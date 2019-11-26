|
|
|OHIO
|AKRON
Ohio reaches bowl eligibility with a 52-3 win against Akron
AKRON, Ohio (AP) Nathan Rourke threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns and Ohio routed Akron 52-3 on Tuesday night.
The Bobcats (6-6, 5-3 Mid-American) clinched bowl eligibility for the 11th year in a row and for the 13th time in 15 years under head coach Frank Solich. Ohio also recorded a winning record in the conference for a fifth straight year.
Rourke threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter, two more in the second and accounted for a fifth with a 1-yard run in the fourth. He threw a 53-yarder to DL Knock, 39 and 11 yards to Shane Hooks and 9 yards to Ryan Luehrman. Ja'Vahri Portis ran it in from 3-yards out with 6:41 remaining to end the scoring.
Ohio outgained Akron (0-12, 0-8) in total yardage, 603-74, amassed 25 first downs to seven for the Zips and converted 10 of 15 third-down opportunities.
Peter Hayes-Patrick gained 42 yards on 14 carries for Akron.
The Zips ended the season with a 17-game losing streak dating to last season. Their last win was in a 17-10 contest against Central Michigan on Oct. 27, 2018.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson scrambles to AKR 34 for 9 yards (35-D.Conner).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - AKRON 34(14:25 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 38 for 4 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(13:52 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 38(13:46 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 38(13:40 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - AKRON 38(13:34 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 35 yards from AKR 38. 6-I.Cox to OHI 28 for 1 yard.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 28(13:25 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 30 for 2 yards (44-D.Meeks27-B.Arslanian).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIO 30(12:49 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 37 for 7 yards (44-D.Meeks).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 37(12:15 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 34 for -3 yards (31-A.Watts27-B.Arslanian).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OHIO 34(11:39 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas punts 49 yards from OHI 34 to AKR 17 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 17(11:31 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 22 for 5 yards (35-D.Conner7-J.Hagan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AKRON 22(10:59 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 22 for no gain (9-W.Evans).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - AKRON 22(10:20 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Lee.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - AKRON 22(10:16 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 35 yards from AKR 22. 6-I.Cox to OHI 47 for 4 yards (28-J.Dixon).
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:55 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 62 yards from OHI 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 32 for 29 yards (3-J.Wood13-J.Gregory).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(9:47 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio. Team penalty on AKR Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 32(9:41 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 32(9:35 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - AKRON 32(9:30 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 40 yards from AKR 32 to the OHI 28 downed by 23-G.Blunt.
AKRON
Zips
- FG (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 17(9:04 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to OHI 7 for 10 yards (55-S.McKnight).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 7 - AKRON 7(8:47 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to OHI 9 for -2 yards (55-S.McKnight50-K.Caesar).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 9(8:10 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to OHI 7 for 2 yards (35-D.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - AKRON 7(7:34 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Lee.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - AKRON 7(7:24 - 1st) 41-C.Smigel 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (6 plays, 73 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:20 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 27 for 27 yards (47-J.Fitschen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 27(7:14 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 28 for 1 yard (79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 28(7:00 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 35 for 7 yards (18-R.Cochran).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIO 35(6:18 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to AKR 40 for 25 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(6:00 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 34 for 6 yards (27-B.Arslanian40-J.Lako).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 34(5:22 - 1st) Penalty on OHI 6-I.Cox False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 34. No Play.
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 39(5:07 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:59 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:59 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to AKR 25 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(4:59 - 1st) Team penalty on AKR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AKR 25. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - AKRON 20(4:59 - 1st) 39-M.Burton to AKR 23 for 3 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - AKRON 23(4:19 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - AKRON 23(4:15 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Lee.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - AKRON 23(4:10 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 41 yards from AKR 23. 6-I.Cox to OHI 40 for 4 yards (5-M.Scott22-B.Bischof).
OHIO
Bobcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 19 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(3:58 - 1st) 4-T.Walton to OHI 41 for 1 yard (24-A.Daranijo27-B.Arslanian).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 41(3:22 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to AKR 41 for 18 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 41(2:56 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to AKR 38 FUMBLES (44-D.Meeks). 31-A.Watts to AKR 41 for no gain.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(2:48 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 41(2:43 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 41(2:38 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - AKRON 41(2:32 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 41 yards from AKR 41 out of bounds at the OHI 18.
