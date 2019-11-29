Drive Chart
BOISE
COLOST

No Text

Henderson, No. 20 Boise State hang on for 31-24 win over CSU

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Jaylon Henderson accounted for three scores, defensive tackle David Moa came up with a big late sack and No. 20 Boise State beat Colorado State 31-24 on Friday to finish undefeated in Mountain West conference play for the first time.

Henderson ran for a short score early in the fourth to give Boise State some breathing room. He also threw two TD passes, giving him eight over the past three games as he fills in for banged-up starter Hank Bachmeier and backup Chase Cord.

Garrett Collingham hauled in one of Henderson's TD passes and ran in another as the Broncos head into the league's championship game with a head of steam. They host Hawaii next Saturday.

This version of Boise State (11-1, 8-0 MW, No. 20 CFP) became the program's first to run through Mountain West regular season play unbeaten. The Broncos have finished the conference portion of their schedule with one loss five times since joining the league in 2011.

''They've accomplished something that's pretty special,'' Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. ''Everybody's hyped after this win.''

Patrick O'Brien threw for 289 yards and two TDs for the Rams (4-8, 3-5), who dropped to 0-9 all-time against Boise State. Rams coach Mike Bobo heads into the offseason on the hot seat after a second straight losing season. He's 28-35 in five seasons at Colorado State.

''I want to be back,'' Bobo said. ''We are really, really close.''

With Colorado State on the move late, Moa sacked O'Brien on second down. After an incompletion, Colorado State faced a fourth-and-14 at the Boise 45 with just over 2 minutes remaining and all three timeouts remaining. The Rams elected to punt.

The Broncos converted a third-down play on a diving catch by Khalil Shakir. From there, Boise State was able to run out the clock.

''This one hurt,'' said Rams receiver Warren Jackson, who had eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. ''But today we could smell it and we didn't get it done.''

The sparse crowd was announced at 12,324 on a chilly and overcast afternoon. Only the middle sections of the stadium were open following a blizzard earlier in the week that dropped around 15 inches of snow. Most of the upper deck and behind the south end zone were blanketed in snow. The Colorado State facilities management crews moved approximately two million pounds of snow from the playing surface to get it ready.

O'Brien drew the Rams to within 24-21 with a 28-yard strike to tight end Trey McBride late in the third quarter. Henderson restored a 31-21 lead on a 1-yard TD with 11:26 remaining.

After a 34-yard field goal by Braxton Davis and forcing a Boise State punt, the Rams got the ball back with 3:53 left but were forced to punt.

There were no punts in the first half. Well, technically no punts as Colorado State was called for a running into the punter in the first quarter to keep a Boise State drive going. The Broncos capitalized by scoring on a 2-yard run from Collingham.

O'Brien threw two first-half interceptions, including one that Broncos outside linebacker Curtis Weaver tipped at the line and dove to secure.

''I wish I would've caught my footing so I could've scored,'' Weaver cracked.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boise State: A methodical performance. The Broncos had two scoring drives that lasted at least 7 minutes.

Colorado State: The Rams fell to 14-35 against ranked teams since 1993.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Boise State should move up after spending the past two versions of the poll at No. 20.

UP NEXT

Boise State: Host Hawaii in the Mountain West title game Saturday. The Broncos beat Hawaii 59-37 on Oct. 12.

Colorado State: Gear up for 2020. Will host Colorado on Sept. 5.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

