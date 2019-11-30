|
|
|SFLA
|UCF
UCF dominates South Florida 34-7
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Dillon Gabriel threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, Adrian Killins rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown, and UCF concluded its regular season with a 34-7 win over South Florida in the War on I-4 on Friday night.
The Knights (9-3, 6-2) were never seriously tested, as they built a 24-0 lead by halftime with a 35-yard touchdown run from Killins and a 32-yard scoring reception from Gabriel Davis. They erased any lingering doubt as to the outcome when they drove 82 yards for another touchdown immediately after USF finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter.
''I was just running with a chip on my shoulder out there,'' said Killins, a senior. ''This was my last game in the Bounce House, my last time playing with my brothers on my left and right. It was a great feeling going out there and competing.''
UCF gained 495 yards to the Bulls' 181 through the first three quarters. The disparity narrowed to 539-250 after a fourth quarter in which the final margin was all that was left to be determined. The Bulls committed three turnovers, while the hosts committed none.
''I thought our defense was suffocating the entire night,'' Knights coach Josh Heupel said. ''Our defensive line changed the line of scrimmage.''
For USF (4-8, 2-6), Jordan McCloud completed 9 of 21 passes for 116 yards and two interceptions. Johnny Ford added 58 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCF: The Knights' ascendancy as a program has coincided with a marked shift in results in the War on I-4 rivalry. While USF leads the overall series 6-5, UCF won for the fifth time in the seven meetings between the schools since the Knights became members of the American Athletic Conference.
USF: The Bulls seemed out of sorts at times, committing four false start penalties in the first quarter alone. USF concluded 2019 with five losses in its final six games, falling to 4-14 since starting the 2018 season 7-0. As a result, coach Charlie Strong's job may be in jeopardy.
Strong referred to the season as ''very disappointing, very frustrating'' after Friday's loss. Asked directly if he expected to return next season, Strong said he had ''no idea.''
''I know this,'' Strong said, ''I know how to win.''
EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES
Tempers flared between the Sunshine State rivals on a few different occasions, both before and during the game. The most noteworthy incident came with 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter, when Killins was taken to the turf a few seconds after USF's Antonio Grier had stopped his progress.
Killins grabbed the facemask of USF's Nick Roberts as he went down, and a scuffle ensued. Killins was penalized for his actions, and after an extended delay while officials discussed the incident, multiple players from both teams drew offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct flags.
''It's emotional, the rivalry, right?'' Heupel said. ''The focus from the fans, our kids can sense and feel that energy. They know this is talked about 365 days a year. They know there's a trophy that, this year, will be inside our building. And they know these guys on the other side of the line of scrimmage. They grew up playing against a lot of these guys. So, it's an emotional game. It has been chippy in the past, and it got chippy tonight too.''
UP NEXT
UCF: Awaits the announcement of its destination and opponent for the program's 11th bowl game appearance. The Knights have earned a bowl bid in seven of their last eight seasons.
USF: Awaits the start of spring practice, as its season ended with Friday's loss.
---
UCF
Knights
- TD (12 plays, 65 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 47 yards from USF 35. 6-M.Williams to UCF 35 for 17 yards (10-D.Evans).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(14:57 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 38 for 3 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 38(14:41 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 41 for 3 yards (8-D.Studstill7-M.Hampton).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCF 41(14:25 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to UCF 50 for 9 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 50(14:08 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to USF 48 for 2 yards (4-G.Reaves48-A.Beardall).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 48(13:51 - 1st) 9-A.Killins to USF 42 for 6 yards (47-T.Gray).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 42(13:35 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to USF 35 for 7 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(13:22 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 35(13:15 - 1st) 9-A.Killins to USF 28 for 7 yards (4-G.Reaves).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 28(13:00 - 1st) 9-A.Killins to USF 19 for 9 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 19(12:43 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCF 19(12:38 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCF 19(12:33 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:27 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (7 plays, 14 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:27 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(12:27 - 1st) Penalty on USF 20-J.Ford False start 5 yards enforced at USF 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - SFLA 20(12:27 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 25 for 5 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(12:03 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to USF 35 for 10 yards (27-R.Grant31-A.Robinson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(11:44 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 32 for -3 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - SFLA 32(11:14 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - SFLA 32(11:07 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver pushed ob at USF 44 for 12 yards (14-N.Clarke).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - SFLA 44(10:40 - 1st) Penalty on USF 78-W.Atterbury False start 5 yards enforced at USF 44. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SFLA 39(10:14 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 61 yards from USF 39 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(10:05 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis pushed ob at UCF 25 for 5 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 25(9:50 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 34 for 9 yards (93-T.Barber3-V.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(9:32 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis pushed ob at UCF 38 for 4 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UCF 38(9:22 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 49 for 11 yards (2-N.Roberts). Penalty on UCF 61-P.Boudreaux Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - UCF 28(9:07 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - UCF 28(9:01 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 35 for 7 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UCF 35(8:15 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 38 yards from UCF 35 to the USF 27 downed by 32-A.Ward.
UCF
Knights
- Missed FG (5 plays, 7 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 29(8:01 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis pushed ob at USF 18 for 11 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 18(7:42 - 1st) 9-A.Killins to USF 15 for 3 yards (6-K.Livingstone).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UCF 15(7:22 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to USF 15 for no gain (4-G.Reaves).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - UCF 15(6:56 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to USF 3 for 12 yards (9-K.Sails8-D.Studstill). Penalty on UCF 13-G.Davis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USF 15. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 22 - UCF 30(6:31 - 1st) 9-A.Killins to USF 22 for 8 yards (44-T.Grier3-V.Davis).
|
No Good
|
4 & 14 - UCF 22(5:47 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (8 plays, 6 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(5:41 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes pushed ob at USF 30 for 8 yards (10-E.Gilyard9-J.Pinkney).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 30(5:15 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 32 for 2 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 32(4:47 - 1st) Penalty on USF 89-M.Wilcox False start 5 yards enforced at USF 32. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - SFLA 27(4:28 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox. Penalty on UCF 44-N.Evans Pass interference 7 yards enforced at USF 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 34(4:20 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 13-E.McDoom.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 34(4:14 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 10-K.Joiner. 10-K.Joiner to USF 33 for -1 yard (27-R.Grant31-A.Robinson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - SFLA 33(3:35 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud sacked at USF 33 for no gain (3-A.Collier).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 11 - SFLA 33(2:44 - 1st) Team penalty on USF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USF 33. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - SFLA 28(2:43 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 47 yards from USF 28. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 35 for 10 yards (49-I.Deneen25-E.Bowman). Penalty on USF 87-F.Lloyd Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 35.
UCF
Knights
- Downs (5 plays, 17 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 45(2:32 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to USF 43 for 12 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 43(2:18 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to USF 45 for -2 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UCF 45(1:56 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - UCF 45(1:49 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to USF 34 for 11 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
-4 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCF 34(1:34 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to USF 38 for -4 yards (3-V.Davis).
SFLA
Bulls
- Fumble (7 plays, -8 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(1:29 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 37 for -1 yard (10-E.Gilyard).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - SFLA 37(0:52 - 1st) Penalty on USF 77-M.Norman False start 5 yards enforced at USF 37. No Play.
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 16 - SFLA 32(0:52 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 10-K.Joiner. 10-K.Joiner to UCF 37 for 31 yards (3-A.Collier30-T.Morris-Brash).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(15:00 - 2nd) 13-E.McDoom to UCF 32 for 5 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 32(14:30 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 32(14:23 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to UCF 33 for -1 yard (12-E.Mitchell).
|
Int
|
4 & 6 - SFLA 33(13:43 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 13-E.McDoom INTERCEPTED by 3-A.Collier at UCF 10. 3-A.Collier to UCF 21 FUMBLES (21-D.Small). 3-A.Collier to UCF 30 for 7 yards (12-J.McCloud89-M.Wilcox).
UCF
Knights
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 30(13:31 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 44 for 14 yards (98-B.Green).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 44(13:08 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to USF 49 for 7 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 49(12:51 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to USF 48 for 1 yard (4-G.Reaves).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 48(12:36 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to USF 45 for 3 yards (6-K.Livingstone).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 45(12:20 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 45(12:12 - 2nd) 9-A.Killins to USF 35 for 10 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(11:53 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 35(11:48 - 2nd) 9-A.Killins runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:41 - 2nd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:41 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(11:41 - 2nd) 20-J.Ford to USF 26 for 1 yard (94-A.Montalvo).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 26(11:07 - 2nd) 14-J.Evans to USF 31 for 5 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 31(10:31 - 2nd) 14-J.Evans to USF 35 for 4 yards (3-A.Collier12-E.Mitchell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(9:57 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 39 for 4 yards (12-E.Mitchell93-L.Woodson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 39(9:20 - 2nd) 14-J.Evans incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Ford.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 39(9:12 - 2nd) 14-J.Evans to USF 38 for -1 yard (7-K.Turnier30-T.Morris-Brash).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - SFLA 38(8:39 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 49 yards from USF 38 to UCF 13 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
UCF
Knights
- TD (11 plays, 87 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 13(8:31 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 13(8:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 30 for 17 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 30(8:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 34 for 4 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 34(7:59 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 41 for 7 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 41(7:42 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 30-G.McCrae.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 41(7:37 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 48 for 7 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 48(7:21 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to USF 44 for 8 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCF 44(7:08 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at USF 48 for -4 yards (4-G.Reaves).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - UCF 48(6:33 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to USF 44 for 4 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCF 44(5:57 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to USF 32 for 12 yards (22-M.LaPointe2-J.Cronkrite).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 32(5:39 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:32 - 2nd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:32 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(5:32 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud to USF 21 for -4 yards (30-T.Morris-Brash).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - SFLA 21(4:54 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox.
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 14 - SFLA 21(4:48 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 13-E.McDoom. 13-E.McDoom to USF 46 for 25 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(4:11 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to UCF 47 for 7 yards (14-N.Clarke). Penalty on USF 74-B.Cecil Chop block 15 yards enforced at USF 46. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 25 - SFLA 31(3:50 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud sacked at USF 31 for no gain (6-B.Hayes).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 25 - SFLA 31(3:08 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud to USF 29 for -2 yards (6-B.Hayes).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 27 - SFLA 29(2:26 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to USF 35 for 6 yards (23-T.Gowan31-A.Robinson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - SFLA 35(2:08 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 25 yards from USF 35 out of bounds at the UCF 40.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(2:02 - 2nd) 9-A.Killins to USF 45 for 15 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(1:44 - 2nd) 9-A.Killins to USF 39 for 6 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 39(1:28 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to USF 36 for 3 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 36(1:16 - 2nd) 9-A.Killins to USF 32 for 4 yards (4-G.Reaves98-B.Green).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 32(1:08 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 32(1:00 - 2nd) 9-A.Killins to USF 29 for 3 yards (44-T.Grier). Penalty on UCF 9-A.Killins Facemasking 15 yards enforced at USF 29.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 22 - SFLA 44(0:44 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to USF 42 for 2 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 20 - SFLA 42(0:36 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 6-M.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at USF 42. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 25 - SFLA 47(0:36 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to USF 33 for 14 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - SFLA 33(0:08 - 2nd) 39-D.Barnas 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner pushed ob at USF 29 for 4 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 29(14:30 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 29 for no gain (7-K.Turnier44-N.Evans).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 29(13:47 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 77-M.Norman False start 5 yards enforced at USF 29. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - SFLA 24(13:19 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 12-J.McCloud Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USF 24. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - SFLA 19(13:04 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 29 for 10 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SFLA 29(12:22 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 53 yards from USF 29. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 12 for -6 yards (40-J.Vaughn). Penalty on UCF 29-J.Jean-Baptiste Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at UCF 12.
UCF
Knights
- TD (10 plays, 97 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 6(12:06 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 8 for 2 yards (91-R.Yates).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCF 8(11:39 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UCF 8(11:32 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UCF 8(11:25 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 67 yards from UCF 8 to the USF 25 downed by 87-J.Harris.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(11:13 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Ford.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(11:08 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 31 for 6 yards (6-B.Hayes). Penalty on UCF 6-B.Hayes Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at USF 31.
