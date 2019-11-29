|
|
|BOISE
|COLOST
Henderson, No. 20 Boise State hang on for 31-24 win over CSU
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Jaylon Henderson accounted for three scores, defensive tackle David Moa came up with a big late sack and No. 20 Boise State beat Colorado State 31-24 on Friday to finish undefeated in Mountain West conference play for the first time.
Henderson ran for a short score early in the fourth to give Boise State some breathing room. He also threw two TD passes, giving him eight over the past three games as he fills in for banged-up starter Hank Bachmeier and backup Chase Cord.
Garrett Collingham hauled in one of Henderson's TD passes and ran in another as the Broncos head into the league's championship game with a head of steam. They host Hawaii next Saturday.
This version of Boise State (11-1, 8-0 MW, No. 20 CFP) became the program's first to run through Mountain West regular season play unbeaten. The Broncos have finished the conference portion of their schedule with one loss five times since joining the league in 2011.
''They've accomplished something that's pretty special,'' Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. ''Everybody's hyped after this win.''
Patrick O'Brien threw for 289 yards and two TDs for the Rams (4-8, 3-5), who dropped to 0-9 all-time against Boise State. Rams coach Mike Bobo heads into the offseason on the hot seat after a second straight losing season. He's 28-35 in five seasons at Colorado State.
''I want to be back,'' Bobo said. ''We are really, really close.''
With Colorado State on the move late, Moa sacked O'Brien on second down. After an incompletion, Colorado State faced a fourth-and-14 at the Boise 45 with just over 2 minutes remaining and all three timeouts remaining. The Rams elected to punt.
The Broncos converted a third-down play on a diving catch by Khalil Shakir. From there, Boise State was able to run out the clock.
''This one hurt,'' said Rams receiver Warren Jackson, who had eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. ''But today we could smell it and we didn't get it done.''
The sparse crowd was announced at 12,324 on a chilly and overcast afternoon. Only the middle sections of the stadium were open following a blizzard earlier in the week that dropped around 15 inches of snow. Most of the upper deck and behind the south end zone were blanketed in snow. The Colorado State facilities management crews moved approximately two million pounds of snow from the playing surface to get it ready.
O'Brien drew the Rams to within 24-21 with a 28-yard strike to tight end Trey McBride late in the third quarter. Henderson restored a 31-21 lead on a 1-yard TD with 11:26 remaining.
After a 34-yard field goal by Braxton Davis and forcing a Boise State punt, the Rams got the ball back with 3:53 left but were forced to punt.
There were no punts in the first half. Well, technically no punts as Colorado State was called for a running into the punter in the first quarter to keep a Boise State drive going. The Broncos capitalized by scoring on a 2-yard run from Collingham.
O'Brien threw two first-half interceptions, including one that Broncos outside linebacker Curtis Weaver tipped at the line and dove to secure.
''I wish I would've caught my footing so I could've scored,'' Weaver cracked.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boise State: A methodical performance. The Broncos had two scoring drives that lasted at least 7 minutes.
Colorado State: The Rams fell to 14-35 against ranked teams since 1993.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Boise State should move up after spending the past two versions of the poll at No. 20.
UP NEXT
Boise State: Host Hawaii in the Mountain West title game Saturday. The Broncos beat Hawaii 59-37 on Oct. 12.
Colorado State: Gear up for 2020. Will host Colorado on Sept. 5.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at CSU 34 for 9 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLOST 34(14:33 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 38 for 4 yards (15-J.Walker10-K.Nawahine).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 38(14:10 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 42 for 4 yards (15-J.Walker).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 42(13:33 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to BOISE 44 for 14 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(13:05 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to BOISE 21 for 23 yards (21-T.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 21(12:37 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 21(12:31 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to BOISE 6 for 15 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - COLOST 6(11:53 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 3 for 3 yards (98-S.Lui90-S.Igiehon).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLOST 3(11:17 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:12 - 1st) 83-B.Davis extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:12 - 1st) 83-B.Davis kicks 62 yards from CSU 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 27 for 24 yards (24-T.Folsom46-A.Prentice).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(11:06 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 33 for 6 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 33(10:32 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 41 for 8 yards (7-J.Hicks). Penalty on BOISE 85-J.Bates Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at BOISE 36.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 26(10:00 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - BOISE 26(9:54 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler pushed ob at BOISE 35 for 9 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BOISE 35(9:22 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 39 yards from BOISE 35 to CSU 26 fair catch by 22-D.Wright. Penalty on CSU 43-T.Golden Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at BOISE 35. No Play.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (13 plays, 60 yards, 6:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(9:13 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 44 for 4 yards (97-T.McBride).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 44(8:39 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas pushed ob at CSU 49 for 7 yards (11-A.Neal).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(8:15 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to CSU 38 for 11 yards (11-A.Neal).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(7:41 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 36 for 2 yards (12-C.Carter).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 36(7:05 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 28 for 8 yards (7-J.Hicks24-T.Folsom).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 28(6:33 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to CSU 29 for -1 yard (12-C.Carter).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 29(5:54 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower pushed ob at CSU 11 for 18 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 11(5:22 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to CSU 8 for 3 yards (98-E.Hubbard99-D.Dickens).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 8(4:40 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 8(4:33 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson to CSU 1 for 7 yards (7-J.Hicks). Penalty on CSU 99-D.Dickens Offside declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BOISE 1(4:02 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 1 for no gain (1-J.Bates).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 1(3:22 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 2 for -1 yard (97-T.McBride).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BOISE 2(2:40 - 1st) 5-G.Collingham runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:34 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good. Team penalty on CSU Offside declined.
COLOST
Rams
- Interception (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:34 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(2:34 - 1st) Penalty on CSU 69-B.Wesley False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 25. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 15 - COLOST 20(2:34 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright INTERCEPTED by 21-T.Jones at CSU 35. 21-T.Jones pushed ob at CSU 20 for 15 yards (9-W.Jackson).
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(2:26 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 22 for -2 yards (90-J.Fox).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - BOISE 22(1:53 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to CSU 8 for 14 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - BOISE 8(1:20 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir to CSU 9 for -1 yard (37-L.Stewart).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 9(0:45 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 5 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson7-J.Hicks).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 5(15:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (12 plays, 81 yards, 6:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 57 yards from BOISE 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 19 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 19(14:51 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Thomas.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 19(14:45 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 23-B.Fulton. 23-B.Fulton to CSU 25 for 6 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - COLOST 25(14:06 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 34 for 9 yards (15-J.Walker).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 34(13:34 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 41 for 25 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(13:01 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to BOISE 35 for 6 yards (10-K.Nawahine15-J.Walker).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLOST 35(12:17 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to BOISE 32 for 3 yards (48-B.DeRose90-S.Igiehon).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 32(11:40 - 2nd) 22-D.Wright to BOISE 33 for -1 yard (26-A.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - COLOST 33(10:55 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to BOISE 29 for 4 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 29(10:25 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 28 for 1 yard (90-S.Igiehon).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 28(9:42 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to BOISE 33 for -5 yards (26-A.Williams99-C.Weaver).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 14 - COLOST 33(9:03 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to BOISE 16 for 17 yards (10-K.Nawahine48-B.DeRose).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 16(8:57 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:47 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (14 plays, 79 yards, 7:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:47 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 21 for 21 yards (10-T.Francis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(8:41 - 2nd) 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 27 for 6 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 27(8:01 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 50 for 23 yards (24-T.Folsom7-J.Hicks).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 50(7:29 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to CSU 49 for 1 yard (33-M.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 49(6:53 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler to CSU 40 for 9 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(6:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 40(6:14 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to CSU 35 for 5 yards (24-T.Folsom7-J.Hicks).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 35(5:35 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to CSU 31 for 4 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - BOISE 31(4:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to CSU 27 for 4 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(4:29 - 2nd) 6-C.Thomas to CSU 17 for 10 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 17(3:57 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir to CSU 15 for 2 yards (12-C.Carter7-J.Hicks).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 15(3:16 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to CSU 10 for 5 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 10(2:38 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to CSU 8 for 2 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - BOISE 8(1:54 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to CSU 3 for 5 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - BOISE 3(1:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 5-G.Collingham. 5-G.Collingham runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:16 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- Interception (3 plays, 55 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:16 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 19 for 17 yards (52-D.Schramm).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 19(1:12 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to CSU 24 for 5 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 24(0:52 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - COLOST 24(0:47 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 99-C.Weaver at CSU 26. 99-C.Weaver to CSU 26 for no gain.
BOISE
Broncos
- FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(0:41 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to CSU 22 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 22(0:34 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BOISE 22(0:29 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 24-G.Holani.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - BOISE 22(0:23 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
COLOST
Rams
- Halftime (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 41 yards from BOISE 35. 46-A.Prentice to CSU 35 for 11 yards (1-O.Evans45-N.Provenzano).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(0:15 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas pushed ob at CSU 41 for 6 yards (38-D.Washington).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - COLOST 41(0:09 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - COLOST 41(0:03 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 47 for 6 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 26 for 1 yard (1-J.Bates94-D.Phillips).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 26(14:25 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at BOISE 35 for 9 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(13:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 35(13:47 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 42 for 7 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 42(13:09 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson sacked at BOISE 39 for -3 yards (33-M.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BOISE 39(12:25 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 40 yards from BOISE 39. 22-D.Wright to CSU 35 for 14 yards (42-D.Cantrell).
COLOST
Rams
- Downs (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(12:15 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 35(12:10 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride pushed ob at CSU 43 for 8 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 43(11:37 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at BOISE 49 for 8 yards (15-J.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 49(10:57 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Craig-Myers.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 49(10:53 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride pushed ob at BOISE 40 for 9 yards (99-C.Weaver).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 40(10:30 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to BOISE 41 for -1 yard (25-B.Wickersham).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - COLOST 41(9:44 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 42 for -1 yard (90-S.Igiehon).
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(9:39 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 42(9:33 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson sacked at BOISE 33 for -9 yards (12-C.Carter).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 19 - BOISE 33(8:48 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at CSU 43 for 24 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(8:22 - 3rd) 2-K.Shakir to CSU 43 for no gain (26-M.Cameron).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 43(7:38 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 43(7:31 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - BOISE 43(7:26 - 3rd) Team penalty on BOISE Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CSU 43. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - BOISE 48(7:26 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 48 yards from CSU 48 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(7:19 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 21 for 1 yard (93-C.Hatada).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 21(6:43 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 29 for 8 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 29(6:21 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at CSU 32 for 3 yards (15-J.Walker).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(6:00 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 40 for 8 yards (15-J.Walker).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 40(5:35 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to BOISE 48 for 12 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 48(5:14 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 45 for 3 yards (98-S.Lui99-C.Weaver).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 45(4:45 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLOST 45(4:39 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at BOISE 28 for 17 yards (22-T.LeBeauf).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(3:59 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:49 - 3rd) 83-B.Davis extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (7 plays, 16 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:49 - 3rd) 83-B.Davis kicks 63 yards from CSU 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 35 for 33 yards (42-M.Kamara).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(3:43 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 35 for no gain (33-M.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 35(3:07 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 36 for 1 yard (12-C.Carter). Penalty on CSU 98-E.Hubbard Offside 5 yards enforced at BOISE 35. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 40(2:37 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to BOISE 44 for 4 yards (25-K.Bailey).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 44(1:55 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 46 for 2 yards (26-M.Cameron12-C.Carter).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(1:20 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 50 for 4 yards (44-M.McDonald).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 50(0:45 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to CSU 49 for 1 yard (1-J.Bates).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 49(0:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Butler.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BOISE 49(0:02 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 49 yards from CSU 49 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on CSU 69-B.Wesley False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 20. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - COLOST 15(15:00 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles pushed ob at CSU 22 for 7 yards (44-R.Whimpey). Penalty on BOISE 44-R.Whimpey Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 22.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(14:34 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 37(14:28 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 40 for 3 yards (26-A.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - COLOST 40(13:57 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - COLOST 40(13:52 - 4th) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 36 yards from CSU 40 to BOISE 24 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (5 plays, 76 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 24(13:45 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 26 for 2 yards (5-D.Jackson25-K.Bailey).
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 26(13:07 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to CSU 39 for 35 yards (25-K.Bailey).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(12:31 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs ob at CSU 16 for 23 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 16(12:14 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to CSU 1 for 15 yards (97-T.McBride).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BOISE 1(11:33 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:26 - 4th) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- FG (8 plays, 56 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:26 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 28 for 26 yards (33-J.Skinner).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(11:20 - 4th) 22-D.Wright to CSU 42 for 14 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 42(10:49 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs ob at CSU 49 for 7 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLOST 49(10:23 - 4th) 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 37 for 14 yards (26-A.Williams21-T.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(9:56 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride pushed ob at BOISE 36 for 1 yard (15-J.Walker).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 36(9:23 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 21 for 15 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 21(8:48 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Craig-Myers.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 21(8:43 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 16 for 5 yards (22-T.LeBeauf55-D.Moa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - COLOST 16(8:13 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - COLOST 16(8:06 - 4th) 83-B.Davis 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (9 plays, 29 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:02 - 4th) 83-B.Davis kicks 50 yards from CSU 35. 7-A.Butler to BOISE 32 for 17 yards (42-M.Kamara).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(7:54 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler to BOISE 39 for 7 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 39(7:17 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 39 for no gain (33-M.Jones24-T.Folsom).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 39(6:36 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas pushed ob at BOISE 46 for 7 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(6:08 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 49 for 3 yards (98-E.Hubbard).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 49(5:30 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to CSU 42 for 9 yards (25-K.Bailey). Penalty on BOISE 7-A.Butler Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 49. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - BOISE 39(5:12 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson to BOISE 45 for 6 yards (24-T.Folsom).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - BOISE 45(4:34 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to CSU 44 for 11 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - BOISE 45(4:34 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to CSU 45 for 10 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - BOISE 45(4:02 - 4th) Penalty on BOISE 70-J.Ojukwu False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 45. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BOISE 50(4:02 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 32 yards from CSU 50 out of bounds at the CSU 18.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 18(3:53 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to BOISE 41 for 41 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(3:31 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to BOISE 36 for 5 yards (26-A.Williams).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 36(2:50 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at BOISE 45 for -9 yards (55-D.Moa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - COLOST 45(2:16 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - COLOST 45(2:06 - 4th) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 45 yards from BOISE 45 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
BOISE
Broncos
- End of Game (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(1:59 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 21 for 1 yard (33-M.Jones94-D.Phillips).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 21(1:54 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson to BOISE 24 for 3 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - BOISE 24(1:48 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 33 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(1:18 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 37 for 4 yards (12-C.Carter).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 37(1:12 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson kneels at BOISE 36 for -1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 36(0:28 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson kneels at BOISE 34 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|332
|370
|Total Plays
|73
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|90
|Rush Attempts
|37
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|241
|280
|Comp. - Att.
|26-36
|26-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.3
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|110
|79
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-95
|4-65
|Int. - Returns
|2-15
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|241
|PASS YDS
|280
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|90
|
|
|332
|TOTAL YDS
|370
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|26/36
|253
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|18
|42
|0
|8
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|9
|15
|1
|7
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Collingham 5 TE
|G. Collingham
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|7
|103
|0
|35
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|5
|53
|1
|23
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|5
|49
|0
|23
|
A. Butler 7 WR
|A. Butler
|3
|25
|0
|9
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|3
|17
|0
|10
|
O. Evans 1 WR
|O. Evans
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Collingham 5 TE
|G. Collingham
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Nawahine 10 S
|K. Nawahine
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 15 CB
|J. Walker
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lui 98 NT
|S. Lui
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatada 93 DT
|C. Hatada
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. DeRose 48 LB
|B. DeRose
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moa 55 DT
|D. Moa
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Weaver 99 LB
|C. Weaver
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sachse 36 K
|E. Sachse
|1/1
|39
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|4
|42.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|3
|26.0
|33
|0
|
A. Butler 7 WR
|A. Butler
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|26/40
|289
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|9
|36
|1
|14
|
M. McElroy 32 RB
|M. McElroy
|5
|35
|0
|23
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|2
|13
|0
|14
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|4
|6
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Tr. McBride 85 TE
|Tr. McBride
|9
|101
|1
|28
|
W. Jackson 9 WR
|W. Jackson
|8
|84
|1
|17
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|2
|49
|0
|41
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|3
|45
|0
|25
|
B. Fulton 23 WR
|B. Fulton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Ajayi 4 CB
|R. Ajayi
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Craig-Myers 4 WR
|N. Craig-Myers
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
E. Scott 3 WR
|E. Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hicks 7 S
|J. Hicks
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 33 DE
|M. Jones
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Cameron 26 CB
|M. Cameron
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stewart 37 S
|L. Stewart
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Folsom 24 LB
|T. Folsom
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
To. McBride 97 DL
|To. McBride
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bates 1 DE
|J. Bates
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hubbard 98 DL
|E. Hubbard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 25 CB
|K. Bailey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Neal 11 CB
|A. Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Brinnon 8 S
|Q. Brinnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fox 90 DL
|J. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDonald 44 LB
|M. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dickens 99 DE
|D. Dickens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Phillips 94 DL
|D. Phillips
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Davis 83 K
|B. Davis
|1/1
|34
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|2
|40.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|3
|18.0
|26
|0
|
A. Prentice 46 FB
|A. Prentice
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
