|ARKST
|SALA
South Alabama beats Arkansas State 34-30, ends 9-game skid
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Sophomore Jalen Tolbert caught five passes for a school-record four touchdowns, Rocel McWilliams came up with a game-saving sack and South Alabama snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 34-30 victory over Arkansas State on Friday.
The Jaguars (2-10, 1-7) picked up their first Sun Belt Conference win in their season finale as Desmond Trotter tied a school record with four TD passes. Trotter completed 20 of 31 passes for 279 yards with an interception. Tolbert finished with 144 yards, topping the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career. His scoring catches went for 21 and 30 yards in the first quarter and 31 and 26 yards in the fourth quarter.
South Alabama took a 27-17 lead early in the fourth quarter after Trotter's third TD toss to Tolbert. But the Red Wolves (7-5, 5-3) scored on three straight possessions - a Layne Hatcher 1-yard TD run and two field goals by Blake Grupe - to take a 30-27 lead with 3:51 left in the game.
Trotter answered with a nine-play, 61-yard drive that ended with TD pass number four to Tolbert for a 34-30 Jaguars' lead with 1:18 remaining.
Arkansas State had one last shot after a 22-yard kickoff return by Jeff Foreman and a personal foul on South Alabama's Shawn Jennings gave the Red Wolves the ball at their own 40-yard line. But McWilliams sacked Hatcher on first down and teammate Jeffery Whatley recovered, allowing the Jaguars to run out the clock.
Hatcher completed 23 of 38 passes for 342 yards and two TDs for Arkansas State, which saw a four-game win streak end. Kirk Merritt had nine catches for 121 yards.
Tra Minter rushed for 106 yards and a TD on 21 carries for South Alabama.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 30 yards from SAB 35 to ARKS 35 fair catch by 81-J.Isaac.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(15:00 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 36 for 1 yard (4-R.Cole3-A.DeShazor).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 36(14:58 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 38 for 2 yards (14-R.Yancey3-A.DeShazor).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 38(13:57 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 48 for 10 yards (4-R.Cole).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(13:33 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to SAB 49 for 3 yards (99-J.Whatley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 49(13:20 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 49(13:09 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Murray.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARKST 49(13:00 - 1st) 41-C.Grace punts 48 yards from SAB 49 to the SAB 1 downed by 37-L.Wescott.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 1(12:49 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 2 for 1 yard (32-T.Chambers31-A.Switzer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SALA 2(12:20 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - SALA 2(12:11 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 5 for 3 yards (31-A.Switzer).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SALA 5(11:39 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 47 yards from SAB 5. 3-B.Edmonds to SAB 49 for 3 yards (14-R.Yancey).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(11:28 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt. Penalty on SAB 28-T.Reed Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAB 49. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(11:21 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to SAB 29 for 5 yards (98-R.McWilliams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 29(10:59 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 29(10:53 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 82-B.Bowling. 82-B.Bowling to SAB 6 for 23 yards (17-R.Melton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - ARKST 6(10:33 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to SAB 5 FUMBLES (98-R.McWilliams). to SAB 5 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 5(10:01 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 82-B.Bowling. 82-B.Bowling runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:51 - 1st) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:51 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 61 yards from ARKS 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 21 for 17 yards (45-J.Harwell). Penalty on SAB 29-K.Voisin Holding 10 yards enforced at SAB 21.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 11(9:42 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 12 for 1 yard (15-K.Thurmon31-A.Switzer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SALA 12(9:14 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 9 - SALA 12(9:06 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 9 for -3 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - SALA 9(8:34 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 42 yards from SAB 9. 3-B.Edmonds to SAB 44 for 7 yards (45-J.Harwell). Penalty on ARKS 47-J.Jones Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at SAB 44.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Downs (6 plays, 30 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(8:20 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 44 for -2 yards (42-J.Littles).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARKST 44(7:50 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to SAB 33 for 23 yards (28-T.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(7:23 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 33(7:18 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to SAB 29 for 4 yards (24-S.Jennings).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARKST 29(6:55 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to SAB 25 for 4 yards (24-S.Jennings).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARKST 25(6:23 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to SAB 24 for 1 yard (28-T.Reed).
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (8 plays, 76 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 24(6:14 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SALA 24(6:09 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 24 for no gain (51-K.Louis).
|
+36 YD
|
3 & 10 - SALA 24(5:43 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ARKS 40 for 36 yards (24-J.Smith3-B.Edmonds).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(5:22 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter scrambles to ARKS 39 for 1 yard (3-B.Edmonds15-K.Thurmon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 39(4:48 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to ARKS 37 for 2 yards (51-K.Louis2-K.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 37(4:10 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to ARKS 32 for 5 yards (37-L.Wescott51-K.Louis).
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 2 - SALA 32(3:41 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter to ARKS 21 for 11 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 21(3:22 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(3:11 - 1st) Penalty on SAB 36-D.Guajardo False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 3.
|
PAT Good
|(3:11 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:11 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 36 yards from SAB 35 to ARKS 29 fair catch by 81-J.Isaac.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(3:11 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 29 FUMBLES. 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 26 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARKST 26(2:51 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 32 for 6 yards (24-S.Jennings3-A.DeShazor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 32(2:18 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARKST 32(2:11 - 1st) 41-C.Grace punts 52 yards from ARKS 32. 5-T.Minter to SAB 24 for 8 yards.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (5 plays, 76 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 24(1:59 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 33 for 9 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 33(1:32 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 42 for 9 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 42(1:08 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to ARKS 40 for 18 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(0:40 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to ARKS 30 for 10 yards (14-A.Fletcher24-J.Smith).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(0:12 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (10 plays, 29 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 64 yards from SAB 35. 88-J.Foreman to ARKS 27 for 26 yards (2-J.Voisin).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(14:52 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 32 for 5 yards (46-N.Mobley4-R.Cole).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 32(14:32 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 32(14:24 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 41 for 9 yards (4-R.Cole13-D.Daniels).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(14:10 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 41(14:02 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 48 for 7 yards (14-R.Yancey).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 48(13:32 - 2nd) Penalty on ARKS 55-T.Elliot False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 48. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARKST 43(13:19 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 81-J.Isaac. 81-J.Isaac to SAB 47 for 10 yards (17-R.Melton1-J.Thompson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(12:53 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher to SAB 46 for 1 yard (49-J.Beaton3-A.DeShazor).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 46(12:14 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at SAB 48 for -2 yards. Penalty on ARKS 73-E.Ramirez Holding declined. (99-J.Whatley).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - ARKST 48(11:43 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones to SAB 44 for 4 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARKST 44(11:14 - 2nd) 41-C.Grace punts 40 yards from SAB 44 to SAB 4 fair catch by 5-T.Minter.
SALA
Jaguars
- Fumble (12 plays, 94 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 4(11:05 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 10 for 6 yards (22-C.Bonner3-B.Edmonds).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 10(10:32 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 29 for 19 yards (32-T.Chambers).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(10:19 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 1-D.Flenord. 1-D.Flenord to SAB 39 for 10 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 39(9:48 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 42 for 3 yards (15-K.Thurmon10-E.Alexander).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 42(9:18 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 44 for 2 yards (51-K.Louis37-L.Wescott).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - SALA 44(8:43 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to ARKS 36 for 20 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 36(8:12 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to ARKS 31 for 5 yards (3-B.Edmonds31-A.Switzer).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 31(7:39 - 2nd) 23-T.Brown to ARKS 21 for 10 yards (31-A.Switzer).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 21(7:17 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SALA 21(7:08 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to ARKS 20 for 1 yard (51-K.Louis37-L.Wescott). Team penalty on ARKS 12 players 5 yards enforced at ARKS 21. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 16(7:03 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to ARKS 10 for 6 yards (51-K.Louis3-B.Edmonds).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 10(6:40 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to ARKS 2 FUMBLES. 6-J.Reimonenq to ARKS 2 for no gain.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 2(6:31 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 11 for 9 yards (4-R.Cole).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 11(6:07 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 11(5:57 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 11 for no gain (55-M.Strong18-K.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 11(5:12 - 2nd) 41-C.Grace punts 56 yards from ARKS 11. 5-T.Minter to SAB 35 for 2 yards (45-T.Ayers).
SALA
Jaguars
- Interception (3 plays, 22 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(4:58 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 35(4:48 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 37 for 2 yards (6-J.Reimonenq31-A.Switzer).
