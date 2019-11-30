|
|
|RICE
|UTEP
Walter runs for career-best 149 yards, Rice beats UTEP 30-16
EL PASO, Texas (AP) Aston Walter ran for a touchdown and a career-best 149 yards, and Rice beat UTEP 30-16 on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.
Rice (3-9, 3-5 Conference USA) has won its last three games. UTEP (1-11, 0-8), which beat the Owls 34-26 last season, was shut out in the second half for its 11th consecutive loss.
Walter had 16 carries that included a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a career-matching 64-yard run late in the game. It was his fifth 100-yard rushing game this season, the most for the Owls since Charles Ross had seven in 2013. Walter also surpassed 1,000 career yards rushing.
Tom Stewart tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Austin Trammell in the first quarter for Rice. JoVoni Johnson added a pair of touchdown runs in the second half.
Stewart fumbled the long snap in his own end zone, and defensive end Praise Amaewhule jumped on the ball for a Miners' touchdown in the first quarter. Kai Locksley threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Justin Garrett in the second quarter.
Locksley completed 8 of 12 passes for 100 yards and added 63 yards rushing, but he left late in the second quarter and did not return due to injury.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 24 for -1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTEP 24(14:24 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 19-T.Hughes. 19-T.Hughes to TEP 26 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - UTEP 26(13:45 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 15 for -11 yards (33-A.Ekpe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - UTEP 15(13:08 - 1st) 46-M.Crawford punts 21 yards from TEP 15. 7-J.Myers to TEP 28 for 8 yards.
RICE
Owls
- TD (3 plays, 28 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 28(12:55 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to TEP 20 for 8 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - RICE 20(12:18 - 1st) 13-Z.Knipe to TEP 3 for 17 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - RICE 3(11:53 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:48 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (12 plays, 34 yards, 6:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:48 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(11:48 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 46 for 21 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(11:01 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 48 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 48(10:22 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to RICE 46 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTEP 46(9:41 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to RICE 43 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 43(9:12 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to RICE 38 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 38(8:38 - 1st) Penalty on TEP 63-J.Byers False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 38. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 43(8:26 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to RICE 36 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 36(7:42 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to RICE 33 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(7:02 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 33(6:57 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to RICE 32 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - UTEP 32(6:17 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 45-T.Thompson. 45-T.Thompson to RICE 21 for 11 yards. Penalty on TEP 6-J.Cowing Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RICE 32. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 24 - UTEP 47(5:47 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to RICE 41 for 6 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - UTEP 41(5:01 - 1st) 46-M.Crawford punts 39 yards from RICE 41 to the RICE 2 downed by 10-D.Inyang.
RICE
Owls
- TD (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 2(4:51 - 1st) 1-A.Walter to RICE 4 for 2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 4(4:03 - 1st) 1-A.Walter to RICE 3 for -1 yard.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 9 - RICE 3(3:13 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart to RICE End Zone FUMBLES. 23-P.Amaewhule runs no gain for a touchdown.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (8 plays, 77 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Missed PAT
|(3:07 - 1st) 8-B.Viles extra point is no good.
|
Kickoff
|(3:07 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 46 yards from TEP 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 33 for 14 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(2:59 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to RICE 32 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UTEP 32(2:16 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - UTEP 32(2:13 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart scrambles to RICE 46 for 14 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(1:27 - 1st) 1-A.Walter to RICE 49 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 49(0:51 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner. Penalty on TEP 43-Y.Ross Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RICE 49. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(0:46 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner pushed ob at TEP 30 for 6 yards.
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 30(0:12 - 1st) 1-A.Walter runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:02 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(0:02 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 29 for 4 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 6 - RICE 29(15:00 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to RICE 46 for 25 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 46(14:17 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to RICE 31 for 15 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 31(13:45 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to RICE 26 for 5 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 26(13:00 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to RICE 7 for 19 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 7 - RICE 7(12:08 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 1-K.Locksley Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RICE 7. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 12 - RICE 12(11:44 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 2(11:44 - 2nd) Penalty on RICE 55-B.Alldredge Roughing the passer 2 yards enforced at RICE 2. No Play.
|
Penalty
|(11:38 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 63-J.Byers False start 5 yards enforced at RICE End Zone. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(11:38 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (10 plays, 34 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:38 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 61 yards from TEP 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 24 for 20 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 24(11:31 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 24(11:26 - 2nd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 30 for 6 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 30(11:03 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 47 for 17 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(10:19 - 2nd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 49 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 49(9:44 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Bradley.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - UTEP 49(9:38 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart sacked at RICE 44 for -5 yards. Penalty on RICE 1-A.Walter Illegal block in the back declined. (5-S.Tupou).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UTEP 44(9:23 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes punts 46 yards from RICE 44. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 11 for 1 yard.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 11(9:13 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 10 for -1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - RICE 10(8:36 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 12 for 2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - RICE 12(8:13 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 23 for 11 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 23(7:38 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 29 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - RICE 29(6:53 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - RICE 29(6:47 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf. Penalty on RICE 20-G.Nyakwol Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEP 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 44(6:40 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 44(6:36 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 49 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - RICE 49(5:57 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 50 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - RICE 50(5:03 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 46-M.Crawford Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEP 50. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - RICE 45(5:03 - 2nd) 46-M.Crawford punts 37 yards from TEP 45 to RICE 18 fair catch by 18-T.Thornton.
UTEP
Miners
- Halftime (10 plays, 47 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 18(4:57 - 2nd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 22 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 22(4:17 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 22(4:10 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTEP 22(4:04 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes punts 52 yards from RICE 22 to the TEP 26 downed by 20-G.Nyakwol.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 26(3:51 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 31 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 31(3:13 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to TEP 35 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - RICE 35(2:47 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 37 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 37(2:08 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey.
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 37(2:02 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 45-T.Thompson. 45-T.Thompson to RICE 34 for 29 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 34(1:38 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to RICE 29 for 5 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 29(1:21 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to RICE 31 for -2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - RICE 31(0:54 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to RICE 22 for 9 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 22(0:34 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison to RICE 25 for -3 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 13 - RICE 25(0:29 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison to RICE 27 for -2 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 15 - RICE 27(0:03 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 28 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 28(14:23 - 3rd) 13-Z.Knipe to RICE 36 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(13:50 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to RICE 41 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 41(13:14 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 42 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 42(12:28 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UTEP 42(12:24 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes punts 35 yards from RICE 42. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 27 for 4 yards.
RICE
Owls
- FG (8 plays, 72 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 27(12:12 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 27(12:09 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison to TEP 26 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - RICE 26(11:34 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - RICE 26(11:29 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford punts 48 yards from TEP 26 to RICE 26 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(11:22 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 33 for 7 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTEP 33(10:55 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 42 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(10:14 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 46 for 4 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 46(9:32 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to TEP 34 for 20 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(8:54 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to TEP 10 for 24 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 10(8:16 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 10(8:12 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 10(8:07 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart to TEP 2 for 8 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - UTEP 2(7:19 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
RICE
Owls
- TD (6 plays, 67 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:16 - 3rd) 25-W.Harrison kicks 43 yards from RICE 35. 24-R.Flores to TEP 22 FUMBLES. 24-R.Flores to TEP 21 for no gain.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 21(7:12 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison to TEP 19 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - RICE 19(6:33 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - RICE 19(6:29 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - RICE 19(6:24 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford punts 51 yards from TEP 19. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 33 for 3 yards.
UTEP
Miners
- Missed FG (8 plays, 37 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(6:13 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 37 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 37(5:35 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 41 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTEP 41(4:55 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 48 for 7 yards.
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(4:21 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 13-Z.Knipe. 13-Z.Knipe to TEP 10 for 42 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 10(3:31 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to TEP 8 for 2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 8(2:49 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:44 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
RICE
Owls
- Interception (5 plays, -16 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:44 - 3rd) 25-W.Harrison kicks 45 yards from RICE 35. 24-R.Flores to TEP 31 for 11 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 31(2:40 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 44 for 13 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 44(2:10 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to RICE 42 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 42(1:40 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 42(1:38 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to RICE 27 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 27(0:58 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - RICE 27(0:53 - 3rd) Penalty on TEP 63-J.Byers False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - RICE 32(0:53 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - RICE 32(0:47 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
No Good
|
4 & 15 - RICE 32(0:47 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (11 plays, 40 yards, 5:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(0:36 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 33 for 1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 33(15:00 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 38 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 38(14:14 - 4th) 23-C.Booker to RICE 43 for 5 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 43(13:36 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to TEP 47 for 10 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(13:05 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Rogers at TEP 16. 13-J.Rogers to TEP 16 for no gain.
RICE
Owls
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 16(12:57 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 21 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - RICE 21(12:19 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 21 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - RICE 21(11:55 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 26 for 5 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 26(11:27 - 4th) 24-R.Flores to TEP 34 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - RICE 34(10:55 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 34 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - RICE 34(10:15 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 35 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - RICE 35(9:25 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 37 for 2 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 37(8:45 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to RICE 47 for 16 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(8:00 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to RICE 44 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - RICE 44(7:20 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - RICE 44(7:14 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - RICE 44(7:10 - 4th) 46-M.Crawford punts 24 yards from RICE 44 Downed at the RICE 20.
UTEP
Miners
- Downs (7 plays, 38 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(7:03 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to TEP 16 for 64 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 16(6:45 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson to TEP 14 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 14(5:21 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to TEP 11 for 3 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 11(4:33 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(4:27 - 4th) 86-C.Barnes extra point is no good. blocked by 23-P.Amaewhule.
RICE
Owls
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:27 - 4th) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(4:27 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 27 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RICE 27(3:49 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fields. Team penalty on TEP Illegal shift declined.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - RICE 27(3:43 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 47 for 20 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(3:18 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to RICE 49 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - RICE 49(2:59 - 4th) Penalty on TEP 76-D.Lee Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RICE 49.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 21 - RICE 36(2:59 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 48 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - RICE 48(2:59 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - RICE 48(2:05 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|18
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|4
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|366
|301
|Total Plays
|52
|68
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|256
|99
|Rush Attempts
|35
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|110
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|8-17
|19-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-17
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.3
|6-36.7
|Return Yards
|45
|15
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-34
|2-10
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|110
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|256
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|366
|TOTAL YDS
|301
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Stewart 14 QB
|T. Stewart
|8/16
|115
|1
|1
|
J. Johnson 3 QB
|J. Johnson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Walter 1 RB
|A. Walter
|16
|149
|1
|64
|
J. Johnson 3 QB
|J. Johnson
|10
|62
|2
|11
|
Z. Knipe 13 WR
|Z. Knipe
|2
|25
|0
|17
|
T. Stewart 14 QB
|T. Stewart
|4
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Booker 23 RB
|C. Booker
|3
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|4
|54
|1
|24
|
Z. Knipe 13 WR
|Z. Knipe
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Pitre III 88 WR
|A. Pitre III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ekpe 33 DE
|A. Ekpe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Barnes 86 P
|C. Barnes
|1/1
|21
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Barnes 86 P
|C. Barnes
|3
|44.3
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|2
|17.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|11/24
|113
|0
|0
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|8/12
|100
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|12
|63
|0
|25
|
T. Hughes 19 RB
|T. Hughes
|13
|29
|0
|7
|
R. Flores 24 RB
|R. Flores
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|4
|-8
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|7
|56
|0
|16
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|5
|51
|1
|14
|
T. Wolf 11 WR
|T. Wolf
|2
|36
|0
|21
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
K. Johnson 7 WR
|K. Johnson
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
T. Hughes 19 RB
|T. Hughes
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Busey 9 WR
|A. Busey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|1/2
|45
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 46 P
|M. Crawford
|6
|36.7
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Flores 24 RB
|R. Flores
|2
|5.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|2
|2.5
|4
|0
