Lawrence, No. 3 Clemson dominate South Carolina 38-3

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Dabo Swinney simply couldn't contain his joy over Trevor Lawrence and midway through the Tigers' latest blowout, Clemson's coach just had to let the kid know.

"Man," Swinney said he told Lawrence, "it's just so much fun watching you play quarterback."

Swinney should get at least a couple more opportunities to see Lawrence shine this postseason, starting next Saturday with the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against Virginia.

Lawrence threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns as the third-ranked Tigers (No. 3 CFP) won their 27th straight and finished their second consecutive 12-0 regular season with a 38-3 victory over rival South Carolina on Saturday.

Lawrence, who led Clemson to a national title his first year, showed off a full range of skills with highlight-show touchdown throws to Tee Higgins and a knack for running the Tigers out of trouble.

Lawrence finished 26 of 36 passing and completed an ACC record-tying 18 straight throws to keep the Tigers rolling. He also led Clemson with 66 yards rushing, several of his runs going for first downs.

"After this year's over and see if we accomplish what we set out to do, then we take a step back," Lawrence said. "But I don't think there's really any time to do that right now. We really want to enjoy this win, but Monday get right back to it and prepare for Virginia."

Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns to break Atlantic Coast Conference marks for career touchdowns (57) from scrimmage and rushing scores (53) as the Tigers dominated throughout on the way to a sixth straight win over South Carolina (4-8).

Lawrence had touchdown throws of 10 and 65 yards to Tee Higgins and 16 yards to Justyn Ross.

"This is where we are supposed to be. And this is what we do," Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said.

Clemson's defense did its part in the beatdown, holding the Gamecocks to 174 yards and continuing a run where the Tigers have limited all 12 opponents this year to less than 300 yards of total offense.

South Carolina's defense showed some fight very early, stuffing Etienne for no gain on fourth-and-goal at the 1 on Clemson's first drive. Four plays later, though, Ryan Hilinski threw an interception to Derion Kendrick to set up the first score and Clemson's rout was on.

South Carolina, which gained 600 yards a year ago in this game, struggled to make anything against Clemson's front-line defense. The Gamecocks finished with 99 yards overall the first 30 minutes and their only score was Parker White's 39-yard field in the second quarter.

It was South Carolina's fewest points scored against Clemson in 30 years since a 45-0 shutout loss in 1989.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp did not want to list the things he believes caused his team to struggle, saying it would sound like excuses. "The bottom line is we weren't productive and we need to get better," he said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: The Tigers continued their progress toward the College Football Playoff since its lone close-call two months ago at North Carolina. Lawrence, Etienne, Higgins and Ross are as potent an offense quartet as there in the game while linebacker Isaiah Simmons and safeties K'Von Wallace and Tanner Muse lead a defense that doesn't get beat for big plays.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks will have plenty of time to stew over a lost season, with what Muschamp would call his deepest and most talented team. Instead, South Carolina squandered second-half leads in losses to North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee and could not mount any offense the past month with only two touchdowns in the third- and fourth quarters of the past five games.

PLAYOFF POLITICS

Clemson's Swinney said if his team had lost to the same club that topped then-third-ranked Georgia earlier this year, "we'd be voted 20th" by the CFP committee. "It's big. They can't vote us out," Swinney ranted. "We've got to go 30-0."

EDWARDS OUT

South Carolina played without injured record-setting receiver Bryan Edwards, who missed his final two career games with a knee injury. Edwards was saluted with a video tribute. He holds program career records for catches and receiving yards. Edwards finished one TD catch behind the mark of 23 shared by NFL receivers Alshon Jeffery and Sidney Rice.

UP NEXT

Clemson takes on Virginia in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday night.

South Carolina's season is over.

