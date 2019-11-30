Drive Chart
RICE
UTEP

No Text

Walter runs for career-best 149 yards, Rice beats UTEP 30-16

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (AP) Aston Walter ran for a touchdown and a career-best 149 yards, and Rice beat UTEP 30-16 on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.

Rice (3-9, 3-5 Conference USA) has won its last three games. UTEP (1-11, 0-8), which beat the Owls 34-26 last season, was shut out in the second half for its 11th consecutive loss.

Walter had 16 carries that included a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a career-matching 64-yard run late in the game. It was his fifth 100-yard rushing game this season, the most for the Owls since Charles Ross had seven in 2013. Walter also surpassed 1,000 career yards rushing.

Tom Stewart tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Austin Trammell in the first quarter for Rice. JoVoni Johnson added a pair of touchdown runs in the second half.

Stewart fumbled the long snap in his own end zone, and defensive end Praise Amaewhule jumped on the ball for a Miners' touchdown in the first quarter. Kai Locksley threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Justin Garrett in the second quarter.

Locksley completed 8 of 12 passes for 100 yards and added 63 yards rushing, but he left late in the second quarter and did not return due to injury.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(15:00 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 24 for -1 yard.
+2 YD
2 & 11 - UTEP 24
(14:24 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 19-T.Hughes. 19-T.Hughes to TEP 26 for 2 yards.
Sack
3 & 9 - UTEP 26
(13:45 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 15 for -11 yards (33-A.Ekpe).
Punt
4 & 20 - UTEP 15
(13:08 - 1st) 46-M.Crawford punts 21 yards from TEP 15. 7-J.Myers to TEP 28 for 8 yards.

RICE Owls
- TD (3 plays, 28 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 28
(12:55 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to TEP 20 for 8 yards.
+17 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 20
(12:18 - 1st) 13-Z.Knipe to TEP 3 for 17 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - RICE 3
(11:53 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:48 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (12 plays, 34 yards, 6:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:48 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(11:48 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 46 for 21 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46
(11:01 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 48 for 2 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 48
(10:22 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to RICE 46 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 46
(9:41 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to RICE 43 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 43
(9:12 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to RICE 38 for 5 yards.
Penalty
2 & 5 - UTEP 38
(8:38 - 1st) Penalty on TEP 63-J.Byers False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 38. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 43
(8:26 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to RICE 36 for 7 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 36
(7:42 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to RICE 33 for 3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 33
(7:02 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 33
(6:57 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to RICE 32 for 1 yard.
Penalty
3 & 9 - UTEP 32
(6:17 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 45-T.Thompson. 45-T.Thompson to RICE 21 for 11 yards. Penalty on TEP 6-J.Cowing Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RICE 32. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 24 - UTEP 47
(5:47 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to RICE 41 for 6 yards.
Punt
4 & 18 - UTEP 41
(5:01 - 1st) 46-M.Crawford punts 39 yards from RICE 41 to the RICE 2 downed by 10-D.Inyang.

RICE Owls
- TD (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 2
(4:51 - 1st) 1-A.Walter to RICE 4 for 2 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 4
(4:03 - 1st) 1-A.Walter to RICE 3 for -1 yard.
-3 YD
3 & 9 - RICE 3
(3:13 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart to RICE End Zone FUMBLES. 23-P.Amaewhule runs no gain for a touchdown.

UTEP Miners
- TD (8 plays, 77 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(3:07 - 1st) 8-B.Viles extra point is no good.
Kickoff
(3:07 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 46 yards from TEP 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 33 for 14 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 33
(2:59 - 1st) 23-C.Booker to RICE 32 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - UTEP 32
(2:16 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
+14 YD
3 & 11 - UTEP 32
(2:13 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart scrambles to RICE 46 for 14 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46
(1:27 - 1st) 1-A.Walter to RICE 49 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - UTEP 49
(0:51 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner. Penalty on TEP 43-Y.Ross Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RICE 49. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 36
(0:46 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner pushed ob at TEP 30 for 6 yards.
+30 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 30
(0:12 - 1st) 1-A.Walter runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:02 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.

RICE Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(0:02 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 29 for 4 yards.
+25 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 29
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to RICE 46 for 25 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(14:17 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to RICE 31 for 15 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 31
(13:45 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to RICE 26 for 5 yards.
+19 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 26
(13:00 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to RICE 7 for 19 yards.
Penalty
1 & 7 - RICE 7
(12:08 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 1-K.Locksley Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RICE 7. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 12 - RICE 12
(11:44 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 2
(11:44 - 2nd) Penalty on RICE 55-B.Alldredge Roughing the passer 2 yards enforced at RICE 2. No Play.
Penalty
(11:38 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 63-J.Byers False start 5 yards enforced at RICE End Zone. No Play.
PAT Good
(11:38 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (10 plays, 34 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:38 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 61 yards from TEP 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 24 for 20 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 24
(11:31 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 24
(11:26 - 2nd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 30 for 6 yards.
+17 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 30
(11:03 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 47 for 17 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 47
(10:19 - 2nd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 49 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTEP 49
(9:44 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Bradley.
Sack
3 & 8 - UTEP 49
(9:38 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart sacked at RICE 44 for -5 yards. Penalty on RICE 1-A.Walter Illegal block in the back declined. (5-S.Tupou).
Punt
4 & 13 - UTEP 44
(9:23 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes punts 46 yards from RICE 44. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 11 for 1 yard.

RICE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 11
(9:13 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 10 for -1 yard.
+2 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 10
(8:36 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 12 for 2 yards.
+11 YD
3 & 9 - RICE 12
(8:13 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 23 for 11 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 23
(7:38 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 29 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - RICE 29
(6:53 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
Penalty
3 & 4 - RICE 29
(6:47 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf. Penalty on RICE 20-G.Nyakwol Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEP 29. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 44
(6:40 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 44
(6:36 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 49 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 49
(5:57 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 50 for 1 yard.
Penalty
4 & 4 - RICE 50
(5:03 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 46-M.Crawford Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEP 50. No Play.
Punt
4 & 9 - RICE 45
(5:03 - 2nd) 46-M.Crawford punts 37 yards from TEP 45 to RICE 18 fair catch by 18-T.Thornton.

UTEP Miners
- Halftime (10 plays, 47 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 18
(4:57 - 2nd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 22 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UTEP 22
(4:17 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UTEP 22
(4:10 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
Punt
4 & 6 - UTEP 22
(4:04 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes punts 52 yards from RICE 22 to the TEP 26 downed by 20-G.Nyakwol.

RICE Owls
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 26
(3:51 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 31 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 31
(3:13 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to TEP 35 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 35
(2:47 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 37 for 2 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 37
(2:08 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey.
+29 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 37
(2:02 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 45-T.Thompson. 45-T.Thompson to RICE 34 for 29 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 34
(1:38 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to RICE 29 for 5 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 29
(1:21 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to RICE 31 for -2 yards.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 31
(0:54 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to RICE 22 for 9 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 22
(0:34 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison to RICE 25 for -3 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 13 - RICE 25
(0:29 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison to RICE 27 for -2 yards.
Field Goal
3 & 15 - RICE 27
(0:03 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 28 for 3 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 28
(14:23 - 3rd) 13-Z.Knipe to RICE 36 for 8 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 36
(13:50 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to RICE 41 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 41
(13:14 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 42 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UTEP 42
(12:28 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
Punt
4 & 4 - UTEP 42
(12:24 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes punts 35 yards from RICE 42. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 27 for 4 yards.

RICE Owls
- FG (8 plays, 72 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 27
(12:12 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 27
(12:09 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison to TEP 26 for -1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 11 - RICE 26
(11:34 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
Punt
4 & 11 - RICE 26
(11:29 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford punts 48 yards from TEP 26 to RICE 26 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 26
(11:22 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 33 for 7 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 33
(10:55 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 42 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 42
(10:14 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 46 for 4 yards.
+20 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 46
(9:32 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to TEP 34 for 20 yards.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34
(8:54 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to TEP 10 for 24 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 10
(8:16 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 10
(8:12 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - UTEP 10
(8:07 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart to TEP 2 for 8 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - UTEP 2
(7:19 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

RICE Owls
- TD (6 plays, 67 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:16 - 3rd) 25-W.Harrison kicks 43 yards from RICE 35. 24-R.Flores to TEP 22 FUMBLES. 24-R.Flores to TEP 21 for no gain.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 21
(7:12 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison to TEP 19 for -2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 12 - RICE 19
(6:33 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
No Gain
3 & 12 - RICE 19
(6:29 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
Punt
4 & 12 - RICE 19
(6:24 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford punts 51 yards from TEP 19. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 33 for 3 yards.

UTEP Miners
- Missed FG (8 plays, 37 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 33
(6:13 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 37 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 37
(5:35 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 41 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 41
(4:55 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 48 for 7 yards.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48
(4:21 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 13-Z.Knipe. 13-Z.Knipe to TEP 10 for 42 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 10
(3:31 - 3rd) 23-C.Booker to TEP 8 for 2 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 8
(2:49 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:44 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.

RICE Owls
- Interception (5 plays, -16 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:44 - 3rd) 25-W.Harrison kicks 45 yards from RICE 35. 24-R.Flores to TEP 31 for 11 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 31
(2:40 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 44 for 13 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 44
(2:10 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to RICE 42 for 14 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 42
(1:40 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 42
(1:38 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to RICE 27 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 27
(0:58 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
Penalty
2 & 10 - RICE 27
(0:53 - 3rd) Penalty on TEP 63-J.Byers False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 27. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - RICE 32
(0:53 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
No Gain
3 & 15 - RICE 32
(0:47 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
No Good
4 & 15 - RICE 32
(0:47 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (11 plays, 40 yards, 5:47 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32
(0:36 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 33 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 33
(15:00 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 38 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 38
(14:14 - 4th) 23-C.Booker to RICE 43 for 5 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 43
(13:36 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to TEP 47 for 10 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - UTEP 47
(13:05 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Rogers at TEP 16. 13-J.Rogers to TEP 16 for no gain.

RICE Owls
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 16
(12:57 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 21 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - RICE 21
(12:19 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 21 for no gain.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 21
(11:55 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 26 for 5 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 26
(11:27 - 4th) 24-R.Flores to TEP 34 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 2 - RICE 34
(10:55 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 34 for no gain.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - RICE 34
(10:15 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 35 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - RICE 35
(9:25 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 37 for 2 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37
(8:45 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to RICE 47 for 16 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(8:00 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to RICE 44 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - RICE 44
(7:20 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
No Gain
3 & 7 - RICE 44
(7:14 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
Punt
4 & 7 - RICE 44
(7:10 - 4th) 46-M.Crawford punts 24 yards from RICE 44 Downed at the RICE 20.

UTEP Miners
- Downs (7 plays, 38 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
+64 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20
(7:03 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to TEP 16 for 64 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 16
(6:45 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson to TEP 14 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 14
(5:21 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to TEP 11 for 3 yards.
+11 YD
3 & 5 - UTEP 11
(4:33 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(4:27 - 4th) 86-C.Barnes extra point is no good. blocked by 23-P.Amaewhule.

RICE Owls

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:27 - 4th) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(4:27 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 27 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 27
(3:49 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fields. Team penalty on TEP Illegal shift declined.
+20 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 27
(3:43 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 47 for 20 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(3:18 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to RICE 49 for 4 yards.
Penalty
2 & 6 - RICE 49
(2:59 - 4th) Penalty on TEP 76-D.Lee Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RICE 49.
+12 YD
2 & 21 - RICE 36
(2:59 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 48 for 12 yards.
No Gain
3 & 9 - RICE 48
(2:59 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey.
No Gain
4 & 9 - RICE 48
(2:05 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.

UTEP Miners

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48
(2:22 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to TEP 45 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 45
(2:00 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson to TEP 41 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 41
(1:45 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson to TEP 36 for 5 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:27
86-C.Barnes extra point is no good. blocked by 23-P.Amaewhule.
plays
yds
pos
30
16
Touchdown 4:33
3-J.Johnson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
02:36
pos
30
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:44
86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
16
Touchdown 2:49
3-J.Johnson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
67
yds
03:29
pos
23
16
Field Goal 7:19
86-C.Barnes 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
72
yds
04:03
pos
17
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
40-G.Baechle 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
47
yds
03:48
pos
14
16
Point After TD 11:38
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 11:44
1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
14
12
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:02
86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
6
Touchdown 0:12
1-A.Walter runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
52
yds
03:05
pos
13
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:07
8-B.Viles extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 3:13
14-T.Stewart to RICE End Zone FUMBLES. 23-P.Amaewhule runs no gain for a touchdown.
3
plays
-2
yds
01:38
pos
7
6
Point After TD 11:48
86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:53
14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
28
yds
01:07
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 18
Rushing 11 6
Passing 4 11
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-11 7-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 366 301
Total Plays 52 68
Avg Gain 7.0 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 256 99
Rush Attempts 35 32
Avg Rush Yards 7.3 3.1
Net Yards Passing 110 202
Comp. - Att. 8-17 19-36
Yards Per Pass 6.5 5.6
Penalties - Yards 2-17 8-70
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-44.3 6-36.7
Return Yards 45 15
Punts - Returns 2-11 2-5
Kickoffs - Returns 2-34 2-10
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rice 3-9 14010630
UTEP 1-11 6100016
Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas
 110 PASS YDS 202
256 RUSH YDS 99
366 TOTAL YDS 301
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Stewart 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 115 1 1 118.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 115 1 1 118.5
T. Stewart 8/16 115 1 1
J. Johnson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Walter 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 149 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 149 1
A. Walter 16 149 1 64
J. Johnson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 62 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 62 2
J. Johnson 10 62 2 11
Z. Knipe 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
Z. Knipe 2 25 0 17
T. Stewart 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
T. Stewart 4 14 0 14
C. Booker 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
C. Booker 3 6 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 1
A. Trammell 4 54 1 24
Z. Knipe 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 42 0
Z. Knipe 1 42 0 42
B. Rozner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
B. Rozner 3 19 0 8
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Myers 0 0 0 0
J. Bradley 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Bradley 0 0 0 0
A. Pitre III 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Pitre III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Ekpe 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Ekpe 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Barnes 86 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/4
C. Barnes 1/1 21 3/4 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Barnes 86 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 1
C. Barnes 3 44.3 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 20 0
A. Trammell 2 17.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
J. Myers 1 8.0 8 0
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
A. Trammell 1 3.0 3 0
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Hardison 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.8% 113 0 0 85.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.8% 113 0 0 85.4
G. Hardison 11/24 113 0 0
K. Locksley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 100 1 0 164.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 100 1 0 164.2
K. Locksley 8/12 100 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Locksley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 63 0
K. Locksley 12 63 0 25
T. Hughes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 29 0
T. Hughes 13 29 0 7
R. Flores 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Flores 1 8 0 8
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Fields 2 7 0 5
G. Hardison 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
G. Hardison 4 -8 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Cowing 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
J. Cowing 7 56 0 16
J. Garrett 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 1
J. Garrett 5 51 1 14
T. Wolf 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
T. Wolf 2 36 0 21
T. Thompson 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
T. Thompson 1 29 0 29
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
W. Dawn Jr. 1 20 0 20
K. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Johnson 2 19 0 15
T. Hughes 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Hughes 1 2 0 2
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Fields 0 0 0 0
A. Busey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Busey 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Tupou 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Tupou 1-0 1.0 0
J. Rogers 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Rogers 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
G. Baechle 1/2 45 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Crawford 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 36.7 2
M. Crawford 6 36.7 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Flores 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 11 0
R. Flores 2 5.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Garrett 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 4 0
J. Garrett 2 2.5 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 UTEP 28 1:07 3 28 TD
4:51 RICE 2 1:38 3 -2 TD
3:07 RICE 33 3:05 7 67 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 RICE 24 2:15 6 20 Punt
4:57 RICE 18 0:53 3 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 25 2:36 5 17 Punt
11:22 RICE 26 4:03 8 72 FG
6:13 RICE 33 3:29 6 67 TD
0:36 RICE 32 0:00 5 -16 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:03 RICE 20 2:36 4 80 TD
2:22 UTEP 48 0:37 3 12
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTEP 25 1:52 3 -10 Punt
11:48 UTEP 25 6:47 12 34 Punt
0:02 UTEP 25 0:00 8 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:13 UTEP 11 4:10 10 34 Punt
3:51 UTEP 26 3:48 10 47 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 UTEP 27 0:43 3 -1 Punt
7:16 UTEP 21 0:52 3 -2 Punt
2:44 UTEP 31 1:57 8 37 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 UTEP 16 5:47 11 40 Punt
4:27 UTEP 25 2:22 7 38 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores