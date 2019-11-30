|
Bowden’s 4 rushing TDs help Kentucky rout Louisville 45-13
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Lynn Bowden seemingly couldn’t be stopped, no matter how many defenders Louisville stacked up toward that end. And as the game wore on, the Kentucky quarterback became more dominant.
Bowden’s reward was a career performance, while the Wildcats claimed milestones along with Bluegrass bragging rights.
Bowden rushed for career highs of 284 yards and four touchdowns to lead Kentucky’s school-record 517-yard ground performance that blew out rival Louisville 45-13 on Saturday in the Governor’s Cup showdown.
Bowden, whose feet have led Kentucky’s 5-2 turnaround since he moved from receiver to quarterback, broke the game open with TD runs of 60 and 46 yards in the third quarter for a 31-13 lead. The junior also had a 32-yard run in the fourth along with a 6-yarder in the second as Kentucky (7-5) surpassed 400 yards rushing for the third consecutive game.
That spoke volumes about Kentucky’s offensive line, which allowed Bowden to run virtually untouched for many of his 22 carries. He was quick to deflect attention from himself and give credit where due.
“Them big guys up there, the big blue wall, they created the holes and just left it all up to me and my ability,” said Bowden, who also surpassed 1,000 yards rushing this season.
Though Louisville (7-5) controlled the clock nearly 12 minutes longer, all of its points came before halftime. The rest of the game belonged to Bowden and Kentucky, which broke off explosive plays almost at will.
“We felt we were in control the entire game outside of that last 20 seconds, 30 seconds of the first half,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said, referring to Javian Hawkins’ 56-yard scoring run that brought Louisville within 17-13.
“To take that kind of a gut punch when you feel like you’re completely dominating can take the wind out of your sails, but it didn’t. Not one bit with this group.
“But we didn’t flinch. Lynn said, ‘don’t worry about it, I got you,’ and he did. What can you say about Lynn? He’s truly remarkable in so many ways.”
Bowden’s yardage total was 15 short of Moe Williams’ single-game mark of 299 against South Carolina in September 1995. The Wildcats, meanwhile, have 3,293 yards and broke their single-season rushing mark of 3,124 in 1974. Their 517 yards shattered last week’s previous record of 462 against UT Martin.
Bowden was named the winner of the Howard Schnellenberger Award as the game’s most outstanding player.
But then, the Wildcats already knew that.
“Just a phenomenal player,” said Chris Rodriguez, who added a 64-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter and totaled 125 yards on nine carries. “There’s nothing he can’t do. Might as go on the basketball team. Probably could play soccer, too.”
AJ Rose had a 4-yard TD run in the first as the bowl-bound Wildcats cruised to their third consecutive win and third Governor’s Cup win in four years.
“We wanted it more,” Bowden said. “So we just went out there and fought tough and played the game and let the results play out.”
Javian Hawkins’ rushed 22 times for 142 yards, including a 56-yard TD just before halftime that brought the Cardinals (7-5) within 17-13. Micale Cunningham tossed a 33-yard TD pass to Tutu Atwell on the game’s opening possession but it was all Kentucky after that.
“We knew they were going to run the football and it was still hard to stop,” first-year coach Scott Satterfield said. “We had guys there and just couldn’t get them down.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisville: The Cardinals’ high-scoring attack came to a screeching halt as they failed to generate little more than a few big plays. Their defensive deficiencies were exposed yet again as Bowden and several other backs had room to run for big plays that put the game out of reach quickly in the second half.
Kentucky: One-dimensional or not - they completed just one of two passes for four yards - the ground game works for the Wildcats. Though their defense allowed more than 305 yards for the first time in seven games (318), it didn’t matter as they hemmed in the Cardinals nearly all day and recorded six sacks. An excellent way to bid farewell to their seniors.
