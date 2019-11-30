Drive Chart
Ramsey helps Hoosiers reclaim Bucket with win over Purdue

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard run in the second overtime Saturday to give the Indiana Hoosiers a 44-41 victory at Purdue.

The Hoosiers (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) reclaimed the Old Oaken Bucket after losing two straight in their biggest rivalry.

Purdue (4-8, 3-6) rallied from a 28-10 deficit late in the third quarter but only led once - when J.D. Dellinger started the second overtime with a 34-yard field goal to give the Boilermakers a 41-38 lead.

But after throwing a 14-yard completion to Peyton Hendershot on third-and-10, Ramsey hurried the Hoosiers to the line of scrimmage, snapped the ball quickly and kept it himself as his offensive linemen helped push him around the right side and into the end zone.

Teammates mobbed Ramsey, a two-year starter who lost the job in August, following the score.

''Those are the kind of plays you live for,'' said Ramsey, who finished 23 of 39 with 337 yards and no interceptions, running 19 times for 42 yards while scoring twice.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell forced overtime with a 20-yard TD pass to David Bell and then hooking up with Brycen Hopkins on a 2-point conversion to tie the score with 2:48 left in regulation. O'Connell tied it again at 38 with a 6-yard TD pass to Hopkins on fourth-and-goal to end the first overtime.

''That's probably been our strength this year, we had guys that played hard to the end,'' Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. ''Indiana deserved to win, they made plays when they had to.''

O'Connell was 28 of 49 for 408 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The Hoosiers reclaimed the Bucket for the first time in three years and now have their first eight-win season since 1993. If they win their first bowl game since 1991, the Hoosiers will tie the school's single-season record for victories.

Purdue: A four-win season certainly was not what the Boilermakers envisioned in coach Jeff Brohm's third season. But when starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and All-America receiver Rondale Moore were injured on the same play in the Big Ten opener, the whole season changed. What Brohm did find, though, was a group of competitive, talented true freshmen and redshirt freshman who can become the foundation or the future.

BACKING IT UP

Indiana's leading rusher, Stevie Scott III, missed the game for Indiana after hurting his leg during last weekend's loss to No. 12 Michigan, and Purdue put Zander Horvath in the feature role for the first time this year.

Horvath and Sampson James both delivered with the best games of their careers.

After rushing for just 90 yards all season, James carried 22 times for 118 yards and one TD before leaving the game with a left leg injury early in the fourth quarter.

Horvath ran 23 times for 164 yards and two scores, becoming the Boilermakers' only 100-yard rusher in 2019. He also lost one fumble.

STAT SHEET

Indiana: Whop Philyor had eight receptions for 138 yards and two TDs after sitting out last week with a head injury. ... Jamar Johnson snuffed off Purdue's first scoring chance with an interception in the end zone on the game's opening series. ... The Hoosiers have topped the 30-point mark in nine games this season, tying the school record. ... Logan Justus missed three field goals after coming into the game 9 for 9.

Purdue: Bell had nine catches for 136 yards and one score, while Hopkins caught eight passes for 142 yards and two TDs. ... Freshman defensive lineman George Karlaftis recorded his seventh sack of the season in the first half, matching Kaiwan Short for the highest-single total since 2012. ... The Bucket Game has been decided in overtime twice, both at West Lafayette and the Hoosiers won both times.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Must wait until Dec. 8 to find out where they're headed for bowl season.

Purdue: The Boilermakers will begin offseason workouts soon and will not return to action until Sep. 5 when they visit Nebraska.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

PURDUE Boilermakers
- Interception (8 plays, -12 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 57 yards from IU 35. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 21 for 13 yards (4-C.Jones).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 21
(14:56 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 23 for 2 yards (47-M.McFadden).
No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 23
(14:36 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.
+12 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 23
(14:28 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 35 for 12 yards (9-M.Ball).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35
(14:06 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IU 34 for 31 yards (9-M.Ball).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34
(13:24 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 29 for 5 yards (98-J.Johnson50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 29
(12:54 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 23 for 6 yards (29-K.Bryant).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23
(12:38 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
Int
2 & 10 - PURDUE 23
(12:33 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Johnson at IU End Zone. 22-J.Johnson to IU 9 for 9 yards (17-M.Wright).

IND Hoosiers
- TD (14 plays, 91 yards, 6:44 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 9
(12:22 - 1st) 24-S.James to IU 18 for 9 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
+30 YD
2 & 1 - IND 18
(11:55 - 1st) 24-S.James to IU 48 for 30 yards (6-J.Graham).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 48
(11:20 - 1st) 23-R.Walker to IU 48 for no gain (36-J.Alexander).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - IND 48
(10:43 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 49 for 3 yards (55-D.Barnes).
Penalty
3 & 7 - IND 49
(10:33 - 1st) Penalty on PUR 55-D.Barnes Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at PUR 49. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34
(10:24 - 1st) 24-S.James to PUR 27 for 7 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
Penalty
2 & 3 - IND 27
(9:49 - 1st) 24-S.James to PUR 25 for 2 yards. Penalty on IU 57-H.Crider Holding 10 yards enforced at PUR 27. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 13 - IND 37
(9:22 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 29 for 8 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - IND 29
(8:40 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 23 for 6 yards (55-D.Barnes).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23
(8:11 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to PUR 16 for 7 yards (27-N.Mosley).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - IND 16
(7:37 - 1st) 24-S.James to PUR 8 for 8 yards (8-A.Watts).
No Gain
1 & 8 - IND 8
(7:04 - 1st) 24-S.James to PUR 8 for no gain (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 8
(6:25 - 1st) 24-S.James to PUR 8 for no gain (90-L.Johnson).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - IND 8
(5:45 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:38 - 1st) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.

PURDUE Boilermakers
- Downs (10 plays, 28 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:38 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(5:38 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 26 for 1 yard (27-D.Matthews).
No Gain
2 & 9 - PURDUE 26
(5:00 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
Penalty
3 & 9 - PURDUE 26
(4:54 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins. Penalty on IU 6-J.Head Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at PUR 26. Penalty on IU 9-M.Ball Holding declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41
(4:45 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 41
(4:42 - 1st) 3-D.Bell to PUR 43 for 2 yards (27-D.Matthews).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 43
(4:02 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IU 48 for 9 yards (27-D.Matthews).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48
(3:48 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IU 50 for -2 yards (3-T.Mullen). Penalty on PUR 10-A.Anderson Illegal formation declined.
No Gain
2 & 12 - PURDUE 50
(3:39 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
+10 YD
3 & 12 - PURDUE 50
(3:36 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to IU 40 for 10 yards (27-D.Matthews).
Sack
4 & 2 - PURDUE 40
(2:53 - 1st) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 47 for -13 yards (98-J.Johnson).

IND Hoosiers
- TD (11 plays, 47 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47
(2:48 - 1st) 24-S.James to PUR 40 for 7 yards (5-G.Karlaftis).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - IND 40
(2:25 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 34 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34
(1:57 - 1st) 23-R.Walker to PUR 31 for 3 yards (6-J.Graham).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - IND 31
(1:12 - 1st) 23-R.Walker to PUR 28 for 3 yards (44-B.Holt).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - IND 28
(0:28 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PUR 23 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to PUR 19 for 4 yards (44-B.Holt).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - IND 19
(14:30 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 8 for 11 yards (36-J.Alexander).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - IND 8
(14:03 - 2nd) 24-S.James to PUR 5 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - IND 5
(13:29 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to PUR 2 for 3 yards (27-N.Mosley).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - IND 2
(13:22 - 2nd) 24-S.James to PUR 1 for 1 yard (44-B.Holt).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - IND 1
(12:41 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:39 - 2nd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.

PURDUE Boilermakers
- FG (6 plays, 72 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:39 - 2nd) 99-N.Snyder kicks 63 yards from IU 35. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 25 for 23 yards (46-A.Casey).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(12:33 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 24 for -1 yard (3-T.Mullen4-C.Jones).
+48 YD
2 & 11 - PURDUE 24
(12:07 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 28 for 48 yards (5-J.Burgess).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28
(11:36 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 8 for 20 yards (4-C.Jones).
-1 YD
1 & 8 - PURDUE 8
(11:06 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 9 for -1 yard (47-M.McFadden96-S.Jones).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 9
(10:40 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to IU 3 for 6 yards (5-J.Burgess).
No Gain
3 & 3 - PURDUE 3
(10:03 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright. Team penalty on PUR Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - PURDUE 3
(9:56 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

IND Hoosiers
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:52 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 51 yards from PUR 35. 31-B.Fitzgerald to IU 22 for 8 yards (11-K.Smith88-G.Miller).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22
(9:46 - 2nd) 24-S.James to IU 33 for 11 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 33
(9:28 - 2nd) 24-S.James to IU 33 for no gain (44-B.Holt).
-4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 33
(8:45 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to IU 29 for -4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 14 - IND 29
(8:04 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
Punt
4 & 14 - IND 29
(7:56 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 46 yards from IU 29 Downed at the PUR 25.

PURDUE Boilermakers
- TD (4 plays, 77 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(7:47 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 28 for 3 yards (8-J.Miller).
No Gain
2 & 7 - PURDUE 28
(7:20 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.
+72 YD
3 & 7 - PURDUE 28
(7:13 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 3
(7:04 - 2nd) Penalty on IU 87-M.Ziemba Offside 2 yards enforced at IU 3. No Play.
PAT Good
(7:04 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.

IND Hoosiers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:04 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25
(7:04 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 36 for 11 yards (2-K.Major).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36
(6:38 - 2nd) 23-R.Walker to PUR 49 for 15 yards (90-L.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 49
(6:03 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - IND 49
(5:58 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PUR 33 for 16 yards (18-C.Allen).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 33
(5:32 - 2nd) 24-S.James to PUR 27 for 6 yards (55-D.Barnes).
+24 YD
2 & 4 - IND 27
(4:58 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to PUR 3 for 24 yards (8-A.Watts).
No Gain
1 & 3 - IND 3
(4:16 - 2nd) 24-S.James to PUR 3 for no gain (90-L.Johnson).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - IND 3
(3:37 - 2nd) 24-S.James runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:20 - 2nd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.

PURDUE Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:20 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 62 yards from IU 35. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 18 for 15 yards (17-R.Layne).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18
(3:13 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 22 for 4 yards (98-J.Johnson99-A.Stallings).
No Gain
2 & 6 - PURDUE 22
(2:43 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
No Gain
3 & 6 - PURDUE 22
(2:39 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
Punt
4 & 6 - PURDUE 22
(2:33 - 2nd) 19-B.Cormier punts 44 yards from PUR 22. 2-R.Taylor to IU 44 for 10 yards.

IND Hoosiers
- Missed FG (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+38 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44
(2:23 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PUR 18 for 38 yards (29-S.Smiley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 18
(1:53 - 2nd) 24-S.James to PUR 14 for 4 yards (6-J.Graham).
Sack
2 & 6 - IND 14
(1:14 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at PUR 26 for -12 yards (5-G.Karlaftis).
+4 YD
3 & 18 - IND 26
(1:07 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 22 for 4 yards. 12-P.Ramsey recovers at the PUR 22. 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 22 for no gain.
No Good
4 & 14 - IND 22
(0:58 - 2nd) 82-L.Justus 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.

PURDUE Boilermakers
- Halftime (5 plays, 56 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22
(0:54 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 26 for 4 yards (14-A.Brown).
+29 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 26
(0:38 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IU 45 for 29 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45
(0:25 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to IU 37 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 2 - PURDUE 37
(0:09 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell spikes the ball at IU 37 for no gain.
Penalty
3 & 2 - PURDUE 37
(0:09 - 2nd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop. Penalty on IU 9-M.Ball Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 37. No Play.
No Good
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22
(0:03 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.

IND Hoosiers
- Punt (10 plays, 40 yards, 5:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to IU 30 for 5 yards (44-B.Holt).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - IND 30
(14:27 - 3rd) 24-S.James to IU 38 for 8 yards (55-D.Barnes).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38
(13:56 - 3rd) 24-S.James to IU 49 for 11 yards (55-D.Barnes97-S.Fakasiieiki).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 49
(13:24 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to PUR 48 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 48
(12:39 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
+29 YD
3 & 7 - IND 48
(12:34 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PUR 19 for 29 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
Sack
1 & 10 - IND 19
(12:00 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at PUR 26 for -7 yards (1-D.Mackey).
Penalty
2 & 17 - IND 26
(11:12 - 3rd) Team penalty on IU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PUR 26. No Play.
Sack
2 & 22 - IND 31
(11:03 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at PUR 34 for -3 yards (5-G.Karlaftis55-D.Barnes).
-1 YD
3 & 25 - IND 34
(10:22 - 3rd) 23-R.Walker to PUR 35 for -1 yard (8-A.Watts).
Punt
4 & 26 - IND 35
(9:34 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 35 yards from PUR 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.

PURDUE Boilermakers
- Fumble (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20
(9:26 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 35 FUMBLES (3-T.Mullen). 3-T.Mullen to PUR 35 for no gain.

IND Hoosiers
- Missed FG (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - IND 35
(9:20 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at PUR 37 for -2 yards (55-D.Barnes).
+12 YD
2 & 12 - IND 37
(8:34 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to PUR 25 for 12 yards (44-B.Holt).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25
(7:56 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 25
(7:51 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 25
(7:48 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
No Good
4 & 10 - IND 25
(7:42 - 3rd) 82-L.Justus 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.

PURDUE Boilermakers
- Downs (6 plays, 30 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(7:38 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 24 for -1 yard (7-R.Jones).
+22 YD
2 & 11 - PURDUE 24
(7:11 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue to PUR 46 for 22 yards (2-R.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46
(6:55 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Doerue.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 46
(6:50 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to IU 47 for 7 yards (5-J.Burgess).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - PURDUE 47
(6:19 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to IU 45 for 2 yards (7-R.Jones).
No Gain
4 & 1 - PURDUE 45
(6:01 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell to IU 45 for no gain (8-J.Miller).

IND Hoosiers
- TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45
(5:56 - 3rd) 24-S.James to IU 47 for 2 yards (5-G.Karlaftis8-A.Watts).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - IND 47
(5:12 - 3rd) 24-S.James to IU 50 for 3 yards (44-B.Holt).
+11 YD
3 & 5 - IND 50
(4:30 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to PUR 39 for 11 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39
(4:22 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PUR 37 for 2 yards (44-B.Holt).
No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 37
(3:44 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.
+37 YD
3 & 8 - IND 37
(3:37 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:30 - 3rd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.

PURDUE Boilermakers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:30 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 40 yards from IU 35 to PUR 25 fair catch by 40-Z.Horvath.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(3:30 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 33 for 8 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 33
(3:07 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 36 for 3 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36
(2:46 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IU 45 for 19 yards (3-T.Mullen).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45
(2:31 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to IU 26 for 19 yards.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26
(2:07 - 3rd) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to IU 1 for 25 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - PURDUE 1
(1:50 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:44 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.

IND Hoosiers
- Missed FG (7 plays, 66 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:44 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25
(1:44 - 3rd) 24-S.James to IU 28 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander).
-6 YD
2 & 7 - IND 28
(1:05 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to IU 22 for -6 yards (55-D.Barnes).
+13 YD
3 & 13 - IND 22
(0:20 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to IU 35 for 13 yards (1-D.Mackey).
+48 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35
(15:00 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to PUR 17 for 48 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 17
(14:28 - 4th) 24-S.James to PUR 15 for 2 yards (36-J.Alexander).
No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 15
(13:55 - 4th) 24-S.James to PUR 15 for no gain (8-A.Watts).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - IND 15
(13:14 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to PUR 9 for 6 yards (27-N.Mosley).
No Good
4 & 2 - IND 9
(12:25 - 4th) 82-L.Justus 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.

PURDUE Boilermakers
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20
(12:21 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 27 for 7 yards (98-J.Johnson).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 27
(12:05 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 35 for 8 yards (3-T.Mullen98-J.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35
(11:43 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 37 for 2 yards (99-A.Stallings).
No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 37
(11:05 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
Penalty
3 & 8 - PURDUE 37
(10:59 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 30 for -7 yards. Penalty on IU 23-J.Williams Holding declined. Penalty on IU 47-M.McFadden Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at PUR 37. No Play. (47-M.McFadden).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48
(10:59 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to IU 44 for 4 yards (7-R.Jones).
+19 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 44
(10:14 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 25 for 19 yards (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a29-K.Bryant).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(10:03 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 20 for 5 yards (99-A.Stallings).
+17 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 20
(9:33 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IU 3 for 17 yards. Penalty on IU 9-M.Ball Holding declined.
Penalty
1 & 3 - PURDUE 3
(9:22 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell. Penalty on IU 3-T.Mullen Holding 2 yards enforced at IU 3. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - PURDUE 1
(9:18 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(9:13 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Horvath.

IND Hoosiers
- FG (9 plays, 42 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:13 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 60 yards from PUR 35 out of bounds at the IU 5.
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 35
(9:13 - 4th) 23-R.Walker to IU 35 for no gain (5-G.Karlaftis90-L.Johnson).
+21 YD
2 & 10 - IND 35
(8:38 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to PUR 44 for 21 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44
(8:05 - 4th) 23-R.Walker to PUR 41 for 3 yards (58-B.Deen).
No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 41
(7:24 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
+21 YD
3 & 7 - IND 41
(7:18 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to PUR 20 for 21 yards (36-J.Alexander).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20
(6:40 - 4th) 23-R.Walker to PUR 21 for -1 yard (36-J.Alexander).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - IND 21
(5:59 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to PUR 18 for 3 yards (44-B.Holt).
No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 18
(5:21 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.
Penalty
4 & 8 - IND 18
(5:13 - 4th) Team penalty on IU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PUR 18. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 13 - IND 23
(5:13 - 4th) 93-C.Campbell 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

PURDUE Boilermakers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:08 - 4th) 99-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
(5:08 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright to PUR 29 for 4 yards.
+22 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 29
(4:46 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 49 for 22 yards (27-D.Matthews).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49
(4:26 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright to IU 31 for 18 yards (27-D.Matthews).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31
(4:08 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 31
(4:00 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 31 for no gain (55-C.Person).
+11 YD
3 & 10 - PURDUE 31
(3:19 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to IU 20 for 11 yards (14-A.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20
(3:04 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 20
(3:00 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
+20 YD
3 & 10 - PURDUE 20
(2:54 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(2:48 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to IU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

IND Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:48 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 61 yards from PUR 35. 10-D.Ellis to IU 43 for 39 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 43
(2:41 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 43
(2:36 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 43
(2:30 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
Punt
4 & 10 - IND 43
(2:23 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 55 yards from IU 43 Downed at the PUR 2.

PURDUE Boilermakers
- Downs (10 plays, 58 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 2
(2:11 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 1 for -1 yard (3-T.Mullen).
No Gain
2 & 11 - PURDUE 1
(1:32 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.
+19 YD
3 & 11 - PURDUE 1
(1:26 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 20 for 19 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20
(1:18 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell. Penalty on IU 3-T.Mullen Pass interference declined. Penalty on IU 47-M.McFadden Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at PUR 20. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35
(1:12 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 41 for 6 yards (7-R.Jones).
+16 YD
2 & 4 - PURDUE 41
(0:43 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to IU 43 for 16 yards (55-C.Person).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43
(0:30 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to IU 47 for -4 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 14 - PURDUE 47
(0:24 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell scrambles to IU 40 for 7 yards.
No Gain
3 & 7 - PURDUE 40
(0:17 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
No Gain
4 & 7 - PURDUE 40
(0:12 - 4th) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.

IND Hoosiers

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 40
(0:07 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.

IND Hoosiers
- TD (6 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25
( - 5) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PUR 22 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 22
( - 5) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.
+11 YD
3 & 7 - IND 22
( - 5) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to PUR 11 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 11
( - 5) 23-R.Walker to PUR 8 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander).
Sack
2 & 7 - IND 8
( - 5) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at PUR 14 for -6 yards (55-D.Barnes).
+14 YD
3 & 13 - IND 14
( - 5) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
( - 5) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.

