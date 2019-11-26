Drive Chart
OHIO
AKRON

No Text

Ohio reaches bowl eligibility with a 52-3 win against Akron

  • AP
  • Nov 26, 2019

AKRON, Ohio (AP) Nathan Rourke threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns and Ohio routed Akron 52-3 on Tuesday night.

The Bobcats (6-6, 5-3 Mid-American) clinched bowl eligibility for the 11th year in a row and for the 13th time in 15 years under head coach Frank Solich. Ohio also recorded a winning record in the conference for a fifth straight year.

Rourke threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter, two more in the second and accounted for a fifth with a 1-yard run in the fourth. He threw a 53-yarder to DL Knock, 39 and 11 yards to Shane Hooks and 9 yards to Ryan Luehrman. Ja'Vahri Portis ran it in from 3-yards out with 6:41 remaining to end the scoring.

Ohio outgained Akron (0-12, 0-8) in total yardage, 603-74, amassed 25 first downs to seven for the Zips and converted 10 of 15 third-down opportunities.

Peter Hayes-Patrick gained 42 yards on 14 carries for Akron.

The Zips ended the season with a 17-game losing streak dating to last season. Their last win was in a 17-10 contest against Central Michigan on Oct. 27, 2018.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(15:00 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson scrambles to AKR 34 for 9 yards (35-D.Conner).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - AKRON 34
(14:25 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 38 for 4 yards (7-J.Hagan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 38
(13:52 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 38
(13:46 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 38
(13:40 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
Punt
4 & 10 - AKRON 38
(13:34 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 35 yards from AKR 38. 6-I.Cox to OHI 28 for 1 yard.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 28
(13:25 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 30 for 2 yards (44-D.Meeks27-B.Arslanian).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 30
(12:49 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 37 for 7 yards (44-D.Meeks).
-3 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 37
(12:15 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 34 for -3 yards (31-A.Watts27-B.Arslanian).
Punt
4 & 4 - OHIO 34
(11:39 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas punts 49 yards from OHI 34 to AKR 17 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 17
(11:31 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 22 for 5 yards (35-D.Conner7-J.Hagan).
No Gain
2 & 5 - AKRON 22
(10:59 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 22 for no gain (9-W.Evans).
No Gain
3 & 5 - AKRON 22
(10:20 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Lee.
Punt
4 & 5 - AKRON 22
(10:16 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 35 yards from AKR 22. 6-I.Cox to OHI 47 for 4 yards (28-J.Dixon).

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (1 plays, 53 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+53 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 47
(10:06 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 19-D.Knock. 19-D.Knock runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:06 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:55 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 62 yards from OHI 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 32 for 29 yards (3-J.Wood13-J.Gregory).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 32
(9:47 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio. Team penalty on AKR Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 32
(9:41 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 32
(9:35 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
Punt
4 & 10 - AKRON 32
(9:30 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 40 yards from AKR 32 to the OHI 28 downed by 23-G.Blunt.

OHIO Bobcats
- Fumble (1 plays, -11 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 28
(9:16 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke sacked at OHI 18 for -10 yards FUMBLES (11-D.Jest). 11-D.Jest to OHI 17 for no gain (12-N.Rourke).

AKRON Zips
- FG (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 17
(9:04 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to OHI 7 for 10 yards (55-S.McKnight).
-2 YD
1 & 7 - AKRON 7
(8:47 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to OHI 9 for -2 yards (55-S.McKnight50-K.Caesar).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 9
(8:10 - 1st) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to OHI 7 for 2 yards (35-D.Conner).
No Gain
3 & 7 - AKRON 7
(7:34 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Lee.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - AKRON 7
(7:24 - 1st) 41-C.Smigel 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (6 plays, 73 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:20 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 27 for 27 yards (47-J.Fitschen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 27
(7:14 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 28 for 1 yard (79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 28
(7:00 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 35 for 7 yards (18-R.Cochran).
+25 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 35
(6:18 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to AKR 40 for 25 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 40
(6:00 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 34 for 6 yards (27-B.Arslanian40-J.Lako).
Penalty
2 & 4 - OHIO 34
(5:22 - 1st) Penalty on OHI 6-I.Cox False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 34. No Play.
+39 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 39
(5:07 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:59 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:59 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to AKR 25 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(4:59 - 1st) Team penalty on AKR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AKR 25. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 20
(4:59 - 1st) 39-M.Burton to AKR 23 for 3 yards (47-A.Conrad).
No Gain
2 & 12 - AKRON 23
(4:19 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
No Gain
3 & 12 - AKRON 23
(4:15 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Lee.
Punt
4 & 12 - AKRON 23
(4:10 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 41 yards from AKR 23. 6-I.Cox to OHI 40 for 4 yards (5-M.Scott22-B.Bischof).

OHIO Bobcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 19 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 40
(3:58 - 1st) 4-T.Walton to OHI 41 for 1 yard (24-A.Daranijo27-B.Arslanian).
+18 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 41
(3:22 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to AKR 41 for 18 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 41
(2:56 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to AKR 38 FUMBLES (44-D.Meeks). 31-A.Watts to AKR 41 for no gain.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 41
(2:48 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 41
(2:43 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 41
(2:38 - 1st) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
Punt
4 & 10 - AKRON 41
(2:32 - 1st) 38-J.Wieland punts 41 yards from AKR 41 out of bounds at the OHI 18.

OHIO Bobcats
- FG (5 plays, 59 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 18
(2:22 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 31 for 13 yards (6-J.Riley).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 31
(1:46 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 31 for 38 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 31
(1:17 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to AKR 23 for 8 yards (1-A.Davis99-E.Bentley).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - OHIO 23
(1:00 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to AKR 22 for 1 yard (6-J.Riley).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 22
(0:07 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 23 for -1 yard (7-J.Richardson).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - OHIO 23
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:55 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback. Penalty on OHI 31-J.Barna Offside 5 yards enforced at AKR 25.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30
(14:47 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 32 for 2 yards (47-A.Conrad).
Penalty
2 & 8 - AKRON 32
(14:20 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio. Penalty on OHI 24-X.Motley Pass interference 11 yards enforced at AKR 32. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 43
(14:13 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Knight.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 43
(14:06 - 2nd) 1-K.Nelson incomplete.
Sack
3 & 10 - AKRON 43
(14:03 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 35 for -8 yards (35-D.Conner).
Punt
4 & 18 - AKRON 35
(13:45 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 35 yards from AKR 35. 6-I.Cox to OHI 30 for no gain (80-M.J.McGriff).

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30
(13:26 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 36 for 6 yards (40-J.Lako27-B.Arslanian).
Penalty
2 & 4 - OHIO 36
(13:26 - 2nd) Team penalty on AKR Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OHI 36. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 49
(13:00 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 44 for 5 yards (27-B.Arslanian7-J.Richardson).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 44
(12:23 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 40 for 4 yards (40-J.Lako8-J.Ward).
+19 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 40
(11:36 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 21 for 19 yards (29-J.Hooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 21
(10:56 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 21
(10:50 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 16 for 5 yards (8-J.Ward44-D.Meeks).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 16
(10:04 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to AKR 9 for 7 yards (6-J.Riley).
No Gain
1 & 9 - OHIO 9
(9:25 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 9
(9:19 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:15 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:15 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to AKR 25 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.
Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(9:15 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 16 for -9 yards (88-A.Ogun-Semore).
+1 YD
2 & 19 - AKRON 16
(8:31 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 39-M.Burton. 39-M.Burton to AKR 17 for 1 yard (49-J.Dorsa).
+10 YD
3 & 18 - AKRON 17
(7:46 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 39-M.Burton. 39-M.Burton to AKR 27 for 10 yards (35-D.Conner).
Punt
4 & 8 - AKRON 27
(7:08 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 48 yards from AKR 27 to OHI 25 fair catch by 6-I.Cox.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(6:59 - 2nd) Penalty on OHI 73-S.Hayes False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 25. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 20
(6:59 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to OHI 28 for 8 yards (8-J.Ward6-J.Riley).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 28
(6:16 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke runs ob at OHI 39 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 39
(5:51 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to OHI 42 for 3 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 42
(5:02 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 50 for 8 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 50
(4:21 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to AKR 48 for 2 yards (40-J.Lako91-J.Cross).
No Gain
2 & 8 - OHIO 48
(3:49 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
No Gain
3 & 8 - OHIO 48
(3:44 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Walton.
Punt
4 & 8 - OHIO 48
(3:38 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas punts 32 yards from AKR 48 to AKR 16 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 16
(3:31 - 2nd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 18 for 2 yards (44-J.Burton38-K.Thompson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - AKRON 18
(2:51 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Scippio.
Penalty
3 & 8 - AKRON 18
(2:45 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 88-T.Scippio. 88-T.Scippio to AKR 28 for 10 yards (22-M.Brooks). Penalty on AKR 74-L.Forman Holding 9 yards enforced at AKR 18. No Play.
+12 YD
3 & 17 - AKRON 9
(2:22 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 82-J.Knight. 82-J.Knight to AKR 21 for 12 yards (40-J.McCrory).
Punt
4 & 5 - AKRON 21
(2:10 - 2nd) 38-J.Wieland punts 43 yards from AKR 21. 6-I.Cox to OHI 46 for 10 yards (37-J.Cooper). Team penalty on OHI Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at OHI 46.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (5 plays, 69 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 31
(2:00 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 32 for 1 yard (11-D.Jest91-J.Cross).
+38 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 32
(1:35 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to AKR 30 for 38 yards (6-J.Riley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30
(1:21 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle to AKR 24 for 6 yards (3-D.Glover44-D.Meeks).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 24
(1:00 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to AKR 11 for 13 yards (6-J.Riley).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 11
(0:50 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:44 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:44 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 35 yards from OHI 35 to AKR 30 fair catch by 13-D.Long.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30
(0:44 - 2nd) 39-M.Burton to AKR 29 for -1 yard (43-C.Baker).

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 20 for 20 yards (37-J.Cooper).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 20
(14:54 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 20
(14:48 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to OHI 29 for 9 yards (1-A.Davis).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 29
(14:13 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 32 for 3 yards (8-J.Ward40-J.Lako).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 32
(13:45 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to OHI 41 for 9 yards (31-A.Watts).
+46 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 41
(13:23 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to AKR 13 for 46 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 13
(12:42 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to AKR 7 for 6 yards (44-D.Meeks).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 7
(12:12 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:06 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:06 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 61 yards from OHI 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 35 for 31 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 35
(11:58 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 35
(11:53 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 37 for 2 yards.
Sack
3 & 8 - AKRON 37
(11:09 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 30 for -7 yards (40-J.McCrory24-X.Motley).
Punt
4 & 15 - AKRON 30
(10:29 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 39 yards from AKR 30. 6-I.Cox to OHI 34 for 3 yards (7-J.Richardson). Team penalty on OHI Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at OHI 34.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 24
(10:18 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 24
(10:11 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to OHI 26 for 2 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
No Gain
3 & 8 - OHIO 26
(9:33 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
Punt
4 & 8 - OHIO 26
(9:28 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas punts 44 yards from OHI 26 to AKR 30 fair catch by 82-J.Knight.