UP NEXT
Louisville and Kentucky await bowl destinations next month.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 33 for 8 yards (31-J.Watson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 33(14:27 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to LOU 36 for 3 yards (56-K.Daniel3-J.Griffin).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(13:55 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 35 for -1 yard (4-J.Paschal).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 35(13:25 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 44 for 9 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 44(12:45 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to KEN 33 for 23 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(12:08 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to KEN 33 for no gain (31-J.Watson4-J.Paschal).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 33(11:27 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins scrambles to KEN 34 for -1 yard (95-Q.Bohanna).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - LVILLE 34(10:43 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to KEN 33 for 1 yard (17-D.Square91-C.Taylor).
|
+33 YD
|
4 & 10 - LVILLE 33(9:56 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(9:48 - 1st) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is no good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:48 - 1st) 37-R.Chalifoux kicks 30 yards from LOU 35 out of bounds at the KEN 35.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(9:48 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to LOU 47 for 18 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 47(9:05 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to LOU 29 for 18 yards (2-C.Jones). Penalty on LOU 94-G.Robinson Offside declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 29(9:05 - 1st) Penalty on LOU 55-C.Chandler Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 29. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 14(8:44 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to LOU 10 for 4 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 10(8:01 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to LOU 8 for 2 yards (92-M.Clark).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 8(7:15 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to LOU 4 for 4 yards (33-I.Hayes57-D.Kinnaird).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - UK 4(6:29 - 1st) 10-A.Rose runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:24 - 1st) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (10 plays, 33 yards, 5:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:24 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 62 yards from KEN 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 15 for 12 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 15(6:17 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 27 for 12 yards (44-J.Davis29-Y.Corker).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(5:43 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 25 for -2 yards (90-T.Carter).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 25(5:08 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 39 for 14 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(4:35 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dawkins.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 39(4:28 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 49 for 10 yards (15-J.Wright).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(3:51 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to KEN 47 for 4 yards (17-D.Square).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 47(3:10 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to KEN 46 for 1 yard (22-C.Oats). Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 46.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - LVILLE 44(2:30 - 1st) Penalty on LOU 73-M.Becton False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 44. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 20 - LVILLE 39(2:17 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to KEN 46 for 15 yards (27-C.Dort).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 46(1:34 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 48 for -6 yards (31-J.Watson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - LVILLE 48(0:50 - 1st) 28-M.King punts 46 yards from LOU 48 Downed at the KEN 6.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 94 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 6(0:39 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 12 for 6 yards (9-C.Avery30-K.Pass).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - UK 12(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on KEN 71-L.Stenberg False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 12. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 7(15:00 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 12 for 5 yards (30-K.Pass33-I.Hayes).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 12(14:18 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 24 for 12 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|
+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 24(13:44 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to LOU 6 for 70 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UK 6(12:48 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:43 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:43 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 56 yards from KEN 35. 36-M.Burkley to LOU 29 for 20 yards (15-J.Wright25-B.Slusher).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(12:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 32 for 3 yards (94-A.Abadi-Fitzgerald44-J.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 32(12:01 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 33 for 1 yard (22-C.Oats).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 33(11:22 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 6 - LVILLE 33(11:17 - 2nd) 20-T.Troutman to LOU 34 for 1 yard (28-Z.Johnson89-A.Dailey).
UK
Wildcats
- FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 34(11:09 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to LOU 35 for -1 yard (10-R.Burns).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - UK 35(10:36 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to LOU 31 for 4 yards (94-G.Robinson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - UK 31(9:58 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to LOU 27 for 4 yards (94-G.Robinson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UK 27(9:12 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Interception (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:06 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 57 yards from KEN 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 30 for 22 yards (46-D.Schlegel22-C.Oats).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(9:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 37 for 7 yards (17-D.Square).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 37(8:30 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 40 for 3 yards (17-D.Square).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(8:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Atwell INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Griffin at KEN 21. 3-J.Griffin to KEN 19 for -2 yards (1-C.Atwell).
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 19(7:51 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 20 for 1 yard (29-T.Peterson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 20(7:17 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 26 for 6 yards (17-D.Etheridge10-R.Burns).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 26(6:30 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 28 for 2 yards (94-G.Robinson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UK 28(5:52 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 46 yards from KEN 28 to LOU 26 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(5:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 25 for -1 yard (15-J.Wright).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 25(5:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 27 for 2 yards (29-Y.Corker31-J.Watson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 27(4:34 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 31 for 4 yards (17-D.Square). Team penalty on LOU Illegal block in the back declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 31(4:05 - 2nd) 28-M.King punts 50 yards from LOU 31 to KEN 19 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
UK
Wildcats
- Downs (7 plays, 37 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 19(3:58 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 37 for 18 yards (49-B.Whitlow).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(3:19 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 40 for 3 yards (10-R.Burns33-I.Hayes).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 40(2:43 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 48 for 8 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 48(1:58 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 18-C.Thomas. 18-C.Thomas to LOU 48 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 48(1:53 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to LOU 49 for -1 yard (17-D.Etheridge).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - UK 49(1:15 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to LOU 43 for 6 yards (94-G.Robinson).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 43(0:40 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to LOU 44 for -1 yard (30-K.Pass).
