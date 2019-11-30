|
|
|IOWAST
|KSTATE
K-State holds off Iowa State 27-17 in ‘Farmageddon’
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Chris Klieman gathered his players in the locker room after a heart-stopping win at Texas Tech and challenged not his seniors, who soon would be playing their final game for Kansas State, but the rest of the guys who would be around for years to come.
The first-year coach wanted his youngsters to lay it on the line for the veterans.
''Without question,'' he said, ''they played an excellent football game.''
Jacardia Wright ran for a touchdown, fellow freshman Joshua Youngblood returned a kickoff 93 yards for another score, and the Wildcats' aggressive defense shut down Brock Purdy and high-flying Iowa State to win a 27-17 defensive slugfest on a cold, windy Saturday night.
The Wildcats (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) only managed 57 yards passing and 288 yards of total offense, but they scored the final 13 points while holding the Cyclones in check.
''At halftime I told the guys, `We just have to make some more plays. If we make some plays we'll be fine,'' Klieman said. ''I could sense a lot of life on our sideline. We just had to make a play.''
There wasn't a whole lot of life left in the Iowa State sideline by the final whistle.
Purdy was just 15 of 30 for 185 yards passing and a touchdown, and the Cyclones (7-5, 5-4) only had 236 yards in all. Their biggest problem came in converting third downs - they were 1 of 13 - and that in turn led to a massive advantage for Kansas State in time of possession.
The result: The Wildcats beat the Cyclones for the 11th time in 12 meetings in the game known as ''Farmageddon.'' They also have won seven straight in Manhattan against their fellow land-grant college.
''Give credit to Kansas State. On a night like tonight, I thought they were the more physical team,'' Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said. ''The reality of it is, my hat's off to them. They did what they needed to do to win the game and we didn't.''
It was Senior Day in Manhattan, but it was a freshman that provided the early fireworks.
Youngblood fielded the opening kickoff on blustery night and angled toward the Iowa State sideline, then headed up field. There was nobody in a chrome red helmet between him and the end zone, and the fleet-footed receiver cruised to his nation-leading third kick return TD of the season.
Kansas State's offense soon got on track, too.
After taking possession inside its own 10-yard line for the third straight time, the Wildcats used nearly 7 minutes to march 98 yards for the score. They converted three third downs, got some help from a personal foul penalty and capped it with Wright's 12-yard touchdown run.
''I had the same play in pregame warmups and I busted it the same way,'' said Wright, who hadn't played since Sept. 7 because of an ankle injury. ''I was like, `OK!'''
Iowa State finally gave Purdy time to answer, and the record-setting sophomore quarterback used it to pick apart Kansas State's well-regarded secondary. Purdy threw a 15-yard strike to Sean Shaw Jr. for a touchdown, then connected with Tarique Milton for 60 yards to set up Breece Hall's tying touchdown.
That score came on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, and after Campbell and Klieman hilariously traded running downfield and frantically calling a total of four total timeouts.
After trading field goals during an offensively inept third quarter, the Wildcats took advantage of good field position set up by their defense to pull ahead 24-17. Brown finished the methodical eight-play drive - entirely on the ground - by going untouched 15 yards with 10:24 left in the game.
The Cyclones were forced to punt on their next possession, and Wright and Youngblood tore off long runs to set up Blake Lynch's chip-shot field goal that effectively put the game out of reach.
''There's been some rough times, you know that,'' Klieman said. ''We've been on a little bit of a rollercoaster, but we continued to get better. The guys continued to buy in and learn more and get more invested in the program. Let's credit where credit is due and that's with the players.''
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State's offense came into the game sixth nationally in passing at 330.5 yards per game, but Purdy struggled with the stiff, cold wind out of the west. He also got little help from his receivers, who dropped several passes - a few of them on crucial third downs.
Kansas State stuck to its persona by running the ball, even though Iowa State led the Big 12 in rush defense, and it paid off. The Wildcats wore the Cyclones down at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter and that allowed them to break the 17-all tie.
UP NEXT
Both teams will await their bowl destinations next weekend.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 1 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-P.Paddock kicks 58 yards from ISU 35. 23-J.Youngblood runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:47 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:47 - 1st) 22-N.McLellan kicks 35 yards from KST 35 to ISU 30 fair catch by 11-C.Allen. Penalty on KST 14-T.Lewis Offside 5 yards enforced at ISU 30.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(14:47 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to KST 45 for 20 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(14:15 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to KST 44 for 1 yard (5-D.Patton).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(13:36 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to KST 41 for 3 yards (51-R.Walker).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 41(13:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to KST 40 for 1 yard (31-J.McPherson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - KSTATE 40(12:22 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 24 yards from KST 40 out of bounds at the KST 16.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 16(12:09 - 1st) Penalty on KST 56-W.Hubert Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at KST 16. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 8(12:09 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 10 for 2 yards (34-O.Vance).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 10(11:37 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 85-L.Long. 85-L.Long to KST 15 for 5 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 15(10:59 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 19 for 4 yards (5-E.Uwazurike).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(10:30 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 21 for 2 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 21(9:49 - 1st) 83-D.Schoen to KST 25 for 4 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 25(9:10 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson sacked at KST 17 for -8 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - IOWAST 17(8:32 - 1st) 21-D.Anctil punts 24 yards from KST 17 out of bounds at the KST 41.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(8:26 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones pushed ob at KST 37 for 4 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 37(8:12 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to KST 34 for 3 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 34(7:31 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - KSTATE 34(7:23 - 1st) Penalty on ISU 74-B.Meeker False start 5 yards enforced at KST 34. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - KSTATE 39(7:23 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 30 yards from KST 39 to KST 9 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 9(7:17 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 12 for 3 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 12(6:41 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 12(6:35 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - IOWAST 12(6:29 - 1st) 21-D.Anctil punts 43 yards from KST 12 to ISU 45 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (14 plays, 98 yards, 4:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(6:21 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 45(6:17 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Hall.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 45(6:12 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to KST 48 for 7 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - KSTATE 48(5:29 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 46 yards from KST 48 to the KST 2 downed by 82-L.Akers.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (5 plays, 33 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 2(5:21 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to KST 10 for 8 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 10(4:48 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to KST 11 for 1 yard (55-Z.Petersen58-R.Lima).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 11(4:09 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson to KST 13 for 2 yards (58-R.Lima).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(3:36 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson pushed ob at KST 24 for 11 yards (11-L.White).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(3:01 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 30 for 6 yards (11-L.White).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 30(2:24 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to KST 42 for 12 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(1:51 - 1st) 23-J.Youngblood to KST 48 for 6 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 48(1:10 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 49 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 49(0:30 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson pushed ob at ISU 39 for 12 yards (11-L.White).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(0:30 - 1st) Penalty on ISU 11-L.White Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at ISU 39.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(15:00 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 24(14:57 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson to ISU 24 for no gain (23-M.Rose).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 24(14:09 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 23-J.Youngblood. 23-J.Youngblood to ISU 12 for 12 yards (10-T.Kyle).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 12(13:34 - 2nd) 28-J.Wright runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:28 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:28 - 2nd) 22-N.McLellan kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(13:28 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for 5 yards (5-D.Patton).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 30(12:54 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KST 25 for 45 yards (20-D.Goolsby). Penalty on ISU 89-D.Souhner Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 30. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - KSTATE 20(12:24 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton pushed ob at ISU 26 for 6 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 26(11:59 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar INTERCEPTED by 4-W.Jones at ISU 42. 4-W.Jones to ISU 42 for no gain. Team penalty on ISU Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 26(11:53 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar. Team penalty on ISU Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - KSTATE 26(11:53 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 65 yards from ISU 26 to the KST 9 downed by 17-D.Wilson.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (9 plays, 43 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 9(11:41 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 9 for no gain (12-G.Eisworth).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 9(11:03 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson to KST 15 for 6 yards (34-O.Vance).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 15(10:13 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Gilbert.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - IOWAST 15(10:10 - 2nd) 21-D.Anctil punts 64 yards from KST 15. 1-T.Milton to KST 43 for 36 yards (21-D.Anctil).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(9:51 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KST 41 for 2 yards (99-T.Dishon).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 41(9:15 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to KST 23 for 18 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(8:58 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 66-J.Knipfel False start 5 yards enforced at KST 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KSTATE 28(8:42 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - KSTATE 28(8:37 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KST 27 for 1 yard (56-W.Hubert).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 14 - KSTATE 27(7:56 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to KST 26 for 1 yard (3-E.Sullivan).
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 13 - KSTATE 26(7:14 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to KST 13 for 13 yards (2-L.Robinson).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(6:45 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KST 15 for -2 yards (17-J.Alexander).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - KSTATE 15(6:10 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:59 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:59 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 38 yards from ISU 35. 24-B.Monty to KST 31 for 4 yards (82-L.Akers).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(5:56 - 2nd) 6-J.Brown to KST 37 for 6 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 37(5:25 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Youngblood. Penalty on KST 77-N.Kaltmayer Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at KST 37. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 32(5:20 - 2nd) 6-J.Brown to KST 33 for 1 yard (33-B.Lewis95-T.Robertson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 33(4:36 - 2nd) 6-J.Brown pushed ob at KST 42 for 9 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(3:53 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 42(3:47 - 2nd) 6-J.Brown to KST 44 for 2 yards (5-E.Uwazurike).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 44(3:09 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - IOWAST 44(3:02 - 2nd) 21-D.Anctil punts 56 yards from KST 44 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Halftime (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(2:55 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton pushed ob at KST 20 for 60 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(2:25 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar. Penalty on KST 31-J.McPherson Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 20. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 10(2:20 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KST 4 for 6 yards (4-W.Jones20-D.Goolsby).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 4(1:40 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Hall.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 4(1:34 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KST 1 for 3 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - KSTATE 1(0:45 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on KST Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 28 yards from ISU 35. 2-H.Trotter to KST 45 for 8 yards (40-J.Gescheidler).
|
Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 29 yards from ISU 35 to the KST 36 downed by 2-H.Trotter.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(0:42 - 2nd) 6-J.Brown to KST 39 for 3 yards (5-E.Uwazurike).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 13 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 22-N.McLellan kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones pushed ob at ISU 31 for 6 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|
-9 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 31(14:29 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy to ISU 22 FUMBLES. 1-T.Milton to ISU 22 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - KSTATE 22(13:46 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 13 - KSTATE 22(13:42 - 3rd) Penalty on ISU 44-B.McMillen False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 22. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - KSTATE 17(13:42 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 42 yards from ISU 17 to the KST 41 downed by 17-D.Wilson.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(13:31 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 42 for 1 yard (55-Z.Petersen).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 42(12:50 - 3rd) 6-J.Brown to KST 44 for 2 yards (34-O.Vance).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 44(12:13 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson sacked at KST 46 for 2 yards FUMBLES (9-W.McDonald). 5-E.Uwazurike to KST 46 for no gain.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Interception (1 plays, 34 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(12:04 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to KST 50 for -4 yards (2-L.Robinson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 14 - KSTATE 50(11:27 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 43 for -7 yards (44-K.Ball).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 21 - KSTATE 43(10:40 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - KSTATE 43(10:34 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 34 yards from ISU 43 to the KST 23 downed by 17-D.Wilson.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (8 plays, 54 yards, 5:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(10:19 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to KST 44 for -1 yard (56-W.Hubert).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 44(9:41 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to KST 33 for 11 yards (31-J.McPherson2-L.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(9:20 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Hall.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 33(9:15 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to KST 22 for 11 yards (17-J.Alexander).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22(8:37 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to KST 22 for no gain (3-E.Sullivan).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 22(7:58 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to KST 14 for 8 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 14(7:37 - 3rd) to KST 19 for -5 yards (17-J.Alexander).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - KSTATE 19(6:54 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:49 - 3rd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 51 yards from ISU 35. 23-J.Youngblood to KST 21 for 7 yards (29-R.Walling).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(6:40 - 3rd) 6-J.Brown to KST 28 for 7 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 28(6:06 - 3rd) 28-J.Wright to KST 32 for 4 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(5:30 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to ISU 46 for 22 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(4:53 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to ISU 47 for -1 yard (10-T.Kyle).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 47(4:08 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to ISU 28 for 19 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(3:34 - 3rd) 28-J.Wright to ISU 28 for no gain (34-O.Vance).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 28(2:54 - 3rd) 6-J.Brown to ISU 26 for 2 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 26(2:15 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson to ISU 25 for 1 yard (58-R.Lima).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - IOWAST 25(1:37 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (8 plays, 53 yards, 4:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:31 - 3rd) 22-N.McLellan kicks 46 yards from KST 35. 25-S.Croney to ISU 30 for 11 yards (12-L.Weber14-T.Lewis).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30(1:23 - 3rd) Penalty on ISU 74-B.Meeker False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KSTATE 25(1:23 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - KSTATE 25(1:19 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 24 for -1 yard (56-W.Hubert).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 16 - KSTATE 24(0:36 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles runs ob at ISU 28 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - KSTATE 28(15:00 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 25 yards from ISU 28 Downed at the KST 47.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (8 plays, 10 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(14:52 - 4th) 28-J.Wright to ISU 50 for 3 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 50(14:15 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to ISU 44 for 6 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 44(13:42 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to ISU 39 for 5 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(13:10 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to ISU 40 for -1 yard (35-J.Hummel).