CLEM Tigers
- Downs (14 plays, 63 yards, 5:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 42-A.Woznick kicks 61 yards from SC 35. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 36 for 32 yards (82-K.Toney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 36
(14:53 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 36
(14:44 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 47 for 11 yards (7-J.Robinson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 47
(14:21 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to SC 46 for 7 yards (7-J.Robinson15-A.Sterling).
No Gain
2 & 3 - CLEM 46
(13:46 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 46
(13:43 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to SC 39 for 7 yards (1-J.Horn).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39
(13:14 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to SC 30 for 9 yards (53-E.Jones).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 30
(12:46 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to SC 27 for 3 yards (15-A.Sterling).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 27
(12:18 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 27
(12:11 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to SC 24 for 3 yards (7-J.Robinson).
+21 YD
3 & 7 - CLEM 24
(11:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to SC 3 for 21 yards (29-J.Ibe).
+2 YD
1 & 3 - CLEM 3
(10:56 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to SC 1 for 2 yards (3-J.Kinlaw99-J.Ellis).
No Gain
2 & 1 - CLEM 1
(10:23 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to SC 1 for no gain (7-J.Robinson).
No Gain
3 & 1 - CLEM 1
(9:48 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to SC 1 for no gain (10-R.Roderick53-E.Jones).
No Gain
4 & 1 - CLEM 1
(9:06 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to SC 1 for no gain (6-T.Brunson).

SC Gamecocks
- Interception (4 plays, 76 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - SC 1
(8:59 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 22 for 21 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 22
(8:24 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 24 for 2 yards (35-J.Foster44-N.Pinckney).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SC 24
(8:03 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 18-O.Smith.
Int
3 & 8 - SC 24
(7:59 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-D.Kendrick at SC 37. 1-D.Kendrick to SC 23 for 14 yards (84-K.Markway).

CLEM Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 23 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 23
(7:51 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross. Penalty on SC 24-I.Mukuamu Pass interference 12 yards enforced at SC 23. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 11
(7:46 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to SC 10 for 1 yard (53-E.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CLEM 10
(7:08 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - CLEM 10
(7:05 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:58 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

SC Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:58 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(6:58 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 20 for -5 yards (11-I.Simmons).
No Gain
2 & 15 - SC 20
(6:27 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Markway.
+1 YD
3 & 15 - SC 20
(6:22 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 4-T.Feaster. 4-T.Feaster to SC 21 for 1 yard (47-J.Skalski).
Punt
4 & 14 - SC 21
(5:49 - 1st) 20-J.Charlton punts 51 yards from SC 21. 1-D.Kendrick pushed ob at CLE 35 for 7 yards (30-D.Staley). Penalty on CLE 26-S.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 35.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25
(5:37 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 29 for 4 yards (6-T.Brunson29-J.Ibe).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 29
(4:58 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 34 for 5 yards (53-E.Jones).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 34
(4:23 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 35 for 1 yard (53-E.Jones).
+65 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35
(3:56 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:46 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

SC Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:46 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(3:46 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to SC 21 for -4 yards (34-L.Rudolph).
+7 YD
2 & 14 - SC 21
(3:12 - 1st) 4-T.Feaster to SC 28 for 7 yards (19-T.Muse).
Sack
3 & 7 - SC 28
(2:41 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski sacked at SC 23 for -5 yards (11-I.Simmons).
Punt
4 & 12 - SC 23
(2:04 - 1st) 20-J.Charlton punts 50 yards from SC 23 to CLE 27 fair catch by 1-D.Kendrick.

CLEM Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27
(1:56 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 31 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones15-A.Sterling).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 31
(1:17 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at CLE 38 for 7 yards (29-J.Ibe).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38
(0:51 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at SC 46 for 16 yards (1-J.Horn).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 46
(0:18 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to SC 45 for 1 yard (19-B.Johnson53-E.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CLEM 45
(15:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
No Gain
3 & 9 - CLEM 45
(14:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Overton.
Punt
4 & 9 - CLEM 45
(14:48 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 42 yards from SC 45 to the SC 3 downed by 19-T.Muse.

