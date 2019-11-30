Drive Chart
TULANE
SMU

Buechele, Jones lead SMU over Tulane 37-20

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Shane Buechele passed for three touchdowns, Xavier Jones ran for two scores, and SMU closed the regular season with a 37-20 win over Tulane on Saturday night.

Buechele threw a 26-yard TD pass to James Proche with 10:23 left in the fourth quarter and Jones ran for a 25-yard TD less than three minutes later, giving the Mustangs (10-2, 6-2 American) a 34-17 lead.

Tulane (6-6, 3-5) and SMU traded field goals in the final five minutes.

Buechele was 15 of 27 for 180 yards with an interception. He had TD passes of 30 yards to Myron Gailliard and 8 yards to Kylen Granson to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Jones ran 18 times for 125 yards. His first TD run made it 21-7 with 2:32 left in the first half.

Justin McMillan completed 22 of 37 passes for 242 yards for the Green Wave.

SMU Mustangs
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 96-C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 25
(14:56 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 28 for 3 yards (7-P.Johnson).
+19 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 28
(14:24 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 47 FUMBLES (35-L.Graham). to SMU 47 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 47
(14:13 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 47
(14:00 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 49 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 8 - SMU 49
(13:25 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
Punt
4 & 8 - SMU 49
(13:20 - 1st) 16-T.Denbow punts 26 yards from SMU 49 out of bounds at the TUL 25.

TULANE Green Wave
- Downs (8 plays, 42 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(13:14 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 30 for 5 yards (26-B.Stephens).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 30
(12:47 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to TUL 37 for 7 yards (23-R.Clemons16-T.Denbow).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37
(12:19 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 49 FUMBLES (16-T.Denbow). 58-C.Montano to TUL 49 for no gain.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49
(11:45 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 22-T.Spears. 22-T.Spears to SMU 39 for 12 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 39
(11:21 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to SMU 37 for 2 yards (50-R.McBryde).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 37
(10:49 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to SMU 38 for -1 yard (5-A.Johnson).
+6 YD
3 & 9 - TULANE 38
(10:20 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to SMU 32 for 6 yards (2-P.Nelson).
-1 YD
4 & 3 - TULANE 32
(9:43 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to SMU 33 for -1 yard (2-P.Nelson16-T.Denbow).

SMU Mustangs
- TD (5 plays, 67 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 33
(9:35 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 39 for 6 yards (28-M.Moody).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 39
(9:19 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 41 for 2 yards (35-L.Graham77-J.Johnson).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 41
(8:41 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 48 for 7 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 48
(8:27 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 1-C.Sanders. 1-C.Sanders pushed ob at TUL 30 for 22 yards (31-L.Brooks).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 30
(8:05 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:57 - 1st) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:57 - 1st) 44-C.Cannon kicks 56 yards from SMU 35. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 30 for 21 yards (54-G.Choate).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 30
(7:50 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 84-W.Wallace.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 30
(7:42 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to TUL 32 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
No Gain
3 & 8 - TULANE 32
(7:09 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
Punt
4 & 8 - TULANE 32
(7:02 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 48 yards from TUL 32. 3-J.Proche runs ob at SMU 37 for 17 yards.

SMU Mustangs
- Interception (5 plays, -29 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+38 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37
(6:50 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TUL 25 for 38 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(6:29 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TUL 18 for 7 yards (45-M.Lawal).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 18
(6:06 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TUL 11 for 7 yards (26-T.Keyes35-L.Graham).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 11
(5:49 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TUL 10 for 1 yard (77-J.Johnson).
Int
2 & 9 - SMU 10
(5:17 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche INTERCEPTED by 31-L.Brooks at TUL 8. 31-L.Brooks to TUL 8 for no gain.

TULANE Green Wave
- Fumble (3 plays, 84 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 8
(5:11 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 9 for 1 yard (2-P.Nelson).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 9
(4:53 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 15 for 6 yards (5-A.Johnson).
Sack
3 & 3 - TULANE 15
(4:18 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 19 for 4 yards FUMBLES (35-D.Scott). 3-D.Robinson to TUL 9 FUMBLES (3-D.Mooney). 3-D.Robinson to TUL 8 for no gain.

SMU Mustangs
- TD (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 8 - SMU 8
(4:01 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 8
(3:57 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:49 - 1st) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (10 plays, 60 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:49 - 1st) 44-C.Cannon kicks 56 yards from SMU 35. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 40 for 31 yards (21-D.Clay).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 40
(3:42 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 49 for 9 yards (23-R.Clemons).
Penalty
2 & 1 - TULANE 49
(3:25 - 1st) Penalty on TUL 80-T.James False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 49. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 44
(3:04 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to SMU 45 for 11 yards (23-R.Clemons).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45
(2:45 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to SMU 32 for 13 yards (23-R.Clemons).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 32
(2:32 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to SMU 30 for 2 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 30
(1:58 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 28 for 2 yards (97-T.Coxe).
+13 YD
3 & 6 - TULANE 28
(1:24 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 15 for 13 yards (11-C.Calloway).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15
(1:05 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney pushed ob at SMU 5 for 10 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - TULANE 5
(0:31 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to SMU 3 for 2 yards (16-T.Denbow51-P.Davis).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - TULANE 3
(0:07 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:01 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:01 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(0:01 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 24 for -1 yard (5-C.Sample).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 24
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 27 for 3 yards (5-C.Sample).
No Gain
3 & 8 - SMU 27
(14:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
Punt
4 & 8 - SMU 27
(14:10 - 2nd) 47-J.Sackville punts 36 yards from SMU 27 to TUL 37 fair catch by 4-J.Jackson. Penalty on TUL 8-J.Coltrin Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 37.

TULANE Green Wave
- Missed FG (15 plays, 58 yards, 8:12 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 27
(14:02 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 33 for 6 yards (50-R.McBryde16-T.Denbow).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 33
(13:38 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 37 for 4 yards (46-L.Hogan).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 37
(13:20 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 37 for no gain (23-R.Clemons). Penalty on TUL 79-J.Claybrook Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 37. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 20 - TULANE 27
(12:50 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 24 for -3 yards (23-R.Clemons).
+25 YD
2 & 23 - TULANE 24
(12:11 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney pushed ob at TUL 49 for 25 yards (26-B.Stephens).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49
(10:39 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 41 for 10 yards (26-B.Stephens).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 41
(10:15 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 38 for 3 yards (51-P.Davis).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 38
(9:45 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 37 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - TULANE 37
(9:19 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles pushed ob at SMU 31 for 6 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 31
(8:47 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 28 for 3 yards (23-R.Clemons).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 28
(8:24 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to SMU 26 for 2 yards (43-B.Holloway).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 26
(8:04 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to SMU 20 for 6 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20
(7:31 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to SMU 24 for -4 yards (97-T.Coxe10-D.Gary).
Sack
2 & 14 - TULANE 24
(6:52 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at SMU 30 for -6 yards (35-D.Scott).
+15 YD
3 & 20 - TULANE 30
(6:02 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James pushed ob at SMU 15 for 15 yards (23-R.Clemons).

SMU Mustangs
- Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
4 & 5 - SMU 15
(5:50 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover 32 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 35-D.Scott. 97-R.Wright to SMU 25 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(5:17 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 26 for 1 yard (36-C.Kuerschen).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 26
(4:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 33 for 7 yards (26-T.Keyes).
No Gain
3 & 2 - SMU 33
(4:40 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 33 for no gain (5-C.Sample).
Punt
4 & 2 - SMU 33
(4:05 - 2nd) 47-J.Sackville punts 48 yards from SMU 33. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 14 FUMBLES. 49-C.Voyles to TUL 14 for no gain.

SMU Mustangs
- TD (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 14
(3:52 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to TUL 9 for 5 yards (35-L.Graham).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SMU 9
(3:44 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to TUL 9 for no gain (35-L.Graham).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 9
(3:44 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TUL 5 for 4 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 5
(3:44 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to TUL 1 for 4 yards (2-P.Hall).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - SMU 1
(2:38 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.

TULANE Green Wave
- Halftime (13 plays, 64 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:32 - 2nd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
Kickoff
(2:32 - 2nd) 44-C.Cannon kicks 56 yards from SMU 35. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 30 for 21 yards (30-K.Blaskovich). Penalty on TUL 40-N.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 30.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20
(2:21 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 21 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 21
(1:58 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 29 for 8 yards (35-D.Scott).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 29
(1:33 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 37 for 8 yards (5-A.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 37
(1:20 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 37
(1:13 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Spears.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - TULANE 37
(1:10 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 48 for 11 yards (23-R.Clemons).
Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 48
(0:58 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 47 for -1 yard (2-P.Nelson).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TULANE 47
(0:52 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
+11 YD
3 & 11 - TULANE 47
(0:47 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to SMU 42 for 11 yards (2-P.Nelson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42
(0:35 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 22-T.Spears. 22-T.Spears to SMU 33 for 9 yards (23-R.Clemons5-A.Johnson).
+17 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 33
(0:30 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to SMU 16 for 17 yards (16-T.Denbow).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 16
(0:15 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 16
(0:09 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
Field Goal
3 & 10 - TULANE 16
(0:03 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 97-R.Roberts kicks 63 yards from SMU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 35 for 33 yards (11-C.Calloway).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 35
(14:54 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 37 for 2 yards (16-T.Denbow51-P.Davis).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 37
(14:26 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 40 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 40
(13:51 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James pushed ob at TUL 47 for 7 yards (3-D.Robinson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 47
(13:28 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 47
(13:18 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to SMU 45 for 8 yards (10-D.Gary).
Sack
3 & 2 - TULANE 45
(12:42 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 50 for -5 yards (2-P.Nelson).
Punt
4 & 7 - TULANE 50
(12:08 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 42 yards from TUL 50 Downed at the SMU 8.

SMU Mustangs
- Punt (8 plays, 44 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 8
(12:00 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 23 for 15 yards (2-P.Hall).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 23
(11:44 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones pushed ob at SMU 29 for 6 yards (8-W.Langham).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 29
(11:22 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 32 for 3 yards (28-M.Moody).
No Gain
3 & 1 - SMU 32
(10:51 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 32 for no gain (48-D.Williams).
+24 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 32
(10:09 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele pushed ob at TUL 44 for 24 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 44
(9:32 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Gailliard.
Sack
2 & 10 - SMU 44
(9:26 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at TUL 48 for -4 yards (55-M.Hinton).
No Gain
3 & 14 - SMU 48
(8:46 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-X.Jones.
Punt
4 & 14 - SMU 48
(8:38 - 3rd) 47-J.Sackville punts 31 yards from TUL 48 to TUL 17 fair catch by 15-J.Robertson.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (6 plays, 83 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 17
(8:31 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 18 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 18
(8:09 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 30 for 12 yards (2-P.Nelson).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 30
(7:52 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to SMU 43 for 27 yards (29-J.Guy-Robinson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 43
(7:35 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to SMU 42 for 1 yard (50-R.McBryde).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 42
(7:09 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney runs ob at SMU 35 for 7 yards.
+35 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 35
(6:55 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:46 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:46 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 59 yards from TUL 35. 1-C.Sanders to SMU 24 for 18 yards (2-P.Hall).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 24
(6:40 - 3rd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 25 for 1 yard (5-C.Sample).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SMU 25
(6:11 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Becker.
Sack
3 & 9 - SMU 25
(6:04 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 16 for -9 yards. Penalty on SMU 75-H.Howerton Personal Foul declined. (35-L.Graham).
Punt
4 & 18 - SMU 16
(5:47 - 3rd) 47-J.Sackville punts 48 yards from SMU 16. 15-J.Robertson to TUL 46 for 10 yards (13-J.Bell).

TULANE Green Wave
- Downs (13 plays, 47 yards, 4:59 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 46
(5:35 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to SMU 47 for 7 yards (16-T.Denbow).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TULANE 47
(5:15 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to SMU 45 for 2 yards (16-T.Denbow).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 45
(5:01 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to SMU 42 for 3 yards (26-B.Stephens).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42
(4:30 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to SMU 36 for 6 yards (9-S.Hailey).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 36
(4:02 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 34 for 2 yards (23-R.Clemons9-S.Hailey).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 34
(3:39 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 31 for 3 yards (2-P.Nelson97-T.Coxe).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 31
(3:10 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to SMU 29 for 2 yards (23-R.Clemons).
-4 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 29
(2:36 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to SMU 33 for -4 yards (2-P.Nelson).
+20 YD
3 & 12 - TULANE 33
(2:00 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 22-T.Spears. 22-T.Spears to SMU 13 for 20 yards (16-T.Denbow).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 13
(1:40 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to SMU 11 for 2 yards (2-P.Nelson).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 11
(1:06 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to SMU 7 for 4 yards (16-T.Denbow3-D.Robinson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TULANE 7
(0:36 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to SMU 7 for no gain (96-Z.Abercrumbia).
No Gain
4 & 4 - TULANE 7
(15:00 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.

SMU Mustangs
- TD (13 plays, 93 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 7
(14:55 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 17 for 10 yards (26-T.Keyes).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 17
(14:42 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 21 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SMU 21
(14:23 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Sanders.
+20 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 21
(14:16 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 41 for 20 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41
(13:55 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to SMU 42 for 1 yard (35-L.Graham).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 42
(13:25 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to SMU 46 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+15 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 46
(12:38 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TUL 39 for 15 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 39
(12:24 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to TUL 38 for 1 yard (48-D.Williams).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 38
(11:56 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-X.Jones. 5-X.Jones to TUL 32 for 6 yards (26-T.Keyes).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 32
(11:20 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to TUL 28 for 4 yards (35-L.Graham77-J.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 28
(11:05 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to TUL 26 for 2 yards (90-D.Wright).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SMU 26
(10:37 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
+26 YD
3 & 8 - SMU 26
(10:30 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TUL 56-N.Martorell Holding declined.
+2 YD
(10:23 - 4th) 99-W.Scott to TUL 7 for -5 yards.

TULANE Green Wave
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:23 - 4th) 97-R.Roberts kicks 50 yards from SMU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 30 for 15 yards (24-J.Phillips).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 30
(10:16 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 30
(10:11 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TUL 35 for 5 yards (26-B.Stephens).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 35
(9:35 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney pushed ob at TUL 37 for 2 yards (26-B.Stephens).
No Gain
4 & 3 - TULANE 37
(9:04 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete.

SMU Mustangs
- TD (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37
(8:58 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to TUL 35 for 2 yards (5-C.Sample).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SMU 35
(8:22 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Sanders.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - SMU 35
(8:15 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to TUL 25 for 10 yards (8-W.Langham36-C.Kuerschen).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(7:37 - 4th) 5-X.Jones runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:28 - 4th) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- FG (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:28 - 4th) 97-R.Roberts kicks 54 yards from SMU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 21 for 10 yards (15-T.Johnson32-J.Rispress).
+33 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 21
(7:21 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to SMU 46 for 33 yards (16-T.Denbow).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 46
(6:54 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 27-Y.Booker. 27-Y.Booker to SMU 33 for 13 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 33
(6:36 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney pushed ob at SMU 26 for 7 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - TULANE 26
(6:02 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to SMU 21 for 5 yards (26-B.Stephens).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 21
(5:40 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 21
(5:34 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
Sack
3 & 10 - TULANE 21
(5:28 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan sacked at SMU 27 for -6 yards (10-D.Gary).
Field Goal
4 & 16 - TULANE 27
(4:50 - 4th) 62-M.Glover 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

SMU Mustangs
- FG (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:48 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 13 yards from TUL 35. 40-C.Prouet to TUL 48 for no gain. Penalty on TUL 38-K.Vault Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(4:47 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 16 yards from TUL 30. 3-J.Proche runs ob at TUL 30 for 16 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 30
(4:44 - 4th) 2-K.Freeman to TUL 23 for 7 yards (40-N.Anderson).
+21 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 23
(4:00 - 4th) 2-K.Freeman pushed ob at TUL 2 for 21 yards (25-W.Harper).
-2 YD
1 & 2 - SMU 2
(3:25 - 4th) 2-K.Freeman to TUL 4 for -2 yards (48-D.Williams2-P.Hall).
-5 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 4
(3:18 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to TUL 9 for -5 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+1 YD
3 & 9 - SMU 9
(3:12 - 4th) 2-K.Freeman pushed ob at TUL 8 for 1 yard (25-W.Harper).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - SMU 8
(3:06 - 4th) 89-K.Robledo 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:02 - 4th) 97-R.Roberts kicks 59 yards from SMU 35. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 26 for 20 yards (15-T.Johnson30-T.Lavine).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 26
(2:57 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 26
(2:50 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - TULANE 26
(2:45 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan scrambles pushed ob at TUL 34 for 8 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - TULANE 34
(2:30 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 35 for 1 yard (50-R.McBryde55-G.Wiley).

