Western Kentucky strikes twice in 4th, rallies to 31-26 win

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Gaej Walker rushed for 119 yards and his fourth-quarter touchdown capped a 31-26 win as Western Kentucky rallied past Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA) trailed 20-17 entering the final period but wrapped two touchdowns around a Middle Tennessee fumble to claim the win. Ty Storey, who passed for 294 yards and two touchdowns, tossed a 3-yard pass to Quin Jernighan as the Hilltoppers leapt ahead 24-20 with 7:14 left.

Middle Tennessee had the ball for five plays before Damon Lowe recovered a fumble at the 44. Storey fired a 16-yard pass to Jahcour Pearson and also rushed for 16 yards quickly setting up a first-and-goal from the 7. Walker punched in from the 5, extending the WKU lead to 31-24.

The Blue Raiders (4-8, 3-5) fashioned a 78-yard drive in 12 plays capped by an 11-yard TD pass from Asher O'Hara to Ty Lee, getting as close as 31-26.

With 43 seconds left in the game, the Blue Raiders went for the onside kick, which was recovered by Western Kentucky's Jeremiah Fails.

O'Hara was 18-for-33 passing for 301 yards and three TDs. He rushed for another 144 yards on 29 carries,

MTSU Blue Raiders
- FG (12 plays, 66 yards, 5:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 44-C.Mobley. 44-C.Mobley to WKY 47 for 28 yards (15-T.Darden).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 47
(14:41 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 45 for 2 yards (99-J.Madden34-J.Jones).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 45
(14:15 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to WKY 37 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(13:42 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 36 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 36
(13:13 - 1st) 21-J.McDonald to WKY 33 for 3 yards (30-C.Davis).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 33
(12:37 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to WKY 24 for 9 yards (30-C.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 24
(12:10 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 24
(11:57 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 15 for 9 yards (2-D.Key).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 15
(11:21 - 1st) 44-C.Mobley to WKY 13 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone52-D.Lowe).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 13
(10:56 - 1st) 44-C.Mobley to WKY 11 for 2 yards (99-J.Madden92-D.Schletty).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 11
(10:21 - 1st) 44-C.Mobley to WKY 9 for 2 yards (15-T.Darden).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MTSU 9
(9:38 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - MTSU 9
(9:32 - 1st) 18-C.Holt 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (6 plays, 36 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:27 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 55 yards from MTS 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 20 for 10 yards (29-M.LaFrance).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(9:22 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 24 for 4 yards (17-K.Stribling).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 24
(8:54 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 30 for 6 yards (43-B.Shepherd20-D.Thomas).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 30
(8:28 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan pushed ob at MTS 44 for 26 yards. Team penalty on MTS Offside declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 44
(8:11 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to MTS 44 for no gain (6-K.Brooks).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 44
(7:39 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 44
(7:34 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 44
(7:29 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 43 yards from MTS 44 to the MTS 1 downed by 21-C.Bush.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 1
(7:16 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 1
(7:11 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MTSU 1
(7:04 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
Punt
4 & 10 - MTSU 1
(6:59 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 44 yards from MTS 1. 24-R.Cray to MTS 43 for 2 yards (89-Y.Ali17-K.Stribling).

WKY Hilltoppers
- FG (10 plays, 40 yards, 5:33 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 43
(6:50 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to MTS 32 for 11 yards (7-J.Moffatt43-B.Shepherd).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 32
(6:24 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to MTS 31 for 1 yard (43-B.Shepherd).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 31
(5:49 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to MTS 29 for 2 yards (3-G.Grate).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 29
(5:12 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to MTS 23 for 6 yards (7-J.Moffatt17-K.Stribling).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 23
(4:53 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to MTS 19 for 4 yards (29-M.LaFrance).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 19
(4:19 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to MTS 11 for 8 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 11
(3:46 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to MTS 6 for 5 yards (7-J.Moffatt20-D.Thomas).
-1 YD
1 & 6 - WKY 6
(3:11 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to MTS 7 for -1 yard (93-M.Manciel).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 7
(2:28 - 1st) 4-T.Storey scrambles to MTS 6 for 1 yard (6-K.Brooks40-A.Jones).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 6
(1:43 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon runs ob at MTS 3 for 3 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - WKY 3
(1:17 - 1st) 46-C.Munson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Fumble (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:13 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(1:13 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 27 for 2 yards (99-J.Madden9-M.Staples).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 27
(0:48 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to MTS 32 for 5 yards (15-T.Darden).
No Gain
3 & 3 - MTSU 32
(0:12 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
Punt
4 & 3 - MTSU 32
(0:07 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 32 yards from MTS 32. 24-R.Cray to WKY 37 FUMBLES. 89-Y.Ali to WKY 37 for no gain.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (3 plays, 37 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(15:00 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 24 for 13 yards (2-D.Key).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 24
(14:35 - 2nd) 44-C.Mobley to WKY 17 for 7 yards (90-J.George36-K.Bailey).
+17 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 17
(14:09 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-I.Upton. 9-I.Upton runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:02 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:02 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 60 yards from MTS 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 14 for 9 yards (13-T.Johnson35-J.Davis).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 14
(13:56 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 13 for -1 yard (29-M.LaFrance6-K.Brooks).
+8 YD
2 & 11 - WKY 13
(13:22 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 21 for 8 yards (33-D.Patterson).
+19 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 21
(12:41 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 40 for 19 yards (3-G.Grate).
Sack
1 & 10 - WKY 40
(12:03 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 34 for -6 yards (43-B.Shepherd94-T.Render).
Penalty
2 & 16 - WKY 34
(11:29 - 2nd) Penalty on WKY 74-T.Witt False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 34. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 21 - WKY 29
(11:08 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 36 for 7 yards (49-J.Starling).
Sack
3 & 14 - WKY 36
(10:28 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 32 for -4 yards (20-D.Thomas).
Punt
4 & 18 - WKY 32
(9:47 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 39 yards from WKY 32 to MTS 29 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 29
(9:38 - 2nd) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 33 for 4 yards (34-J.Jones90-J.George).
+22 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 33
(9:05 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara pushed ob at WKY 45 for 22 yards (2-D.Key).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45
(8:25 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 38 for 7 yards (36-K.Bailey10-D.Malone).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 38
(7:44 - 2nd) 44-C.Mobley to WKY 37 for 1 yard (31-A.Kincade43-C.Jordan).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 37
(7:05 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 32 for 5 yards (2-D.Key30-C.Davis).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 32
(6:36 - 2nd) 21-J.McDonald to WKY 30 for 2 yards (2-D.Key).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MTSU 30
(6:05 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
-5 YD
3 & 8 - MTSU 30
(5:58 - 2nd) to WKY 40 FUMBLES. 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 35 for 5 yards (34-J.Jones).
Punt
4 & 13 - MTSU 35
(5:20 - 2nd) 90-M.Stephenson punts 31 yards from WKY 35 to the WKY 4 downed by 89-Y.Ali.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (3 plays, 96 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+47 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 4
(5:09 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to MTS 49 for 47 yards (6-K.Brooks).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(4:24 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to MTS 27 for 22 yards (7-J.Moffatt39-C.McWilliams).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 27
(3:52 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:44 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- FG (8 plays, 72 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:44 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
+54 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(3:44 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 44-C.Mobley. 44-C.Mobley to WKY 21 for 54 yards (36-K.Bailey).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 21
(3:00 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to WKY 13 for 8 yards (36-K.Bailey).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MTSU 13
(2:32 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 13 for no gain (10-D.Malone).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 13
(1:51 - 2nd) 21-J.McDonald to WKY 12 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone30-C.Davis).
+10 YD
4 & 1 - MTSU 12
(1:30 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 2 for 10 yards (36-K.Bailey).
-1 YD
1 & 2 - MTSU 2
(1:24 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 3 for -1 yard (30-C.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 3 - MTSU 3
(0:44 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
No Gain
3 & 3 - MTSU 3
(0:38 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - MTSU 3
(0:34 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Halftime (5 plays, 40 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:30 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 40 yards from MTS 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 2-J.Sloan.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(0:30 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 33 for 8 yards (33-D.Patterson).
+9 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 33
(0:23 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to WKY 42 for 9 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42
(0:16 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs ob at WKY 46 for 4 yards.
+19 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 46
(0:11 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to MTS 35 for 19 yards (15-R.Fuller33-D.Patterson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 35
(0:03 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 40 yards from MTS 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 2-J.Sloan.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker pushed ob at WKY 31 for 6 yards (3-G.Grate).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 31
(14:24 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 36 for 5 yards (29-M.LaFrance).
+64 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(13:53 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:40 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (8 plays, 38 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:40 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
Sack
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(13:40 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 19 for -6 yards (34-J.Jones).
+9 YD
2 & 16 - MTSU 19
(13:05 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to MTS 28 for 9 yards (36-K.Bailey).
+10 YD
3 & 7 - MTSU 28
(12:35 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 38 for 10 yards (15-T.Darden).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38
(12:15 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 43 for 5 yards (36-K.Bailey).
+22 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 43
(11:50 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to WKY 35 for 22 yards (36-K.Bailey).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 35
(11:10 - 3rd) 44-C.Mobley to WKY 33 for 2 yards (52-D.Lowe30-C.Davis).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 33
(10:41 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 31 for 2 yards (99-J.Madden).
Sack
3 & 6 - MTSU 31
(10:09 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at WKY 37 for -6 yards (30-C.Davis).
Punt
4 & 12 - MTSU 37
(9:33 - 3rd) 90-M.Stephenson punts 31 yards from WKY 37 to WKY 6 fair catch by 2-J.Sloan.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Missed FG (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:50 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 6
(9:25 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 14 for 8 yards (29-M.LaFrance).
No Gain
2 & 2 - WKY 14
(8:54 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 14 for no gain (94-T.Render).
+14 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 14
(8:10 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 28 for 14 yards (15-R.Fuller).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 28
(7:41 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 33 for 5 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+17 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 33
(7:00 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 50 for 17 yards.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 50
(6:34 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to MTS 18 for 32 yards (6-K.Brooks).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 18
(5:55 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to MTS 15 for 3 yards (15-R.Fuller).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WKY 15
(5:18 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
+1 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 15
(5:13 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to MTS 14 for 1 yard (6-K.Brooks).
No Good
4 & 6 - WKY 14
(4:35 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Interception (2 plays, 61 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20
(4:30 - 3rd) 8-T.Lee pushed ob at MTS 22 for 2 yards (27-O.Alexander).
Int
2 & 8 - MTSU 22
(4:01 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce INTERCEPTED by 24-R.Cray at MTS 24. 24-R.Cray to MTS 19 for 5 yards (86-J.Pierce).

WKY Hilltoppers
- Missed FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 19
(3:55 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to MTS 16 for 3 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 16
(3:21 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon runs ob at MTS 15 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WKY 15
(2:39 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
No Good
4 & 6 - WKY 15
(2:34 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (11 plays, 103 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20
(2:29 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 24 for 4 yards (2-D.Key).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 24
(2:02 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to MTS 30 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 30
(1:41 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 30 for no gain (30-C.Davis).
+33 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 30
(1:05 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to WKY 37 for 33 yards (29-B.Bishop).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(0:35 - 3rd) 21-J.McDonald to WKY 34 for 3 yards (43-C.Jordan30-C.Davis).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 34
(15:00 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 36 for -2 yards (27-O.Alexander43-C.Jordan).
+7 YD
3 & 9 - MTSU 36
(14:20 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to WKY 29 for 7 yards (36-K.Bailey31-A.Kincade).
+2 YD
4 & 2 - MTSU 29
(13:54 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 27 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 27
(13:25 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 24 for 3 yards (52-D.Lowe).
+23 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 24
(12:49 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce runs ob at WKY 1 for 23 yards.
+24 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 24
(12:49 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:43 - 4th) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:43 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 63 yards from MTS 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 22 for 20 yards (26-W.Parks).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 22
(12:38 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 23 for 1 yard (43-B.Shepherd).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 23
(12:01 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 3 yards (43-B.Shepherd).
No Gain
3 & 6 - WKY 26
(11:25 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
Punt
4 & 6 - WKY 26
(11:14 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 57 yards from WKY 26 Downed at the MTS 17.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 17
(11:00 - 4th) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 18 for 1 yard (9-M.Staples).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 18
(10:33 - 4th) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 21 for 3 yards (30-C.Davis31-A.Kincade).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 21
(9:49 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 27 for 6 yards (9-M.Staples).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 27
(9:32 - 4th) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 27 for no gain (92-D.Schletty).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 27
(8:51 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Tinsley.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 27
(8:44 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 34 for 7 yards (10-D.Malone90-J.George).
+2 YD
4 & 3 - MTSU 34
(7:59 - 4th) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 36 for 2 yards (90-J.George).

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (2 plays, 36 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+33 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(7:54 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to MTS 3 for 33 yards (15-R.Fuller).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - WKY 3
(7:20 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:14 - 4th) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Fumble (5 plays, 31 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:14 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(7:14 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 25
(7:08 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 46 for 21 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 46
(6:37 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 50 for 4 yards (52-D.Lowe99-J.Madden).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 50
(6:02 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to WKY 39 for 11 yards (15-T.Darden).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39
(5:40 - 4th) 44-C.Mobley to WKY 44 FUMBLES (30-C.Davis). 52-D.Lowe to WKY 44 for no gain.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44
(5:32 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to MTS 40 for 16 yards (6-K.Brooks).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 40
(5:32 - 4th) Penalty on MTS 29-M.LaFrance Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MTS 40.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(4:59 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to MTS 23 for 2 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
No Gain
2 & 8 - WKY 23
(4:23 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
+16 YD
3 & 8 - WKY 23
(4:19 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to MTS 7 for 16 yards (15-R.Fuller40-A.Jones).
+2 YD
1 & 7 - WKY 7
(3:41 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to MTS 5 for 2 yards (93-M.Manciel).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 5
(3:33 - 4th) 5-G.Walker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:28 - 4th) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (12 plays, 78 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:28 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 46 yards from WKY 35. 44-C.Mobley to MTS 22 for 3 yards (21-C.Bush).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 22
(3:24 - 4th) 22-D.England-Chisolm to MTS 21 for -1 yard (24-R.Cray34-J.Jones).
Sack
2 & 11 - MTSU 21
(2:53 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 13 for -8 yards (10-D.Malone).
+16 YD
3 & 19 - MTSU 13
(2:21 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 29 for 16 yards (36-K.Bailey).
+3 YD
4 & 3 - MTSU 29
(1:56 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 32 for 3 yards (30-C.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 32
(1:47 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 32
(1:40 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 47 for 15 yards (31-A.Kincade).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 47
(1:25 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Johnson.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 47
(1:21 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to WKY 43 for 10 yards (9-M.Staples).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 43
(1:13 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 38 for 5 yards (92-D.Schletty).
+27 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 38
(1:05 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to WKY 11 for 27 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 11
(0:54 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 11
(0:47 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(0:43 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 2 for no gain.

WKY Hilltoppers
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:43 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 21 yards from MTS 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 44 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44
(0:38 - 4th) 4-T.Storey kneels at WKY 43 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:43
10-A.O'Hara to WKY 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
26
31
Touchdown 0:47
10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
78
yds
02:45
pos
26
31
Point After TD 3:28
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
31
Touchdown 3:33
5-G.Walker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
41
yds
02:04
pos
20
30
Point After TD 7:14
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
24
Touchdown 7:20
4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
36
yds
00:40
pos
20
23
Point After TD 12:43
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
17
Touchdown 12:49
10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
103
yds
01:54
pos
19
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:40
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
17
Touchdown 13:53
4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:20
pos
13
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:34
18-C.Holt 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
72
yds
03:10
pos
13
10
Point After TD 3:44
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 3:52
4-T.Storey runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
96
yds
01:25
pos
10
9
Point After TD 14:02
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 14:09
10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-I.Upton. 9-I.Upton runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
37
yds
00:58
pos
9
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:17
46-C.Munson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
40
yds
05:33
pos
3
3
Field Goal 9:32
18-C.Holt 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
66
yds
05:28
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 20
Rushing 11 7
Passing 13 12
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 5-15 3-10
4th Down Conv 3-4 1-1
Total Net Yards 441 467
Total Plays 81 57
Avg Gain 5.4 8.2
Net Yards Rushing 165 180
Rush Attempts 48 27
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 6.7
Net Yards Passing 276 287
Comp. - Att. 18-33 23-30
Yards Per Pass 8.4 9.6
Penalties - Yards 1-15 1-5
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-34.5 3-46.3
Return Yards 3 47
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-3
Kickoffs - Returns 1-3 3-39
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-5
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Middle Tenn. 4-8 31001326
W. Kentucky 8-4 3771431
Houchens-Smith Stadium Bowling Green, Kentucky
 276 PASS YDS 287
165 RUSH YDS 180
441 TOTAL YDS 467
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 301 3 1 155.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 301 3 1 155.1
A. O'Hara 18/33 301 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 144 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 144 0
A. O'Hara 29 144 0 22
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 21 0
C. Mobley 11 21 0 7
J. McDonald 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
J. McDonald 5 9 0 3
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Lee 1 2 0 2
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. England-Chisolm 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 82 0
C. Mobley 2 82 0 54
Y. Ali 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
Y. Ali 5 59 0 21
J. Marshall 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 0
J. Marshall 4 54 0 27
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 1
T. Lee 3 51 1 33
J. Pierce 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 1
J. Pierce 3 38 1 24
I. Upton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 1
I. Upton 1 17 1 17
D. Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Thomas 1 7 0 7
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Johnson 0 0 0 0
M. Tinsley 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Tinsley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Moffatt 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Moffatt 7-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Brooks 6-1 0.0 0
R. Fuller 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Fuller 5-0 0.0 0
M. LaFrance 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. LaFrance 4-0 0.0 0
B. Shepherd 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
B. Shepherd 4-2 0.5 0
G. Grate Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Grate Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
M. Manciel 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Manciel 2-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
D. Patterson 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Patterson 2-1 0.0 0
K. Stribling 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Stribling 1-1 0.0 0
T. Render 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
T. Render 1-1 0.5 0
J. Starling 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Starling 1-0 0.0 0
A. Jones 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Jones 0-2 0.0 0
C. McWilliams 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. McWilliams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
C. Holt 2/2 26 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Stephenson 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 31.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 31.0 2
M. Stephenson 2 31.0 2 31
K. Ulbrich 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 0
K. Ulbrich 2 38.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
C. Mobley 1 3.0 3 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.7% 294 2 0 181.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.7% 294 2 0 181.0
T. Storey 23/30 294 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 119 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 119 1
G. Walker 14 119 1 47
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 62 1
T. Storey 12 62 1 27
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 110 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 1
L. Jackson 8 110 1 64
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 76 1
Q. Jernighan 4 76 1 33
J. Pearson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 52 0
J. Pearson 3 52 0 19
J. Simon 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
J. Simon 4 38 0 32
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
G. Walker 3 13 0 9
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Sloan 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Bailey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
K. Bailey 10-1 0.0 0
C. Davis 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 1.0
C. Davis 8-4 1.0 0
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Key 6-0 0.0 0
D. Malone 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
D. Malone 6-1 1.0 0
T. Darden 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Darden 5-0 0.0 0
J. Madden 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Madden 4-1 0.0 0
D. Lowe 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Lowe 3-1 0.0 0
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Kincade 3-2 0.0 0
M. Staples 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Staples 3-1 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
J. Jones 3-2 1.0 0
D. Schletty 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Schletty 2-1 0.0 0
O. Alexander 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Alexander 2-0 0.0 0
J. George 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. George 2-2 0.0 0
C. Jordan 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Jordan 1-2 0.0 0
B. Bishop 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bishop 1-0 0.0 0
R. Cray 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Cray 1-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Munson 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/3 4/4
C. Munson 1/3 21 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haggerty 47 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 46.3 2
J. Haggerty 3 46.3 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 13.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.0 20 0
J. Sloan 3 13.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Cray 24 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 2 0
R. Cray 2 1.5 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTSU 25 5:28 12 66 FG
7:16 MTSU 1 0:17 3 0 Punt
1:13 MTSU 25 1:06 3 7 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 37 0:58 3 37 TD
9:38 MTSU 29 4:18 8 36 Punt
3:44 MTSU 25 3:10 8 72 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 MTSU 25 4:07 8 38 Punt
4:30 MTSU 20 0:29 2 61 INT
2:29 MTSU 20 1:54 11 103 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 MTSU 17 3:01 7 19 Downs
7:14 MTSU 25 1:34 5 31 Fumble
3:28 MTSU 22 2:45 12 78 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 WKY 20 1:58 6 36 Punt
6:50 MTSU 43 5:33 10 40 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:02 WKY 14 4:15 7 18 Punt
5:09 WKY 4 1:25 3 96 TD
0:30 WKY 25 0:27 5 40 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 25 1:20 3 75 TD
9:25 WKY 6 4:50 9 80 FG Miss
3:55 MTSU 19 1:21 3 4 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 WKY 22 1:29 3 4 Punt
7:54 MTSU 36 0:40 2 36 TD
5:32 WKY 44 2:04 7 56 TD
0:43 WKY 44 0:05 1 -1 Game
NCAA FB Scores