UK
Wildcats
- TD (2 plays, 65 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner kicks 36 yards from LOU 35. 46-D.Schlegel to KEN 35 for 6 yards (20-T.Troutman).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(14:56 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 40 for 5 yards (94-G.Robinson).
|
+60 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 40(14:26 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:11 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (9 plays, 0 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:11 - 3rd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(14:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 29 for 4 yards (56-K.Daniel).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 29(13:43 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 25 for -4 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 25(13:06 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to LOU 36 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(12:43 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 40 for 4 yards (27-C.Dort).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 40(12:10 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 48 for 8 yards (17-D.Square).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(11:47 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 45 for -3 yards (4-J.Paschal).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - LVILLE 45(11:35 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 48 for 3 yards (15-J.Wright).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 48(10:51 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 50 for 2 yards (31-J.Watson). Penalty on LOU 73-M.Becton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 50.
|
Sack
|
3 & 23 - LVILLE 35(10:20 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 25 for -10 yards (44-J.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 33 - LVILLE 25(9:35 - 3rd) 28-M.King punts 32 yards from LOU 25 out of bounds at the KEN 43.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 43(9:28 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to LOU 44 for 13 yards (57-D.Kinnaird).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(8:55 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to LOU 42 for 2 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 42(8:18 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to LOU 37 for 5 yards (90-J.Goldwire33-I.Hayes).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UK 37(7:30 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to LOU 25 for 12 yards (33-I.Hayes). Penalty on KEN 52-D.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 37. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - UK 47(6:55 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to LOU 43 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UK 43(6:15 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 39 yards from LOU 43 Downed at the LOU 4.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 4(6:05 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 21 for 17 yards (44-J.Davis31-J.Watson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 21(5:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 24 for 3 yards (27-C.Dort).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 24(4:58 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 28 for 4 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 28(4:13 - 3rd) Penalty on LOU 60-T.Haycraft False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 23(3:45 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - LVILLE 23(3:41 - 3rd) 28-M.King punts 42 yards from LOU 23. 6-J.Ali to KEN 35 for no gain.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(3:31 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 45 for 10 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 45(3:00 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 50 for 5 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 50(2:19 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to LOU 46 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+46 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 46(1:40 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:31 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:31 - 3rd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(1:31 - 3rd) Penalty on LOU 60-T.Haycraft False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 20(1:31 - 3rd) 6-E.Conley scrambles to LOU 24 for 4 yards (17-D.Square).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 24(0:56 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 34 for 10 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 34(0:22 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 38 for 4 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(15:00 - 4th) 6-E.Conley to LOU 38 FUMBLES. 6-E.Conley recovers at the LOU 38. 6-E.Conley to LOU 38 for no gain (56-K.Daniel).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 38(14:27 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to LOU 40 for 2 yards (91-C.Taylor).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 40(13:47 - 4th) 6-E.Conley sacked at LOU 33 for -7 yards (31-J.Watson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - LVILLE 33(13:04 - 4th) 28-M.King punts 38 yards from LOU 33. 6-J.Ali to KEN 36 for 7 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (7 plays, 14 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:43 - 4th) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(12:43 - 4th) 6-E.Conley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(12:37 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 31 for 6 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 31(12:06 - 4th) 6-E.Conley to LOU 38 for 7 yards (44-J.Davis).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(11:33 - 4th) 6-E.Conley sacked at LOU 37 for -1 yard (21-Q.Mosely).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 37(10:48 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 41 for 4 yards (22-C.Oats).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 41(10:05 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 41. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - LVILLE 36(9:40 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 39 for 3 yards (15-J.Wright).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - LVILLE 39(8:56 - 4th) 28-M.King punts 59 yards from LOU 39 Downed at the KEN 2.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 98 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 2(8:44 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 21 for 19 yards (6-C.Sturghill).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 21(8:01 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to LOU 39 for 40 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 39(7:13 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to LOU 37 for 2 yards (30-K.Pass).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UK 37(6:35 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - UK 37(6:27 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to LOU 32 for 5 yards (11-N.Okeke9-C.Avery).