SMU Mustangs

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35
(2:25 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel pushed ob at TUL 23 for 12 yards (2-P.Hall).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 23
(1:53 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TUL 21 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams77-J.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 21
(1:08 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TUL 20 for 1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
-2 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 20
(0:22 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele to TUL 22 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:06
89-K.Robledo 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
22
yds
01:42
pos
20
37
Field Goal 4:50
62-M.Glover 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
52
yds
02:38
pos
20
34
Point After TD 7:28
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
34
Touchdown 7:37
5-X.Jones runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
37
yds
01:30
pos
17
33
Missed Two Point Conversion 10:23
99-W.Scott to TUL 7 for -5 yards.
plays
yds
pos
17
27
Touchdown 10:30
7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TUL 56-N.Martorell Holding declined.
13
plays
93
yds
04:32
pos
17
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:46
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 6:55
6-C.Dauphine runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
83
yds
01:45
pos
16
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
62-M.Glover 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
64
yds
02:29
pos
10
21
Point After TD 2:32
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 2:38
5-X.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
14
yds
01:14
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:01
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:07
20-C.Carroll runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:48
pos
6
14
Point After TD 3:49
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 3:57
7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
8
yds
00:12
pos
0
13
Point After TD 7:57
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:05
7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
67
yds
01:38
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 18
Rushing 13 10
Passing 13 8
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 11-20 8-16
4th Down Conv 0-4 1-1
Total Net Yards 445 363
Total Plays 90 65
Avg Gain 4.9 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 223 197
Rush Attempts 53 38
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 5.2
Net Yards Passing 222 166
Comp. - Att. 22-37 15-27
Yards Per Pass 6.0 6.1
Penalties - Yards 5-40 0-0
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-45.0 5-37.8
Return Yards 156 51
Punts - Returns 2-5 1-17
Kickoffs - Returns 7-151 2-34
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulane 6-6 737320
SMU 10-2 14701637
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas
 222 PASS YDS 166
223 RUSH YDS 197
445 TOTAL YDS 363
Tulane
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 242 0 0 114.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 242 0 0 114.4
J. McMillan 22/37 242 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Dauphine 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 52 1
C. Dauphine 10 52 1 35
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 50 0
J. McMillan 15 50 0 27
C. Carroll 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 47 1
C. Carroll 13 47 1 13
T. Spears 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
T. Spears 10 31 0 7
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
A. Jones 3 23 0 11
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Bradwell 1 12 0 12
S. Huderson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Huderson 1 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. James 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 0
T. James 5 62 0 17
D. Mooney 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 0
D. Mooney 7 59 0 25
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
J. McCleskey 4 43 0 33
T. Spears 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
T. Spears 3 41 0 20
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
A. Jones 2 24 0 13
Y. Booker 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
Y. Booker 1 13 0 13
W. Wallace 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Wallace 0 0 0 0
J. Toles 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Toles 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Kuerschen 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
C. Kuerschen 7-1 0.0 0
L. Graham 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
L. Graham 6-1 1.0 0
De. Williams 48 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
De. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
C. Sample 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
C. Sample 5-0 1.0 0
T. Keyes 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Keyes 4-0 0.0 0
J. Monroe 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Monroe 3-0 0.0 0
P. Hall 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Hall 3-1 0.0 0
W. Harper 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Harper 2-0 0.0 0
M. Moody 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Moody 2-0 0.0 0
W. Langham 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Langham 2-0 0.0 0
N. Anderson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
L. Brooks 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Brooks 1-0 0.0 1
P. Johnson 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hinton 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Hinton 1-0 1.0 0
M. Lawal 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Lawal 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wright 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 77 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/2
M. Glover 2/3 42 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Wright 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 1
R. Wright 2 45.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Huderson 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.3 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 24.3 31 0
S. Huderson 3 24.3 31 0
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 33 0
A. Jones 3 19.3 33 0
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
J. McCleskey 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
J. Robertson Jr. 1 10.0 10 0
S. Huderson 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 0 0
S. Huderson 1 -5.0 -5 0
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 180 3 1 140.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 180 3 1 140.8
S. Buechele 15/27 180 3 1
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
W. Brown 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 125 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 125 2
X. Jones 18 125 2 38
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
K. Freeman 9 37 0 21
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
S. Buechele 8 20 0 24
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
T. McDaniel 3 15 0 12
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
W. Brown 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 71 1
J. Proche 7 71 1 26
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 1
M. Gailliard 2 34 1 30
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
K. Granson 2 28 1 20
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
C. Sanders 1 22 0 22
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
R. Rice 2 19 0 15
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
X. Jones 1 6 0 6
R. Becker 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Becker 0 0 0 0
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
U. Bentley IV 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Clemons 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
R. Clemons 11-0 0.0 0
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 2.0
P. Nelson 10-0 2.0 0
T. Denbow 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
T. Denbow 9-3 0.0 0
B. Stephens 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
B. Stephens 7-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
A. Johnson 7-1 0.0 0
R. McBryde 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
R. McBryde 6-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Robinson 6-1 0.0 0
D. Scott 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
D. Scott 3-0 2.0 0
T. Coxe 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Coxe 2-1 0.0 0
C. Calloway 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Calloway 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Abercrumbia 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Abercrumbia 1-0 0.0 0
S. Hailey 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Hailey 1-1 0.0 0
D. Gary 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
D. Gary 1-2 0.5 0
L. Hogan 46 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Hogan 1-0 0.0 0
P. Davis 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
P. Davis 1-2 0.0 0
J. Guy-Robinson 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Guy-Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
Ro. Roberson Jr. 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ro. Roberson Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
B. Holloway 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Holloway 1-0 0.0 0
G. Wiley 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
G. Wiley 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
K. Robledo 1/1 25 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sackville 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.8 2
J. Sackville 4 40.8 2 48
T. Denbow 16 S
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 26.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 26.0 0
T. Denbow 1 26.0 0 26
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
J. Proche 1 16.0 16 0
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
C. Sanders 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
J. Proche 1 17.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 TULANE 25 3:31 8 42 Downs
7:57 TULANE 30 0:55 3 2 Punt
5:11 TULANE 8 0:53 3 84 Fumble
3:49 TULANE 40 3:48 10 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:02 TULANE 27 8:12 15 58 FG Miss
2:32 TULANE 20 2:29 13 64 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULANE 35 2:52 6 15 Punt
8:31 TULANE 17 1:45 6 83 TD
5:35 TULANE 46 4:59 13 47 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 TULANE 30 1:19 4 7 Downs
7:28 TULANE 21 2:38 7 52 FG
3:02 TULANE 26 0:32 4 9 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 25 1:40 6 24 Punt
9:35 SMU 33 1:38 5 67 TD
6:50 SMU 37 1:33 5 -29 INT
4:01 TULANE 8 0:12 2 8 TD
0:01 SMU 25 0:00 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:17 SMU 25 1:12 3 8 Fumble
3:52 TULANE 14 1:14 4 14 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:00 SMU 8 3:22 8 44 Punt
6:46 SMU 24 0:59 3 -8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 SMU 7 4:32 13 93 TD
8:58 TULANE 37 1:30 4 37 TD
4:48 TULANE 30 1:42 5 22 FG
2:25 TULANE 35 2:03 4 13