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(10:38 - 3rd) 20-J.Ford to UCF 15 for 39 yards (14-N.Clarke).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 15(9:56 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to UCF 10 for 5 yards (30-T.Morris-Brash).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 10(9:23 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to UCF 3 for 7 yards (30-T.Morris-Brash3-A.Collier).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - SFLA 3(9:03 - 3rd) 20-J.Ford to UCF 4 for -1 yard (44-N.Evans3-A.Collier).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 4(8:28 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud to UCF 1 for 3 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 1(8:00 - 3rd) 20-J.Ford to UCF 1 for no gain (12-E.Mitchell).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - SFLA 1(7:26 - 3rd) 20-J.Ford runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:23 - 3rd) 24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- FG (10 plays, 65 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:23 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 56 yards from USF 35. 24-B.Thompson to UCF 18 for 9 yards (25-E.Bowman).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 18(7:23 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis pushed ob at UCF 35 for 17 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(7:03 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson pushed ob at UCF 47 for 12 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(6:47 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams. Team penalty on UCF Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UCF 47. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCF 42(6:42 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to USF 49 for 9 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 49(6:23 - 3rd) 9-A.Killins to USF 45 for 4 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 45(5:44 - 3rd) 8-D.Mack to USF 41 for 4 yards (42-D.Slade).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 41(5:29 - 3rd) 8-D.Mack complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon pushed ob at USF 4 for 37 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - UCF 4(5:01 - 3rd) 8-D.Mack to USF 2 for 2 yards (8-D.Studstill93-T.Barber).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCF 2(4:26 - 3rd) 8-D.Mack runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:22 - 3rd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(4:22 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 42-D.Slade Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UCF 35. No Play.
SFLA
Bulls
- Interception (20 plays, 5 yards, 9:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:22 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 50 yards from UCF 50 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(4:22 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Joiner.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(4:19 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 25 for no gain (12-E.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 25(3:38 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Joiner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SFLA 25(3:31 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 45 yards from USF 25. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 35 for 5 yards. Penalty on UCF 46-D.Bryant Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UCF 35.
UCF
Knights
- End of Game (10 plays, 47 yards, 4:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(3:11 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae pushed ob at UCF 49 for 24 yards (44-T.Grier). Penalty on UCF 70-E.Collins Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 25. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 20 - UCF 15(2:50 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to UCF 28 for 13 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
+51 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 28(2:09 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs ob at USF 21 for 51 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 21(1:41 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel to USF 21 for no gain (3-V.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCF 21(1:07 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCF 21(1:02 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to USF 12 for 9 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCF 12(0:18 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 10 for 2 yards (6-K.Livingstone).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 10(15:00 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to USF 10 for no gain (8-D.Studstill91-R.Yates).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCF 10(14:39 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UCF 10(14:34 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - UCF 10(14:30 - 4th) 39-D.Barnas 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCF
Knights
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:26 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski kicks 57 yards from UCF 35. 20-B.Sanders pushed ob at USF 14 for 6 yards (34-J.Powell).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 14(14:19 - 4th) 20-J.Ford to USF 11 for -3 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - UCF 11(13:39 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud scrambles pushed ob at USF 23 for 12 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 23(13:11 - 4th) 20-J.Ford to USF 30 for 7 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 30(12:43 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 34 for 4 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 34(12:04 - 4th) 20-J.Ford to USF 40 for 6 yards (10-E.Gilyard44-N.Evans).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 40(11:34 - 4th) 20-J.Ford to USF 42 for 2 yards (5-R.Charlton54-C.Goode).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 42(10:59 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 80-T.Horne. 80-T.Horne to UCF 37 for 21 yards (23-T.Gowan).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 37(10:33 - 4th) 20-J.Ford to UCF 36 for 1 yard (44-N.Evans).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UCF 36(9:53 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCF 36(9:46 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud scrambles pushed ob at UCF 27 for 9 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 27(9:05 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Horne.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 27(8:57 - 4th) 20-J.Ford to UCF 22 for 5 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCF 22(8:13 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Ford.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 5 - UCF 22(8:05 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud scrambles to UCF 17 for 5 yards (11-J.Hayes).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 17(7:32 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to UCF 16 for 1 yard (54-C.Goode30-T.Morris-Brash).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - UCF 16(6:57 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller. Penalty on UCF 6-B.Hayes Roughing the passer declined. Penalty on UCF 31-A.Robinson Pass interference 14 yards enforced at UCF 16. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UCF 2(6:50 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud scrambles to UCF 1 for 1 yard (10-E.Gilyard93-L.Woodson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UCF 1(6:24 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to UCF 1 for no gain (12-E.Mitchell22-K.Davis).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 1(5:39 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud to UCF 3 for -2 yards (27-R.Grant12-E.Mitchell).
|
Int
|
4 & 3 - UCF 3(5:10 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox INTERCEPTED by 10-E.Gilyard at UCF 5. 10-E.Gilyard to UCF 19 for 14 yards (21-D.Small).