|
+32 YD
|
4 & 3 - UK 32(5:24 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:15 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- End of Game (15 plays, 51 yards, 5:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:15 - 4th) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU End Zone FUMBLES. 19-H.Hall recovers at the LOU End Zone. 19-H.Hall to LOU 10 for 10 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 10(5:08 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to LOU 15 for 5 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 15(4:35 - 4th) 6-E.Conley complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to LOU 25 for 10 yards (27-C.Dort).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(4:02 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to LOU 31 for 6 yards (56-K.Daniel44-J.Davis).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 31(3:30 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to LOU 30 for -1 yard (50-M.McCall).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 30(2:49 - 4th) 6-E.Conley complete to 19-H.Hall. 19-H.Hall to LOU 35 for 5 yards (56-K.Daniel).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(2:12 - 4th) 6-E.Conley incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Wakefield.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 35(2:03 - 4th) 6-E.Conley complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to LOU 42 for 7 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 42(1:58 - 4th) 36-M.Burkley to KEN 48 for 10 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(1:20 - 4th) 6-E.Conley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 48(1:13 - 4th) 36-M.Burkley to KEN 42 for 6 yards (55-D.Hawkins).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 42(0:44 - 4th) 6-E.Conley incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Marshall.
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - LVILLE 42(0:38 - 4th) 6-E.Conley complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to KEN 33 for 9 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(0:34 - 4th) 6-E.Conley sacked at KEN 43 for -10 yards (93-J.Mahone).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 20 - LVILLE 43(0:23 - 4th) 6-E.Conley to KEN 39 for 4 yards (50-M.McCall).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - LVILLE 39(0:04 - 4th) 6-E.Conley sacked at KEN 39 for no gain FUMBLES. to KEN 39 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|16
|Rushing
|10
|15
|Passing
|7
|0
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|279
|521
|Total Plays
|70
|42
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|12.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|209
|517
|Rush Attempts
|51
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|12.9
|Net Yards Passing
|70
|4
|Comp. - Att.
|10-19
|1-2
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|2.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|6
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.5
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|64
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-64
|2--4
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|70
|PASS YDS
|4
|
|
|209
|RUSH YDS
|517
|
|
|279
|TOTAL YDS
|521
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|6/11
|78
|1
|1
|
E. Conley 6 QB
|E. Conley
|4/8
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|22
|142
|1
|56
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|7
|29
|0
|10
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|11
|27
|0
|14
|
M. Burkley 36 RB
|M. Burkley
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Troutman 20 DB
|T. Troutman
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
E. Conley 6 QB
|E. Conley
|8
|-6
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|4
|57
|1
|33
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Dawkins 5 WR
|S. Dawkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Wakefield 8 WR
|K. Wakefield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Robinson 94 DL
|G. Robinson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pass 30 DB
|K. Pass
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sturghill 6 DB
|C. Sturghill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whitlow 49 LB
|B. Whitlow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 92 DL
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kinnaird 57 DL
|D. Kinnaird
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Caban 53 DL
|A. Caban
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Chalifoux 37 K
|R. Chalifoux
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. King 28 P
|M. King
|6
|44.5
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|3
|14.7
|22
|0
|
M. Burkley 36 RB
|M. Burkley
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 QB
|L. Bowden Jr.
|1/2
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 QB
|L. Bowden Jr.
|22
|284
|4
|60
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|9
|125
|1
|64
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|2
|75
|0
|70
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|7
|33
|1
|13
|
J. Brown 32 DB
|J. Brown
|1
|20
|0
|20
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Square 17 LB
|D. Square
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Daniel 56 LB
|K. Daniel
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|5-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 S
|Y. Corker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dort Jr. 27 DB
|C. Dort Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oats 22 LB
|C. Oats
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hawkins 55 DL
|D. Hawkins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DL
|J. Paschal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 S
|T. Ajian
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 DL
|M. McCall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Abadi-Fitzgerald 94 DT
|A. Abadi-Fitzgerald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor Jr. 91 DE
|C. Taylor Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahone 93 DL
|J. Mahone
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Johnson 28 S
|Z. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 90 DE
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 21 DB
|Q. Mosely
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 3 S
|J. Griffin
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|1/1
|45
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|2
|42.5
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|1
|-10.0
|-10
|0
|
D. Schlegel 46 TE
|D. Schlegel
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
