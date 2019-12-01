|
|
|NAVY
|HOU
Jamale Carothers helps No. 24 Navy beat Houston 56-41
HOUSTON (AP) Jamale Carothers finished one rushing touchdown shy of tying the American Conference record.
He didn't care. Following the high-scoring affair against Houston, Carothers and Navy were just happy to walk out with the victory.
Carothers rushed for career highs of 188 yards and five touchdowns, Malcolm Perry ran for 146 yards and a touchdown and No. 24 Navy beat Houston 56-41 on Saturday night.
Carothers scored on runs of 8, 17, 19, 29 and 75 yards, and CJ Williams and Tyreek King-El also rushed for touchdowns for Navy (9-2, 7-1 American).
''When you're going with the fullback, obviously Jamale did a fabulous job,'' Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. ''The O-line did a great job of blocking, and he did a great job of running. ... He's so versatile what he can do.''
The Midshipmen ran for 447 yards and Navy outgained Houston (4-8, 2-6) 554-527.
''Any given night, whatever the defense gives us, we will take,'' Perry said. ''Whatever they don't give us, we will work our hardest to get it. We have weapons all over the field, and we are not one-dimensional. We can move the ball.''
Perry, who also threw for 107 yards, set a school record with his ninth 100-yard rushing game this season and tied a school record with his eighth consecutive 100-yard rushing game.
''It was a little more high-scoring than what we're used to,'' Perry said. ''The offense went out there, executed, found a way to outscore them. At the end of the day, that's all that matters.''
Houston's Clayton Tune threw for 393 yards, a career-high four touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 61 yards.
Marquez Stevenson had eight catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and Tre'von Bradley caught three passes for 99 yards and a touchdown for Houston.
Courtney Lark had a 26-yard touchdown reception, and Patrick Carr had a 5-yard touchdown rushing touchdown for Houston.
Houston finished 4-8, the worst record for the Cougars since finishing 3-8 in 2004. Coach Dana Holgorsen finished with his second career losing record after going 4-8 in 2013 at West Virginia.
''Any time you have a losing season, you're ready to turn the page,'' Holgorsen said. ''We knew that this was coming to an end for about three weeks. A lot of teams would have thrown the towel in, and our guys didn't. That's program building character. There will be a lot of things we can come back on. Our team knows where we are at and where we are going.''
After Houston closed to 35-34 with 5:48 left in the third, Carothers upped the lead to eight with a 29-yard rushing touchdown with 2 minutes remaining and, after Kevin Brennan intercepted Tune's pass in the end zone, King-El capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes left to increase the lead to 49-34.
THE TAKEAWAY
Navy: The Midshipmen went 5 for 10 on third downs and were 1 for 3 on fourth downs and were stopped twice inside their own 30. Navy forced five turnovers and converted it into 21 points. Navy's four interceptions were the most since recording four against Wake Forest on Sept. 27, 2008.
''When you have some moron coach, who is going for it on the 18-yard line or whatever it was twice, I thought we could get it,'' Niumatalolo said. ''To the defense's credit, they came up with some big turnovers against a very potent offense. They made some key interceptions.''
Houston: The Cougars played well again, but the five turnovers were costly. Houston went 4 for 10 on third downs and 3 for 3 on fourth downs. The Cougars went 0-6 against ranked teams this season.
''We didn't give up on the season,'' Holgorsen said. ''We didn't quit coaching. We didn't quit practicing. We didn't quit preparing. We didn't quit playing. Ever. Not in 12 games.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Navy should move up in the poll following the win.
UP NEXT
Navy plays Army in Philadelphia on Dec. 14.
Houston's season is over.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to HOU 25 fair catch by.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-P.Carr pushed ob at HOU 28 for 3 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 28(14:22 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 21-P.Carr. 21-P.Carr to HOU 33 for 5 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|
+67 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 33(13:42 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:31 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:31 - 1st) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:31 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to NAV 30 for 5 yards (3-G.Stuard).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 30(12:59 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 32 for 2 yards (3-G.Stuard).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 32(12:17 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 34 for 2 yards (6-D.Williams31-D.Parish).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 34(11:44 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 36 for 2 yards (5-A.Fleming31-D.Parish).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(11:19 - 1st) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at NAV 41 for 5 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 41(10:44 - 1st) 20-C.Williams pushed ob at NAV 38 for -3 yards (6-D.Williams3-G.Stuard).
|
+54 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 38(10:03 - 1st) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at HOU 8 for 54 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - NAVY 8(9:24 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:21 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:21 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 39 yards from NAV 35. 59-J.Daulong to HOU 28 FUMBLES. 15-N.Obanor to HOU 28 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 28(9:18 - 1st) 10-M.Perry sacked at HOU 35 for -7 yards (5-A.Fleming).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - HOU 35(8:47 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to HOU 26 for 9 yards (3-G.Stuard).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOU 26(8:15 - 1st) 20-C.Williams pushed ob at HOU 17 for 9 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 17(7:35 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:32 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:32 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(7:32 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to HOU 27 for 2 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 27(7:00 - 1st) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 50 for 23 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 50(6:19 - 1st) 21-P.Carr to NAV 36 for 14 yards (41-T.Pistorio).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(5:40 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to NAV 35 for 1 yard (56-N.Cromartie).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 35(4:59 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Lark.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - NAVY 35(4:53 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to NAV 34 for 1 yard (54-D.Fagot).
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 8 - NAVY 34(4:16 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to NAV 18 for 16 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 18(3:42 - 1st) 21-P.Carr to NAV 17 for 1 yard (51-P.Carothers54-D.Fagot).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 17(3:00 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 5 for 12 yards (14-M.Farrar).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - NAVY 5(2:20 - 1st) 21-P.Carr runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:13 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:13 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
|
+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:13 - 1st) 10-M.Perry complete to 28-K.Makekau. 28-K.Makekau to HOU 15 for 60 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 15(1:41 - 1st) 10-M.Perry runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:34 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:34 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(1:34 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 21-P.Carr. 21-P.Carr to HOU 23 for -2 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
+52 YD
|
2 & 12 - NAVY 23(0:56 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 9-C.Lark. 9-C.Lark to NAV 25 for 52 yards (56-N.Cromartie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:10 - 1st) 21-P.Carr to NAV 25 for no gain (56-N.Cromartie).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 10 for 15 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 10(14:19 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to NAV 5 for 5 yards (33-C.Bankston54-D.Fagot).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 5(13:36 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:32 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Interception (1 plays, 78 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:32 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(13:32 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry pushed ob at NAV 36 for 11 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(13:07 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 41 for 5 yards (27-A.Willis-Dalton).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 41(12:35 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 42 for 1 yard (98-P.Turner31-D.Parish).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 42(12:09 - 2nd) 28-K.Makekau to NAV 40 for -2 yards (24-D.Mutin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - HOU 40(11:22 - 2nd) 4-O.White punts 41 yards from NAV 40 to HOU 19 fair catch by 6-D.Williams.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 19(11:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Porter INTERCEPTED by 33-C.Bankston at HOU 12. 33-C.Bankston to HOU 3 for 9 yards (3-C.Tune).
HOU
Cougars
- FG (5 plays, 59 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - HOU 3(11:07 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to HOU 1 for 2 yards (24-D.Mutin15-Z.Kirven).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 1(10:21 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to HOU 3 for -2 yards (20-J.Moore).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOU 3(9:44 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:38 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols kicks 34 yards from NAV 35 to HOU 31 fair catch by 89-P.Eichenberger.
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 31(9:38 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 22 for 47 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 22(8:57 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune scrambles to NAV 12 for 10 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 12(8:16 - 2nd) 21-P.Carr to NAV 16 for -4 yards (52-D.Polk).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NAVY 16(7:34 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - NAVY 16(7:27 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to NAV 10 for 6 yards (45-J.Boyd).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - NAVY 10(6:48 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
HOU
Cougars
- FG (9 plays, 72 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:44 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(6:44 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 26 for 1 yard (24-D.Mutin).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - HOU 26(6:19 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry sacked at NAV 13 for -13 yards (90-O.Charles-Pierre).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 22 - HOU 13(5:33 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 17 for 4 yards (3-G.Stuard23-W.Smith).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - HOU 17(4:56 - 2nd) 4-O.White punts 35 yards from NAV 17 to HOU 48 fair catch by 6-D.Williams.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Halftime (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(4:47 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to NAV 47 for 5 yards (56-N.Cromartie).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 47(4:08 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to NAV 41 for 6 yards (3-C.Kinley41-T.Pistorio).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(3:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 35 FUMBLES. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 34 for no gain.
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 34(2:49 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 34(2:49 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to NAV 1 for 33 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - NAVY 1(2:46 - 2nd) Penalty on HOU 76-P.Paul False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 1. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 6 - NAVY 6(2:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune sacked at NAV 15 for -9 yards (51-P.Carothers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - NAVY 15(1:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - NAVY 15(1:26 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to NAV 12 for 3 yards (94-J.Warren).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - NAVY 12(1:08 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(1:04 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry scrambles to NAV 25 for no gain (15-Z.Kirven).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:43 - 2nd) 28-K.Makekau to NAV 25 for no gain (3-G.Stuard).
HOU
Cougars
- Missed FG (12 plays, 69 yards, 5:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
|
+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:49 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Downs (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:49 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(14:49 - 3rd) 21-P.Carr to HOU 34 for 9 yards (11-E.Fochtman5-M.McMorris).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - NAVY 34(14:12 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 21-P.Carr. 21-P.Carr pushed ob at HOU 40 for 6 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 40(13:37 - 3rd) 5-M.Stevenson pushed ob at HOU 46 for 6 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 46(12:57 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 45 for -1 yard (51-P.Carothers).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 45(12:17 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson pushed ob at NAV 46 for 9 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 46(12:01 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to NAV 41 for 5 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 41(11:22 - 3rd) 21-P.Carr to NAV 41 for no gain (51-P.Carothers).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 41(10:41 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
|
+33 YD
|
4 & 5 - NAVY 41(10:36 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley pushed ob at NAV 8 for 33 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - NAVY 8(9:58 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 8(9:53 - 3rd) 21-P.Carr to NAV 5 for 3 yards (10-K.Brennan1-J.Springer).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 5(9:18 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to NAV 6 for -1 yard (10-K.Brennan).
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - NAVY 6(8:57 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon 23 yards Field Goal is No Good.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (3 plays, 29 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(8:54 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to HOU 20 for 60 yards (32-G.Owens). Penalty on NAV 68-D.Forney Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 20. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 10(8:20 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 17 for 7 yards (3-G.Stuard20-J.Moore).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - HOU 17(7:46 - 3rd) 23-M.Fells to NAV 28 for 11 yards (2-D.Anderson20-J.Moore).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 28(7:26 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 29 for 1 yard (6-D.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - HOU 29(6:46 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 29 for no gain (90-O.Charles-Pierre24-D.Mutin).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 29(6:42 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Brennan.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 29(6:33 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune to NAV 26 for 3 yards (5-M.McMorris10-K.Brennan).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 26(5:54 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 9-C.Lark. 9-C.Lark runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:48 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Interception (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:48 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(5:48 - 3rd) 28-K.Makekau pushed ob at NAV 34 for 9 yards (3-G.Stuard).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 34(5:14 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 35 for 1 yard (20-J.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(4:44 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Makekau.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 35(4:36 - 3rd) 80-M.Walker to NAV 48 for 13 yards (24-D.Mutin).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 48(3:55 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 47 for -1 yard (24-D.Mutin98-P.Turner).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 11 - HOU 47(3:11 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at HOU 24 for 29 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 24(2:28 - 3rd) Penalty on NAV 72-F.Higgins False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 24. No Play.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOU 29(2:11 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:06 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:06 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to HOU 25 fair catch by 5-M.Stevenson.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(2:06 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HOU 33 for 8 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - NAVY 33(1:28 - 3rd) 21-P.Carr pushed ob at HOU 39 for 6 yards (41-T.Pistorio).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(0:57 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 40 for 1 yard (54-D.Fagot).
|
Int
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 40(0:18 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan INTERCEPTED by 14-M.Farrar at NAV 16. 14-M.Farrar to NAV 15 for -1 yard.
HOU
Cougars
- Interception (1 plays, -56 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 15(0:09 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 23 for 8 yards (24-D.Mutin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - HOU 23(15:00 - 4th) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Makekau.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 23(14:53 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 24 for 1 yard (32-G.Owens).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - HOU 24(14:11 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 24 for no gain (6-D.Williams).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(14:06 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson INTERCEPTED by 10-K.Brennan at NAV End Zone. 10-K.Brennan touchback.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (10 plays, 71 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(13:56 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 24 for 4 yards (47-T.Payne31-D.Parish).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 24(13:22 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 31 for 7 yards (27-A.Willis-Dalton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 31(12:45 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 32 for 1 yard (24-D.Mutin3-G.Stuard).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 32(12:15 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to NAV 37 for 5 yards (23-W.Smith).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 37(11:39 - 4th) 23-M.Fells to NAV 44 for 7 yards (15-Z.Kirven).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(11:03 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to HOU 20 for 36 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(10:30 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to HOU 18 for 2 yards (98-P.Turner95-J.Neal).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 18(9:59 - 4th) 21-T.King-El runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:52 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (5 plays, 78 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:52 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols kicks 36 yards from NAV 35 to HOU 29 fair catch by 40-K.Walker.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 29(9:52 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 36 for 7 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 36(9:13 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles pushed ob at HOU 42 for 6 yards (51-P.Carothers).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 42(8:43 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson pushed ob at NAV 42 for 16 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 42(8:08 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 42(8:01 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mark.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 42(7:53 - 4th) 21-P.Carr to NAV 23 for 19 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(7:18 - 4th) 21-P.Carr to NAV 23 for no gain (51-P.Carothers99-J.Pittman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 23(6:55 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to NAV 23 for no gain (10-K.Brennan).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 23(6:40 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to NAV 22 for 1 yard (41-T.Pistorio96-J.Perkins).
|
+22 YD
|
4 & 9 - NAVY 22(6:00 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:50 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Interception (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:50 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 44 yards from HOU 35. 20-C.Williams to NAV 22 for 1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(5:47 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to NAV 28 for 6 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 28(5:03 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 29 for 1 yard (98-P.Turner).
|
+47 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOU 29(4:18 - 4th) 10-M.Perry complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers to HOU 24 for 47 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 24(3:36 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to HOU 19 for 5 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 19(3:31 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:26 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:26 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols kicks 35 yards from NAV 35. 88-S.Creamer to HOU 28 for -2 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving47-C.Acie). Penalty on HOU 84-C.McGowan Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at HOU 28.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 14(3:26 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HOU 21 for 7 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 21(3:00 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to HOU 28 for 7 yards (13-C.Warren).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 28(2:32 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-E.Fochtman at NAV 26. 11-E.Fochtman to NAV 26 for no gain.
HOU
Cougars
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(2:25 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 33 for 7 yards (24-D.Mutin2-D.Anderson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 33(1:43 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 37 for 4 yards (3-G.Stuard2-D.Anderson).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(1:08 - 4th) 43-N.Smith pushed ob at HOU 46 for 17 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 46(1:00 - 4th) 10-M.Perry kneels at HOU 48 for -2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - HOU 48(0:25 - 4th) 10-M.Perry kneels at HOU 49 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|21
|Rushing
|18
|7
|Passing
|2
|14
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|534
|518
|Total Plays
|60
|65
|Avg Gain
|8.9
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|447
|134
|Rush Attempts
|56
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.0
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|87
|384
|Comp. - Att.
|2-4
|23-35
|Yards Per Pass
|21.8
|11.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|2-19
|Touchdowns
|8
|5
|Rushing TDs
|8
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|4
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.0
|2-0.0
|Return Yards
|9
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. - Returns
|4-8
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|87
|PASS YDS
|384
|
|
|447
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|534
|TOTAL YDS
|518
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|2/4
|107
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|18
|188
|5
|75
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|18
|146
|1
|54
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|8
|32
|1
|9
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|3
|28
|0
|17
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
T. King-El 21 RB
|T. King-El
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Makekau 28 RB
|K. Makekau
|3
|7
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Makekau 28 RB
|K. Makekau
|1
|60
|0
|60
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|1
|47
|0
|47
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Carothers 51 LB
|P. Carothers
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Brennan 10 S
|K. Brennan
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Fochtman 11 S
|E. Fochtman
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. McMorris 5 CB
|M. McMorris
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cromartie 56 LB
|N. Cromartie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Springer 1 S
|J. Springer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pistorio 41 LB
|T. Pistorio
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bankston 33 LB
|C. Bankston
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Polk 52 DE
|D. Polk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farrar 14 CB
|M. Farrar
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Warren 13 WR
|C. Warren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Warren 94 DT
|J. Warren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boyd 45 FB
|J. Boyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garnes 45 S
|C. Garnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 96 DE
|J. Perkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pittman 99 NT
|J. Pittman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 P
|B. Nichols
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. White 4 P
|O. White
|2
|38.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|23/35
|393
|4
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|11
|61
|0
|23
|
P. Carr 21 RB
|P. Carr
|12
|56
|1
|19
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|6
|11
|0
|5
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|8
|133
|2
|47
|
T. Bradley 81 WR
|T. Bradley
|3
|99
|1
|67
|
C. Lark 9 WR
|C. Lark
|2
|78
|1
|52
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|4
|54
|0
|33
|
J. Singleton 13 WR
|J. Singleton
|3
|20
|0
|16
|
P. Carr 21 RB
|P. Carr
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Mark 17 WR
|T. Mark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stuard 3 S
|G. Stuard
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mutin 24 LB
|D. Mutin
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Owens 32 S
|G. Owens
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DL
|P. Turner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 20 S
|J. Moore
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Willis-Dalton 27 S
|A. Willis-Dalton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 2 S
|D. Anderson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Kirven 15 LB
|Z. Kirven
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Charles-Pierre 90 DL
|O. Charles-Pierre
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Fleming 5 DL
|A. Fleming
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Smith III 23 DL
|W. Smith III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Samuel 10 CB
|C. Samuel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Payne 47 DL
|T. Payne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parish 31 DL
|D. Parish
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|2/3
|29
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Creamer 88 TE
|S. Creamer
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|
J. Daulong 59 LB
|J. Daulong
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