UCF
Knights
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 19(5:00 - 4th) 9-A.Killins to UCF 21 for 2 yards (8-D.Studstill4-G.Reaves).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCF 21(4:17 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCF 21(4:13 - 4th) 9-A.Killins to UCF 24 for 3 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - UCF 24(4:08 - 4th) Penalty on USF 18-D.Dukes Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 24. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 29(4:08 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to UCF 40 for 11 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 40(3:26 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to UCF 42 for 2 yards (6-K.Livingstone59-A.Mims).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 42(2:41 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to UCF 49 for 7 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 49(1:54 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to USF 48 for 3 yards (90-K.Kegler).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(1:08 - 4th) 33-T.Coles to USF 39 for 9 yards (91-R.Yates).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 39(0:20 - 4th) 8-D.Mack to USF 34 for 5 yards (59-A.Mims41-D.Bellamy).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|28
|Rushing
|8
|17
|Passing
|4
|10
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|10-18
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|250
|535
|Total Plays
|63
|82
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|232
|Rush Attempts
|41
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|116
|303
|Comp. - Att.
|9-22
|24-40
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|11-80
|11-112
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.7
|2-52.5
|Return Yards
|22
|69
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-22
|2-26
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|116
|PASS YDS
|303
|
|
|134
|RUSH YDS
|232
|
|
|250
|TOTAL YDS
|535
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|9/21
|116
|0
|2
|
J. Evans 14 QB
|J. Evans
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|11
|58
|1
|39
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|12
|38
|0
|12
|
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
|K. Joiner Jr.
|13
|23
|0
|7
|
J. Evans 14 QB
|J. Evans
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
E. McDoom 13 WR
|E. McDoom
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
|K. Joiner Jr.
|2
|30
|0
|31
|
E. McDoom 13 WR
|E. McDoom
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
T. Horne 80 WR
|T. Horne
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
M. Wilcox 89 TE
|M. Wilcox
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Studstill 8 DB
|D. Studstill
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grier 44 LB
|A. Grier
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 3 DB
|V. Davis
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reaves 4 DE
|G. Reaves
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Livingstone 6 DE
|K. Livingstone
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 DB
|M. Hampton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yates 91 DL
|R. Yates
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mims 59 LB
|A. Mims
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slade 42 DE
|D. Slade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barber 93 DT
|T. Barber
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kegler 90 DL
|K. Kegler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sands 28 RB
|T. Sands
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 2 DB
|N. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gray 47 LB
|T. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 98 DT
|B. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beardall 48 LS
|A. Beardall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bellamy 41 LB
|D. Bellamy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Weiss 24 K
|C. Weiss
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|6
|46.7
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|2
|11.0
|16
|0
|
T. Sands 28 RB
|T. Sands
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|23/39
|270
|2
|0
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|1/1
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|14
|115
|1
|35
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|8
|36
|1
|11
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|5
|30
|0
|12
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|10
|29
|0
|14
|
T. Coles 33 RB
|T. Coles
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|3
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Davis 13 WR
|G. Davis
|8
|106
|2
|32
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|3
|54
|0
|37
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|1
|51
|0
|51
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|5
|45
|0
|17
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|5
|36
|0
|11
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|2
|15
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Evans 44 LB
|N. Evans
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collier 3 DB
|A. Collier
|5-2
|1.0
|1
|
E. Mitchell 12 LB
|E. Mitchell
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hayes 6 DL
|B. Hayes
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 30 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clarke 14 DB
|N. Clarke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gowan 23 DB
|T. Gowan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turnier 7 DL
|K. Turnier
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 31 DB
|A. Robinson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinkney 9 DL
|J. Pinkney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 54 DL
|C. Goode
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DL
|R. Charlton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 11 DB
|J. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Woodson 93 DL
|L. Woodson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 22 DL
|K. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Barnas 39 K
|D. Barnas
|2/3
|50
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|2
|52.5
|0
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
D. Lester 18 DB
|D. Lester
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|3
|3.0
|10
|0
