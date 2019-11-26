Drive Chart
WMICH
NILL

No Text

Richie’s TD sparks N. Illinois to 17-14 win over W. Michigan

  • AP
  • Nov 26, 2019

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Tyrice Richie took a shovel pass in the Northern Illinois backfield, added an acrobatic flip over a would-be tackler near midfield and turned it all into a 71-yard touchdown to spark the Huskies to a 17-14 win over Western Michigan in the season finale Tuesday night.

Michael Love tossed a 7-yard scoring pass to Mitchell Brinkman midway through the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Down 10-0 at intermission, LeVante Bellamy brought Western Michigan back with second-half touchdown runs of 6- and 16-yards.

The victory moves the Huskies to 4-4 in the Mid-America Conference in Thomas Hammock's first season as head coach at his alma mater. Overall NIU finished 5-7, with a string of four straight losses early in the season to Utah, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Ball State.

NIU finished with 250 yards of total offense in the game. Richie's 71-yard catch made up most of the team's 93-yard passing total.

Bellamy finished with 21 carries for 128 yards to lead Western Michigan (7-5, 5-3).

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

NILL Huskies
- Downs (6 plays, 35 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 40 yards from WMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(15:00 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 34 for 9 yards (3-A.Curtis).
+20 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 34
(14:30 - 1st) 21-M.Jones pushed ob at WMC 46 for 20 yards (23-T.Hayward).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46
(13:50 - 1st) 21-M.Jones to WMC 44 for 2 yards (93-W.McCabe58-A.Balabani).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 44
(13:05 - 1st) 21-M.Jones to WMC 45 for -1 yard (8-R.Holley).
+3 YD
3 & 9 - NILL 45
(12:12 - 1st) 28-J.Nettles to WMC 42 for 3 yards (20-D.Spears34-A.Grace).
+2 YD
4 & 6 - NILL 42
(11:26 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford runs ob at WMC 40 for 2 yards.

WMICH Broncos
- Missed FG (11 plays, 43 yards, 5:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 40
(11:20 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 40
(11:14 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 38 for -2 yards (45-J.Cole).
+16 YD
3 & 12 - WMICH 38
(10:31 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to NIL 46 for 16 yards (23-J.McKie29-A.Buirge).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 46
(10:05 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 42 for 4 yards (38-N.Rattin).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 42
(9:27 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy pushed ob at NIL 39 for 3 yards (7-M.Terry).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - WMICH 39
(9:00 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to NIL 37 for 2 yards (10-Q.Wynne7-M.Terry).
+22 YD
4 & 1 - WMICH 37
(8:25 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink to NIL 15 for 22 yards (23-J.McKie).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 15
(7:50 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to NIL 9 for 6 yards (23-J.McKie).
Penalty
2 & 4 - WMICH 9
(7:12 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 10 for -1 yard (7-M.Terry). Penalty on WMC 59-L.Juriga Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 9. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - WMICH 19
(6:55 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
+2 YD
3 & 14 - WMICH 19
(6:49 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink scrambles pushed ob at NIL 17 for 2 yards (99-B.LeRoy).

NILL Huskies
- Fumble (4 plays, 3 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
4 & 12 - NILL 17
(6:15 - 1st) 47-G.Peddie 35 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 45-J.Cole. 45-J.Cole pushed ob at WMC 44 for 25 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 44
(6:06 - 1st) 21-M.Jones to WMC 42 for 2 yards (4-P.Lupro).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 42
(5:24 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to WMC 32 for 10 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
-8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32
(4:43 - 1st) to WMC 32 FUMBLES. 21-M.Jones to WMC 40 for no gain.
-1 YD
2 & 18 - NILL 40
(4:00 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to WMC 41 FUMBLES. 55-B.Fiske to WMC 41 for no gain.

WMICH Broncos
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41
(3:53 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 45 for 4 yards (15-D.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WMICH 45
(3:24 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 45
(3:17 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to WMC 50 for 5 yards (8-M.Williams).
No Gain
4 & 1 - WMICH 50
(2:42 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 50 for no gain (10-Q.Wynne).

NILL Huskies
- FG (4 plays, 24 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50
(2:36 - 1st) 15-M.Childers scrambles runs ob at WMC 34 for 16 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34
(2:01 - 1st) 2-M.Love pushed ob at WMC 28 for 6 yards (4-P.Lupro).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 28
(1:20 - 1st) 21-M.Jones to WMC 26 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward1-A.Fayad).
No Gain
3 & 2 - NILL 26
(0:35 - 1st) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 32-B.Bostad.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - NILL 26
(0:31 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

WMICH Broncos
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:25 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to WMC 25 fair catch by 33-T.Collins.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(0:25 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 28 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin45-J.Cole).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 28
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 36 for 8 yards (7-M.Terry).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 36
(14:40 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 35 for -1 yard.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - WMICH 35
(14:25 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to WMC 36 for 1 yard (10-Q.Wynne).
No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 36
(13:47 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 36
(13:41 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 39 yards from WMC 36. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 28 for 3 yards (96-B.Bouwens).

NILL Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 28
(13:32 - 2nd) 21-M.Jones to NIL 35 for 7 yards (98-K.Guillory).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 35
(12:48 - 2nd) 21-M.Jones to NIL 44 for 9 yards (23-T.Hayward).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 44
(12:10 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
Sack
2 & 10 - NILL 44
(12:06 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers sacked at NIL 38 for -6 yards (33-T.Collins4-P.Lupro).
No Gain
3 & 16 - NILL 38
(11:20 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers complete to 21-M.Jones. 21-M.Jones to NIL 38 for no gain (20-D.Spears6-A.Thomas).
Punt
4 & 16 - NILL 38
(10:44 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 51 yards from NIL 38 to WMC 11 fair catch by 12-K.Mixon.

WMICH Broncos
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 11
(10:37 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 18 for 7 yards (11-T.Foster).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - WMICH 18
(10:11 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 24 for 6 yards (23-J.McKie).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 24
(9:50 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 23 for -1 yard (10-Q.Wynne).
No Gain
2 & 11 - WMICH 23
(9:25 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Bussell.
No Gain
3 & 11 - WMICH 23
(9:16 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Bussell.
Punt
4 & 11 - WMICH 23
(9:08 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 38 yards from WMC 23 to NIL 39 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39
(9:02 - 2nd) 21-M.Jones to NIL 35 for -4 yards (8-R.Holley).
-6 YD
2 & 14 - NILL 35
(8:20 - 2nd) 20-R.Gregory to NIL 29 for -6 yards (1-A.Fayad).
+5 YD
3 & 20 - NILL 29
(7:35 - 2nd) 21-M.Jones to NIL 34 for 5 yards (20-D.Spears2-J.Tranquill).
Punt
4 & 15 - NILL 34
(7:02 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 47 yards from NIL 34 to the WMC 19 downed by 8-M.Williams.

WMICH Broncos
- Missed FG (9 plays, 52 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 19
(6:50 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 28 for 9 yards (11-T.Foster).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - WMICH 28
(6:23 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 34 for 6 yards (38-N.Rattin8-M.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 34
(6:00 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 35 for 1 yard (99-B.LeRoy10-Q.Wynne).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 35
(5:29 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci pushed ob at WMC 41 for 6 yards (8-M.Williams).
+34 YD
3 & 3 - WMICH 41
(5:07 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink pushed ob at NIL 25 for 34 yards (8-M.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(4:41 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 23 for 2 yards (45-J.Cole).
Penalty
2 & 8 - WMICH 23
(4:07 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 23 for no gain (45-J.Cole). Penalty on WMC 59-L.Juriga Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 23. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 18 - WMICH 33
(3:55 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink scrambles pushed ob at NIL 34 for -1 yard (10-Q.Wynne).
+5 YD
3 & 19 - WMICH 34
(3:20 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to NIL 29 for 5 yards (55-W.Kramer).
No Good
4 & 14 - WMICH 29
(2:37 - 2nd) 47-G.Peddie 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NILL Huskies
- TD (1 plays, 71 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
+71 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 29
(2:31 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:15 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

WMICH Broncos
- Fumble (8 plays, -9 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:15 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 32 for 32 yards (39-J.Richardson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 32
(2:10 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 2-L.Bellamy. 2-L.Bellamy pushed ob at WMC 37 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin).
+24 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 37
(1:51 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to NIL 39 for 24 yards (23-J.McKie).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39
(1:39 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to NIL 25 for 14 yards (23-J.McKie).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(1:31 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to NIL 17 for 8 yards (23-J.McKie).
-10 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 17
(1:10 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink to NIL 22 FUMBLES (9-M.Lorbeck). 16-J.Wassink to NIL 27 for no gain.
+9 YD
3 & 12 - WMICH 27
(1:01 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 18 for 9 yards.
+5 YD
4 & 3 - WMICH 18
(0:53 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon pushed ob at NIL 13 for 5 yards (11-T.Foster).
Sack
1 & 10 - WMICH 13
(0:47 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink sacked at NIL 20 for -7 yards FUMBLES (9-M.Lorbeck). 11-T.Foster to NIL 23 for no gain.

NILL Huskies
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 23
(0:37 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers kneels at NIL 21 for -2 yards.

WMICH Broncos
- TD (5 plays, 81 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 48 yards from NIL 35. 28-S.Tyler to WMC 19 for 2 yards (17-D.Robinson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 19
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore pushed ob at WMC 32 for 13 yards (8-M.Williams).
+55 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 32
(14:32 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy pushed ob at NIL 13 for 55 yards (8-M.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 13
(14:04 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 11 for 2 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 11
(13:32 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 6 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - WMICH 6
(12:58 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:54 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:54 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 40 yards from WMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(12:54 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 26 for 1 yard (93-W.McCabe).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 26
(12:11 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 25 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad58-A.Balabani).
-2 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 25
(11:25 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 23 for -2 yards (14-C.Crawford8-R.Holley).
Punt
4 & 12 - NILL 23
(10:53 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 50 yards from NIL 23 to the WMC 27 downed by 44-C.Lersch.

WMICH Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 27
(10:41 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 27
(10:34 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 27
(10:24 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 27
(10:19 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 41 yards from WMC 27 to NIL 32 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (11 plays, 18 yards, 5:45 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32
(10:12 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears to NIL 37 for 5 yards (17-Z.Barnes).
+22 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 37
(9:27 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to WMC 41 for 22 yards (3-A.Curtis6-A.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 41
(8:49 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to WMC 38 for 3 yards (8-R.Holley21-S.Claiborne).
-3 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 38
(8:07 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to WMC 41 for -3 yards (17-Z.Barnes).
+9 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 41
(7:20 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to WMC 32 for 9 yards (4-P.Lupro).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 32
(6:36 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to WMC 31 for 1 yard (21-S.Claiborne).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 31
(6:04 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles pushed ob at WMC 27 for 4 yards (6-A.Thomas). Penalty on NIL 9-M.Toure Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 27.
+2 YD
1 & 16 - NILL 37
(5:30 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to WMC 35 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
Penalty
2 & 14 - NILL 35
(4:50 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers runs 35 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NIL 89-M.Brinkman Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 35. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 24 - NILL 45
(4:41 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
-5 YD
3 & 24 - NILL 45
(4:38 - 3rd) to WMC 45 FUMBLES. 15-M.Childers to WMC 50 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 29 - NILL 50
(4:27 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 32 yards from WMC 50 out of bounds at the WMC 18.

WMICH Broncos
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 18
(4:20 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 18 for no gain (45-J.Cole99-B.LeRoy).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 18
(3:48 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 21 for 3 yards (11-T.Foster).
Penalty
3 & 7 - WMICH 21
(3:09 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 28 for 7 yards (23-J.McKie). Penalty on WMC 76-J.Moore Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at WMC 21. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 12 - WMICH 16
(2:44 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
Punt
4 & 12 - WMICH 16
(2:38 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 58 yards from WMC 16. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 23 for -3 yards (81-D.Bussell22-D.Tucker).

NILL Huskies
- Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 23
(2:25 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 26 for 3 yards (20-D.Spears).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 26
(1:40 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 28 for 2 yards (6-A.Thomas).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 28
(0:57 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to NIL 31 for 3 yards (8-R.Holley).
Punt
4 & 2 - NILL 31
(0:26 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 51 yards from NIL 31. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 18 FUMBLES. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 11 for no gain.

WMICH Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 11
(0:16 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 12 for 1 yard (55-W.Kramer7-M.Terry).
No Gain
2 & 9 - WMICH 12
(15:00 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
No Gain
3 & 9 - WMICH 12
(14:55 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
Punt
4 & 9 - WMICH 12
(14:50 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 42 yards from WMC 12 to the NIL 46 downed by 81-D.Bussell.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46
(14:40 - 4th) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 47 for 1 yard (93-W.McCabe).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 47
(13:54 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to NIL 47 for no gain (1-A.Fayad).
Sack
3 & 9 - NILL 47
(13:10 - 4th) 15-M.Childers sacked at NIL 42 for -5 yards FUMBLES. 15-M.Childers to NIL 37 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 19 - NILL 37
(12:30 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 63 yards from NIL 37 to WMC End Zone. touchback.

WMICH Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -18 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 20
(12:18 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink to WMC 24 for 4 yards (11-T.Foster).
-7 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 24
(11:44 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 17 for -7 yards (45-J.Cole98-J.Heflin).
Sack
3 & 13 - WMICH 17
(11:05 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink sacked at WMC 2 for -15 yards (98-J.Heflin).
Punt
4 & 28 - WMICH 2
(10:15 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 41 yards from WMC 2. 18-C.Tucker pushed ob at WMC 30 for 13 yards (38-T.Mathias).

NILL Huskies
- TD (5 plays, 30 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(10:05 - 4th) 3-T.Richie pushed ob at WMC 31 for -1 yard (4-P.Lupro).
+26 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 31
(9:28 - 4th) 28-J.Nettles pushed ob at WMC 5 for 26 yards (3-A.Curtis).
-2 YD
1 & 5 - NILL 5
(8:45 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory to WMC 7 for -2 yards (1-A.Fayad).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 7
(8:00 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 7
(7:53 - 4th) 2-M.Love complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:47 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

WMICH Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:47 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(7:47 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25
(7:42 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 42 for 17 yards.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 42
(7:23 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to NIL 37 for 21 yards (23-J.McKie7-M.Terry).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 37
(7:04 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon. Penalty on NIL 11-T.Foster Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NIL 37. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 22
(6:57 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to NIL 16 for 6 yards (10-Q.Wynne).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WMICH 16
(6:35 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
+16 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 16
(6:30 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:25 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:25 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 40 yards from WMC 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(6:25 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory to NIL 27 for 2 yards (58-A.Balabani8-R.Holley).
Penalty
2 & 8 - NILL 27
(5:42 - 4th) Penalty on NIL 54-A.Warner False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 27. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 13 - NILL 22
(5:20 - 4th) 15-M.Childers scrambles to NIL 21 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad).
No Gain
3 & 14 - NILL 21
(4:31 - 4th) 15-M.Childers incomplete.
Punt
4 & 14 - NILL 21
(4:21 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 58 yards from NIL 21 to the WMC 21 downed by 44-C.Lersch.

WMICH Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 21
(4:07 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 21 for no gain (98-J.Heflin).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 21
(3:40 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Bussell.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 21
(3:31 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 21
(3:25 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 53 yards from WMC 21 to the NIL 26 downed by 81-D.Bussell.

NILL Huskies
- Fumble (5 plays, 52 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 26
(3:13 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory to NIL 28 for 2 yards (58-A.Balabani).
+33 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 28
(3:09 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory pushed ob at WMC 39 for 33 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39
(2:30 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory to WMC 35 for 4 yards (6-A.Thomas).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 35
(2:24 - 4th) 20-R.Gregory to WMC 32 for 3 yards (58-A.Balabani).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 32
(2:18 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to WMC 25 FUMBLES (2-J.Tranquill). 1-A.Fayad to WMC 22 for no gain.

WMICH Broncos
- Fumble (1 plays, 29 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+29 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 22
(2:10 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 81-D.Bussell. 81-D.Bussell to WMC 48 FUMBLES (15-D.Thomas). 8-M.Williams to NIL 49 for no gain.

NILL Huskies
- End of Game (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 49
(2:02 - 4th) 15-M.Childers kneels at NIL 48 for -1 yard.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 48
(1:21 - 4th) 15-M.Childers kneels at NIL 46 for -2 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 13 - NILL 46
(0:39 - 4th) 15-M.Childers kneels at NIL 45 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:25
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 6:30
2-L.Bellamy runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
01:22
pos
13
17
Point After TD 7:47
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 7:53
2-M.Love complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
30
yds
02:18
pos
7
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:54
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 12:58
2-L.Bellamy runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
81
yds
02:06
pos
6
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:15
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 2:31
15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
71
yds
00:16
pos
0
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:31
39-J.Richardson 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
24
yds
02:05
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 9
Rushing 7 8
Passing 8 1
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-16 1-13
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 333 247
Total Plays 67 59
Avg Gain 5.0 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 163 157
Rush Attempts 34 47
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 3.3
Net Yards Passing 170 90
Comp. - Att. 17-33 7-12
Yards Per Pass 5.2 7.5
Penalties - Yards 3-25 4-40
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 4-2 5-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-44.6 7-50.3
Return Yards 27 13
Punts - Returns 1--7 3-13
Kickoffs - Returns 2-34 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Michigan 7-5 007714
N. Illinois 5-7 370717
Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium DeKalb, Illinois
 170 PASS YDS 90
163 RUSH YDS 157
333 TOTAL YDS 247
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Wassink 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 185 0 0 98.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 185 0 0 98.6
J. Wassink 17/33 185 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 128 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 128 2
L. Bellamy 21 128 2 55
J. Wassink 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
J. Wassink 8 26 0 34
S. Tyler 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
S. Tyler 2 6 0 7
D. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
D. Tucker 3 3 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Moore 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 125 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 125 0
S. Moore 9 125 0 24
D. Bussell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
D. Bussell 1 29 0 29
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
K. Mixon Jr. 3 14 0 0
G. Ricci 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
G. Ricci 2 11 0 6
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Bellamy 1 5 0 5
S. Tyler 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Tyler 1 1 0 1
C. Crooms 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Crooms 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Fayad 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
A. Fayad 6-1 1.0 0
D. Spears 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Spears 4-0 0.0 0
P. Lupro 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
P. Lupro 4-1 0.5 0
R. Holley 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Holley 4-2 0.0 0
T. Hayward 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Hayward 4-0 0.0 0
W. McCabe 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. McCabe 3-0 0.0 0
J. Tranquill 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Tranquill 3-1 0.0 0
A. Balabani 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Balabani 3-2 0.0 0
A. Curtis 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Curtis 3-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Thomas 3-2 0.0 0
Z. Barnes 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Barnes 2-0 0.0 0
K. Guillory 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Guillory 1-0 0.0 0
S. Claiborne 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Claiborne 1-1 0.0 0
C. Crawford 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Crawford 1-0 0.0 0
T. Collins 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Collins 0-1 0.5 0
A. Grace 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Grace 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Peddie 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/2 1/1
G. Peddie 0/2 0 1/1 1
T. Kapps 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
T. Kapps 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 44.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 44.6 0
N. Mihalic 7 44.6 0 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Tyler 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
S. Tyler 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 86 1 0 150.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 86 1 0 150.2
M. Childers 6/11 86 1 0
M. Love 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 1 0 488.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 1 0 488.8
M. Love 1/1 7 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 54 0
M. Childers 11 54 0 22
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
M. Jones 9 42 0 20
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 39 0
J. Nettles 12 39 0 26
R. Gregory 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
R. Gregory 7 36 0 33
M. Love 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Love 1 6 0 6
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Richie 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 71 1
T. Richie 1 71 1 71
D. Crawford 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Crawford 2 11 0 9
M. Brinkman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
M. Brinkman 1 7 1 7
S. Tears 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Tears 1 5 0 5
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Jones 1 0 0 0
B. Bostad 32 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Bostad 0 0 0 0
M. Love 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Love 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. McKie 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. McKie 8-0 0.0 0
Q. Wynne 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
Q. Wynne 6-1 0.0 0
N. Rattin 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Rattin 5-0 0.0 0
T. Foster 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Foster 5-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Williams 5-1 0.0 0
J. Cole 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Cole 4-1 0.0 0
D. Thomas 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 4-0 0.0 0
M. Terry 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Terry 2-3 0.0 0
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Lorbeck 2-0 1.0 0
W. Kramer 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Kramer 2-0 0.0 0
J. Heflin 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Heflin 2-1 1.0 0
B. LeRoy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. LeRoy 2-1 0.0 0
A. Buirge 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Buirge 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Richardson 1/1 44 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 50.3 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 50.3 4
M. Ference 7 50.3 4 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.3 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 4.3 13 0
C. Tucker 3 4.3 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 WMICH 40 5:05 11 43 FG Miss
3:53 WMICH 41 1:11 4 9 Downs
0:25 WMICH 25 0:00 5 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:37 WMICH 11 1:29 5 12 Punt
6:50 WMICH 19 4:13 9 52 FG Miss
2:15 WMICH 32 1:28 8 -9 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WMICH 19 2:06 5 81 TD
10:41 WMICH 27 0:22 3 0 Punt
4:20 WMICH 18 1:42 4 -2 Punt
0:16 WMICH 11 0:00 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 WMICH 20 2:03 3 -18 Punt
7:47 WMICH 25 1:22 7 75 TD
4:07 WMICH 21 0:42 3 0 Punt
2:10 WMICH 22 0:00 1 29 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 25 3:34 6 35 Downs
6:06 WMICH 44 2:06 4 3 Fumble
2:36 WMICH 50 2:05 4 24 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 NILL 28 2:48 5 10 Punt
9:02 NILL 39 2:00 3 -5 Punt
2:31 NILL 29 0:16 1 71 TD
0:37 NILL 23 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 NILL 25 2:01 3 -2 Punt
10:12 NILL 32 5:45 11 18 Punt
2:25 NILL 23 1:59 3 8 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:40 NILL 46 2:10 3 -9 Punt
10:05 WMICH 30 2:18 5 30 TD
6:25 NILL 25 2:04 4 -4 Punt
3:13 NILL 26 0:55 5 52 Fumble
2:02 NILL 49 1:23 3 -4 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • OHIO
    AKRON

    52
    3

    Final ESP+


  • WMICH
    NILL

    14
    17

    Final ESPU


  • MISS
    MISSST

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -2.5
    Thu 7:30pm ESPN


  • VATECH
    UVA

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Fri 12:00pm ABC


  • TXTECH
    TEXAS

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    -10
    Fri 12:00pm FOX


  • KENTST
    EMICH

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    -5
    Fri 12:00pm ESP+


  • MIAOH
    BALLST

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -3
    Fri 12:00pm CBSS


  • BGREEN
    BUFF

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -29
    Fri 12:00pm ESP+


  • TOLEDO
    CMICH

    0
    0
    64.5 O/U
    -9.5
    Fri 12:00pm ESPU


  • MIZZOU
    ARK

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +12
    Fri 2:30pm CBS


  • 17IOWA
    NEB

    0
    0
    44.5 O/U
    +5.5
    Fri 2:30pm BTN


  • 20BOISE
    COLOST

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    +13.5
    Fri 3:30pm CBSS


  • 19CINCY
    18MEMP

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -11
    Fri 3:30pm ABC


  • WASHST
    WASH

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    -7
    Fri 4:00pm FOX


  • WVU
    TCU

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    -13.5
    Fri 4:15pm ESPN


  • ARKST
    SALA

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +11
    Fri 5:00pm ESP+


  • 24APLST
    TROY

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    +13
    Fri 6:00pm ESP+


  • SFLA
    UCF

    0
    0
    63 O/U
    -23.5
    Fri 8:00pm ESPN


  • 3CLEM
    SC

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    +27
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • 2OHIOST
    13MICH

    0
    0
    50.5 O/U
    +9
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • NWEST
    ILL

    0
    0
    43.5 O/U
    -8.5
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • IND
    PURDUE

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    +6.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESP2


  • FIU
    MRSHL

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 12:00pm CBSS


  • TULSA
    ECU

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    +5.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • TXSTSM
    CSTCAR

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -7
    Sat 12:00pm ESP+


  • 4UGA
    GATECH

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    +28
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • LVILLE
    UK

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -3
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • WAKE
    CUSE

    0
    0
    67 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 12:30pm


  • WYO
    AF

    0
    0
    43 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 2:00pm FCBK


  • NMEXST
    LIB

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    -14
    Sat 2:00pm ESP+


  • CHARLO
    ODU

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    +9.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESP+


  • MTSU
    WKY

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -8.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESP+


  • UNLV
    NEVADA

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 3:00pm ATSN


  • RICE
    UTEP

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    +7
    Sat 3:00pm ESP3


  • 5BAMA
    15AUBURN

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBS


  • 14BAYLOR
    KANSAS

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    +14
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • TXSA
    LATECH

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -20.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • 12WISC
    10MINN

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • UCONN
    TEMPLE

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -28
    Sat 3:30pm CBSS


  • BC
    PITT

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    -9.5
    Sat 3:30pm ACCN


  • RUT
    8PSU

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    -40.5
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • USM
    FAU

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -9
    Sat 3:30pm NFLN


  • MIAMI
    DUKE

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    +9
    Sat 3:30pm ESP2


  • MD
    MICHST

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -22
    Sat 3:30pm FS1


  • 16ND
    STNFRD

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    +16.5
    Sat 4:00pm FOX


  • OREGST
    6OREG

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    -19
    Sat 4:00pm PACN


  • UTAHST
    NMEX

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    +11.5
    Sat 4:00pm FCBK


  • UAB
    NTEXAS

    0
    0
    50.5 O/U
    +3
    Sat 4:00pm


  • VANDY
    TENN

    0
    0
    45.5 O/U
    -21
    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • TULANE
    25SMU

    0
    0
    71 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 4:00pm ESPU


  • GAST
    GAS

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • 22IOWAST
    KSTATE

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 7:00pm FS1


  • TXAM
    1LSU

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • NAVY
    HOU

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    +8.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP2


  • UNC
    NCST

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    +9
    Sat 7:00pm ACCN


  • COLO
    7UTAH

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    -28.5
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • FSU
    11FLA

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -17.5
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • LAMON
    LALAF

    0
    0
    68.5 O/U
    -20
    Sat 7:30pm ESPU


  • 9OKLA
    21OKLAST

    0
    0
    69.5 O/U
    +13
    Sat 8:00pm FOX


  • BYU
    SDGST

    0
    0
    40.5 O/U
    +3
    Sat 9:00pm CBSS


  • ARIZ
    ARIZST

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -13.5
    Sat 10:00pm ESPN


  • CAL
    UCLA

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    -2.5
    Sat 10:30pm FS1


  • FRESNO
    SJST

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 10:30pm ESP2


  • ARMY
    HAWAII

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -2.5
    Sun 12:30am CBSS
NCAA FB Scores