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 40(12:27 - 4th) 23-J.Youngblood to ISU 31 for 9 yards (11-L.White).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 31(11:44 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson to ISU 19 for 12 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(11:10 - 4th) 28-J.Wright to ISU 15 for 4 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 15(10:30 - 4th) 6-J.Brown runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:24 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (6 plays, 47 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:24 - 4th) 22-N.McLellan kicks 60 yards from KST 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 29 for 24 yards (8-D.Bowles).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(10:19 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for 1 yard (99-T.Dishon).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 30(9:47 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 37 for 7 yards (91-J.Mittie).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 37(9:06 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to ISU 41 for 4 yards (5-D.Patton).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(8:35 - 4th) Penalty on ISU 52-T.Downing False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KSTATE 36(8:16 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - KSTATE 36(8:09 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 15 - KSTATE 36(8:04 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 44 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - KSTATE 44(7:17 - 4th) Penalty on ISU 11-C.Allen False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 44. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - KSTATE 39(7:06 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 17 yards from ISU 39. 88-P.Brooks to KST 44 for no gain.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Downs (6 plays, 35 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(6:59 - 4th) 28-J.Wright to ISU 19 for 37 yards (10-T.Kyle).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(6:16 - 4th) 23-J.Youngblood to ISU 8 for 11 yards (11-L.White).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - IOWAST 8(5:36 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to ISU 6 for 2 yards (34-O.Vance).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 6(4:50 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to ISU 4 for 2 yards (92-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 4(4:08 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to ISU 4 for no gain (92-J.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - IOWAST 4(3:18 - 4th) Team penalty on KST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ISU 4. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - IOWAST 9(3:07 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- End of Game (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:04 - 4th) 22-N.McLellan kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(3:04 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ISU 30 for 5 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 30(2:40 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar pushed ob at KST 44 for 26 yards (7-K.McGee).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(2:20 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to KST 40 for 4 yards (5-D.Patton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 40(2:00 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 40(1:53 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - KSTATE 40(1:46 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
KSTATE
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(1:38 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter to KST 43 for 3 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 43(1:33 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to ISU 48 for 9 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(0:56 - 4th) to KST 45 for -7 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 17 - KSTATE 45(0:14 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson kneels at KST 42 for -3 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|18
|Rushing
|2
|14
|Passing
|7
|3
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-13
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|229
|280
|Total Plays
|54
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|231
|Rush Attempts
|24
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|178
|49
|Comp. - Att.
|15-30
|5-12
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-55
|5-33
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-35.4
|4-46.8
|Return Yards
|71
|104
|Punts - Returns
|1-36
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-35
|3-104
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|178
|PASS YDS
|49
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|231
|
|
|229
|TOTAL YDS
|280
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|15/30
|185
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|4
|78
|0
|60
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
L. Pettway 7 WR
|L. Pettway
|3
|22
|0
|13
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
D. Jones 8 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|10
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Eisworth 12 DB
|G. Eisworth
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. White 11 DB
|L. White
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
|M. Spears Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 26 DB
|A. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lewis 33 DB
|B. Lewis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 5 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 10 DB
|T. Kyle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Petersen 55 DE
|Z. Petersen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 92 DL
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald 9 LB
|W. McDonald
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
R. Lima 58 DL
|R. Lima
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Azunna 4 DB
|A. Azunna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robertson 95 DL
|T. Robertson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|8
|35.4
|4
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
|S. Croney Jr.
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|5/12
|57
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 6 RB
|J. Brown
|19
|91
|1
|15
|
J. Wright 28 RB
|J. Wright
|6
|60
|1
|37
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|9
|38
|0
|12
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|3
|26
|0
|11
|
J. Gilbert 34 RB
|J. Gilbert
|8
|19
|0
|6
|
D. Schoen 83 WR
|D. Schoen
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Brown 6 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Long 85 TE
|L. Long
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Gilbert 34 RB
|J. Gilbert
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Schoen 83 WR
|D. Schoen
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Goolsby 20 DB
|D. Goolsby
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patton 5 LB
|D. Patton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 17 DB
|J. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sullivan 3 LB
|E. Sullivan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dishon 99 DT
|T. Dishon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 2 DB
|L. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ball 44 DE
|K. Ball
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Walker 51 DE
|R. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fletcher 55 LB
|C. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGee 7 DB
|K. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mittie 91 DT
|J. Mittie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|2/2
|43
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Anctil 21 P
|D. Anctil
|4
|46.8
|0
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|2
|50.0
|93
|0
|
B. Monty 24 DB
|B. Monty
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