PURDUE Boilermakers
- End of Quarter (7 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
( - 5) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 28 for -3 yards (98-J.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 13 - PURDUE 28
( - 5) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
+23 YD
3 & 13 - PURDUE 28
( - 5) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to IU 5 for 23 yards.
No Gain
1 & 5 - PURDUE 5
( - 5) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 5
( - 5) 33-J.Anthrop to IU 6 for -1 yard (2-R.Taylor).
No Gain
3 & 6 - PURDUE 6
( - 5) 16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
+6 YD
4 & 6 - PURDUE 6
( - 5) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
( - 5) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.

PURDUE Boilermakers
- FG (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25
( - 6) 16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to IU 19 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - PURDUE 19
( - 6) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 17 for 2 yards (47-M.McFadden).
No Gain
3 & 2 - PURDUE 17
( - 6) 40-Z.Horvath to IU 17 for no gain (47-M.McFadden).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - PURDUE 17
( - 6) 85-J.Dellinger 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

IND Hoosiers
- End of Game (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25
( - 6) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 23-R.Walker. 23-R.Walker to PUR 15 for 10 yards (55-D.Barnes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 15
( - 6) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 15
( - 6) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - IND 15
( - 6) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to PUR 1 for 14 yards (44-B.Holt).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - IND 1
( - 6) 12-P.Ramsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Scoring Summary
2nd Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown
12-P.Ramsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
pos
44
41
Field Goal
85-J.Dellinger 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
8
yds
pos
38
41
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
38
Touchdown
16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
25
yds
pos
38
37
Point After TD
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
31
Touchdown
12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
25
yds
pos
37
31
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 2:48
16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to IU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 2:54
16-A.O'Connell complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
02:20
pos
31
29
Field Goal 5:13
93-C.Campbell 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
47
yds
04:00
pos
31
23
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:13
16-A.O'Connell incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Horvath.
plays
yds
pos
28
23
Touchdown 9:18
40-Z.Horvath runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
63
yds
03:08
pos
28
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:44
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 1:50
40-Z.Horvath runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:46
pos
28
16
Point After TD 3:30
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 3:37
12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
55
yds
02:26
pos
27
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:20
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 3:37
24-S.James runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:44
pos
20
10
Point After TD 7:04
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 7:13
16-A.O'Connell complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
00:43
pos
14
9
Field Goal 9:56
85-J.Dellinger 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
72
yds
02:43
pos
14
3
Point After TD 12:39
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 12:41
12-P.Ramsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
47
yds
02:20
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:38
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:45
12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
86
yds
06:44
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 28
Rushing 11 7
Passing 15 16
Penalty 1 5
3rd Down Conv 11-19 7-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-4
Total Net Yards 494 576
Total Plays 89 83
Avg Gain 5.6 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 185 181
Rush Attempts 50 33
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 5.5
Net Yards Passing 309 395
Comp. - Att. 23-39 28-50
Yards Per Pass 7.9 7.9
Penalties - Yards 9-84 1-15
Touchdowns 6 5
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-45.3 1-44.0
Return Yards 66 51
Punts - Returns 1-10 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-47 3-51
Int. - Returns 1-9 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234 OT OT2T
Indiana 8-4 714737644
Purdue 4-8 0107147341
Ross-Ade Stadium West Lafayette, Indiana
 309 PASS YDS 395
185 RUSH YDS 181
494 TOTAL YDS 576
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 337 3 0 156.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 337 3 0 156.9
P. Ramsey 23/39 337 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. James 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 118 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 118 1
S. James 22 118 1 30
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 42 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 42 2
P. Ramsey 19 42 2 21
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
R. Walker Jr. 9 25 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 138 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 138 2
W. Philyor 8 138 2 38
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 88 1
N. Westbrook 5 88 1 48
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
P. Hendershot 4 49 0 24
M. Marshall 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
M. Marshall 4 49 0 21
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Walker Jr. 1 10 0 10
D. Ellis 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Ellis 1 3 0 3
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Fryfogle 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Mullen 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Mullen 6-0 0.0 0
D. Matthews 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Matthews 6-0 0.0 0
Je. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
Je. Johnson 5-1 1.0 0
R. Jones 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
M. McFadden 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. McFadden 4-0 0.0 0
J. Burgess 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Burgess 3-0 0.0 0
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Brown Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
M. Ball 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Ball 2-0 0.0 0
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Stallings IV 2-1 0.0 0
R. Taylor 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
C. Person 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Person 2-0 0.0 0
Ca. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ca. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
M. Ziemba 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ziemba 1-0 0.0 0
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 1-0 0.0 0
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Nofoagatoto'a 1-1 0.0 0
K. Bryant 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Bryant 1-1 0.0 0
S. Jones 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/3 5/5
L. Justus 0/3 0 5/5 5
C. Campbell 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
C. Campbell 1/1 41 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 45.3 1
H. Whitehead 3 45.3 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
B. Fitzgerald 1 8.0 8 0
D. Ellis 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
D. Ellis 1 39.0 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Taylor 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
R. Taylor 1 10.0 10 0
Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Connell 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 408 3 1 143.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 408 3 1 143.2
A. O'Connell 28/49 408 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 164 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 164 2
Z. Horvath 23 164 2 48
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
K. Doerue 5 22 0 10
D. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Bell 1 2 0 2
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Anthrop 1 -1 0 -1
A. O'Connell 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
A. O'Connell 3 -6 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 142 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 142 2
B. Hopkins 8 142 2 72
D. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 136 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 136 1
D. Bell 9 136 1 31
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 62 0
J. Anthrop 4 62 0 23
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
Z. Horvath 4 24 0 16
M. Wright 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
M. Wright 2 22 0 18
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
K. Doerue 1 22 0 22
P. Durham 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Durham 0 0 0 0
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Anderson Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Holt 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
B. Holt 10-0 0.0 0
J. Alexander 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
J. Alexander 9-0 0.0 0
D. Barnes 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.5
D. Barnes 9-1 2.5 0
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
G. Karlaftis 4-1 1.5 0
A. Watts 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Watts 4-1 0.0 0
S. Fakasiieiki 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Fakasiieiki 3-1 0.0 0
J. Graham 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Graham 3-0 0.0 0
B. Thieneman 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Thieneman 3-0 0.0 0
N. Mosley 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Mosley 3-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
D. Mackey 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Mackey 2-0 1.0 0
S. Smiley 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Smiley 1-0 0.0 0
B. Deen 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Deen 1-0 0.0 0
K. Major 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Major 1-0 0.0 0
C. Allen 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dellinger 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
J. Dellinger 2/3 34 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cormier 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
B. Cormier 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 17.0 23 0
Z. Horvath 3 17.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 IND 9 6:44 14 91 TD
2:48 PURDUE 47 2:20 11 47 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:52 IND 22 1:56 4 7 Punt
7:04 IND 25 3:44 8 75 TD
2:23 IND 44 1:25 4 34 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IND 25 5:26 10 40 Punt
9:20 PURDUE 35 1:38 5 10 FG Miss
5:56 IND 45 2:26 6 55 TD
1:44 IND 25 1:24 7 66 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:13 IND 35 4:00 9 42 FG
2:48 IND 43 0:25 3 0 Punt
0:07 IND 40 0:00 1 0
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 PURDUE 25 0:00 6 25 TD
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 PURDUE 25 0:00 5 25 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PURDUE 21 2:27 8 -12 INT
5:38 PURDUE 25 2:45 10 28 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 PURDUE 25 2:43 6 72 FG
7:47 PURDUE 25 0:43 4 77 TD
3:20 PURDUE 18 0:47 3 4 Punt
0:54 PURDUE 22 0:51 5 56 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:26 PURDUE 20 0:00 1 15 Fumble
7:38 PURDUE 25 1:37 6 30 Downs
3:30 PURDUE 25 1:46 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 PURDUE 20 3:08 11 80 TD
5:08 PURDUE 25 2:20 9 75 TD
2:11 PURDUE 2 1:59 10 58 Downs
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 IND 25 0:00 7 25 End of Quarter
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 IND 25 0:00 3 8 FG
