Brown Jr. scores twice as California defeats UCLA 28-18
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Chase Garbers and California were determined not to rest on their laurels after last week’s win over Stanford in The Big Game.
The Golden Bears showed no signs of a letdown as they defeated UCLA 28-18 on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. Cal (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) was led by Christopher Brown Jr.’s 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns while the defense had a season-high six sacks and held the Bruins to 58 rushing yards.
“Many people might have seen this as a trap game coming off the win over Stanford, but I think we came out and imposed our will on them. We had that mindset during practice all week,” said Garbers, who completed 17 of 29 passes for 230 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Brown - who had his second 100-yard game of the season - scored both of his touchdowns in the second half as the Golden Bears completed the regular season with wins in three of their last four.
Cal led 14-10 at halftime before they went up by two scores with 5:38 remaining in the third quarter on Brown’s 1-yard run up the middle. After UCLA responded with Joshua Kelley’s 1-yard TD run and Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s pass to Delon Hurt for the 2-point conversion, Brown got another huge hole and went 11 yards to give the Bears a 28-18 advantage 7 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“I thought our offense did a real nice job of getting into a rhythm. Chase did some good things with his feet,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. “Defensively we did enough. We got some good negative plays with the pass rush but did not tackle well in the secondary.”
UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 23 of 39 passes for 278 yards with a touchdown and an interception but was sacked five times. The sophomore was forced out of the game during the fourth quarter due to a nagging ankle injury. Austin Burton was 8 of 9 for 65 yards on the final drive.
Kelley gained 76 yards on 19 carries in his final game as he became the eighth running back in school history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.
“Obviously we wanted to win this game for our seniors. We don't have many of them, but we've talked about what they've done,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. “I thought we fought and we battled, but we didn't do enough to win.”
UCLA (4-8, 4-5) got on the board first when Thompson-Robinson found Jaylen Erwin for a 19-yard touchdown with 8:26 remaining in the first quarter. Cal went three-and-out on its first two drives before getting touchdowns on its next two. Makai Polk tied it when he caught a screen pass from Garbers and went 44 yards with 3:04 remaining in the first.
The Golden Bears then took a 14-7 lead with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter on Garbers’ 1-yard sneak. JJ Molson brought the Bruins within 14-10 at halftime with a 31-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.
RECORD WATCH
Cal linebacker Evan Weaver had nine tackles and broke the school’s single-season record that had stood for 34 years. Weaver, a finalist for the Butkus Award, finished with 173 tackles during the regular season, surpassing Hardy Nickerson’s mark of 167 set in 1985.
Weaver leads the nation in tackles and has reached double digits in 17 of his last 19 games. The senior has 403 career tackles and is the fourth player in school history to have 400 or more.
MILESTONE RUN
Kelley went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season by hurdling over Cal safety Jaylinn Hawkins for a 20-yard gain during the first quarter. That run made him the first Bruins back since Paul Perkins in 2015 to record consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
“It feels pretty cool, because there's been so many incredible running backs here. Maybe something I can reflect about,” Kelley said. “For me individual-wise, I think it's humbling, but it showed anybody can come in here and do it.”
THE TAKEAWAY
California: With Saturday’s win and a 15-14 victory at USC last year, the Bears have won games at the Southern California schools in back-to-back years for the first time since the 1970-71 seasons.
“Growing up I watched games at the Coliseum and the Rose Bowl. To get wins at both places is big,” said sophomore wide receiver Nikko Remigio, one of many Southern California natives on the roster.
UCLA: The Bruins appeared to be making progress with three straight wins at midseason, but they end the year with three straight losses. Chip Kelly is 7-17 in two seasons leading the program.
Rumors are swirling about Kelly’s future in Westwood, but he said he emphatically denied that he is seeking an exit.
“My commitment level is the same since I've been here. It's been 100%. We go to work every day and give everything we have to this program,” he said.
UP NEXT
California: Will play in a bowl game for the third straight year.
UCLA: Opens the 2020 season against New Mexico State on Aug. 29.
---
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 46 for 21 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(14:33 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 49 for 3 yards (8-K.Deng).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 49(13:58 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 41 for -8 yards (19-C.Goode).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UCLA 41(13:15 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UCLA 41(13:09 - 1st) 89-W.Lees punts 54 yards from UCLA 41. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 8 for 3 yards (47-E.Osteen).
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 8(12:58 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 11 for 3 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 11(12:35 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark to CAL 19 for 8 yards (1-D.Holmes).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CAL 11(12:35 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CAL 11(12:13 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAL 11(12:08 - 1st) 37-S.Coutts punts 43 yards from CAL 11 to UCLA 46 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (7 plays, 54 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(12:01 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 47 for 1 yard (93-L.Bequette).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 47(11:29 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to CAL 42 for 11 yards (27-A.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(11:10 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to CAL 36 for 6 yards (24-C.Bynum89-E.Weaver).
|
Sack
|
2 & 4 - UCLA 36(10:33 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at CAL 47 for -11 yards (90-B.Johnson).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 15 - UCLA 47(9:48 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to CAL 27 for 20 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(9:15 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to CAL 19 for 8 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 19(8:34 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:26 - 1st) 17-J.Molson extra point is good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:26 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(8:26 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers to CAL 27 for 2 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAL 27(7:58 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to CAL 32 for 5 yards (26-L.Toailoa92-O.Odighizuwa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CAL 32(7:22 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - CAL 32(7:17 - 1st) 37-S.Coutts punts 49 yards from CAL 32 out of bounds at the UCLA 19.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(7:06 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota pushed ob at UCLA 40 for 21 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(6:39 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Erwin.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 40(6:34 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 45 for 5 yards (96-T.Paul).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 45(5:55 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UCLA 45(5:45 - 1st) 89-W.Lees punts 46 yards from UCLA 45 to CAL 9 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (9 plays, 91 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 9(5:37 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 9(5:33 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 26 for 17 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 26(4:59 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 26 for no gain (95-J.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAL 26(4:22 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAL 26(4:15 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 38 for 12 yards (24-J.Shaw).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 38(3:57 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CAL 38(3:53 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark. Penalty on UCLA 1-D.Holmes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CAL 38. Team penalty on UCLA Offside declined.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 47(3:45 - 1st) 80-T.Clark to UCLA 44 for 3 yards (1-D.Holmes).
|
+44 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 44(3:13 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:04 - 1st) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- Downs (8 plays, 47 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:04 - 1st) 37-S.Coutts kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(3:04 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 30 for 5 yards (22-T.Beck90-B.Johnson).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 30(2:38 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi pushed ob at UCLA 46 for 16 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(2:04 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 27-J.Kelley. 27-J.Kelley pushed ob at UCLA 49 for 3 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 49(1:44 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to CAL 37 for 14 yards (89-E.Weaver55-L.Toailoa).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(1:16 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at CAL 47 for -10 yards (55-L.Toailoa).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 20 - UCLA 47(0:38 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to CAL 41 for 6 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - UCLA 41(0:01 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to CAL 34 for 7 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 7 - UCLA 34(15:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to CAL 28 for 6 yards (22-T.Beck).
