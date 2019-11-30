|
|
|BAYLOR
|KANSAS
No. 11 Baylor routs Kansas 61-6 behind Hasty’s big day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) No. 11 Baylor tuned up for a rematch with Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game in fine fashion.
JaMycal Hasty ran for three touchdowns, the Bears forced lowly Kansas into committing six turnovers and they cruised through the second half to a 61-6 victory on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Charlie Brewer threw for 182 yards and a touchdown as Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) equaled the school record for wins in Matt Rhule's third season as coach. Trestan Ebner, Gerry Bohanon, Qualan Jones and Jacob Zeno also rushed for TDs as the Bears piled up 263 yards on the ground.
Only three times since the program's founding in 1899 have the Bears won 11 games in a season.
''I'm really proud of them not just today but over the past two years, the process that they've had, the toughness, the grind,'' said Rhule, who now has a chance to avenge a meltdown loss to the seventh-ranked Sooners earlier this month - their only loss of the season.
With a spate of upsets Saturday, the Bears are still in the College Football Playoff picture, too.
Kansas (3-9, 1-8) finished Les Miles' first season as coach with its fourth straight loss.
Carter Stanley was just 13 of 25 for 92 yards with three of the Jayhawks' four interceptions in his final game. Manny Miles also threw an interception while Pooka Williams was held to 97 yards rushing.
Baylor jumped on the Jayhawks midway through the first quarter when Gerry Bohanon scored from six yards out. Brewer found Tyquan Thornton with a 51-yard touchdown pass a few minutes later, and Hasty scored the first of his trio of touchdowns to make it 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The rout was most certainly on.
Baylor added a pair of field quals along with Trestan Ebner's 14-yard touchdown run to carry a 34-0 lead into halftime, and Hasty tacked on a pair of touchdown runs to start the second half.
The lone highlight for Kansas came when Miles, the backup quarterback and the coach's son, threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Parchment. And even that was spoiled by a failed two-point conversion.
''Whatever could've gone wrong,'' Les Miles said, ''did go wrong.''
PUNT SUCCESS
Kansas punter Kyle Thompson landed three punts inside the 20, including one that dropped at the 1-yard line. But it's rarely a good day when the punter is the standout performer.
REDZONE PERFECTION
The high-powered Baylor offense entered the Kansas red zone nine times, converting each time. It was an impressive display by a team that could be headed for a shootout against the Sooners.
1,000-YARD MARK
Williams became the second player in program history with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He accomplished the feat despite missing the season opener because of a suspension.
BIG PICTURE
Baylor: The Bears were rolling against Oklahoma when the teams met earlier this month, only to let a big lead slip away in a 34-31 loss. But they've taken care of business the past two weeks, and their defense has been a big reason. They knocked off Texas 24-10 before shutting down the Jayhawks.
Kansas: Another lackluster season in Lawrence came to an end, though there is hope for the future after a couple of impressive performances. The Jayhawks finally won a road game by beating Boston College and they had Texas on the ropes before losing a shootout in Austin.
UP NEXT
Baylor meets Oklahoma in the rejuvenated Big 12 title game while the Kansas coaching staff hits the recruiting trail in search of more talent on both sides of the ball.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Downs (12 plays, 48 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 21 for -4 yards (13-R.Texada).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - KANSAS 21(14:32 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 26 for 5 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 26(14:04 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-J.Houston at KAN 39. 11-J.Houston runs ob at KAN 39 for no gain. Penalty on BAY 9-J.Lockhart Offside 5 yards enforced at KAN 26. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 31(13:59 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to BAY 50 for 19 yards (1-G.Arnold).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(13:29 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to BAY 49 for 1 yard (38-J.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 49(12:57 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to BAY 47 for 2 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 47(12:27 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs ob at BAY 38 for 9 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(12:03 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to BAY 26 for 12 yards (1-G.Arnold).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(11:37 - 1st) 18-V.Gardner to BAY 23 for 3 yards (92-J.Landry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 23(11:09 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 23(11:02 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley sacked at BAY 27 for -4 yards (99-B.Roy).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 11 - KANSAS 27(10:21 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (4 plays, 73 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(10:16 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to KAN 43 for 30 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(9:48 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks runs ob at KAN 31 for 12 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(9:27 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to KAN 6 for 25 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - BAYLOR 6(8:52 - 1st) 11-G.Bohanon runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:47 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:47 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(8:47 - 1st) 18-V.Gardner to KAN 21 for -4 yards (93-J.Lynch).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - KANSAS 21(8:16 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 87-J.Luavasa. 87-J.Luavasa to KAN 26 for 5 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 26(7:42 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment pushed ob at KAN 34 for 8 yards (11-J.Houston).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 34(7:04 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson punts 17 yards from KAN 34 out of bounds at the BAY 49.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:48 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(6:48 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot. Penalty on BAY 12-K.Barnes Pass interference 11 yards enforced at KAN 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(6:44 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 36(6:39 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley to KAN 36 for no gain (99-B.Roy).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 36(6:02 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to KAN 40 for 4 yards (36-S.Turner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 40(5:24 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson punts 35 yards from KAN 40 to the BAY 25 downed by 63-K.Hayes.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(5:12 - 1st) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 25 for no gain (5-A.Kamara).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(4:36 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(4:30 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims pushed ob at BAY 37 for 12 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(3:53 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(3:46 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner to KAN 38 for 25 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(3:14 - 1st) 21-J.Fleeks to KAN 36 for 2 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 36(2:31 - 1st) 6-J.Hasty to KAN 33 for 3 yards (94-C.Cole).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 33(1:52 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed pushed ob at KAN 28 for 5 yards (24-R.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(1:20 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims. Penalty on KAN 13-H.Defense Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KAN 28. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 13(1:15 - 1st) 6-J.Hasty runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:08 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:08 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(1:08 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 21 for -4 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 14 - KANSAS 21(0:35 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 33 for 12 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 33(15:00 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 34 for 1 yard (99-B.Roy).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 34(14:24 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 34 for no gain (26-T.Bernard).
BAYLOR
Bears
- FG (8 plays, 29 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(14:18 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to KAN 34 for no gain (90-J.Brown).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(13:46 - 2nd) 25-T.Ebner to KAN 27 for 7 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 27(13:08 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon to KAN 17 for 10 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 17(12:34 - 2nd) 25-T.Ebner to KAN 12 for 5 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie97-D.Moragne).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 12(11:54 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon to KAN 5 for 7 yards (19-G.Potter).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - BAYLOR 5(11:24 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon to KAN 5 for no gain (15-K.Johnson7-D.Ferguson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 5(10:39 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 5(10:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 5(10:31 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:24 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 49 yards from BAY 35. 23-K.Logan to KAN 18 for 2 yards (34-O.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(10:17 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 18(10:13 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot pushed ob at KAN 25 for 7 yards (11-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - KANSAS 25(9:36 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - KANSAS 25(9:32 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 73 yards from KAN 25 to the BAY 2 downed by 13-H.Defense.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Fumble (7 plays, 29 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 2(9:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to BAY 7 for 5 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 7(8:47 - 2nd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 16 for 9 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(8:10 - 2nd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 16 for no gain (11-M.Lee).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(7:37 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to BAY 27 for 11 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(7:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks pushed ob at BAY 31 for 4 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 31(6:43 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 31(6:37 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Sneed.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 31(6:33 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers punts 39 yards from BAY 31. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 30 FUMBLES. 46-R.Matiscik to KAN 30 for no gain.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (3 plays, 30 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 30(6:23 - 2nd) 25-T.Ebner pushed ob at KAN 14 for 16 yards (5-A.Kamara).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(5:53 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(5:48 - 2nd) 25-T.Ebner runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:41 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:41 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(5:41 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 25 for no gain (46-R.Matiscik).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(5:08 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 87-J.Luavasa. 87-J.Luavasa to KAN 31 for 6 yards (46-R.Matiscik).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 31(4:39 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - KANSAS 31(4:34 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 68 yards from KAN 31 to the BAY 1 downed by 27-D.Ford.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 1(4:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 3 for 2 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 3(3:36 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton runs ob at BAY 14 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(3:10 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Sneed.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(3:02 - 2nd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 18 for 4 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 18(2:27 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 5 for -13 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - BAYLOR 5(2:20 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 48 yards from BAY 5 to KAN 47 fair catch by 23-K.Logan.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(2:13 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 47(2:08 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Luavasa.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 47(2:04 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 49 for 2 yards (12-K.Barnes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - KANSAS 49(1:54 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 41 yards from KAN 49 to BAY 10 fair catch by 1-G.Arnold.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Fumble (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(1:48 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(1:42 - 2nd) 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 10 for no gain (15-K.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(1:36 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton to BAY 12 for 2 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 12(1:30 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 49 yards from BAY 12. 23-K.Logan to KAN 39 FUMBLES. 22-J.Woods to KAN 39 for no gain.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Interception (2 plays, -58 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(1:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton pushed ob at KAN 34 for 5 yards (17-E.Jones).
|
Int
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 34(1:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-R.Thomas at KAN 3. 24-R.Thomas to KAN 3 for no gain.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (4 plays, 77 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 3(1:08 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to KAN 19 for 16 yards (13-R.Texada).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19(1:02 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 19(0:56 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 25 for 6 yards (93-J.Lynch).
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 25(0:32 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-H.Black at KAN 40. 8-H.Black to KAN 20 for 20 yards (1-P.Williams).
BAYLOR
Bears
- FG (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(0:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty pushed ob at KAN 6 for 14 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - BAYLOR 6(0:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Sneed.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 6(0:10 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty.
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 6(0:05 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 51 yards from BAY 35. 23-K.Logan to KAN 39 for 25 yards (34-O.Rogers).
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 49 for 24 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(14:30 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to KAN 39 for 12 yards (5-A.Kamara).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(13:43 - 3rd) 25-T.Ebner to KAN 30 for 9 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 30(13:15 - 3rd) 25-T.Ebner to KAN 27 for 3 yards (11-M.Lee13-H.Defense).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(12:43 - 3rd) 25-T.Ebner to KAN 17 for 10 yards (98-C.Sampson).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 17(12:05 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to KAN 19 for -2 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 12 - KANSAS 19(11:24 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:16 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:16 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 43 yards from BAY 35. 34-N.Betts to KAN 29 for 7 yards (28-A.Smith).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(11:09 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-G.Arnold at BAY 40. 1-G.Arnold to BAY 44 for 4 yards.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (5 plays, 64 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(11:01 - 3rd) 25-T.Ebner to BAY 40 for -4 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - KANSAS 40(10:26 - 3rd) 11-G.Bohanon to BAY 43 for 3 yards (93-S.Burt).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - KANSAS 43(9:38 - 3rd) Penalty on BAY 11-G.Bohanon Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BAY 43. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - KANSAS 38(9:17 - 3rd) 11-G.Bohanon complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner to BAY 48 for 10 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 48(8:38 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 52 yards from BAY 48 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (3 plays, 16 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(8:30 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 28 for 8 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 28(8:07 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 36 for 8 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(7:46 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 39 for 3 yards (90-T.Franklin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 39(7:32 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 39(7:25 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-B.Lynch at KAN 50. 2-B.Lynch to KAN 16 for 34 yards (18-V.Gardner).
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (10 plays, 65 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16(7:15 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to KAN 16 for no gain (19-G.Potter).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 16(6:42 - 3rd) 11-G.Bohanon to KAN 8 for 8 yards (50-M.Harris).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 8(6:03 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:59 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:59 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 45 yards from BAY 35 out of bounds at the KAN 20.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(5:54 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 37 for 2 yards (90-T.Franklin).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 37(5:30 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 42 for 5 yards (52-S.Tecklenburg).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 42(4:58 - 3rd) 6-Q.Hampton to KAN 43 for 1 yard (45-B.Jackson).
|
+17 YD
|
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 43(4:23 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to BAY 40 for 17 yards (37-M.Milton).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(3:59 - 3rd) 14-M.Miles complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs ob at BAY 29 for 11 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(3:40 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to BAY 22 for 7 yards (22-J.Woods).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 22(3:06 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to BAY 18 for 4 yards (51-J.Shupp).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(2:36 - 3rd) 18-V.Gardner to BAY 7 for 11 yards (37-M.Milton).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 7 - BAYLOR 7(2:08 - 3rd) 18-V.Gardner to BAY 11 for -4 yards (25-B.Hanspard).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 11(1:40 - 3rd) 14-M.Miles complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:29 - 3rd) 18-V.Gardner to BAY 2 for no gain.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:29 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones kicks 65 yards from KAN 35. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 23 for 23 yards (26-R.Fiorentino).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(1:19 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 25 for 2 yards (5-S.Robinson44-W.McCaleb).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 25(0:51 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 25 for no gain (19-G.Potter).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 25(0:05 - 3rd) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Atkinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - KANSAS 25(0:02 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 57 yards from BAY 25 Downed at the KAN 18.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (15 plays, 78 yards, 6:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(15:00 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 22 for 4 yards (92-J.Landry).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 22(14:19 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 24 for 2 yards (34-O.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 24(13:52 - 4th) 14-M.Miles incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 24(13:47 - 4th) 80-K.Thompson punts 54 yards from KAN 24 to the BAY 22 downed by 35-N.Caudle.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (2 plays, 50 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(13:34 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 22(13:24 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon to BAY 25 for 3 yards (27-D.Ford).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 25(12:50 - 4th) 11-G.Bohanon complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks pushed ob at BAY 35 for 10 yards (27-D.Ford).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(12:25 - 4th) 27-Q.Jones to BAY 42 for 7 yards (44-W.McCaleb).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 42(11:56 - 4th) 27-Q.Jones to BAY 40 for -2 yards. Team penalty on BAY Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at BAY 42. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 37(11:40 - 4th) 27-Q.Jones to BAY 35 for -2 yards (17-E.Jones).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 35(11:02 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 16-J.Atkinson. 16-J.Atkinson to KAN 49 for 16 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(10:35 - 4th) 27-Q.Jones to BAY 49 for -2 yards (97-D.Moragne).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - KANSAS 49(9:55 - 4th) 28-A.Smith to KAN 45 for 6 yards (19-G.Potter).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 45(9:06 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno to KAN 39 for 6 yards (19-G.Potter).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(8:31 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 84-M.Jones. 84-M.Jones to KAN 20 for 19 yards (23-K.Logan).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(8:07 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 83-R.Morrison. 83-R.Morrison to KAN 14 for 6 yards (17-E.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 14(7:40 - 4th) 27-Q.Jones to KAN 11 for 3 yards (27-D.Ford).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - KANSAS 11(7:14 - 4th) 27-Q.Jones to KAN 7 for 4 yards (19-G.Potter).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - KANSAS 7(6:55 - 4th) 27-Q.Jones runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:49 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:49 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 60 yards from BAY 35. 23-K.Logan to KAN 25 for 20 yards (23-Z.Brown).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(6:44 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 24 for -1 yard (51-J.Shupp).
|
Int
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 24(6:07 - 4th) 14-M.Miles incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-Z.Brown at KAN 35. 23-Z.Brown to KAN 25 for 10 yards (8-K.Lassiter).
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- End of Game (12 plays, 67 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(5:57 - 4th) 17-G.McGuire to KAN 19 for 6 yards (24-R.Thomas).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 19(5:17 - 4th) 27-Q.Jones pushed ob at KAN 9 for 10 yards (17-E.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 9 - KANSAS 9(4:50 - 4th) 27-Q.Jones pushed ob at KAN 1 for 8 yards (23-K.Logan).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 1(4:20 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(4:13 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers extra point is no good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:13 - 4th) 89-J. Sedwick kicks 61 yards from BAY 35. 23-K.Logan to KAN 27 for 23 yards (23-Z.Brown).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(4:07 - 4th) 25-D.Williams to KAN 36 for 9 yards (35-T.Slinker).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 36(3:38 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 38 for 2 yards (98-C.Ogbonnaya).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(3:10 - 4th) 25-D.Williams to BAY 46 for 16 yards (22-J.Woods).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(2:50 - 4th) 14-M.Miles complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs ob at BAY 44 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 44(2:25 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to BAY 40 for 4 yards (58-M.McNair35-T.Slinker).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 40(1:55 - 4th) 25-D.Williams to BAY 37 for 3 yards (50-A.Logan).
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 37(1:35 - 4th) 14-M.Miles to BAY 24 for 13 yards (22-J.Woods).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 24(1:08 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to BAY 20 for 4 yards (35-T.Slinker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 20(1:01 - 4th) 14-M.Miles incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 20(0:56 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to BAY 7 for 13 yards (15-C.Morgan).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - KANSAS 7(0:26 - 4th) 14-M.Miles scrambles to BAY 2 for 5 yards (51-J.Shupp15-C.Morgan).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 2 - KANSAS 2(0:15 - 4th) 14-M.Miles to BAY 6 for -4 yards (90-T.Franklin).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|17
|Rushing
|16
|9
|Passing
|12
|5
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|493
|276
|Total Plays
|79
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|264
|161
|Rush Attempts
|47
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|229
|115
|Comp. - Att.
|18-32
|16-32
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-53
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|8
|1
|Rushing TDs
|7
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|6
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|4
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.0
|6-48.0
|Return Yards
|91
|74
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-23
|5-74
|Int. - Returns
|4-68
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|115
|
|
|264
|RUSH YDS
|161
|
|
|493
|TOTAL YDS
|276
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|13/25
|182
|1
|1
|
J. Zeno 14 QB
|J. Zeno
|3/3
|41
|0
|0
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|2/4
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|14
|92
|3
|24
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|8
|55
|1
|16
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|7
|42
|1
|15
|
Q. Jones 27 RB
|Q. Jones
|8
|35
|1
|10
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|2
|30
|0
|30
|
J. Zeno 14 QB
|J. Zeno
|2
|7
|1
|6
|
A. Smith 28 RB
|A. Smith
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. McGuire 17 QB
|G. McGuire
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|2
|-11
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thornton 81 WR
|T. Thornton
|4
|69
|1
|51
|
D. Mims 5 WR
|D. Mims
|4
|53
|0
|25
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|2
|35
|0
|25
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|3
|26
|0
|12
|
Ma. Jones 84 WR
|Ma. Jones
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Atkinson 16 WR
|J. Atkinson
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Morrison 83 WR
|R. Morrison
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Sneed 13 WR
|R. Sneed
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Franklin 90 DT
|T. Franklin
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Shupp 51 DE
|J. Shupp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roy 99 DT
|B. Roy
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bernard 26 LB
|T. Bernard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lynch 2 LB
|B. Lynch
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Matiscik 46 LS
|R. Matiscik
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Arnold 1 CB
|G. Arnold
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Houston 11 CB
|J. Houston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 13 CB
|R. Texada
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 38 LB
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lynch 93 DT
|J. Lynch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 37 CB
|M. Milton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landry 92 DT
|J. Landry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slinker 35 LB
|T. Slinker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tecklenburg 52 OL
|S. Tecklenburg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 3 S
|C. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 45 LB
|B. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonnaya 98 DT
|C. Ogbonnaya
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McNair 58 LB
|M. McNair
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Logan 50 LB
|A. Logan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hanspard, Jr. 25 CB
|B. Hanspard, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Rogers 34 LB
|O. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 15 S
|C. Morgan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barnes 12 CB
|K. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner 36 LB
|S. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Black 8 S
|H. Black
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Brown 23 CB
|Z. Brown
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|2/2
|23
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|13/26
|95
|0
|3
|
M. Miles 14 QB
|M. Miles
|3/6
|24
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|22
|116
|0
|17
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|3
|28
|0
|16
|
M. Miles 14 QB
|M. Miles
|3
|14
|0
|13
|
V. Gardner 18 RB
|V. Gardner
|4
|6
|0
|11
|
Q. Hampton 6 WR
|Q. Hampton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|5
|43
|1
|11
|
D. Charlot 2 WR
|D. Charlot
|4
|30
|0
|16
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|3
|27
|0
|19
|
J. Luavasa 87 TE
|J. Luavasa
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|2
|8
|0
|12
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Stevens-McKenzie 9 LB
|N. Stevens-McKenzie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 17 CB
|E. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Torneden 1 S
|B. Torneden
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Defense 13 CB
|H. Defense
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kamara 5 LB
|A. Kamara
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ford 27 S
|D. Ford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ferguson 7 S
|D. Ferguson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Mi. Lee 11 S
|Mi. Lee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 24 S
|R. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Logan Jr. 23 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moragne 97 DE
|D. Moragne
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCaleb 44 DE
|W. McCaleb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 90 DT
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DT
|S. Burt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cole III 94 DE
|C. Cole III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mayberry 8 CB
|K. Mayberry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DT
|C. Sampson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DE
|M. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. MacVittie 7 QB
|T. MacVittie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|6
|48.0
|3
|73
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Logan Jr. 23 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|4
|17.5
|25
|0
|
N. Betts 34 S
|N. Betts
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 23 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0