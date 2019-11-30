|
|
|MTSU
|WKY
Western Kentucky strikes twice in 4th, rallies to 31-26 win
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Gaej Walker rushed for 119 yards and his fourth-quarter touchdown capped a 31-26 win as Western Kentucky rallied past Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA) trailed 20-17 entering the final period but wrapped two touchdowns around a Middle Tennessee fumble to claim the win. Ty Storey, who passed for 294 yards and two touchdowns, tossed a 3-yard pass to Quin Jernighan as the Hilltoppers leapt ahead 24-20 with 7:14 left.
Middle Tennessee had the ball for five plays before Damon Lowe recovered a fumble at the 44. Storey fired a 16-yard pass to Jahcour Pearson and also rushed for 16 yards quickly setting up a first-and-goal from the 7. Walker punched in from the 5, extending the WKU lead to 31-24.
The Blue Raiders (4-8, 3-5) fashioned a 78-yard drive in 12 plays capped by an 11-yard TD pass from Asher O'Hara to Ty Lee, getting as close as 31-26.
With 43 seconds left in the game, the Blue Raiders went for the onside kick, which was recovered by Western Kentucky's Jeremiah Fails.
O'Hara was 18-for-33 passing for 301 yards and three TDs. He rushed for another 144 yards on 29 carries,
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- FG (12 plays, 66 yards, 5:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 44-C.Mobley. 44-C.Mobley to WKY 47 for 28 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 47(14:41 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 45 for 2 yards (99-J.Madden34-J.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 45(14:15 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to WKY 37 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(13:42 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 36 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 36(13:13 - 1st) 21-J.McDonald to WKY 33 for 3 yards (30-C.Davis).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 33(12:37 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to WKY 24 for 9 yards (30-C.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(12:10 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 24(11:57 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 15 for 9 yards (2-D.Key).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 15(11:21 - 1st) 44-C.Mobley to WKY 13 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone52-D.Lowe).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 13(10:56 - 1st) 44-C.Mobley to WKY 11 for 2 yards (99-J.Madden92-D.Schletty).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 11(10:21 - 1st) 44-C.Mobley to WKY 9 for 2 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 9(9:38 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MTSU 9(9:32 - 1st) 18-C.Holt 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (6 plays, 36 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:27 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 55 yards from MTS 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 20 for 10 yards (29-M.LaFrance).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(9:22 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 24 for 4 yards (17-K.Stribling).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 24(8:54 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 30 for 6 yards (43-B.Shepherd20-D.Thomas).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 30(8:28 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan pushed ob at MTS 44 for 26 yards. Team penalty on MTS Offside declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 44(8:11 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to MTS 44 for no gain (6-K.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 44(7:39 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WKY 44(7:34 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WKY 44(7:29 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 43 yards from MTS 44 to the MTS 1 downed by 21-C.Bush.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 1(7:16 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 1(7:11 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 1(7:04 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MTSU 1(6:59 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 44 yards from MTS 1. 24-R.Cray to MTS 43 for 2 yards (89-Y.Ali17-K.Stribling).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (10 plays, 40 yards, 5:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(6:50 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to MTS 32 for 11 yards (7-J.Moffatt43-B.Shepherd).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 32(6:24 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to MTS 31 for 1 yard (43-B.Shepherd).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 31(5:49 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to MTS 29 for 2 yards (3-G.Grate).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - WKY 29(5:12 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to MTS 23 for 6 yards (7-J.Moffatt17-K.Stribling).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 23(4:53 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to MTS 19 for 4 yards (29-M.LaFrance).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 19(4:19 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to MTS 11 for 8 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 11(3:46 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to MTS 6 for 5 yards (7-J.Moffatt20-D.Thomas).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - WKY 6(3:11 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to MTS 7 for -1 yard (93-M.Manciel).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 7(2:28 - 1st) 4-T.Storey scrambles to MTS 6 for 1 yard (6-K.Brooks40-A.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 6(1:43 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon runs ob at MTS 3 for 3 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - WKY 3(1:17 - 1st) 46-C.Munson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Fumble (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(1:13 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 27 for 2 yards (99-J.Madden9-M.Staples).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 27(0:48 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to MTS 32 for 5 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 32(0:12 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MTSU 32(0:07 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 32 yards from MTS 32. 24-R.Cray to WKY 37 FUMBLES. 89-Y.Ali to WKY 37 for no gain.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (3 plays, 37 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(15:00 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 24 for 13 yards (2-D.Key).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(14:35 - 2nd) 44-C.Mobley to WKY 17 for 7 yards (90-J.George36-K.Bailey).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 17(14:09 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-I.Upton. 9-I.Upton runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:02 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:02 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 60 yards from MTS 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 14 for 9 yards (13-T.Johnson35-J.Davis).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 14(13:56 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 13 for -1 yard (29-M.LaFrance6-K.Brooks).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - WKY 13(13:22 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 21 for 8 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - WKY 21(12:41 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 40 for 19 yards (3-G.Grate).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WKY 40(12:03 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 34 for -6 yards (43-B.Shepherd94-T.Render).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 16 - WKY 34(11:29 - 2nd) Penalty on WKY 74-T.Witt False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 34. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 21 - WKY 29(11:08 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 36 for 7 yards (49-J.Starling).
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - WKY 36(10:28 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 32 for -4 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - WKY 32(9:47 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 39 yards from WKY 32 to MTS 29 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 29(9:38 - 2nd) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 33 for 4 yards (34-J.Jones90-J.George).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 33(9:05 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara pushed ob at WKY 45 for 22 yards (2-D.Key).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(8:25 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 38 for 7 yards (36-K.Bailey10-D.Malone).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 38(7:44 - 2nd) 44-C.Mobley to WKY 37 for 1 yard (31-A.Kincade43-C.Jordan).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 37(7:05 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 32 for 5 yards (2-D.Key30-C.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(6:36 - 2nd) 21-J.McDonald to WKY 30 for 2 yards (2-D.Key).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 30(6:05 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 8 - MTSU 30(5:58 - 2nd) to WKY 40 FUMBLES. 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 35 for 5 yards (34-J.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MTSU 35(5:20 - 2nd) 90-M.Stephenson punts 31 yards from WKY 35 to the WKY 4 downed by 89-Y.Ali.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (3 plays, 96 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 4(5:09 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to MTS 49 for 47 yards (6-K.Brooks).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(4:24 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to MTS 27 for 22 yards (7-J.Moffatt39-C.McWilliams).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 27(3:52 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:44 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- FG (8 plays, 72 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:44 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(3:44 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 44-C.Mobley. 44-C.Mobley to WKY 21 for 54 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 21(3:00 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to WKY 13 for 8 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 13(2:32 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 13 for no gain (10-D.Malone).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 13(1:51 - 2nd) 21-J.McDonald to WKY 12 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone30-C.Davis).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - MTSU 12(1:30 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 2 for 10 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MTSU 2(1:24 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 3 for -1 yard (30-C.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 3(0:44 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 3(0:38 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MTSU 3(0:34 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Halftime (5 plays, 40 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 40 yards from MTS 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 2-J.Sloan.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(0:30 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 33 for 8 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 33(0:23 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to WKY 42 for 9 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(0:16 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs ob at WKY 46 for 4 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 46(0:11 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to MTS 35 for 19 yards (15-R.Fuller33-D.Patterson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 35(0:03 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 40 yards from MTS 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 2-J.Sloan.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker pushed ob at WKY 31 for 6 yards (3-G.Grate).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 31(14:24 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 36 for 5 yards (29-M.LaFrance).
|
+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(13:53 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:40 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (8 plays, 38 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:40 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(13:40 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 19 for -6 yards (34-J.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - MTSU 19(13:05 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to MTS 28 for 9 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 28(12:35 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 38 for 10 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(12:15 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 43 for 5 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 43(11:50 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to WKY 35 for 22 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(11:10 - 3rd) 44-C.Mobley to WKY 33 for 2 yards (52-D.Lowe30-C.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 33(10:41 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 31 for 2 yards (99-J.Madden).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 31(10:09 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at WKY 37 for -6 yards (30-C.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MTSU 37(9:33 - 3rd) 90-M.Stephenson punts 31 yards from WKY 37 to WKY 6 fair catch by 2-J.Sloan.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Missed FG (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 6(9:25 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 14 for 8 yards (29-M.LaFrance).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WKY 14(8:54 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 14 for no gain (94-T.Render).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 14(8:10 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 28 for 14 yards (15-R.Fuller).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 28(7:41 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 33 for 5 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 33(7:00 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 50 for 17 yards.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 50(6:34 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to MTS 18 for 32 yards (6-K.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 18(5:55 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to MTS 15 for 3 yards (15-R.Fuller).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WKY 15(5:18 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - WKY 15(5:13 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to MTS 14 for 1 yard (6-K.Brooks).
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - WKY 14(4:35 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Interception (2 plays, 61 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(4:30 - 3rd) 8-T.Lee pushed ob at MTS 22 for 2 yards (27-O.Alexander).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 22(4:01 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce INTERCEPTED by 24-R.Cray at MTS 24. 24-R.Cray to MTS 19 for 5 yards (86-J.Pierce).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Missed FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 19(3:55 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to MTS 16 for 3 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 16(3:21 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon runs ob at MTS 15 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 15(2:39 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - WKY 15(2:34 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (11 plays, 103 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(2:29 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 24 for 4 yards (2-D.Key).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 24(2:02 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to MTS 30 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(1:41 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 30 for no gain (30-C.Davis).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 30(1:05 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to WKY 37 for 33 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(0:35 - 3rd) 21-J.McDonald to WKY 34 for 3 yards (43-C.Jordan30-C.Davis).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 34(15:00 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 36 for -2 yards (27-O.Alexander43-C.Jordan).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - MTSU 36(14:20 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to WKY 29 for 7 yards (36-K.Bailey31-A.Kincade).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 29(13:54 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 27 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(13:25 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 24 for 3 yards (52-D.Lowe).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 24(12:49 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce runs ob at WKY 1 for 23 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 24(12:49 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:43 - 4th) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:43 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 63 yards from MTS 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 22 for 20 yards (26-W.Parks).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 22(12:38 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 23 for 1 yard (43-B.Shepherd).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 23(12:01 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 3 yards (43-B.Shepherd).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 26(11:25 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WKY 26(11:14 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 57 yards from WKY 26 Downed at the MTS 17.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 17(11:00 - 4th) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 18 for 1 yard (9-M.Staples).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 18(10:33 - 4th) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 21 for 3 yards (30-C.Davis31-A.Kincade).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 21(9:49 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 27 for 6 yards (9-M.Staples).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(9:32 - 4th) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 27 for no gain (92-D.Schletty).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 27(8:51 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Tinsley.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 27(8:44 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 34 for 7 yards (10-D.Malone90-J.George).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - MTSU 34(7:59 - 4th) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 36 for 2 yards (90-J.George).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (2 plays, 36 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(7:54 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to MTS 3 for 33 yards (15-R.Fuller).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - WKY 3(7:20 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:14 - 4th) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Fumble (5 plays, 31 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:14 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(7:14 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(7:08 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 46 for 21 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(6:37 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 50 for 4 yards (52-D.Lowe99-J.Madden).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 50(6:02 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to WKY 39 for 11 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(5:40 - 4th) 44-C.Mobley to WKY 44 FUMBLES (30-C.Davis). 52-D.Lowe to WKY 44 for no gain.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 44(5:32 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to MTS 40 for 16 yards (6-K.Brooks).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 40(5:32 - 4th) Penalty on MTS 29-M.LaFrance Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MTS 40.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(4:59 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to MTS 23 for 2 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WKY 23(4:23 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - WKY 23(4:19 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to MTS 7 for 16 yards (15-R.Fuller40-A.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - WKY 7(3:41 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to MTS 5 for 2 yards (93-M.Manciel).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 5(3:33 - 4th) 5-G.Walker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:28 - 4th) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (12 plays, 78 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:28 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 46 yards from WKY 35. 44-C.Mobley to MTS 22 for 3 yards (21-C.Bush).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(3:24 - 4th) 22-D.England-Chisolm to MTS 21 for -1 yard (24-R.Cray34-J.Jones).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - MTSU 21(2:53 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 13 for -8 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 19 - MTSU 13(2:21 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 29 for 16 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - MTSU 29(1:56 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 32 for 3 yards (30-C.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(1:47 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 32(1:40 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 47 for 15 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 47(1:25 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Johnson.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 47(1:21 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to WKY 43 for 10 yards (9-M.Staples).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(1:13 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 38 for 5 yards (92-D.Schletty).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 38(1:05 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to WKY 11 for 27 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 11(0:54 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 11(0:47 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(0:43 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to WKY 2 for no gain.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:43 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 21 yards from MTS 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 44 for no gain.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 44(0:38 - 4th) 4-T.Storey kneels at WKY 43 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|20
|Rushing
|11
|7
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|441
|467
|Total Plays
|81
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|180
|Rush Attempts
|48
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|276
|287
|Comp. - Att.
|18-33
|23-30
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-34.5
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|3
|47
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-3
|3-39
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|276
|PASS YDS
|287
|
|
|165
|RUSH YDS
|180
|
|
|441
|TOTAL YDS
|467
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|18/33
|301
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|29
|144
|0
|22
|
C. Mobley 44 RB
|C. Mobley
|11
|21
|0
|7
|
J. McDonald 21 RB
|J. McDonald
|5
|9
|0
|3
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Mobley 44 RB
|C. Mobley
|2
|82
|0
|54
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|5
|59
|0
|21
|
J. Marshall 83 WR
|J. Marshall
|4
|54
|0
|27
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|3
|51
|1
|33
|
J. Pierce 86 WR
|J. Pierce
|3
|38
|1
|24
|
I. Upton 9 WR
|I. Upton
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Johnson 13 WR
|T. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Tinsley 87 WR
|M. Tinsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Moffatt 7 S
|J. Moffatt
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 6 LB
|K. Brooks
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fuller 15 DB
|R. Fuller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaFrance 29 CB
|M. LaFrance
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shepherd 43 LB
|B. Shepherd
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
G. Grate Jr. 3 S
|G. Grate Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manciel 93 DT
|M. Manciel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 S
|D. Patterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stribling 17 S
|K. Stribling
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Render 94 DE
|T. Render
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 40 LB
|A. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McWilliams 39 LB
|C. McWilliams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 18 K
|C. Holt
|2/2
|26
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Stephenson 90 P
|M. Stephenson
|2
|31.0
|2
|31
|
K. Ulbrich 48 P
|K. Ulbrich
|2
|38.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Mobley 44 RB
|C. Mobley
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|23/30
|294
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jackson 11 WR
|L. Jackson
|8
|110
|1
|64
|
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
|Q. Jernighan
|4
|76
|1
|33
|
J. Pearson 7 WR
|J. Pearson
|3
|52
|0
|19
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|4
|38
|0
|32
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 30 LB
|C. Davis
|8-4
|1.0
|0
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 10 DL
|D. Malone
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Darden 15 DB
|T. Darden
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DL
|J. Madden
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowe 52 LB
|D. Lowe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Staples 9 LB
|M. Staples
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DL
|J. Jones
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Schletty 92 DL
|D. Schletty
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Alexander 27 DB
|O. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. George 90 DL
|J. George
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jordan 43 DL
|C. Jordan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 29 DB
|B. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cray 24 DB
|R. Cray
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Munson 46 K
|C. Munson
|1/3
|21
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 K
|J. Haggerty
|3
|46.3
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|3
|13.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cray 24 DB
|R. Cray
|2
|1.5
|2
|0
