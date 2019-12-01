|
|
|BYU
|SDGST
Baker, Thompson lead SDSU to 13-3 win vs BYU
SAN DIEGO (AP) San Diego State’s stingy defense took all the pressure off redshirt freshman Carson Baker, who was taking his first college snaps against former conference rival BYU.
Tariq Thompson had a strip-sack fumble recovery and an interception, and Baker threw for the go-ahead score to lead SDSU to a 13-3 victory against the Cougars on Saturday night.
“We just want the ball more,” said Thompson, a junior who played at San Diego’s St. Augustine High. “We came out wanting to shut them out and we gave up three, but we said we're not going to give them a touchdown.���
SDSU (9-3) rebounded from a loss at Hawaii that cost it the Mountain West Conference West Division title and a spot in the league’s championship game.
The teams didn’t come close to recreating their wild, high-scoring matchups in the wacky Western Athletic Conference. Ty Detmer famously rallied BYU from a 28-point third-quarter deficit for a 52-52 tie in 1991 at San Diego, throwing for 599 yards and six touchdowns.
Baker, who played at Helix High in nearby La Mesa, had never taken a college snap before getting the start in place of senior Ryan Agnew, who’s out with an injured left calf. Baker completed 19 of 24 passes for 172 yards and a 25-yard scoring pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger.
“It felt good,” Baker said. “I think the coaches did a really good job of keeping my nerves down, keeping me in the game and focused. It was really fun. The defense played terrific tonight. Seniors on the defense played really well. Ultimate goal was to get a win for them, so it felt really good.”
The defensive players were impressed with Baker.
“That’s my guy,” Thompson said.
“He stepped up big for us,” middle linebacker Kyahva Tezino said. “He played great. I'm pretty sure his future is bright from here.”
BYU (7-5) had its five-game winning streak snapped and lost to SDSU for the first time since 2005. The Cougars had beaten the Aztecs six straight times, including in their final regular-season matchup, in 2010 before leaving the MWC and going independent. BYU beat SDSU 23-6 in their most recent encounter, in the 2012 Poinsettia Bowl in San Diego.
BYU’s Zach Wilson threw for 316 yards, completing 31 of 53, but overall had a tough night against SDSU stingy defense. He was intercepted twice and lost one fumble.
SDSU’s defense has played well all season, overshadowing the Aztecs��� anemic offense.
“I think our defense played as well as any defense I've ever been around,” coach Rocky Long said. “In the 10 years I've been here that's by far the best defensive performance when you count from the first game to the last game. The players have to be commended for playing that well.”
After looking lethargic for most of the first half, Baker led the Aztecs on a two-minute drill capped by his 25-yard touchdown pass to Bellinger for a 7-3 lead with 13 seconds left before halftime. The Aztecs had punted on five of their previous six possessions and were stuffed on fourth-and-1 at the BYU 10.
The Cougars had the ball at the SDSU 40 late in the third quarter and tried a flea flicker, but Thompson hit Zach Wilson for the strip-sack and recovered the fumble.
Thompson intercepted Wilson with 4:43 to play.
“Tough loss. We didn’t anticipate that,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. ��We weren’t able to put points on the board on offense. They made their kicks and we didn’t make ours, and they caused turnovers and we didn’t.
“It was a defensive battle and you’re not going to win a lot of games scoring three points. I’ve got to do a better job getting our guys to score more points.”
SDSU’s Matt Araiza kicked field goals of 44 and 27 yards in the second half. Baker had completions of 33 and 32 yards to Jesse Matthews to set up Araiza’s second field goal.
Wilson moved the Cougars down the field early in the fourth quarter before the drive stalled and Skyler Southam shanked a 26-yard field goal attempt off the left upright. Southam missed again with 12 seconds left.
Southam kicked a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter.
BIG PICTURE
BYU: The Cougars came in having won five straight, starting with a 28-25 win against MWC Mountain Division champion Boise State and ending with blowout victories against Idaho State and UMass. BYU still leads the series against SDSU, 28-8-1.
SDSU: Baker came from the same high school that produced Alex Smith and Reggie Bush. “I thought it was OK,” Long said of Baker’s performance. “I didn't know what to expect. I thought he handled himself confidently. He didn't look like he got frustrated. He stayed in the game. He did what he could. He made a couple really good throws. For the first time out and never playing in a college football game, he probably played really, really well.
UP NEXT
BYU has accepted a berth in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24.
SDSU is bowl eligible for the school-record 10th straight season and will learn its destination on Dec. 8.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 62 yards from BYU 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 21 for 18 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku20-S.Southam).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 21(14:55 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 22 for 1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 22(14:30 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to SDSU 30 for 8 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 30(14:00 - 1st) 3-C.Baker to SDSU 33 for 3 yards (62-A.Mahe).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(13:40 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 39 for 6 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku). Team penalty on SDSU Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 39.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 14 - SDGST 29(13:15 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 29-J.Washington. 29-J.Washington to SDSU 32 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - SDGST 32(12:45 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 29-J.Washington. 29-J.Washington to SDSU 35 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 35(12:30 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 39 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SDGST 39(11:33 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 46 yards from SDSU 39 Downed at the BYU 15.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (8 plays, 39 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 15(11:13 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 16 for 1 yard (54-C.McDonald57-K.Banks).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 16(10:45 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 36 for 20 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(10:20 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 36(10:15 - 1st) 15-A.Hifo to BYU 41 for 5 yards (44-K.Tezino38-A.Aleki).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - BYU 41(9:45 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney. Team penalty on SDSU Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 41. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(9:20 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to SDSU 49 for 5 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 49(9:00 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to SDSU 46 for 3 yards (32-T.Hawkins57-K.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BYU 46(8:30 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BYU 46(8:15 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 34 yards from SDSU 46 to SDSU 12 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 12(8:08 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 13 for 1 yard (88-J.Nwigwe).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 13(7:45 - 1st) 3-C.Baker sacked at SDSU 12 for -1 yard (52-T.Pili).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 12(7:15 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 14 for 2 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SDGST 14(6:45 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 51 yards from SDSU 14. 15-A.Hifo to SDSU 46 for 19 yards (36-D.Johnson).
BYU
Cougars
- FG (6 plays, 39 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(6:15 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to SDSU 39 for 7 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 39(5:45 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 33 for 6 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 33(5:15 - 1st) 15-A.Hifo complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to SDSU 11 for 22 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 11(4:45 - 1st) 15-A.Hifo to SDSU 7 for 4 yards (42-T.Cassidy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BYU 7(4:15 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to SDSU 7 for no gain (36-D.Johnson44-K.Tezino).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BYU 7(3:45 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - BYU 7(3:43 - 1st) 20-S.Southam 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:39 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to SDSU 25 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(3:39 - 1st) 3-C.Baker scrambles to SDSU 30 for 5 yards (34-K.Fonua58-U.Leiataua).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 30(3:05 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 33 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SDGST 33(2:25 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - SDGST 33(2:25 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 47 yards from SDSU 33. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 19 for -1 yard (18-T.Thompson).
BYU
Cougars
- Interception (3 plays, 50 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 19(2:12 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 21 for 2 yards (38-A.Aleki68-M.Cheatum).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 21(1:40 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 25 for 4 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - BYU 25(0:59 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman INTERCEPTED by 36-D.Johnson at SDSU 49. 36-D.Johnson to BYU 31 for 20 yards (21-T.Shumway).
SDGST
Aztecs
- Downs (6 plays, 21 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(0:50 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to BYU 23 for 8 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 23(0:15 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to BYU 19 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(15:00 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to BYU 19 for no gain (2-A.Lee).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 19(14:20 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs ob at BYU 12 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - SDGST 12(13:50 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire to BYU 10 for 2 yards (53-I.Kaufusi62-A.Mahe).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 10(13:16 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to BYU 10 for no gain (62-A.Mahe).
BYU
Cougars
- Downs (7 plays, 54 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 10(13:12 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 9 for -1 yard (57-K.Banks).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - BYU 9(12:40 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 21 for 12 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 21(12:15 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to SDSU 44 for 35 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 44(11:40 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 44(11:33 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to SDSU 43 for 1 yard (36-D.Johnson14-T.Thompson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - BYU 43(11:00 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 40 for 3 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 6 - BYU 40(10:15 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to SDSU 36 for 4 yards (14-T.Thompson).
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(10:11 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Sullivan.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 36(10:03 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 33 for -3 yards (55-L.Fauatea).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - SDGST 33(9:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 43 for 10 yards (16-D.Mandell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - SDGST 43(8:45 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 45 yards from SDSU 43 to BYU 12 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (8 plays, 48 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 12(8:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 20 for 8 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 20(8:05 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 46 for 34 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(7:35 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson pushed ob at SDSU 29 for 17 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 29(7:00 - 2nd) 82-D.Milne to SDSU 25 for 4 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BYU 25(6:35 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to SDSU 17 for 8 yards. Penalty on BYU 61-K.Saleapaga Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - BYU 35(6:10 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - BYU 35(6:07 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Katoa.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 16 - BYU 35(6:03 - 2nd) Team penalty on BYU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SDSU 35. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - BYU 40(6:03 - 2nd) 19-D.Jones punts 31 yards from SDSU 40 to SDSU 9 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 9(5:56 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 9 for no gain (49-P.Wilgar).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 9(5:20 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 9(5:16 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SDGST 9(5:08 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 47 yards from SDSU 9 to BYU 44 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 44(5:01 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 45 for 1 yard (42-T.Cassidy).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 45(4:25 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 50 for 5 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - BYU 50(3:39 - 2nd) Team penalty on BYU False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 50.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - BYU 45(3:15 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BYU 31 for -14 yards (42-T.Cassidy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - BYU 31(2:35 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 30 yards from BYU 31 Downed at the SDSU 39.
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (10 plays, 61 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(2:23 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 47 for 8 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 47(1:50 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 46 for -1 yard (49-P.Wilgar).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SDGST 46(1:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker scrambles to BYU 50 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 50(1:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 26-K.Williams. 26-K.Williams to BYU 42 for 8 yards (2-A.Lee).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 42(0:54 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to BYU 36 for 6 yards (41-K.Pili).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(0:40 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker to BYU 33 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili90-D.Kaufusi).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 33(0:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to BYU 32 for 1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 32(0:27 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to BYU 25 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(0:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker spikes the ball at BYU 25 for no gain.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(0:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-A.Hifo pushed ob at BYU 34 for 9 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BYU 34(14:38 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 33 for -1 yard (16-L.Barcoo).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 33(14:04 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 38 for 5 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 38(13:33 - 3rd) Penalty on SDSU 68-M.Cheatum Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 38. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 5 - BYU 43(13:19 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 40 for -3 yards (57-K.Banks65-C.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BYU 40(12:38 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - BYU 40(12:30 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BYU 46 for 6 yards (44-K.Tezino36-D.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BYU 46(11:49 - 3rd) 19-D.Jones punts 33 yards from BYU 46 to SDSU 21 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
SDGST
Aztecs
- FG (10 plays, 52 yards, 6:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 21(11:42 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 26 for 5 yards (62-A.Mahe).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 26(11:07 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 25 for -1 yard (62-A.Mahe).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 25(10:30 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 31 for 6 yards (16-D.Mandell).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(10:00 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 38 for 7 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 38(9:21 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin pushed ob at BYU 45 for 17 yards (1-T.Warner).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(8:43 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to BYU 43 for 2 yards (1-T.Warner).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 43(8:01 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith pushed ob at BYU 33 for 10 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(7:26 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to BYU 31 for 2 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 31(6:50 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to BYU 29 for 2 yards (95-K.Tonga55-L.Fauatea).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 29(6:08 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to BYU 27 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SDGST 27(5:29 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
BYU
Cougars
- Fumble (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:23 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(5:23 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa pushed ob at BYU 33 for 8 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 33(4:56 - 3rd) 15-A.Hifo to BYU 34 for 1 yard (58-C.Mitchell).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 34(4:13 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa pushed ob at BYU 35 for 1 yard (18-T.Thompson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(3:46 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 41 for 6 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 41(3:10 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne pushed ob at SDSU 49 for 10 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(2:46 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to SDSU 40 for 9 yards (36-D.Johnson18-T.Thompson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 1 - BYU 40(2:14 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BYU 50 for -10 yards FUMBLES (14-T.Thompson). 14-T.Thompson to BYU 46 for no gain.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(2:02 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 30-J.Dinka. 30-J.Dinka to BYU 39 for 7 yards (49-P.Wilgar1-T.Warner).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 39(1:28 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin to BYU 40 for -1 yard (1-T.Warner). Penalty on SDSU 82-P.Houston Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - SDGST 49(1:05 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - SDGST 49(0:58 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker sacked at SDSU 45 for -6 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - SDGST 45(0:19 - 3rd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 46 yards from SDSU 45 to BYU 9 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.
BYU
Cougars
- Missed FG (14 plays, 82 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 9(0:12 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 13 for 4 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 13(15:00 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 24 for 11 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(14:40 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 24(14:30 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 35 for 11 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(13:55 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to BYU 48 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(13:28 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 48(13:21 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to SDSU 47 for 5 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 47(12:43 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to SDSU 26 for 21 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(12:28 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 26(12:23 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 19 for 7 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 19(11:42 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to SDSU 15 for 4 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 15(11:19 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to SDSU 12 for 3 yards (57-K.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BYU 12(10:49 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 12(10:44 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles pushed ob at SDSU 9 for 3 yards (65-C.Thomas). Penalty on BYU 89-M.Bushman Illegal shift declined.
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - BYU 9(10:14 - 4th) 20-S.Southam 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- FG (7 plays, 70 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(10:09 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 23 for 3 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 23(9:26 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to BYU 44 for 33 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 44(8:57 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to BYU 42 for 2 yards (95-K.Tonga53-I.Kaufusi).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 42(8:15 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to BYU 10 for 32 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 10(7:40 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to BYU 9 for 1 yard (34-K.Fonua88-J.Nwigwe).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 9(7:00 - 4th) 3-C.Baker scrambles to BYU 8 for 1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 8(6:14 - 4th) 3-C.Baker scrambles pushed ob at BYU 10 for -2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - SDGST 10(5:45 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
BYU
Cougars
- Interception (6 plays, 10 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:40 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(5:40 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 38 for 13 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 38(5:26 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 48 for 10 yards (38-A.Aleki23-D.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(5:09 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 48(5:02 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Laulu-Pututau.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BYU 48(4:57 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|
Int
|
4 & 10 - BYU 48(4:53 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo INTERCEPTED by 14-T.Thompson at SDSU 30. 14-T.Thompson to SDSU 35 for 5 yards (13-M.Simon).
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(4:43 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 48 for 13 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(4:02 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to BYU 50 for 2 yards (88-J.Nwigwe).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 50(3:57 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to BYU 48 for 2 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 48(3:52 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to BYU 45 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - SDGST 45(3:46 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 41 yards from BYU 45 to the BYU 4 downed by 18-T.Thompson.
BYU
Cougars
- Missed FG (16 plays, 87 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 4(3:37 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 10 for 6 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 10(3:14 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles runs ob at BYU 20 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 20(2:51 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BYU 23 for 3 yards (36-D.Johnson38-A.Aleki).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BYU 23(2:22 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway. Penalty on BYU 21-T.Shumway Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at BYU 23.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 23(2:05 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 44 for 21 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 44(1:55 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 44(1:53 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - BYU 44(1:47 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 48 for 4 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 6 - BYU 48(1:20 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to SDSU 42 for 10 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(1:04 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney runs ob at SDSU 34 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BYU 34(0:59 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 34(0:53 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman pushed ob at SDSU 22 for 12 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(0:46 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to SDSU 9 for 13 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - BYU 9(0:32 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BYU 9(0:25 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BYU 9(0:20 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|
No Good
|
4 & 9 - BYU 9(0:16 - 4th) 20-S.Southam 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|12
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|15
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|416
|262
|Total Plays
|81
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|97
|Rush Attempts
|27
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|338
|165
|Comp. - Att.
|32-54
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-32.0
|7-46.1
|Return Yards
|18
|43
|Punts - Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-0
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|338
|PASS YDS
|165
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|97
|
|
|416
|TOTAL YDS
|262
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|8
|29
|0
|17
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|10
|22
|0
|6
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|4
|19
|0
|9
|
T. Allgeier 25 LB
|T. Allgeier
|3
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shumway 21 WR
|T. Shumway
|6
|83
|0
|21
|
M. Bushman 89 TE
|M. Bushman
|6
|59
|0
|22
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|3
|53
|0
|35
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|4
|52
|0
|34
|
M. Simon 13 WR
|M. Simon
|5
|46
|0
|20
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|3
|15
|0
|10
|
T. Allgeier 25 LB
|T. Allgeier
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
M. Laulu-Pututau 17 TE
|M. Laulu-Pututau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
|D. Ghanwoloku
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mahe 62 DL
|A. Mahe
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 16 DB
|D. Mandell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lee 2 DB
|A. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nwigwe 88 DL
|J. Nwigwe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 1 DB
|T. Warner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pili 52 DL
|T. Pili
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Herron 11 DB
|I. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kaufusi 90 DL
|D. Kaufusi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Southam 20 K
|S. Southam
|1/3
|24
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|2
|32.0
|1
|34
|
D. Jones 19 P
|D. Jones
|2
|32.0
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wake 37 TE
|M. Wake
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|2
|9.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|19/24
|172
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|7
|44
|0
|17
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|10
|26
|0
|8
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|5
|13
|0
|8
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|8
|7
|0
|5
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|3
|6
|0
|2
|
J. Brookshire 4 QB
|J. Brookshire
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|4
|78
|0
|33
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|3
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
P. Houston 82 TE
|P. Houston
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
J. Dinka 30 RB
|J. Dinka
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Sullivan 80 WR
|T. Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ta. Thompson 14 S
|Ta. Thompson
|8-1
|1.0
|1
|
Tr. Thompson 18 S
|Tr. Thompson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
|D. Johnson Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Tezino 44 LB
|K. Tezino
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barcoo 16 CB
|L. Barcoo
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Aleki 38 LB
|A. Aleki
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cassidy 42 LB
|T. Cassidy
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Banks 57 DL
|K. Banks
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins 32 S
|T. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 65 DL
|C. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 58 DL
|C. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cheatum 68 DL
|M. Cheatum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|2/2
|44
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Heicklen 59 P
|B. Heicklen
|7
|46.1
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
ARMY
HAWAII
24
31
3rd 10:05 CBSS
-
OHIO
AKRON
52
3
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
NILL
14
17
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MISSST
20
21
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
EMICH
34
26
Final ESPN+
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
24
49
Final FOX
-
24VATECH
UVA
30
39
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
BALLST
27
41
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
BUFF
7
49
Final ESPN+
-
TOLEDO
CMICH
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
17IOWA
NEB
27
24
Final BTN
-
MIZZOU
ARK
24
14
Final CBS
-
19CINCY
18MEMP
24
34
Final ABC
-
20BOISE
COLOST
31
24
Final CBSSN
-
WASHST
WASH
13
31
Final FOX
-
WVU
TCU
20
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
SALA
30
34
Final ESPN+
-
25APLST
TROY
48
13
Final ESPN+
-
SFLA
UCF
7
34
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
CSTCAR
21
24
Final ESP+
-
NWEST
ILL
29
10
Final FS1
-
IND
PURDUE
44
41
Final/2OT ESP2
-
3CLEM
SC
38
3
Final ESPN
-
1OHIOST
13MICH
56
27
Final FOX
-
4UGA
GATECH
52
7
Final ABC
-
LVILLE
UK
13
45
Final SECN
-
FIU
MRSHL
27
30
Final/OT CBSSN
-
TULSA
ECU
49
24
Final ESPU
-
WAKE
CUSE
30
39
Final/OT FSN
-
WYO
AF
6
20
Final FBOOK
-
NMEXST
LIB
28
49
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
WKY
26
31
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
ODU
38
22
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
NEVADA
33
30
Final/OT ATSN
-
RICE
UTEP
30
16
Final ESP3
-
9BAYLOR
KANSAS
61
6
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
LATECH
27
41
Final ESP+
-
12WISC
8MINN
38
17
Final ABC
-
5BAMA
15AUBURN
45
48
Final CBS
-
UCONN
TEMPLE
17
49
Final CBSSN
-
MIAMI
DUKE
17
27
Final ESP2
-
MD
MICHST
16
19
Final FS1
-
USM
FAU
17
34
Final NFLN
-
RUT
10PSU
6
27
Final BTN
-
BC
PITT
26
19
Final ACCN
-
16ND
STNFRD
45
24
Final FOX
-
OREGST
14OREG
10
24
Final PACN
-
UTAHST
NMEX
38
25
Final FBOOK
-
UAB
NTEXAS
26
21
Final
-
TULANE
SMU
20
37
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
TENN
10
28
Final SECN
-
GAST
GAS
10
38
Final ESP+
-
23IOWAST
KSTATE
17
27
Final FS1
-
TXAM
2LSU
7
50
Final ESPN
-
UNC
NCST
41
10
Final ACCN
-
NAVY
HOU
56
41
Final ESP2
-
COLO
6UTAH
15
45
Final ABC
-
LAMON
LALAF
30
31
Final ESPU
-
FSU
11FLA
17
40
Final SECN
-
7OKLA
21OKLAST
34
16
Final FOX
-
BYU
SDGST
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
14
24
Final ESPN
-
FRESNO
SJST
16
17
Final ESP2
-
CAL
UCLA
28
18
Final FS1