SC Gamecocks

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 3
(14:38 - 2nd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 5 for 2 yards (11-I.Simmons).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SC 5
(14:20 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - SC 5
(14:11 - 2nd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 14 for 9 yards (11-I.Simmons).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 14
(13:30 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 16 for 2 yards (11-I.Simmons31-M.Goodrich).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - SC 16
(13:02 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 22 for 6 yards (43-C.Smith11-I.Simmons).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - SC 22
(12:20 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 25 for 3 yards (12-K.Wallace).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(11:49 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 27 for 2 yards (12-K.Wallace).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - SC 27
(11:30 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 36 for 9 yards (11-I.Simmons).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 36
(10:57 - 2nd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 43 for 7 yards (43-C.Smith47-J.Skalski).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - SC 43
(10:28 - 2nd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 45 for 2 yards (43-C.Smith).
+30 YD
3 & 1 - SC 45
(9:40 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to CLE 25 for 30 yards (19-T.Muse).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(9:05 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to CLE 24 for 1 yard (13-T.Davis43-C.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SC 24
(8:24 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Markway.
+3 YD
3 & 9 - SC 24
(7:38 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to CLE 21 for 3 yards (47-J.Skalski11-I.Simmons).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - SC 21
(7:38 - 2nd) 43-P.White 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 90 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:33 - 2nd) 43-P.White kicks 64 yards from SC 35. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 19 for 18 yards (24-I.Mukuamu30-D.Staley). Penalty on CLE 24-N.Turner Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at CLE 19.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 10
(7:33 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to CLE 23 for 13 yards (7-J.Robinson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 23
(6:56 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 24 for 1 yard (7-J.Robinson).
-5 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 24
(6:20 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 19 for -5 yards (6-T.Brunson).
+26 YD
3 & 14 - CLEM 19
(5:41 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to CLE 45 for 26 yards (29-J.Ibe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 45
(5:08 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 45 for no gain (3-J.Kinlaw52-K.Enagbare).
+37 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 45
(4:35 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross pushed ob at SC 18 for 37 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 18
(4:14 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 25-J.Chalk. 25-J.Chalk to SC 15 for 3 yards (7-J.Robinson).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 15
(3:43 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton pushed ob at SC 16 for -1 yard (10-R.Roderick).
No Gain
3 & 5 - CLEM 16
(3:11 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
+16 YD
3 & 8 - CLEM 16
(3:11 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:04 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

SC Gamecocks
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:04 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 25
(3:04 - 2nd) Penalty on SC 13-S.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at SC 25. No Play.
Sack
1 & 15 - SC 20
(3:04 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski sacked at SC 12 for -8 yards (59-J.Williams).
+5 YD
2 & 23 - SC 12
(2:24 - 2nd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 17 for 5 yards (47-J.Skalski).
+9 YD
3 & 18 - SC 17
(2:17 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 5-R.Dowdle. 5-R.Dowdle to SC 26 for 9 yards (19-T.Muse).
Punt
4 & 9 - SC 26
(1:25 - 2nd) 20-J.Charlton punts 40 yards from SC 26 out of bounds at the CLE 34.

CLEM Tigers
- Halftime (7 plays, 37 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 34
(1:17 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross. Penalty on CLE 79-J.Carman Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 34. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 20 - CLEM 24
(1:11 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton to CLE 31 for 7 yards (53-E.Jones).
+20 YD
2 & 13 - CLEM 31
(0:51 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton to SC 49 for 20 yards (6-T.Brunson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 49
(0:34 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross pushed ob at SC 44 for 5 yards (1-J.Horn).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 44
(0:25 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence pushed ob at SC 36 for 8 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 36
(0:14 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to SC 29 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - CLEM 29
(0:02 - 2nd) incomplete.
Field Goal
3 & 3 - CLEM 29
(0:02 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 46 yards Field Goal is Good.

SC Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 28 for 3 yards (47-J.Skalski).
No Gain
2 & 7 - SC 28
(14:25 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SC 28
(14:18 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Markway.
Punt
4 & 7 - SC 28
(14:15 - 3rd) 20-J.Charlton punts 41 yards from SC 28 to CLE 31 fair catch by 1-D.Kendrick.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (11 plays, 69 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 31
(14:08 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence pushed ob at CLE 33 for 2 yards (29-J.Ibe).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 33
(13:38 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 42 for 9 yards (53-E.Jones).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 42
(13:11 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to CLE 50 for 8 yards (7-J.Robinson).
+15 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 50
(12:42 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross pushed ob at SC 35 for 15 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 35
(12:07 - 3rd) 3-A.Rodgers incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Lawrence.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 35
(11:57 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 25-J.Chalk. 25-J.Chalk pushed ob at SC 31 for 4 yards (29-J.Ibe).
+17 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 31
(11:23 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to SC 14 for 17 yards (29-J.Ibe).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 14
(10:54 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins. Penalty on SC 1-J.Horn Holding declined. Penalty on SC 52-K.Enagbare Roughing the passer 7 yards enforced at SC 14. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 7 - CLEM 7
(10:35 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 25-J.Chalk. 25-J.Chalk to SC 11 for -4 yards (7-J.Robinson).
Penalty
2 & 11 - CLEM 11
(10:10 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson. Penalty on SC 24-I.Mukuamu Pass interference 9 yards enforced at SC 11. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - CLEM 2
(10:04 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:59 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

SC Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:59 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(9:59 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 26 for 1 yard (10-B.Spector).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - SC 26
(9:40 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 18-O.Smith. 18-O.Smith to SC 31 for 5 yards (11-I.Simmons).
-2 YD
3 & 4 - SC 31
(9:03 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 29 for -2 yards (10-B.Spector).
Punt
4 & 6 - SC 29
(8:32 - 3rd) 20-J.Charlton punts 47 yards from SC 29. 1-D.Kendrick runs ob at CLE 25 for 1 yard.

CLEM Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25
(8:26 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 33 for 8 yards (52-K.Enagbare35-D.Fennell).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 33
(7:50 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 40 for 7 yards (52-K.Enagbare44-S.Greene).
Sack
1 & 10 - CLEM 40
(7:26 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 32 for -8 yards (52-K.Enagbare).
+7 YD
2 & 18 - CLEM 32
(6:51 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell pushed ob at CLE 39 for 7 yards (10-R.Roderick).
No Gain
3 & 11 - CLEM 39
(6:18 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Price.
Punt
4 & 11 - CLEM 39
(6:09 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 52 yards from CLE 39 to the SC 9 downed by 1-D.Kendrick.

SC Gamecocks
- Punt (9 plays, 39 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 9
(5:56 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at SC 18 for 9 yards (14-D.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - SC 18
(5:31 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at SC 20 for 2 yards (11-I.Simmons).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 20
(5:08 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 83-C.Dawkins. 83-C.Dawkins runs ob at SC 21 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - SC 21
(4:50 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to SC 27 for 6 yards (14-D.Johnson).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - SC 27
(4:26 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 5-R.Dowdle. 5-R.Dowdle to SC 30 for 3 yards (43-C.Smith).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SC 30
(3:41 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 48 for 18 yards (12-K.Wallace).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 48
(3:23 - 3rd) 4-T.Feaster to SC 48 for no gain (15-J.Venables).
No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 48
(2:49 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Dawkins.
No Gain
3 & 10 - SC 48
(2:44 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Feaster.
Punt
4 & 10 - SC 48
(2:38 - 3rd) 20-J.Charlton punts 36 yards from SC 48 to CLE 16 fair catch by 1-D.Kendrick.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (14 plays, 84 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 16
(2:32 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 18 for 2 yards (3-J.Kinlaw).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 18
(1:56 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles pushed ob at CLE 27 for 9 yards (99-J.Ellis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 27
(1:28 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 27
(1:22 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - CLEM 27
(1:19 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles pushed ob at CLE 46 for 19 yards (1-J.Horn).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 46
(0:39 - 3rd) 3-A.Rodgers to SC 33 for 21 yards (6-T.Brunson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 33
(0:09 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon to SC 30 for 3 yards (7-J.Robinson). Penalty on CLE 79-J.Carman Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 33. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - CLEM 43
(0:00 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Chase.
+17 YD
2 & 20 - CLEM 43
(15:00 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to SC 26 for 17 yards (6-T.Brunson).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 26
(14:30 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to SC 19 for 7 yards (10-R.Roderick).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 19
(13:57 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to SC 18 for 1 yard (3-J.Kinlaw).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 18
(13:20 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence pushed ob at SC 14 for 4 yards (29-J.Ibe).
+11 YD
3 & 5 - CLEM 14
(12:37 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence to SC 3 for 11 yards (29-J.Ibe).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - CLEM 3
(12:02 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:02 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

SC Gamecocks
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:56 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 25
(11:56 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Dawkins.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SC 25
(11:51 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 30 for 5 yards (8-A.Terrell19-T.Muse).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - SC 30
(11:18 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to SC 33 for 3 yards (14-D.Johnson).
No Gain
4 & 2 - SC 33
(10:31 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.

CLEM Tigers
- Missed FG (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 33
(10:26 - 4th) 23-L.Dixon to SC 27 for 6 yards (52-K.Enagbare).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 27
(9:58 - 4th) 23-L.Dixon to SC 25 for 2 yards (99-J.Ellis).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 25
(9:20 - 4th) 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at SC 20 for 5 yards (29-J.Ibe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 20
(8:48 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Price.
-7 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 20
(8:40 - 4th) 23-L.Dixon to SC 27 for -7 yards (52-K.Enagbare7-J.Robinson).
+12 YD
3 & 17 - CLEM 27
(8:15 - 4th) 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at SC 15 for 12 yards (10-R.Roderick).
No Good
4 & 5 - CLEM 15
(7:33 - 4th) 29-B.Potter 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.

SC Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 20
(7:28 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 4-T.Feaster. 4-T.Feaster to SC 22 for 2 yards (15-J.Venables).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SC 22
(6:46 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 4-T.Feaster. 4-T.Feaster to SC 22 for no gain (1-D.Kendrick).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - SC 22
(6:04 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 4-T.Feaster. 4-T.Feaster to SC 27 for 5 yards (31-M.Goodrich).
Punt
4 & 3 - SC 27
(5:28 - 4th) 20-J.Charlton punts 48 yards from SC 27. 22-W.Swinney to CLE 25 for no gain (25-A.Turner).

CLEM Tigers
- Punt (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25
(5:20 - 4th) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 31 for 6 yards (30-D.Staley).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 31
(4:50 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector pushed ob at CLE 39 for 8 yards (1-J.Horn).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39
(4:26 - 4th) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 41 for 2 yards (99-J.Ellis).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CLEM 41
(3:55 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Spector.
+13 YD
3 & 8 - CLEM 41
(3:50 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 18-T.Chase. 18-T.Chase to SC 46 for 13 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 46
(3:21 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to SC 42 for 4 yards (30-D.Staley).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 42
(2:51 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to SC 41 for 1 yard (7-J.Robinson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - CLEM 41
(2:19 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 22-W.Swinney.
Penalty
4 & 5 - CLEM 41
(2:16 - 4th) Penalty on CLE 1-D.Kendrick False start 5 yards enforced at SC 41. No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - CLEM 46
(2:16 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 36 yards from SC 46 to the SC 10 downed by 1-D.Kendrick. Penalty on SC 28-D.Rush Offside declined.

SC Gamecocks
- End of Game (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 10
(2:04 - 4th) 25-A.Turner to SC 10 for no gain (53-R.Upshaw).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SC 10
(1:23 - 4th) 25-A.Turner to SC 16 for 6 yards (18-J.Charleston).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - SC 16
(0:55 - 4th) 25-A.Turner to SC 22 for 6 yards (18-J.Charleston).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 22
(0:10 - 4th) 25-A.Turner to SC 24 for 2 yards (10-B.Spector).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:56
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
3
Touchdown 12:02
9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
94
yds
02:32
pos
37
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:59
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
3
Touchdown 10:04
9-T.Etienne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
53
yds
04:09
pos
30
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:02
29-B.Potter 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
47
yds
01:15
pos
24
3
Point After TD 3:04
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 3:11
16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
90
yds
04:29
pos
20
3
Field Goal 7:38
43-P.White 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
29
yds
07:00
pos
14
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:46
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 3:56
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:51
pos
13
0
Point After TD 6:58
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:05
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
11
yds
00:53
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 9
Rushing 12 4
Passing 15 5
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 12-17 5-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 519 161
Total Plays 83 53
Avg Gain 6.3 3.0
Net Yards Rushing 211 69
Rush Attempts 40 26
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 2.7
Net Yards Passing 308 92
Comp. - Att. 28-43 16-27
Yards Per Pass 7.2 3.4
Penalties - Yards 5-44 4-33
Touchdowns 5 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-43.3 7-44.9
Return Yards 72 0
Punts - Returns 3-8 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-50 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-14 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
3 Clemson 12-0 14107738
South Carolina 4-8 03003
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, South Carolina
 308 PASS YDS 92
211 RUSH YDS 69
519 TOTAL YDS 161
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 295 3 0 168.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 295 3 0 168.6
T. Lawrence 26/36 295 3 0
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 21 0 0 75.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 21 0 0 75.3
C. Brice 2/5 21 0 0
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Rodgers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 66 0
T. Lawrence 8 66 0 21
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 60 0
L. Dixon 12 60 0 16
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 51 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 51 2
T. Etienne 15 51 2 17
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
A. Rodgers 1 21 0 21
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Rencher 2 8 0 6
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
C. Mellusi 2 5 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 111 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 111 1
J. Ross 9 111 1 37
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 101 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 101 2
T. Higgins 3 101 2 65
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
T. Etienne 3 37 0 17
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
D. Overton 3 26 0 20
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Powell 2 14 0 7
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Chase 1 13 0 13
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
A. Rodgers 2 8 0 7
Br. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Br. Spector 1 8 0 8
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
J. Chalk 3 3 0 4
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Swinney 0 0 0 0
L. Price 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Price 0 0 0 0
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Lawrence 0 0 0 0
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
L. Dixon 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Simmons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
I. Simmons 8-2 1.0 0
C. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Smith 4-1 0.0 0
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Skalski 4-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Muse 3-1 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Wallace 3-0 0.0 0
Ba. Spector 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ba. Spector 3-0 0.0 0
J. Charleston 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Charleston 2-0 0.0 0
J. Venables 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Venables 2-0 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Terrell 1-0 0.0 0
T. Davis 13 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
L. Rudolph 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Rudolph 1-0 0.0 0
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Goodrich 1-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Williams 1-0 1.0 0
J. Foster 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Foster 1-0 0.0 0
R. Upshaw 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Upshaw 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Kendrick 1-0 0.0 1
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
B. Potter 1/2 46 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 2
W. Spiers 2 47.0 2 52
S. Sawicki 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 1
S. Sawicki 1 36.0 1 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 32 0
T. Etienne 2 25.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 7 0
D. Kendrick 2 4.0 7 0
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
W. Swinney 1 0.0 0 0
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 105 0 1 84.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 105 0 1 84.5
R. Hilinski 16/27 105 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 47 0
T. Feaster 12 47 0 18
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
R. Dowdle 7 20 0 9
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
A. Turner 4 14 0 6
K. Harris 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Harris 1 1 0 1
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -13 0
R. Hilinski 2 -13 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 0
S. Smith 5 40 0 21
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
K. Markway 3 39 0 30
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
R. Dowdle 2 12 0 9
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 8 0
T. Feaster 4 8 0 5
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
O. Smith 1 5 0 5
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Dawkins 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Robinson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 10-1 0.0 0
J. Ibe 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
J. Ibe 9-1 0.0 0
E. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
E. Jones 7-2 0.0 0
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Brunson 6-0 0.0 0
K. Enagbare 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
K. Enagbare 5-1 1.0 0
J. Horn 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Horn 5-0 0.0 0
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Roderick 5-0 0.0 0
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Kinlaw 4-0 0.0 0
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Mukuamu 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ellis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Ellis 3-1 0.0 0
D. Staley 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Staley 2-0 0.0 0
B. Johnson 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Sterling 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Sterling 1-2 0.0 0
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Greene 0-1 0.0 0
D. Fennell 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Fennell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
P. White 1/1 39 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 44.9 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 44.9 1
J. Charlton 7 44.9 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 36 5:54 14 63 Downs
7:51 SC 23 0:53 4 23 TD
5:37 CLEM 25 1:51 4 75 TD
1:56 CLEM 27 1:38 6 28 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:33 CLEM 10 4:29 10 90 TD
1:17 CLEM 34 1:15 7 37 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 CLEM 31 4:09 11 69 TD
8:26 CLEM 25 2:17 5 14 Punt
2:32 CLEM 16 2:32 14 84 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:26 SC 33 2:53 6 18 FG Miss
5:20 CLEM 25 3:04 9 29 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:59 SC 1 1:00 4 76 INT
6:58 SC 25 1:09 3 -4 Punt
3:46 SC 25 1:42 3 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:38 SC 3 7:00 14 76
3:04 SC 25 1:39 4 1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SC 25 0:45 3 3 Punt
9:59 SC 25 1:27 3 4 Punt
5:56 SC 9 3:18 9 39 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 SC 25 1:25 4 8 Downs
7:28 SC 20 2:00 3 7 Punt
2:04 SC 10 1:54 4 14 Game