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (10 plays, 72 yards, 4:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 28(14:53 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 42 for 14 yards (26-L.Toailoa).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 42(14:38 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins to CAL 44 for 2 yards (50-T.Manoa).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAL 44(14:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles pushed ob at UCLA 47 for 9 yards (11-K.Lucier-South).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 47(13:23 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers to UCLA 44 for 3 yards (26-L.Toailoa).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 44(12:50 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy runs ob at UCLA 16 for 28 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 16(12:16 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald to UCLA 11 for 5 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 11(11:42 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to UCLA 7 for 4 yards (2-J.Woods).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAL 7(11:06 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to UCLA 2 for 5 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - CAL 2(10:38 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to UCLA 1 for 1 yard (33-B.Calvert37-Q.Lake).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAL 1(10:07 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:56 - 2nd) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (9 plays, 22 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:56 - 2nd) 39-G.Thomas kicks 52 yards from CAL 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 34 for 21 yards (5-T.Turner).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(9:49 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 35 for 1 yard (96-T.Paul).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 35(9:17 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 38 for 3 yards (19-C.Goode).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 38(8:42 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 45 for 7 yards (3-E.Hicks8-K.Deng).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(8:25 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 49 for 4 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 49(7:49 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to CAL 47 for 4 yards (93-L.Bequette8-K.Deng).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 47(7:21 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to CAL 45 for 2 yards (93-L.Bequette90-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(6:57 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Martinez.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 45(6:52 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to CAL 44 for 1 yard (19-C.Goode).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UCLA 44(6:16 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UCLA 44(6:10 - 2nd) 89-W.Lees punts 31 yards from CAL 44 to CAL 13 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Interception (6 plays, 31 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 13(6:02 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 24 for 11 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 24(5:32 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald runs ob at CAL 35 for 11 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 24(5:32 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald to CAL 31 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAL 31(4:45 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 33 for 2 yards (2-J.Woods).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAL 33(4:10 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers to CAL 35 for 2 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - CAL 35(3:41 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk INTERCEPTED by 1-D.Holmes at UCLA 33. 1-D.Holmes to UCLA 33 for no gain.
UCLA
Bruins
- Halftime (15 plays, 54 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(3:33 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 42 for 9 yards (96-T.Paul).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 42(3:03 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 45 for 3 yards (27-A.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(2:43 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 49 for 4 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 49(2:09 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 49(2:04 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to CAL 41 for 10 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(1:45 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to CAL 35 for 6 yards (19-C.Goode44-Z.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UCLA 35(1:07 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 35(0:56 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - UCLA 35(0:52 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to CAL 23 for 12 yards (6-J.Hawkins). Penalty on UCLA 23-C.Cota Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at CAL 35. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 9 - UCLA 40(0:43 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to CAL 27 for 13 yards (27-A.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(0:32 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Kelley.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 27(0:26 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton. Penalty on UCLA 76-C.Murray Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 27. No Play.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 20 - UCLA 37(0:19 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton pushed ob at CAL 16 for 21 yards (32-D.Scott).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 16(0:11 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton pushed ob at CAL 13 for 3 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 13(0:07 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 7 - UCLA 13(0:02 - 2nd) 17-J.Molson 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 29 for 4 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAL 29(14:33 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 39 for 10 yards (24-J.Shaw).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 39(14:18 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 39(14:10 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 47 for 8 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CAL 47(13:30 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - CAL 47(13:24 - 3rd) 37-S.Coutts punts 41 yards from CAL 47 to UCLA 12 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(13:15 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 30 for 18 yards (24-C.Bynum27-A.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(13:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 31 for 1 yard (89-E.Weaver).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 31(12:32 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 27 for -4 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - UCLA 27(12:04 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 37 for 10 yards (27-A.Davis24-C.Bynum).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UCLA 37(11:43 - 3rd) 89-W.Lees punts 46 yards from UCLA 37 to CAL 17 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (12 plays, 83 yards, 5:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 17(11:34 - 3rd) to CAL 16 for -1 yard (11-K.Lucier-South).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAL 16(10:54 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 45 for 29 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 45(10:38 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to UCLA 50 for 5 yards (2-J.Woods).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 50(9:55 - 3rd) 26-D.Collins to UCLA 40 for 10 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 40(9:25 - 3rd) 26-D.Collins to UCLA 37 for 3 yards (50-T.Manoa55-S.Mason).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 37(8:41 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to UCLA 20 for 17 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 20(8:02 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio. Penalty on UCLA 24-S.Kaufusi Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 20. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 10(7:55 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk runs ob at UCLA 9 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAL 9(7:26 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to UCLA 7 for 2 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa2-J.Woods).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CAL 7(6:40 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk. Penalty on UCLA 3-R.Williams Pass interference 5 yards enforced at UCLA 7. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - CAL 2(6:34 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to UCLA 1 for 1 yard (26-L.Toailoa).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAL 1(5:42 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:38 - 3rd) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (12 plays, 84 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:38 - 3rd) 39-G.Thomas kicks 65 yards from CAL 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 20 for 20 yards (13-J.Ogunbanjo15-B.Moos).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(5:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 24 for 4 yards (19-C.Goode).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 24(5:06 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 27 for 3 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UCLA 27(4:37 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Erwin.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - UCLA 27(4:33 - 3rd) Penalty on CAL 8-K.Deng Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UCLA 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(4:33 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 42(4:29 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to CAL 19 for 39 yards (32-D.Scott).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(3:57 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to CAL 18 for 1 yard (93-L.Bequette). Penalty on CAL 93-L.Bequette Offside 5 yards enforced at CAL 19. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UCLA 14(3:32 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 14(3:27 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to CAL 6 for 8 yards (7-C.Anusiem32-D.Scott).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UCLA 6(2:46 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - UCLA 6(2:46 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to CAL 1 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 1(2:33 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:26 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 29-D.Hurt. 29-D.Hurt to CAL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:26 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(2:26 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers to CAL 28 for 3 yards (26-L.Toailoa).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 28(1:53 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 48 for 20 yards (3-R.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 48(1:24 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 48(1:17 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to UCLA 14 for 38 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 14(0:40 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to UCLA 10 for 4 yards (95-J.Harris33-B.Calvert).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAL 10(15:00 - 4th) 34-C.Brown runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- Interception (2 plays, 20 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) 39-G.Thomas kicks 62 yards from CAL 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 28 for 25 yards (5-T.Turner).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(14:45 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 30 for 2 yards (89-E.Weaver98-B.Schrider).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 30(14:09 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi INTERCEPTED by 27-A.Davis at CAL 48. 27-A.Davis to CAL 48 for no gain.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Downs (8 plays, 40 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 48(14:02 - 4th) 26-D.Collins to UCLA 40 for 12 yards (20-E.Guidry).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 40(13:34 - 4th) 26-D.Collins to UCLA 35 for 5 yards (26-L.Toailoa4-S.Blaylock).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CAL 35(12:51 - 4th) 26-D.Collins to UCLA 35 for no gain (56-A.Mafi).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAL 35(12:05 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald to UCLA 14 for 21 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 14(11:32 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Moore.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 14(11:24 - 4th) 4-N.Remigio to UCLA 17 for -3 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - CAL 17(10:41 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark pushed ob at UCLA 12 for 5 yards (24-J.Shaw).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 8 - CAL 12(9:57 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(9:47 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 21 for 9 yards (97-A.Maldonado).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 21(9:26 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 24 for 3 yards (27-A.Davis8-K.Deng).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(9:02 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 22 for -2 yards (19-C.Goode).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - UCLA 22(8:26 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 87-J.Wilson. 87-J.Wilson to UCLA 30 for 8 yards (7-C.Anusiem). Penalty on CAL 97-A.Maldonado Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UCLA 30.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(8:20 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Hurt.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 45(8:06 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 45(8:02 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 37 for -8 yards (97-A.Maldonado).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - UCLA 37(7:41 - 4th) 89-W.Lees punts 43 yards from UCLA 37 to CAL 20 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 20(7:33 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to CAL 18 for -2 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAL 18(6:56 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark pushed ob at CAL 28 for 10 yards (35-C.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAL 28(6:15 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to CAL 31 for 3 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 31(5:35 - 4th) 26-D.Collins to CAL 30 for -1 yard (95-J.Harris). Penalty on CAL 53-T.Vanis Holding declined. Penalty on CAL 71-J.Curhan Chop block 15 yards enforced at CAL 31. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 25 - CAL 16(5:27 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to CAL 21 for 5 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - CAL 21(5:21 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to CAL 22 for 1 yard (2-J.Woods).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 19 - CAL 22(5:15 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to CAL 35 for 13 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa97-O.Isibor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CAL 35(4:25 - 4th) 37-S.Coutts punts 40 yards from CAL 35 to UCLA 25 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
UCLA
Bruins
- Downs (16 plays, 70 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(4:17 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 17 for -8 yards FUMBLES. 76-C.Murray to UCLA 17 for no gain.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 18 - UCLA 17(3:50 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 31 for 14 yards (5-T.Turner).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 31(3:40 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 33 for 2 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - UCLA 33(3:30 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 37 for 4 yards (96-T.Paul).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(3:15 - 4th) 12-A.Burton to UCLA 42 for 5 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 42(2:51 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 49 for 7 yards (8-K.Deng).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(2:33 - 4th) 12-A.Burton incomplete.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 49(2:30 - 4th) 12-A.Burton scrambles to CAL 48 for 3 yards (44-Z.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - UCLA 48(2:12 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to CAL 40 for 8 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(2:02 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips runs ob at CAL 32 for 8 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 32(1:57 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin pushed ob at CAL 21 for 11 yards (27-A.Davis).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(1:50 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton pushed ob at CAL 11 for 10 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 11(1:42 - 4th) 12-A.Burton complete to 29-D.Hurt. 29-D.Hurt to CAL 6 for 5 yards (8-K.Deng3-E.Hicks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 6(1:26 - 4th) 12-A.Burton scrambles to CAL 3 for 3 yards (8-K.Deng89-E.Weaver).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 3(1:05 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to CAL 2 for 1 yard (55-L.Toailoa).
|
-3 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCLA 2(0:42 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to CAL 5 for -3 yards (27-A.Davis).
CAL
Golden Bears
- End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 5(0:37 - 4th) kneels at CAL 3 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|24
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|8
|16
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|412
|356
|Total Plays
|65
|83
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|182
|58
|Rush Attempts
|36
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|1.7
|Net Yards Passing
|230
|298
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|31-48
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-50
|5-46
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|5-44.0
|Return Yards
|3
|66
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-66
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|230
|PASS YDS
|298
|
|
|182
|RUSH YDS
|58
|
|
|412
|TOTAL YDS
|356
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|17/29
|230
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|18
|111
|2
|38
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|8
|40
|1
|17
|
D. Collins 26 RB
|D. Collins
|5
|30
|0
|12
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Clark 80 WR
|T. Clark
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Polk 17 WR
|M. Polk
|4
|78
|1
|44
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|5
|58
|0
|29
|
G. Reinwald 84 TE
|G. Reinwald
|3
|33
|0
|21
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
T. Clark 80 WR
|T. Clark
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
C. Moore 16 TE
|C. Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Tonges 85 TE
|J. Tonges
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
|Ja. Hawkins
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Weaver 89 LB
|E. Weaver
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 27 S
|A. Davis
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Goode 19 LB
|C. Goode
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Deng 8 LB
|K. Deng
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Paul 96 LB
|T. Paul
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bequette 93 NT
|L. Bequette
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks 3 CB
|E. Hicks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 CB
|C. Anusiem
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beck 22 CB
|T. Beck
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Toailoa 55 DE
|L. Toailoa
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Maldonado 97 NT
|A. Maldonado
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Turner III 5 S
|T. Turner III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 90 DL
|B. Johnson
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Johnson 44 DE
|Z. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mojarro 81 TE
|E. Mojarro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawk Schrider 98 LB
|B. Hawk Schrider
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Thomas 39 K
|G. Thomas
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Coutts 37 P
|S. Coutts
|4
|43.3
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|23/39
|278
|1
|1
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|8/9
|65
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|19
|76
|1
|20
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|4
|5
|0
|4
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|9
|-34
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
|D. Asiasi
|8
|99
|0
|21
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|6
|70
|0
|21
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|5
|68
|0
|39
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|7
|60
|0
|21
|
J. Erwin 15 WR
|J. Erwin
|2
|30
|1
|19
|
J. Wilson 87 TE
|J. Wilson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Hurt 29 WR
|D. Hurt
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Martinez 88 TE
|M. Martinez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
|Le. Toailoa
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 2 LB
|J. Woods
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 24 DB
|J. Shaw
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Manoa 50 DL
|T. Manoa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 95 LB
|Ja. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
|K. Lucier-South
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Guidry 30 DB
|E. Guidry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
|Lo. Toailoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 3 DB
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mafi 56 DL
|A. Mafi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holmes 1 DB
|D. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Jones 35 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mason 55 DL
|S. Mason
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 DL
|O. Isibor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Molson 17 K
|J. Molson
|1/1
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|3
|22.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
