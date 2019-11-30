|
|
|TXSTSM
|CSTCAR
Marable leads Coastal Carolina past Texas State 24-21
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) CJ Marable rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and Coastal Carolina snapped a three-game skid with a 24-21 victory over Texas State on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.
Marable topped the 100-yard mark for the sixth time this season and finished the season with 1,085 yards on the ground to become the fourth Chanticleer to accomplish the feat.
Coastal Carolina (5-7, 2-6 Sun Belt Conference) took a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter when backup quarterback Fred Payton hit Shadell Bell for a 1-yard score. It was Bell's only catch of the game. Texas State (3-9, 2-6) used just one play to pull even - Tyler Vitt's 64-yard scoring strike to Mason Hays on first down with 3:07 left in the quarter.
The Chanticleers took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter when starting QB Bryce Carpenter connected with Isaiah Likely for a 28-yard TD with 3:42 remaining.
Massimo Biscardi's 47-yard field goal early the fourth quarter stretched Coastal Carolina's lead to 17-7, but the Bobcats drove 67 yards in four plays - using a pass from wide receiver Hutch White to Vitt to pull within 17-14.
Marable took over for the Chanticleers on the ensuing drive. The junior rushing for 46 of the 69 yards in the 10-play march that end with Marable's 3-yard TD run and a 24-14 lead with 4:03 left.
Vitt led Texas State on a nine-play, 71-yard drive and hit J. Hopkins for an 18-yard TD to get the Bobcats within three points again, but Likely recovered an onside kick and Coastal Carolina ran out the clock.
Carpenter completed 10 of 11 passes for 114 yards a TD, while Payton was 7 of 11 for 43 yards and a score. Likely hauled in six passes for 107 yards.
Vitt was 23-of-33 passing for 285 yards and two TDs with one interception for the Bobcats, who lost their final three games. Hays had five catches for 117 yards.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 14-J.Rowland kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 27 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 27(14:30 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to CC 29 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 29(14:06 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter sacked at CC 24 for -5 yards (30-N.Daniels18-F.Griffin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - CSTCAR 24(13:22 - 1st) 37-M.Prosser punts 39 yards from CC 24. 80-H.White to CC 36 for 27 yards.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Missed FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(13:09 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to CC 38 for -2 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 38(12:43 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt sacked at CC 42 for -4 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 42(12:13 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to CC 29 for 13 yards.
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 29(11:28 - 1st) 14-J.Rowland 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Missed FG (10 plays, 53 yards, 5:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(11:21 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 30 for 1 yard.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 30(10:54 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 41 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(10:23 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 41 for no gain.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(9:49 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 38 for -3 yards.
|
+51 YD
|
3 & 13 - CSTCAR 38(9:08 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TXST 11 for 51 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11(8:40 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TXST 9 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 9(7:57 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 9(7:57 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TXST 4 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 4(7:29 - 1st) 19-K.Tyler to TXST 3 for 1 yard. Penalty on CC 28-J.Hairston Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 4. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 13 - CSTCAR 14(7:00 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to TXST 18 for -4 yards.
|
No Good
|
4 & 17 - CSTCAR 18(6:21 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(6:15 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to TXST 37 for 17 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(5:45 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TXST 45 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 45(5:17 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 49 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(5:01 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(4:53 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 49 for no gain.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(4:15 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 48 for -1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXSTSM 48(3:36 - 1st) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards from TXST 48 to CC 18 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(3:28 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to CC 28 for 10 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(3:06 - 1st) 23-R.White to CC 34 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 34(2:33 - 1st) 23-R.White to CC 37 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 37(1:59 - 1st) 23-R.White to CC 40 for 3 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(1:34 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to CC 49 for 9 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 49(1:04 - 1st) 19-K.Tyler to CC 45 for -4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 45(0:22 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 45(0:15 - 1st) 37-M.Prosser punts 43 yards from CC 45 to the TXST 12 downed by 55-C.Shrimpf.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 12(0:10 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 83-M.Hilts. 83-M.Hilts to TXST 18 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 18(15:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 23 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(14:34 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(14:29 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(14:24 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(14:16 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 40 yards from TXST 23. 19-K.Tyler to CC 36 for -1 yard.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (14 plays, 65 yards, 6:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(14:03 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 42 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 42(13:27 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton to CC 45 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 45(12:49 - 2nd) 23-R.White to CC 45 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 45(12:09 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 48 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(11:39 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton scrambles to TXST 47 for 5 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 47(10:56 - 2nd) 28-J.Hairston to TXST 33 for 14 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(10:41 - 2nd) 28-J.Hairston to TXST 32 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 32(10:07 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 32(9:58 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton scrambles to TXST 16 for 16 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16(9:15 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton 1-C.Marable to TXST 12 for 3 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 12(8:41 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to TXST 3 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(7:58 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(7:58 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to TXST 1 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 1(7:43 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 11-S.Bell. 11-S.Bell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:39 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:39 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 64 yards from CC 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 30 for 29 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(7:32 - 2nd) 23-R.Brown to TXST 33 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 33(7:01 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 35 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 35(6:24 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford to TXST 36 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 36(5:42 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards from TXST 36. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 24 for -1 yard.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(5:31 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 8-L.Collins. 8-L.Collins to CC 27 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 27(4:53 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 5-J.Anderson. 5-J.Anderson to CC 31 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 31(4:13 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 32 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 32(3:28 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 34 yards from CC 32. 80-H.White to TXST 36 for 2 yards.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:07 - 2nd) 39-C.Stewart kicks 60 yards from TXST 35. 19-K.Tyler to CC 34 for 29 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(2:58 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 8-L.Collins. 8-L.Collins to CC 40 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 40(2:42 - 2nd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 43 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 43(2:07 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 49 for 6 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(1:41 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton sacked at CC 46 for -3 yards (88-C.Patton95-N.Ezidore).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - CSTCAR 46(1:31 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - CSTCAR 46(1:27 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 47 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - CSTCAR 47(1:20 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 37 yards from CC 47. 80-H.White to TXST 23 for 7 yards.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(1:09 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 26 for 3 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 26(0:45 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 39 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(0:29 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TXST 42 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 42(0:21 - 2nd) Penalty on TXST 80-H.White False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 37(0:21 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Hill.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXSTSM 37(0:17 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 46 for 9 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 46(0:12 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 41 yards from TXST 46 to the CC 13 downed by 13-T.Graham.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 13(0:04 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter kneels at CC 12 for -1 yard.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Missed FG (12 plays, 36 yards, 4:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 44 yards from CC 35 out of bounds at the TXST 21.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(15:00 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 39 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 39(14:34 - 3rd) 23-R.Brown to TXST 42 for 3 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 42(13:57 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to CC 48 for 10 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(13:32 - 3rd) 23-R.Brown to CC 43 for 5 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 43(13:04 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt sacked at CC 50 for -7 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXSTSM 50(12:33 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to CC 37 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(12:21 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to CC 37 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(11:53 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Hilts.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(11:45 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to CC 24 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(11:13 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(11:07 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(10:59 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt to CC 29 for -5 yards.
|
No Good
|
4 & 15 - TXSTSM 29(10:13 - 3rd) 37-A.Orona 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (12 plays, 71 yards, 6:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(10:05 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 31 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 31(9:40 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 40 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(9:07 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 43 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 43(8:31 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 48 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 48(8:00 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 50 for 2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50(7:22 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to TXST 39 for 11 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(6:50 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to TXST 40 for -1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 40(6:07 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TXST 33 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 33(5:34 - 3rd) Penalty on CC 4-I.Likely False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 33. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 38(5:13 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 84-J.Miller. 84-J.Miller to TXST 24 for 14 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(4:34 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to TXST 28 for -4 yards.
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 28(3:52 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:42 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:42 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 59 yards from CC 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 22 for 16 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(3:38 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to TXST 34 for 12 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(3:08 - 3rd) 23-R.Brown to TXST 38 for 4 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 38(2:42 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel INTERCEPTED by 13-C.Kryst at CC 20. 13-C.Kryst to CC 20 for no gain.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- FG (10 plays, 50 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(2:32 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 33 for 13 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(1:50 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 45 for 12 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(1:20 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 47 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 47(0:37 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to TXST 46 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 46(15:00 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston to TXST 43 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(14:30 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TXST 37 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 37(13:49 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston to TXST 33 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(13:03 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TXST 31 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 31(12:25 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to TXST 30 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 30(11:45 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 30(11:36 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (5 plays, 67 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:30 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 33 for 33 yards.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(11:22 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 83-M.Hilts. 83-M.Hilts to CC 39 for 28 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(10:57 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to CC 25 for 14 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(10:34 - 4th) 23-R.Brown to CC 23 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 23(10:05 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham. Penalty on CC 26-B.Matts Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CC 23. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - TXSTSM 8(9:48 - 4th) 80-H.White complete to 11-T.Vitt. 11-T.Vitt runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:38 - 4th) 37-A.Orona extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (10 plays, 69 yards, 5:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:38 - 4th) 39-C.Stewart kicks 59 yards from TXST 35. 19-K.Tyler to CC 31 for 25 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(9:28 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 40 for 9 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 40(8:53 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 49 for 9 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(8:17 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TXST 45 for 6 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 45(7:35 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TXST 22 for 23 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(6:56 - 4th) 23-R.White to TXST 19 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 19(6:13 - 4th) 23-R.White to TXST 15 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 15(5:31 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 15(5:24 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TXST 8 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - CSTCAR 8(4:54 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TXST 3 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(4:08 - 4th) 1-C.Marable runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:03 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (10 plays, 71 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:03 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 58 yards from CC 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 29 for 22 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(3:55 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt scrambles to TXST 38 for 9 yards. Team penalty on TXST Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 19(3:32 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Hays.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 20 - TXSTSM 19(3:21 - 4th) 23-R.Brown to TXST 26 for 7 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - TXSTSM 26(3:08 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 40 for 14 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(2:46 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to CC 49 for 11 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(2:29 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to CC 32 for 17 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(2:15 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt sacked at CC 40 for -8 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 18 - TXSTSM 40(2:10 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 8-J.Hopkins. 8-J.Hopkins to CC 27 for 13 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 27(1:51 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to CC 18 for 9 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(1:39 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 8-J.Hopkins. 8-J.Hopkins runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:31 - 4th) 37-A.Orona extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- End of Game (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:31 - 4th) 39-C.Stewart kicks 12 yards from TXST 35. 4-I.Likely to TXST 44 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(1:28 - 4th) 9-F.Payton to TXST 39 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 39(0:44 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TXST 37 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 37(0:39 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TXST 32 for 5 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|22
|Rushing
|4
|16
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|310
|374
|Total Plays
|51
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|223
|Rush Attempts
|17
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|274
|151
|Comp. - Att.
|24-34
|17-22
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.5
|4-38.3
|Return Yards
|136
|55
|Punts - Returns
|3-36
|2--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-100
|3-57
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|274
|PASS YDS
|151
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|223
|
|
|310
|TOTAL YDS
|374
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Brown Jr. 23 RB
|R. Brown Jr.
|6
|24
|0
|7
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|9
|-4
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hays 10 WR
|M. Hays
|5
|117
|1
|64
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|7
|53
|0
|17
|
M. Hilts 83 WR
|M. Hilts
|2
|34
|0
|28
|
J. Hopkins 8 WR
|J. Hopkins
|2
|31
|1
|18
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|3
|29
|0
|14
|
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
C. Twyford 24 WR
|C. Twyford
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Patton 88 DT
|C. Patton
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
F. Griffin 18 LB
|F. Griffin
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Daniels 30 LB
|N. Daniels
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Jo. Rowland 14 K
|Jo. Rowland
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
A. Orona 37 K
|A. Orona
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 38 P
|S. O'Kelly
|4
|38.5
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Mask 13 DB
|D. Mask
|4
|25.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|3
|12.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|10/11
|114
|1
|0
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|7/11
|43
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|25
|121
|1
|23
|
J. Hairston 28 RB
|J. Hairston
|10
|51
|0
|14
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|6
|27
|0
|16
|
R. White 23 RB
|R. White
|6
|19
|0
|6
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|4
|10
|0
|13
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|6
|107
|1
|51
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|3
|15
|0
|10
|
J. Miller 84 WR
|J. Miller
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Collins Jr. 8 WR
|L. Collins Jr.
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Anderson 5 WR
|J. Anderson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Bell 11 TE
|S. Bell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Kryst 13 CB
|C. Kryst
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|1/2
|47
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Prosser 37 K
|M. Prosser
|4
|38.3
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
