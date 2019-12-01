Drive Chart
Baker, Thompson lead SDSU to 13-3 win vs BYU

  • Dec 01, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) San Diego State’s stingy defense took all the pressure off redshirt freshman Carson Baker, who was taking his first college snaps against former conference rival BYU.

Tariq Thompson had a strip-sack fumble recovery and an interception, and Baker threw for the go-ahead score to lead SDSU to a 13-3 victory against the Cougars on Saturday night.

“We just want the ball more,” said Thompson, a junior who played at San Diego’s St. Augustine High. “We came out wanting to shut them out and we gave up three, but we said we're not going to give them a touchdown.���

SDSU (9-3) rebounded from a loss at Hawaii that cost it the Mountain West Conference West Division title and a spot in the league’s championship game.

The teams didn’t come close to recreating their wild, high-scoring matchups in the wacky Western Athletic Conference. Ty Detmer famously rallied BYU from a 28-point third-quarter deficit for a 52-52 tie in 1991 at San Diego, throwing for 599 yards and six touchdowns.

Baker, who played at Helix High in nearby La Mesa, had never taken a college snap before getting the start in place of senior Ryan Agnew, who’s out with an injured left calf. Baker completed 19 of 24 passes for 172 yards and a 25-yard scoring pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger.

“It felt good,” Baker said. “I think the coaches did a really good job of keeping my nerves down, keeping me in the game and focused. It was really fun. The defense played terrific tonight. Seniors on the defense played really well. Ultimate goal was to get a win for them, so it felt really good.”

The defensive players were impressed with Baker.

“That’s my guy,” Thompson said.

“He stepped up big for us,” middle linebacker Kyahva Tezino said. “He played great. I'm pretty sure his future is bright from here.”

BYU (7-5) had its five-game winning streak snapped and lost to SDSU for the first time since 2005. The Cougars had beaten the Aztecs six straight times, including in their final regular-season matchup, in 2010 before leaving the MWC and going independent. BYU beat SDSU 23-6 in their most recent encounter, in the 2012 Poinsettia Bowl in San Diego.

BYU’s Zach Wilson threw for 316 yards, completing 31 of 53, but overall had a tough night against SDSU stingy defense. He was intercepted twice and lost one fumble.

SDSU’s defense has played well all season, overshadowing the Aztecs��� anemic offense.

“I think our defense played as well as any defense I've ever been around,” coach Rocky Long said. “In the 10 years I've been here that's by far the best defensive performance when you count from the first game to the last game. The players have to be commended for playing that well.”

After looking lethargic for most of the first half, Baker led the Aztecs on a two-minute drill capped by his 25-yard touchdown pass to Bellinger for a 7-3 lead with 13 seconds left before halftime. The Aztecs had punted on five of their previous six possessions and were stuffed on fourth-and-1 at the BYU 10.

The Cougars had the ball at the SDSU 40 late in the third quarter and tried a flea flicker, but Thompson hit Zach Wilson for the strip-sack and recovered the fumble.

Thompson intercepted Wilson with 4:43 to play.

“Tough loss. We didn’t anticipate that,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. ��We weren’t able to put points on the board on offense. They made their kicks and we didn’t make ours, and they caused turnovers and we didn’t.

“It was a defensive battle and you’re not going to win a lot of games scoring three points. I’ve got to do a better job getting our guys to score more points.”

SDSU’s Matt Araiza kicked field goals of 44 and 27 yards in the second half. Baker had completions of 33 and 32 yards to Jesse Matthews to set up Araiza’s second field goal.

Wilson moved the Cougars down the field early in the fourth quarter before the drive stalled and Skyler Southam shanked a 26-yard field goal attempt off the left upright. Southam missed again with 12 seconds left.

Southam kicked a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: The Cougars came in having won five straight, starting with a 28-25 win against MWC Mountain Division champion Boise State and ending with blowout victories against Idaho State and UMass. BYU still leads the series against SDSU, 28-8-1.

SDSU: Baker came from the same high school that produced Alex Smith and Reggie Bush. “I thought it was OK,” Long said of Baker’s performance. “I didn't know what to expect. I thought he handled himself confidently. He didn't look like he got frustrated. He stayed in the game. He did what he could. He made a couple really good throws. For the first time out and never playing in a college football game, he probably played really, really well.