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - SALA 37(4:14 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert INTERCEPTED by 3-B.Edmonds at SAB 47. 3-B.Edmonds to SAB 43 for 4 yards (8-J.Tolbert).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(4:02 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to SAB 40 for 3 yards (14-R.Yancey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 40(3:47 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 40(3:35 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to SAB 38 for 2 yards (99-J.Whatley).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - ARKST 38(3:19 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 39(2:56 - 2nd) 15-K.Baker to SAB 45 for 6 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 45(2:31 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 47 for 2 yards (3-B.Edmonds32-T.Chambers).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 47(2:10 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 49 for 2 yards (95-J.Carbonell).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 49(1:55 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to ARKS 41 for 10 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(1:42 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to ARKS 38 for 3 yards (31-A.Switzer).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - SALA 38(1:38 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 38 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SAB 43-N.Thompson Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ARKS 38. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - SALA 43(1:24 - 2nd) Penalty on SAB 8-J.Tolbert Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARKS 43. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 27 - SALA 42(1:24 - 2nd) Team penalty on SAB Unsportsmanlike conduct 16 yards enforced at SAB 42. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 43 - SALA 26(1:24 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 29 for 3 yards (31-A.Switzer37-L.Wescott).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 40 - SALA 29(1:18 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 39 for 10 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
Punt
|
4 & 30 - SALA 39(1:18 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 42 yards from SAB 39 to ARKS 19 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Halftime (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SALA 19(1:13 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 12 for -7 yards (55-M.Strong98-R.McWilliams).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - ARKST 12(0:58 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 19 for 7 yards (5-T.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 19(0:12 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 21 for 2 yards (14-R.Yancey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARKST 21(0:05 - 2nd) 41-C.Grace punts 58 yards from ARKS 21. 5-T.Minter to SAB 34 for 13 yards (9-J.Adams).
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 5-T.Minter.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 29 for 4 yards (7-W.Bradley-King).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SALA 29(14:31 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Crum.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 29(14:20 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to SAB 33 for 4 yards (6-J.Reimonenq95-J.Carbonell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - SALA 33(13:59 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 51 yards from SAB 33. 3-B.Edmonds to ARKS 31 for 15 yards (29-K.Voisin).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- FG (9 plays, 63 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(13:42 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 37 for 6 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 37(13:18 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 42 for 5 yards (14-R.Yancey).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(12:58 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to SAB 42 for 16 yards (13-D.Daniels).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(12:42 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 44 for -2 yards (99-J.Whatley). Team penalty on ARKS Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on SAB Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARKST 44(12:21 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to SAB 10 for 34 yards (4-R.Cole).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 10(12:11 - 3rd) Penalty on SAB 4-R.Cole Unsportsmanlike conduct 5 yards enforced at SAB 10. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARKST 5(11:59 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to SAB 8 for -3 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 8(11:31 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to SAB 6 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARKST 6(11:03 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ARKST 6(10:52 - 3rd) 25-B.Grupe 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (11 plays, 73 yards, 4:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:50 - 3rd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 60 yards from ARKS 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 27 for 22 yards (88-J.Foreman86-L.Deshazor).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 27(10:42 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 36 for 9 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 36(10:13 - 3rd) 24-D.Bivins to SAB 41 for 5 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(9:59 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 45 for 4 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 45(9:24 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to ARKS 49 for 6 yards (98-J.Brown).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 49(0:84 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to ARKS 35 for 14 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(8:26 - 3rd) 24-D.Bivins to ARKS 30 for 5 yards (37-L.Wescott).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 30(7:41 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to ARKS 22 for 8 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 22(7:08 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to ARKS 8 for 14 yards (34-D.Jackson24-J.Smith).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - SALA 8(6:44 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to ARKS 1 for 7 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - SALA 1(6:19 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on ARKS 6-J.Reimonenq Pass interference 0 yards enforced at ARKS 1. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SALA 1(6:06 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(5:59 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is no good. blocked by 37-L.Wescott.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:03 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(6:03 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 45 for 20 yards (13-D.Daniels).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(5:44 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 81-J.Isaac. 81-J.Isaac to SAB 48 for 7 yards (7-C.Henderson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 48(5:14 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 46 for 2 yards (18-K.Johnson9-S.Fisher).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 46(4:43 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to SAB 24 for 22 yards (5-T.Young).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(4:26 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to SAB 12 for 12 yards (28-T.Reed).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 12(4:04 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 10 for 2 yards (4-R.Cole).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 10(3:24 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to SAB 10 for no gain (24-S.Jennings96-W.Thomas).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARKST 10(2:48 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:42 - 3rd) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:41 - 3rd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 55 yards from ARKS 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 40 for 30 yards (36-N.Iwuchukwu).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(2:29 - 3rd) 23-T.Brown to SAB 40 for no gain (7-W.Bradley-King95-J.Carbonell).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 40(2:00 - 3rd) 23-T.Brown to SAB 47 for 7 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 47(1:23 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 1-D.Flenord. 1-D.Flenord to ARKS 38 for 15 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 38(0:56 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 38(0:45 - 3rd) 12-C.Sutherland to ARKS 41 for -3 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - SALA 41(0:13 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter scrambles to ARKS 31 for 10 yards (7-W.Bradley-King).
