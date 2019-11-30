|
|
|IND
|PURDUE
Ramsey helps Hoosiers reclaim Bucket with win over Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard run in the second overtime Saturday to give the Indiana Hoosiers a 44-41 victory at Purdue.
The Hoosiers (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) reclaimed the Old Oaken Bucket after losing two straight in their biggest rivalry.
Purdue (4-8, 3-6) rallied from a 28-10 deficit late in the third quarter but only led once - when J.D. Dellinger started the second overtime with a 34-yard field goal to give the Boilermakers a 41-38 lead.
But after throwing a 14-yard completion to Peyton Hendershot on third-and-10, Ramsey hurried the Hoosiers to the line of scrimmage, snapped the ball quickly and kept it himself as his offensive linemen helped push him around the right side and into the end zone.
Teammates mobbed Ramsey, a two-year starter who lost the job in August, following the score.
''Those are the kind of plays you live for,'' said Ramsey, who finished 23 of 39 with 337 yards and no interceptions, running 19 times for 42 yards while scoring twice.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell forced overtime with a 20-yard TD pass to David Bell and then hooking up with Brycen Hopkins on a 2-point conversion to tie the score with 2:48 left in regulation. O'Connell tied it again at 38 with a 6-yard TD pass to Hopkins on fourth-and-goal to end the first overtime.
''That's probably been our strength this year, we had guys that played hard to the end,'' Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. ''Indiana deserved to win, they made plays when they had to.''
O'Connell was 28 of 49 for 408 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana: The Hoosiers reclaimed the Bucket for the first time in three years and now have their first eight-win season since 1993. If they win their first bowl game since 1991, the Hoosiers will tie the school's single-season record for victories.
Purdue: A four-win season certainly was not what the Boilermakers envisioned in coach Jeff Brohm's third season. But when starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and All-America receiver Rondale Moore were injured on the same play in the Big Ten opener, the whole season changed. What Brohm did find, though, was a group of competitive, talented true freshmen and redshirt freshman who can become the foundation or the future.
BACKING IT UP
Indiana's leading rusher, Stevie Scott III, missed the game for Indiana after hurting his leg during last weekend's loss to No. 12 Michigan, and Purdue put Zander Horvath in the feature role for the first time this year.
Horvath and Sampson James both delivered with the best games of their careers.
After rushing for just 90 yards all season, James carried 22 times for 118 yards and one TD before leaving the game with a left leg injury early in the fourth quarter.
Horvath ran 23 times for 164 yards and two scores, becoming the Boilermakers' only 100-yard rusher in 2019. He also lost one fumble.
STAT SHEET
Indiana: Whop Philyor had eight receptions for 138 yards and two TDs after sitting out last week with a head injury. ... Jamar Johnson snuffed off Purdue's first scoring chance with an interception in the end zone on the game's opening series. ... The Hoosiers have topped the 30-point mark in nine games this season, tying the school record. ... Logan Justus missed three field goals after coming into the game 9 for 9.
Purdue: Bell had nine catches for 136 yards and one score, while Hopkins caught eight passes for 142 yards and two TDs. ... Freshman defensive lineman George Karlaftis recorded his seventh sack of the season in the first half, matching Kaiwan Short for the highest-single total since 2012. ... The Bucket Game has been decided in overtime twice, both at West Lafayette and the Hoosiers won both times.
UP NEXT
Indiana: Must wait until Dec. 8 to find out where they're headed for bowl season.
Purdue: The Boilermakers will begin offseason workouts soon and will not return to action until Sep. 5 when they visit Nebraska.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Interception (8 plays, -12 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 57 yards from IU 35. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 21 for 13 yards (4-C.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 21(14:56 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 23 for 2 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 23(14:36 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 23(14:28 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 35 for 12 yards (9-M.Ball).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(14:06 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IU 34 for 31 yards (9-M.Ball).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34(13:24 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 29 for 5 yards (98-J.Johnson50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 29(12:54 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 23 for 6 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(12:38 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 23(12:33 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Johnson at IU End Zone. 22-J.Johnson to IU 9 for 9 yards (17-M.Wright).
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (14 plays, 91 yards, 6:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 9(12:22 - 1st) 24-S.James to IU 18 for 9 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 18(11:55 - 1st) 24-S.James to IU 48 for 30 yards (6-J.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(11:20 - 1st) 23-R.Walker to IU 48 for no gain (36-J.Alexander).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 48(10:43 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 49 for 3 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - IND 49(10:33 - 1st) Penalty on PUR 55-D.Barnes Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at PUR 49. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 34(10:24 - 1st) 24-S.James to PUR 27 for 7 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - IND 27(9:49 - 1st) 24-S.James to PUR 25 for 2 yards. Penalty on IU 57-H.Crider Holding 10 yards enforced at PUR 27. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - IND 37(9:22 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 29 for 8 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 29(8:40 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 23 for 6 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 23(8:11 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to PUR 16 for 7 yards (27-N.Mosley).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 16(7:37 - 1st) 24-S.James to PUR 8 for 8 yards (8-A.Watts).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - IND 8(7:04 - 1st) 24-S.James to PUR 8 for no gain (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IND 8(6:25 - 1st) 24-S.James to PUR 8 for no gain (90-L.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 8(5:45 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:38 - 1st) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Downs (10 plays, 28 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:38 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:38 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 26 for 1 yard (27-D.Matthews).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 26(5:00 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - PURDUE 26(4:54 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins. Penalty on IU 6-J.Head Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at PUR 26. Penalty on IU 9-M.Ball Holding declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(4:45 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 41(4:42 - 1st) 3-D.Bell to PUR 43 for 2 yards (27-D.Matthews).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 43(4:02 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IU 48 for 9 yards (27-D.Matthews).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(3:48 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IU 50 for -2 yards (3-T.Mullen). Penalty on PUR 10-A.Anderson Illegal formation declined.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PURDUE 50(3:39 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - PURDUE 50(3:36 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to IU 40 for 10 yards (27-D.Matthews).
|
Sack
|
4 & 2 - PURDUE 40(2:53 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 47 for -13 yards (98-J.Johnson).
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (11 plays, 47 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(2:48 - 1st) 24-S.James to PUR 40 for 7 yards (5-G.Karlaftis).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 40(2:25 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 34 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 34(1:57 - 1st) 23-R.Walker to PUR 31 for 3 yards (6-J.Graham).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 31(1:12 - 1st) 23-R.Walker to PUR 28 for 3 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - IND 28(0:28 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PUR 23 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 23(15:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to PUR 19 for 4 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 19(14:30 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 8 for 11 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - IND 8(14:03 - 2nd) 24-S.James to PUR 5 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 5(13:29 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to PUR 2 for 3 yards (27-N.Mosley).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 2(13:22 - 2nd) 24-S.James to PUR 1 for 1 yard (44-B.Holt).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 1(12:41 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:39 - 2nd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- FG (6 plays, 72 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:39 - 2nd) 99-N.Snyder kicks 63 yards from IU 35. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 25 for 23 yards (46-A.Casey).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(12:33 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 24 for -1 yard (3-T.Mullen4-C.Jones).
|
+48 YD
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 24(12:07 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 28 for 48 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(11:36 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 8 for 20 yards (4-C.Jones).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - PURDUE 8(11:06 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 9 for -1 yard (47-M.McFadden96-S.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 9(10:40 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to IU 3 for 6 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 3(10:03 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright. Team penalty on PUR Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - PURDUE 3(9:56 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:52 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 51 yards from PUR 35. 31-B.Fitzgerald to IU 22 for 8 yards (11-K.Smith88-G.Miller).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 22(9:46 - 2nd) 24-S.James to IU 33 for 11 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(9:28 - 2nd) 24-S.James to IU 33 for no gain (44-B.Holt).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 33(8:45 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to IU 29 for -4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - IND 29(8:04 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - IND 29(7:56 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 46 yards from IU 29 Downed at the PUR 25.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (4 plays, 77 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(7:47 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 28 for 3 yards (8-J.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 28(7:20 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.
|
+72 YD
|
3 & 7 - PURDUE 28(7:13 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 3(7:04 - 2nd) Penalty on IU 87-M.Ziemba Offside 2 yards enforced at IU 3. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(7:04 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:04 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:04 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 36 for 11 yards (2-K.Major).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(6:38 - 2nd) 23-R.Walker to PUR 49 for 15 yards (90-L.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(6:03 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 49(5:58 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PUR 33 for 16 yards (18-C.Allen).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(5:32 - 2nd) 24-S.James to PUR 27 for 6 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 27(4:58 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to PUR 3 for 24 yards (8-A.Watts).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 3 - IND 3(4:16 - 2nd) 24-S.James to PUR 3 for no gain (90-L.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 3(3:37 - 2nd) 24-S.James runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:20 - 2nd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:20 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 62 yards from IU 35. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 18 for 15 yards (17-R.Layne).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(3:13 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 22 for 4 yards (98-J.Johnson99-A.Stallings).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 22(2:43 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 22(2:39 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - PURDUE 22(2:33 - 2nd) 19-B.Cormier punts 44 yards from PUR 22. 2-R.Taylor to IU 44 for 10 yards.
IND
Hoosiers
- Missed FG (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 44(2:23 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PUR 18 for 38 yards (29-S.Smiley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(1:53 - 2nd) 24-S.James to PUR 14 for 4 yards (6-J.Graham).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - IND 14(1:14 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at PUR 26 for -12 yards (5-G.Karlaftis).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 18 - IND 26(1:07 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 22 for 4 yards. 12-P.Ramsey recovers at the PUR 22. 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 22 for no gain.
|
No Good
|
4 & 14 - IND 22(0:58 - 2nd) 82-L.Justus 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Halftime (5 plays, 56 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(0:54 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 26 for 4 yards (14-A.Brown).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 26(0:38 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IU 45 for 29 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(0:25 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to IU 37 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - PURDUE 37(0:09 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell spikes the ball at IU 37 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - PURDUE 37(0:09 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop. Penalty on IU 9-M.Ball Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 37. No Play.
|
No Good
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(0:03 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (10 plays, 40 yards, 5:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to IU 30 for 5 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 30(14:27 - 3rd) 24-S.James to IU 38 for 8 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(13:56 - 3rd) 24-S.James to IU 49 for 11 yards (55-D.Barnes97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(13:24 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 48 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 48(12:39 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 48(12:34 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PUR 19 for 29 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - IND 19(12:00 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at PUR 26 for -7 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 17 - IND 26(11:12 - 3rd) Team penalty on IU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PUR 26. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 22 - IND 31(11:03 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at PUR 34 for -3 yards (5-G.Karlaftis55-D.Barnes).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 25 - IND 34(10:22 - 3rd) 23-R.Walker to PUR 35 for -1 yard (8-A.Watts).
|
Punt
|
4 & 26 - IND 35(9:34 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 35 yards from PUR 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Fumble (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(9:26 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 35 FUMBLES (3-T.Mullen). 3-T.Mullen to PUR 35 for no gain.
IND
Hoosiers
- Missed FG (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(9:20 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at PUR 37 for -2 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - IND 37(8:34 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to PUR 25 for 12 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:56 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 25(7:51 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 25(7:48 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - IND 25(7:42 - 3rd) 82-L.Justus 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Downs (6 plays, 30 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(7:38 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 24 for -1 yard (7-R.Jones).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 24(7:11 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue to PUR 46 for 22 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(6:55 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Doerue.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 46(6:50 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to IU 47 for 7 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 47(6:19 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to IU 45 for 2 yards (7-R.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - PURDUE 45(6:01 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell to IU 45 for no gain (8-J.Miller).
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(5:56 - 3rd) 24-S.James to IU 47 for 2 yards (5-G.Karlaftis8-A.Watts).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 47(5:12 - 3rd) 24-S.James to IU 50 for 3 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 50(4:30 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to PUR 39 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(4:22 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PUR 37 for 2 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IND 37(3:44 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.
|
+37 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 37(3:37 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:30 - 3rd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:30 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 40 yards from IU 35 to PUR 25 fair catch by 40-Z.Horvath.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(3:30 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 33 for 8 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - PURDUE 33(3:07 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 36 for 3 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(2:46 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IU 45 for 19 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(2:31 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to IU 26 for 19 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(2:07 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to IU 1 for 25 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PURDUE 1(1:50 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:44 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Missed FG (7 plays, 66 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:44 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:44 - 3rd) 24-S.James to IU 28 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 28(1:05 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to IU 22 for -6 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - IND 22(0:20 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to IU 35 for 13 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(15:00 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to PUR 17 for 48 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 17(14:28 - 4th) 24-S.James to PUR 15 for 2 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IND 15(13:55 - 4th) 24-S.James to PUR 15 for no gain (8-A.Watts).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 15(13:14 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to PUR 9 for 6 yards (27-N.Mosley).
|
No Good
|
4 & 2 - IND 9(12:25 - 4th) 82-L.Justus 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(12:21 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 27 for 7 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 27(12:05 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 35 for 8 yards (3-T.Mullen98-J.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(11:43 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 37 for 2 yards (99-A.Stallings).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 37(11:05 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 37(10:59 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 30 for -7 yards. Penalty on IU 23-J.Williams Holding declined. Penalty on IU 47-M.McFadden Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at PUR 37. No Play. (47-M.McFadden).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(10:59 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to IU 44 for 4 yards (7-R.Jones).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 44(10:14 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 25 for 19 yards (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a29-K.Bryant).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:03 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 20 for 5 yards (99-A.Stallings).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 20(9:33 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IU 3 for 17 yards. Penalty on IU 9-M.Ball Holding declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 3 - PURDUE 3(9:22 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell. Penalty on IU 3-T.Mullen Holding 2 yards enforced at IU 3. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PURDUE 1(9:18 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(9:13 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Horvath.
IND
Hoosiers
- FG (9 plays, 42 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:13 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 60 yards from PUR 35 out of bounds at the IU 5.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(9:13 - 4th) 23-R.Walker to IU 35 for no gain (5-G.Karlaftis90-L.Johnson).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 35(8:38 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to PUR 44 for 21 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 44(8:05 - 4th) 23-R.Walker to PUR 41 for 3 yards (58-B.Deen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 41(7:24 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 41(7:18 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to PUR 20 for 21 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(6:40 - 4th) 23-R.Walker to PUR 21 for -1 yard (36-J.Alexander).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - IND 21(5:59 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to PUR 18 for 3 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IND 18(5:21 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 8 - IND 18(5:13 - 4th) Team penalty on IU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PUR 18. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - IND 23(5:13 - 4th) 93-C.Campbell 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:08 - 4th) 99-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:08 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright to PUR 29 for 4 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 29(4:46 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 49 for 22 yards (27-D.Matthews).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(4:26 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright to IU 31 for 18 yards (27-D.Matthews).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(4:08 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 31(4:00 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 31 for no gain (55-C.Person).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 31(3:19 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to IU 20 for 11 yards (14-A.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(3:04 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 20(3:00 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 20(2:54 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:48 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to IU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:48 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 61 yards from PUR 35. 10-D.Ellis to IU 43 for 39 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(2:41 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 43(2:36 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 43(2:30 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 43(2:23 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 55 yards from IU 43 Downed at the PUR 2.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Downs (10 plays, 58 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 2(2:11 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 1 for -1 yard (3-T.Mullen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 1(1:32 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 11 - PURDUE 1(1:26 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 20 for 19 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(1:18 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell. Penalty on IU 3-T.Mullen Pass interference declined. Penalty on IU 47-M.McFadden Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at PUR 20. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(1:12 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 41 for 6 yards (7-R.Jones).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - PURDUE 41(0:43 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to IU 43 for 16 yards (55-C.Person).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(0:30 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to IU 47 for -4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - PURDUE 47(0:24 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell scrambles to IU 40 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PURDUE 40(0:17 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - PURDUE 40(0:12 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (6 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25( - 5) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PUR 22 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 22( - 5) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 22( - 5) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to PUR 11 for 11 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 11( - 5) 23-R.Walker to PUR 8 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - IND 8( - 5) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at PUR 14 for -6 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - IND 14( - 5) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|( - 5) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- End of Quarter (7 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25( - 5) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 28 for -3 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - PURDUE 28( - 5) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 13 - PURDUE 28( - 5) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to IU 5 for 23 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - PURDUE 5( - 5) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 5( - 5) 33-J.Anthrop to IU 6 for -1 yard (2-R.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 6( - 5) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 6 - PURDUE 6( - 5) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|( - 5) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- FG (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25( - 6) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IU 19 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - PURDUE 19( - 6) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 17 for 2 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PURDUE 17( - 6) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 17 for no gain (47-M.McFadden).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - PURDUE 17( - 6) 85-J.Dellinger 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
IND
Hoosiers
- End of Game (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25( - 6) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 23-R.Walker. 23-R.Walker to PUR 15 for 10 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 15( - 6) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 15( - 6) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - IND 15( - 6) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to PUR 1 for 14 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - IND 1( - 6) 12-P.Ramsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|28
|Rushing
|11
|7
|Passing
|15
|16
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|11-19
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|494
|576
|Total Plays
|89
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|185
|181
|Rush Attempts
|50
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|309
|395
|Comp. - Att.
|23-39
|28-50
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-84
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.3
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|66
|51
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-47
|3-51
|Int. - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|309
|PASS YDS
|395
|
|
|185
|RUSH YDS
|181
|
|
|494
|TOTAL YDS
|576
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|23/39
|337
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. James 24 RB
|S. James
|22
|118
|1
|30
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|19
|42
|2
|21
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|9
|25
|0
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|8
|138
|2
|38
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
|N. Westbrook
|5
|88
|1
|48
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|4
|49
|0
|24
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|4
|49
|0
|21
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Ellis 10 WR
|D. Ellis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 27 DB
|D. Matthews
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 98 DL
|Je. Johnson
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Jones 7 LB
|R. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
|A. Brown Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ball 9 DB
|M. Ball
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
|A. Stallings IV
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Person 55 DL
|C. Person
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Jones 4 LB
|Ca. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bryant 29 DB
|K. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 96 DL
|S. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 22 DB
|Ja. Johnson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Justus 82 K
|L. Justus
|0/3
|0
|5/5
|5
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|1/1
|41
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|3
|45.3
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
D. Ellis 10 WR
|D. Ellis
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|28/49
|408
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|23
|164
|2
|48
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|5
|22
|0
|10
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|3
|-6
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hopkins 89 TE
|B. Hopkins
|8
|142
|2
|72
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|9
|136
|1
|31
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|4
|62
|0
|23
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|4
|24
|0
|16
|
M. Wright 17 WR
|M. Wright
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Holt 44 LB
|B. Holt
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 36 LB
|J. Alexander
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 DE
|D. Barnes
|9-1
|2.5
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
A. Watts 8 DT
|A. Watts
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 DE
|S. Fakasiieiki
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 S
|J. Graham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thieneman 38 S
|B. Thieneman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mosley 27 S
|N. Mosley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DL
|L. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mackey 1 CB
|D. Mackey
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Smiley 29 CB
|S. Smiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DL
|B. Deen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Major 2 CB
|K. Major
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 18 CB
|C. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|2/3
|34
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cormier 19 P
|B. Cormier
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|3
|17.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
