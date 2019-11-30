|
|
|UTAHST
|NMEX
Love leads Utah State to 38-25 victory over New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers and Gerold Bright ran for 113 yards and a score Saturday as Utah State beat New Mexico 38-25 in Lobos’ coach Bob Davie’s final game with the team.
“This game was so important because there are no guarantees on a bowl game with six wins,” Aggies coach Gary Anderson said.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Trae Hall, in his first career start, rushed for 115 yards and two scores and threw two touchdown passes for the Lobos.
“I thought he played really hard and did some good things,” Davie said.
Leading 7-0 after a quarter, the Aggies (7-5, 6-2 Mountain West) rolled to four touchdowns in the second quarter to hold a 31-6 lead at the break. Utah State took advantage of two fumble recoveries and an interception in the quarter to fuel its surge.
New Mexico (2-10, 0-8) got as close as 31-18 in the third quarter before Love completed his third scoring pass, this one to Siaosi Mariner, restoring a three-score advantage.
“When a team turns around and makes a run like New Mexico did in the third quarter with back-to-back touchdowns and they got a three and out and all of sudden, it’s back to game on,” Anderson said. “And our offense goes down and drives.”
Utah State finished with four turnovers, with D.J. Williams squelching New Mexico on the Aggies’ 32 with his second interception of the game.
“We knew it was going to be a fight,” Anderson said. “We watch New Mexico play every week. They play hard and they play physical. They have a good scheme.”
BIG PICTURE
Utah State: The Aggies earned bowl eligibility for the eighth time in nine seasons. Twice Utah State has played in Albuquerque’s New Mexico Bowl, including last season, winning 52-13 over North Texas.
“They bounced back hard from a tough loss last week and got to 6-2 in the conference and no matter what anybody says, it’s hard to get to 6-2 in the Mountain West Conference,” said Anderson.
New Mexico: The Lobos concluded their third straight losing season and sixth in eight years under Davie. The Lobos end the season with a nine-game losing streak. This is the first time the team has gone winless in Mountain West play and the first time without a conference win since 1990.
“It hit me a little bit more than I thought,” Davie said of his final game. “It seemed a little surreal.”
WEIRD STAT
With Hall starting for New Mexico, he became the fourth different starting quarterback for the Lobos on the season.
UP NEXT
Utah State: The Aggies look forward to a bowl appearance and several projections are putting the Aggies in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on Jan. 3.
New Mexico: With the end of the regular season, the Lobos will begin the search for a new head football coach immediately, New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nuñez said earlier in the week.
“This has been a unique, unique, unique challenge,” Davie said. “And it’s time for the next guy and I wish him well, whoever that is. And I wish these players well.”
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Repp.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25(14:57 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Repp.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 25(14:52 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Repp.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTAHST 25(14:47 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 45 yards from UTS 25 out of bounds at the NM 30.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 30(14:38 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 35 for 5 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer10-T.Galeai). Team penalty on NM Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at NM 30. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - NMEX 25(14:18 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 30 for 5 yards (6-C.Haney4-S.Bond).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 30(13:43 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 31 for 1 yard (91-D.Anderson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - NMEX 31(13:07 - 1st) 10-T.Hall sacked at NM 24 for -7 yards (10-T.Galeai).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - NMEX 24(12:32 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 48 yards from NM 24 out of bounds at the UTS 28.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(12:20 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 30 for 2 yards (32-J.Hernandez20-J.Hearn).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 30(12:02 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren pushed ob at UTS 32 for 2 yards (8-D.Martin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 32(11:44 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTAHST 32(11:44 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 48 yards from UTS 32. 6-D.Rogers to NM 22 for 2 yards (26-C.Nelson).
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 22(11:31 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 26 for 4 yards (10-T.Galeai).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 26(10:55 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 33 for 7 yards (51-J.Te'i).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(10:24 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 33 for no gain (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 33(9:46 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 37 for 4 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer94-C.Andersen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 37(9:03 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NMEX 37(8:57 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 53 yards from NM 37. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 13 for 3 yards (14-M.LoVett21-B.Burton).
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(8:44 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 22 for 9 yards (33-A.Hart6-D.Rogers).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 22(8:24 - 1st) 10-J.Love to UTS 25 for 3 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(8:11 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Repp.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25(8:06 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 25(8:00 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 25 for no gain (98-J.Noble).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTAHST 25(7:24 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 33 yards from UTS 25. 6-D.Rogers to NM 48 for 6 yards (27-E.Nawahine).
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(7:13 - 1st) 34-B.Cole pushed ob at NM 48 for no gain (3-T.Lefeged).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 48(7:05 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Molina.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NMEX 48(6:59 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Vieira.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NMEX 48(6:53 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 39 yards from NM 48 to the UTS 13 downed by 21-B.Burton.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (8 plays, 87 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(6:41 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 23 for 10 yards (9-J.Reed95-A.Soremekun).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(6:23 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 26 for 3 yards (98-J.Noble).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 26(6:10 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 30 for 4 yards (33-A.Hart6-D.Rogers).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 30(5:42 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 35 for 5 yards (19-D.Sanders).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(5:22 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 43 for 8 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
+42 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 43(5:04 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to NM 15 for 42 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15(4:45 - 1st) 16-J.Nathan to NM 5 for 10 yards (32-M.Gray).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UTAHST 5(4:28 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:21 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:21 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 46 yards from UTS 35. 34-B.Cole runs ob at NM 23 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(4:18 - 1st) 17-E.Logan-Green pushed ob at NM 26 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 26(3:57 - 1st) 32-M.Gray to NM 27 for 1 yard (94-C.Andersen).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 27(3:17 - 1st) 10-T.Hall sacked at NM 22 for -5 yards (10-T.Galeai).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - NMEX 22(2:32 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 51 yards from NM 22. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 40 for 13 yards (23-R.Hannah).
UTAHST
Aggies
- FG (7 plays, 32 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(2:22 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 43 for 3 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 43(1:49 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner. Penalty on NM 6-D.Rogers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTS 43. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42(1:41 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to NM 31 for 11 yards (55-E.Pauni).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(1:23 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to NM 25 for 6 yards (46-B.Shook30-A.Vainikolo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 25(1:09 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 25(1:04 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to NM 25 for no gain (19-D.Sanders90-E.Austin).
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 4 - UTAHST 25(0:27 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to NM 13 for 12 yards (6-D.Rogers). Penalty on UTS 20-J.Warren Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NM 13.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - UTAHST 28(15:00 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
NMEX
Lobos
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(14:55 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 26 for 1 yard (3-T.Lefeged38-E.Munoz).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 26(14:16 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NM 48 for 22 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(13:47 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 13-A.Molina. 13-A.Molina pushed ob at UTS 45 for 7 yards (18-C.Lampkin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEX 45(13:12 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to UTS 41 for 4 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(12:32 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to UTS 16 for 25 yards (4-S.Bond6-C.Haney).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 16(11:57 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to UTS 15 for 1 yard (93-J.Wildman).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 15(11:18 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to UTS 7 for 8 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEX 7(10:41 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(10:35 - 2nd) 94-A.Shelley extra point is no good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:35 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 43 yards from NM 35 out of bounds at the UTS 22.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(10:35 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 38 for 3 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 38(10:04 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 38(9:56 - 2nd) 10-J.Love to UTS 46 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(9:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 50 for 4 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 50(9:22 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to NM 46 for 4 yards (30-A.Vainikolo9-J.Reed).
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 46(8:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to NM 11 for 35 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 11(8:29 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi to NM 11 for no gain (15-L.Beaton14-M.LoVett).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 11(7:51 - 2nd) 16-J.Nathan runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:44 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:44 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(7:44 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 23 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NMEX 23(7:13 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - NMEX 23(7:06 - 2nd) Penalty on NM 64-K.Stepley False start 5 yards enforced at NM 23. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 17 - NMEX 18(7:08 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NM 27 for 9 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - NMEX 27(6:33 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 38 yards from NM 27 to the UTS 35 downed by 21-B.Burton.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(6:23 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 41 for 6 yards (20-J.Hearn).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 41(6:02 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 40 for -1 yard (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 40(5:41 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAHST 40(5:36 - 2nd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 51 yards from UTS 40. 6-D.Rogers to NM 13 for 4 yards (3-T.Lefeged12-A.Carter).
NMEX
Lobos
- Interception (6 plays, 4 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 13(5:25 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NM 16 for 3 yards (38-E.Munoz10-T.Galeai).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 16(4:53 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NM 22 for 6 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEX 22(4:20 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 26 for 4 yards (10-T.Galeai94-C.Andersen).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 26(3:43 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 34 for 8 yards (4-S.Bond38-E.Munoz).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - NMEX 34(3:10 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to UTS 48 for 18 yards (6-C.Haney42-N.Heninger).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(2:36 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress INTERCEPTED by 7-D.Williams at UTS 17. 7-D.Williams to UTS 17 for no gain (9-J.Kress).
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 17(2:29 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to UTS 19 for 2 yards (30-A.Vainikolo8-D.Martin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 19(2:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Warren.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 19(2:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Wright.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UTAHST 19(1:56 - 2nd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 64 yards from UTS 19. 6-D.Rogers to NM 20 for 3 yards (57-B.Pada).
NMEX
Lobos
- Fumble (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(1:42 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 20(1:37 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole pushed ob at NM 24 for 4 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
-11 YD
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 24(1:30 - 2nd) to NM 13 FUMBLES. 51-J.Te'i to NM 13 for no gain.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (3 plays, 24 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(1:24 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(1:17 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to NM 1 for 12 yards (20-J.Hearn8-D.Martin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UTAHST 1(1:12 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:07 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Fumble (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:07 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(1:07 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 28 for 3 yards (94-C.Andersen96-C.Unga).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 28(0:58 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NM 29 FUMBLES. 96-C.Unga to NM 29 for no gain.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (4 plays, 29 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(0:49 - 2nd) 16-J.Nathan pushed ob at NM 27 for 2 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 27(0:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs ob at NM 17 for 10 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 17(0:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to NM 16 for 1 yard (20-J.Hearn).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 16(0:28 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 83-D.Wright. 83-D.Wright runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall runs ob at NM 40 for 15 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(14:22 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to UTS 39 for 21 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(13:40 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall to UTS 37 for 2 yards (51-J.Te'i4-S.Bond).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 37(13:00 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll pushed ob at UTS 33 for 4 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 33(12:16 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall to UTS 29 for 4 yards (93-J.Wildman).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 29(11:42 - 3rd) 32-M.Gray to UTS 24 for 5 yards (94-C.Andersen).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 24(11:11 - 3rd) 32-M.Gray to UTS 1 for 23 yards (7-D.Williams4-S.Bond).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - NMEX 1(10:50 - 3rd) 32-M.Gray to UTS 1 for no gain (93-J.Wildman).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NMEX 1(10:20 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(10:15 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree extra point is no good. blocked by 93-J.Wildman. 7-D.Williams to UTS 7 for no gain.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Interception (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:15 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 64 yards from NM 35. 1-G.Bright to UTS 15 for 14 yards (24-C.Hightower).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15(10:09 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 30 for 15 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(9:54 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 30 for no gain (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 30(9:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 30(9:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Rogers at NM 31. 6-D.Rogers to NM 31 for no gain.
NMEX
Lobos
- TD (5 plays, 69 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 31(9:18 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 34 for 3 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 34(8:45 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 49 for 15 yards (3-T.Lefeged4-S.Bond).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(8:06 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to UTS 49 for 2 yards (51-J.Te'i3-T.Lefeged).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 49(7:26 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson pushed ob at UTS 19 for 30 yards (7-D.Williams). Penalty on UTS 7-D.Williams Holding declined.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 19(6:57 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(6:57 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall complete to 13-A.Molina. 13-A.Molina to UTS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on NM 13-A.Molina Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTS 2. No Play.
|
Missed PAT
|(6:57 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree extra point is no good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (14 plays, 77 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:51 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 58 yards from NM 35. 1-G.Bright to UTS 23 for 16 yards (24-C.Hightower).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(6:50 - 3rd) 16-J.Nathan to UTS 28 for 5 yards (6-D.Rogers32-J.Hernandez).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 28(6:32 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 32 for 4 yards (33-A.Hart).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 32(6:20 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 37 for 5 yards (20-J.Hearn).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(6:03 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 39 for 2 yards (30-A.Vainikolo55-E.Pauni).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 39(5:42 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Wright.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 39(5:37 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to NM 46 for 15 yards (33-A.Hart).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(5:15 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to NM 43 for 3 yards (20-J.Hearn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 43(4:56 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Compton.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 43(4:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to NM 34 for 9 yards (20-J.Hearn).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34(4:32 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to NM 30 for 4 yards (21-B.Burton).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 30(4:08 - 3rd) 10-J.Love to NM 15 for 15 yards (21-B.Burton).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15(3:35 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to NM 10 for 5 yards (30-A.Vainikolo23-R.Hannah).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 10(2:57 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 10(2:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:43 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:43 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35. 14-M.LoVett to NM 28 for 28 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(2:37 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 32 for 4 yards (90-R.Fata).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 32(2:06 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 33 for 1 yard (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 33(1:27 - 3rd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Molina.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NMEX 33(1:22 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 48 yards from NM 33. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 28 for 9 yards.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(1:12 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 43 for 15 yards (55-E.Pauni).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(0:57 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to NM 48 for 9 yards (30-A.Vainikolo84-T.Sellers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 48(0:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Wright.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 48(0:24 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to NM 43 for 5 yards (98-J.Noble).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(15:00 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to NM 41 for 2 yards (33-A.Hart20-J.Hearn).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 41(14:26 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to NM 40 for 1 yard (95-A.Soremekun98-J.Noble).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 40(13:42 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to NM 38 for 2 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAHST 38(12:51 - 4th) 98-C.Bartolic punts 30 yards from NM 38 to NM 8 fair catch by 6-D.Rogers.
NMEX
Lobos
- TD (16 plays, 92 yards, 8:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 8(12:43 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to NM 12 for 4 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 12(12:09 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to NM 10 for -2 yards (51-J.Te'i).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NMEX 10(11:24 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh. Penalty on UTS 6-C.Haney Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 10. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(11:15 - 4th) 10-T.Hall to NM 28 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 28(10:42 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to NM 39 for 11 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(10:01 - 4th) 10-T.Hall scrambles pushed ob at NM 48 for 9 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NMEX 48(9:19 - 4th) 32-M.Gray to UTS 47 for 5 yards (90-R.Fata).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 47(8:47 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 47(8:38 - 4th) 32-M.Gray to UTS 37 for 10 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 37(8:00 - 4th) 32-M.Gray to UTS 33 for 4 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 33(7:25 - 4th) 10-T.Hall pushed ob at UTS 21 for 12 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 21(6:50 - 4th) 32-M.Gray to UTS 24 for -3 yards (93-J.Wildman).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - NMEX 24(6:08 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to UTS 19 for 5 yards (7-D.Williams). Penalty on NM 64-K.Stepley Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UTS 24. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 18 - NMEX 29(5:37 - 4th) 10-T.Hall to UTS 23 for 6 yards (91-D.Anderson96-C.Unga).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 12 - NMEX 23(4:55 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh runs ob at UTS 7 for 16 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - NMEX 7(4:40 - 4th) 10-T.Hall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:32 - 4th) 94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:32 - 4th) 99-D.Murphree kicks 43 yards from NM 35. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 26 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26(4:29 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to UTS 26 for no gain (33-A.Hart30-A.Vainikolo).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 26(4:23 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to UTS 30 for 4 yards (84-T.Sellers30-A.Vainikolo).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 30(4:16 - 4th) 16-J.Nathan to UTS 28 for -2 yards (33-A.Hart6-D.Rogers).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UTAHST 28(4:11 - 4th) 98-C.Bartolic punts 20 yards from UTS 28 out of bounds at the UTS 48.
NMEX
Lobos
- Interception (8 plays, -20 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(4:05 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to UTS 44 for 4 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 44(3:44 - 4th) 10-T.Hall sacked at UTS 48 for -4 yards FUMBLES (91-D.Anderson). 6-B.Carroll to UTS 47 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NMEX 47(3:04 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Molina.
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 9 - NMEX 47(2:59 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 13-A.Molina. 13-A.Molina to UTS 38 for 9 yards (6-C.Haney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 38(2:46 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Molina.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 38(2:41 - 4th) 10-T.Hall complete to 19-T.Vieira. 19-T.Vieira to UTS 29 for 9 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NMEX 29(2:18 - 4th) Penalty on NM 79-C.Estrella False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 29. No Play.
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 34(2:12 - 4th) 10-T.Hall incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-D.Williams at UTS 32. 7-D.Williams to UTS 32 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|21
|Rushing
|13
|15
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|368
|367
|Total Plays
|76
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|196
|276
|Rush Attempts
|41
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|172
|91
|Comp. - Att.
|18-35
|10-21
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.6
|6-46.2
|Return Yards
|59
|47
|Punts - Returns
|3-25
|4-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-34
|2-32
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|172
|PASS YDS
|91
|
|
|196
|RUSH YDS
|276
|
|
|368
|TOTAL YDS
|367
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|18/35
|172
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|19
|113
|1
|15
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|10
|40
|0
|11
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|3
|26
|0
|15
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|5
|26
|1
|11
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Mariner 80 WR
|S. Mariner
|3
|55
|1
|35
|
C. Repp 87 TE
|C. Repp
|3
|49
|1
|42
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|4
|31
|0
|15
|
D. Wright 83 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
T. Compton 17 WR
|T. Compton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Terrell 88 TE
|C. Terrell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Munoz 38 LB
|E. Munoz
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
|K. Meitzenheimer
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
|T. Lefeged Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wildman 93 DE
|J. Wildman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Andersen 94 DT
|C. Andersen
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Galeai 10 DE
|T. Galeai
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Te'i 51 DE
|J. Te'i
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 91 DT
|D. Anderson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haney 6 CB
|C. Haney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 7 CB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
R. Fata 90 DT
|R. Fata
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Heninger 42 DE
|N. Heninger
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 18 CB
|C. Lampkin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Eberle 62 K
|D. Eberle
|1/1
|45
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bartolic 98 P
|C. Bartolic
|7
|41.6
|2
|64
|
A. Dalton 89 P
|A. Dalton
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|3
|8.3
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hall 10 QB
|T. Hall
|22
|115
|2
|22
|
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|11
|72
|0
|25
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|12
|62
|0
|21
|
M. Gray 32 RB
|M. Gray
|7
|35
|0
|23
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Patterson III 11 WR
|C. Patterson III
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|2
|20
|1
|19
|
A. Umeh 7 WR
|A. Umeh
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Kress 9 WR
|J. Kress
|3
|16
|1
|7
|
A. Molina 13 WR
|A. Molina
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
T. Vieira 19 WR
|T. Vieira
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Vainikolo 30 LB
|A. Vainikolo
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hart 33 LB
|A. Hart
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hearn 20 LB
|J. Hearn
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Beaton 15 S
|L. Beaton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Noble 98 DL
|J. Noble
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burton 21 S
|B. Burton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hernandez 32 S
|J. Hernandez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 6 CB
|D. Rogers
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
D. Sanders 19 LB
|D. Sanders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Pauni 55 DL
|E. Pauni
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sellers 84 DL
|T. Sellers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Soremekun 95 DL
|A. Soremekun
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gray 32 RB
|M. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Hannah 23 LB
|R. Hannah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. LoVett III 14 CB
|M. LoVett III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Austin 90 DL
|E. Austin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Shelley 94 K
|A. Shelley
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|
D. Murphree 99 K
|D. Murphree
|0/0
|0
|0/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|6
|46.2
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
M. LoVett III 14 CB
|M. LoVett III
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Rogers 6 CB
|D. Rogers
|4
|3.8
|6
|0
-
FSU
11FLA
17
40
4th 9:06 SECN
-
LAMON
LALAF
30
31
4th 1:21 ESPU
-
7OKLA
21OKLAST
34
16
4th 8:42 FOX
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
0
0
1st 0:20 ESPN
-
FRESNO
SJST
0
0
1st 10:20 ESP2
-
BYU
SDGST
3
7
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
OHIO
AKRON
52
3
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
NILL
14
17
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MISSST
20
21
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
EMICH
34
26
Final ESPN+
-
MIAOH
BALLST
27
41
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
BUFF
7
49
Final ESPN+
-
TOLEDO
CMICH
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
24VATECH
UVA
30
39
Final ABC
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
24
49
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
ARK
24
14
Final CBS
-
17IOWA
NEB
27
24
Final BTN
-
19CINCY
18MEMP
24
34
Final ABC
-
20BOISE
COLOST
31
24
Final CBSSN
-
WASHST
WASH
13
31
Final FOX
-
WVU
TCU
20
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
SALA
30
34
Final ESPN+
-
25APLST
TROY
48
13
Final ESPN+
-
SFLA
UCF
7
34
Final ESPN
-
1OHIOST
13MICH
56
27
Final FOX
-
FIU
MRSHL
27
30
Final/OT CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UK
13
45
Final SECN
-
4UGA
GATECH
52
7
Final ABC
-
IND
PURDUE
44
41
Final/2OT ESP2
-
TXSTSM
CSTCAR
21
24
Final ESP+
-
3CLEM
SC
38
3
Final ESPN
-
NWEST
ILL
29
10
Final FS1
-
TULSA
ECU
49
24
Final ESPU
-
WAKE
CUSE
30
39
Final/OT FSN
-