AKRON Zips
- Punt (10 plays, 31 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30
(9:21 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 32 for 2 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 32
(8:44 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 41 for 9 yards (38-K.Thompson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 41
(8:13 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to AKR 48 for 7 yards (98-C.Chukwu54-K.McCracken).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 48
(7:48 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to OHI 49 for 3 yards (54-K.McCracken55-S.McKnight).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 49
(7:15 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to OHI 48 for 1 yard (38-K.Thompson49-J.Dorsa).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 48
(6:36 - 3rd) 25-P.Hayes-Patrick to OHI 43 for 5 yards (35-D.Conner).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 43
(5:54 - 3rd) 39-M.Burton to OHI 39 for 4 yards (98-C.Chukwu).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 39
(5:20 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 39
(5:14 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 39
(5:09 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Hicks.
Punt
4 & 10 - AKRON 39
(5:04 - 3rd) 38-J.Wieland punts 39 yards from OHI 39 to OHI End Zone. touchback.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 4:39 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 20
(4:56 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to OHI 20 for no gain (44-D.Meeks27-B.Arslanian).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 20
(4:19 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 14-K.Minter. 14-K.Minter to OHI 36 for 16 yards (1-A.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 36
(3:39 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 36
(3:35 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to OHI 40 for 4 yards (40-J.Lako8-J.Ward).
+16 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 40
(2:55 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to AKR 44 for 16 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
Sack
1 & 10 - OHIO 44
(2:34 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke sacked at AKR 49 for -5 yards (8-J.Ward44-D.Meeks).
+8 YD
2 & 15 - OHIO 49
(1:43 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to AKR 41 for 8 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
+21 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 41
(1:03 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 81-C.Snow. 81-C.Snow to AKR 20 for 21 yards (1-A.Davis).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20
(0:17 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 14-K.Minter. 14-K.Minter to AKR 14 for 6 yards (29-J.Hooks).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 14
(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to AKR 13 for 1 yard (40-J.Lako24-A.Daranijo).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - OHIO 13
(14:16 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to AKR 5 for 8 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - OHIO 5
(13:42 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to AKR 3 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 3
(12:57 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to AKR 1 for 2 yards (44-D.Meeks27-B.Arslanian).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 1
(12:11 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke scrambles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:03 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Interception (2 plays, 20 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:03 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(12:03 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to AKR 20 for -5 yards (44-J.Burton3-J.Wood).
Int
2 & 15 - AKRON 20
(11:21 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-A.Floyd at OHI 45. 20-A.Floyd runs ob at OHI 45 for no gain.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 55 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45
(11:13 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to AKR 47 for 8 yards (34-D.Lloyd5-M.Scott).
+23 YD
2 & 2 - OHIO 47
(10:30 - 4th) 10-J.Mischler complete to 81-C.Snow. 81-C.Snow to AKR 24 for 23 yards (8-J.Ward).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 24
(9:48 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to AKR 18 for 6 yards (79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
No Gain
2 & 4 - OHIO 18
(9:03 - 4th) 10-J.Mischler incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Snow.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 18
(8:56 - 4th) 10-J.Mischler to AKR 14 for 4 yards (34-D.Lloyd).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 14
(8:14 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to AKR 11 for 3 yards (1-A.Davis).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 11
(7:26 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to AKR 3 for 8 yards (40-J.Lako29-J.Hooks).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - OHIO 3
(6:45 - 4th) 37-J.Portis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:41 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

AKRON Zips
- Interception (5 plays, 50 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:41 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35. 82-J.Knight to AKR 25 for 25 yards (48-K.Kelly). Penalty on AKR 35-S.Laster Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 25.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 15
(6:41 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to AKR 24 for 9 yards (5-J.Collier).
No Gain
2 & 1 - AKRON 24
(5:45 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. Intended for 5-N.Stewart.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 24
(5:42 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley to AKR 26 for 2 yards (36-A.Clack).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26
(5:02 - 4th) 39-M.Burton to AKR 28 for 2 yards (38-K.Thompson).
Int
2 & 8 - AKRON 28
(4:17 - 4th) 10-R.Kelley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-I.Gill at AKR 44. 17-I.Gill to AKR 35 for 9 yards (6-N.Johns).

OHIO Bobcats
- End of Game (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35
(4:08 - 4th) 27-J.Neatherton to AKR 37 for -2 yards (34-D.Lloyd).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - OHIO 37
(3:31 - 4th) 15-D.Keszei to AKR 35 for 2 yards (32-J.King).
+21 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 35
(2:40 - 4th) 15-D.Keszei complete to 87-B.Long. 87-B.Long to AKR 14 for 21 yards (34-D.Lloyd1-A.Davis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 14
(2:00 - 4th) 27-J.Neatherton to AKR 13 for 1 yard (34-D.Lloyd).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 13
(1:14 - 4th) 27-J.Neatherton to AKR 12 for 1 yard (11-D.Jest).
+3 YD
3 & 8 - OHIO 12
(0:27 - 4th) 27-J.Neatherton to AKR 9 for 3 yards (79-A.Jean-Baptiste).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:41
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
3
Touchdown 6:45
37-J.Portis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
55
yds
04:32
pos
51
3
Point After TD 12:03
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
3
Touchdown 12:11
12-N.Rourke scrambles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
80
yds
04:39
pos
44
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:06
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
3
Touchdown 12:12
28-O.Allison runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:54
pos
37
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:44
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
3
Touchdown 0:50
12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
69
yds
01:16
pos
30
3
Point After TD 9:15
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
3
Touchdown 9:19
12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
55
yds
04:11
pos
23
3
Field Goal 15:00
2-L.Zervos 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
59
yds
02:15
pos
17
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:59
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 5:07
12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
78
yds
02:21
pos
13
3
Field Goal 7:24
41-C.Smigel 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
10
yds
01:40
pos
7
3
Point After TD 9:55
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:06
12-N.Rourke complete to 19-D.Knock. 19-D.Knock runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
53
yds
00:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 7
Rushing 11 5
Passing 13 1
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 10-15 2-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 601 54
Total Plays 77 52
Avg Gain 7.8 1.0
Net Yards Rushing 251 41
Rush Attempts 46 25
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 1.6
Net Yards Passing 350 13
Comp. - Att. 22-31 4-27
Yards Per Pass 11.3 0.5
Penalties - Yards 6-51 4-39
Touchdowns 7 0
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 4 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 3-41.7 10-39.6
Return Yards 78 85
Punts - Returns 6-22 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-47 3-85
Int. - Returns 2-9 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ohio 6-6 141771452
Akron 0-12 30003
Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium Akron, Ohio
 350 PASS YDS 13
251 RUSH YDS 41
601 TOTAL YDS 54
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 308 4 0 211.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 308 4 0 211.0
N. Rourke 20/28 308 4 0
J. Mischler 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 23 0 0 146.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 23 0 0 146.6
J. Mischler 1/2 23 0 0
D. Keszei 15 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
D. Keszei 1/1 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 78 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 78 0
D. Tuggle 9 78 0 38
O. Allison 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 71 1
O. Allison 7 71 1 46
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 37 1
N. Rourke 10 37 1 18
J. Portis 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 28 1
J. Portis 5 28 1 8
J. Ross 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 27 0
J. Ross 8 27 0 8
J. Mischler 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Mischler 1 4 0 4
J. Neatherton 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
J. Neatherton 4 3 0 3
D. Keszei 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Keszei 1 2 0 2
T. Walton 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Walton 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Walton 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 82 0
T. Walton 5 82 0 38
S. Hooks 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 81 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 81 2
S. Hooks 5 81 2 39
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 53 1
D. Knock 1 53 1 53
C. Snow 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
C. Snow 2 44 0 23
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
I. Cox 3 28 0 13
K. Minter 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
K. Minter 2 22 0 16
B. Long 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
B. Long 1 21 0 21
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
D. Tuggle 2 12 0 6
R. Luehrman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
R. Luehrman 1 9 1 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Conner 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
D. Conner 6-0 1.0 0
K. Thompson 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Thompson 3-1 0.0 0
A. Conrad 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Conrad 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dorsa 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Dorsa 2-1 0.0 0
S. McKnight 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. McKnight 2-1 0.0 0
J. Burton 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Burton 2-0 0.0 0
C. Chukwu 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Chukwu 2-0 0.0 0
A. Clack 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Clack 1-0 0.0 0
K. McCracken 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. McCracken 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hagan 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hagan 1-1 0.0 0
C. Baker 43 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Baker 1-0 0.0 0
W. Evans 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
J. Collier 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Collier 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ogun-Semore 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Ogun-Semore 1-0 1.0 0
J. McCrory 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
J. McCrory 1-1 0.5 0
K. Caesar 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Caesar 0-1 0.0 0
X. Motley 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
X. Motley 0-1 0.5 0
I. Gill 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Gill 0-0 0.0 1
T. Tupa 20 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Tupa 0-0 0.0 1
J. Wood 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Wood 0-1 0.0 0
A. Floyd 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Floyd 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Zervos 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
L. Zervos 1/1 40 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Farkas 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 2
M. Farkas 3 41.7 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 27 0
D. Knock 2 23.5 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 3.7 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 3.7 10 0
I. Cox 6 3.7 10 0
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Gibson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 23 0 1 26.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 23 0 1 26.7
Z. Gibson 3/11 23 0 1
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
7.1% 10 0 0 13.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
7.1% 10 0 0 13.1
K. Nelson 1/14 10 0 0
R. Kelley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100.0
R. Kelley 0/2 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Hayes-Patrick 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 42 0
P. Hayes-Patrick 14 42 0 9
M. Burton 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
M. Burton 6 12 0 9
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Nelson 1 9 0 9
R. Kelley 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Kelley 1 2 0 2
Z. Gibson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -24 0
Z. Gibson 3 -24 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Knight 2 22 0 12
M. Burton 39 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
M. Burton 2 11 0 10
J. Hicks 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hicks 0 0 0 0
N. Stewart 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Stewart 0 0 0 0
B. Lee 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Lee 0 0 0 0
T. Scippio 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Scippio 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Daranijo 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
A. Daranijo 9-1 0.0 0
D. Meeks 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
D. Meeks 7-3 0.5 0
J. Lako 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Lako 6-2 0.0 0
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Davis Jr. 5-1 0.0 0
J. Riley 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Riley 5-1 0.0 0
D. Lloyd 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Lloyd 5-0 0.0 0
D. Jest 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
D. Jest 4-0 1.0 0
B. Arslanian 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
B. Arslanian 4-6 0.0 0
J. Ward 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
J. Ward 4-3 0.5 0
A. Jean-Baptiste 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Jean-Baptiste 3-0 0.0 0
A. Watts 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Watts 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hooks 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Hooks 2-1 0.0 0
J. Richardson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Richardson 1-1 0.0 0
R. Cochran Jr. 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Cochran Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Glover 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Glover 1-0 0.0 0
J. King 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. King 1-0 0.0 0
E. Bentley 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Bentley 0-1 0.0 0
J. Cross 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Cross 0-2 0.0 0
M. Scott 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Scott 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smigel 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
C. Smigel 1/1 25 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Wieland 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 39.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 39.6 1
J. Wieland 10 39.6 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.3 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 28.3 31 0
J. Knight 3 28.3 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 OHIO 28 1:46 3 6 Punt
10:06 OHIO 47 0:00 1 53 TD
9:16 OHIO 28 0:00 1 -11 Fumble
7:20 OHIO 27 2:21 6 73 TD
3:58 OHIO 40 1:02 3 19 Fumble
2:22 OHIO 18 2:15 5 59 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 OHIO 30 4:11 10 70 TD
6:59 OHIO 25 3:21 8 27 Punt
2:00 OHIO 31 1:16 5 69 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 20 2:54 7 80 TD
10:18 OHIO 24 0:50 3 2 Punt
4:56 OHIO 20 4:39 14 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 OHIO 45 4:32 8 55 TD
4:08 AKRON 35 3:41 6 26 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 25 1:26 5 13 Punt
11:31 AKRON 17 1:15 3 5 Punt
9:55 AKRON 32 0:25 3 0 Punt
9:04 OHIO 17 1:40 4 10 FG
4:59 AKRON 25 0:49 4 -2 Punt
2:48 AKRON 41 0:16 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 AKRON 30 1:10 5 5 Punt
9:15 AKRON 25 2:07 3 2 Punt
3:31 AKRON 16 1:21 4 5 Punt
0:44 AKRON 30 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 AKRON 35 1:37 3 -5 Punt
9:21 AKRON 30 4:17 10 31 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 AKRON 25 0:42 2 20 INT
6:41 AKRON 15 2:24 5 50 INT