UP NEXT

BYU has accepted a berth in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24.

SDSU is bowl eligible for the school-record 10th straight season and will learn its destination on Dec. 8.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 62 yards from BYU 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 21 for 18 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku20-S.Southam).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 21
(14:55 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 22 for 1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 22
(14:30 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to SDSU 30 for 8 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 30
(14:00 - 1st) 3-C.Baker to SDSU 33 for 3 yards (62-A.Mahe).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 33
(13:40 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 39 for 6 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku). Team penalty on SDSU Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 39.
+3 YD
1 & 14 - SDGST 29
(13:15 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 29-J.Washington. 29-J.Washington to SDSU 32 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - SDGST 32
(12:45 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 29-J.Washington. 29-J.Washington to SDSU 35 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
+4 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 35
(12:30 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 39 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua).
Punt
4 & 4 - SDGST 39
(11:33 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 46 yards from SDSU 39 Downed at the BYU 15.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (8 plays, 39 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 15
(11:13 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 16 for 1 yard (54-C.McDonald57-K.Banks).
+20 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 16
(10:45 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 36 for 20 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 36
(10:20 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 36
(10:15 - 1st) 15-A.Hifo to BYU 41 for 5 yards (44-K.Tezino38-A.Aleki).
Penalty
3 & 5 - BYU 41
(9:45 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney. Team penalty on SDSU Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 41. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46
(9:20 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to SDSU 49 for 5 yards (36-D.Johnson).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 49
(9:00 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to SDSU 46 for 3 yards (32-T.Hawkins57-K.Banks).
No Gain
3 & 2 - BYU 46
(8:30 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
Punt
4 & 2 - BYU 46
(8:15 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 34 yards from SDSU 46 to SDSU 12 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 12
(8:08 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 13 for 1 yard (88-J.Nwigwe).
Sack
2 & 9 - SDGST 13
(7:45 - 1st) 3-C.Baker sacked at SDSU 12 for -1 yard (52-T.Pili).
+2 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 12
(7:15 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 14 for 2 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
Punt
4 & 8 - SDGST 14
(6:45 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 51 yards from SDSU 14. 15-A.Hifo to SDSU 46 for 19 yards (36-D.Johnson).

BYU Cougars
- FG (6 plays, 39 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46
(6:15 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to SDSU 39 for 7 yards (44-K.Tezino).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 39
(5:45 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 33 for 6 yards (44-K.Tezino).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 33
(5:15 - 1st) 15-A.Hifo complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to SDSU 11 for 22 yards (14-T.Thompson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 11
(4:45 - 1st) 15-A.Hifo to SDSU 7 for 4 yards (42-T.Cassidy).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BYU 7
(4:15 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to SDSU 7 for no gain (36-D.Johnson44-K.Tezino).
No Gain
3 & 6 - BYU 7
(3:45 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - BYU 7
(3:43 - 1st) 20-S.Southam 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:39 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to SDSU 25 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(3:39 - 1st) 3-C.Baker scrambles to SDSU 30 for 5 yards (34-K.Fonua58-U.Leiataua).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 30
(3:05 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 33 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
No Gain
3 & 2 - SDGST 33
(2:25 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
Punt
4 & 2 - SDGST 33
(2:25 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 47 yards from SDSU 33. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 19 for -1 yard (18-T.Thompson).

BYU Cougars
- Interception (3 plays, 50 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 19
(2:12 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 21 for 2 yards (38-A.Aleki68-M.Cheatum).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 21
(1:40 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 25 for 4 yards (14-T.Thompson).
Int
3 & 4 - BYU 25
(0:59 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman INTERCEPTED by 36-D.Johnson at SDSU 49. 36-D.Johnson to BYU 31 for 20 yards (21-T.Shumway).

SDGST Aztecs
- Downs (6 plays, 21 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(0:50 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to BYU 23 for 8 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 23
(0:15 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to BYU 19 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(15:00 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to BYU 19 for no gain (2-A.Lee).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 19
(14:20 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs ob at BYU 12 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - SDGST 12
(13:50 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire to BYU 10 for 2 yards (53-I.Kaufusi62-A.Mahe).
No Gain
4 & 1 - SDGST 10
(13:16 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to BYU 10 for no gain (62-A.Mahe).

