Drive Chart
NAVY
HOU

No Text

Jamale Carothers helps No. 24 Navy beat Houston 56-41

  • AP
  • Dec 01, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Jamale Carothers finished one rushing touchdown shy of tying the American Conference record.

He didn't care. Following the high-scoring affair against Houston, Carothers and Navy were just happy to walk out with the victory.

Carothers rushed for career highs of 188 yards and five touchdowns, Malcolm Perry ran for 146 yards and a touchdown and No. 24 Navy beat Houston 56-41 on Saturday night.

Carothers scored on runs of 8, 17, 19, 29 and 75 yards, and CJ Williams and Tyreek King-El also rushed for touchdowns for Navy (9-2, 7-1 American).

''When you're going with the fullback, obviously Jamale did a fabulous job,'' Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. ''The O-line did a great job of blocking, and he did a great job of running. ... He's so versatile what he can do.''

The Midshipmen ran for 447 yards and Navy outgained Houston (4-8, 2-6) 554-527.

''Any given night, whatever the defense gives us, we will take,'' Perry said. ''Whatever they don't give us, we will work our hardest to get it. We have weapons all over the field, and we are not one-dimensional. We can move the ball.''

Perry, who also threw for 107 yards, set a school record with his ninth 100-yard rushing game this season and tied a school record with his eighth consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

''It was a little more high-scoring than what we're used to,'' Perry said. ''The offense went out there, executed, found a way to outscore them. At the end of the day, that's all that matters.''

Houston's Clayton Tune threw for 393 yards, a career-high four touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 61 yards.

Marquez Stevenson had eight catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and Tre'von Bradley caught three passes for 99 yards and a touchdown for Houston.

Courtney Lark had a 26-yard touchdown reception, and Patrick Carr had a 5-yard touchdown rushing touchdown for Houston.

Houston finished 4-8, the worst record for the Cougars since finishing 3-8 in 2004. Coach Dana Holgorsen finished with his second career losing record after going 4-8 in 2013 at West Virginia.

''Any time you have a losing season, you're ready to turn the page,'' Holgorsen said. ''We knew that this was coming to an end for about three weeks. A lot of teams would have thrown the towel in, and our guys didn't. That's program building character. There will be a lot of things we can come back on. Our team knows where we are at and where we are going.''

After Houston closed to 35-34 with 5:48 left in the third, Carothers upped the lead to eight with a 29-yard rushing touchdown with 2 minutes remaining and, after Kevin Brennan intercepted Tune's pass in the end zone, King-El capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes left to increase the lead to 49-34.

THE TAKEAWAY

Navy: The Midshipmen went 5 for 10 on third downs and were 1 for 3 on fourth downs and were stopped twice inside their own 30. Navy forced five turnovers and converted it into 21 points. Navy's four interceptions were the most since recording four against Wake Forest on Sept. 27, 2008.

''When you have some moron coach, who is going for it on the 18-yard line or whatever it was twice, I thought we could get it,'' Niumatalolo said. ''To the defense's credit, they came up with some big turnovers against a very potent offense. They made some key interceptions.''

Houston: The Cougars played well again, but the five turnovers were costly. Houston went 4 for 10 on third downs and 3 for 3 on fourth downs. The Cougars went 0-6 against ranked teams this season.

''We didn't give up on the season,'' Holgorsen said. ''We didn't quit coaching. We didn't quit practicing. We didn't quit preparing. We didn't quit playing. Ever. Not in 12 games.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Navy should move up in the poll following the win.

UP NEXT

Navy plays Army in Philadelphia on Dec. 14.

Houston's season is over.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

HOU Cougars
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to HOU 25 fair catch by.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 21-P.Carr pushed ob at HOU 28 for 3 yards (5-M.McMorris).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 28
(14:22 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 21-P.Carr. 21-P.Carr to HOU 33 for 5 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
+67 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 33
(13:42 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:31 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:31 - 1st) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(13:31 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to NAV 30 for 5 yards (3-G.Stuard).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 30
(12:59 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 32 for 2 yards (3-G.Stuard).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 32
(12:17 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 34 for 2 yards (6-D.Williams31-D.Parish).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 34
(11:44 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 36 for 2 yards (5-A.Fleming31-D.Parish).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36
(11:19 - 1st) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at NAV 41 for 5 yards (32-G.Owens).
-3 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 41
(10:44 - 1st) 20-C.Williams pushed ob at NAV 38 for -3 yards (6-D.Williams3-G.Stuard).
+54 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 38
(10:03 - 1st) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at HOU 8 for 54 yards (32-G.Owens).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - NAVY 8
(9:24 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:21 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

HOU Cougars
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:21 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 39 yards from NAV 35. 59-J.Daulong to HOU 28 FUMBLES. 15-N.Obanor to HOU 28 for no gain.
Sack
1 & 10 - HOU 28
(9:18 - 1st) 10-M.Perry sacked at HOU 35 for -7 yards (5-A.Fleming).
+9 YD
2 & 17 - HOU 35
(8:47 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to HOU 26 for 9 yards (3-G.Stuard).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - HOU 26
(8:15 - 1st) 20-C.Williams pushed ob at HOU 17 for 9 yards (6-D.Williams).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 17
(7:35 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:32 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:32 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(7:32 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to HOU 27 for 2 yards (1-J.Springer).
+23 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 27
(7:00 - 1st) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 50 for 23 yards (3-C.Kinley).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 50
(6:19 - 1st) 21-P.Carr to NAV 36 for 14 yards (41-T.Pistorio).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36
(5:40 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to NAV 35 for 1 yard (56-N.Cromartie).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NAVY 35
(4:59 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Lark.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - NAVY 35
(4:53 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to NAV 34 for 1 yard (54-D.Fagot).
+16 YD
4 & 8 - NAVY 34
(4:16 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to NAV 18 for 16 yards (10-K.Brennan).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 18
(3:42 - 1st) 21-P.Carr to NAV 17 for 1 yard (51-P.Carothers54-D.Fagot).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 17
(3:00 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 5 for 12 yards (14-M.Farrar).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - NAVY 5
(2:20 - 1st) 21-P.Carr runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:13 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.

HOU Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:13 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
+60 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(2:13 - 1st) 10-M.Perry complete to 28-K.Makekau. 28-K.Makekau to HOU 15 for 60 yards (6-D.Williams).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 15
(1:41 - 1st) 10-M.Perry runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:34 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:34 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(1:34 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 21-P.Carr. 21-P.Carr to HOU 23 for -2 yards (1-J.Springer).
+52 YD
2 & 12 - NAVY 23
(0:56 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 9-C.Lark. 9-C.Lark to NAV 25 for 52 yards (56-N.Cromartie).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(0:10 - 1st) 21-P.Carr to NAV 25 for no gain (56-N.Cromartie).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 25
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 10 for 15 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 10
(14:19 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to NAV 5 for 5 yards (33-C.Bankston54-D.Fagot).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 5
(13:36 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:32 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.

HOU Cougars
- Interception (1 plays, 78 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:32 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(13:32 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry pushed ob at NAV 36 for 11 yards (6-D.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36
(13:07 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 41 for 5 yards (27-A.Willis-Dalton).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 41
(12:35 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 42 for 1 yard (98-P.Turner31-D.Parish).
-2 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 42
(12:09 - 2nd) 28-K.Makekau to NAV 40 for -2 yards (24-D.Mutin).
Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 40
(11:22 - 2nd) 4-O.White punts 41 yards from NAV 40 to HOU 19 fair catch by 6-D.Williams.

NAVY Midshipmen
- TD (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - NAVY 19
(11:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Porter INTERCEPTED by 33-C.Bankston at HOU 12. 33-C.Bankston to HOU 3 for 9 yards (3-C.Tune).

HOU Cougars
- FG (5 plays, 59 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 3 - HOU 3
(11:07 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to HOU 1 for 2 yards (24-D.Mutin15-Z.Kirven).
-2 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 1
(10:21 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to HOU 3 for -2 yards (20-J.Moore).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 3
(9:44 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:38 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:38 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols kicks 34 yards from NAV 35 to HOU 31 fair catch by 89-P.Eichenberger.
+47 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 31
(9:38 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 22 for 47 yards (5-M.McMorris).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 22
(8:57 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune scrambles to NAV 12 for 10 yards (3-C.Kinley).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 12
(8:16 - 2nd) 21-P.Carr to NAV 16 for -4 yards (52-D.Polk).
No Gain
2 & 14 - NAVY 16
(7:34 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
+6 YD
3 & 14 - NAVY 16
(7:27 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to NAV 10 for 6 yards (45-J.Boyd).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - NAVY 10
(6:48 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

HOU Cougars
- FG (9 plays, 72 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:44 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(6:44 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 26 for 1 yard (24-D.Mutin).
Sack
2 & 9 - HOU 26
(6:19 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry sacked at NAV 13 for -13 yards (90-O.Charles-Pierre).
+4 YD
3 & 22 - HOU 13
(5:33 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 17 for 4 yards (3-G.Stuard23-W.Smith).
Punt
4 & 18 - HOU 17
(4:56 - 2nd) 4-O.White punts 35 yards from NAV 17 to HOU 48 fair catch by 6-D.Williams.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Halftime (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 48
(4:47 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to NAV 47 for 5 yards (56-N.Cromartie).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 47
(4:08 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to NAV 41 for 6 yards (3-C.Kinley41-T.Pistorio).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 41
(3:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 35 FUMBLES. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 34 for no gain.
+34 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 34
(2:49 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
+33 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 34
(2:49 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to NAV 1 for 33 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
Penalty
1 & 1 - NAVY 1
(2:46 - 2nd) Penalty on HOU 76-P.Paul False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 1. No Play.
Sack
1 & 6 - NAVY 6
(2:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune sacked at NAV 15 for -9 yards (51-P.Carothers).
No Gain
2 & 15 - NAVY 15
(1:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
+3 YD
3 & 15 - NAVY 15
(1:26 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to NAV 12 for 3 yards (94-J.Warren).
Field Goal
4 & 12 - NAVY 12
(1:08 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:04 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(1:04 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry scrambles to NAV 25 for no gain (15-Z.Kirven).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 25
(0:43 - 2nd) 28-K.Makekau to NAV 25 for no gain (3-G.Stuard).

HOU Cougars
- Missed FG (12 plays, 69 yards, 5:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
+75 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:49 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Downs (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:49 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(14:49 - 3rd) 21-P.Carr to HOU 34 for 9 yards (11-E.Fochtman5-M.McMorris).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - NAVY 34
(14:12 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 21-P.Carr. 21-P.Carr pushed ob at HOU 40 for 6 yards (1-J.Springer).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 40
(13:37 - 3rd) 5-M.Stevenson pushed ob at HOU 46 for 6 yards (10-K.Brennan).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 46
(12:57 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 45 for -1 yard (51-P.Carothers).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 45
(12:17 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson pushed ob at NAV 46 for 9 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 46
(12:01 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to NAV 41 for 5 yards (54-D.Fagot).
No Gain
2 & 5 - NAVY 41
(11:22 - 3rd) 21-P.Carr to NAV 41 for no gain (51-P.Carothers).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NAVY 41
(10:41 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
+33 YD
4 & 5 - NAVY 41
(10:36 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley pushed ob at NAV 8 for 33 yards (3-C.Kinley).
No Gain
1 & 8 - NAVY 8
(9:58 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 8
(9:53 - 3rd) 21-P.Carr to NAV 5 for 3 yards (10-K.Brennan1-J.Springer).
-1 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 5
(9:18 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to NAV 6 for -1 yard (10-K.Brennan).
No Good
4 & 6 - NAVY 6
(8:57 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon 23 yards Field Goal is No Good.

HOU Cougars
- TD (3 plays, 29 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 20
(8:54 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to HOU 20 for 60 yards (32-G.Owens). Penalty on NAV 68-D.Forney Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 20. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 20 - HOU 10
(8:20 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 17 for 7 yards (3-G.Stuard20-J.Moore).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - HOU 17
(7:46 - 3rd) 23-M.Fells to NAV 28 for 11 yards (2-D.Anderson20-J.Moore).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 28
(7:26 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 29 for 1 yard (6-D.Williams).
No Gain
4 & 1 - HOU 29
(6:46 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 29 for no gain (90-O.Charles-Pierre24-D.Mutin).

NAVY Midshipmen
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 29
(6:42 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Brennan.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 29
(6:33 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune to NAV 26 for 3 yards (5-M.McMorris10-K.Brennan).
+26 YD
3 & 7 - NAVY 26
(5:54 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 9-C.Lark. 9-C.Lark runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:48 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.

HOU Cougars
- Interception (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:48 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(5:48 - 3rd) 28-K.Makekau pushed ob at NAV 34 for 9 yards (3-G.Stuard).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 34
(5:14 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 35 for 1 yard (20-J.Moore).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 35
(4:44 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Makekau.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 35
(4:36 - 3rd) 80-M.Walker to NAV 48 for 13 yards (24-D.Mutin).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48
(3:55 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 47 for -1 yard (24-D.Mutin98-P.Turner).
+29 YD
2 & 11 - HOU 47
(3:11 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at HOU 24 for 29 yards (6-D.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 24
(2:28 - 3rd) Penalty on NAV 72-F.Higgins False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 24. No Play.
+29 YD
1 & 15 - HOU 29
(2:11 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:06 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:06 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to HOU 25 fair catch by 5-M.Stevenson.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(2:06 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HOU 33 for 8 yards (5-M.McMorris).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 33
(1:28 - 3rd) 21-P.Carr pushed ob at HOU 39 for 6 yards (41-T.Pistorio).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 39
(0:57 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 40 for 1 yard (54-D.Fagot).
Int
2 & 9 - NAVY 40
(0:18 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan INTERCEPTED by 14-M.Farrar at NAV 16. 14-M.Farrar to NAV 15 for -1 yard.

HOU Cougars
- Interception (1 plays, -56 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 15
(0:09 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 23 for 8 yards (24-D.Mutin).
No Gain
2 & 2 - HOU 23
(15:00 - 4th) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Makekau.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 23
(14:53 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 24 for 1 yard (32-G.Owens).
No Gain
4 & 1 - HOU 24
(14:11 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to NAV 24 for no gain (6-D.Williams).

NAVY Midshipmen
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - NAVY 24
(14:06 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson INTERCEPTED by 10-K.Brennan at NAV End Zone. 10-K.Brennan touchback.

HOU Cougars
- TD (10 plays, 71 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20
(13:56 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 24 for 4 yards (47-T.Payne31-D.Parish).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 24
(13:22 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 31 for 7 yards (27-A.Willis-Dalton).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31
(12:45 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 32 for 1 yard (24-D.Mutin3-G.Stuard).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 32
(12:15 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to NAV 37 for 5 yards (23-W.Smith).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 37
(11:39 - 4th) 23-M.Fells to NAV 44 for 7 yards (15-Z.Kirven).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44
(11:03 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to HOU 20 for 36 yards (2-D.Anderson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20
(10:30 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to HOU 18 for 2 yards (98-P.Turner95-J.Neal).
+18 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 18
(9:59 - 4th) 21-T.King-El runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:52 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- TD (5 plays, 78 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:52 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols kicks 36 yards from NAV 35 to HOU 29 fair catch by 40-K.Walker.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 29
(9:52 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 36 for 7 yards (10-K.Brennan).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 36
(9:13 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles pushed ob at HOU 42 for 6 yards (51-P.Carothers).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 42
(8:43 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson pushed ob at NAV 42 for 16 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 42
(8:08 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 42
(8:01 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mark.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 42
(7:53 - 4th) 21-P.Carr to NAV 23 for 19 yards (5-M.McMorris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 23
(7:18 - 4th) 21-P.Carr to NAV 23 for no gain (51-P.Carothers99-J.Pittman).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 23
(6:55 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to NAV 23 for no gain (10-K.Brennan).
+1 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 23
(6:40 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to NAV 22 for 1 yard (41-T.Pistorio96-J.Perkins).
+22 YD
4 & 9 - NAVY 22
(6:00 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:50 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.

HOU Cougars
- Interception (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:50 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 44 yards from HOU 35. 20-C.Williams to NAV 22 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22
(5:47 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to NAV 28 for 6 yards (32-G.Owens).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 28
(5:03 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 29 for 1 yard (98-P.Turner).
+47 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 29
(4:18 - 4th) 10-M.Perry complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers to HOU 24 for 47 yards (6-D.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 24
(3:36 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to HOU 19 for 5 yards (6-D.Williams).
+19 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 19
(3:31 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:26 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:26 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols kicks 35 yards from NAV 35. 88-S.Creamer to HOU 28 for -2 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving47-C.Acie). Penalty on HOU 84-C.McGowan Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at HOU 28.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 14
(3:26 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HOU 21 for 7 yards (54-D.Fagot).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 21
(3:00 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to HOU 28 for 7 yards (13-C.Warren).
Int
1 & 10 - NAVY 28
(2:32 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-E.Fochtman at NAV 26. 11-E.Fochtman to NAV 26 for no gain.

HOU Cougars

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26
(2:25 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 33 for 7 yards (24-D.Mutin2-D.Anderson).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 33
(1:43 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 37 for 4 yards (3-G.Stuard2-D.Anderson).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37
(1:08 - 4th) 43-N.Smith pushed ob at HOU 46 for 17 yards (32-G.Owens).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46
(1:00 - 4th) 10-M.Perry kneels at HOU 48 for -2 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 12 - HOU 48
(0:25 - 4th) 10-M.Perry kneels at HOU 49 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:26
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
41
Touchdown 3:31
34-J.Carothers runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
78
yds
02:24
pos
55
41
Point After TD 5:50
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
41
Touchdown 6:00
3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
71
yds
04:02
pos
49
40
Point After TD 9:52
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
34
Touchdown 9:59
21-T.King-El runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
04:04
pos
48
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:06
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
34
Touchdown 2:11
34-J.Carothers runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
03:42
pos
41
34
Point After TD 5:48
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
34
Touchdown 5:54
3-C.Tune complete to 9-C.Lark. 9-C.Lark runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
29
yds
00:54
pos
35
33
Point After TD 14:49
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
27
Touchdown 15:00
34-J.Carothers runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:11
pos
34
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:08
47-D.Witherspoon 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
77
yds
03:39
pos
28
27
Field Goal 6:48
47-D.Witherspoon 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
59
yds
02:50
pos
28
24
Point After TD 9:38
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 9:44
20-C.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
3
yds
01:29
pos
27
21
Point After TD 13:32
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 13:36
3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:24
pos
21
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:34
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 1:41
10-M.Perry runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:39
pos
20
14
Point After TD 2:13
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 2:20
21-P.Carr runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
05:19
pos
14
13
Point After TD 7:32
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 7:35
34-J.Carothers runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
28
yds
01:46
pos
13
7
Point After TD 9:21
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:24
34-J.Carothers runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
04:10
pos
6
7
Point After TD 13:31
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:42
3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:29
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 21
Rushing 18 7
Passing 2 14
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-10 4-10
4th Down Conv 1-3 3-3
Total Net Yards 534 518
Total Plays 60 65
Avg Gain 8.9 8.0
Net Yards Rushing 447 134
Rush Attempts 56 30
Avg Rush Yards 8.0 4.5
Net Yards Passing 87 384
Comp. - Att. 2-4 23-35
Yards Per Pass 21.8 11.0
Penalties - Yards 2-15 2-19
Touchdowns 8 5
Rushing TDs 8 1
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 5
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 4
Punts - Avg 2-38.0 2-0.0
Return Yards 9 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-1 2-0
Int. - Returns 4-8 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Navy 9-2 217141456
Houston 4-8 14137741
TDECU Stadium Houston, Texas
 87 PASS YDS 384
447 RUSH YDS 134
534 TOTAL YDS 518
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 107 0 0 274.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 107 0 0 274.7
M. Perry 2/4 107 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 188 5
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 188 5
J. Carothers 18 188 5 75
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 146 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 146 1
M. Perry 18 146 1 54
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 32 1
C. Williams 8 32 1 9
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
N. Smith 3 28 0 17
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
M. Fells 2 18 0 11
T. King-El 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 1
T. King-El 1 18 1 18
M. Walker 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
M. Walker 1 13 0 13
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
K. Makekau 3 7 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 60 0
K. Makekau 1 60 0 60
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 47 0
J. Carothers 1 47 0 47
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Carothers 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
P. Carothers 6-0 1.0 0
K. Brennan 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
K. Brennan 6-1 0.0 1
E. Fochtman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
E. Fochtman 6-0 0.0 1
M. McMorris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. McMorris 5-1 0.0 0
C. Kinley 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Kinley 4-0 0.0 0
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Cromartie 4-0 0.0 0
D. Fagot 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Fagot 4-2 0.0 0
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Springer 3-1 0.0 0
T. Pistorio 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Pistorio 3-1 0.0 0
C. Bankston 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Bankston 1-0 0.0 1
D. Polk 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Polk 1-0 0.0 0
M. Farrar 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Farrar 1-0 0.0 1
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Warren 1-0 0.0 0
J. Warren 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Warren 1-0 0.0 0
J. Boyd 45 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Boyd 1-0 0.0 0
C. Garnes 45 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Garnes 1-0 0.0 0
J. Perkins 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Perkins 0-1 0.0 0
J. Pittman 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Pittman 0-1 0.0 0
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Fells 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Nichols 43 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
0/0 8/8
B. Nichols 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 1
O. White 2 38.0 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
C. Williams 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Tune 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 393 4 4 174.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 393 4 4 174.9
C. Tune 23/35 393 4 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Tune 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 61 0
C. Tune 11 61 0 23
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 56 1
P. Carr 12 56 1 19
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
K. Porter 6 11 0 5
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Stevenson 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 133 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 133 2
M. Stevenson 8 133 2 47
T. Bradley 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 99 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 99 1
T. Bradley 3 99 1 67
C. Lark 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 78 1
C. Lark 2 78 1 52
C. Trahan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 0
C. Trahan 4 54 0 33
J. Singleton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
J. Singleton 3 20 0 16
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
P. Carr 3 9 0 6
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Porter 0 0 0 0
T. Mark 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Mark 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Williams 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 10-0 0.0 0
G. Stuard 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
G. Stuard 9-1 0.0 0
D. Mutin 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
D. Mutin 8-1 0.0 0
G. Owens 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Owens 5-0 0.0 0
P. Turner 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Turner 3-1 0.0 0
J. Moore 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Moore 2-2 0.0 0
A. Willis-Dalton 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Willis-Dalton 2-0 0.0 0
D. Anderson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Anderson 2-2 0.0 0
Z. Kirven 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Kirven 2-1 0.0 0
O. Charles-Pierre 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
O. Charles-Pierre 2-0 1.0 0
A. Fleming 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Fleming 2-0 1.0 0
D. Witherspoon 47 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Witherspoon 1-0 0.0 0
W. Smith III 23 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Smith III 1-1 0.0 0
C. Samuel 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Samuel 1-0 0.0 0
T. Payne 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Payne 1-0 0.0 0
D. Parish 31 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
D. Parish 0-4 0.0 0
J. Neal 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Neal 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Witherspoon 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/3 5/5
D. Witherspoon 2/3 29 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Creamer 88 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
S. Creamer 1 -2.0 -2 0
J. Daulong 59 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
J. Daulong 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 NAVY 25 4:10 8 75 TD
9:18 HOU 28 1:46 4 28 TD
2:13 NAVY 25 0:39 2 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 NAVY 25 2:10 4 15 Punt
11:07 HOU 3 1:29 3 3 TD
6:44 NAVY 25 1:48 3 -8 Punt
1:04 NAVY 25 0:21 2 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 25 0:11 1 75 TD
8:54 NAVY 20 2:08 5 9 Downs
5:48 NAVY 25 3:42 8 75 TD
0:09 NAVY 15 0:00 4 9 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 NAVY 20 4:04 8 80 TD
5:50 NAVY 22 2:24 5 78 TD
2:25 NAVY 26 2:00 5 25
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HOU 25 1:29 3 75 TD
7:32 HOU 25 5:19 10 75 TD
1:34 HOU 25 1:24 6 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 HOU 19 0:00 1 78 INT
9:38 HOU 31 2:50 5 59 FG
4:47 HOU 48 3:39 9 72 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 HOU 25 5:52 12 69 FG Miss
6:42 NAVY 29 0:54 3 29 TD
2:06 HOU 25 1:48 4 -10 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 NAVY 24 0:00 1 -56 INT
9:52 HOU 29 4:02 10 71 TD
3:26 HOU 14 0:54 3 12 INT
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores