Ian Book throws 4 TD passes, No. 15 Notre Dame tops Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) When Notre Dame needed a spark to get going late in the first half, the special teams delivered.
Isaiah Foskey's blocked punt set up Ian Book's second of four touchdown passes and No. 15 Notre Dame reached double-digit wins for the third straight season by beating Stanford 45-24 on Saturday.
''It started with the punt block,'' coach Brian Kelly said. ''From there we got some momentum and started to settle down a bit offensively.''
Book turned the blocked punt into a 6-yard TD pass to Tommy Tremble late in the second quarter and then threw his first of two TD passes to Chase Claypool with 1:20 remaining in the half as the Fighting Irish (10-2, No. 16 CFP) quickly erased a 10-point deficit and snapped a five-game losing streak at Stanford Stadium.
Notre Dame also put together three straight seasons of at least 10 wins for the second time in school history, having previously done it under Lou Holtz from 1991-93.
Book was a big reason why, throwing for 255 yards with a 16-yard TD pass to Tony Jones Jr. in the first quarter.
''He's found a stillness in him that he's never had before,'' Kelly said. ''He plays the game differently now. His calmness is really about his confidence now and what he can do.''
Davis Mills threw two TD passes for the Cardinal (4-8), who have lost four straight for the first time since 2007. Stanford also finished with its first losing record since 2008, ending a streak of 10 straight bowl bids.
''At the end of the day it was on us and we weren't up to the task,'' senior linebacker Casey Toohill said. ''There were a lot things in our own play that weren't right and have to get corrected.''
Despite having nothing to play for, the Cardinal started fast and led 17-7 when Mills got stopped just short of a first down on a third-down run with about five minutes left in the half.
Foskey then blocked the punt from Ryan Sanburn, giving the Irish the ball at the Stanford 1. Three plays later, that turned into a TD.
''It was definitely a game changer,'' defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji said. ''Special teams was big for us this whole game. ... Special teams definitely got a spark for us the first half.''
Book then capped a three-play, 76-yard drive with a 41-yard strike to Claypool with 1:20 left in the half to give the Irish the lead for good.
Book had a 26-yard scramble on fourth-and-2 to set up an 8-yard TD pass to Claypool that made it 28-17 in the third quarter, putting the Irish in control.
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: The Irish responded from a lopsided loss to Michigan in late October to win their final five games of the regular season. Book has been especially sharp late in the season with 12 TD passes and no interceptions in the final three contests. His 33 TD passes on the season are second in school history to Brady Quinn's 37 in 2006.
Stanford: The Cardinal scored on three of their first four drives on two TD passes by Mills and a short field goal after Tucker Fisk committed a false start on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Stanford then had seven punts and a fumble the next eight possessions before getting a late TD run from Cameron Scarlett. It was a fitting end to a disappointing season as the Cardinal posted their worst record since also going 4-8 in coach Jim Harbaugh's first season on The Farm in 2007.
CELEBRATION
For the second straight week, an opponent celebrated a rivalry game win at Stanford Stadium. California ended a nine-game losing streak in the Big Game last week and Notre Dame won here for the first time since 2007 on Saturday.
''I plan on celebrating on a lot of other people's fields next year,'' coach David Shaw said.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Bowl game to be determined
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
STNFRD
Cardinal
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko pushed ob at STA 34 for 9 yards (40-D.White).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 34(14:34 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 38 for 4 yards (53-K.Kareem).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(14:02 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to ND 49 for 13 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(13:25 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to ND 29 for 20 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(12:55 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to ND 5 for 24 yards (40-D.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - STNFRD 5(12:21 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to ND 5 for no gain (53-K.Kareem14-K.Hamilton).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 5(11:33 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:26 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:26 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 63 yards from STA 35. 13-L.Keys to ND 20 for 18 yards (42-C.Phillips).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(11:21 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to ND 30 for 10 yards (90-G.Reid).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(11:10 - 1st) Penalty on STA 90-G.Reid Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at ND 30.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 45(11:10 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Lenzy.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ND 45(11:10 - 1st) Penalty on ND 75-J.Lugg False start 5 yards enforced at ND 45. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 15 - ND 40(10:58 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to STA 40 for 20 yards (21-K.Williamson25-A.Pryts).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(10:58 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 6-T.Jones. 6-T.Jones pushed ob at STA 16 for 24 yards (18-S.Head).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 16(10:04 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 6-T.Jones. 6-T.Jones runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:54 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- FG (17 plays, 82 yards, 8:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:54 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 20-A.Jones to STA 12 for 12 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 12(9:50 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 23 for 11 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(9:20 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 33 for 10 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(8:48 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 34 for 1 yard (44-J.Jones54-J.Lacey).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - STNFRD 34(8:18 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 36 for 2 yards (44-J.Jones).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 36(7:45 - 1st) 15-D.Mills scrambles runs ob at STA 49 for 13 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(7:09 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to ND 42 for 9 yards (28-T.Bracy21-J.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 42(6:31 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 42(6:26 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to ND 39 for 3 yards (53-K.Kareem).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(5:49 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson. Penalty on ND 14-K.Hamilton Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(5:43 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 29(5:39 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to ND 20 for 9 yards (21-J.Elliott).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 20(5:04 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to ND 18 for 2 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah44-J.Jones).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 18(4:35 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to ND 2 for 16 yards (19-J.Ademilola).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - STNFRD 2(4:02 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to ND 1 for 1 yard (53-K.Kareem).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 1(3:23 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to ND 1 for no gain (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah2-J.Genmark Heath).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 1(2:43 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to ND 1 for no gain (53-K.Kareem54-J.Lacey).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - STNFRD 1(1:52 - 1st) Penalty on STA 88-T.Fisk False start 5 yards enforced at ND 1. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 6(1:39 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:35 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35. 13-L.Keys to ND 21 for 21 yards (4-M.Wilson81-B.Tremayne).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ND 21(1:29 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 16 for -5 yards (51-J.Swann).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - ND 16(0:49 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 27 for 11 yards (18-S.Head).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ND 27(0:13 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Keys.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ND 27(0:08 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 45 yards from ND 27 to STA 28 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(0:02 - 1st) 32-N.Peat pushed ob at STA 34 for 6 yards (5-T.Pride).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 34(15:00 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 38 for 4 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(14:31 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown to STA 41 for 3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 41(13:56 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett to STA 46 for 5 yards (40-D.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 46(13:21 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - STNFRD 46(13:15 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 44 yards from STA 46 to ND 10 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (6 plays, -1 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(13:08 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to ND 5 for -5 yards (90-G.Reid).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - ND 5(12:34 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Wright. Penalty on STA 25-A.Pryts Pass interference 11 yards enforced at ND 5. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 16(12:28 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Lenzy.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 16(12:24 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 18 for 2 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - ND 18(11:50 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 6-T.Jones. 6-T.Jones to ND 32 for 14 yards (17-K.Kelly). Penalty on ND 55-J.Patterson Holding 9 yards enforced at ND 18. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - ND 9(11:21 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Armstrong.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - ND 9(11:16 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 37 yards from ND 9 to ND 46 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- TD (5 plays, 46 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(11:11 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 46(11:08 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills scrambles runs ob at ND 29 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(10:25 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 29(10:20 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to ND 27 for 2 yards (91-A.Ogundeji).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 8 - STNFRD 27(9:38 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:29 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:29 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 61 yards from STA 35. 13-L.Keys to ND 24 for 20 yards (34-T.Booker).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 24(9:23 - 2nd) Penalty on ND 69-A.Banks False start 5 yards enforced at ND 24. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - ND 19(9:23 - 2nd) 25-B.Lenzy to ND 35 for 16 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(8:57 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Lenzy.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 35(8:50 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 36 for 1 yard (32-J.McGill).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - ND 36(8:13 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to STA 46 for 18 yards (21-K.Williamson25-A.Pryts).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 46(7:52 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to STA 47 for -1 yard (52-C.Toohill).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 47(7:16 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to STA 42 for 5 yards (4-J.Parson25-A.Pryts).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ND 42(6:27 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ND 42(6:23 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 27 yards from STA 42 to STA 15 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 15(6:16 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 21 for 6 yards (11-A.Gilman91-A.Ogundeji).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 21(5:43 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 9-O.St.Brown.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - STNFRD 21(5:40 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills scrambles to STA 24 for 3 yards (5-T.Pride).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - STNFRD 24(4:56 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from STA 24 blocked by 94-I.Foskey. 19-J.Ademilola to STA 1 for no gain.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ND 1(4:45 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to STA 2 for -1 yard (47-T.Kaufusi).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 2(4:04 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to STA 1 for 1 yard (2-C.Robinson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - ND 1(3:24 - 2nd) Penalty on ND 57-T.Ruhland False start 5 yards enforced at STA 1. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 6(3:10 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:01 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:01 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 61 yards from ND 35. 32-N.Peat to STA 31 for 27 yards (83-C.Claypool).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 31(2:55 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 39 for 8 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 39(2:37 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson runs ob at STA 44 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(2:19 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to STA 49 for 5 yards (11-A.Gilman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 49(2:00 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 9-O.St.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 49(1:53 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - STNFRD 49(1:48 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 27 yards from STA 49 out of bounds at the ND 24.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (3 plays, 76 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 24(1:41 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet runs ob at ND 45 for 21 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 45(1:33 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to STA 41 for 14 yards (18-S.Head).
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 41(1:27 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:20 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Halftime (8 plays, 35 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 51 yards from ND 35. 20-A.Jones to STA 20 for 6 yards (83-C.Claypool11-A.Gilman).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(1:13 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett to STA 27 for 7 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 27(0:53 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 34 for 7 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(0:40 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett to STA 47 for 13 yards (14-K.Hamilton22-A.Bilal).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(0:30 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills spikes the ball at STA 47 for no gain.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 47(0:29 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to ND 41 for 12 yards (20-S.Crawford). Team penalty on ND Offside declined.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(0:23 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills sacked at ND 45 for -4 yards (44-J.Jones91-A.Ogundeji).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - STNFRD 45(0:17 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Scarlett.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - STNFRD 45(0:13 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - STNFRD 45(0:07 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 38 yards from ND 45 to the ND 7 downed by 2-C.Robinson.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Missed FG (11 plays, 51 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 60 yards from STA 35. 13-L.Keys to ND 24 for 19 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 24(14:55 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool. Penalty on STA 22-O.Eboh Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ND 24. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(14:51 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 40 for 1 yard (25-A.Pryts).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 40(14:18 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 13-L.Keys. 13-L.Keys to ND 48 for 8 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 48(13:57 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to STA 49 for 3 yards (90-G.Reid).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 49(13:29 - 3rd) 25-B.Lenzy to STA 46 for 3 yards (18-S.Head2-C.Robinson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 46(12:52 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to STA 40 for 6 yards (34-T.Booker).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 40(12:21 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to STA 35 for 5 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(12:02 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong pushed ob at STA 24 for 11 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 24(11:41 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 24(11:36 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong pushed ob at STA 25 for -1 yard (21-K.Williamson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ND 25(10:56 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
No Good
|
4 & 11 - ND 25(10:51 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(10:45 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 28 for 3 yards (21-J.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 28(10:08 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 32-N.Peat.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 28(10:05 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 34 for 6 yards (20-C.Flemister).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - STNFRD 34(9:25 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 37 yards from STA 34 to the ND 29 downed by 88-T.Fisk.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 29(9:16 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 29(9:11 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 25-B.Lenzy. 25-B.Lenzy to ND 34 for 5 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 34(8:39 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at ND 38 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - ND 38(8:10 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 37 yards from ND 38 out of bounds at the STA 25.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(8:02 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown to STA 30 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 30(7:25 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 30(7:21 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - STNFRD 30(7:16 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 42 yards from STA 30 out of bounds at the ND 28. Penalty on ND 52-B.Bauer Unnecessary roughness 14 yards enforced at ND 28.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (10 plays, 86 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 14(7:09 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool. Penalty on ND 84-C.Kmet Pass interference 7 yards enforced at ND 14. No Play.
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 17 - ND 7(7:02 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 25-B.Lenzy. 25-B.Lenzy pushed ob at STA 50 for 43 yards (18-S.Head).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 50(6:37 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to STA 43 for 7 yards (18-S.Head).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 43(6:08 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones runs ob at STA 37 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 37(5:41 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Jones.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 37(5:36 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet runs ob at STA 29 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ND 29(4:59 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to STA 29 for no gain (21-K.Williamson).
|
+26 YD
|
4 & 2 - ND 29(4:19 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles to STA 3 for 26 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 3 - ND 3(3:41 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to STA 1 for 2 yards (34-T.Booker). Penalty on ND 13-L.Keys Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at STA 3. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - ND 8(3:15 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:10 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:10 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 62 yards from ND 35. 20-A.Jones to STA 23 for 20 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(3:05 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown to STA 29 for 6 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 29(2:32 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 31 for 2 yards (19-J.Ademilola).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 31(1:57 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - STNFRD 31(1:53 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 60 yards from STA 31 out of bounds at the ND 9.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Fumble (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 9(1:44 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 8 for -1 yard (50-D. Wade-Perry).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 8(1:03 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to ND 18 for 10 yards (18-S.Head).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ND 18(0:23 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Wright.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - ND 18(0:19 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 33 yards from ND 18. 4-M.Wilson to STA 49 FUMBLES. 54-J.Shannon to STA 48 for no gain.
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (6 plays, 24 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(0:10 - 3rd) Penalty on STA 90-G.Reid Offside 5 yards enforced at STA 48. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - ND 43(0:10 - 3rd) 20-C.Flemister to STA 37 for 6 yards (52-C.Toohill2-C.Robinson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 37(15:00 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to STA 25 for 12 yards (18-S.Head).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(14:32 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 25(14:26 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to STA 24 for 1 yard (34-T.Booker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ND 24(13:45 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ND 24(13:40 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (7 plays, 14 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:36 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 64 yards from ND 35. 20-A.Jones pushed ob at STA 23 for 22 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(13:30 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 32 for 9 yards (5-T.Pride).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 32(12:58 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 32 for no gain (91-A.Ogundeji).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 32(12:20 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 32 for no gain (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - STNFRD 32(11:58 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 37 for 5 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(11:27 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 9-O.St.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 37(11:21 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - STNFRD 37(11:18 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - STNFRD 37(11:13 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn punts 35 yards from STA 37 to the ND 28 downed by 81-B.Tremayne.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (12 plays, 57 yards, 5:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(11:05 - 4th) 12-I.Book to ND 32 for 4 yards (51-J.Swann).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ND 32(10:41 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 41 for 9 yards (18-S.Head51-J.Swann). Penalty on ND 76-D.Gibbons Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 32. No Play.
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 16 - ND 22(10:30 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong pushed ob at STA 50 for 28 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 50(9:41 - 4th) 6-T.Jones to STA 39 for 11 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(9:03 - 4th) 6-T.Jones to STA 35 for 4 yards (9-N.Williams22-O.Eboh).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 35(8:15 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong to STA 31 for 4 yards (25-A.Pryts21-K.Williamson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ND 31(7:34 - 4th) 6-T.Jones to STA 31 for no gain (21-K.Williamson51-J.Swann).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - ND 31(7:02 - 4th) 25-B.Lenzy runs ob at STA 26 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 26(6:28 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to STA 25 for 1 yard (2-C.Robinson52-C.Toohill).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 25(5:48 - 4th) 25-B.Lenzy pushed ob at STA 1 for 24 yards (9-N.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ND 1(5:14 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:10 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(5:10 - 4th) Penalty on ND 74-L.Eichenberg Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 35. No Play.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- TD (9 plays, 62 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:10 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 63 yards from ND 20. 32-N.Peat runs ob at STA 38 for 21 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(5:06 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to ND 48 for 14 yards (8-D.Vaughn91-A.Ogundeji).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(4:38 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to ND 36 for 12 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(4:15 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to ND 25 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(3:38 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(3:33 - 4th) 15-D.Mills scrambles runs ob at ND 23 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - STNFRD 23(2:54 - 4th) Penalty on STA 84-C.Parkinson False start 5 yards enforced at ND 23. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - STNFRD 28(2:39 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Scarlett. Penalty on ND 22-A.Bilal Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 28. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 18(2:36 - 4th) 15-D.Mills scrambles runs ob at ND 9 for 9 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 9(1:59 - 4th) 22-C.Scarlett runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:54 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:54 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 11 yards from STA 35 to the STA 46 downed by 21-J.Elliott.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 46(1:51 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to STA 42 for 4 yards (90-G.Reid).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 42(1:10 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to STA 43 for -1 yard (90-G.Reid57-M.Williams).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 43(1:06 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to STA 48 for -5 yards (90-G.Reid).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ND 48(1:00 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 44 yards from STA 48 to the STA 4 downed by 11-A.Gilman.
STNFRD
Cardinal
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(0:41 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(0:41 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(0:41 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 80-S.Harrington. 80-S.Harrington to STA 37 for 12 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(0:25 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 46 for 9 yards (19-J.Ademilola94-I.Foskey).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 46(0:05 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to ND 48 for 6 yards (94-I.Foskey).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|26
|Rushing
|12
|9
|Passing
|9
|15
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|440
|388
|Total Plays
|67
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|190
|118
|Rush Attempts
|37
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|250
|270
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|28-47
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|11-95
|6-56
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.2
|7-40.4
|Return Yards
|101
|107
|Punts - Returns
|1-23
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-78
|6-108
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|250
|PASS YDS
|270
|190
|RUSH YDS
|118
|440
|TOTAL YDS
|388
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|17/30
|255
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|14
|50
|0
|11
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|4
|48
|0
|24
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|3
|44
|0
|28
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|8
|29
|0
|26
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|5
|21
|1
|12
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|5
|77
|0
|21
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|3
|63
|2
|41
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|2
|48
|0
|43
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|2
|40
|1
|24
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|2
|16
|1
|10
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
B. Wright 89 TE
|B. Wright
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
|Ju. Ademilola
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 DB
|K. Hamilton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 44 DL
|Ja. Jones
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 CB
|S. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 94 DL
|I. Foskey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vaughn 8 CB
|D. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
|J. Genmark Heath
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Lacey 54 DL
|J. Lacey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/2
|42
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|6
|37.2
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|4
|19.5
|21
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Foskey 94 DL
|I. Foskey
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|28/46
|276
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|13
|43
|1
|16
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|7
|36
|0
|17
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|7
|33
|0
|10
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|10
|96
|1
|27
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|6
|63
|0
|13
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|3
|37
|0
|20
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
S. Harrington 80 TE
|S. Harrington
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Head 18 S
|S. Head
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 9 S
|N. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pryts 25 LB
|A. Pryts
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DE
|J. Swann
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Toohill 52 LB
|C. Toohill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Eboh 22 CB
|O. Eboh
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kaufusi 47 LB
|T. Kaufusi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parson 4 S
|J. Parson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wade-Perry 50 DT
|D. Wade-Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 32 S
|J. McGill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|1/1
|24
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|7
|40.4
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
