UNC defeats NC State 41-10 to become bowl-eligible
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Mack Brown has North Carolina headed back to a bowl game in the first year of his second stint as the Tar Heels’ coach after freshman Sam Howell’s career-best 401 yards passing Saturday night sparked a 41-10 win over rival N.C. State.
After a costly first-half interception, Howell threw three second-half touchdown passes as UNC overcame a 10-6 halftime deficit with 28 third-quarter points. The Tar Heels (6-6, 4-4 ACC) intercepted Devin Leary twice and recovered a Zonovan Knight fumble in the third quarter, when Javonte Williams ran for two scores and caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Howell.
N.C. State (4-8, 1-7) finished the season on a six-game losing streak despite scoring the only touchdown of the first half on a 39-yard pass from Leary to Tabari Hines following Payton Wilson’s interception of Howell. The Wolfpack held UNC to 24 rushing yards and two field goals in the first half as Williams managed just seven yards on four carries.
But Williams rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns on five carries in the third quarter and added three catches for 42 yards and another score as the post-halftime surge carried the team to bowl eligibility.
“We’d lost to Duke four out of the last five and we got over that hump,” Brown said. “And we’d lost to State four of the last five and we got over that hump. And they get another game together and this gives us a chance to have a winning season by winning the bowl game. So they’re really happy in that dressing room.”
Following the second interception of Leary, Howell put an exclamation point on the quarter with a 52-yard scoring pass to Dyami Brown. Howell increased his touchdown pass total for the season to 35 - an FBS record for a true freshman.
Howell was 23-for-33 passing as Mack Brown said the interception did not seem to rattle him in the locker room at halftime. Howell said he was trying to throw the ball away on that play, and it slipped out of his hands.
“We struggled early on,” he said. “Most of that was on me. There were a couple of bad decisions I made in the first half. We struggled and had some guys lose their footing in the first half. At halftime we just took a deep breath and just tried to be ourselves in the second half.”
After UNC took a deep breath, the Wolfpack quickly found itself in a deep hole. Williams said he changed to longer cleats to improve his footing on the wet field, and the Tar Heels rushed for 156 yards after halftime.
“I thought our guys played with a lot of heart in the first half,” said N.C. State coach Dave Doeren, “and I thought we did absolutely everything possible to lose that game in the third quarter.”
Becoming bowl-eligible was a sweet accomplishment for a team that went 2-9 in 2018 under Larry Fedora, who was replaced by Brown after the season. Brown, who coached the Tar Heels to a 74-52-1 record from 1988 to 1997, saw this year’s team surpass UNC’s total number of wins from 2017 and 2018 combined while all six Tar Heel losses were by seven points or fewer.
“Just coming off two losing seasons and now we’re going to a bowl game, that just shows how hard we’ve been working over the summer, how much closer we’ve come together, and how hard the coaches are working also,” Williams said.
N.C. State stumbled to an injury-riddled, disappointing finish after posting 9-4 records in 2017 and 2018. The third-quarter collapse against the Tar Heels was painful after the strong first half.
Wilson said the Wolfpack can’t blame its difficulties on injuries because the team also made a lot of mistakes throughout the season.
“We need to get in the weight room, we need to get healthy, we need to get a lot better,” he said.
TURNOVER TRIALS
After entering the week ranked 129th in the FBS in turnovers forced, N.C. State got a much-needed boost from a takeaway late in the second quarter. Wilson’s interception of Howell gave the Wolfpack possession at midfield, and five plays later Leary converted the turnover into a 39-yard touchdown pass to Hines.
But N.C. State’s own turnover-prone ways turned a promising start into bitter disappointment in the second half. The Wolfpack, which had committed 12 turnovers in its previous five games, suffered three giveaways in the third quarter. Leary was intercepted by Don Chapman and Trey Morrison in the quarter, and Knight lost a fumble. UNC outscored N.C. State 28-0 in the quarter.
SURE-HANDED DUO
The UNC wide receiver duo of Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome combined for 280 total receiving yards and two of the Tar Heels’ five touchdowns. The two accounted for nearly half of North Carolina’s 620 yards of total offense.
Newsome set a new career with 130 yard receiving. Brown, who entered the game tied for third in the ACC with 10 receiving touchdowns and eighth in receiving yards with 72.5 yards per game, added 150 yards and another touchdown to his count.
THE TAKEAWAY
UNC: Becoming bowl-eligible gives the program momentum and an opportunity to get valuable extra practice time with the new coaching staff. A lopsided win in the state rivalry game also could give the Tar Heels a recruiting edge after losing four of their previous five games against N.C. State.
N.C. State: The injury-riddled Wolfpack never gave up this season and put forth a courageous effort in the first half of the state rivalry game despite having no chance to become bowl-eligible. N.C. State loses just 12 seniors, so next season it will return numerous underclassmen who got valuable experience because of all the injuries.
UP NEXT
UNC: Will play on a bowl game TBA, ending a two-year postseason drought.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack’s season has concluded.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (7 plays, 46 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-T.Gill kicks 59 yards from NCST 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 14 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson25-K.Martin).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 14(14:55 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 20 for 6 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 20(14:29 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 21 for 1 yard (29-A.McNeill52-I.Kante).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UNC 21(13:57 - 1st) Penalty on NC 73-M.McKethan False start 5 yards enforced at NC 21. No Play.
|
+45 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNC 16(13:40 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NCST 39 for 45 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(13:14 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NCST 37 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 37(12:43 - 1st) 24-A.Williams to NCST 31 for 6 yards (15-C.Hart25-K.Martin).
|
-9 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 31(12:04 - 1st) 24-A.Williams to NCST 40 FUMBLES (41-I.Moore). 7-S.Howell to NCST 40 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UNC 40(11:16 - 1st) 91-B.Kiernan punts 33 yards from NCST 40 to the NCST 7 downed by 61-D.Little.
NCST
Wolfpack
- FG (9 plays, 80 yards, 5:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 7(11:05 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 7 for no gain (21-C.Surratt).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 7(10:35 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 15 for 8 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCST 15(9:56 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 19 for 4 yards (1-M.Dorn21-C.Surratt).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 19(9:22 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 24-Z.Knight. 24-Z.Knight to NCST 35 for 16 yards (12-T.Fox).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(8:59 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NCST 43 for 8 yards (3-D.Ross).
|
+41 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 43(8:28 - 1st) 20-J.Houston pushed ob at NC 16 for 41 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 16(7:53 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NC 19 for -3 yards (12-T.Fox).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 13 - NCST 19(7:17 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NC 21 for -2 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 15 - NCST 21(6:44 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NC 13 for 8 yards (3-D.Ross).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NCST 13(6:02 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) 97-T.Gill kicks 57 yards from NCST 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 41 for 33 yards (11-P.Wilson19-C.Powell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(5:52 - 1st) 7-S.Howell pushed ob at NC 45 for 4 yards (25-K.Martin).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 45(5:26 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 44 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UNC 44(4:51 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Groves.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UNC 44(4:47 - 1st) 91-B.Kiernan punts 43 yards from NC 44 to NCST 13 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 13(4:39 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 18 for 5 yards (1-M.Dorn55-J.Strowbridge).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 18(4:10 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 22 for 4 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 22(3:31 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 39 for 17 yards (3-D.Ross).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 39(3:09 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 46 for 7 yards (92-A.Crawford).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NCST 46(2:38 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 48 for 2 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NCST 48(2:05 - 1st) Penalty on NCST 50-G.Gibson False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NCST 43(1:40 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NCST 43(1:36 - 1st) 97-T.Gill punts 49 yards from NCST 43 to NC 8 fair catch by 4-R.Groves.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (4 plays, 26 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 8(1:27 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 32 for 24 yards (25-K.Martin19-C.Powell).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 32(1:08 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 26 for -6 yards (29-A.McNeill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - UNC 26(0:36 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - UNC 26(0:31 - 1st) 7-S.Howell scrambles to NC 34 for 8 yards (19-C.Powell11-P.Wilson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UNC 34(15:00 - 2nd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 45 yards from NC 34 to NCST 21 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 21(14:54 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 21(14:51 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 19 for -2 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - NCST 19(14:10 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 88-D.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 19. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 17 - NCST 14(13:53 - 2nd) 26-T.Pennix to NCST 15 for 1 yard (56-T.Fox21-C.Surratt).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - NCST 15(13:15 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill punts 47 yards from NCST 15. 5-D.Newsome to NC 35 for -3 yards (19-C.Powell). Penalty on NCST 22-I.Stallings Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at NC 35.
UNC
Tar Heels
- FG (8 plays, 47 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 50(13:07 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 50(13:03 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 49 for 1 yard (56-V.Martin).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNC 49(12:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NCST 43 for 6 yards (21-S.Griffin11-P.Wilson).
|
+33 YD
|
4 & 3 - UNC 43(11:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NCST 10 for 33 yards (28-K.Miller). Penalty on NCST 41-I.Moore Offside declined.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 10(11:41 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 4 for 6 yards (29-A.McNeill).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 4(11:13 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 5 for -1 yard (25-K.Martin19-C.Powell).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UNC 5(10:29 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 2-D.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 5. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 10(10:01 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to NCST 3 for 7 yards (41-I.Moore).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UNC 3(9:12 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:09 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles kicks 40 yards from NC 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas.
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(9:09 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary to NCST 25 FUMBLES. 13-D.Leary to NCST 18 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - NCST 18(8:32 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 17 - NCST 18(8:28 - 2nd) Team penalty on NC 12 players 5 yards enforced at NCST 18. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NCST 23(8:28 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - NCST 23(8:24 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill punts 68 yards from NCST 23 to the NC 9 downed by 28-K.Miller. Team penalty on NC Holding 4 yards enforced at NC 9.
UNC
Tar Heels
- FG (10 plays, 80 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 5(8:11 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NCST 38 for 57 yards (15-C.Hart24-M.Dunlap).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 38(7:40 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 38(7:36 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at NCST 30 for 8 yards (25-K.Martin).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 30(7:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves to NCST 25 for 5 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(6:37 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 20 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson15-C.Hart).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UNC 20(6:07 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UNC 20(6:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green. Penalty on NCST 52-I.Kante Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 15(5:57 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 15(5:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to NCST 10 for 5 yards (99-J.Boletepeli).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - UNC 10(5:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NCST 15 for -5 yards (99-J.Boletepeli).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - UNC 15(4:17 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:13 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles kicks 40 yards from NC 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(4:13 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 27 for 2 yards (29-S.Duck52-J.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NCST 27(3:40 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NCST 27(3:36 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - NCST 27(3:30 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill punts 40 yards from NCST 27 to NC 33 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Interception (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(3:23 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales pushed ob at NC 44 for 11 yards (14-D.Graves).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(3:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Wilson at NCST 34. 11-P.Wilson to NC 50 for 16 yards (2-D.Brown).
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (5 plays, 50 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(2:45 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to NC 46 for 4 yards (92-A.Crawford21-C.Surratt).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NCST 46(2:15 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - NCST 46(2:11 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines runs ob at NC 41 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NCST 41(1:52 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary to NC 39 for 2 yards (92-A.Crawford24-E.Asante).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 39(1:32 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:25 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Halftime (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:25 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(1:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter pushed ob at NC 34 for 9 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
Sack
|
2 & 1 - UNC 34(1:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 25 for -9 yards (29-A.McNeill).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 25(0:32 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter pushed ob at NC 29 for 4 yards (11-P.Wilson55-D.Holden).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - UNC 29(0:22 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 11-P.Wilson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at NC 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(0:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Simmons.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 44(0:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at NCST 48 for 8 yards (92-L.Murchison11-P.Wilson).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCST 48(0:08 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NCST 38 for 10 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(0:01 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles 55 yards Field Goal is No Good. 87-T.Thomas to NCST 43 for 43 yards (96-C.Graham).
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-M.Rubino kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Houston. Penalty on NC 52-J.Taylor Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 25. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(14:57 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 42 for 7 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - NCST 42(14:22 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 42 for no gain (3-D.Ross). Penalty on NCST 6-C.Angeline Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 42. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - NCST 32(14:09 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 36 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt). Penalty on NCST 71-J.Sculthorpe Holding declined.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NCST 36(13:51 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 9 - NCST 36(13:45 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 35-J.Scott False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 36. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - NCST 31(13:47 - 3rd) 97-T.Gill punts 44 yards from NCST 31. 9-C.Bell pushed ob at NC 30 for 5 yards (28-K.Miller91-J.Shimko).
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 30(13:37 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 33 for 3 yards (15-C.Hart41-I.Moore).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 33(13:05 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 35 for 2 yards (41-I.Moore15-C.Hart).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 35(12:25 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 30 for -5 yards (92-L.Murchison).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UNC 30(11:40 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 39 yards from NC 30 out of bounds at the NCST 31.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Interception (3 plays, 22 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 31(11:33 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 31(11:25 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 34 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt3-D.Ross).
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - NCST 34(10:50 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie INTERCEPTED by 13-D.Chapman at NCST 47. 13-D.Chapman to NCST 47 for no gain.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (2 plays, 47 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(10:42 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams pushed ob at NCST 26 for 21 yards (15-C.Hart31-J.Morehead).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 26(10:14 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:07 - 3rd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:07 - 3rd) 90-M.Rubino kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(10:07 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Houston.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(10:04 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 30 for 5 yards (3-D.Ross21-C.Surratt).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - NCST 30(9:27 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary sacked at NCST 29 for -1 yard (21-C.Surratt).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NCST 29(8:55 - 3rd) 97-T.Gill punts 42 yards from NCST 29 to the NC 29 downed by 13-T.Baker-Williams.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(8:44 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 36 for 7 yards (11-P.Wilson41-I.Moore).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 36(8:18 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 40 for 4 yards (11-P.Wilson41-I.Moore).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(7:57 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 48 for 8 yards (31-J.Morehead).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 48(7:33 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 48 for 4 yards (29-A.McNeill).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 48(7:06 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NCST 36 for 12 yards (19-C.Powell).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(6:43 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 27 for 9 yards (31-J.Morehead21-S.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UNC 27(6:03 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 27(5:56 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NCST 21 for 6 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 21(5:33 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 21(5:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NCST 11 for 10 yards (41-I.Moore).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 11(5:06 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:00 - 3rd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Fumble (3 plays, 18 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:00 - 3rd) 90-M.Rubino kicks 40 yards from NC 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(5:00 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie. Penalty on NC 29-S.Duck Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NCST 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(4:56 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 40(4:49 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 43 FUMBLES (44-J.Gemmel). 44-J.Gemmel to NCST 43 for no gain.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (6 plays, 43 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(4:43 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 37 for 6 yards (19-C.Powell).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 37(4:12 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 27 for 10 yards (31-J.Morehead).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 27(3:45 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 24 for 3 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 24(3:06 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NCST 13 for 11 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 13(2:42 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at NCST 6 for 7 yards (25-K.Martin13-T.Baker-Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 6(2:13 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:08 - 3rd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Interception (3 plays, 13 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:08 - 3rd) 90-M.Rubino kicks 60 yards from NC 35. 20-J.Houston to NCST 29 for 24 yards (24-E.Asante).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 29(2:02 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NCST 48 for 19 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(1:32 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NC 49 for 3 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - NCST 49(1:03 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas INTERCEPTED by 4-T.Morrison at NC 42. 4-T.Morrison to NC 42 for no gain.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (2 plays, 58 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(0:57 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at NC 48 for 6 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
+52 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 48(0:27 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 52 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NCST 28-K.Miller Holding declined.
|
PAT Good
|(0:20 - 3rd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Downs (11 plays, 70 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:20 - 3rd) 90-M.Rubino kicks 59 yards from NC 35. 20-J.Houston to NCST 17 for 11 yards (34-B.Brooks23-J.Henderson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 17(0:15 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 10 for -7 yards. Penalty on NC 55-J.Strowbridge Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 17. No Play. (55-J.Strowbridge).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 5 - NCST 22(15:00 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 29 for 7 yards (29-S.Duck).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 29(14:38 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 38 for 9 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 38(14:15 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie pushed ob at NC 32 for 30 yards (29-S.Duck).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 32(13:56 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman scrambles pushed ob at NC 20 for 12 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(13:26 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines. Penalty on NC 44-J.Gemmel Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 20. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 5 - NCST 5(13:21 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NC 8 for -3 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NCST 8(12:44 - 4th) Penalty on NCST 79-I.Ekwonu False start 5 yards enforced at NC 8. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NCST 13(12:23 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NC 13 for no gain (44-J.Gemmel).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NCST 13(11:40 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 13 - NCST 13(11:36 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (7 plays, 87 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 13(11:30 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to NC 15 for 2 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 15(10:51 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to NCST 47 for 38 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(10:05 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NCST 16 for 31 yards (26-J.Harris).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 16(9:22 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to NCST 7 for 9 yards (99-J.Boletepeli31-J.Morehead).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - UNC 7(8:38 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to NCST 3 for 4 yards (28-K.Miller). Penalty on NC 80-J.Bargas Holding 11 yards enforced at NCST 7. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNC 18(8:06 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NCST 13 for 5 yards (14-D.Graves).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNC 13(7:39 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:34 - 4th) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Interception (6 plays, -10 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:34 - 4th) 90-M.Rubino kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(7:34 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines pushed ob at NCST 32 for 7 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - NCST 32(7:16 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman to NCST 39 for 7 yards (3-D.Ross).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 39(6:53 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie pushed ob at NC 43 for 18 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 43(6:28 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter. Penalty on NC 4-T.Morrison Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 28(6:23 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - NCST 28(6:16 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline INTERCEPTED by 1-M.Dorn at NC 15. 1-M.Dorn to NC 15 for no gain.
UNC
Tar Heels
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 15(6:05 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to NC 21 for 6 yards (26-J.Harris).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 21(5:22 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to NC 22 for 1 yard (15-C.Hart11-P.Wilson).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNC 22(4:42 - 4th) 13-V.Amendola complete to 11-R.Johnson. 11-R.Johnson to NCST 47 for 31 yards (19-C.Powell).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(3:55 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to NCST 41 for 6 yards (55-D.Holden26-J.Harris).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 41(3:10 - 4th) 13-V.Amendola complete to 11-R.Johnson. 11-R.Johnson to NCST 33 for 8 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(2:29 - 4th) to NCST 33 FUMBLES. 23-J.Henderson to NCST 37 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - UNC 37(1:49 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to NCST 32 for 5 yards (55-D.Holden99-J.Boletepeli).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNC 32(1:06 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to NCST 21 for 11 yards (11-P.Wilson24-M.Dunlap).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 21(0:30 - 4th) 13-V.Amendola kneels at NCST 22 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|16
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|18
|6
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|600
|288
|Total Plays
|76
|56
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|180
|132
|Rush Attempts
|41
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|420
|156
|Comp. - Att.
|25-35
|13-30
|Yards Per Pass
|12.0
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-90
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|6-48.3
|Return Yards
|43
|51
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|3-0
|1-16
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|420
|PASS YDS
|156
|
|
|180
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|600
|TOTAL YDS
|288
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|23/33
|401
|3
|1
|
V. Amendola 13 QB
|V. Amendola
|2/2
|39
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|16
|97
|0
|38
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|9
|58
|2
|26
|
J. Henderson 23 RB
|J. Henderson
|5
|29
|0
|11
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|7
|4
|0
|8
|
A. Williams 24 RB
|A. Williams
|2
|-3
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|6
|150
|1
|52
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|7
|130
|1
|57
|
B. Corrales 15 WR
|B. Corrales
|4
|59
|0
|31
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|42
|1
|21
|
R. Johnson 11 WR
|R. Johnson
|2
|39
|0
|31
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
R. Groves 4 WR
|R. Groves
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Simmons 14 WR
|E. Simmons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ross 3 LB
|D. Ross
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dorn 1 DB
|M. Dorn
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crawford 92 DL
|A. Crawford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Duck 29 DB
|S. Duck
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 13 DB
|D. Chapman
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
To. Fox 12 LB
|To. Fox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
To. Fox 56 DL
|To. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Asante 24 LB
|E. Asante
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strowbridge 55 DL
|J. Strowbridge
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 52 DL
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 97 K
|N. Ruggles
|2/3
|32
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|4
|40.0
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|2
|20.5
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|2
|1.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|7/20
|98
|1
|2
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|6/10
|59
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|8
|62
|0
|41
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|12
|56
|0
|17
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
T. Pennix 26 RB
|T. Pennix
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|3
|-6
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hines 5 WR
|T. Hines
|7
|89
|1
|39
|
E. Emezie 3 WR
|E. Emezie
|2
|48
|0
|30
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|9-3
|0.0
|1
|
C. Hart Jr. 15 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Martin 25 S
|K. Martin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 19 WR
|C. Powell
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morehead 31 S
|J. Morehead
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 41 LB
|I. Moore
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Miller 28 CB
|K. Miller
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 CB
|M. Dunlap
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holden 55 DE
|D. Holden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boletepeli 99 DE
|J. Boletepeli
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murchison 92 DT
|L. Murchison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Graves 14 S
|D. Graves
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 39 DB
|Ja. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Griffin 21 CB
|S. Griffin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Martin 56 DT
|V. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 52 DE
|I. Kante
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|6
|48.3
|2
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|17.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