COLOST Rams
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at CSU 34 for 9 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 34
(14:33 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 38 for 4 yards (15-J.Walker10-K.Nawahine).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 38
(14:10 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 42 for 4 yards (15-J.Walker).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 42
(13:33 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to BOISE 44 for 14 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(13:05 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to BOISE 21 for 23 yards (21-T.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 21
(12:37 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 21
(12:31 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to BOISE 6 for 15 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
+3 YD
1 & 6 - COLOST 6
(11:53 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 3 for 3 yards (98-S.Lui90-S.Igiehon).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 3
(11:17 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:12 - 1st) 83-B.Davis extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:12 - 1st) 83-B.Davis kicks 62 yards from CSU 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 27 for 24 yards (24-T.Folsom46-A.Prentice).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27
(11:06 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 33 for 6 yards (7-J.Hicks).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 33
(10:32 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 41 for 8 yards (7-J.Hicks). Penalty on BOISE 85-J.Bates Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at BOISE 36.
No Gain
2 & 11 - BOISE 26
(10:00 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
+9 YD
3 & 11 - BOISE 26
(9:54 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler pushed ob at BOISE 35 for 9 yards (26-M.Cameron).
Punt
4 & 2 - BOISE 35
(9:22 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 39 yards from BOISE 35 to CSU 26 fair catch by 22-D.Wright. Penalty on CSU 43-T.Golden Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at BOISE 35. No Play.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (13 plays, 60 yards, 6:39 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(9:13 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 44 for 4 yards (97-T.McBride).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 44
(8:39 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas pushed ob at CSU 49 for 7 yards (11-A.Neal).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(8:15 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to CSU 38 for 11 yards (11-A.Neal).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38
(7:41 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 36 for 2 yards (12-C.Carter).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 36
(7:05 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 28 for 8 yards (7-J.Hicks24-T.Folsom).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 28
(6:33 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to CSU 29 for -1 yard (12-C.Carter).
+18 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 29
(5:54 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower pushed ob at CSU 11 for 18 yards (37-L.Stewart).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 11
(5:22 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to CSU 8 for 3 yards (98-E.Hubbard99-D.Dickens).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BOISE 8
(4:40 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 8
(4:33 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson to CSU 1 for 7 yards (7-J.Hicks). Penalty on CSU 99-D.Dickens Offside declined.
No Gain
1 & 1 - BOISE 1
(4:02 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 1 for no gain (1-J.Bates).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 1
(3:22 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 2 for -1 yard (97-T.McBride).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 2
(2:40 - 1st) 5-G.Collingham runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:34 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good. Team penalty on CSU Offside declined.

COLOST Rams
- Interception (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:34 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(2:34 - 1st) Penalty on CSU 69-B.Wesley False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 25. No Play.
Int
1 & 15 - COLOST 20
(2:34 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright INTERCEPTED by 21-T.Jones at CSU 35. 21-T.Jones pushed ob at CSU 20 for 15 yards (9-W.Jackson).

BOISE Broncos
- TD (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20
(2:26 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 22 for -2 yards (90-J.Fox).
+14 YD
2 & 12 - BOISE 22
(1:53 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to CSU 8 for 14 yards (7-J.Hicks).
-1 YD
1 & 8 - BOISE 8
(1:20 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir to CSU 9 for -1 yard (37-L.Stewart).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 9
(0:45 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 5 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson7-J.Hicks).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 5
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:55 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.

COLOST Rams
- TD (12 plays, 81 yards, 6:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:55 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 57 yards from BOISE 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 19 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 19
(14:51 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Thomas.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 19
(14:45 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 23-B.Fulton. 23-B.Fulton to CSU 25 for 6 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - COLOST 25
(14:06 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 34 for 9 yards (15-J.Walker).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 34
(13:34 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 41 for 25 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 41
(13:01 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to BOISE 35 for 6 yards (10-K.Nawahine15-J.Walker).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - COLOST 35
(12:17 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to BOISE 32 for 3 yards (48-B.DeRose90-S.Igiehon).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 32
(11:40 - 2nd) 22-D.Wright to BOISE 33 for -1 yard (26-A.Williams).
+4 YD
4 & 2 - COLOST 33
(10:55 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to BOISE 29 for 4 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 29
(10:25 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 28 for 1 yard (90-S.Igiehon).
-5 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 28
(9:42 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to BOISE 33 for -5 yards (26-A.Williams99-C.Weaver).
+17 YD
3 & 14 - COLOST 33
(9:03 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to BOISE 16 for 17 yards (10-K.Nawahine48-B.DeRose).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 16
(8:57 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:47 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (14 plays, 79 yards, 7:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:47 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 21 for 21 yards (10-T.Francis).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21
(8:41 - 2nd) 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 27 for 6 yards (37-L.Stewart).
+23 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 27
(8:01 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 50 for 23 yards (24-T.Folsom7-J.Hicks).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 50
(7:29 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to CSU 49 for 1 yard (33-M.Jones).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 49
(6:53 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler to CSU 40 for 9 yards (7-J.Hicks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(6:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 40
(6:14 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to CSU 35 for 5 yards (24-T.Folsom7-J.Hicks).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 35
(5:35 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to CSU 31 for 4 yards (7-J.Hicks).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - BOISE 31
(4:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to CSU 27 for 4 yards (26-M.Cameron).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27
(4:29 - 2nd) 6-C.Thomas to CSU 17 for 10 yards (37-L.Stewart).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 17
(3:57 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir to CSU 15 for 2 yards (12-C.Carter7-J.Hicks).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 15
(3:16 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to CSU 10 for 5 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 10
(2:38 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to CSU 8 for 2 yards (7-J.Hicks).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - BOISE 8
(1:54 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to CSU 3 for 5 yards (5-D.Jackson).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - BOISE 3
(1:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 5-G.Collingham. 5-G.Collingham runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:16 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.

COLOST Rams
- Interception (3 plays, 55 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:16 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 19 for 17 yards (52-D.Schramm).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 19
(1:12 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to CSU 24 for 5 yards (93-C.Hatada).
No Gain
2 & 5 - COLOST 24
(0:52 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
Int
3 & 5 - COLOST 24
(0:47 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 99-C.Weaver at CSU 26. 99-C.Weaver to CSU 26 for no gain.

BOISE Broncos
- FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26
(0:41 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to CSU 22 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 22
(0:34 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BOISE 22
(0:29 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 24-G.Holani.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - BOISE 22
(0:23 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

COLOST Rams
- Halftime (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:18 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 41 yards from BOISE 35. 46-A.Prentice to CSU 35 for 11 yards (1-O.Evans45-N.Provenzano).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35
(0:15 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas pushed ob at CSU 41 for 6 yards (38-D.Washington).
No Gain
2 & 4 - COLOST 41
(0:09 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - COLOST 41
(0:03 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 47 for 6 yards (44-R.Whimpey).

BOISE Broncos
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 26 for 1 yard (1-J.Bates94-D.Phillips).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 26
(14:25 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at BOISE 35 for 9 yards (37-L.Stewart).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(13:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 35
(13:47 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 42 for 7 yards (7-J.Hicks).
Sack
3 & 3 - BOISE 42
(13:09 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson sacked at BOISE 39 for -3 yards (33-M.Jones).
Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 39
(12:25 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 40 yards from BOISE 39. 22-D.Wright to CSU 35 for 14 yards (42-D.Cantrell).

COLOST Rams
- Downs (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 35
(12:15 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 35
(12:10 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride pushed ob at CSU 43 for 8 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - COLOST 43
(11:37 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at BOISE 49 for 8 yards (15-J.Walker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 49
(10:57 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Craig-Myers.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 49
(10:53 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride pushed ob at BOISE 40 for 9 yards (99-C.Weaver).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 40
(10:30 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to BOISE 41 for -1 yard (25-B.Wickersham).
-1 YD
4 & 2 - COLOST 41
(9:44 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 42 for -1 yard (90-S.Igiehon).

BOISE Broncos
- Punt (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 42
(9:39 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
Sack
2 & 10 - BOISE 42
(9:33 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson sacked at BOISE 33 for -9 yards (12-C.Carter).
+24 YD
3 & 19 - BOISE 33
(8:48 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at CSU 43 for 24 yards (7-J.Hicks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 43
(8:22 - 3rd) 2-K.Shakir to CSU 43 for no gain (26-M.Cameron).
No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 43
(7:38 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 43
(7:31 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
Penalty
4 & 10 - BOISE 43
(7:26 - 3rd) Team penalty on BOISE Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CSU 43. No Play.
Punt
4 & 15 - BOISE 48
(7:26 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 48 yards from CSU 48 to CSU End Zone. touchback.

COLOST Rams
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20
(7:19 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 21 for 1 yard (93-C.Hatada).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 21
(6:43 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 29 for 8 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 29
(6:21 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at CSU 32 for 3 yards (15-J.Walker).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 32
(6:00 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 40 for 8 yards (15-J.Walker).
+12 YD
2 & 2 - COLOST 40
(5:35 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to BOISE 48 for 12 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 48
(5:14 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 45 for 3 yards (98-S.Lui99-C.Weaver).
No Gain
2 & 7 - COLOST 45
(4:45 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
+17 YD
3 & 7 - COLOST 45
(4:39 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at BOISE 28 for 17 yards (22-T.LeBeauf).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28
(3:59 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:49 - 3rd) 83-B.Davis extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos
- Punt (7 plays, 16 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:49 - 3rd) 83-B.Davis kicks 63 yards from CSU 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 35 for 33 yards (42-M.Kamara).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(3:43 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 35 for no gain (33-M.Jones).
Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 35
(3:07 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 36 for 1 yard (12-C.Carter). Penalty on CSU 98-E.Hubbard Offside 5 yards enforced at BOISE 35. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 40
(2:37 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to BOISE 44 for 4 yards (25-K.Bailey).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 44
(1:55 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 46 for 2 yards (26-M.Cameron12-C.Carter).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46
(1:20 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 50 for 4 yards (44-M.McDonald).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 50
(0:45 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to CSU 49 for 1 yard (1-J.Bates).
No Gain
3 & 5 - BOISE 49
(0:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Butler.
Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 49
(0:02 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 49 yards from CSU 49 to CSU End Zone. touchback.

COLOST Rams
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 20
(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on CSU 69-B.Wesley False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 20. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 15 - COLOST 15
(15:00 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles pushed ob at CSU 22 for 7 yards (44-R.Whimpey). Penalty on BOISE 44-R.Whimpey Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 37
(14:34 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 37
(14:28 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 40 for 3 yards (26-A.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 7 - COLOST 40
(13:57 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
Punt
4 & 7 - COLOST 40
(13:52 - 4th) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 36 yards from CSU 40 to BOISE 24 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (5 plays, 76 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 24
(13:45 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 26 for 2 yards (5-D.Jackson25-K.Bailey).
+35 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 26
(13:07 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to CSU 39 for 35 yards (25-K.Bailey).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39
(12:31 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs ob at CSU 16 for 23 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16
(12:14 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to CSU 1 for 15 yards (97-T.McBride).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - BOISE 1
(11:33 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:26 - 4th) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.

COLOST Rams
- FG (8 plays, 56 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:26 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 28 for 26 yards (33-J.Skinner).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28
(11:20 - 4th) 22-D.Wright to CSU 42 for 14 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 42
(10:49 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs ob at CSU 49 for 7 yards.
+14 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 49
(10:23 - 4th) 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 37 for 14 yards (26-A.Williams21-T.Jones).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37
(9:56 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride pushed ob at BOISE 36 for 1 yard (15-J.Walker).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 36
(9:23 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 21 for 15 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 21
(8:48 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Craig-Myers.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 21
(8:43 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 16 for 5 yards (22-T.LeBeauf55-D.Moa).
No Gain
3 & 5 - COLOST 16
(8:13 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - COLOST 16
(8:06 - 4th) 83-B.Davis 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

BOISE Broncos
- Punt (9 plays, 29 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:02 - 4th) 83-B.Davis kicks 50 yards from CSU 35. 7-A.Butler to BOISE 32 for 17 yards (42-M.Kamara).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32
(7:54 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler to BOISE 39 for 7 yards (26-M.Cameron).
No Gain
2 & 3 - BOISE 39
(7:17 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 39 for no gain (33-M.Jones24-T.Folsom).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 39
(6:36 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas pushed ob at BOISE 46 for 7 yards (24-T.Folsom).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46
(6:08 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 49 for 3 yards (98-E.Hubbard).
Penalty
2 & 7 - BOISE 49
(5:30 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to CSU 42 for 9 yards (25-K.Bailey). Penalty on BOISE 7-A.Butler Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 49. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 17 - BOISE 39
(5:12 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson to BOISE 45 for 6 yards (24-T.Folsom).
+11 YD
3 & 11 - BOISE 45
(4:34 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to CSU 44 for 11 yards (5-D.Jackson).
+10 YD
3 & 11 - BOISE 45
(4:34 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to CSU 45 for 10 yards (5-D.Jackson).
Penalty
4 & 1 - BOISE 45
(4:02 - 4th) Penalty on BOISE 70-J.Ojukwu False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 45. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 50
(4:02 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 32 yards from CSU 50 out of bounds at the CSU 18.

COLOST Rams
- Punt (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+41 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 18
(3:53 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to BOISE 41 for 41 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 41
(3:31 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to BOISE 36 for 5 yards (26-A.Williams).
Sack
2 & 5 - COLOST 36
(2:50 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at BOISE 45 for -9 yards (55-D.Moa).
No Gain
3 & 14 - COLOST 45
(2:16 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
Punt
4 & 14 - COLOST 45
(2:06 - 4th) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 45 yards from BOISE 45 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.

BOISE Broncos
- End of Game (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20
(1:59 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 21 for 1 yard (33-M.Jones94-D.Phillips).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 21
(1:54 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson to BOISE 24 for 3 yards (5-D.Jackson).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 24
(1:48 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 33 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33
(1:18 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 37 for 4 yards (12-C.Carter).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 37
(1:12 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson kneels at BOISE 36 for -1 yard.
-2 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 36
(0:28 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson kneels at BOISE 34 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:06
83-B.Davis 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
56
yds
03:20
pos
31
24
Point After TD 11:26
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Touchdown 11:33
9-J.Henderson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
76
yds
02:19
pos
30
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:49
83-B.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 3:59
12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
03:30
pos
24
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:23
36-E.Sachse 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
4
yds
00:18
pos
24
14
Point After TD 1:16
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 1:20
9-J.Henderson complete to 5-G.Collingham. 5-G.Collingham runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
79
yds
07:31
pos
20
14
Point After TD 8:47
83-B.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 8:57
12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
81
yds
06:08
pos
14
13
Point After TD 14:55
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 15:00
9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
20
yds
01:41
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:34
36-E.Sachse extra point is good. Team penalty on CSU Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:40
5-G.Collingham runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
60
yds
06:39
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:12
83-B.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:17
27-J.Thomas runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:48
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 20
Rushing 7 5
Passing 12 14
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 7-16 6-12
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 332 370
Total Plays 73 60
Avg Gain 4.5 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 91 90
Rush Attempts 37 20
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 4.5
Net Yards Passing 241 280
Comp. - Att. 26-36 26-40
Yards Per Pass 6.7 7.0
Penalties - Yards 5-45 4-20
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-42.3 2-40.5
Return Yards 110 79
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-14
Kickoffs - Returns 4-95 4-65
Int. - Returns 2-15 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
20 Boise State 11-1 7170731
Colorado State 4-8 777324
Canvas Stadium Fort Collins, Colorado
 241 PASS YDS 280
91 RUSH YDS 90
332 TOTAL YDS 370
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 253 2 0 149.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 253 2 0 149.6
J. Henderson 26/36 253 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 42 0
G. Holani 18 42 0 8
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
A. Van Buren 2 18 0 15
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 15 1
J. Henderson 9 15 1 7
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Thomas 1 10 0 10
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Hightower 1 6 0 6
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Jones 1 3 0 3
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
G. Collingham 1 2 1 2
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
K. Shakir 3 1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 103 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 103 0
K. Shakir 7 103 0 35
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 1
C. Thomas 5 53 1 23
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
J. Hightower 5 49 0 23
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
A. Butler 3 25 0 9
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
G. Holani 3 17 0 10
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
O. Evans 1 4 0 4
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
G. Collingham 1 3 1 3
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Bates 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Nawahine 7-1 0.0 0
J. Walker 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Walker 7-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 4-0 0.0 0
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Wickersham 3-0 0.0 0
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Whimpey 3-0 0.0 0
S. Lui 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Lui 2-0 0.0 0
S. Igiehon 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Igiehon 2-2 0.0 0
C. Hatada 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Hatada 2-0 0.0 0
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. LeBeauf 2-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
T. Jones 1-1 0.0 1
B. DeRose 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. DeRose 1-1 0.0 0
D. Moa 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
D. Moa 1-1 1.0 0
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
C. Weaver 1-2 0.0 1
D. Washington 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
E. Sachse 1/1 39 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 1
J. Velazquez 4 42.3 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 33 0
J. Hightower 3 26.0 33 0
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
A. Butler 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 289 2 2 132.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 289 2 2 132.2
P. O'Brien 26/40 289 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Thomas 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 1
J. Thomas 9 36 1 14
M. McElroy 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 35 0
M. McElroy 5 35 0 23
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
D. Wright 2 13 0 14
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
P. O'Brien 4 6 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Tr. McBride 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 101 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 101 1
Tr. McBride 9 101 1 28
W. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 84 1
W. Jackson 8 84 1 17
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 0
D. Wright 2 49 0 41
J. Thomas 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
J. Thomas 3 45 0 25
B. Fulton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Fulton 1 6 0 6
R. Ajayi 4 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Ajayi 1 4 0 4
N. Craig-Myers 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 4 0
N. Craig-Myers 3 4 0 5
E. Scott 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Scott 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hicks 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 0.0
J. Hicks 10-4 0.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 6-0 0.0 0
M. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
M. Jones 5-0 1.0 0
M. Cameron 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Cameron 5-0 0.0 0
L. Stewart 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. Stewart 5-0 0.0 0
C. Carter 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
C. Carter 5-1 1.0 0
T. Folsom 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Folsom 4-2 0.0 0
To. McBride 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
To. McBride 3-0 0.0 0
J. Bates 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Bates 3-0 0.0 0
E. Hubbard 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Hubbard 2-0 0.0 0
K. Bailey 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Bailey 2-1 0.0 0
A. Neal 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Neal 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Brinnon 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Brinnon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Fox 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Fox 1-0 0.0 0
M. McDonald 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dickens 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Dickens 0-1 0.0 0
D. Phillips 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Phillips 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Davis 83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
B. Davis 1/1 34 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 0
R. Stonehouse 2 40.5 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 26 0
A. Hawkins 3 18.0 26 0
A. Prentice 46 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
A. Prentice 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
D. Wright 1 14.0 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 BOISE 27 1:50 4 13 Punt
9:13 BOISE 40 6:39 13 60 TD
2:26 COLOST 20 1:41 5 20 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:47 BOISE 21 7:31 14 79 TD
0:41 COLOST 26 0:18 3 4 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 25 2:35 5 14 Punt
9:39 BOISE 42 2:13 7 10 Punt
3:49 BOISE 35 3:47 7 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 BOISE 24 2:19 5 76 TD
8:02 BOISE 32 4:00 9 29 Punt
1:59 BOISE 20 1:31 6 14 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 25 3:48 9 75 TD
2:34 COLOST 25 0:00 2 55 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 COLOST 19 6:08 12 81 TD
1:16 COLOST 19 0:29 3 55 INT
0:18 COLOST 35 0:15 3 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 COLOST 35 2:31 7 23 Downs
7:19 COLOST 20 3:30 9 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 20 1:08 5 20 Punt
11:26 COLOST 28 3:20 8 56 FG
3:53 COLOST 18 1:47 4 37 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores