard (17-J.Fotofili).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(9:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 43 for 14 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(8:47 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 46 for 3 yards (94-K.Uasike).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 46(8:22 - 3rd) Penalty on UNLV 94-K.Uasike Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 46. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 49(8:04 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks runs ob at UNLV 43 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(7:31 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong pushed ob at UNLV 39 for 4 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 39(6:54 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 39(6:49 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 39(6:43 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong punts 35 yards from UNLV 39 Downed at the UNLV 4.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (8 plays, 33 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 4(6:36 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 7 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 7(5:59 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 11 for 4 yards (98-S.Hammond).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 11(5:43 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson pushed ob at UNLV 20 for 9 yards (25-D.Brown).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(5:13 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to UNLV 26 for 6 yards (25-D.Brown).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 26(4:35 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to UNLV 36 for 10 yards (25-D.Brown).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(4:01 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad sacked at UNLV 30 for -6 yards (54-C.Green).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - UNLV 30(3:22 - 3rd) 26-C.Reese to UNLV 30 for no gain (32-G.Miranda). Penalty on UNLV 74-J.Garcia Chop block declined.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - UNLV 30(2:57 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 37 for 7 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UNLV 37(2:38 - 3rd) 19-H.Hicken punts 42 yards from UNLV 37. 10-B.Putman to NEV 22 for 1 yard (27-A.Ajiake). Penalty on NEV 19-C.Turner Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 22.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Downs (16 plays, 55 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 12(2:26 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 15 for 3 yards (16-J.White). Penalty on UNLV 16-J.White Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 12. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - NEVADA 17(2:06 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 23 for 6 yards (53-F.Hester).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23(1:45 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for 2 yards (6-R.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 25(0:56 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 72-M.Beach False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEVADA 20(0:44 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 27 for 7 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 27(0:17 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks pushed ob at NEV 42 for 15 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on UNLV 94-K.Uasike Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 42. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - NEVADA 47(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to UNLV 49 for 4 yards (6-R.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 49(14:25 - 4th) 12-C.Strong scrambles pushed ob at UNLV 47 for 2 yards (16-J.White).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(14:00 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to UNLV 48 for -1 yard (6-R.Jackson).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - NEVADA 48(13:22 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to UNLV 34 for 14 yards (23-G.Francis).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34(12:56 - 4th) Team penalty on NEV False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 39(12:41 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - NEVADA 39(12:37 - 4th) 12-C.Strong scrambles to UNLV 33 for 6 yards (53-F.Hester).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 33(11:51 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 33(11:46 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
UNLV
Rebels
- FG (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(11:41 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for no gain (52-K.Adams).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 33(11:02 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins pushed ob at NEV 35 for 32 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(10:34 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to NEV 34 for 1 yard (28-A.Arnold).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 34(9:55 - 4th) 26-C.Reese to NEV 32 for 2 yards (7-G.Sewell96-H.Sekona).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 32(9:18 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - UNLV 32(9:13 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:08 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 47 yards from UNLV 35. 31-C.Swint to NEV 30 for 12 yards (23-G.Francis27-A.Ajiake).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(9:02 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman pushed ob at NEV 37 for 7 yards (7-J.Flowers16-J.White).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 37(8:40 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks pushed ob at NEV 43 for 6 yards (23-G.Francis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(8:16 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 43(8:11 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 48 for 5 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 48(7:38 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to UNLV 46 for 6 yards (6-R.Jackson25-G.McCoy).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(7:18 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to UNLV 24 for 22 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24(7:01 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 10-B.Putman.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 24(6:53 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:47 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:47 - 4th) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(6:47 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 28 for 3 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 28(6:12 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 28 for no gain (9-C.Lappin99-D.Peterson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 28(5:28 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Wesley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UNLV 28(5:25 - 4th) 19-H.Hicken punts 47 yards from UNLV 28 out of bounds at the NEV 25.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(5:17 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 23 for -2 yards (94-K.Uasike).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEVADA 23(4:51 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks pushed ob at NEV 30 for 7 yards (16-J.White).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 30(4:31 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 8-B.O'Leary-Orange. 8-B.O'Leary-Orange to NEV 35 for 5 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(4:07 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 47 for 12 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(3:44 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to UNLV 50 for 3 yards (23-G.Francis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 50(3:18 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to UNLV 49 for 1 yard (17-E.Austrie).
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 49(2:47 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman pushed ob at UNLV 14 for 35 yards (23-G.Francis).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(2:15 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 8-B.O'Leary-Orange. 8-B.O'Leary-Orange to UNLV 2 for 12 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2(1:47 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to UNLV 1 for 1 yard (7-J.Flowers).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 1(1:34 - 4th) 2-D.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:32 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:32 - 4th) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(1:32 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(1:27 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Stevenson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 25(1:23 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UNLV 25(1:18 - 4th) 19-H.Hicken punts 50 yards from UNLV 25. 10-B.Putman to NEV 38 for 13 yards (24-B.Jackson).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(1:08 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua pushed ob at NEV 40 for 2 yards (7-J.Flowers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 40(1:03 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 40(1:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong scrambles to UNLV 48 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(0:45 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 47 for 1 yard (94-K.Uasike).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 47(0:40 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 47(0:35 - 4th) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 47 for -6 yards (16-J.White).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - NEVADA 47(0:30 - 4th) 35-Q.Conaway punts 42 yards from NEV 47 Downed at the UNLV 11.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- FG (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25( - 5) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 25 for no gain (94-K.Uasike).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25( - 5) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 25( - 5) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 15-H.Ikahihifo.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NEVADA 25( - 5) 43-B.Talton 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNLV
Rebels
- End of Quarter (3 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25( - 5) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 25 for no gain (52-K.Adams).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 25( - 5) 7-K.Oblad complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to NEV 19 for 6 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 19( - 5) 7-K.Oblad complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|28
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|6
|18
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|398
|436
|Total Plays
|56
|91
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|183
|108
|Rush Attempts
|34
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|215
|328
|Comp. - Att.
|16-22
|33-54
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-49
|7-50
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.6
|5-43.4
|Return Yards
|0
|106
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-48
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-58
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|215
|PASS YDS
|328
|
|
|183
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|398
|TOTAL YDS
|436
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Oblad 7 QB
|K. Oblad
|16/22
|229
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|20
|138
|1
|80
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|6
|37
|0
|16
|
C. Magyar 36 RB
|C. Magyar
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
K. Oblad 7 QB
|K. Oblad
|5
|-3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jenkins 84 WR
|S. Jenkins
|5
|140
|2
|75
|
M. Stevenson 2 WR
|M. Stevenson
|3
|49
|1
|32
|
J. Gasser 82 WR
|J. Gasser
|3
|22
|0
|8
|
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
|G. Fauolo Sr.
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Magyar 36 RB
|C. Magyar
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Neal 41 FB
|J. Neal
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Wesley 83 WR
|M. Wesley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Bean 11 TE
|N. Bean
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Flowers 7 DB
|J. Flowers
|16-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 16 LB
|J. White
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Jackson 6 LB
|R. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hester II 53 LB
|F. Hester II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Uasike 94 DL
|K. Uasike
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Francis 23 DB
|G. Francis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Austrie 17 DB
|E. Austrie
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 28 DB
|A. Lewis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. McCoy 25 DL
|G. McCoy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johns 96 DL
|M. Johns
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ezinwa 93 DL
|D. Ezinwa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fahina 42 DL
|N. Fahina
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grayson 15 QB
|M. Grayson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salu 43 LB
|M. Salu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graves 95 DL
|J. Graves
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|2/2
|50
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Hicken 19 P
|H. Hicken
|5
|43.6
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|33/54
|351
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|11
|44
|2
|14
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|15
|43
|0
|15
|
K. Moore 23 RB
|K. Moore
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
B. Putman 10 WR
|B. Putman
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|7
|1
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|12
|151
|0
|43
|
D. Christian 14 WR
|D. Christian
|11
|98
|1
|24
|
B. Putman 10 WR
|B. Putman
|5
|69
|0
|35
|
B. O'Leary-Orange 8 WR
|B. O'Leary-Orange
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
J. Lockhart 17 WR
|J. Lockhart
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Ikahihifo 15 TE
|H. Ikahihifo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Arnold 28 DB
|A. Arnold
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 25 DB
|D. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sewell 7 LB
|G. Sewell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Sekona 96 DT
|H. Sekona
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Adams 52 LB
|K. Adams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Miranda 32 LB
|G. Miranda
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lappin 9 TE
|C. Lappin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 99 DE
|D. Peterson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Fotofili 17 LB
|J. Fotofili
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Green 54 DT
|C. Green
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Q. Conaway 35 P
|Q. Conaway
|4
|45.5
|2
|67
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|1
|35.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|2
|23.0
|25
|0
|
C. Swint 38 DB
|C. Swint
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Putman 10 WR
|B. Putman
|4
|12.0
|22
|0
