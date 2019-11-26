|
|
|WMICH
|NILL
Richie’s TD sparks N. Illinois to 17-14 win over W. Michigan
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Tyrice Richie took a shovel pass in the Northern Illinois backfield, added an acrobatic flip over a would-be tackler near midfield and turned it all into a 71-yard touchdown to spark the Huskies to a 17-14 win over Western Michigan in the season finale Tuesday night.
Michael Love tossed a 7-yard scoring pass to Mitchell Brinkman midway through the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Down 10-0 at intermission, LeVante Bellamy brought Western Michigan back with second-half touchdown runs of 6- and 16-yards.
The victory moves the Huskies to 4-4 in the Mid-America Conference in Thomas Hammock's first season as head coach at his alma mater. Overall NIU finished 5-7, with a string of four straight losses early in the season to Utah, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Ball State.
NIU finished with 250 yards of total offense in the game. Richie's 71-yard catch made up most of the team's 93-yard passing total.
Bellamy finished with 21 carries for 128 yards to lead Western Michigan (7-5, 5-3).
NILL
Huskies
- Downs (6 plays, 35 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 40 yards from WMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 34 for 9 yards (3-A.Curtis).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 1 - NILL 34(14:30 - 1st) 21-M.Jones pushed ob at WMC 46 for 20 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 46(13:50 - 1st) 21-M.Jones to WMC 44 for 2 yards (93-W.McCabe58-A.Balabani).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 44(13:05 - 1st) 21-M.Jones to WMC 45 for -1 yard (8-R.Holley).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - NILL 45(12:12 - 1st) 28-J.Nettles to WMC 42 for 3 yards (20-D.Spears34-A.Grace).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 6 - NILL 42(11:26 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford runs ob at WMC 40 for 2 yards.
WMICH
Broncos
- Missed FG (11 plays, 43 yards, 5:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(11:20 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 40(11:14 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 38 for -2 yards (45-J.Cole).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 12 - WMICH 38(10:31 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to NIL 46 for 16 yards (23-J.McKie29-A.Buirge).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(10:05 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 42 for 4 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 42(9:27 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy pushed ob at NIL 39 for 3 yards (7-M.Terry).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 39(9:00 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to NIL 37 for 2 yards (10-Q.Wynne7-M.Terry).
|
+22 YD
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 37(8:25 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink to NIL 15 for 22 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 15(7:50 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to NIL 9 for 6 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 9(7:12 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 10 for -1 yard (7-M.Terry). Penalty on WMC 59-L.Juriga Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 9. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - WMICH 19(6:55 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - WMICH 19(6:49 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink scrambles pushed ob at NIL 17 for 2 yards (99-B.LeRoy).
NILL
Huskies
- Fumble (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 12 - NILL 17(6:15 - 1st) 47-G.Peddie 35 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 45-J.Cole. 45-J.Cole pushed ob at WMC 44 for 25 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 44(6:06 - 1st) 21-M.Jones to WMC 42 for 2 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 42(5:24 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to WMC 32 for 10 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 32(4:43 - 1st) to WMC 32 FUMBLES. 21-M.Jones to WMC 40 for no gain.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 18 - NILL 40(4:00 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to WMC 41 FUMBLES. 55-B.Fiske to WMC 41 for no gain.
WMICH
Broncos
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(3:53 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 45 for 4 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 45(3:24 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WMICH 45(3:17 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to WMC 50 for 5 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 50(2:42 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 50 for no gain (10-Q.Wynne).
NILL
Huskies
- FG (4 plays, 24 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 50(2:36 - 1st) 15-M.Childers scrambles runs ob at WMC 34 for 16 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 34(2:01 - 1st) 2-M.Love pushed ob at WMC 28 for 6 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 28(1:20 - 1st) 21-M.Jones to WMC 26 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward1-A.Fayad).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NILL 26(0:35 - 1st) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 32-B.Bostad.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - NILL 26(0:31 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:25 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to WMC 25 fair catch by 33-T.Collins.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(0:25 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 28 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin45-J.Cole).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 28(15:00 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 36 for 8 yards (7-M.Terry).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(14:40 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 35 for -1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - WMICH 35(14:25 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to WMC 36 for 1 yard (10-Q.Wynne).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 36(13:47 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WMICH 36(13:41 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 39 yards from WMC 36. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 28 for 3 yards (96-B.Bouwens).
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 28(13:32 - 2nd) 21-M.Jones to NIL 35 for 7 yards (98-K.Guillory).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - NILL 35(12:48 - 2nd) 21-M.Jones to NIL 44 for 9 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 44(12:10 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - NILL 44(12:06 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers sacked at NIL 38 for -6 yards (33-T.Collins4-P.Lupro).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - NILL 38(11:20 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers complete to 21-M.Jones. 21-M.Jones to NIL 38 for no gain (20-D.Spears6-A.Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - NILL 38(10:44 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 51 yards from NIL 38 to WMC 11 fair catch by 12-K.Mixon.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 11(10:37 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 18 for 7 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 18(10:11 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 24 for 6 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 24(9:50 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 23 for -1 yard (10-Q.Wynne).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WMICH 23(9:25 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Bussell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WMICH 23(9:16 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Bussell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - WMICH 23(9:08 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 38 yards from WMC 23 to NIL 39 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 39(9:02 - 2nd) 21-M.Jones to NIL 35 for -4 yards (8-R.Holley).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 14 - NILL 35(8:20 - 2nd) 20-R.Gregory to NIL 29 for -6 yards (1-A.Fayad).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 20 - NILL 29(7:35 - 2nd) 21-M.Jones to NIL 34 for 5 yards (20-D.Spears2-J.Tranquill).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - NILL 34(7:02 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 47 yards from NIL 34 to the WMC 19 downed by 8-M.Williams.
WMICH
Broncos
- Missed FG (9 plays, 52 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 19(6:50 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 28 for 9 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 28(6:23 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 34 for 6 yards (38-N.Rattin8-M.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 34(6:00 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 35 for 1 yard (99-B.LeRoy10-Q.Wynne).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 35(5:29 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci pushed ob at WMC 41 for 6 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+34 YD
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 41(5:07 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink pushed ob at NIL 25 for 34 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(4:41 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 23 for 2 yards (45-J.Cole).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 23(4:07 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 23 for no gain (45-J.Cole). Penalty on WMC 59-L.Juriga Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 23. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 18 - WMICH 33(3:55 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink scrambles pushed ob at NIL 34 for -1 yard (10-Q.Wynne).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 19 - WMICH 34(3:20 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to NIL 29 for 5 yards (55-W.Kramer).
|
No Good
|
4 & 14 - WMICH 29(2:37 - 2nd) 47-G.Peddie 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Fumble (8 plays, -9 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:15 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 32 for 32 yards (39-J.Richardson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(2:10 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 2-L.Bellamy. 2-L.Bellamy pushed ob at WMC 37 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 37(1:51 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to NIL 39 for 24 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(1:39 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to NIL 25 for 14 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(1:31 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to NIL 17 for 8 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
-10 YD
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 17(1:10 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink to NIL 22 FUMBLES (9-M.Lorbeck). 16-J.Wassink to NIL 27 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - WMICH 27(1:01 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 18 for 9 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - WMICH 18(0:53 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon pushed ob at NIL 13 for 5 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 13(0:47 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink sacked at NIL 20 for -7 yards FUMBLES (9-M.Lorbeck). 11-T.Foster to NIL 23 for no gain.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (5 plays, 81 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 48 yards from NIL 35. 28-S.Tyler to WMC 19 for 2 yards (17-D.Robinson).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 19(15:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore pushed ob at WMC 32 for 13 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(14:32 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy pushed ob at NIL 13 for 55 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 13(14:04 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 11 for 2 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 11(13:32 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 6 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 6(12:58 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:54 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:54 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 40 yards from WMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(12:54 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 26 for 1 yard (93-W.McCabe).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 26(12:11 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 25 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad58-A.Balabani).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - NILL 25(11:25 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 23 for -2 yards (14-C.Crawford8-R.Holley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - NILL 23(10:53 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 50 yards from NIL 23 to the WMC 27 downed by 44-C.Lersch.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(10:41 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 27(10:34 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 27(10:24 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WMICH 27(10:19 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 41 yards from WMC 27 to NIL 32 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (11 plays, 18 yards, 5:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 32(10:12 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears to NIL 37 for 5 yards (17-Z.Barnes).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 37(9:27 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to WMC 41 for 22 yards (3-A.Curtis6-A.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 41(8:49 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to WMC 38 for 3 yards (8-R.Holley21-S.Claiborne).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 38(8:07 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to WMC 41 for -3 yards (17-Z.Barnes).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - NILL 41(7:20 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to WMC 32 for 9 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NILL 32(6:36 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to WMC 31 for 1 yard (21-S.Claiborne).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 31(6:04 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles pushed ob at WMC 27 for 4 yards (6-A.Thomas). Penalty on NIL 9-M.Toure Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 27.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 16 - NILL 37(5:30 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to WMC 35 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - NILL 35(4:50 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers runs 35 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NIL 89-M.Brinkman Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 24 - NILL 45(4:41 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 24 - NILL 45(4:38 - 3rd) to WMC 45 FUMBLES. 15-M.Childers to WMC 50 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 29 - NILL 50(4:27 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 32 yards from WMC 50 out of bounds at the WMC 18.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 18(4:20 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 18 for no gain (45-J.Cole99-B.LeRoy).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 18(3:48 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 21 for 3 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 21(3:09 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 28 for 7 yards (23-J.McKie). Penalty on WMC 76-J.Moore Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at WMC 21. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WMICH 16(2:44 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - WMICH 16(2:38 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 58 yards from WMC 16. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 23 for -3 yards (81-D.Bussell22-D.Tucker).
NILL
Huskies
- Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 23(2:25 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 26 for 3 yards (20-D.Spears).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 26(1:40 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 28 for 2 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - NILL 28(0:57 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to NIL 31 for 3 yards (8-R.Holley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - NILL 31(0:26 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 51 yards from NIL 31. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 18 FUMBLES. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 11 for no gain.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 11(0:16 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 12 for 1 yard (55-W.Kramer7-M.Terry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 12(15:00 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WMICH 12(14:55 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WMICH 12(14:50 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 42 yards from WMC 12 to the NIL 46 downed by 81-D.Bussell.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 46(14:40 - 4th) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 47 for 1 yard (93-W.McCabe).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NILL 47(13:54 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to NIL 47 for no gain (1-A.Fayad).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - NILL 47(13:10 - 4th) 15-M.Childers sacked at NIL 42 for -5 yards FUMBLES. 15-M.Childers to NIL 37 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - NILL 37(12:30 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 63 yards from NIL 37 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -18 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(12:18 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink to WMC 24 for 4 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 24(11:44 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 17 for -7 yards (45-J.Cole98-J.Heflin).
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - WMICH 17(11:05 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink sacked at WMC 2 for -15 yards (98-J.Heflin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 28 - WMICH 2(10:15 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 41 yards from WMC 2. 18-C.Tucker pushed ob at WMC 30 for 13 yards (38-T.Mathias).
NILL
Huskies
- TD (5 plays, 30 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(10:05 - 4th) 3-T.Richie pushed ob at WMC 31 for -1 yard (4-P.Lupro).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 31(9:28 - 4th) 28-J.Nettles pushed ob at WMC 5 for 26 yards (3-A.Curtis).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - NILL 5(8:45 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory to WMC 7 for -2 yards (1-A.Fayad).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NILL 7(8:00 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - NILL 7(7:53 - 4th) 2-M.Love complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:47 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:47 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(7:47 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(7:42 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 42 for 17 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(7:23 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to NIL 37 for 21 yards (23-J.McKie7-M.Terry).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 37(7:04 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon. Penalty on NIL 11-T.Foster Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NIL 37. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 22(6:57 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 16 for 6 yards (10-Q.Wynne).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 16(6:35 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 16(6:30 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:25 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:25 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 40 yards from WMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(6:25 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory to NIL 27 for 2 yards (58-A.Balabani8-R.Holley).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NILL 27(5:42 - 4th) Penalty on NIL 54-A.Warner False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 27. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 13 - NILL 22(5:20 - 4th) 15-M.Childers scrambles to NIL 21 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - NILL 21(4:31 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - NILL 21(4:21 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 58 yards from NIL 21 to the WMC 21 downed by 44-C.Lersch.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(4:07 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 21 for no gain (98-J.Heflin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 21(3:40 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Bussell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 21(3:31 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WMICH 21(3:25 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 53 yards from WMC 21 to the NIL 26 downed by 81-D.Bussell.
NILL
Huskies
- Fumble (5 plays, 52 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 26(3:13 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory to NIL 28 for 2 yards (58-A.Balabani).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 28(3:09 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory pushed ob at WMC 39 for 33 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 39(2:30 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory to WMC 35 for 4 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 35(2:24 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory to WMC 32 for 3 yards (58-A.Balabani).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - NILL 32(2:18 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to WMC 25 FUMBLES (2-J.Tranquill). 1-A.Fayad to WMC 22 for no gain.
NILL
Huskies
- End of Game (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 49(2:02 - 4th) 15-M.Childers kneels at NIL 48 for -1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 48(1:21 - 4th) 15-M.Childers kneels at NIL 46 for -2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - NILL 46(0:39 - 4th) 15-M.Childers kneels at NIL 45 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|9
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|8
|1
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|1-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|333
|247
|Total Plays
|67
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|163
|157
|Rush Attempts
|34
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|170
|90
|Comp. - Att.
|17-33
|7-12
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|5-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.6
|7-50.3
|Return Yards
|27
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1--7
|3-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-34
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|170
|PASS YDS
|90
|
|
|163
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|333
|TOTAL YDS
|247
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|17/33
|185
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|21
|128
|2
|55
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|8
|26
|0
|34
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
D. Tucker 22 RB
|D. Tucker
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|9
|125
|0
|24
|
D. Bussell 81 WR
|D. Bussell
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
|K. Mixon Jr.
|3
|14
|0
|0
|
G. Ricci 15 TE
|G. Ricci
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Crooms 6 WR
|C. Crooms
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Fayad 1 DE
|A. Fayad
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Spears 20 LB
|D. Spears
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lupro 4 CB
|P. Lupro
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Holley 8 DT
|R. Holley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCabe 93 DT
|W. McCabe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tranquill 2 S
|J. Tranquill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Balabani 58 DE
|A. Balabani
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Curtis 3 CB
|A. Curtis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 6 S
|A. Thomas
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Barnes 17 S
|Z. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Guillory 98 DE
|K. Guillory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Claiborne 21 S
|S. Claiborne
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crawford 14 CB
|C. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Collins 33 DE
|T. Collins
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Grace 34 LB
|A. Grace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|7
|44.6
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|6/11
|86
|1
|0
|
M. Love 2 WR
|M. Love
|1/1
|7
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|11
|54
|0
|22
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|9
|42
|0
|20
|
J. Nettles 28 RB
|J. Nettles
|12
|39
|0
|26
|
R. Gregory 20 RB
|R. Gregory
|7
|36
|0
|33
|
M. Love 2 WR
|M. Love
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|1
|71
|1
|71
|
D. Crawford 88 TE
|D. Crawford
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
S. Tears 14 WR
|S. Tears
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bostad 32 FB
|B. Bostad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Love 2 WR
|M. Love
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McKie 23 CB
|J. McKie
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wynne 10 DE
|Q. Wynne
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Foster 11 S
|T. Foster
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 8 S
|M. Williams
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 45 LB
|J. Cole
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 15 S
|D. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Terry 7 S
|M. Terry
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
|M. Lorbeck
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 98 DT
|J. Heflin
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. LeRoy 99 DT
|B. LeRoy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Buirge 29 S
|A. Buirge
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|44
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|7
|50.3
|4
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|3
|4.3
|13
|0