|
+31 YD
|
4 & 3 - SALA 31(15:00 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:52 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (10 plays, 65 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:52 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 55 yards from SAB 35 out of bounds at the ARKS 10.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(14:53 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 44 for 9 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 44(14:48 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 49 for 5 yards (74-S.Brown55-M.Strong).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(14:19 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to SAB 47 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley48-G.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 47(14:04 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to SAB 42 for 5 yards (28-T.Reed).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 42(13:41 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to SAB 35 for 7 yards (5-T.Minter).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(13:14 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to SAB 5 for 30 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARKST 5(12:58 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to SAB 2 for 3 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 2(12:40 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless. Penalty on SAB 28-T.Reed Pass interference 1 yards enforced at SAB 2. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - ARKST 1(12:34 - 4th) Penalty on SAB 28-T.Reed Unsportsmanlike conduct 0 yards enforced at SAB 1. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ARKST 1(12:34 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:28 - 4th) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:28 - 4th) 99-D.Foncham kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 21-J.Wilson.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(12:29 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to SAB 26 for 1 yard (34-D.Jackson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - SALA 26(12:00 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 16 for -10 yards (32-T.Chambers).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 19 - SALA 16(11:15 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter to SAB 19 for 3 yards (6-J.Reimonenq22-C.Bonner). Penalty on SAB 77-J.Shoemaker Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - SALA 18(10:52 - 4th) 92-J.Brooks punts 47 yards from SAB 18. 3-B.Edmonds to ARKS 49 for 14 yards (14-R.Yancey).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- FG (4 plays, 28 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(10:38 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to SAB 26 for 25 yards (28-T.Reed13-D.Daniels).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 26(10:25 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 26(10:14 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 26(10:08 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to SAB 23 for 3 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ARKST 23(9:27 - 4th) 25-B.Grupe 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:21 - 4th) 99-D.Foncham kicks 45 yards from ARKS 35. 21-J.Wilson to SAB 31 for 11 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 31(9:15 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to SAB 36 for 5 yards (7-W.Bradley-King95-J.Carbonell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 36(8:53 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 39 for 3 yards (32-T.Chambers).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SALA 39(8:13 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 39 for no gain (37-L.Wescott).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - SALA 39(7:37 - 4th) 92-J.Brooks punts 48 yards from SAB 39 to ARKS 13 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- FG (9 plays, 83 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 13(7:28 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 22 for 9 yards (18-K.Johnson24-S.Jennings).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 22(7:06 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 31 for 9 yards (5-T.Young13-D.Daniels).
