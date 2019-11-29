Drive Chart
Apple Cup stays with Washington after 31-13 win over Wazzu

  • Nov 29, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) Jacob Eason threw for 244 yards and one touchdown and ran for another, Richard Newton added a pair of short touchdown runs, and Washington kept possession of the Apple Cup for a seventh straight season after a 31-13 win over Washington State on Friday.

Eason was excellent using his tight ends to pick apart Washington State's defense in what could be his final home game after just one season with Washington. Eason seems destined for the NFL, the question is whether it will be after this season or if he'll return for his senior year.

If this was it, he went out on a high note after Washington's offense that staggered through its past two games scoring just 19 and 14 points against Oregon State and Colorado. Eason was 15-of-22 passing and his favorite targets were tight ends Hunter Bryant and Cade Otton, who combined for nine receptions for 142 yards. Eason also hit Terrell Bynum on a perfectly placed 16-yard TD pass and Eason added a 3-yard score on a QB sneak.

The seven straight wins are the longest in the series since the Huskies won eight between 1974-81. All seven have been by double-digits.

After three straight years where the Pac-12 North title was at stake for one or the other in the Apple Cup, this year's clash had little buzz and no implications outside of potentially a slightly better bowl game assignment for the winner.

But the Huskies (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) have relished in their ability to stymie the Air Raid offense of Mike Leach and did it again. Washington State was held 28 points under its season average and didn't find the end zone after Max Borghi's 1-yard TD run on the opening drive of the game.

Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon - the leading passer in the country - threw for 308 yards on 48-of-62 passing, but nearly all his throws were underneath and the Cougars (6-6, 3-6) couldn't stretch the field vertically against Washington's secondary. He was held without a TD pass for the first time this season after entering with 45, including 11 in the past two.

Despite the offensive struggles, Washington State twice had a chance to pull within one score early in the fourth quarter. The most crushing was Deon McIntosh's fumble at the Washington 10 with 12:57 remaining. The Huskies did nothing with the turnover, but Gordon made his worst decision of the day on the ensuing drive, throwing a careless pass while scrambling that was intercepted by Trent McDuffie.

Peyton Henry's 22-yard field goal with 6:35 left provided the final cushion for Washington.

EARLY LEAD

Washington State scored on its opening possession, going 81 yards in 13 plays and capping the drive on Borghi's 1-yard TD run. It was the first time the Cougars scored a touchdown in the first quarter against Washington since 2012.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington State: Gordon reached 5,000 yards passing for the season, the 16th time that's happened in FBS history. He has 5,228 going into the Cougars' bowl game. ... Borghi had just 50 yards rushing and the Cougars finished with 31 as a team.

Washington: The Huskies sacked Gordon five times after the Cougars had allowed just 13 all season. Joe Tryon had two sacks.

UP NEXT

Washington State: The Cougars will wait a week to find out their bowl assignment.

Washington: The Huskies will wait to find out their bowl assignment.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:45
47-P.Henry 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
35
yds
03:29
pos
13
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:45
40-B.Mazza 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
40
yds
05:09
pos
13
28
Point After TD 11:54
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 11:59
28-R.Newton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
58
yds
03:06
pos
10
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:38
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 1:43
28-R.Newton runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
47
yds
03:41
pos
10
20
Point After TD 7:12
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 7:18
10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
67
yds
04:26
pos
10
13
Field Goal 11:42
40-B.Mazza 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
67
yds
03:37
pos
10
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:53
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:58
10-J.Eason runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
02:15
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:07
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:11
21-M.Borghi runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
81
yds
05:53
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 16
Rushing 8 3
Passing 16 10
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 8-15 2-8
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 303 337
Total Plays 82 51
Avg Gain 3.7 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 31 98
Rush Attempts 20 29
Avg Rush Yards 1.6 3.4
Net Yards Passing 272 239
Comp. - Att. 48-62 15-22
Yards Per Pass 4.4 10.9
Penalties - Yards 5-32 4-50
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 2-53.0 3-42.3
Return Yards 30 102
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-12
Kickoffs - Returns 2-30 2-61
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-29
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Washington St. 6-6 733013
Washington 7-5 7147331
Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Seattle, Washington
 272 PASS YDS 239
31 RUSH YDS 98
303 TOTAL YDS 337
Washington St.
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.4% 308 0 2 112.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.4% 308 0 2 112.7
A. Gordon 48/62 308 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 50 1
M. Borghi 10 50 1 14
D. McIntosh 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
D. McIntosh 2 14 0 11
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -33 0
A. Gordon 8 -33 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bell 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 87 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 87 0
R. Bell 9 87 0 24
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 58 0
M. Borghi 12 58 0 16
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 51 0
D. Patmon 7 51 0 11
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
T. Harris 7 46 0 13
B. Arconado 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
B. Arconado 4 34 0 10
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
E. Winston Jr. 3 13 0 5
D. McIntosh 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
D. McIntosh 3 11 0 7
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
D. Martin 3 8 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
J. Woods 9-1 0.0 0
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
S. Thomas 6-3 0.0 0
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Strong 3-1 0.0 0
K. Block 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Block 3-1 0.0 0
T. Brown 82 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
G. Hicks III 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Hicks III 3-0 0.0 0
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
W. Taylor III 2-0 1.0 0
T. Ross 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ross 1-0 0.0 0
J. Rogers 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Rogers 1-3 0.0 0
L. McDougle 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. McDougle 1-1 0.0 0
N. Oguayo 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Oguayo 1-0 0.0 0
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 1-0 0.0 0
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Rodgers III 1-1 0.0 0
B. Beekman 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Beekman 1-0 0.0 0
A. Marsh 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Marsh 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
B. Mazza 2/2 38 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 53.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 53.0 0
O. Draguicevich III 2 53.0 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 18 0
T. Harris 2 15.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 244 1 0 176.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 244 1 0 176.3
J. Eason 15/22 244 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 85 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 85 0
S. Ahmed 16 85 0 22
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 17 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 17 2
R. Newton 9 17 2 5
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -1 1
J. Eason 3 -1 1 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 96 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 0
H. Bryant 6 96 0 39
T. Bynum 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 77 1
T. Bynum 3 77 1 57
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
C. Otton 3 46 0 25
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
A. Fuller 2 23 0 13
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. McClatcher 1 2 0 2
J. Chin 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Chin 0 0 0 0
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Ahmed 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-1 0 0.0
B. Wellington 15-1 0.0 0
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-0 1 0.0
E. Molden 14-0 0.0 1
K. Taylor 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
K. Taylor 7-2 0.0 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
J. Tryon 3-1 2.0 0
C. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Potoa'e 2-0 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Bryant 2-3 0.0 0
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
R. Bowman 2-1 1.5 0
T. McDuffie 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. McDuffie 2-0 0.0 1
Z. Tupuola-fetui 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Tupuola-fetui 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gordon 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gordon 1-0 0.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Onwuzurike 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
P. Henry 1/1 22 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 42.3 1
J. Whitford 3 42.3 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
S. McGrew 1 37.0 37 0
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
S. Ahmed 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 12 0
A. Fuller 2 6.0 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASHST 19 5:53 13 81 TD
7:31 WASHST 14 1:19 3 7 Punt
3:53 WASHST 25 3:37 16 67 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:12 WASHST 20 1:40 3 -17 Punt
1:38 WASHST 25 0:57 4 17 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 WASHST 25 5:09 11 55 FG
3:57 WASHST 27 3:54 14 63 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:26 WASHST 44 0:55 3 16 INT
6:35 WASHST 25 3:17 12 60 Downs
1:19 WASHST 36 1:13 7 48 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:07 WASH 43 1:24 3 -1 Punt
6:08 WASH 29 2:15 5 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 WASH 28 4:26 11 72 TD
5:19 WASHST 47 3:41 7 47 TD
0:32 WASH 42 0:30 4 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASH 25 3:06 8 75 TD
6:40 WASH 25 2:32 6 48 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 WASH 10 1:25 3 4 Punt
10:14 WASHST 40 3:29 5 35 FG
3:06 WASH 15 1:42 3 8 Punt
NCAA FB Scores