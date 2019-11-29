|
Powell, Missouri snap 5-game skid with win over Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) In a game started by third- and fifth-string quarterbacks, the outcome was decided by one of their backups. It was appropriate enough for Arkansas and Missouri, two teams facing their longest losing streaks in decades.
Fayetteville High School graduate Taylor Powell entered for injured Connor Bazelak in the second quarter and led Missouri over his hometown Razorbacks 24-14, snapping a five-game skid for the Tigers and furthering Arkansas' spiral to 19 straight SEC losses.
Missouri coach Barry Odom ran around the field after the final whistle, congratulating every player he could find individually. They were all emotional just three days after the NCAA's surprising decision to uphold its bowl ban on the team after a nearly year-long appeals process.
''The mental toughness of creating the noise and controlling the noise between your ears, that's up to you alone,'' he said. ''These guys, they responded, they didn't like it. But at the end of the day, nobody cares. It's what we've got. It was about us.''
Powell entered in the second quarter after Bazelak, in his first career start, left after injuring his knee on a scramble. Powell's third pass was a 30-yarder, setting up a field goal to give Missouri (6-6, 3-5) a 10-7 lead. It was the first of three scoring drives he directed.
The three drives would have been enough by themselves.
Arkansas interim coach Barry Lunney Jr. started junior Jack Lindsey, who was only placed on scholarship in August. Lindsey began the year as the fifth-stringer but was pushed into duty after ineffectiveness and injury plagued the position to the point that coach Chad Morris didn't win an SEC game in his season-plus before being fired November 10.
Lindsey completed just two of his first 13 passes, though both went for go-ahead touchdowns. The second score came on the first Arkansas drive of the second half after Greg Brooks Jr. intercepted Powell on the first play after the break. Lindsey, who finished 10 of 26 for 75 yards, began the drive at the Missouri 26, ran for 15 yards and, two plays later, found Grayson Gunter uncovered in the corner of the end zone to give the Razorbacks (2-10, 0-8) their first post-halftime lead against in any game since October 12 against Kentucky.
Two drives later, Powell led Missouri on an 8-play, 84-yard touchdown drive that would ultimately be the game-winner. He added a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to former Arkansas wide receiver Jonathan Nance for the final score of the game.
Powell finished 8 of 14 for 105 yards. Fellow Fayetteville High product Barrett Banister had six catches for 60 yards.
''I know what it's like to go back and play your home school,'' Odom said. ''I'm proud of the effort and the focus. It's not easy. It's not easy a lot of times to handle those things.''
Arkansas will search for answers for a third straight offseason. The Razorbacks have finished 2-10 for back-to-back years, their worst stretch in school history. They need to find a quarterback after using eight different starters, including five in 2019, over those two seasons. They also need to find a coach as Lunney Jr. isn't expected to be named Morris' permanent replacement.
Lunney Jr., who has been on the Arkansas staff since 2013 with Bret Bielema and was the Razorbacks quarterback in the early and mid-1990s, coached the last two games of the season.
''We obviously didn't play well enough to win. We didn't deserve to win,'' he said. ''But for two weeks, these guys, they were in a very difficult situation, and they very clearly gave everything they had in an effort to win the game tonight. So for that I'm very thankful.''
It's also unclear whether Odom will return for a fifth season leading Missouri. He has a 25-25 record after four years and the recent five-game losing streak leaves his job status in jeopardy. He is focused on returning to work Monday, happy with the way his team finished during a trying week that also kept all 23 of Missouri's wins from 2012-13 vacated.
''It wasn't pretty, we all know that, but it was a win and I'll take as many of those as we can get,'' Odom said. ''Wish we had an opportunity to go play in a bowl game somewhere, but they can't take those six from this team.''
A QUIET EXIT
Both teams had graduate-transfer quarterbacks begin the season as the starter, with each team's hopes banked on the new face. Only one saw the field in the finale.
Missouri's Kelly Bryant, who dealt with leg injuries for the last month, was unable to go Friday and finished his one season with 2,215 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Arkansas' Ben Hicks, who hadn't played since November 2, came in for the final Arkansas drive of the game and completed one pass for two yards, finishing his one year with the Razorbacks with 736 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
FEW SAW IT
Attendance at War Memorial Stadium on Friday was 33,961, the lowest total for an Arkansas game in its home away from home since 1996. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville had already achieved its lowest and second lowest attendance figures since 1997 earlier this year.
SICK AND WOUNDED
Arkansas was without 14 players in its last game. Some, like offensive lineman Colton Jackson and linebacker Hayden Henry had pre-existing injuries. Others, including starting safety Kamren Curl, were late scratches. The university had experienced an outbreak of mumps earlier in the week that affected several students, though Arkansas would not comment on the reasons for some of the missing players.
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: The Tigers have been a thorn for Arkansas since joining the SEC. Missouri has won the last four meetings and six of the last seven between the two teams.
Arkansas: Arkansas is in the midst of the worst two-year stretch in school history, having finished 2-10 in back-to-back seasons and riding a 19-game SEC losing streak.
UP NEXT
Missouri: Eyes turn to Odom's status as Missouri's postseason ban keeps them from a bowl bid in the winter.
Arkansas: Lunney Jr. is unlikely to be named permanent head coach and the search for a replacement for Morris is entering its third full week.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (9 plays, 30 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-T.McCann kicks 63 yards from MIZ 35. 16-T.Burks to ARK 24 for 22 yards (30-Z.Sales7-S.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 24(14:52 - 1st) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 24(14:44 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 33 for 9 yards (18-J.Bledsoe58-D.Nicholson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 33(14:10 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 38 for 5 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 38(13:38 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 47 for 9 yards (20-K.Oliver58-D.Nicholson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARK 47(12:57 - 1st) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 47(12:49 - 1st) 21-D.Whaley to MIZ 47 for 6 yards (93-T.Williams8-J.Ware).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 47(12:12 - 1st) 21-D.Whaley to MIZ 46 for 1 yard (18-J.Bledsoe58-D.Nicholson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARK 46(11:38 - 1st) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARK 46(11:32 - 1st) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARK 46(11:26 - 1st) 42-S.Loy punts 33 yards from MIZ 46 to MIZ 13 fair catch by 17-R.Floyd.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Downs (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 13(11:17 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Scott.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 13(11:10 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles to MIZ 13 for no gain (3-M.Agim).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 13(10:42 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to MIZ 30 for 17 yards (4-J.McClellion).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(10:15 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 30 for no gain (21-M.Brown).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(9:41 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 37 for 7 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 37(9:09 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 39 for 2 yards (11-M.Soli).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 39(8:42 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 38 FUMBLES. 8-C.Bazelak recovers at the MIZ 38. 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 38 for no gain.
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (5 plays, 38 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 38(8:37 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to MIZ 32 for 6 yards (18-J.Bledsoe32-N.Bolton).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 32(7:55 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to MIZ 21 for 11 yards (18-J.Bledsoe93-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 21(7:39 - 1st) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 21(7:34 - 1st) 21-D.Whaley to MIZ 19 for 2 yards (39-C.Turner).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARK 19(6:58 - 1st) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox runs 19 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIZ 78-K.Whiteside Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(6:49 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 6:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:49 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(6:49 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIZ 36 for 11 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(6:34 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 38 for 2 yards (3-M.Agim10-B.Pool).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 38(6:02 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at MIZ 32 for -6 yards FUMBLES (3-M.Agim). 75-T.Wallace-Simms to MIZ 32 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 32(5:18 - 1st) Penalty on ARK 3-M.Agim Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 32. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 37(5:05 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister pushed ob at MIZ 47 for 10 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(4:39 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to ARK 46 for 7 yards (7-J.Foucha10-B.Pool).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 46(4:07 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 42 for 4 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(3:31 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to ARK 27 for 15 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(2:58 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(2:49 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 24 for 3 yards (21-M.Brown31-G.Morgan).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 24(2:07 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to ARK 16 for 8 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(1:39 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 13 for 3 yards (13-N.Parodi).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 13(1:03 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 11 for 2 yards (21-M.Brown11-M.Soli).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 11(0:19 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to ARK 5 for 6 yards (10-B.Pool21-M.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIZZOU 5(15:00 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann kicks 62 yards from MIZ 35. 16-T.Burks to ARK 28 for 25 yards (31-M.Manuel24-I.Burdine).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 28(14:49 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 32 for 4 yards (39-C.Turner).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 32(14:13 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 35 for 3 yards (97-A.Byers).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ARK 35(13:36 - 2nd) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods pushed ob at ARK 44 for 9 yards (18-J.Bledsoe). Penalty on ARK 8-M.Woods Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ARK 35. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARK 35(13:15 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 35 yards from ARK 35 Downed at the MIZ 30.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(13:06 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIZ 27 for -3 yards (21-M.Brown).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 27(12:33 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 44 for 17 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(12:04 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 41 for -3 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 41(11:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at MIZ 40 for -1 yard (93-I.Nichols42-J.Marshall).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 40(10:37 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles to MIZ 47 for 7 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 47(9:52 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann punts 42 yards from MIZ 47. 13-N.Parodi to ARK 11 for no gain (9-J.Knox). Penalty on MIZ 9-J.Knox Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARK 11.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 47(9:41 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann punts 42 yards from MIZ 47. 13-N.Parodi to ARK 11 for no gain (9-J.Knox).
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 11(9:41 - 2nd) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 11(9:37 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 18 for 7 yards (93-T.Williams9-T.Gillespie).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARK 18(8:56 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd pushed ob at ARK 18 for no gain (39-C.Turner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARK 18(8:27 - 2nd) 42-S.Loy punts 38 yards from ARK 18 to the MIZ 44 downed by 18-M.Mason.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (7 plays, 48 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(8:13 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 44 for 12 yards (18-M.Mason7-J.Foucha).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(7:38 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to ARK 45 for -1 yard (10-B.Pool).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 45(7:06 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to ARK 41 for 4 yards (18-M.Mason).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 41(6:21 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell complete to 13-K.Scott. 13-K.Scott to ARK 11 for 30 yards (26-M.Smith7-J.Foucha).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 11(6:09 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Okwuegbunam.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 11(6:04 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 8 for 3 yards (8-D.Harris13-C.Clay).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 8(5:18 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 48-N.Hea.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 8(5:13 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Downs (9 plays, 47 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:08 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(5:08 - 2nd) 18-J.Lindsey pushed ob at MIZ 49 for 26 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 49(4:37 - 2nd) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 49(4:29 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to MIZ 43 for 6 yards (20-K.Oliver9-T.Gillespie).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARK 43(3:50 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to MIZ 42 for 1 yard (1-J.Elliott25-J.Brooks).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - ARK 42(2:58 - 2nd) Penalty on MIZ 20-K.Oliver Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 42. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 37(2:58 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to MIZ 30 for 7 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARK 30(2:15 - 2nd) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 30(2:07 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to MIZ 29 for 1 yard (1-J.Elliott25-J.Brooks).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARK 29(1:24 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to MIZ 28 for 1 yard (90-M.Utsey).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(1:17 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 29 for 1 yard (86-J.Bell10-B.Pool).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 29(0:32 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 39 for 10 yards (18-M.Mason). Penalty on MIZ 75-T.Wallace-Simms Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 29. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 19 - MIZZOU 19(0:24 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 21 for 2 yards (3-M.Agim8-D.Harris).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 17 - MIZZOU 21(0:19 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 24 for 3 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - MIZZOU 24(0:14 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann punts 54 yards from MIZ 24 out of bounds at the ARK 22.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 22(0:07 - 2nd) 18-J.Lindsey kneels at ARK 20 for -2 yards.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Interception (1 plays, 49 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister INTERCEPTED by 9-G.Brooks at MIZ 32. 9-G.Brooks to MIZ 26 for 6 yards (11-B.Banister).
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (4 plays, 41 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 26(14:55 - 3rd) 18-J.Lindsey to MIZ 11 for 15 yards (3-R.Perkins).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 11(14:18 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to MIZ 10 for 1 yard (25-J.Brooks9-T.Gillespie).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 10(13:40 - 3rd) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 89-G.Gunter. 89-G.Gunter runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:34 - 3rd) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(13:34 - 3rd) Penalty on MIZ 78-K.Whiteside Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARK 35. No Play.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:34 - 3rd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 50 yards from ARK 50 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(13:34 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(13:04 - 3rd) 4-J.Nance pushed ob at MIZ 31 for 4 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(12:28 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell sacked at MIZ 29 for -2 yards (86-J.Bell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 29(11:45 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann punts 55 yards from MIZ 29. 13-N.Parodi to ARK 46 for 30 yards (20-K.Oliver17-R.Floyd).
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 46(11:30 - 3rd) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods. Penalty on MIZ 21-C.Holmes Pass interference 7 yards enforced at ARK 46. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 47(11:24 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to MIZ 45 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - ARK 45(10:41 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 51-R.Stromberg False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - ARK 50(10:17 - 3rd) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ARK 50(10:10 - 3rd) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Morris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - ARK 50(10:03 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 34 yards from MIZ 50 to MIZ 16 fair catch by 17-R.Floyd.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 84 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(9:54 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie pushed ob at MIZ 47 for 31 yards (4-J.McClellion).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(9:38 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to ARK 42 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(9:17 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to ARK 42 for no gain (10-B.Pool).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(8:53 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to ARK 24 for 18 yards (18-M.Mason7-J.Foucha).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(8:32 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to ARK 9 for 15 yards (10-B.Pool7-J.Foucha).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - MIZZOU 9(8:14 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to ARK 7 for 2 yards (8-D.Harris7-J.Foucha). Penalty on MIZ 50-H.White Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 7.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 17 - MIZZOU 17(8:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance. Penalty on ARK 7-J.Foucha Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARK 17. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIZZOU 2(7:42 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to ARK 3 for -1 yard (22-D.Edwards).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 3(7:05 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:00 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann extra point is good. Team penalty on MIZ Delay of game declined.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:00 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(7:00 - 3rd) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 89-G.Gunter. 89-G.Gunter to ARK 31 for 6 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 31(6:23 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 33 for 2 yards (97-A.Byers20-K.Oliver).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 33(5:41 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 37 for 4 yards (25-J.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 37(5:06 - 3rd) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Harrell.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARK 37(4:58 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 42 for 5 yards (39-C.Turner25-J.Brooks). Penalty on ARK 87-B.Kern Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at ARK 37. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARK 32(4:30 - 3rd) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 21-D.Whaley. 21-D.Whaley to ARK 40 for 8 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARK 40(4:15 - 3rd) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARK 40(3:38 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 38 yards from ARK 40 to MIZ 22 fair catch by 17-R.Floyd.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(3:32 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 25 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool7-J.Foucha).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 25(3:10 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 35 for 10 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(2:51 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 34 for -1 yard (8-D.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 34(2:15 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 34 for no gain (10-B.Pool).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 34(1:50 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance. Penalty on ARK 11-M.Soli Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 39(1:42 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 39(1:37 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann punts 38 yards from MIZ 39 to the ARK 23 downed by 36-J.Britton.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Missed FG (10 plays, 64 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 23(1:26 - 3rd) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 1-D.Warren. 1-D.Warren to ARK 22 for -1 yard (25-J.Brooks).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARK 22(0:44 - 3rd) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 21-D.Whaley. 21-D.Whaley pushed ob at ARK 23 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARK 23(0:17 - 3rd) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 31 for 8 yards (21-C.Holmes). Penalty on MIZ 93-T.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARK 23. Penalty on ARK 21-D.Whaley Holding offsetting.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ARK 23(15:00 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox. Penalty on MIZ 8-J.Ware Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARK 23. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 38(14:51 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 49 for 11 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 49(14:17 - 4th) 21-D.Whaley to MIZ 46 for 5 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 46(13:35 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to MIZ 40 for 6 yards (3-R.Perkins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(13:10 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 40(13:02 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to MIZ 36 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARK 36(12:21 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to MIZ 36 for no gain (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - ARK 36(11:32 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(11:25 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 36 for no gain (22-D.Edwards).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(11:05 - 4th) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Okwuegbunam.
|
+37 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(10:56 - 4th) 5-T.Powell complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to ARK 27 for 37 yards (4-J.McClellion).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(10:39 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 24 for 3 yards (18-M.Mason).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 24(10:13 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 16 for 8 yards (26-M.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(9:55 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 11 for 5 yards (21-M.Brown7-J.Foucha).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 11(9:22 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 10 for 1 yard (8-D.Harris).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 10(8:53 - 4th) 5-T.Powell complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ARK 13-N.Parodi Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(8:47 - 4th) 19-T.McCann extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Downs (8 plays, 36 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:47 - 4th) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(8:47 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey to ARK 26 for 1 yard (1-J.Elliott).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 26(8:10 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 41 for 15 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 41(7:37 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey to ARK 49 for 8 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARK 49(6:43 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIZ 45 for 6 yards (32-N.Bolton25-J.Brooks).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 45(6:11 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey scrambles to MIZ 39 for 6 yards (25-J.Brooks78-K.Whiteside).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARK 39(5:38 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARK 39(5:32 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - ARK 39(5:26 - 4th) 18-J.Lindsey incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(5:18 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 41 for 2 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 41(4:50 - 4th) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 41(4:44 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 42 for 1 yard. Penalty on ARK 3-M.Agim Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZ 42.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(4:14 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 40 for 3 yards (86-J.Bell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 40(3:27 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 36 for 4 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 36(2:42 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 36 for no gain (52-T.Smith18-M.Mason).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 36(2:36 - 4th) 19-T.McCann punts 20 yards from ARK 36 to the ARK 16 downed by 17-R.Floyd.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Downs (6 plays, 10 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 16(2:24 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to ARK 18 for 2 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 18(2:04 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks runs ob at ARK 26 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 26(1:57 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 26(1:51 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARK 26(1:46 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 10 - ARK 26(1:43 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks incomplete.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- End of Game (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(1:36 - 4th) 5-T.Powell kneels at ARK 28 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 28(0:55 - 4th) 5-T.Powell kneels at ARK 30 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 30(0:28 - 4th) 5-T.Powell kneels at ARK 32 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|16
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|11
|5
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|321
|242
|Total Plays
|70
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|165
|Rush Attempts
|47
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|177
|77
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|11-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-62
|7-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.8
|5-35.6
|Return Yards
|0
|83
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-47
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|177
|PASS YDS
|77
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|321
|TOTAL YDS
|242
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Powell 5 QB
|T. Powell
|8/14
|105
|1
|1
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|7/9
|80
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|24
|88
|1
|12
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|12
|59
|1
|31
|
J. Nance 4 WR
|J. Nance
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|6
|1
|0
|7
|
T. Powell 5 QB
|T. Powell
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|6
|60
|0
|17
|
J. Nance 4 WR
|J. Nance
|3
|38
|1
|17
|
K. Scott 13 WR
|K. Scott
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|2
|14
|0
|15
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
|A. Okwuegbunam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Hea 48 TE
|N. Hea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 1 DL
|J. Elliott
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 25 LB
|J. Brooks
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 3 S
|R. Perkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 93 DL
|T. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 58 LB
|D. Nicholson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|1/1
|26
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|5
|41.8
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Lindsey 18 QB
|J. Lindsey
|10/26
|75
|2
|0
|
Jo. Jones 9 QB
|Jo. Jones
|1/1
|10
|1
|0
|
B. Hicks 6 QB
|B. Hicks
|1/5
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|21
|95
|0
|11
|
J. Lindsey 18 QB
|J. Lindsey
|4
|50
|0
|26
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|4
|14
|0
|6
|
B. Hicks 6 QB
|B. Hicks
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|2
|16
|1
|10
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Harrell 14 TE
|C. Harrell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Morris 19 WR
|T. Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Warren 1 WR
|D. Warren
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Harris 8 LB
|D. Harris
|10-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
Mo. Brown 21 DB
|Mo. Brown
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|5-7
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agim 3 DL
|M. Agim
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bell 86 DL
|J. Bell
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McClellion 4 DB
|J. McClellion
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Edwards 22 LB
|D. Edwards
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Smith 26 DB
|M. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Parodi 13 DB
|N. Parodi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
TJ. Smith 52 DL
|TJ. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Soli 11 DL
|M. Soli
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 93 DL
|I. Nichols
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Clay 13 DL
|C. Clay
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Limpert 19 K
|C. Limpert
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Loy 42 P
|S. Loy
|5
|35.6
|2
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|2
|23.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Parodi 13 DB
|N. Parodi
|2
|15.0
|30
|0