OHIO
Bobcats
- FG (5 plays, 59 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 18(2:22 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 31 for 13 yards (6-J.Riley).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(1:46 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 31 for 38 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(1:17 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to AKR 23 for 8 yards (1-A.Davis99-E.Bentley).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIO 23(1:00 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to AKR 22 for 1 yard (6-J.Riley).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 22(0:07 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 23 for -1 yard (7-J.Richardson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - OHIO 23(15:00 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback. Penalty on OHI 31-J.Barna Offside 5 yards enforced at AKR 25.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(14:47 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 32 for 2 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 32(14:20 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio. Penalty on OHI 24-X.Motley Pass interference 11 yards enforced at AKR 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(14:13 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 43(14:06 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 43(14:03 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 35 for -8 yards (35-D.Conner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - AKRON 35(13:45 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 35 yards from AKR 35. 6-I.Cox to OHI 30 for no gain (80-M.J.McGriff).
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 4:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(13:26 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 36 for 6 yards (40-J.Lako27-B.Arslanian).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 36(13:26 - 2nd) Team penalty on AKR Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OHI 36. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(13:00 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 44 for 5 yards (27-B.Arslanian7-J.Richardson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 44(12:23 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 40 for 4 yards (40-J.Lako8-J.Ward).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 40(11:36 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 21 for 19 yards (29-J.Hooks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 21(10:56 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 21(10:50 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 16 for 5 yards (8-J.Ward44-D.Meeks).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIO 16(10:04 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to AKR 9 for 7 yards (6-J.Riley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - OHIO 9(9:25 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 9(9:19 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:15 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:15 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to AKR 25 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(9:15 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 16 for -9 yards (88-A.Ogun-Semore).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 19 - AKRON 16(8:31 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 39-M.Burton. 39-M.Burton to AKR 17 for 1 yard (49-J.Dorsa).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - AKRON 17(7:46 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 39-M.Burton. 39-M.Burton to AKR 27 for 10 yards (35-D.Conner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - AKRON 27(7:08 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 48 yards from AKR 27 to OHI 25 fair catch by 6-I.Cox.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(6:59 - 2nd) Penalty on OHI 73-S.Hayes False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 25. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - OHIO 20(6:59 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to OHI 28 for 8 yards (8-J.Ward6-J.Riley).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 28(6:16 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke runs ob at OHI 39 for 11 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(5:51 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to OHI 42 for 3 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 42(5:02 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 50 for 8 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 50(4:21 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to AKR 48 for 2 yards (40-J.Lako91-J.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OHIO 48(3:49 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OHIO 48(3:44 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Walton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIO 48(3:38 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas punts 32 yards from AKR 48 to AKR 16 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 16(3:31 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 18 for 2 yards (44-J.Burton38-K.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 18(2:51 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - AKRON 18(2:45 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 88-T.Scippio. 88-T.Scippio to AKR 28 for 10 yards (22-M.Brooks). Penalty on AKR 74-L.Forman Holding 9 yards enforced at AKR 18. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 17 - AKRON 9(2:22 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to AKR 21 for 12 yards (40-J.McCrory).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - AKRON 21(2:10 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 43 yards from AKR 21. 6-I.Cox to OHI 46 for 10 yards (37-J.Cooper). Team penalty on OHI Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at OHI 46.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (5 plays, 69 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(2:00 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 32 for 1 yard (11-D.Jest91-J.Cross).
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 32(1:35 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to AKR 30 for 38 yards (6-J.Riley).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(1:21 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 24 for 6 yards (3-D.Glover44-D.Meeks).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 24(1:00 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to AKR 11 for 13 yards (6-J.Riley).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 11(0:50 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:44 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 20 for 20 yards (37-J.Cooper).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(14:54 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 20(14:48 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to OHI 29 for 9 yards (1-A.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 29(14:13 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 32 for 3 yards (8-J.Ward40-J.Lako).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 32(13:45 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to OHI 41 for 9 yards (31-A.Watts).
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIO 41(13:23 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to AKR 13 for 46 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 13(12:42 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to AKR 7 for 6 yards (44-D.Meeks).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 7(12:12 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:06 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:06 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 61 yards from OHI 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 35 for 31 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(11:58 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 35(11:53 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 37 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - AKRON 37(11:09 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 30 for -7 yards (40-J.McCrory24-X.Motley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - AKRON 30(10:29 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 39 yards from AKR 30. 6-I.Cox to OHI 34 for 3 yards (7-J.Richardson). Team penalty on OHI Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at OHI 34.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(10:18 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 24(10:11 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to OHI 26 for 2 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OHIO 26(9:33 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIO 26(9:28 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas punts 44 yards from OHI 26 to AKR 30 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.
AKRON
Zips
- Punt (10 plays, 31 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(9:21 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 32 for 2 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 32(8:44 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 41 for 9 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(8:13 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 48 for 7 yards (98-C.Chukwu54-K.McCracken).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - AKRON 48(7:48 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to OHI 49 for 3 yards (54-K.McCracken55-S.McKnight).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(7:15 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to OHI 48 for 1 yard (38-K.Thompson49-J.Dorsa).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 48(6:36 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to OHI 43 for 5 yards (35-D.Conner).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - AKRON 43(5:54 - 3rd) 39-M.Burton to OHI 39 for 4 yards (98-C.Chukwu).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 39(5:20 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 39(5:14 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 39(5:09 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - AKRON 39(5:04 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 39 yards from OHI 39 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(4:56 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to OHI 20 for no gain (44-D.Meeks27-B.Arslanian).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 20(4:19 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 14-K.Minter. 14-K.Minter to OHI 36 for 16 yards (1-A.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(3:39 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 36(3:35 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to OHI 40 for 4 yards (40-J.Lako8-J.Ward).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 40(2:55 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to AKR 44 for 16 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 44(2:34 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke sacked at AKR 49 for -5 yards (8-J.Ward44-D.Meeks).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - OHIO 49(1:43 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to AKR 41 for 8 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIO 41(1:03 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 81-C.Snow. 81-C.Snow to AKR 20 for 21 yards (1-A.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(0:17 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 14-K.Minter. 14-K.Minter to AKR 14 for 6 yards (29-J.Hooks).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 14(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to AKR 13 for 1 yard (40-J.Lako24-A.Daranijo).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 13(14:16 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to AKR 5 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - OHIO 5(13:42 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to AKR 3 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIO 3(12:57 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to AKR 1 for 2 yards (44-D.Meeks27-B.Arslanian).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 1(12:11 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke scrambles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:03 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Interception (2 plays, 20 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:03 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(12:03 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to AKR 20 for -5 yards (44-J.Burton3-J.Wood).
|
Int
|
2 & 15 - AKRON 20(11:21 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-A.Floyd at OHI 45. 20-A.Floyd runs ob at OHI 45 for no gain.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 55 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(11:13 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to AKR 47 for 8 yards (34-D.Lloyd5-M.Scott).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIO 47(10:30 - 4th) 10-J.Mischler complete to 81-C.Snow. 81-C.Snow to AKR 24 for 23 yards (8-J.Ward).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(9:48 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to AKR 18 for 6 yards (79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 18(9:03 - 4th) 10-J.Mischler incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Snow.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIO 18(8:56 - 4th) 10-J.Mischler to AKR 14 for 4 yards (34-D.Lloyd).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 14(8:14 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to AKR 11 for 3 yards (1-A.Davis).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 11(7:26 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to AKR 3 for 8 yards (40-J.Lako29-J.Hooks).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - OHIO 3(6:45 - 4th) 37-J.Portis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:41 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
AKRON
Zips
- Interception (5 plays, 50 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:41 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 25 for 25 yards (48-K.Kelly). Penalty on AKR 35-S.Laster Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 25.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 15(6:41 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to AKR 24 for 9 yards (5-J.Collier).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - AKRON 24(5:45 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AKRON 24(5:42 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley to AKR 26 for 2 yards (36-A.Clack).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(5:02 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to AKR 28 for 2 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 28(4:17 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-I.Gill at AKR 44. 17-I.Gill to AKR 35 for 9 yards (6-N.Johns).
OHIO
Bobcats
- End of Game (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(4:08 - 4th) 27-J.Neatherton to AKR 37 for -2 yards (34-D.Lloyd).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - OHIO 37(3:31 - 4th) 15-D.Keszei to AKR 35 for 2 yards (32-J.King).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIO 35(2:40 - 4th) 15-D.Keszei complete to 87-B.Long. 87-B.Long to AKR 14 for 21 yards (34-D.Lloyd1-A.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 14(2:00 - 4th) 27-J.Neatherton to AKR 13 for 1 yard (34-D.Lloyd).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 13(1:14 - 4th) 27-J.Neatherton to AKR 12 for 1 yard (11-D.Jest).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIO 12(0:27 - 4th) 27-J.Neatherton to AKR 9 for 3 yards (79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|7
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|13
|1
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-15
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|601
|54
|Total Plays
|77
|52
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|1.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|251
|41
|Rush Attempts
|46
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|1.6
|Net Yards Passing
|350
|13
|Comp. - Att.
|22-31
|4-27
|Yards Per Pass
|11.3
|0.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-51
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|7
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.7
|10-39.6
|Return Yards
|78
|85
|Punts - Returns
|6-22
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-47
|3-85
|Int. - Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|350
|PASS YDS
|13
|
|
|251
|RUSH YDS
|41
|
|
|601
|TOTAL YDS
|54
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|20/28
|308
|4
|0
|
J. Mischler 10 QB
|J. Mischler
|1/2
|23
|0
|0
|
D. Keszei 15 WR
|D. Keszei
|1/1
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|9
|78
|0
|38
|
O. Allison 28 RB
|O. Allison
|7
|71
|1
|46
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|10
|37
|1
|18
|
J. Portis 37 RB
|J. Portis
|5
|28
|1
|8
|
J. Ross 2 RB
|J. Ross
|8
|27
|0
|8
|
J. Mischler 10 QB
|J. Mischler
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Neatherton 27 RB
|J. Neatherton
|4
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Keszei 15 WR
|D. Keszei
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|5
|82
|0
|38
|
S. Hooks 5 WR
|S. Hooks
|5
|81
|2
|39
|
D. Knock 19 WR
|D. Knock
|1
|53
|1
|53
|
C. Snow 81 WR
|C. Snow
|2
|44
|0
|23
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
K. Minter 14 WR
|K. Minter
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
B. Long 87 WR
|B. Long
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
R. Luehrman 88 TE
|R. Luehrman
|1
|9
|1
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Conner 35 LB
|D. Conner
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Conrad 47 DE
|A. Conrad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorsa 49 LB
|J. Dorsa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. McKnight 55 DE
|S. McKnight
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burton 44 DT
|J. Burton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chukwu 98 DE
|C. Chukwu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clack 36 LB
|A. Clack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCracken 54 DT
|K. McCracken
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hagan 7 S
|J. Hagan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Baker 43 DT
|C. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Evans 9 DE
|W. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Collier 5 S
|J. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogun-Semore 88 DE
|A. Ogun-Semore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 LB
|J. McCrory
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Motley 24 CB
|X. Motley
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Gill 17 S
|I. Gill
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Tupa 20 WR
|T. Tupa
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Wood 3 LB
|J. Wood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Zervos 2 K
|L. Zervos
|1/1
|40
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Farkas 5 P
|M. Farkas
|3
|41.7
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Knock 19 WR
|D. Knock
|2
|23.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|6
|3.7
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|3/11
|23
|0
|1
|
K. Nelson 1 QB
|K. Nelson
|1/14
|10
|0
|0
|
R. Kelley 10 QB
|R. Kelley
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Hayes-Patrick 25 RB
|P. Hayes-Patrick
|14
|42
|0
|9
|
M. Burton 39 RB
|M. Burton
|6
|12
|0
|9
|
K. Nelson 1 QB
|K. Nelson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Kelley 10 QB
|R. Kelley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|3
|-24
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knight 82 WR
|J. Knight
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
M. Burton 39 RB
|M. Burton
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
J. Hicks 17 WR
|J. Hicks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Stewart 5 WR
|N. Stewart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Lee 7 RB
|B. Lee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Scippio 88 WR
|T. Scippio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Daranijo 24 DB
|A. Daranijo
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Meeks 44 DE
|D. Meeks
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Lako 40 LB
|J. Lako
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
|A. Davis Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 6 CB
|J. Riley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 34 LB
|D. Lloyd
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jest 11 DL
|D. Jest
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 8 LB
|J. Ward
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Jean-Baptiste 79 DL
|A. Jean-Baptiste
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 31 DB
|A. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hooks 29 S
|J. Hooks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 7 LB
|J. Richardson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cochran Jr. 18 CB
|R. Cochran Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Glover 3 LB
|D. Glover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 32 LB
|J. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bentley 99 DL
|E. Bentley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cross 91 DL
|J. Cross
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 5 LB
|M. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 41 K
|C. Smigel
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wieland 38 P
|J. Wieland
|10
|39.6
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Knight 82 WR
|J. Knight
|3
|28.3
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
