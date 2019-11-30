Drive Chart
TXSTSM
CSTCAR

No Text

Marable leads Coastal Carolina past Texas State 24-21

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) CJ Marable rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and Coastal Carolina snapped a three-game skid with a 24-21 victory over Texas State on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.

Marable topped the 100-yard mark for the sixth time this season and finished the season with 1,085 yards on the ground to become the fourth Chanticleer to accomplish the feat.

Coastal Carolina (5-7, 2-6 Sun Belt Conference) took a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter when backup quarterback Fred Payton hit Shadell Bell for a 1-yard score. It was Bell's only catch of the game. Texas State (3-9, 2-6) used just one play to pull even - Tyler Vitt's 64-yard scoring strike to Mason Hays on first down with 3:07 left in the quarter.

The Chanticleers took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter when starting QB Bryce Carpenter connected with Isaiah Likely for a 28-yard TD with 3:42 remaining.

Massimo Biscardi's 47-yard field goal early the fourth quarter stretched Coastal Carolina's lead to 17-7, but the Bobcats drove 67 yards in four plays - using a pass from wide receiver Hutch White to Vitt to pull within 17-14.

Marable took over for the Chanticleers on the ensuing drive. The junior rushing for 46 of the 69 yards in the 10-play march that end with Marable's 3-yard TD run and a 24-14 lead with 4:03 left.

Vitt led Texas State on a nine-play, 71-yard drive and hit J. Hopkins for an 18-yard TD to get the Bobcats within three points again, but Likely recovered an onside kick and Coastal Carolina ran out the clock.

Carpenter completed 10 of 11 passes for 114 yards a TD, while Payton was 7 of 11 for 43 yards and a score. Likely hauled in six passes for 107 yards.

Vitt was 23-of-33 passing for 285 yards and two TDs with one interception for the Bobcats, who lost their final three games. Hays had five catches for 117 yards.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 14-J.Rowland kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(15:00 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 27 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 27
(14:30 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to CC 29 for 2 yards.
Sack
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 29
(14:06 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter sacked at CC 24 for -5 yards (30-N.Daniels18-F.Griffin).
Punt
4 & 11 - CSTCAR 24
(13:22 - 1st) 37-M.Prosser punts 39 yards from CC 24. 80-H.White to CC 36 for 27 yards.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Missed FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36
(13:09 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to CC 38 for -2 yards.
Sack
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 38
(12:43 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt sacked at CC 42 for -4 yards (9-T.Jackson).
+13 YD
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 42
(12:13 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to CC 29 for 13 yards.
No Good
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 29
(11:28 - 1st) 14-J.Rowland 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Missed FG (10 plays, 53 yards, 5:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29
(11:21 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 30 for 1 yard.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 30
(10:54 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 41 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41
(10:23 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 41 for no gain.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 41
(9:49 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 38 for -3 yards.
+51 YD
3 & 13 - CSTCAR 38
(9:08 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TXST 11 for 51 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11
(8:40 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TXST 9 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 9
(7:57 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 9
(7:57 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TXST 4 for 5 yards.
Penalty
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 4
(7:29 - 1st) 19-K.Tyler to TXST 3 for 1 yard. Penalty on CC 28-J.Hairston Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 4. No Play.
-4 YD
3 & 13 - CSTCAR 14
(7:00 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to TXST 18 for -4 yards.
No Good
4 & 17 - CSTCAR 18
(6:21 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(6:15 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to TXST 37 for 17 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37
(5:45 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TXST 45 for 8 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 45
(5:17 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 49 for 4 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49
(5:01 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 49
(4:53 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 49 for no gain.
-1 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 49
(4:15 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 48 for -1 yard.
Punt
4 & 11 - TXSTSM 48
(3:36 - 1st) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards from TXST 48 to CC 18 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18
(3:28 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to CC 28 for 10 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28
(3:06 - 1st) 23-R.White to CC 34 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 34
(2:33 - 1st) 23-R.White to CC 37 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 37
(1:59 - 1st) 23-R.White to CC 40 for 3 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40
(1:34 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to CC 49 for 9 yards.
-4 YD
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 49
(1:04 - 1st) 19-K.Tyler to CC 45 for -4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 45
(0:22 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
Punt
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 45
(0:15 - 1st) 37-M.Prosser punts 43 yards from CC 45 to the TXST 12 downed by 55-C.Shrimpf.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 12
(0:10 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 83-M.Hilts. 83-M.Hilts to TXST 18 for 6 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 18
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 23 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23
(14:34 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 23
(14:29 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 23
(14:24 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
Punt
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 23
(14:16 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 40 yards from TXST 23. 19-K.Tyler to CC 36 for -1 yard.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (14 plays, 65 yards, 6:24 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36
(14:03 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 42 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 42
(13:27 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton to CC 45 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 45
(12:49 - 2nd) 23-R.White to CC 45 for no gain.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 45
(12:09 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 48 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48
(11:39 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton scrambles to TXST 47 for 5 yards.
+14 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 47
(10:56 - 2nd) 28-J.Hairston to TXST 33 for 14 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33
(10:41 - 2nd) 28-J.Hairston to TXST 32 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 32
(10:07 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
+16 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 32
(9:58 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton scrambles to TXST 16 for 16 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16
(9:15 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton 1-C.Marable to TXST 12 for 3 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 12
(8:41 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to TXST 3 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3
(7:58 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3
(7:58 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to TXST 1 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 1
(7:43 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 11-S.Bell. 11-S.Bell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:39 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:39 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 64 yards from CC 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 30 for 29 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30
(7:32 - 2nd) 23-R.Brown to TXST 33 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 33
(7:01 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 35 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 35
(6:24 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford to TXST 36 for 1 yard.
Punt
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 36
(5:42 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards from TXST 36. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 24 for -1 yard.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24
(5:31 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 8-L.Collins. 8-L.Collins to CC 27 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 27
(4:53 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 5-J.Anderson. 5-J.Anderson to CC 31 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 31
(4:13 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 32 for 1 yard.
Punt
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 32
(3:28 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 34 yards from CC 32. 80-H.White to TXST 36 for 2 yards.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- TD (1 plays, 64 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
+64 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36
(3:18 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:07 - 2nd) 37-A.Orona extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:07 - 2nd) 39-C.Stewart kicks 60 yards from TXST 35. 19-K.Tyler to CC 34 for 29 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34
(2:58 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 8-L.Collins. 8-L.Collins to CC 40 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 40
(2:42 - 2nd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 43 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 43
(2:07 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 49 for 6 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49
(1:41 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton sacked at CC 46 for -3 yards (88-C.Patton95-N.Ezidore).
No Gain
2 & 13 - CSTCAR 46
(1:31 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
+1 YD
3 & 13 - CSTCAR 46
(1:27 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 47 for 1 yard.
Punt
4 & 12 - CSTCAR 47
(1:20 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 37 yards from CC 47. 80-H.White to TXST 23 for 7 yards.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23
(1:09 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 26 for 3 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 26
(0:45 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 39 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(0:29 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TXST 42 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 42
(0:21 - 2nd) Penalty on TXST 80-H.White False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 42. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 37
(0:21 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Hill.
+9 YD
3 & 12 - TXSTSM 37
(0:17 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 46 for 9 yards.
Punt
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 46
(0:12 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 41 yards from TXST 46 to the CC 13 downed by 13-T.Graham.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 13
(0:04 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter kneels at CC 12 for -1 yard.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Missed FG (12 plays, 36 yards, 4:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 44 yards from CC 35 out of bounds at the TXST 21.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 39 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 39
(14:34 - 3rd) 23-R.Brown to TXST 42 for 3 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 42
(13:57 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to CC 48 for 10 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48
(13:32 - 3rd) 23-R.Brown to CC 43 for 5 yards.
Sack
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 43
(13:04 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt sacked at CC 50 for -7 yards (9-T.Jackson).
+13 YD
3 & 12 - TXSTSM 50
(12:33 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to CC 37 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37
(12:21 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to CC 37 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 37
(11:53 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Hilts.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 37
(11:45 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to CC 24 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24
(11:13 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 24
(11:07 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
-5 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 24
(10:59 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt to CC 29 for -5 yards.
No Good
4 & 15 - TXSTSM 29
(10:13 - 3rd) 37-A.Orona 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (12 plays, 71 yards, 6:23 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29
(10:05 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 31 for 2 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 31
(9:40 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 40 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40
(9:07 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 43 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 43
(8:31 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 48 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 48
(8:00 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 50 for 2 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50
(7:22 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to TXST 39 for 11 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39
(6:50 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to TXST 40 for -1 yard.
+7 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 40
(6:07 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TXST 33 for 7 yards.
Penalty
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 33
(5:34 - 3rd) Penalty on CC 4-I.Likely False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 33. No Play.
+14 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 38
(5:13 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 84-J.Miller. 84-J.Miller to TXST 24 for 14 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24
(4:34 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to TXST 28 for -4 yards.
+28 YD
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 28
(3:52 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:42 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Interception (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:42 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 59 yards from CC 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 22 for 16 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22
(3:38 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to TXST 34 for 12 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34
(3:08 - 3rd) 23-R.Brown to TXST 38 for 4 yards.
Int
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 38
(2:42 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel INTERCEPTED by 13-C.Kryst at CC 20. 13-C.Kryst to CC 20 for no gain.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- FG (10 plays, 50 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20
(2:32 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 33 for 13 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33
(1:50 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 45 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45
(1:20 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 47 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 47
(0:37 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to TXST 46 for 7 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 46
(15:00 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston to TXST 43 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43
(14:30 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TXST 37 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 37
(13:49 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston to TXST 33 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33
(13:03 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TXST 31 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 31
(12:25 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to TXST 30 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 30
(11:45 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 30
(11:36 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi 47 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- TD (5 plays, 67 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:30 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 33 for 33 yards.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(11:22 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 83-M.Hilts. 83-M.Hilts to CC 39 for 28 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(10:57 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to CC 25 for 14 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(10:34 - 4th) 23-R.Brown to CC 23 for 2 yards.
Penalty
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 23
(10:05 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham. Penalty on CC 26-B.Matts Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CC 23. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 8 - TXSTSM 8
(9:48 - 4th) 80-H.White complete to 11-T.Vitt. 11-T.Vitt runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:38 - 4th) 37-A.Orona extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (10 plays, 69 yards, 5:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:38 - 4th) 39-C.Stewart kicks 59 yards from TXST 35. 19-K.Tyler to CC 31 for 25 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31
(9:28 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 40 for 9 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 40
(8:53 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 49 for 9 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49
(8:17 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TXST 45 for 6 yards.
+23 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 45
(7:35 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TXST 22 for 23 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22
(6:56 - 4th) 23-R.White to TXST 19 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 19
(6:13 - 4th) 23-R.White to TXST 15 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 15
(5:31 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
+7 YD
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 15
(5:24 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TXST 8 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 8 - CSTCAR 8
(4:54 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TXST 3 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 3
(4:08 - 4th) 1-C.Marable runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:03 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- TD (10 plays, 71 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:03 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 58 yards from CC 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 29 for 22 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29
(3:55 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt scrambles to TXST 38 for 9 yards. Team penalty on TXST Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 29. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 19
(3:32 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Hays.
+7 YD
2 & 20 - TXSTSM 19
(3:21 - 4th) 23-R.Brown to TXST 26 for 7 yards.
+14 YD
3 & 13 - TXSTSM 26
(3:08 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 40 for 14 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40
(2:46 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to CC 49 for 11 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49
(2:29 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to CC 32 for 17 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32
(2:15 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt sacked at CC 40 for -8 yards (9-T.Jackson).
+13 YD
2 & 18 - TXSTSM 40
(2:10 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 8-J.Hopkins. 8-J.Hopkins to CC 27 for 13 yards.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 27
(1:51 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to CC 18 for 9 yards.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18
(1:39 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 8-J.Hopkins. 8-J.Hopkins runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:31 - 4th) 37-A.Orona extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- End of Game (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:31 - 4th) 39-C.Stewart kicks 12 yards from TXST 35. 4-I.Likely to TXST 44 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44
(1:28 - 4th) 9-F.Payton to TXST 39 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 39
(0:44 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TXST 37 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 37
(0:39 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to TXST 32 for 5 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:31
37-A.Orona extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 1:39
11-T.Vitt complete to 8-J.Hopkins. 8-J.Hopkins runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
81
yds
02:32
pos
20
24
Point After TD 4:03
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 4:08
1-C.Marable runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
69
yds
05:35
pos
14
23
Point After TD 9:38
37-A.Orona extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 9:48
80-H.White complete to 11-T.Vitt. 11-T.Vitt runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
52
yds
01:52
pos
13
17
Field Goal 11:36
29-M.Biscardi 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
50
yds
01:55
pos
7
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:42
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 3:52
12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
76
yds
06:23
pos
7
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:07
37-A.Orona extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:18
11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
64
yds
00:11
pos
6
7
Point After TD 7:39
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:43
9-F.Payton complete to 11-S.Bell. 11-S.Bell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
06:24
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 22
Rushing 4 16
Passing 12 6
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-11 8-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 310 374
Total Plays 51 75
Avg Gain 6.1 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 36 223
Rush Attempts 17 53
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 4.2
Net Yards Passing 274 151
Comp. - Att. 24-34 17-22
Yards Per Pass 8.1 6.9
Penalties - Yards 2-15 3-30
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-38.5 4-38.3
Return Yards 136 55
Punts - Returns 3-36 2--2
Kickoffs - Returns 4-100 3-57
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bobcats 3-9 0701421
Chanticleers 5-7 0771024
Brooks Stadium Conway, South Carolina
 274 PASS YDS 151
36 RUSH YDS 223
310 TOTAL YDS 374
Bobcats
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 285 2 1 156.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 285 2 1 156.2
T. Vitt 23/33 285 2 1
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 1 0 497.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 1 0 497.2
H. White 1/1 8 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Brown Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
R. Brown Jr. 6 24 0 7
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
An. Taylor 1 13 0 13
C. Hill 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Hill 1 3 0 3
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -4 0
T. Vitt 9 -4 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Hays 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 117 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 117 1
M. Hays 5 117 1 64
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 53 0
H. White 7 53 0 17
M. Hilts 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
M. Hilts 2 34 0 28
J. Hopkins 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 1
J. Hopkins 2 31 1 18
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
J. Haydel 3 29 0 14
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
T. Graham Jr. 3 20 0 9
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
T. Vitt 1 8 1 8
C. Twyford 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Twyford 1 1 0 1
C. Hill 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Hill 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Patton 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Patton 0-1 0.5 0
F. Griffin 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
F. Griffin 0-1 0.5 0
N. Daniels 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
N. Daniels 0-1 0.5 0
N. Ezidore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
N. Ezidore 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Jo. Rowland 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
Jo. Rowland 0/1 0 0/0 0
A. Orona 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
A. Orona 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 2
S. O'Kelly 4 38.5 2 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Mask 13 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 25.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 25.0 33 0
D. Mask 4 25.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.0 27 0
H. White 3 12.0 27 0
Chanticleers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Carpenter 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90.9% 114 1 0 208.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90.9% 114 1 0 208.0
B. Carpenter 10/11 114 1 0
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 43 1 0 126.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 43 1 0 126.5
F. Payton 7/11 43 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 121 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 121 1
C. Marable 25 121 1 23
J. Hairston 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 51 0
J. Hairston 10 51 0 14
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
F. Payton 6 27 0 16
R. White 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
R. White 6 19 0 6
B. Carpenter 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
B. Carpenter 4 10 0 13
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
K. Tyler 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Likely 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 107 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 107 1
I. Likely 6 107 1 51
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
K. Tyler 3 15 0 10
J. Miller 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Miller 1 14 0 14
J. Heiligh 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Heiligh 1 9 0 9
L. Collins Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
L. Collins Jr. 2 9 0 6
J. Anderson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Anderson 1 4 0 4
S. Bell 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
S. Bell 1 1 1 1
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
C. Marable 2 -2 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Jackson 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
T. Jackson 3-0 2.0 0
C. Kryst 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Kryst 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Biscardi 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
M. Biscardi 1/2 47 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Prosser 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.3 1
M. Prosser 4 38.3 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 27.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 27.0 29 0
K. Tyler 2 27.0 29 0
I. Likely 4 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
I. Likely 1 3.0 3 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
K. Tyler 1 -1.0 -1 0
J. Heiligh 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
J. Heiligh 1 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 CSTCAR 36 1:41 3 7 FG Miss
6:15 TXSTSM 20 2:39 6 28 Punt
0:10 TXSTSM 12 0:00 5 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:39 TXSTSM 30 1:57 3 6 Punt
3:18 TXSTSM 36 0:11 1 64 TD
1:09 TXSTSM 23 0:57 6 23 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSTSM 35 4:47 12 36 FG Miss
3:42 TXSTSM 22 1:00 3 -2 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 TXSTSM 33 1:52 5 67 TD
4:03 TXSTSM 29 2:32 10 71 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CSTCAR 25 1:38 3 -1 Punt
11:21 CSTCAR 29 5:00 10 53 FG Miss
3:28 CSTCAR 18 3:13 7 27 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 CSTCAR 36 6:24 14 65 TD
5:31 CSTCAR 24 2:03 3 8 Punt
3:07 CSTCAR 34 1:47 6 13 Punt
0:04 CSTCAR 13 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:05 CSTCAR 29 6:23 12 71 TD
2:32 CSTCAR 20 1:55 10 50 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:38 CSTCAR 31 5:35 10 69 TD
1:31 TXSTSM 44 0:52 3 12 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores