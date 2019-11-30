|
|
|TULANE
|SMU
Buechele, Jones lead SMU over Tulane 37-20
DALLAS (AP) Shane Buechele passed for three touchdowns, Xavier Jones ran for two scores, and SMU closed the regular season with a 37-20 win over Tulane on Saturday night.
Buechele threw a 26-yard TD pass to James Proche with 10:23 left in the fourth quarter and Jones ran for a 25-yard TD less than three minutes later, giving the Mustangs (10-2, 6-2 American) a 34-17 lead.
Tulane (6-6, 3-5) and SMU traded field goals in the final five minutes.
Buechele was 15 of 27 for 180 yards with an interception. He had TD passes of 30 yards to Myron Gailliard and 8 yards to Kylen Granson to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Jones ran 18 times for 125 yards. His first TD run made it 21-7 with 2:32 left in the first half.
Justin McMillan completed 22 of 37 passes for 242 yards for the Green Wave.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 25(14:56 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 28 for 3 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - SMU 28(14:24 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 47 FUMBLES (35-L.Graham). to SMU 47 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 47(14:13 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 47(14:00 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 49 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SMU 49(13:25 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SMU 49(13:20 - 1st) 16-T.Denbow punts 26 yards from SMU 49 out of bounds at the TUL 25.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (8 plays, 42 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(13:14 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 30 for 5 yards (26-B.Stephens).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 30(12:47 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to TUL 37 for 7 yards (23-R.Clemons16-T.Denbow).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(12:19 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 49 FUMBLES (16-T.Denbow). 58-C.Montano to TUL 49 for no gain.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(11:45 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 22-T.Spears. 22-T.Spears to SMU 39 for 12 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(11:21 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to SMU 37 for 2 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 37(10:49 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to SMU 38 for -1 yard (5-A.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 38(10:20 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to SMU 32 for 6 yards (2-P.Nelson).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 3 - TULANE 32(9:43 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to SMU 33 for -1 yard (2-P.Nelson16-T.Denbow).
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (5 plays, 67 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 33(9:35 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 39 for 6 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - SMU 39(9:19 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 41 for 2 yards (35-L.Graham77-J.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - SMU 41(8:41 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 48 for 7 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 48(8:27 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 1-C.Sanders. 1-C.Sanders pushed ob at TUL 30 for 22 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 30(8:05 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:57 - 1st) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:57 - 1st) 44-C.Cannon kicks 56 yards from SMU 35. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 30 for 21 yards (54-G.Choate).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(7:50 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 84-W.Wallace.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 30(7:42 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to TUL 32 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 32(7:09 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TULANE 32(7:02 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 48 yards from TUL 32. 3-J.Proche runs ob at SMU 37 for 17 yards.
SMU
Mustangs
- Interception (5 plays, -29 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 37(6:50 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TUL 25 for 38 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(6:29 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TUL 18 for 7 yards (45-M.Lawal).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - SMU 18(6:06 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TUL 11 for 7 yards (26-T.Keyes35-L.Graham).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 11(5:49 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TUL 10 for 1 yard (77-J.Johnson).
|
Int
|
2 & 9 - SMU 10(5:17 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche INTERCEPTED by 31-L.Brooks at TUL 8. 31-L.Brooks to TUL 8 for no gain.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Fumble (3 plays, 84 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 8(5:11 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 9 for 1 yard (2-P.Nelson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 9(4:53 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 15 for 6 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 15(4:18 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 19 for 4 yards FUMBLES (35-D.Scott). 3-D.Robinson to TUL 9 FUMBLES (3-D.Mooney). 3-D.Robinson to TUL 8 for no gain.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - SMU 8(4:01 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 8(3:57 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:49 - 1st) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (10 plays, 60 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:49 - 1st) 44-C.Cannon kicks 56 yards from SMU 35. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 40 for 31 yards (21-D.Clay).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(3:42 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 49 for 9 yards (23-R.Clemons).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 49(3:25 - 1st) Penalty on TUL 80-T.James False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 49. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 44(3:04 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to SMU 45 for 11 yards (23-R.Clemons).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(2:45 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to SMU 32 for 13 yards (23-R.Clemons).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(2:32 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to SMU 30 for 2 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 30(1:58 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 28 for 2 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 28(1:24 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 15 for 13 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(1:05 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney pushed ob at SMU 5 for 10 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - TULANE 5(0:31 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to SMU 3 for 2 yards (16-T.Denbow51-P.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 3(0:07 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:01 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(0:01 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 24 for -1 yard (5-C.Sample).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - SMU 24(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 27 for 3 yards (5-C.Sample).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SMU 27(14:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SMU 27(14:10 - 2nd) 47-J.Sackville punts 36 yards from SMU 27 to TUL 37 fair catch by 4-J.Jackson. Penalty on TUL 8-J.Coltrin Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 37.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Missed FG (15 plays, 58 yards, 8:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(14:02 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 33 for 6 yards (50-R.McBryde16-T.Denbow).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 33(13:38 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 37 for 4 yards (46-L.Hogan).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(13:20 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 37 for no gain (23-R.Clemons). Penalty on TUL 79-J.Claybrook Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 37. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 20 - TULANE 27(12:50 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 24 for -3 yards (23-R.Clemons).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 23 - TULANE 24(12:11 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney pushed ob at TUL 49 for 25 yards (26-B.Stephens).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(10:39 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 41 for 10 yards (26-B.Stephens).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(10:15 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 38 for 3 yards (51-P.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 38(9:45 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 37 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 37(9:19 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles pushed ob at SMU 31 for 6 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(8:47 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 28 for 3 yards (23-R.Clemons).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 28(8:24 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to SMU 26 for 2 yards (43-B.Holloway).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 26(8:04 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to SMU 20 for 6 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(7:31 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to SMU 24 for -4 yards (97-T.Coxe10-D.Gary).
|
Sack
|
2 & 14 - TULANE 24(6:52 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at SMU 30 for -6 yards (35-D.Scott).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 20 - TULANE 30(6:02 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James pushed ob at SMU 15 for 15 yards (23-R.Clemons).
SMU
Mustangs
- Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 5 - SMU 15(5:50 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover 32 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 35-D.Scott. 97-R.Wright to SMU 25 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(5:17 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 26 for 1 yard (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 26(4:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 33 for 7 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SMU 33(4:40 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 33 for no gain (5-C.Sample).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - SMU 33(4:05 - 2nd) 47-J.Sackville punts 48 yards from SMU 33. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 14 FUMBLES. 49-C.Voyles to TUL 14 for no gain.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 14(3:52 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to TUL 9 for 5 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SMU 9(3:44 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to TUL 9 for no gain (35-L.Graham).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 9(3:44 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TUL 5 for 4 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SMU 5(3:44 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to TUL 1 for 4 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SMU 1(2:38 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Halftime (13 plays, 64 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(2:32 - 2nd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(2:32 - 2nd) 44-C.Cannon kicks 56 yards from SMU 35. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 30 for 21 yards (30-K.Blaskovich). Penalty on TUL 40-N.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 30.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(2:21 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 21 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 21(1:58 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 29 for 8 yards (35-D.Scott).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 29(1:33 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 37 for 8 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(1:20 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 37(1:13 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Spears.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 37(1:10 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 48 for 11 yards (23-R.Clemons).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(0:58 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 47 for -1 yard (2-P.Nelson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 47(0:52 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 47(0:47 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to SMU 42 for 11 yards (2-P.Nelson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(0:35 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 22-T.Spears. 22-T.Spears to SMU 33 for 9 yards (23-R.Clemons5-A.Johnson).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 33(0:30 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to SMU 16 for 17 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 16(0:15 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 16(0:09 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 16(0:03 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-R.Roberts kicks 63 yards from SMU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 35 for 33 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(14:54 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 37 for 2 yards (16-T.Denbow51-P.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 37(14:26 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 40 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 40(13:51 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James pushed ob at TUL 47 for 7 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(13:28 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 47(13:18 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to SMU 45 for 8 yards (10-D.Gary).
|
Sack
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 45(12:42 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 50 for -5 yards (2-P.Nelson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 50(12:08 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 42 yards from TUL 50 Downed at the SMU 8.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (8 plays, 44 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 8(12:00 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 23 for 15 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 23(11:44 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones pushed ob at SMU 29 for 6 yards (8-W.Langham).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SMU 29(11:22 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 32 for 3 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SMU 32(10:51 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 32 for no gain (48-D.Williams).
|
+24 YD
|
4 & 1 - SMU 32(10:09 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele pushed ob at TUL 44 for 24 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 44(9:32 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Gailliard.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - SMU 44(9:26 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at TUL 48 for -4 yards (55-M.Hinton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - SMU 48(8:46 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-X.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - SMU 48(8:38 - 3rd) 47-J.Sackville punts 31 yards from TUL 48 to TUL 17 fair catch by 15-J.Robertson.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (6 plays, 83 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(8:31 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 18 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 18(8:09 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 30 for 12 yards (2-P.Nelson).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(7:52 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to SMU 43 for 27 yards (29-J.Guy-Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(7:35 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to SMU 42 for 1 yard (50-R.McBryde).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 42(7:09 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney runs ob at SMU 35 for 7 yards.
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 35(6:55 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:46 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:46 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 59 yards from TUL 35. 1-C.Sanders to SMU 24 for 18 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 24(6:40 - 3rd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 25 for 1 yard (5-C.Sample).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SMU 25(6:11 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Becker.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - SMU 25(6:04 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 16 for -9 yards. Penalty on SMU 75-H.Howerton Personal Foul declined. (35-L.Graham).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - SMU 16(5:47 - 3rd) 47-J.Sackville punts 48 yards from SMU 16. 15-J.Robertson to TUL 46 for 10 yards (13-J.Bell).
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (13 plays, 47 yards, 4:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(5:35 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to SMU 47 for 7 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 47(5:15 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to SMU 45 for 2 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 45(5:01 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to SMU 42 for 3 yards (26-B.Stephens).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(4:30 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to SMU 36 for 6 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 36(4:02 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 34 for 2 yards (23-R.Clemons9-S.Hailey).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 34(3:39 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to SMU 31 for 3 yards (2-P.Nelson97-T.Coxe).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(3:10 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to SMU 29 for 2 yards (23-R.Clemons).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 29(2:36 - 3rd) 22-T.Spears to SMU 33 for -4 yards (2-P.Nelson).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 12 - TULANE 33(2:00 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 22-T.Spears. 22-T.Spears to SMU 13 for 20 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 13(1:40 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to SMU 11 for 2 yards (2-P.Nelson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 11(1:06 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to SMU 7 for 4 yards (16-T.Denbow3-D.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 7(0:36 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to SMU 7 for no gain (96-Z.Abercrumbia).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - TULANE 7(15:00 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (13 plays, 93 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 7(14:55 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 17 for 10 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 17(14:42 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 21 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SMU 21(14:23 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Sanders.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 6 - SMU 21(14:16 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 41 for 20 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 41(13:55 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to SMU 42 for 1 yard (35-L.Graham).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 42(13:25 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to SMU 46 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 46(12:38 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TUL 39 for 15 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 39(12:24 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to TUL 38 for 1 yard (48-D.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 38(11:56 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-X.Jones. 5-X.Jones to TUL 32 for 6 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SMU 32(11:20 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to TUL 28 for 4 yards (35-L.Graham77-J.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 28(11:05 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to TUL 26 for 2 yards (90-D.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SMU 26(10:37 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 8 - SMU 26(10:30 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TUL 56-N.Martorell Holding declined.
|
+2 YD
|(10:23 - 4th) 99-W.Scott to TUL 7 for -5 yards.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:23 - 4th) 97-R.Roberts kicks 50 yards from SMU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 30 for 15 yards (24-J.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(10:16 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 30(10:11 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TUL 35 for 5 yards (26-B.Stephens).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 35(9:35 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney pushed ob at TUL 37 for 2 yards (26-B.Stephens).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - TULANE 37(9:04 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 37(8:58 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to TUL 35 for 2 yards (5-C.Sample).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SMU 35(8:22 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Sanders.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - SMU 35(8:15 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to TUL 25 for 10 yards (8-W.Langham36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(7:37 - 4th) 5-X.Jones runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:28 - 4th) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- FG (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:28 - 4th) 97-R.Roberts kicks 54 yards from SMU 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 21 for 10 yards (15-T.Johnson32-J.Rispress).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(7:21 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to SMU 46 for 33 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(6:54 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 27-Y.Booker. 27-Y.Booker to SMU 33 for 13 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(6:36 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney pushed ob at SMU 26 for 7 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 26(6:02 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to SMU 21 for 5 yards (26-B.Stephens).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(5:40 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 21(5:34 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 21(5:28 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan sacked at SMU 27 for -6 yards (10-D.Gary).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - TULANE 27(4:50 - 4th) 62-M.Glover 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
SMU
Mustangs
- FG (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:48 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 13 yards from TUL 35. 40-C.Prouet to TUL 48 for no gain. Penalty on TUL 38-K.Vault Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(4:47 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 16 yards from TUL 30. 3-J.Proche runs ob at TUL 30 for 16 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 30(4:44 - 4th) 2-K.Freeman to TUL 23 for 7 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 3 - SMU 23(4:00 - 4th) 2-K.Freeman pushed ob at TUL 2 for 21 yards (25-W.Harper).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SMU 2(3:25 - 4th) 2-K.Freeman to TUL 4 for -2 yards (48-D.Williams2-P.Hall).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SMU 4(3:18 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to TUL 9 for -5 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - SMU 9(3:12 - 4th) 2-K.Freeman pushed ob at TUL 8 for 1 yard (25-W.Harper).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SMU 8(3:06 - 4th) 89-K.Robledo 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:02 - 4th) 97-R.Roberts kicks 59 yards from SMU 35. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 26 for 20 yards (15-T.Johnson30-T.Lavine).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(2:57 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 26(2:50 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 26(2:45 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan scrambles pushed ob at TUL 34 for 8 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - TULANE 34(2:30 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 35 for 1 yard (50-R.McBryde55-G.Wiley).
SMU
Mustangs
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(2:25 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel pushed ob at TUL 23 for 12 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 23(1:53 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TUL 21 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams77-J.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 21(1:08 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TUL 20 for 1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - SMU 20(0:22 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele to TUL 22 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|18
|Rushing
|13
|10
|Passing
|13
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|11-20
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|445
|363
|Total Plays
|90
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|223
|197
|Rush Attempts
|53
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|222
|166
|Comp. - Att.
|22-37
|15-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.0
|5-37.8
|Return Yards
|156
|51
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-151
|2-34
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|222
|PASS YDS
|166
|
|
|223
|RUSH YDS
|197
|
|
|445
|TOTAL YDS
|363
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|22/37
|242
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dauphine 6 RB
|C. Dauphine
|10
|52
|1
|35
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|15
|50
|0
|27
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|13
|47
|1
|13
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|10
|31
|0
|7
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|5
|62
|0
|17
|
D. Mooney 3 WR
|D. Mooney
|7
|59
|0
|25
|
J. McCleskey 1 WR
|J. McCleskey
|4
|43
|0
|33
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|3
|41
|0
|20
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
Y. Booker 27 RB
|Y. Booker
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
W. Wallace 84 TE
|W. Wallace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Toles 82 WR
|J. Toles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Graham 35 LB
|L. Graham
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
De. Williams 48 NT
|De. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Keyes 26 CB
|T. Keyes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hall 2 S
|P. Hall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harper 25 S
|W. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hinton 55 DL
|M. Hinton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Lawal 45 LB
|M. Lawal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 90 DE
|D. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|2/3
|42
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|2
|45.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|3
|24.3
|31
|0
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|19.3
|33
|0
|
J. McCleskey 1 WR
|J. McCleskey
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
|J. Robertson Jr.
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|1
|-5.0
|-5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|15/27
|180
|3
|1
|
W. Brown 9 QB
|W. Brown
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|18
|125
|2
|38
|
K. Freeman 2 RB
|K. Freeman
|9
|37
|0
|21
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|8
|20
|0
|24
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|3
|15
|0
|12
|
W. Brown 9 QB
|W. Brown
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|7
|71
|1
|26
|
M. Gailliard 22 WR
|M. Gailliard
|2
|34
|1
|30
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|2
|28
|1
|20
|
C. Sanders 1 WR
|C. Sanders
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Becker 14 TE
|R. Becker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Clemons 23 S
|R. Clemons
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Nelson 2 S
|P. Nelson
|10-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Denbow 16 S
|T. Denbow
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stephens 26 DB
|B. Stephens
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 35 DE
|D. Scott
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Coxe 97 DE
|T. Coxe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Calloway 11 CB
|C. Calloway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Abercrumbia 96 DT
|Z. Abercrumbia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gary 10 DT
|D. Gary
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
L. Hogan 46 K
|L. Hogan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Davis 51 DT
|P. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guy-Robinson 29 CB
|J. Guy-Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ro. Roberson Jr. 13 S
|Ro. Roberson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Holloway 43 LB
|B. Holloway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Robledo 89 K
|K. Robledo
|1/1
|25
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sackville 47 P
|J. Sackville
|4
|40.8
|2
|48
|
T. Denbow 16 S
|T. Denbow
|1
|26.0
|0
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
C. Sanders 1 WR
|C. Sanders
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