BYU Cougars
- Downs (7 plays, 54 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 10
(13:12 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 9 for -1 yard (57-K.Banks).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - BYU 9
(12:40 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 21 for 12 yards (23-D.Hall).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 21
(12:15 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to SDSU 44 for 35 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(11:40 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 44
(11:33 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to SDSU 43 for 1 yard (36-D.Johnson14-T.Thompson).
+3 YD
3 & 9 - BYU 43
(11:00 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 40 for 3 yards (38-A.Aleki).
+4 YD
4 & 6 - BYU 40
(10:15 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to SDSU 36 for 4 yards (14-T.Thompson).

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(10:11 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Sullivan.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 36
(10:03 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 33 for -3 yards (55-L.Fauatea).
+10 YD
3 & 13 - SDGST 33
(9:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 43 for 10 yards (16-D.Mandell).
Punt
4 & 3 - SDGST 43
(8:45 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 45 yards from SDSU 43 to BYU 12 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (8 plays, 48 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 12
(8:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 20 for 8 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
+34 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 20
(8:05 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 46 for 34 yards (14-T.Thompson).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46
(7:35 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson pushed ob at SDSU 29 for 17 yards (14-T.Thompson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 29
(7:00 - 2nd) 82-D.Milne to SDSU 25 for 4 yards (38-A.Aleki).
Penalty
2 & 6 - BYU 25
(6:35 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to SDSU 17 for 8 yards. Penalty on BYU 61-K.Saleapaga Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 25. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 16 - BYU 35
(6:10 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
No Gain
3 & 16 - BYU 35
(6:07 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Katoa.
Penalty
4 & 16 - BYU 35
(6:03 - 2nd) Team penalty on BYU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SDSU 35. No Play.
Punt
4 & 21 - BYU 40
(6:03 - 2nd) 19-D.Jones punts 31 yards from SDSU 40 to SDSU 9 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 9
(5:56 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 9 for no gain (49-P.Wilgar).
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 9
(5:20 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
No Gain
3 & 10 - SDGST 9
(5:16 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
Punt
4 & 10 - SDGST 9
(5:08 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 47 yards from SDSU 9 to BYU 44 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(5:01 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 45 for 1 yard (42-T.Cassidy).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 45
(4:25 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 50 for 5 yards (36-D.Johnson).
Penalty
3 & 4 - BYU 50
(3:39 - 2nd) Team penalty on BYU False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 50.
Sack
3 & 9 - BYU 45
(3:15 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BYU 31 for -14 yards (42-T.Cassidy).
Punt
4 & 23 - BYU 31
(2:35 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 30 yards from BYU 31 Downed at the SDSU 39.

SDGST Aztecs
- TD (10 plays, 61 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 39
(2:23 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 47 for 8 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 47
(1:50 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 46 for -1 yard (49-P.Wilgar).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - SDGST 46
(1:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker scrambles to BYU 50 for 4 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 50
(1:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 26-K.Williams. 26-K.Williams to BYU 42 for 8 yards (2-A.Lee).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 42
(0:54 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to BYU 36 for 6 yards (41-K.Pili).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(0:40 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker to BYU 33 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili90-D.Kaufusi).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 33
(0:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to BYU 32 for 1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 32
(0:27 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to BYU 25 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(0:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker spikes the ball at BYU 25 for no gain.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 25
(0:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:13 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

BYU Cougars
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:13 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 39 yards from SDSU 35. 37-M.Wake to BYU 26 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 26
(0:12 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson kneels at BYU 25 for -1 yard.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-A.Hifo pushed ob at BYU 34 for 9 yards (44-K.Tezino).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 34
(14:38 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 33 for -1 yard (16-L.Barcoo).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 33
(14:04 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 38 for 5 yards (18-T.Thompson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 38
(13:33 - 3rd) Penalty on SDSU 68-M.Cheatum Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 38. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 5 - BYU 43
(13:19 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 40 for -3 yards (57-K.Banks65-C.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BYU 40
(12:38 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete.
+6 YD
3 & 8 - BYU 40
(12:30 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BYU 46 for 6 yards (44-K.Tezino36-D.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 2 - BYU 46
(11:49 - 3rd) 19-D.Jones punts 33 yards from BYU 46 to SDSU 21 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.

SDGST Aztecs
- FG (10 plays, 52 yards, 6:13 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 21
(11:42 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 26 for 5 yards (62-A.Mahe).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 26
(11:07 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 25 for -1 yard (62-A.Mahe).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 25
(10:30 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 31 for 6 yards (16-D.Mandell).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(10:00 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 38 for 7 yards (34-K.Fonua).
+17 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 38
(9:21 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin pushed ob at BYU 45 for 17 yards (1-T.Warner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45
(8:43 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to BYU 43 for 2 yards (1-T.Warner).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 43
(8:01 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith pushed ob at BYU 33 for 10 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 33
(7:26 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to BYU 31 for 2 yards (34-K.Fonua).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 31
(6:50 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to BYU 29 for 2 yards (95-K.Tonga55-L.Fauatea).
+2 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 29
(6:08 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to BYU 27 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - SDGST 27
(5:29 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

BYU Cougars
- Fumble (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:23 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(5:23 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa pushed ob at BYU 33 for 8 yards (23-D.Hall).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 33
(4:56 - 3rd) 15-A.Hifo to BYU 34 for 1 yard (58-C.Mitchell).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 34
(4:13 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa pushed ob at BYU 35 for 1 yard (18-T.Thompson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35
(3:46 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 41 for 6 yards (18-T.Thompson).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 41
(3:10 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne pushed ob at SDSU 49 for 10 yards (23-D.Hall).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 49
(2:46 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to SDSU 40 for 9 yards (36-D.Johnson18-T.Thompson).
Sack
2 & 1 - BYU 40
(2:14 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BYU 50 for -10 yards FUMBLES (14-T.Thompson). 14-T.Thompson to BYU 46 for no gain.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(2:02 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 30-J.Dinka. 30-J.Dinka to BYU 39 for 7 yards (49-P.Wilgar1-T.Warner).
Penalty
2 & 3 - SDGST 39
(1:28 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin to BYU 40 for -1 yard (1-T.Warner). Penalty on SDSU 82-P.Houston Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 39. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 13 - SDGST 49
(1:05 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
Sack
3 & 13 - SDGST 49
(0:58 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker sacked at SDSU 45 for -6 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
Punt
4 & 19 - SDGST 45
(0:19 - 3rd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 46 yards from SDSU 45 to BYU 9 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.

BYU Cougars
- Missed FG (14 plays, 82 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 9
(0:12 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 13 for 4 yards (44-K.Tezino).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 13
(15:00 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 24 for 11 yards (23-D.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 24
(14:40 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 24
(14:30 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 35 for 11 yards (36-D.Johnson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35
(13:55 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to BYU 48 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 48
(13:28 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 48
(13:21 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to SDSU 47 for 5 yards (14-T.Thompson).
+21 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 47
(12:43 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to SDSU 26 for 21 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 26
(12:28 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 26
(12:23 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 19 for 7 yards (18-T.Thompson).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 19
(11:42 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 15 for 4 yards (18-T.Thompson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 15
(11:19 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to SDSU 12 for 3 yards (57-K.Banks).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 12
(10:49 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 12
(10:44 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles pushed ob at SDSU 9 for 3 yards (65-C.Thomas). Penalty on BYU 89-M.Bushman Illegal shift declined.
No Good
4 & 4 - BYU 9
(10:14 - 4th) 20-S.Southam 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.

SDGST Aztecs
- FG (7 plays, 70 yards, 4:24 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(10:09 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 23 for 3 yards (34-K.Fonua).
+33 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 23
(9:26 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to BYU 44 for 33 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 44
(8:57 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to BYU 42 for 2 yards (95-K.Tonga53-I.Kaufusi).
+32 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 42
(8:15 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to BYU 10 for 32 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 10
(7:40 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to BYU 9 for 1 yard (34-K.Fonua88-J.Nwigwe).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 9
(7:00 - 4th) 3-C.Baker scrambles to BYU 8 for 1 yard.
-2 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 8
(6:14 - 4th) 3-C.Baker scrambles pushed ob at BYU 10 for -2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
Field Goal
4 & 10 - SDGST 10
(5:45 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

BYU Cougars
- Interception (6 plays, 10 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:40 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(5:40 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 38 for 13 yards (18-T.Thompson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 38
(5:26 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 48 for 10 yards (38-A.Aleki23-D.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 48
(5:09 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 48
(5:02 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Laulu-Pututau.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BYU 48
(4:57 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
Int
4 & 10 - BYU 48
(4:53 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo INTERCEPTED by 14-T.Thompson at SDSU 30. 14-T.Thompson to SDSU 35 for 5 yards (13-M.Simon).

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(4:43 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 48 for 13 yards (95-K.Tonga).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48
(4:02 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to BYU 50 for 2 yards (88-J.Nwigwe).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 50
(3:57 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to BYU 48 for 2 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 48
(3:52 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to BYU 45 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga).
Punt
4 & 3 - SDGST 45
(3:46 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 41 yards from BYU 45 to the BYU 4 downed by 18-T.Thompson.

BYU Cougars
- Missed FG (16 plays, 87 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 4
(3:37 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 10 for 6 yards (23-D.Hall).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 10
(3:14 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles runs ob at BYU 20 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 20
(2:51 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BYU 23 for 3 yards (36-D.Johnson38-A.Aleki).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 23
(2:22 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway. Penalty on BYU 21-T.Shumway Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at BYU 23.
+21 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 23
(2:05 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 44 for 21 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(1:55 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 44
(1:53 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 44
(1:47 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 48 for 4 yards.
+10 YD
4 & 6 - BYU 48
(1:20 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to SDSU 42 for 10 yards (14-T.Thompson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(1:04 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney runs ob at SDSU 34 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 2 - BYU 34
(0:59 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
+12 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 34
(0:53 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman pushed ob at SDSU 22 for 12 yards (18-T.Thompson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(0:46 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to SDSU 9 for 13 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
No Gain
1 & 9 - BYU 9
(0:32 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
No Gain
2 & 9 - BYU 9
(0:25 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BYU 9
(0:20 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
No Good
4 & 9 - BYU 9
(0:16 - 4th) 20-S.Southam 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.

SDGST Aztecs
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(0:12 - 4th) 3-C.Baker kneels at SDSU 19 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:45
2-M.Araiza 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
70
yds
04:24
pos
3
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:29
2-M.Araiza 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
52
yds
06:13
pos
3
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:13
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 0:17
3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
61
yds
02:10
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:43
20-S.Southam 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
39
yds
02:32
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 12
Rushing 7 5
Passing 15 7
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 6-17 4-14
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 416 262
Total Plays 81 60
Avg Gain 5.1 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 78 97
Rush Attempts 27 35
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 2.8
Net Yards Passing 338 165
Comp. - Att. 32-54 19-25
Yards Per Pass 6.3 6.6
Penalties - Yards 4-20 4-30
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-32.0 7-46.1
Return Yards 18 43
Punts - Returns 2-18 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-0 1-18
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-25
Safeties 0 0
1234T
BYU 7-5 30003
San Diego State 9-3 073313
SDCCU Stadium San Diego, California
 338 PASS YDS 165
78 RUSH YDS 97
416 TOTAL YDS 262
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.5% 316 0 2 101.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.5% 316 0 2 101.0
Z. Wilson 31/53 316 0 2
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
A. Hifo 1/1 22 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
Z. Wilson 8 29 0 17
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
L. Katoa 10 22 0 6
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
A. Hifo 4 19 0 9
T. Allgeier 25 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
T. Allgeier 3 5 0 5
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Milne 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 0
T. Shumway 6 83 0 21
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 59 0
M. Bushman 6 59 0 22
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 53 0
G. Romney 3 53 0 35
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
L. Katoa 4 52 0 34
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 46 0
M. Simon 5 46 0 20
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
A. Hifo 3 20 0 11
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
D. Milne 3 15 0 10
T. Allgeier 25 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Allgeier 2 10 0 6
M. Laulu-Pututau 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Laulu-Pututau 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
I. Kaufusi 7-1 0.0 0
P. Wilgar 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
P. Wilgar 7-0 0.0 0
K. Fonua 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Fonua 7-0 0.0 0
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
D. Ghanwoloku 4-0 1.0 0
K. Tonga 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Tonga 4-0 0.0 0
A. Mahe 62 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Mahe 4-1 0.0 0
D. Mandell 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Mandell 2-0 0.0 0
A. Lee 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Lee 2-0 0.0 0
K. Pili 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Pili 2-0 0.0 0
J. Nwigwe 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Nwigwe 2-1 0.0 0
T. Warner 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Warner 2-1 0.0 0
L. Fauatea 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Fauatea 1-1 0.0 0
T. Pili 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Pili 1-0 1.0 0
I. Herron 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Herron 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kaufusi 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Kaufusi 0-1 0.0 0
U. Leiataua 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
U. Leiataua 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Southam 20 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/3 0/0
S. Southam 1/3 24 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 32.0 1
J. Oldroyd 2 32.0 1 34
D. Jones 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 32.0 1
D. Jones 2 32.0 1 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wake 37 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Wake 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 19 0
A. Hifo 2 9.0 19 0
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Baker 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 172 1 0 153.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 172 1 0 153.1
C. Baker 19/24 172 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 44 0
C. Jasmin 7 44 0 17
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
J. Washington 10 26 0 8
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
K. Williams 5 13 0 8
C. Baker 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 7 0
C. Baker 8 7 0 5
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
C. Bell 3 6 0 2
J. Brookshire 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Brookshire 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 78 0
J. Matthews 4 78 0 33
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 1
D. Bellinger 1 25 1 25
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
K. Smith 3 19 0 10
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
J. Byrd 3 10 0 10
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Williams 1 8 0 8
P. Houston 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
P. Houston 1 8 0 8
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
C. Bell 2 7 0 6
J. Dinka 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Dinka 1 7 0 7
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Washington 2 6 0 3
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Jasmin 1 4 0 4
T. Sullivan 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Sullivan 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ta. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 1.0
Ta. Thompson 8-1 1.0 1
Tr. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
Tr. Thompson 7-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
D. Johnson Jr. 7-1 0.0 1
K. Tezino 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Tezino 6-1 0.0 0
D. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Hall 5-1 0.0 0
L. Barcoo 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Barcoo 4-0 0.0 0
A. Aleki 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Aleki 4-2 0.0 0
T. Cassidy 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Cassidy 3-0 1.0 0
K. Banks 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Banks 3-2 0.0 0
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hawkins 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hawkins 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 65 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
C. Mitchell 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
M. Cheatum 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Cheatum 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
M. Araiza 2/2 44 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Heicklen 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 46.1 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 46.1 4
B. Heicklen 7 46.1 4 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
J. Byrd 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 BYU 15 2:58 8 39 Punt
6:15 SDGST 46 2:32 6 39 FG
2:12 BYU 19 1:13 3 50 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 BYU 10 2:57 7 54 Downs
8:36 BYU 12 2:33 8 48 Punt
5:01 BYU 44 2:26 4 -13 Punt
0:13 BYU 26 0:01 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 25 3:11 7 21 Punt
5:23 BYU 25 3:09 7 29 Fumble
0:12 BYU 9 0:00 14 82 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:40 BYU 25 0:47 6 10 INT
3:37 BYU 4 3:21 16 87 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 21 3:27 7 18 Punt
8:08 SDGST 12 1:23 3 2 Punt
3:39 SDGST 25 1:14 3 8 Punt
0:50 BYU 31 0:35 6 21 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:11 SDGST 36 1:26 3 7 Punt
5:56 SDGST 9 0:48 3 0 Punt
2:23 SDGST 39 2:10 10 61 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 SDGST 21 6:13 10 52 FG
2:02 BYU 46 1:43 4 -9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:09 SDGST 20 4:24 7 70 FG
4:43 SDGST 35 0:57 4 20 Punt
0:12 SDGST 20 0:00 1 -1 Game