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(6:57 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to SAB 16 for 53 yards (28-T.Reed13-D.Daniels).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(6:34 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to SAB 7 for 9 yards (13-D.Daniels).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 7(6:11 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Foreman.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 7(6:05 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to SAB 5 for 2 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARKST 5(5:33 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to SAB 4 for 1 yard (13-D.Daniels24-S.Jennings).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 4(5:01 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 3(4:54 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to SAB 3 for no gain (24-S.Jennings).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ARKST 3(4:12 - 4th) 25-B.Grupe 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (9 plays, 61 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:07 - 4th) 99-D.Foncham kicks 50 yards from ARKS 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 39 for 24 yards (99-D.Foncham21-J.Gamble).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 39(3:51 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 39(3:34 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 41 for 2 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SALA 41(2:56 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 8 - SALA 41(2:48 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter to ARKS 48 for 11 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 48(2:29 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter to ARKS 48 for no gain (6-J.Reimonenq).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SALA 48(2:06 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - SALA 48(2:00 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter to ARKS 31 for 17 yards (37-L.Wescott).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 31(1:52 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to ARKS 26 for 5 yards (22-C.Bonner95-J.Carbonell).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 26(1:29 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:18 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Fumble (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:18 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 62 yards from SAB 35. 88-J.Foreman to ARKS 25 for 22 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(1:18 - 4th) Penalty on SAB 24-S.Jennings Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARKS 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(1:18 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 35 for -5 yards FUMBLES (98-R.McWilliams). 99-J.Whatley to ARKS 35 for no gain.
SALA
Jaguars
- End of Game (4 plays, 10 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(0:59 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to ARKS 30 for 5 yards (37-L.Wescott22-C.Bonner).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 30(0:55 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to ARKS 28 for 2 yards (98-J.Brown34-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 28(0:49 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to ARKS 26 for 2 yards (37-L.Wescott3-B.Edmonds).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - SALA 26(0:44 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to ARKS 25 for 1 yard (37-L.Wescott).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|26
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|15
|15
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|430
|489
|Total Plays
|77
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|216
|Rush Attempts
|39
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|335
|273
|Comp. - Att.
|23-38
|20-31
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|10-87
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-50.8
|6-46.0
|Return Yards
|91
|127
|Punts - Returns
|4-39
|3-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-48
|5-104
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|335
|PASS YDS
|273
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|216
|
|
|430
|TOTAL YDS
|489
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|23/38
|342
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|16
|61
|0
|9
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|14
|39
|0
|9
|
J. Gamble 21 DB
|J. Gamble
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|8
|-7
|1
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|9
|121
|0
|34
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|4
|98
|1
|53
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|4
|69
|0
|30
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|2
|28
|1
|23
|
J. Isaac 81 TE
|J. Isaac
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Foreman 88 WR
|J. Foreman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
|J. Reimonenq
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wescott 37 DB
|L. Wescott
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thurmon 15 DL
|K. Thurmon
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|5-4
|0.0
|1
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 7 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Louis 51 LB
|K. Louis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 34 DB
|D. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chambers 32 LB
|T. Chambers
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Switzer 31 DB
|A. Switzer
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 24 CB
|J. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 98 DE
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carbonell 95 DL
|J. Carbonell
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
Ka. Davis 2 DE
|Ka. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alexander 10 DB
|E. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 25 K
|B. Grupe
|3/3
|40
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|5
|50.8
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Foreman 88 WR
|J. Foreman
|2
|24.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|4
|9.8
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Trotter 11 QB
|D. Trotter
|20/31
|279
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|21
|106
|1
|18
|
D. Trotter 11 QB
|D. Trotter
|14
|58
|0
|19
|
T. Brown 23 RB
|T. Brown
|3
|17
|0
|10
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|4
|14
|0
|4
|
D. Bivins 24 RB
|D. Bivins
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|5
|144
|4
|36
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|5
|62
|0
|20
|
D. Flenord 1 WR
|D. Flenord
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|3
|14
|0
|11
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
B. Crum 20 TE
|B. Crum
|2
|9
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Reed 28 CB
|T. Reed
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jennings 24 LB
|S. Jennings
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yancey 14 LB
|R. Yancey
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor 3 LB
|A. DeShazor
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whatley 99 DL
|J. Whatley
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 13 S
|D. Daniels
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mobley 46 LB
|N. Mobley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 5 S
|T. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Melton 17 CB
|R. Melton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rockette 6 CB
|D. Rockette
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWilliams 98 DL
|R. McWilliams
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Johnson 18 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Gallmon 33 S
|K. Gallmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Littles 42 DL
|J. Littles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 74 DL
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Beaton 49 DL
|J. Beaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 7 LB
|C. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 1 CB
|J. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fisher 9 S
|S. Fisher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 96 DL
|W. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|6
|46.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|3
|23.0
|30
|0
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|3
|7.7
|13
|0